Roasted Vegetable and Beef Stew

Very good! I realized after planning to make this that I don't have a good roasting pan to use, so I decided to make it in the crockpot instead. I only had 1.3 pounds of meat, but that seemed fine. I left out the olive oil, mushrooms and the bay leaf, but I added 1 tsp of thyme, 1/2 tsp oregano, and 1/2 tsp dried parsley. I used 4 cups of beef broth since I knew a lot of it would cook off in the slowcooker over time. I set it on high for the first 6 hours, and turned it down to low for about 30 minutes. At the 4 hour mark, I added just over 1/2 cup of the wine, and when I set it on low, I added 4 tbsp. of flour to thicken it. I'm sure this is very good roasted, but as I did it, it was good as well.