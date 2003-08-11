Best Ever Meatloaf
This is a very quick and easy meatloaf!!
5 stars with a few changes. I read a lot a reviews and then combined their ideas with one of the brown sugar meatloaf recipes. It is a total hit. My family loves it - truly best ever. and not the same old same old. I used 1 lb of beef (less), 2 eggs (more for better consistency), 1c salsa, 3/4 c oatmeal, salt, pepper, italian seasoning, and chopped onion (dehydrated or fresh), plus a SMALL handful of brown sugar. sprinkle the bottom of the pan with brown sugar, add meatloaf and sprinkle top with brown sugar. bake at 350 for 1 hr. sounds odd but it's terrific. I hope your family agrees.Read More
It was just ok for me.Read More
This recipe was pretty basic but a good starting point. I added garlic to spice it up. Also if you only use the pan as a mold and actually bake it on a baking sheet it allows the meatloaf to cook in 3/4 the time. When you bake it this way you can put a sauce on the sides too for added flavor. My favorite sauce is to mix 3 parts kechup to 1 part steak sauce such as A1.
I made this meatloaf for my family and they absolutley loved it! My husband said it was the best ever. For a complete meal, I recommend serving it with the Ranch Potatoes.
Moist and tasty! A few easy substitutes: 1 small can tomato sauce in place of tomatoe juice. Add garlic powder or granulated garlic. Use 2 slices of crumbled bread in place of rolled oats. Make sure onions are chopped fine or they don't cook through. Top with ketchup before baking. A family favorite!
This recipe was great although I did make a few changes I used V-8 juice rather than tomato juice added about a tbsp of oregano 2 cloves of garlic as well I also added a couple shakes of seasoning salt. My super picky husband loved it and even said it was better than his moms and I NEVER have cooked anything better than his mom.
I made this meatloaf and my husband of 34 years said I finally did it right.
This is the best meatloaf I have ever made. My boyfriend hates meatloaf, but he loved this one and he wants me to make it again. I used ground turkey, 1 cup oats, Worcestershire sauce, tomato soup (I didn't have juice) and some spices (paprika, dried mustard, oregano). This was fast and easy and it's a versatile recipe that can be played with a lot. The texture of the loaf was amazing! I will never use breadcrumbs in my meatloaf again.
Excellent, excellent, excellent! I make this at least once a week for my husband who's absolutely in love with it. I double the recipe so we can make sandwiches for the rest of the week. Nothini' like a hunk of day old meatloaf on white bread with mayo! I also use tomato sauce vs. juice and minced onion vs. fresh chopped. It is still wonderful stuff to be such a simple recipe.
Love this. We like it using V8 in the mix, and then extra to pour on top to make a nice tangy glaze. A1 is a great addition too. I usually split the recipe in 1/2 and freeze half for Meatballs another day. Serve with gravy and mashed potatoes. The only meatloaf I make.
So so so awesome - the only thing, I added a tsp of garlic powder. My guy roommates gobbled it up. Yes, it is a bit simple but NOT bland. I used the sweet glaze topping from the recipe for mini meatloaf loaves (on this site). Served with sauteed green beans and mash potatoes. Total keeper!!
This recipe has been in my family for generations except we use a small can of tomato paste in lieu of the juice. I also throw in a dash of garlic powder for flavor. This is the best meatloaf, meatball, stuffed pepper, cabbage roll recipe, i use it for everything!
Very good. If you're looking for a thick, stiff meatloaf, this is not for you. I loved it because it turned out really moist. It does not, however, stay in loaf form when you cut it. I also added some parmesean cheese and garlic to the mix when I made it. Definitely worth a try!
Yum! I tried this out last night. I've never actually eaten meatloaf but my husband has....it was great! He thought it was delicious. I did not have tomato juice but used another reviewers suggestion and used salsa also I added green pepper, garlic, worchestershire and hot sauce (we like some heat!) I will definately make this again! Only four stars because I'd like it to hold together better than it did..once cut it wasn't really loaf...more of a pile.
