Beef Paprika

4.3
151 Ratings
  • 5 87
  • 4 38
  • 3 22
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This is a recipe my Aunt always makes. It has some weird ingredients, but tastes great. Serve over egg noodles or rice.

Recipe by Donna H

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt shortening in large skillet over medium high heat. Add meat, onion, and garlic; cook and stir until meat is browned.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, salt, paprika, mustard and 1 1/2 cup water. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 2 to 2 1/2 hours.

  • Blend flour and 1/4 cup water. Stir into meat. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
426 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 92mg; sodium 1088.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022