Meatloaf with Fried Onions and Ranch Seasoning

While I couldn't agree more with those reviewers who gave this recipe one or two stars, or with those who might have given this more stars but still stated they didn't like it, I didn't find their reviews would be helpful to anyone to understand WHY they didn't like it. So here goes... they say it's "blah." It is. I knew I'd need to doctor this up, but the idea of the ranch seasoning and the French fried onions interested me so I plowed ahead. But I should have known better. You couldn't taste the ranch seasoning. You couldn't taste the French fried onions. And there was so MUCH French fried onions, coupled with the bread crumbs, that this really wasn't meatloaf at all. It was filler with a little meat. And not even inexpensive filler! The French fried onions were nearly $4.00, so you're not really stretching a buck here by using so much filler. The meat was almost an afterthought. And even though I added Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and finely chopped onion and green pepper. even though I even used a combination of ground beef, veal and pork and topped it with bacon slices as it baked, none of these steps took this meatloaf beyond mediocre. With all this tweaking to improve flavor, I can't even imagine what this would have tasted like had I made the recipe strictly as written. In my view, this is not meatloaf. It's filler with a little meat.