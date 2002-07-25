Meatloaf with Fried Onions and Ranch Seasoning
This is a recipe I created once I discovered the versatility of meatloaf!
My husband and I loved this recipe we have tried several different ones and I think that this is going to be "the one" we will go back to.. The only changes I made were I added in some garlic powder and just a splash of worchestire sauce.. For a glaze I added a mix of ketchup and Heinz 57 and then sprinkled some shredded mozarella cheese on top when it came out of the oven..DELICIOUS!!! Kiki (Brampton,Ont,Canada)Read More
Wow, this is the first meatloaf I've made that didn't fall apart! While I was very pleased with the overall presentation, I thought it was rather bland. I wish I'd added the whole packet of Ranch, plus it could have done with some additional seasoning (onion powder, garlic powder etc etc). The FF onions were hardly noticeable too. I'll be making this again, but with a few modifications.Read More
I thought this recipe seemed to easy to be good, but I was wrong. I now own the Best Meatloaf Recipe award in our house. I've made this several times, but make sure you use meat that is 80/20 or you will have some floating grease that you will need to drain off. Very tasty, very easy. I took the foil off for the last 8 minutes or so. EASY and EXCELLENT (my two favorite words when it comes to cooking).
I used 90/10 ground beef, 2lbs, since I needed 2 loaves. I used the whole 1oz pkg of ranch mix. I used the entire 6oz can of fried onions. I also used about a cup and a half of dried cornbread stuffing mix. I topped both with a drizzle of maple syrup and ketchup and then a half can of fried onions (3 oz) on top. I wrapped them with foil before baking for 1 hour and 15 mintes. I sprinkled the meat mix with coarse ground black pepper and a little bit of Jalapeno Salt. I also added 1/4 cup of ketchup and 1/4 cup of heinz 57 sauce. I added about half of a yellow sweet onion and about 1/2 of a green bell pepper (grinded in a food processor into small pieces) for moisture, I sprinkled about half a can of more french fried onions on each and wrapped each pan in foil before cooking for about 1hour and 15 minutes. I let them rest for about 30 minutes before serving and they were to die for. What a great recipe! I will never make "regular" meatloaf again!!! It's fun to experiment with regular recipes and I will tell you that coming from someone who does not always like meatloaf, this was to die for and it is now my NEW meatloaf recipe.
I've made this meatloaf for both sets of parents and both my mother and mother-in-law asked for the recipe! This is the best meatloaf recipe that I've ever tried. I mix brown sugar and ketchup and brush the top of the loaf with it before baking. Thanks for a great recipe!
Based on the reviews and the interesting ingredients, I thought this recipe was really going to "wow" us. Actually, it tasted like any other meatloaf. The fried onions added nothing more than my fresh do, the stuffing was no different than seasoned bread crumbs and the powdered ranch dressing added no more flavor than my own seasonings (minus the chemicals). The only "wow" part was "Igloosgirl" suggestion to top the meatloaf the the Heinz 57/catsup combo. That little addition made the whole recipe worthwhile.
Really enjoyed making this simple recipe. As usual I forgot to follow the recipe exactly. I noticed the Worchester sauce after I popped the loaf in the oven. And I used a 50/50 combo of ketchup Jack Daniels Honey Smokehouse BBQ sauce. I did use the Worchester making a glaze with it, ketchup, and the Jack Daniels sauce which I applied when I removed the foil 10 minutes before the "ding". I used a 96/4 ground beef which was not at all greasy or messy after using non-stick spray on the loaf pan. Very moist, very flavorful, and unfortunately we ate it before we could take a picture. My wife suggested we cook a bigger loaf next time so we can get some leftovers out of it!