We loved this! I used 2 lbs of beef and only had tomato paste, so I watered it down and it worked great! Very moist and just enough salt and onion. I will definitely make it again.
Surprisingly delicious! I've never really been a big fan of meatloaf but this was great. My 2year old loved it!
I have made this recipe over and over again for over a year and it is a big hit!
The meat eater husband was a big fan. I used homemade spaghetti sauce instead of tomato juice (had it on hand). When I asked him if I should make it again or keep looking for another meatloaf recipe, the one bad thing he said was that he likes his meatloaf a little firmer but that he would definitely eat it again. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This is a great recipe for meat lovers. The loaf held together fairly well. The hubby liked it. However, if you are like me, and need to really doctor up meat to enjoy it, you might want to make some adjustments or keep looking. I used to have a recipe that I liked, but the little one can't eat it. I will keep looking, but again, it's all just preference, and this is a great meat lovers loaf!
This meatloaf is fast & tastes great.
Only if you jazz it up a lot. I added 3/4 cup of molasses, to sweeten it up, 1/2 large sauteed onion, minced carrots, 1/4 cup honey mustard dressing, 6 good squirts of Worcestershire Sauce, can of chopped tomatoes with basil and garlic, added an additional egg, probably put more quick oats than needed, in addition to 1 cup bread crumbs. I had enough for two loaves. I put cranberry mustard sauce on one, ketchup on the other. Both came out super moist an extremely flavorful. Even picky children enjoy it. I would not make meatloaf without throwing in a bunch of different things, it is far to bland and dry without the additions, which ever things you feel like putting in it.
It's pretty dry and bland just according to this recipe.
This is a great recipe,but I cook the onion just untill transparent along with about 1/4 cup green bell pepper and 2 or 3 cloves of chopped garlic.
I used this recipe as a "base" and made the following changes: In place of tomato juice, I used half a cup of ketchup, a quarter cup of heinz 57, a tablespoon of dijon, and made the rest of the 1 cup measurement up with Reduced Sodium Worstechire sauce. Instead of the salt I used a tablespoon of powdered beef boullion, doubled the pepper, and added a pinch of cayenne. I also added a large clove of minced garlic and about a quarter cup of grated cheese. I also topped it with a glaze of ketchup, dijon, worstechire, dijon, and brown sugar. I hate when people change everything and then say how good or bad something is, but as a base or procedure recipe the meatloaf was moist and didn't fall apart, and the flavor was something I doctored up to suit my tastes.
This was a pretty good meatloaf recipe. It was pretty tender. But, it did need some more flavor to it. It probably would have been even better if it was topped with more tomato juice or sauce towards the end.
My family loves this recipe. The only thing I changed is I add 1 can of tomato soup instead of the tomato juice.
i love this recipe i useually make mine from memory but i had to find a recipe for reference and this was closest. i use ketchup or a can of condenced tomato soup instead of juice just because i always have those around, and i always add worstershire sauce, and something like jamacan jerk or cajan to spice it up, and i like to top it with a ketcup, brown sugar, and mustard mixture, makes a sweet bbq as far as bread vs crackers, or oats, i'll use any of them but bread is actually my last choice.
I thought this meatloaf was delicious! I used half ground turkey though, to try and make it a little bit healthier. I omitted the onion and added garlic. I was never really a fan of meatloaf and was really surprised how tasty this came out! I will make again!!
This was great and I don't even like meatloaf. I followed another members suggestion and added brown sugar in the mixture as well as coated the bottom and top. It leaves a nice crusty coating on top and adds some sweetness. I also used 1 cup of tomato sauce instead of tomato juice, worked fine. Thank you for this recipe!
I've been trying to make my mom's meatloaf for almost two years and could not seem to get it right...so I started searching for different recipes and found this one. With a few alterations and additions, it came out fabulous. I didn't have quite enough oats, so I added a few pinchfulls of instant potato flakes; instead of tomato juice, I used most of a can of tomato sauce; a few splashes of Worcestershire sauce; about a teaspoon of mustard; instead of onions, about a teaspoon and a half of onion powder; and about a 1/4 cup of cheese. EXCELLENT base recipe!!!
