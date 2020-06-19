General Tao Chicken

1 of 472

Rating: 4 stars I have been searching for THE General Tso (Tao) Chicken recipe, and have tried numerous recipes to no avail. This one still was not quite it, but with some changes it was the closest I've come yet. I'd give it a 5, but I had to modify the recipe significantly - still though, the results were DELICIOUS. Perhaps it isn't fair to take off a star if I didn't even follow the recipe exactly, but I wanted to avoid the negative results other reviewers had. Here are my changes: reduce vinegar to 3 Tbsp and ketchup to 2 Tbsp, to get rid of the sour and ketchupy tastes. Reduce ginger to about 1 Tbsp (that's just personal preference) and add a couple of cloves of garlic (this is the first General Tso's chicken recipe I've seen that didn't have garlic). Increase soy sauce to 1/4 cup. Add 1/4 cup of sherry. And I like it hot, so I added a Tbsp or so crushed red pepper and a few red chiles. Also, the oyster sauce is important - don't skip that ingredient. I stir-fried broccoli and sugar snap peas with the green onions and served on white rice. Like I said it still wasn't exactly restaurant quality but it was very close. My gf and I were VERY happy with how it turned out. EDIT: To the people complaining about the batter - I've found the chicken is better baked and MUCH EASIER. Marinate for ~3 hrs in sriracha, soy, and garlic powder. Bake covered for 10 minutes at 400, then another 15-20 at 350. Don't let it get too dry. This can result in a lot of extra sauce, so make plenty of rice. Helpful (243)

Rating: 5 stars Incredible!! Followed the recipe and wouldn't change a thing. Thanks so much! Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars Oh My Gosh! I love this recipe. I followed RDean's ideas and changed things like him/her. I added 1/2 bag of frozen broccoli and 1can of sliced waterchestnuts. RDean said to use 2tbs of crushed red peppers. I used just one tbs and I think I will cut it back to 1/2. If you can't find RDean, here are the changes that he/she made. 1 tbs ground ginger.(I used 2Tbs) 3 tbs of distilled white vinegar. 1/4 cup of soy sauce. 2tbs of Ketchup. Added 2 cloves garlic. I am going to make some changes the next time I make it. I'm going to try it without any of the breading. I hope that will make it more saucy and not so thick. I didn't mind how thick it was, just prefer more sauce and less breading. I feel the fresh ginger and the oyster sauce are the key to this recipe! My family loved it!! Helpful (54)

Rating: 1 stars This took a long time to make and it is not even close to General Tao chicken. The sauce is sour and the taste of ketchup is too strong. Will not make again. However the breaded chicken taste pretty good by itself. I will never again make the sauce but I will definitely make the breaded chicken again. Helpful (29)

Rating: 2 stars Followed the recipe exactly. I've got to say, I'm a little puzzled. I'm a huge fan of the restaurant versions of this dish I've had. This tastes nothing like them. The texture of the chicken is wrong, the sauce is okay but the flavor is really off. The ketchup is a bit overwhelming and seems really out of place. I cook a lot but I don't see any way to reconcile this recipe to General Tao Chicken. In the future I will stay with a traditional recipe with traditional ingredients. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious!!! I put the sauce in a side dish because I knew my little kids wouldn't try it with the sauce. But the pieces of chicken on their own were super yummy as well and the kids couldn't have enough of them. Will make again and again... Oh yeah there were a few items I didn't have like the green onion which I used yellow the peanut oil and oyster sauce. I imagine it would make the sauce even better. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This tasted great! Definitely took way longer than 50min... but perhaps that's because I'm new to the recipe. Made a few changes based on recommendations. -Added a can of water chestnuts. -Steamed frozen broccoli and added it afterwards. -Used 1 tablespoon and a half of fresh ginger -Used just over 3 tablespoons of vinegar -Used 2 heaping tablespoons of ketchup. -Added 3 teaspoons of fresh garlic Tasted great with Basmati Rice. Will definitely make again! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Really good. I didn't have oyster sauce and substituted purple onion for the green. Also added freshly chopped garlic. Would recommend adding the chicken only when the oil is very hot to obtain maximum crispiness. Next time would try adding whole chili peppers and fresh stir-fried vegetables (broccoli peppers onion) for an added bit of healthiness. Helpful (11)