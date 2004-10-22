Beef Paprika
This is a recipe my Aunt always makes. It has some weird ingredients, but tastes great. Serve over egg noodles or rice.
YUM! If I could give this more stars I would! We just LOVED this dish! Super quick, easy and tasty! I used tenderized extra lean stew meat in place of the lean beef chuck, and this cut the cook time by 1/2! I also cut back the salt to 1 tsp, which was plenty. I used 1/2 cup olive oil instead of shortening (personal pref) and did not need to add any water or flour! There was plenty of juice in the pan once all the other ingredients were added in. Wonderful aroma while cooking! Pretty presentation! Served with stiff mashed potatoes and salad! Thanks for a new family favorite!Read More
I made this last night, and I didn't follow the recipe exactly, but pretty close. I used ground venison instead of beef cubes, but I pretty much always substitute venison for beef in all my beef recipes. I didn't add the 2 tsp of salt - I wanted to wait til it was done to see how much salt it needed, and I didn't think it needed extra salt (which is unusual for me bc I like salt). And as other posters suggested, I used 1/2 c olive oil instead of lard. I also added extra fresh crushed garlic. I personally didn't think it was overly sweet or ketchupy tasting as some posters thought. Pros - It was very easy to make and quick, esp. with ground venison. It was pretty tasty, and both my husband and 2-yr-old son liked it too. Cons - It really just reminded me of a variation on sloppy joe mix - except not quite as sweet, and with a slightly different flavor (prob. due to the ground mustard). I would make it again, but only if I was in a rush for dinner. Because it reminded me a lot of sloppy joe mix I'm only giving it 3 stars. But its worth a try for others.Read More
This was yummy and my kids 3 and 8 loved it, which is rare. I also used olive oil instead of the shortening. I left out the mustard powder and most of the salt. I have this exact recipie in my Betty Crocker Recipie Card Library. I will make it again. I served over noodles.
I really enjoyed making this recipe. This is very much like the German type of Goulash that I am used to my Mom making.
A great comfort food dish when served over long grain rice(please don't use instant). I used about 1/3 cup of olive oil instead of the shortening,reduced the salt to 1 tsp and did not make any other changes. Leave the brown sugar in, it is not that sweet. Taste even better warmed up the next day.
Excellent. A little too salty for me, but the rest of the family thought it was just right.
I received this recipe many years ago from a co worker I no longer can find. I was thrilled to find this! This is one of my favorite recipes with just a hint of spiciness. You have got to try this one.
I made this years ago when I was in Holland; I ran out of the ketchup one day (at about 1/2 cup) so went to the local Spar market to get more - all they had was Curryketchup, so I used it as the remaining 1/4 cup - it came out great! When I returned to the States, Curryketchup wasn't readily available, so I added about 1/2 tsp curry powder to it (that's a "guesstimate")- still good! Also added mushrooms. My daughter was asking about this recipe a couple days ago, and I couldn't find it...until now! Thanks for posting it!
This has been a family favorite for years, and I'm glad to see it on this website! One change I make is to use equal parts corn starch & water instead of flour for thickener- it does not clump and gives the sauce a light sheen. Egg noodles are best with it!
Excellent recipe! I did mine in the slow cooker on low for 12 hours (yikes!) but it turned out fine. Highly recommended! I didn't use the brown sugar (partyly because I was doing it in the crock pot and didn't want it to burn, partly because I thought the sauce was sweet enough without it.)
I love this recipe. It is my favorite meal!
I used chuck roast and the meat came out very tender with great flavor! My whole family voted it thumbs up. I will definitely make this one again. Very simple to make and delicious.
I admit I made major changes to this recipe. First, the shortening had to go. I used about 2 TBS. olive oil, which was plenty. I nixed the ketchup too, and just used tomato paste with a little water. I only simmered a little over an hour, and it was perfectly tender. Served over spaetzle noodles, with peas on the side. Everyone enjoyed this.
Don't hesitate to try this recipe. My family couldn't get enough of it - next time I'll double it. I took the meat off the heat after only 1 1/2 hours; the meat was incredibly tender and the sauce was delicious.
Another winner in my book. I really like the flavor, texture and color of this dish. It will go well with noodles, taters or rice. I cooked up a nice batch and put in the deep freeze, after sampling a bite or two of course. The meat is tender and everything blended together nicely. I will make this again.
HOT SAUCE IN PLACE OF KETCHUP I loved the idea of this recipe But I made one HUGE change by complete mistake,I used 3/4 Hot Sriracha Sauce instead of ketchup (we buy ketchup in bulk and use it out of empty Sriracha bottles). It was delicious though, really hot and not for those weak of tongue, but wonderful. Followed all of the other ingredients though, made in the dutch oven, after browning the meat and onions I added other ingredients and simmered med-low heat about 30-45 minutes,only added half cup water and no flour, added a little stevia to cut the heat and served over rice.