The meatloaf had a good flavor, but it didn't stay together very well. My grandma said to add a little baking powder, so I might try that next time. I used tomato sauce instead of juice and used a mix of ketchup and bbq sauce for the sauce on top. Overall this is a fairly good meatloaf.
I thought this recipie was really good I never liked my moms meatloaf so I thought I would try something new. This was great.
This might be of interest to families with wheat and milk allergies. Otherwise, forget it. There are better choices.
I'm on the fence with this recipe. First let me say that the texture is wonderful. It's tender, holds together well, and is moist, despite my using 93/7 lean ground beef. However, even after "doctoring" up the mixture with some substitutions/additions, it was still pretty bland. I used bloody mary mix in place of the tomato juice. The kind I buy is pretty zippy, so I was surprised I couldn't even taste it. I also added a dash of garlic powder in the mix and topped the loaf with a glaze made of ketchup, dijon mustard, and brown sugar. I can't imagine what it would've tasted like without these additions. I will probably make it again but with additional tweaking. I think I'll serve the leftovers with Lawry's season salt (kind of sweet/salty), ketchup and/or marinara.
Although easy to make, I found this bland. No kick or zest to it. I thought that by adding the tomato juice or sauce that it would give basic meatloaf the extra "kick" it needs. Nope, just tastes like a plain hamburger patty with ketchup on it. Sorry!
I loved this meatloaf. I'm on Weight Watchers Core and this was perfect. I added a little garlic powder and ketchup and kept everything else the same. The oats worked out perfectly too. The smells that wafted through the house when it was in the oven reminded me of when I was little and my mom was making something cozy and yummy for supper!
I agree with Magic8Ball that if you have to change a recipe that much, you aren't making the same recipe. However, I disagree that this is only for people who don't like a kick to their food, because I'm usually one of the first ones to say something is too bland, and I thought this was really good. While I do *prefer* a meatloaf with, say, a Mexican flair, this was one of the better "basic" meatloaves I've ever had. Herbs/spices aren't the only things that make food good, and this had something else that made it good though I don't know what. Maybe it was the oats, and I think part of the trick is to get it *just* done so that it's nice and moist.
Pretty good. I added some garlic powder and dry onion soup mix instead of the fresh onion and salt. I also topped with a mixture of ketchup, brown sugar, worcesteshire sauce and a touch of mustard... no exact measurements, just mixed until I was satisifed with taste. I think that the recipe as it is written may be a little plain and needs enhancements.
I was planning to make my usual meatloaf and realized I was out of some my usual ingredients. Instead I started with this recipe, plus the helpful reviews, and my usual meatloaf is much improved. Started with 1.20 pound ground beef, V8 Lemon Twist instead of tomato juice, 1 cup quick cooking oats, 2 eggs, maybe 1 cup of finely chopped/sauteed green pepper and sweet onion plus a little garlic. Lots of fresh ground black pepper, a tiny sprinkle of salt, some Pampered Chef italian seasoning and maybe a 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese. Also started and ended with brown sugar, thanks to another reviewer - a little on the bottom of the dish and a little more over the top. This is the only non-crumbly meatloaf I've made so far, this one stayed in firm slices, a plus when it comes to my favorite thing about meatloaf..the cold sandwiches the next day. This was successful.
