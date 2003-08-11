Best Ever Meatloaf

210 Ratings
  • 5 98
  • 4 77
  • 3 21
  • 2 7
  • 1 7

This is a very quick and easy meatloaf!!

By MYSST

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine meat, tomato juice, oats, egg, chopped onion, salt and pepper. Mix lightly but thoroughly. Press into 8x4 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake for 1 hour, or until meat is no longer pink and juices run clear. Drain. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 87.1mg; sodium 216.6mg. Full Nutrition
