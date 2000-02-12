Roasted Vegetable and Beef Stew

This is a very substantial beef stew that is enhanced by roasting to the vegetables prior to adding to the stew. I have perfected it over the years and my family and friends love it. Serve over steamed rice or noodles.
I thought this was a very rich and hearty stew. Once you cut up all the meat and vegetables it was a snap to put together. I added an extra can of broth and a little extra wine in for a little more sauce. Make sure you serve with some nice bread to sop up all the delicous gravy.
01/25/2001
This is the most delicious stew. Easy and quick to make. I have added other vegetables such as sweet potato, parsip, and turnip and it makes it even more interesting and delidious
02/22/2000
I did some adjustment to the recipe - instead of oven roasting the beef and vegetables, I cooked them on the stove. The vegetables turned out to be less mushy after simmering.
Very good! I realized after planning to make this that I don't have a good roasting pan to use, so I decided to make it in the crockpot instead. I only had 1.3 pounds of meat, but that seemed fine. I left out the olive oil, mushrooms and the bay leaf, but I added 1 tsp of thyme, 1/2 tsp oregano, and 1/2 tsp dried parsley. I used 4 cups of beef broth since I knew a lot of it would cook off in the slowcooker over time. I set it on high for the first 6 hours, and turned it down to low for about 30 minutes. At the 4 hour mark, I added just over 1/2 cup of the wine, and when I set it on low, I added 4 tbsp. of flour to thicken it. I'm sure this is very good roasted, but as I did it, it was good as well.
03/21/2000
Delicious !!! Took ages to make...but the result was well worth it, and it was actaully really easy, once it was all cooking there wasn't much to do but enjoy a glass of wine !!!
This recipe was fantastic! My husband and my two year old loved it. I followed other members advice and doubled the sauce. Very flavourful and perfect to warm you up in the fall and winter. Will make this again over Xmas to feed the whole family.
Total cooking and prep time took much longer than recipe stated but was worth the effort. A nice change to the usual beef stew that I prepare in a crock pot.
10/25/2004
This recipe was a big hit at our house. It was a nice change from our usual recipe - very rich and savoury! I added about 50% more beef broth, wine and tomato paste for more gravy. The meat was a little tough after roasting, so I put it in a pressure cooker with the liquid ingredients for about 30 minutes, then added the roasted vegetables and the rest of the ingredients and cooked another 10 minutes under pressure to finish it all off. Delicious!
My family thought this was great! I didn't have 2 pounds of beef, but I cut the cubes into smaller pieces, and I think it was fine... Next time I will buy a bigger pack of meat.. I also did not use the wine/bay leaf/tomato paste.. But followed the roasting instructions, etc.. I was sooo good! My in laws were over for dinner and they raved over it.. I served it with french bread (and butter) and 'Sarah's Applesauce' (also from this site - it was DELISH) - I barely had enough of anything for my lunch today! I will definitely make this again - (and check out Sarah's applesauce too, it was great!)
Nice tasting stew. It was very time consuming however. I think this could easily be made on top of the stove instead of doing the oven thing. We like our meat to be more tender. Still the flavor was excellent.
This was really good, but instead of the wine I used marsala sherry and instead of russet potatoes I used danish baby potatoes...it was very good but next time I will cut down the amount of tomato paste and maybe add some peas. I will always use the sherry instead because I think it adds a nice sweeter flavor than the red wine which is good to act with the flavor of the tomato
This recipe was quite the hit this evening! The roasted veggies added a depth of flavor that made the dish special. The roasting time was a bit too long for the veggies.... they should only roast for 30 minutes max because they get mushy if they simmer too long. I added Italian seasoning to both the veggies and the beef and added salt and pepper throughout the cooking process. I also doubled the sauce recipe. Good stuff!
This is fantastic. I changed a few things, but mostly kept to the recipe. I added zucchini, celery, and Italian seasoning during the roasting, and used a 1/2 white onion and a red onion because it's what I had. Later, once everything was simmering together, I added frozen corn, peas, and spinach. I simmered it for about 40 minutes, then served it over whole wheat rigatoni. I recommend doubling the sauce!
I did this in the crock pot, but cooked a roast w/ this recipe. Doubled all the ingredients and when the roast was done, I just pulled it all apart. It cooked on low for 10 hrs and turned out great!!! Forgot to mention, I didn't put the flour in it, instead, I drained some of the juice into the pan and made gravy, since I made some homemade mashed potatoes... awesome broth for gravy!!
I don't write many reviews but for this recipe I felt I had to. I've made many versions of beef stew in the past, but without a doubt this was the best I've ever made. This will be my go to recipe for beef stew from now on. The only difference I made was to add a third cup of beef stock instead of the two. Thank you lisamarie for this excellent tasty stew!
Loved it. Used a little vinegar to decrease amount of salt it would otherwise need. I also 1 1/2 ed the sauce needed based on other reviews. Added a green bell pepper. Awesome recipe I will make it again!
Deliciousness! Thank you for sharing. Used beef stock instead of broth because that’s what I had on hand. Used 4 Tbsp tomato sauce because I didn’t have tomato paste. Added 1/4 tsp salt and no pepper. Since I didn’t follow other reviews and make extra gravy, I reserved the vegetables for a side dish to the meat/gravy served over rice.
I'm not good at exactly following a recipe, so I added to roasted veggies before I should have, with the meat, so some fell apart, but it was still delish! I will also likely add barley next time. Served with a fresh baguette, it makes a yummy, substantial meal.
Fantastic flavor! Nothing beats roasted vegetables. Also, I had not thought of roasting the beef this way, either. Roasting adds a nice depth to the stew. I use whatever root vegetables I have on hand, even beets! Like other reviewers, I add extra broth. In fact, I use extra broth in deglazing both pans. This time I forgot the flour, but it didn't matter. This is one nice stew to warm up with any time of year!