We did not like this recipe. I will stick with my old standby!!! Do not waste your time and ingredients. Patricia Lee
While I couldn't agree more with those reviewers who gave this recipe one or two stars, or with those who might have given this more stars but still stated they didn't like it, I didn't find their reviews would be helpful to anyone to understand WHY they didn't like it. So here goes... they say it's "blah." It is. I knew I'd need to doctor this up, but the idea of the ranch seasoning and the French fried onions interested me so I plowed ahead. But I should have known better. You couldn't taste the ranch seasoning. You couldn't taste the French fried onions. And there was so MUCH French fried onions, coupled with the bread crumbs, that this really wasn't meatloaf at all. It was filler with a little meat. And not even inexpensive filler! The French fried onions were nearly $4.00, so you're not really stretching a buck here by using so much filler. The meat was almost an afterthought. And even though I added Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and finely chopped onion and green pepper. even though I even used a combination of ground beef, veal and pork and topped it with bacon slices as it baked, none of these steps took this meatloaf beyond mediocre. With all this tweaking to improve flavor, I can't even imagine what this would have tasted like had I made the recipe strictly as written. In my view, this is not meatloaf. It's filler with a little meat.
A very flavor filled meatloaf. The french fried onions are a nice change from bread crumbs. I used 1/2 cup bottled ranch dressing, didn't have the seasoning mix, it still turned out GREAT!!!
Recipe was awesome, I used sourdough stuffing mix and added some A-1 steak sauce to the ketchup. The cooking time needs to be adjusted to 1 1/2 hours though as it was raw in the middle at recipe instructions - maybe it was my oven but I think it needs a little more cooking time than that. Made an awesome meatloaf sandwich the next day. I will definitely cook this again!!!!!!!
A very good recipe...Very quick and easy preparation. Thank you for submitting it. To the gentleman in Bangkok and others of the same opinion...this is a recipe review, not a blog. It is designed for the use of busy people looking to put a meal on the table. If it is not your particular cup of tea you should look elsewhere and in periodicals such as Saveur, Gourmet, Bon Appetit, etc. I really wish people would stop using this review box as a personal podium to discount it's intended purpose...this isn't politics! It's a recipe swap. That's all!
Interesting mix of ingredients which is what led me to try it, but I felt this recipe was nothing exceptional and surprisingly rather bland.... The only thing that saved it was my go to recipe for a meatloaf glaze: 3 tablespoons ketchup, 1.5 tablespoons honey and 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire. Thank you Stephanie for the submission.
Very good but a little dry for my tastes - my favorite meatloaf recipe on the site remains the Tantalizingly Tangy meatloaf, followed by the Rempel Family Meatloaf. In both cases, they yield a delicious and moist meatloaf.
I didn't care for this at all. I love meatloaf but not this one. Sorry
Excellent and easy. I thought the fried onions would be visible with the meat, but they blended right in. Very rich in flavor, held together well, and everyone really liked it. I baked it in a free form loaf in a shallow pan and put a bit of ketchup/mustard/brown sugar mixture on top before baking. Served with roasted potatoes, parsnips, carrots and onions.
i was expecting more flavor. I was somewhat disappointed since most of the reviews raved about how good the recipe was, I probably will not make this again.
Would not make this recipe again.
I personally did not like this recipe, I thought it tasted like something that you would heat straight out of the box.. It tasted really processed and plastic to me. My fiance said it was just ok and he loves meatloaf and will eat almost anything.
To us this was tasteless. Even the next day. I guess I will throw it away. i don't know what to do with it to make it better. It was just blaa
I've been making this recipe for a while since I pulled it off Allrecipes a few months ago, and I was tickled to see it come over the daily letter---now lots of people will get to enjoy it. My husband, the meatloaf connoisseur, says it's some of the best he's ever had (even better than Mom's!) and I---who do not like meatloaf at all---will even eat it as leftovers. I have made a little adaption since I started making it----I add a tablespoon of worchestershire sauce and a tablespoon of smoke flavoring---mesquite, hickory, original---it doesn't matter. Adds a lovely hint of extra flavor. This is a very good meatloaf and you really have to try it!
By using only one substitution, this meatloaf was terrible. It was my fault for using Italian bread crumbs for the herb-seasoned dry bread stuffing called for in the recipe - because this meatloaf was way too dry. Don't substitute - and don't overbake!
