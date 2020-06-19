Sweet Cornbread Cake

This is a thick, sweet cornbread that tastes like you are eating cake. This is a no-fail recipe, you can't go wrong! If there are any leftovers, we have the cornbread the next day for breakfast served with honey and butter.

By myfoursonsks

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Stir together the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a mixing bowl. Pour in the vegetable oil, melted butter, honey, beaten eggs, and milk, and stir just to moisten.

  • Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish and bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, until the top of the cornbread starts to brown and show cracks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 61.1g; fat 21g; cholesterol 80.6mg; sodium 519.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (888)

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2010
Very nice. No vegetable oil because I used most of it to fry chicken, so I used all butter. I also used buttermilk. Even when I cut the recipe in half, it baked up beautifully. Thirty minutes and wa-la, perfect. No issues with sinking bread when you thought it was done. And the flavor is very fluffy and sweet. My kids and husband especially liked this. I served it with whipped butter and extra honey. Thank you for sharing your recipe. NOTE: I served this with Tanya's Louisiana Southern Fried Chicken and Broccoli Salad. It was a nice comforting dinner. EDITED: I've made this three times now, in 24 hours. My family has dubbed this the best cornbread they've ever had.
Helpful
(332)

Warren
Rating: 1 stars
03/30/2009
A good recipe for people who don't like corn bread.
Helpful
(37)
Reviews:
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2010
Very nice. No vegetable oil because I used most of it to fry chicken, so I used all butter. I also used buttermilk. Even when I cut the recipe in half, it baked up beautifully. Thirty minutes and wa-la, perfect. No issues with sinking bread when you thought it was done. And the flavor is very fluffy and sweet. My kids and husband especially liked this. I served it with whipped butter and extra honey. Thank you for sharing your recipe. NOTE: I served this with Tanya's Louisiana Southern Fried Chicken and Broccoli Salad. It was a nice comforting dinner. EDITED: I've made this three times now, in 24 hours. My family has dubbed this the best cornbread they've ever had. Read More
Helpful
(332)
myfoursonsks
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2012
I am the original submitter. I just wanted to note that if you decide to use buttermilk, you should add some baking soda. Baking soda neutralizes the acidity of the buttermilk so that the flavor comes out rich and not tart/sour.
Helpful
(238)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2010
This cornbread is one of the best on the site! It rivals "Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread" 'til now I thought that was my favorite. I cut the recipe in half and used one up of cornmeal and one cup of flour. It was perfectly done in 38 minutes - moist and delicous. I think the only thing that could possibly make this better would be to replace the whole milk with buttermilk.
Helpful
(210)
yanireth
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2009
This is exactly what I was looking for. Instead of putting all the flour asked for, I used only a cup and a half and for the rest I used masa (or corn flour) to give a more cornlike taste.
Helpful
(152)
elsa
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2009
I love this recipe - I am of the sweet cornbread persuasion. I made it as written the first time and give it 5 stars, however, I've made it several more times and this is what I do now: I use 2/3 cup unsweetened apple sauce and 1/3 cup oil and totally skip the butter, I use only 1 cup of sugar. With these 3 minor changes I just love this cake! It's still sweet, but just a little less.
Helpful
(135)
Jordansdreammeal
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2009
Honey hush! This is the best comfort food since Cliff's chili on The Cosby Show. My seven-year old daughter helped make it and we could not wait for it to come out of the oven! When my husband came home, we had HUNKS of it! Thanks for sharing such an amazing recipe. This should be sold in restaurants ALL OVER! Look out Paula Deen! Thanks! Thanks! Thanks!
Helpful
(99)
NDIrish
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2009
I made this for an office brunch and everyone loved it, even those who professed to not like cornbread. It was very simple to make.
Helpful
(51)
Warren
Rating: 1 stars
03/30/2009
A good recipe for people who don't like corn bread. Read More
Helpful
(37)
Charlotte
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2011
This cornbread is amazing! :) I baked mine into mini-loaf pans, which just made it better (since there was more of a crust on it). Delish!
Helpful
(36)
