Bitkas
This is traditional Polish beef dish. I recommend preparing it in the evening, do the first cooking step, go to bed, and finish on the day after. The dish is time consuming, but all your guests will pronounce you the king of the cooks!
Meat needs to be pounded thoroughly.
My serving suggestion: Put some hot buckwheat cereal or cooked kasha on 1/3 of the plate, 2 to 3 bitkas on the next 1/3 of the plate, and pour some sauce over the grains. Leave the last 1/3 of the plate free for a vegetable salad of any kind. I like sour cabbage combined with carrots and apples. The meat just melts in your mouth, and you will hear the quiet sighs of contentment around the table. Suddenly all guests stop talking and they START EATING. The dish is rather spicy, (I do it medium; our kids are 10 and 8), but it leaves a very light sweetish taste afterwards on your tongue. The dish goes perfectly with cold beer, preferably lager. The kids get peach juice.