This is some awesome meatloaf! I made the recipe excatly except that I split the meat into 5 "mini-loaves" and cooked them on a baking sheet. This lets the bottom get a little crunchy. MMMM! I thought the flavors really blended together and I couldn't really taste them separately. But it sure was good! Hubby loved it too!
Adds some flavor to traditional meatloaf. Very good recipe.
Meatloaf doesn't get better than this! I just love this recipe - the French fried onions make it so good! It's a regular in our house. Even my very picky 5-year-old requests my meatloaf regularly, and he passes on dinner most nights.
So easy and so delicious! Everyone who tries this always asks for the recipe!
Easy and fast to the oven!! This is a family winner....
It was okay...(Dad and Toddler liked it) it tasted to processed like to me. Won't make again.
Love this recipe! My husband hates meatloaf but likes this!
This is the best meatloaf I have ever made and I am really bad at making meatloaf.
This was DELICIOUS!!!! I used 2 lbs of meat (1 lb 80% and the 2nd 95%), a full ranch packet, bbq sauce, worchestire sauce, garlic, and half an onion and green pepper (in food processor)....along with all of the normal ingredients! I split the bowl and froze half for a quick dinner some night! I am very picky over meatloaf and try all sorts of recipes. This was by far one of the best!!! My husband loved it too.
Very good recipe. I took a few tips from several reviewer. I used 2lbs. of ground beef, 3 eggs, a whole box of stuffing, the whole pkg. of ranch dressing, 2 med. onions, sauteed, and added some garlic, salt and pepper. It seemed a bit gooey, so I added some oatmeal. And to top it, I spread mixed with brown sugar, ketchup and HP sauce . Thanks for all the hints...it made two loafs, and it turned out to be a huge hit.
As a charter member of the "There's No Such Thing as Too Much Garlic" Club, I did add a two tsps of minced fresh garlic and, as suggested by another rater, 1 Tblsp of Worstershire Sauce and 2 tsp of smoke flavoring. Very tasty stuff that's a breeze to make and you probably have all of the stuff on hand.
Delicious! I tried it two different ways..using french fried onions as per recipe then using one small onion (chopped). My family preferred it with real onions. It was more juicy even after it was reheated.
This turned out great! We all liked this.
I am totally amazed that so many people rated this meatloaf as the "best". I made this exactly as stated and have to say it was the most tasteless, boring meatloaf I have ever made. I have a quest to find the perfect meatloaf and thought after making hundreds that this was the "ONE". Wrong, will not make again!!! Sorry!!!
This was awful. It was like eating bread flavored meatloaf. I even added a package of onion soup mix and that didn't help. My family requested that I never make it again and I won't.
I followd the recipe to a tee and it was awesome! Even my grandkids loved it. I'll definetly make it again and again!
Who knew! Very good! I was in a major hurry, needing to throw something together for dinner. I had all these ingredients. I used 2 1bs. ground beef, accidently used an entire package of ranch dressing mix. Followed advice for adding the Worcestershire sauce. Don't be afraid of these ingredients. They work very well together. I disagree with a previous rating, this was full of flavor. Maybe the extra ranch dressing mix? I sure will make this again.
I've never used french fried onions before but this was a perfect way to use them! It tasted delicious and very kid friendly!
This is the 4th or 5th meatloaf recipe I have tried from allrecipes.com and tonight was the first time I didn't have to throw the left overs out. The whole family LOVED it. This one is definitely a keeper. :)
This is an excellent meatloaf recipe! I will use this one from now on. Thanx for sharing.
The flavor of this was just okay. I would like a little more to it. Maybe tomoato paste instead ketchup and some worcesteshire sauce. I had a problem with this drying out a bit too, but I had to leave it in a warm oven for a while, and that could have beent he cause. I'd like to try this idea again, but make some alterations to get more flavor ad moisture.
