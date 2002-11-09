Sweet and Sour Meatballs I
Meatballs in sweet and sour sauce.
I made this for 250 guests at my daughter's wedding reception. It got rave reviews. I used frozen Costco meatballs but used the sauce recipe.(60 meatballs per batch) Chili sauce was quite expensive, so I substituted 2/3 catsup and 1/3 chili sauce. It tasted the same.(check the ingredients, almost identical) I made them in advance, and froze into gallon ziplock freezer bags. Then just re-heated and they were AWESOME! I have had several phone calls since reqesting the recipe. Thanks for the recipe Tammy!Read More
Try using whole berry cranberry sauce instead of grape jelly, it's awesome!Read More
I made this recipe yesterday for a dinner party and it all went!! I have requests to make it for the upcoming Super Bowl and I had to email 5 copies of the recipe to friends. I used Sam's Club frozen meatballs and browned them in a little bit of soy sauce and a can of Dole pineapple chucks w/the syrup. While they were browning, I whisked together the Heinz Chili sauce, Smucker's grape jelly and the lemon juice. After that came to a boil I poured it over the meatballs in the pan and let simmer for 20-30 minutes. They were ready to go after that. I would have followed the crock pot directions but I woke up too late to start it in the crock pot. I think this will be the way I cook them from now on. Hope this is helpful:-)
Ok have to admit it, despite very few bum steers from this group, I though you people were crazy, chili sauce and jelly? But needed something for office potluck, took in my slow cooker, frozen meatballs and heated them up in the sauce for a few hours then put out with all the other offerings. They were great and the only item that went completely and were raved about! A couple of the guys wanted me to make more and bring them in the next day! 2 thumbs up!
I thought this was very easy to prepare and tastes good. I gave it only 4 stars because you really need to brown the meatballs in the oven or in a frying pan first. Then they won't crumble in the crock pot.
This dish is great! i usually bake the meat balls for 20-30 minues before i put them in to the crock pot .. to illiminate some of the fat... i make it at least once a month.. wonderful served over rice or egg noodles! Its very quick and easy..
It doesn't get much easier than this, and it was very good. I cut the recipe in half because I was only using 1 lb of ground beef. The sauce was quite tangy so I added a little extra grape jelly, as my husband prefers more sweet than sour. He and the kids liked these a lot. For the meatballs, I made my own using 1 lb ground beef, 1 egg, 1/4 c bread crumbs, 3/4 tsp seasoned salt, 1/4 tsp garlic powder and 1 TBS dried onion flakes.
These were quite good. I used a 2-lb bag of precooked, frozen appetizer meatballs which was very convenient. I occasionally basted the top layer of meatballs to keep them moist since they were above the "sauce line" in the crock pot. Our oldest son especially liked these.
Pretty good. My daughter didn't like it, but she doesn't like sweet and sour. The bottle chili sauce can be found in the condiment area. It tastes like thick ketchup. Add 1 small container pineapple. I would mince the onion in a food processor, too. Serve with catonese dinner.
Don't be afraid of the grape jelly! It gives the meatballs an excellent sweetness without tasting like grapes. My 5 year old ate 4 helpings!!! Tastes almost as well with frozen meatballs as with making fresh ones, which is a real time saver when I am in a hurry.
These were fabulous! I made them for a church function and they were all gone. I used 70 Costco frozen meatballs (half the bag), 2-12oz jars of chili sauce (Food Lion brand was all I could get), 1.5 cups of grape jelly and almost one can of crushed pineapple! OMG good!!! I put them in the crockpot at 10am, and got home at 2pm. Cooked on low. They were done! The meatballs tasted like the frozen meatball I am used to. I didn't need them until 5pm though, so just left them on low to cook another two hours. Boy did this change them! They ended up SO tender and good, changed the taste to more of a homemade taste and the sauce was just perfect. Wasn't too thin at all, or too thick. Didn't taste BBQish to me at all, which I feared..not a fan. So, I will always just cook on low for 6 hours from now on.
I have been making this recipe for years with excellent results. I make the meatballs with 1/2 ground turkey and 1/2 lean ground beef mixed with egg, little oatmeal for binding, garlic, onion, parsley or whatever I have on hand and then gently "brown" the meatballs on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. I then drain off excess fat and cool them enough to handle before adding them (couple at a time) to the crockpot with the already warm sauce and heat on low for a couple hours, giving them a gentle "toss" once or twice. Thank you for reminding me of this wonderful and easy recipe.