husband gave this three wows! its a great recipe to start with, it is one that my mom made all my life every monday night. I use it as a starting point and change it every monday night. What I love about this recipe is that you can use a very lean cut of meat. and it will still come out moist and tender :)
This IS the best ever! My first meatloaf lol and it turned out perfect! I added only two small variations ... I pressed one clove of garlic and added about two tablespoons of Pick A Peppa sauce. My Mom loved it and is going to start using this recipe herself! She took a piece home to my brother. It was moist and held together and was wonderful. And here's the kicker ... my boyfriend who happens to be a top chef always said he didn't like meatloaf so we never have it which is why I looked up a recipe and made it myself. He had only had his Mom's before and never made it himself. He tried it and finished it off haha, he said it was "awesome!". It will probably be a once a week at our house now. Thanks for the awesome recipe! Sandy
This is a good, basic recipe for meatloaf. Like many others, I used V8 juice. I added 1/2 cup of shredded carrot, 1 T. Worcestershire sauce, and some other spices to liven it up a bit - I think the use of oatmeal is great and it's got to be healthier than cracker crumbs or bread. My only complaint/comment it, why does everyone put ketchup on a meatloaf? I don't understand it - fine for kids but it's just nasty. I know I'm in a minority here but I've never been able to figure out why you want to cover up the taste of meatloaf with ketchup.
Although we don't eat meatloaf often this is the recipe I have gone to for years! It is the perfect texture and flavor. I choose to add more onions than called for because I like the taste and texture.
A real good base recipe. Had to do things my own way with a few things. I loved the oats instead of bread crumbs. I used 1 pound lean ground beef & 1 pound ground pork as I always do. Spicy Tom's instead of tomato juice. A splash of worsteshire, 2 eggs, 1 tbs of minced garlic. I always grill my onions before putting in loaf so they are cooked well. A small splash of tabasco. Yum!
used 6oz can tomato paste instead of sauce. added 1 tbs garlic powder and 1 tbs worcestershire. this has been a family favorite since i downloaded the recipe a year ago...just getting around to reviewing it...thx boo!
I love how this meatloaf holds up. It didn't fall apart the night I made it and it was great for sandwiches the next day. I'm going to tweak the recipe a bit, next time, and use Spicy V-8 juice instead of tomato juice. And I just have to have a ketchup-based topping.
I added about a quarter cup of parm. cheese and used v8 instead of tomato juice. The last 45 min of baking I topped it with a ketchup, mustard, brown sugar, A1 sauce. My husband said it was the best meatloaf ever (he had no idea that it had oatmeal in it either!)
The list of tasteless ingredients should've been a clue, but this was by FAR the WORST meatloaf I have ever tasted. BLAH is an understatement. This recipe needs a lot of "doctoring" to make this meatloaf edible. I have tried alot of Allrecipes.com recipes with success, but I had to come back and register to leave this review because this one was just AWFUL. Today, I am making an Italian sauce and will hunk the meatloaf into it to avoid throwing it away! When the only spice is a 1/4 tsp. of pepper, be ready for the results. It was quick and easy, but it's not much consolation when you're trying to swallow it.
This is the same recipe my mom taught me except I use one cup oats. I also mix together equal parts brown sugar and ketchup and put a little on top before cooking and more on before serving. My husband loves it. I made it for his family once and almost started a family feud because my mother-in-law said it was better than my sister-in-laws.
Pretty good! I can't have ketchup right now, and even with out that the flavor was decent.
I didn't have tomato juice on hand and substituded it with one can of tomato soup. I also added 10 saltine crackers to make the loaf more loafy. Worked great and I'd recommend this easy recipe to any meatloaf lover.
This meatloaf was very bland and left my family still craving meatloaf. If you are looking for a ready to go flavorful meatloaf, this is not it. However, if you are an experienced cook looking for a good base to play with this could probably work.
Very good. My husband & I have never been big fans of meatloaf, but this will be a regular at our house.
As like what others said, this is a good started point. I added 1 cup of Bloody Mary Mix (left over from the bloody mary chicken- which I highly recommend!!) instead of the tomato juice, a chopped onion, a big spoonful of minced garlic and about a tablespoon of tabasco sauce. It was wonderful!
Yum! Moist and delicious. I forgot to buy tomato juice so I used the same amount of tomato sauce instead.
Everyone loved it and asked for seconds. Will be putting this into the rotation.
