Meatloaf with Fried Onions and Ranch Seasoning

This is a recipe I created once I discovered the versatility of meatloaf!

By Stefanie Sierk

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine meat, eggs, ketchup, stuffing mix, ranch dressing mix and fried onions.

  • Shape into loaf and fit into 9 x 5 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake, covered loosely with foil, at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 to 60 minutes, or until meat is thoroughly cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
668 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 46.7g; cholesterol 158.7mg; sodium 1012.7mg. Full Nutrition
