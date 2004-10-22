Beef Paprika

I made this last night, and I didn't follow the recipe exactly, but pretty close. I used ground venison instead of beef cubes, but I pretty much always substitute venison for beef in all my beef recipes. I didn't add the 2 tsp of salt - I wanted to wait til it was done to see how much salt it needed, and I didn't think it needed extra salt (which is unusual for me bc I like salt). And as other posters suggested, I used 1/2 c olive oil instead of lard. I also added extra fresh crushed garlic. I personally didn't think it was overly sweet or ketchupy tasting as some posters thought. Pros - It was very easy to make and quick, esp. with ground venison. It was pretty tasty, and both my husband and 2-yr-old son liked it too. Cons - It really just reminded me of a variation on sloppy joe mix - except not quite as sweet, and with a slightly different flavor (prob. due to the ground mustard). I would make it again, but only if I was in a rush for dinner. Because it reminded me a lot of sloppy joe mix I'm only giving it 3 stars. But its worth a try for others.

Read More