This was great. I too fried the onions. Then I went a stop farther and added a con of crushed pinnapple. I know it sounds strange. But you can't taste it. It just adds to the moisture. If you are brave, try it. You'll be grad you did. Betty
I tried this recepie with salsa instead of the juice,onion,salt,and pepper. (because i didnt have any tomato juice) and it was FANTASTIC!!! Very easy! Im going to try it next time with the meatless crumbles.. i will let you know!!!
My husband is allergic to beef, pork, and chicken(among ALOT of other things) so I'm always looking for another way to serve turkey. I used ground turkey for this, and the oats instead of bread crumbs (he's also allergic to yeast in bread) was perfect. He's allergic to some ingredients in regular tomato juice too, so I just mix some tomato paste with water to make the juice. Turns out wonderful, and sooo moist. Even the leftovers were moist! I also added some 'The Keg Chicken and Rib Seasoning' (sold at Save on Foods) to add some more flavour to normally bland turkey. Glad you shared this one!
Adding Worcesterhire sauce gives this a great taste.
very good, but when I let it cool, it still didn't hold together...despite being messy it was delicious! :)
I have made this several times and my whole family loves it. I have substituted salsa for the tomato juice, also BBQ sauce and both times it came out great, too. A keeper!!!
My family prefers a pretty "basic" meatloaf and then topped with plain brown gravy, so after reading the reviews on this one I decided to give it a try. I have to say it was a hit!! I did make a few modifications, I added some garlic, worsterchire (spelling?) sauce and used a package of onion soup mix instead of the chopped onion and salt. I saved it in my recipe box and will for sure make it again. Thanx
This is just like the recipe that used to be on the container of Mother's Oats--we've been using it for 3 generations. Very versatile--I often cook it in holiday shapes on a cookie sheet (heart, shamrock, etc--made freehand) and glaze it with ketchup and A1 (3 T ketchup, 1 T A1). It cooks up much faster when made into a shape that's 1-2 inches thick.
Easy to fix, basic meatloaf, but way too bland. This needs a lot more flavor.
This meatloaf was very moist, and tasted good. A little bland for my taste, and will spice it up with some garlic and hot sauce next time. Overall though - good recipe!
I loved this recipe, I substitued tomato juice with sauce added garlic and other spices, it is moist and a great recipe...will do this one again!!
I just made this meatloaf and had to post a comment! I did the recipe ROBERTA used and added 2 garlic cloves. It is sooo good. Thank you for this recipe! Love the brown sugar idea!
Easy to assemble and like others said, a good base, but pretty bland as written.
Great basic meatloaf recipe - moist and flavorful! I used spicy V8, some Tony Chachere's spice and a big slice of bacon on top, then smothered it with BBQ sauce about 20 minutes before it was done. A huge hit with me and my fiance (who kept nibbling on the loaf after he was "full"). Served with rice and collared greens.
This recipe was pretty good but I made some really good changes. Instead of tomato juice I used a can of tomato soup and I used 1 cup of oatmeal instead of 3/4 cup. If you want you can also use mushroom soup in place of the tomato soup. I find both recipes to be delicious. I also added about a tsp of parsley. Very yummy!
Try using V8 in place of tomato sauce, it adds a zing.
I really liked this meatloaf recipe. I used 2 lbs of meat, a little extra tomato juice, and added 2 chopped jalapeno peppers to give it a little kick. Fantastic!
This was the best ever meatloaf! My first time making meatloaf and I was pretty proud of myself, thanks to the recipe. I grilled the onions first, and didn't put any sauce on the top. I suggest cooking about 5 more minutes than suggested time to cook, mine was a little under cooked, but still delish! Served it with mashed potatoes, gravy, and corn!!!
I found the meatloaf to be a bit bland. Next time, i'll be liberal with some garlic and ketchup. And boy, it took forever to cook.
Decided to try an easy, simple meatloaf receipe. Mistake. This was awful. Very bland, no taste. I would recommend putting some spices into this. Like one viewer said, if you see a recipe with only salt and pepper, that should be a big clue to a very, very bland meatloaf. I will NEVER make this again.
