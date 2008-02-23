Taco Bake I

This is a wonderful Tex-Mex dish to serve to guests or your family. Serve with tortilla chips.

Recipe by Leslie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (160 degrees C).

  • In a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat, brown ground beef, and drain fat. Mix in dry taco seasoning.

  • Spoon browned meat into a 9x13 inch glass baking dish. Spoon a layer of refried beans over meat, then salsa. Top with shredded cheese.

  • Bake about 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 93.5mg; sodium 1037mg. Full Nutrition