My wife is not a big meatloaf fan but she really liked this recipe. I substituted 1/4 cup real ranch dressing for the dry mix and a half chopped onion for the french fried onion. Strongly recommended!
Very flavorful which is a hit in my house. Loved it!
I love this recipe. I did change a couple of things. I used 1 pkg onion soup mix, the whole packet of ranch mix, added some shredded cheese in the middle of the loaf, and used a pkg of Ritz crackers instead of bread stuffing. It did take a little longer then an hour to cook though because of the cheese layer. We had a friend over for dinner and my husband, the kids and our friend loved it. In fact he asked me to give the recipe to his mom. I don't usually like meatloaf, but this was something I will be making again very soon
THis recipe is very versatile and forgiving if you don't use specific ingredients. I used Stovetop cornbread dressing crumbs and a whole package of Ranch seasoning and scaled this one up to 2 lbs. of meat. I even mixed some of the french fried onions into the meat. Top it off with some ketchup for a glaze and you have a great meatloaf. My 30 month old, who hates almost everything, LOVES this! You can also easily sneak in a handful of veggies (chopped green pepper, onion, fresh spinach, shredded carrot) to trick picky toddlers into eating veggies!
This was okay, I added some spices like garlic powder and pepper because some reviewers said it bland. But it did fall apart a lot, I might make this again because I usually have the ingredients on hand, but I'll have to remedy the crumbling.
Best meatloaf ever... we use the full packet of ranch and it comes out delicious.
My husband and children are about the pickiest eaters I know and everyone in the family loved this recipe. They balked a bit at the french fried onions idea, but loved the taste. I followed the recipe as written and I don't plan to try to improve upon it. It was fast and easy to put together and the ingredients are all pantry/freezer friendly which is perfect for working families who don't plan menus well in advance. Thank you, Stefanie!
Easy to prepare and the entire family loved it!
Even my kids like this meatloaf! Delicious!
I agree that this meatloaf needs some kick. I added a topping that I found from Mary's Meatloaf on this site. It is 1/4 cup ketchup, 1TBS Yellow Mustard, 3TBS Brown sugar. With the topping I don't think you need to change anything else. I did have to cook an extra 15 mins at 400 degrees for an internal temperature of 165. I also drained about a cup of grease from the pan and it was still plenty moist.
This was just okay for us. The family liked it but I was expecting more.
You wont believe how awesome this recipe is...and I used to HATE meatloaf! Now, I make this all the time for my family. I add an extra egg and a little more stuffing so it holds together better. I've passed this recipe on to others more times than I can count!
I made this simple recipe tonight. It turned out awesome. I only had 1lb of hamburger but still added the same amount ingredients to it. I think chopped green pepper would be an excellent addition and may add that next. Will be tossing out the old recipe! Thanks Stef!
this is the best meatloaf I have ever made. The flavors melded together very well. Never got individual taste of onions or ranch, just a great mixture of flavors. I haven't made meatloaf in years because I hadn't had a good recipe. Will be great for cold wintry nights in the future. Very easy to put together and remember the ingredients
All I can say is...WOW! I've tried several meatloaf recipes and this is THE BEST. It was very moist, meaty, and very tasty! I made it exactly as written. I didn't have any dry ranch dressing mix, so I found a recipe for it and made my own. As suggested, I added a glaze of ketchup and A-1 (didn't have Heinz 57). The only thing I will do differently is add a slice of bread to the pan before adding the meatloaf. This soaks up the grease. Make sure you remove the bread before serving. Will definitely be making this again!!
This was nasty. I love meatloaf and I love ranch dressing and thought that I would love the combination, but I was wrong! My husband and I had to smother it with ketchup to make it edible. Waste of ingredients, almost ended in the trash.
We've finally found a meatloaf recipe we adore! The only change I made it making a "glaze" for the top: 1/4C ketchup, 1/8C BBQ sauce, and 2tbsp brown sugar. :)
The bread crumb and fried onions cause this meatloaf to be mushy. I don't like mushy food. I like a little more texture in my meat loaf. I gave the recipe 2 stars because the flavor was good, however, I won't be making this recipe again.