Oh my god!!! the meat is so tender and the flavor is awesome!!! the whole family loved it!!!
I grew up on this recipe. My mom used to make it for all of us kids & we all loved it! I was curious if it was just "her" recipe so I googled it. I'm thrilled to see that it is the EXACT same recipe!!!! Go ahead & make it...you won't be sorry! My mom added 1/8 tsp cayenne for just a little heat in the background & served it over egg noodles. W/a salad & a little garlic bread? Perfect! It's perfect for a family meal or a little romantic meal w/flowers, candles & a little wine! :)
This was very good. I was a little concerned that it would be to sweet and while it is sweet it is not over sweet, if that makes sense. I almost didn't add the brown sugar because ketchup is so sweet on its own. I followed the recipe to a t except I added 1/4 t of cayenne and I'm glad I did. It added a little extra dimension to the sauce. I also threw in some mushrooms right after I put the flour/water mixture in and it made it a little hardier. Just heated it until the mushrooms were warmed through. Thanks for sharing this.
I bought some stir fry beef and was not in the mood for a "soy sauce" recipe and wanted something different. I debated on whether or not to try this but was glad I did. It was very simple and tasted great. I agree that it does taste similar to "sloppy joes" but that's not a bad thing. I was looking for a fast easy recipe with ingredients I had on hand. That's what I got.I served with mashed potatoes. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This has always been a family favorite of ours.... There's supposed to be 2 tablespoons of paprika in it.... That's why the paprika gets lost in this version.... our family always uses stew meat, instead of trimming and cutting chuck. This recipe is very filling and normally has a strong flavor.... excellent served over mashed potatoes.... Although we've found that anything that beef paprika is served over.... tastes like beef paprika.... lol
I wasn't too thrilled with this, but my husband really liked it. I think it would have been better with mashed potatoes instead of rice. I didn't really change much-- didn't add the additional salt and used spicy brown mustard instead of mustard powder. I maybe would make this again.
This recipe is comfort food. It's nice to have a subtle dinner, that isn't bursting with flavor sometimes. My family loved it, I cooked it in my turbo cooker, and just used it as a conventional skillet, and the stew beef fell apart. Next time I will add a little more water to start with though, I like more gravy. Also a recipe I had similar to this had pieces of carrot in it so I have put in large pieces of carrots which adds a little more depth to the stew.
Got a thumbs up from the kids, hubby and my father. I should have doubled recipe!
This is good. Not WOW or anything, but good. It's not something I'd make all the time but is great for a little change of pace.
This was excellent! Replaced a lost recipe for one of my all-time favorite dishes from my childhood. I'd leave out the mustard powder next time because it's the only difference I could taste. But it was still delicious with it added. Thanks!
This was good. I did not have any mustard powder and I added a bit of black pepper in its place.
This was a wonderful meal for my husband and myself. My kids thought it was to spicy but I will make it again just for adults. Great recipe!
This has been a family favorite at my house for years. I could not find my copy at home and was glad it was on this site. It has a wonderful flavor. I do leave the salt out as the ketchup has enough in it. Hope others enjoy as much as we do.
I have 6 kids they all love it,meat turns out very tender,no matter what cut you use. For a great variation try it with pork roast,I did this by accident,but turns out wonderful. Always make extra so everyone gets seconds.
I made this as written but it did not taste good to us.
I followed other reviewer's and cooked this up in the crockpot. The taste was good and meat was super tender.
This was alright. Boyfriend said he liked it but never touched the leftovers. I didn't think it was bad, but didn't really care for it either. Looked pretty bad, tasted okay.
This is so tender and full of flavor! A family favorite at our house. It works well with rice or pasta. Makes delicious leftovers.
I thought this recipe was a refreshing new way to prepare beef. I loved it as did my son but my husband thought it was a bit spicy.
This was ok. I find the sauce didn't thicken enough even afte letting it cook for 2 hours. I used soy sauce in place of the worcestershire.
When I first read this recipe, I thought it sounded like such a weird mix of ingredients, but it was a hit! It has such a complex and wonderful flavor to it. I always get smiles when I make this for dinner. Preparation is versatile, I have made this in both a crock pot and the stovetop and turns out yummy either way.
Uh, yum!! I only added a little red pepper flakes because I like the little kick but if you don't like spicy food it really does not need it. It's awesome both ways!! Thanks for this recipe!!
We have been looking for a flavorful beef stew recipe and this is IT. I substituted substitute 1T grey poupon mustard for the mustard seed, and added 1/2C red wine. I added 1/2C diced celery and about a cup of baby carrots. I also cooked the beef in the crock pot instead of on the stove. I'll probably reduce the ketchup and sugar next time, but we loved the sweet taste of this stew.
