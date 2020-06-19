Sweet Cornbread Cake

1 of 888

Rating: 5 stars Very nice. No vegetable oil because I used most of it to fry chicken, so I used all butter. I also used buttermilk. Even when I cut the recipe in half, it baked up beautifully. Thirty minutes and wa-la, perfect. No issues with sinking bread when you thought it was done. And the flavor is very fluffy and sweet. My kids and husband especially liked this. I served it with whipped butter and extra honey. Thank you for sharing your recipe. NOTE: I served this with Tanya's Louisiana Southern Fried Chicken and Broccoli Salad. It was a nice comforting dinner. EDITED: I've made this three times now, in 24 hours. My family has dubbed this the best cornbread they've ever had. Helpful (332)

Rating: 5 stars I am the original submitter. I just wanted to note that if you decide to use buttermilk, you should add some baking soda. Baking soda neutralizes the acidity of the buttermilk so that the flavor comes out rich and not tart/sour. Helpful (238)

Rating: 5 stars This cornbread is one of the best on the site! It rivals "Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread" 'til now I thought that was my favorite. I cut the recipe in half and used one up of cornmeal and one cup of flour. It was perfectly done in 38 minutes - moist and delicous. I think the only thing that could possibly make this better would be to replace the whole milk with buttermilk. Helpful (210)

Rating: 5 stars This is exactly what I was looking for. Instead of putting all the flour asked for, I used only a cup and a half and for the rest I used masa (or corn flour) to give a more cornlike taste. Helpful (152)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe - I am of the sweet cornbread persuasion. I made it as written the first time and give it 5 stars, however, I've made it several more times and this is what I do now: I use 2/3 cup unsweetened apple sauce and 1/3 cup oil and totally skip the butter, I use only 1 cup of sugar. With these 3 minor changes I just love this cake! It's still sweet, but just a little less. Helpful (135)

Rating: 5 stars Honey hush! This is the best comfort food since Cliff's chili on The Cosby Show. My seven-year old daughter helped make it and we could not wait for it to come out of the oven! When my husband came home, we had HUNKS of it! Thanks for sharing such an amazing recipe. This should be sold in restaurants ALL OVER! Look out Paula Deen! Thanks! Thanks! Thanks! Helpful (99)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for an office brunch and everyone loved it, even those who professed to not like cornbread. It was very simple to make. Helpful (51)

Rating: 1 stars A good recipe for people who don't like corn bread. Helpful (37)