I have made these twice in two weeks for two different party, it was a hit at both. I did the frozen meatballs at Costco and threw in little smokies for the larger party. It turned out wonderful, thanks!!!
This is a recipe that I have used for many, many years and actually have just been recently handing it out again to new friends! It is the easiest, quickest recipe and is a *go-to* for me. I love the review that suggests switching the cranberry sauce for the grape jelly - I'm going to try that using turkey meatballs for the Holiday Season! Thanks!
when i was making this recipe i screwed up and it was for the best i put taco sauce in by mistake than the chili sauce and my husband loved them he wants them all the time now , so try it!!!
Save yourself some time and buy pre-made (and pre-cooked) meatballs... we like the ones from WalMart in the freezer section. This was a strange list of ingredients but these babies are addictive. Made them for a Super Bowl party and they vanished! Throw everything in the crockpot and you're good to go.
Great Recipe. Even easier, compine 1 Jar Heinz Chili Sauce, 1 Can Cranberry Sauce, heat on stove top, pour over cooked (even frozen) meatballs. Quick, simple, delicious!!!!!!
Have this cooking right now. Smells good but the sauce is soooo sweet. I am adding vinegar, sour salt, and lemon juice. Hope it turns out ok. I have had this before and usually I like it. I had to make more sauce so added some ketchup and sweet Asian chili sauce. That maybe what is what pushed it over the edge with being too sweet.
Followed the recipe exactly. At four hours, my meatballs (about 1" across) were dried out. Also, the glaze was watery and really didn't stick to the meat at all. For this to work, the cooking time needs to be at least an hour shorter, and the sauce thicker. I will not be making this recipe again.
I've been making these for YEARS! i make my meatballs w/ a couple of slices of bread soaked in milk, about 1/3 c. of itallian bread crumbs, italian seasoning, a pinch of garlic powder. sometimes i omit the garlic powder and drizzle EVOO and put slivered garlic on the baking pan to bake in oven. i've never used the lemon juice but there isn't a morsel left in the crockpot when i make these!!! SCRUMPTIOUS! and so easy!
I have been making this recipe for years and was happy to see it here. I have made it with all types of jelly including, peach, apricot, and fig so use whatever you have on hand. Try and stay away from jellies that have fruit chunks in it though because the sauce never tastes as good for some reason. Anytime I have a potluck to go to this is what I make and it always disappears. We live in North Africa now and I still make them whenever I have the right ingredients. You cannot go wrong with these meatballs they are a winner every time.
Loved this!!! I read the other reveiews and browned my meatballs so they wouldnt fall apart. I used onion soup and bread crumbs for the meat seasoning. I have tasted this sauce before and knew that it could be a little sweet, so I added some chili powder and a little tabasco. It turned out great!
This was so easy and so good over egg noodles or rice. I let it cook on warm for up to 9 hours. Thanks for the recipe!
RAVE REVIEWS at a shower I hosted today! So easy..I used premade meatballs, and used Masterpiece BBQ and the grape jelly, with some added soy sauce..so yummy! Thanks for the great recipe!!
These are great! I followed the advice of a few others and used only 3/4 cup of grape jelly and they turned out wonderful! And if you're making a really large quantity, I went to a restaurant supply store and bought a 7lb can of chili sauce for about $4.
I made this using the meatballs from the BBQ Glazed Homemade Meatballs recipe because I could tell that the ones in this recipe would be really plain. The sauce part and the crock pot method I did follow though :) My slight change was to pour about 1/4 of the sauce into my 4 quart crock pot, add a layer of meatballs, drizzle with another 1/4 of the sauce, top with the rest of the meatballs, and pour the rest of the sauce on top. This way I didn't have to stir and my meatballs remained intact. They were fully cooked after 3 1/2 hours so I removed the lid, stirred, and let it cook with the lid off for half an hour while I prepared the rest of the dinner. It was really runny at first but after letting some of the liquid cook off, the sauce had the perfect consistency!! And it tastes really great, too. You'd never think it's only jelly and chili sauce. I made this once before on the stove ("Cocktail Meatballs I") and we weren't huge fans, the sauce was really strong and really sweet. The sauce is definitely better when made in the crock pot for some reason. And a great way to use up jelly if you have lots of it like we do!