I liked this... I thought the flavor was good. My husband was not crazy at all about it. He said it didn't have much flavor. I probably won't make it again since he didn't like it and leftovers didn't do well. Not really bad though.
Love this dish, my mother made it for years, ingredients are exact to the one she made but she added 1/2 tsp of red pepper, it gives a nice bit of heat to this great dish.
too sweet
This was delicious. Followed some of the suggestions here and added a little cayenne, doubled the paprika and also seasoned the meat with paprika, salt and pepper. This made it not initially spicy, but there was a tingle on my tongue to let me know the spice was there. Didn't add any additional salt. Tossed in mushrooms because I try to add mushrooms to everything. Didn't add the flour and water mix at the end, because it didn't need to be thickened. I will definitely be doubling the recipe next time. I'm glad my roommates weren't home so I could have some leftovers.
I've been making this since the 70's when I got the recipe on a set of recipe cards. I always make it in the crockpot as I think it makes the meat better. I serve it over rigatoni.
The first time i made this i didn't have paprika, so i added about 1/4 tsp of ground black pepper, and 1 1/2 tbsp of black pepper sauce. I left it to simmer, and the heat must have been too high so the sauce dried up a bit and the onions caramelized... I thought I burned the dish but I managed to rescue it with 1/4 cup of water, and it turned out really delicious - because the onions had caramelized the sauce had turned almost into a puree and looks very similar to the photo posted. The second time I cooked it, I used paprika (and added 1/2 tbsp of black pepper sauce which i love), and turned out wonderful! SERVING SUGGESTION: I serve this over a plate of pasta, topped with egg (sunny side up). Yummmy.
This was delicious and went great with spaetzle. I doubled the paprika, using half Hungarian sweet and half Spanish smoky. Thanks for the recipe - now I don't have to drive two hours when I'm craving this meal.
This is a similar recipe that was in my mom's recipe card library (I think it was Betty Crockers), and was my all-time favorite. I have been looking for the recipe for years now and haven't had luck til now. Thanks for submitting.
I followed some others advice and made this in the crock pot...made it a lot easier! (omitteed the shortening) It tasted good (even the kids liked it), but it might be tastier with potatoes in the mix...maybe some carrots too.
This was pretty good; however, if I make it again, I will reduce the ketchup to 1/2 cup, leave out the brown sugar and make sure the paprika is not Hungarian sweet - all to reduce the sweetness, as it came out too sweet for us. I reduced the salt to 1 teaspoon and that was plenty and did not brown the meat. Thanks for sharing!
Loved the outcome.Added cumin and chipotle peppers, we like spicy. :)
This is excellent!! I made it in a slow cooker without the Worcestershire sauce because I didn't have any. I also omitted the shortening because I didn't brown the beef and onions. I just threw it all in the slow cooker on high for about 6 hours. The beef was super tender and delicious. We ate it over white rice. The sauce was perfect.
great recipe! definitely will do it again... my 3 yrs old son loves it...! Thanks
my boyfriend said it was better then his mom's recipe and my son loved it!
Sorry, this recipe was WAY TOO SWEET. Ketchup is sweet enough so there is really no need for the addition of brown sugar. Added some chili powder and lemon juice to try and cut through the sweetness but it didn't do a thing. I guess this just didn't appeal to my fiance and I.
I lost this recipe years 20 ago and am pleased to find it here! I tried it in the crockpot as another reviewer does and it was delish! My husband loved it too!
I loved this as a kid.. My mom had an identical card in a Betty Crocker recipe box from the 70's. Every time I make it now, my boyfriend complains that the ketchup makes the meat too sweet. He hates ketchup. Has anyone tried with plain tomato sauce or paste? I love it though. The meat comes out so tender and the sauce is tasty (imo)
Ketchup?? Yeah, that's what I was thinking too. Shows what I know! Delicious. Think quick, cheap sub for Indian and serve with naan. Yum.
Thanks for this great recipe. My family doesn't usually eat leftovers but they loved it the first day AND the next. Thanks again
Hmmmmm....tasted a lot like sloppy joes! Good enough over noodles, but I doubt I'd make it again.
Delicious. I added a can of chunked pineapple. Everybody loved it at home.
I followed the reviewer who put it in the slow cooker it was beautiful just needed thickening up.
This was tasty comfort food, but I'm just not sure I'd bother making it again, as the time is somewhat extensive. I think I'll stick to shredded BBQ beef in the crockpot, it's less involved.
Flavorful!! I would suggest not adding water. When you brown the meat with onions and garlic, a lot of liquid comes out of it. You don't need any more water in it, it'll dilute the flavor. Our family has been making this dish from back in the 70's and I think the meat didn't have water in it like it does today. This is one of my husband's favorites. Thanks for the recipe.
