Sweet and Sour Meatballs I

I made this using the meatballs from the BBQ Glazed Homemade Meatballs recipe because I could tell that the ones in this recipe would be really plain. The sauce part and the crock pot method I did follow though :) My slight change was to pour about 1/4 of the sauce into my 4 quart crock pot, add a layer of meatballs, drizzle with another 1/4 of the sauce, top with the rest of the meatballs, and pour the rest of the sauce on top. This way I didn't have to stir and my meatballs remained intact. They were fully cooked after 3 1/2 hours so I removed the lid, stirred, and let it cook with the lid off for half an hour while I prepared the rest of the dinner. It was really runny at first but after letting some of the liquid cook off, the sauce had the perfect consistency!! And it tastes really great, too. You'd never think it's only jelly and chili sauce. I made this once before on the stove ("Cocktail Meatballs I") and we weren't huge fans, the sauce was really strong and really sweet. The sauce is definitely better when made in the crock pot for some reason. And a great way to use up jelly if you have lots of it like we do!