I did not like this recipe at all! Meatballs were tasteless (I noticed the "rave reviews" used frozen store bought meatballs, might be better). The sauce got really thick & sticky fast & just did not like the flavor at all!
Sorry, these were not very good. Meatballs were too dry, the sauce was way too sweet! I will not make again and will stick w/store bought ...
Easy and delicious! Thank You
These were amazing! Everyone went back for seconds and thirds! I did however, omit the onions completely and I used ready-made meatballs. Delicious!!!!!!!!!!
I thought there were way too many onions for this recipe and both myself and my husband disliked the sauce immensely.
DELICIOUS!! I used frozen meatballs and this came out wonderful! We ate it over brown rice. Everyone really enjoyed it :)
This was the best meatball recipe. I used 1.5kg of meat, 2 cups grape jelly and 2 cups of sweet chili sauce. I needed to add 2 cups breadcrumbs for the meatballs to stick together. I found there to be too much onion as well, even with 1.5kg of meat. But the results were fantastic
We thought this was an excellent slow cooker receipe. I did cook it longer and it was still very good.
Really very easy and the flavor was nice, I thought the grape jelly might be weird but it worked out perfectly
Be very careful when stirring, they fall apart easily. The taste is fantastic.
The only trouble I had with these was getting them to stay together. Any stirring at all in the crockpot made them fall apart, but the taste was fabulous. My family really scarfed these up!
This was so good & no trouble to make. My whole family enjoyed it. Will keep this one for sure. I too only used 3/4 cup of grape jelly & it was just right! Thanks Tammy
This recipe is fantastic! I use cranberry sauce instead of grape jelly.
I just used frozen meatballs from costco but made the sauce they were so easy and so good my 6 year old even ate them. I served them with rice and green beans.
I make a similar version except I use salsa 16 oz of salsa vs chili sauce and 16 oz of jelly or equal parts jelly to salsa if you use the store brought meatballs.
This recipe was fantastic. Easy to prepare and everyone loved it. Definitly will make again.
Well what can I say.... this recipe was not bad... but way to sweet for my liking... that being said my kids thought it was awesome:) So thanks !!
This recipe is also great with cocktail hot dogs and kielbasa. I've never added the lemon juice though,.
this is really good put it together the night before put in refrigator then in the crockpot first thing in the morning.On med heat let cook all day will be done in time for supper. Great idea.
This recipe was easy to make.It was way too spicy for me and my kids.I didnt like it.However for one with a sinus infection..GO FOR IT
Always a crowd pleaser! I use frozen meatballs. The longer the sauce cooks down & meatballs glaze - the better they taste.
I was torn about how to rate this recipe. Personally, I would probably give it 2 stars. I made it for a potluck luncheon at work and everyone seemed to like it (a 4?) so I compromised with 3 stars. The sauce is almost BBQ-ish, but not quite. I thought it was way to sweet, so maybe I will cut down on the grape jelly a bit next time. I can't quite put my finger on it...the taste was interesting, but I didn't love it.
Awesome stuff! Made these for a party & everyone loved them!
I tried this one out of curiosity. Grape jelly and chili sauce. What!? It was soo good. The first time I did it I made the meatballs and the second I used frozen. Both were awesome. I did make a substitution. I think I read a review where they used pineapple juice instead of lemon. Well I took a can of pineapple chunks and dumped it in juice and all. When it was close to done I added constarch to thicken it. Now that is only because I added more liquid than the recipe called for. My family loved having pineapple as well as meatballs to eat with thier rice. This recipe is a keeper. It's also been a great way to get rid of this generic grape jelly I bought that is so sweet it's yucky. It's great in the recipe. Thanks for this one.
This recipe is definitely a keeper. I rated this four stars simply because the meatballs were a little more sweet than sour. I would probably add an additional tsp of lemon juice. I also substituted using 1/3 cup Hot Garlic Chili sauce and 2/3 cup Ketchup. Overal this meal was great and will definitely make again. Thanks for submitting this recipe.