Didn't like the sweetness from the brown sugar & ketchup. But I do think the kids would like it because kind of tasted like a pasta sauce. Over all it was OK.
I made this for company and everyone loved it. Only one guest didn't eat all of what I put on their plate. Easy to make for an inexperienced cook such as myself. I will not use the mustard powder next time I prepare this.
It was easy to fix we had it over noodles
One word. AMAZING
Very tasty, followed exact directions.
Very good recipe! Made it exactly as stated and found it neither too salty nor too sweet. Served over rice. Perfect for a cold Canadian winter night!
Loved it! Great job!
Excellent as is. My family gobbled this up!
I made this in the crockpot, browned the beef in olive oil not shortening, and then threw it all in. I cooked it on low for 7 hours. About an hour before serving I took some of the sauce and thickened it with the flour, then whisked it back in. This disappeared very quickly. Thanks for sharing your aunt's recipe HODGEYMAMA it's a winner here.
Yummy!
great recipe, I also cook it in the crockpot. But I cook everything in the crockpot, so I can go to work and come home for dinner..
I agree good recipe, nice flavor...but way too much salt.
The sauce was really rich, very tomatoey. I didn't use the brown sugar, which I probably should've since it would have added another dimension. I served with potato bake, but should have made rice, as it would have helped to have something bland to soak up the very rich sauce.
my favorite growing up. I LOVE THIS!
Delicious, just delicious. Don't change a thing, just make it and eat it and do a happy dance.
My mother used to make this when I was growing up. A recipe she knew by heart but no longer remembers. I tried it tonight because I just found it and it was spot on what I remember mom made. Thanks for sharing! This recipe is back in our family again
I don't eat meat so I added morning start grillers and it was very good
This was ok, no raves reviews from family, probably will not make again...
I was anxious to try this recipe as it sounded like something I would normally like. It wasn't bad but there was nothing really exceptional about it either. It tasted very much like sloppy joes, as others have said. Too much ketchup and I'm afraid the paprika gets lost in the mix somewhere. I think most kids would really like it because it is sweet.
I had leftover roast beef, with a mushroom and onion gravy also leftover. I used this recipe pretty much as written, except I was out of worchestshire sauce, so I used low sodium soy..did give a bit of an oriental flavor to the dish. I had some fresh red bell peppers, so I also sautéed them cut in strips. Added the leftover gravy, and voila! Easy as pie and super tasty! Thank you.
This was really good. Only thing I changed was the salt only put half of what it asked for.
We really liked this recipe, but I have one problem with it. There is way too much salt in it. Not only is it unhealthy, it is unnecessary. I left it out completely and we didn't miss it at all.
This was a very good meal. My very picky eater husband said it was a keeper and that's quite a complement. I prepared it on the stove top and served it over rice. Everyone was very complementary
Super easy and really tasty! I used a little olive oil instead of butter. There was PLENTY of sauce at the end... I probably could have cooked it longer without a lid to dry it up a bit. I served it over egg noodles. Delicious!
This turned out far too sweet with an overpowering ketchup taste. An authentic European flavor would be more savoury and not so sweet. Next time I will use tomato paste and not ketchup, beef or vegetable broth for the water, omit the brown sugar and add more garlic and Hungarian paprika. Sour cream can also be added to the sauce.
Awesome dish! The meat came out tender and full of flavor. My kids and niece and nephew (all under 6) gobbled this down. I doubled the sauce because my family likes extra. Served over egg noodles with salad and a loaf of crusty bread, yum!
I enjoyed this more than I expected. Thought it would just be a different way of having beef, and found it to be a very tasty way to have it. Loved it over mashed potatoes. Made plenty of left overs too.
My family didn't like it at all. They found it way to sweet.
Substituted bacon fat for the shortening, and beef consomme for the water. Nice smoky, beefy flavor.
I've been making this recipe for over 40 years. My family loves it. Only thing missing is the original recipe also calls for Dash of Cayenne Red Pepper.
What a coincidence! was just craving this and was looking for the recipe and was going to have to call my mother for it AGAIN! This recipe has been in our family for years and I grew up on it. Nice to see that everyone loves it as much as I do. Like others have said, don't forget the paprika the recipe is named after.
This is a family favorite. When my husband and kids find out I am making this, they drool until it is done. Well worth the time and little effort. Have been making for years and still a hit!
This is pretty tasty, however, I end up adding 1 cup of sour cream to it.
Forgot to mention that I did not use shortening, I used an oil spray.
oh my!! this is ubber delicious.. my husband paired this with rice while mine i poured over spaghetti noodles. Mmmmm.. will definitely make this again.Ü
I've added mushrooms, bell peppers and snow peas to the stew. Delicious!!