Fantastic! I added a glaze halfway through and on top - 1/2 cup ketchup, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 2 tbsp Worcestershire, 1 tsp mustard powder. Sooooo good!
This meatloaf was omg good! I did follow some of the other reviews and add the onion soup mix, chopped onion and bell pepper, extra 57 sauce and the maple syrup and ketchup glaze 2 the top... My family wanted it again the next night, even the kids who hate meatloaf!!!
THIS A VERY QUICK AND EASY RECIPE FOR MEATLOAF AND MY HUSBAND AND I BOTH LOVED THE FLAVOR THIS IS A KEEPER FOR US THANKS
My mom's favorite meal is meatloaf and this just topped her list. This was moist and very tasty. I will certainly make again.
My family is not much for meatloaf but everyone loved it. I will definatly make it again
I altered the recipe by adding a full packed of ranch seasoning, used only 1 lb of hamburger, and a touch more of the crumbs. This recipe only varies from my regular meatloaf recipe with the addition of the ranch and onions. I honestly couldn't really taste the french fried onions, but overall the meatloaf was very good! Even my super picky 2 1/2 year old liked it!! I will be making it this way again! With or without the french fried onoins.
While it was easy to make, we weren't very impressed with this meatloaf recipe. The flavor is kind of bland and it turned out kind of dry for our taste. I think the fried onion breading absorbed all the moisture. Next time, I will try with the whole packet of ranch dressing seasoning and less (maybe half) fried onions. I might add some fresh onions to make up for the lost half.
This was a very easy meatloaf to throw together. I topped this meatloaf with a ketchup and brown sugar mixture finished off with nutmeg to taste. Anyone who has a problem with this meatloaf falling apart can remedy it by adding a handful of Quick Oats, to the recipe. The oats will tie together nicely. I will definitely make again.
Best Meatloaf Since My Mom's!!! Both my 2 year old son and boyfriend Love ranch so i was very excited to try this. The first night i made it I had one portion and between the 2 year old and 26 year old the meatloaf as totally gone!! Its SO easy and absolutly delicious!!
Very tasty! I used the whole envelope of ranch seasoning but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Came out moist and delicious. My husband had two servings and made meatloaf sandwiches the next night. I'd say this one is a keeper.
okay, came out really oily due to the french fried onions. Really moist, but needed a few tweeks here and there
I used 2lbs of ground beef. This was too bready tasting. If you like traditional meat loaf, stick with a traditional recipe. The fried onions really just added to the breaded taste and not much else. This gets 3 stars instead of 2 because my boyfriend kind of liked it, with ketchup, but he's not really a fan of traditional meat loaf. So, I added more meat and it was still too bready.
My husband said this was better than my meatloaf & that's saying a lot! He always hated meatloaf until mine & now requests it all the time! SO for him to say this one's better - WOW! I thought it was really good too & I think our household has a new meatloaf recipe! I did only have a 2.8 oz can of the Durkee fried onions & think that was plenty! This one's a keeper, thanks for posting!
A little different taste, but a pleasant surprise. Thanks for the recipe! Will make it again!
I just tried this recipe last night and it was delicious! I will definately be making it again. Thanks for the fabulous twist on an old favorite!
This didn't turn out very moist or tasty. I won't use it again.
Instead of the durkee french onions, I added a french onion soup packet.....wonderful flavor! This was extremely good!!
It was OK but rather bland, I won't make this again
This was good but dry. I doubled the recipe because meatloaf is always a hit at my house. They ate it, but it was dry. The next time I doubled the recipe again but used a can of tomato soup and a can of evap milk and the whole box of stuffing because I hate a little leftover because I forget to use it. It was moist and delicious. I will definitely use this again as it is quick and easy, but with the changes. If your family can't eat the whole loaf quickly, freeze half for a quick dinner some night. Thanks for the great inspiration for my family.