Have made this recipe several times and it is delicious. Instead of making the meatballs myself, I add one half bag of italian meatballs (Kirkland brand) and cook on low for 3.5-4 hours. The last time I made this recipe I was short 1/4 cup of grape jelly, and the batch actually turned out MUCH better than previous as it was slightly less sweet and the flavor of the chili sauce was more prevalent, which all preferred. Will make it this way from now on.
I used turkey as a substitute for the meat and browned the meatballs the night before then finished cooking them the next morning in the sauce.
I make little smoky cocktail sausages in the same sauce and they are delicious. Denise, grape jelly is like grape jam made from juice instead of whole or pureed fruit. I bet you're from the UK or Australia? Good recipe!
I made this for our super bowl party. It was the first dish to be totally gone. Everybody loved them and asked for the recipe. Thanks Tammy
My mom has been making these for Christmas parties as long as I can remember. It doesn't matter if you make meatballs or turkey balls, the sauce is what counts! Even with so few ingredients, people can never pinpoint what is in this uncommonly tasty sauce!
I have made many times. This time I made for my neice's Bridal Shower and they were a hit.
Nice & easy, but the meat was really flavorless. Seems like it improved after being refrigerated for a day & also sitting in some spices I added to it in order to give it a more well-rounded flavor. It might be a great sauce with pre-made meatballs or some with a little more life.
Made a double batch of these for a cocktail party. Bake frozen meatballs according to directions, stir up sauce on the stove, combine. Served in a crockpot, refilled from a pot on the stove.
Bringing these tomorrow to a holiday office potluck. I tripled the recipe, substituted onion powder and flakes for the onions, added garlic powder and Italian seasoned breadcrumbs to the meatballs, which I baked for approx. 15 min. They will marinate overnight in the fridge (in the crock pot) and hopefully soak up even more of the wonderful sweet/tangy flavors I couldn't resist trying out tonight! Thanks for a quick and easy crowd-pleaser (I'm hoping.....!!)
These are so good!!! I make my own meatball recipe but, love the chili sauce and grape jelly. I do bake my meatballs first which I think is important. Throw them in the crock pot and they are a party favorite every time. I am always asked to bring them to get togethers. :)
Another wonderfully easy tasty dish. Next time I will serve it over rice. I did bake them for 20 minutes before placing in crockpot, and did not need to cook as long as the 4-5 hours.
This recipie is so eay and wonderful. The first time I ever had this, was at a friends house and they used frozen meatballs. I loved the sauce, hated the meatballs. I just do not like the frozen taste. I used this recipe and loved it. The only thing I did differently was to grate the onion into the ground beef
These were very easy to make and tasted great. I am still trying to find something to make as a side with it though.
We thought it was just a bit too sweet. I doubled the original sauce recipe for a 40 oz bag of frozen meatballs and it was the correct amount of sauce for the number of meatballs. I added 8 oz of Sweet Baby Ray's buffalo wing sauce and it made the sauce less sweet & more spicy. We loved it!
Made these for a Holiday Party and all I got was raves! I did use frozen meatballs and a little less grape jelly like others suggested!
Excellent recipe! I had one years ago, too, but lost it. I do recall I browned the meatballs first before placing them in the slow cooker (to take to party later). That recipe called for a can of jellied cranapples with the chili sauce, cause I remembered thinking "yuk" of the two. It was delicious. Thanks for the recipe!!
Followed recipe exactly. Turns out delicious everytime!!
Just made these and LOVE em! I didn't have a problem with the meatballs falling apart at all. They taste great. I wouldn't call them spicy per se, just a perfect tasting meatball. They're really easy to make. We're having meatball subs tonight but I think they'd be great in spaghetti too.
I used regular ground beef, and followed the directions to a tee except for a squirt of ketchup to make up for having a bit less chili sauce. 4 hours in the slow cooker (we couldn't wait any longer) They tasted great! The sauce looked very watery, but what was coated the meatballs was just awesome.
This recipe was very easy! We ate it with white rice. It was a big hit with our 16 month old. My husband and I thought the sauce was a little too sweet! I left on low the whole day instead of high, I also used the ready made meatballs from Costco! Yummy!