This is a good, basic, relatively low cal, family fare meatloaf, which suits my our needs. I used 90% lean beef and there was no grease to drain off at all. This meatloaf retained its shape after cutting. This recipe works well if you have a lot of different tastes in your family. I topped my serving with salsa because I like spicier food, but I could also use chili sauce. My husband chose ketchup, but also likes barbeque sauce. This is not too spicy for the kids either. My personal favorite meatloaf is the Brown Sugar Meatloaf from this site but the rest of my family didn't care for that. This one made everyone happy.
Thanks Boo! I used this years ago, and after dieting for a few years, it came up missing.. I think one similiar to it was on the old oatmeal boxes... loved it! I have been searching for this recipe, made it last nite, and we loved it! Thank you so much! The only tip I have is be sure you let it set before serving it so it will have a chance to firm up. It is wonderful!!
Outstanding recipe.Really enjoyed making this one. Yes it does live up to its name "best ever meatloaf"
Yummy. I used saltine crackers instead of the oats and liked it better. I also added ketchup for a more moist loaf. My kids even eat this and ask for seconds.
Used Clamato juice instead of tomato juice. Mixed ketchup & brown sugar together and put on top. Will add wochestire sauce & garlic next time to add alittle more flavor. Great leftover.
Very good! I didn't have tomato juice so I substituted ketchup. Easy to make, family liked it.
I think this recipe is a great starting point. It is very flexible. I generally add garlic to spice things up a little. One good variation is to add a bit of basil, thyme, and oregano, and a small splash of red wine. Another good thing to do is to add coriander (cilantro), cumin, paprika, and a bit of chili sauce. The addition of vegetable broth instead of (or with) tomato juice can also be good.
This was okay, but not spectacular. My husband wouldn't even taste it because as he said "I hate meatloaf!", but my oldest daughter and I liked it okay.
This is a good "base" recipe. If you prefer bland food, keep the recipe as is. I like spice, so I needed to add a lot. I used salsa instead of tomato juice, and added quite a bit of salt free all purpose seasoning, and garlic and herb seasoning. Also took suggestions of other people and added equal parts ketchup and brown sugar to the top, towards the end of cooking.
good basic recipe, but more of a jumping point. it could definitely use more salt and some herbs and/or spices.
Very blah!!! Best ever is not the term I would use to describe it.
My wife made this recipe and it was great, first meatloaf ever that I didn't want to drown with ketchup!
This recipe came out quite well. I had completely forgot how to prepare meat loaf. The meat loaf was moist, and had a nice texture, as well as a nice spice to it. I would definitely make it again.
Thank you for the easy and tasty recipe. It was a hit with the picky kids.
One of my goals this year was to make a good meat loaf and this recipe helped to achieve that goal! This recipe was easy and delicious. My whole family loved it.
very good
very good....I used gimme lean meat substitute and it worked great. I also shredded carrots and cucumbers to add a little more veggies, and I precooked the onions. Family loved it!
This is a great basic recipe. You just can't mess it up. I always double the recipe and make two loaves; one for dinner and one for the freezer. My husband even likes it the next day reheated. He is normally "allergic" to leftovers, so that is quite a compliment.
This recipe is a good starting point. I took some advice from previous reviews: I add some garlic salt and "chicken and poultry seasoning" (a few shakes of each) and I use a combo of rolled oats and breadcrumbs instead of just oats. I prefer to use turkey for health reasons and it's still very moist. My boyfriend didn't believe I made it myself! But I shared the recipe with my mom and forgot to mention the extra spices and it was pretty bland.
Made this meatloaf and it was very moist, very happy with using the oats... I had never thought of that before and it came out so good! The family loved it and the leftovers for lunch the next day!
My husband loves meatloaf and raved about this recipe.
This was very good and easy to make from scratch. we have made it time and time again.
I put mashed potatoes all around it and I put kraft singles cheese on top!! My Sisters and Parents love it!!! My dad doesn't even like meatloaf!!