My son requested meatloaf for his birthday meal. This was a huge hit with everyone including my husband who for 12 years of marriage wouldn't touch meatloaf! My 5 year old already asked for it for his birthday in 2 week. I used cornbread stuffing b/c I couldn't find herb and I used the entire pkg of Ranch. This as my son put it was a "definite make again"
love this exactly as is! we add a sauce of ketchup & BBQ sauce on top before baking, but it's also great plain.
Excellent! Surprisingly good for so few ingredients. Didn't change a thing but did add a sweet mustard sauce for the top.
I have never understood why meatloaf tends to get a bad rap. My family just loves it and, now that I have tried this recipe, we will have it even more than ever! I actually signed up as a member just so I could write this review (and I've tried MANY recipes on this site & never had the urge to). Of course, my family can't have meatloaf without a sauce on top so I added my signature blend with 10 minutes cooking time left. In case you're interested...1/2 cup ketchup, 1/2 teaspoon bbq sauce, 1/2 tsp brown sugar, & 1/4 tsp worschestishire sauce. I make enough to have a little leftover because my husband likes to add more after it is served!
This is a great recipe just as it is. I've made old fashioned and quick styled meatloaves and this was delicious. Note to others who don't actually make a recipe, but rather use the review forum as a vehicle to post their opinions: Don't. You impact the rating the recipe has received from others who actually took the time to make it and try it.
Wasn't bad but certainly wasn't memorable. This is realy missing a lot. Texture is good but it needs herbs or something. I like the fried onion thing. Stuffing didn't offer much aside from texture.
Good meatloaf! The flavor is quite nice. I used the whole packet of ranch mix and topped my meatloaf with a glaze made from ketchup, chili sauce and brown sugar. Next time I'll try using mustard in the glaze instead of brown sugar. I'll definitely make this again and am looking forward to trying it with ground turkey.
Best Ever Meat Loaf!..A wonderful change of pace.. This is my go to recipe especially for company. The only changes I have made are I added some garlic powder and increased the amount of fried onions. I have been making this meatloaf for years and the compliments never stop coming. Nor do the request for the recipe.
A nice change. I used this recipe as a base but made a larger one for a dinner I was having. I trippled it and used 2 pkgs of ranch. I also used a pkgs of Knorr rice medley, fresh onion, garlic, and bell pepper. Finished with a glaze of ketchup, brown sugar and mustard. I lowered the temp to 325 so I could cook it longer. It was really good. different then any I have ever made. I will use this recipe again.
My husband LOVES this recipe. I used organic beef, ketchup, and eggs and it tastes even better!!! Everyone at work loves the leftovers and it never goes to waste.
I saw this recipe and remembered I already had the onions so I gave it a try. I used BBQ instead of ketchup because I am not a ketchup fan. My family loved it, including my already picky 1 1/2 year old daughter. Will be making this again! Oh yeah I topped it with a little cheese only because we adore cheese in this family.
This was good - a nice variation to plain meatloaf. Next time I am going to add some more of the dry bread stuffing mix since that was my favorite part! I do feel like it was missing something... I probably should have added in some spices - it's a little bit bland as is.
I reallly enjoyed this recipe, and our youngest daughter thought it was terrific. I gave it only 4/5 because the other adults didn't think it was a standout, though they enjoyed it. I had doubled the recipe, and next time I believe I will try to add even more of the Ranch flavoring for the hard-to-please adults.
My husband and I both really enjoyed this meatloaf. It was very easy to make.
very tasty,,,,maybe 1/2 the ranch
I've made alot of meatloaves and this is the one that the whole family gobbled right up. Being a family of 7 there's alot of people to make happy. I'm glad I found a meatloaf for everyone! Thank you!
great meatloaf recipe...i used the whole can of onions and whole package of seasoning mix ... it was very flavorful and made the best sandwiches the next day...thank you
My family didn't like this recipe had no flavor what's so ever. Will not use again.
My family LOVES this meatloaf!! The only thing I change is substituting BBQ sauce for the ketchup. Looks, smells, and tastes amazing!!