This recipe was a big hit with my husband and myself. I'll have to admit I was very leary about how chili sauce and grape jelly would taste together, but it is awsome. I took the advice of one of the other reviews and i used a can of pinapple chunks with syrup and a tad of soy sauce and browned the meatballs first then poured over the sauce, it only took about 30 minutes to cook versus 4 to 5 hours if you are looking for a quick meal that is great this is it! Also good served over white rice.
I have been making this recipe for over 30 years, I add a tsp of mustard powder for an extra kick. I have taken it for pot lucks, served it at special dinners and it never fails, its always a favorite.
I used half jar grape jelly and half apricot preserves (since grape jelly was too sweet) and it was amazing! I also precooked and browned the meatballs first in the oven, then placed them in the crockpot with the jellies and chili sauce. I think this helps the meatballs from crumbling in the crockpot.
This is the same recipe my mom has been making my whole life, minus the lemon juice and it's such an amazing recipe! She always made for them parties and I have also for showers etc, they are amazing! I'm saving this one and try with the lemon juice :)
Very good served over rice with the extra sauce.
Wow! This was my first time making homemade meatballs.. and THEY WERE AMAZING!! I absolutly loved them. I put them and the sauce over white rice and it was perfect. I also added a little bit of pineapple juice and pineapple chunks to the mix! Just great! Thanks! :)
my meatballs came out great but the sauce was just ok-i used a sweet and spicy chili sauce i already had on hand-so with the sweetness of the jelly, it was just way too sweet. my fiance liked it though! and plus because i used this particular kind of chili sauce, the sauce overall was much too greasy. i say just go with the exact recipe and don't tweak it much.
This was very good, mostly sweet though. I will definately make them again ,it was soo easy. I was lazy and used premade meat balls and let them sit over night in the sauce to soak in.
This is a good basic recipe but way to sweet. I'd definitely brown them first, otherwise they get crumbly. I also added about 3 tablespoons of white vinegar to give it some tang and some dashes of hot sauce. It cut down on the sweetness. Next time, I will definitely add less jelly.
One word... AWESOME !!! Thank you :-)
I really liked this recipe and so did everyone else at my new years party!!! Everyone thought it was sweet barbaque sause. One tip tho you really have to use frozen meatballs. Thanks so much!
Yummmm
This recipie was so easy. And it tastes great. I fried the meatballs before I put them in the slow cooker. It made them stay together as I was worried they would fall apart after 5 hours in the slow cooker. I would not cook them anymore than 5 hours though...they were done by that time and too delicious to wait any longer to eat them.
This is one of those easy recipes almost everyone loves, and it's one of my potluck standbys if I'm too busy for fancier fare. I've made it with a combination of meatballs and sliced kielbasa, which disappeared in minutes. I've also made it with cranberry sauce in place of the grape jelly.
These were good. Just cut back on the grape jelly if it's too sweet.
Pretty good at pot lucks
Great recipe, everyone at my party loved them. Thanks for the great recipe!!
They were a bit sweet -I would recommend cutting back on the grape jelly -possibly in half. I like sweet but these were even sweet for me. But otherwise great, yummy, thanks for the recipe!!
This was an excellent recipe. After reading previous reviews, I decided to add some bread crumbs in my meatballs and brown them up in the oven abit before I put in slow cooker. Worked perfectly.
WOW!!! These got sucked right up!!!! DELICIOUS!!!
A hit at daughters christmas potlock at school. however i choose to use frozen meatball and for a touch of spice I added one tablespoon of crushed red pepper.
I used this recipe for a party and I followed the advice of other reviewers and added my own spices and a little ketchup. These meatballs were a big hit!
We did not care for this recipe.
This was soo good! The first time I made it, I listened to other reviews and reduced the jelly by 3/4 cup.It tasted okay but didn't fit my taste buds. The next time I made it, I did exactly as the recipe stated. It was a whole lot better! Just what I was looking for.
I just made these last night and my husband really liked them. Instead of using an onion, I used a packet of lipton onion dry soup mix and mixed that into the beef. It gave it a great taste!
AWESOME!!!!!! I made these for a small family picnic. They were gone in an hour. A big hit. Easy and delicious.
Made the recipe as specified, but subbing in vegan substitutes for meat and egg. Had to add some breadcrumbs to try and get the meatballs to remain meatballs, but they fell apart in the slow cooker anyway. Despite how that turned out, the taste itself was wonderful.
