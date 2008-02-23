Taco Bake I
This is a wonderful Tex-Mex dish to serve to guests or your family. Serve with tortilla chips.
This is a wonderful Tex-Mex dish to serve to guests or your family. Serve with tortilla chips.
Gone in minutes! Family loved this. I didn't put tortillas on bottom in fear of becoming soggy.Added jalapenos on just 1/2 the side over salsa for my son who loves heat. Served with bowls of shredded lettuce, chopped tomatos, sour cream, guacamole, and the SCOOP tortilla chips! No silverware even needed for this quick and easy dish. You can also spoon some on a flour tortilla and roll it up like a burrito. Thanks for the great recipe!Read More
this was pretty basic. i added a poblano, onion and garlic to the meat. i also spread the beans on the bottom of the dish rather than trying to put it over the meat. I wish I would have made rice and put that as a layer in there. I topped it with shredded lettuce, black olives, sc and cilantroRead More
Gone in minutes! Family loved this. I didn't put tortillas on bottom in fear of becoming soggy.Added jalapenos on just 1/2 the side over salsa for my son who loves heat. Served with bowls of shredded lettuce, chopped tomatos, sour cream, guacamole, and the SCOOP tortilla chips! No silverware even needed for this quick and easy dish. You can also spoon some on a flour tortilla and roll it up like a burrito. Thanks for the great recipe!
While the meat cooked, I made a package of yellow rice and used that as a layer for a little more "substance". Being 8 months pregnant and craving something mexican, this hit the spot!
Tasty and simple to make. I put chopped fresh tomatoes and sour cream on top and served with torilla chips. Also served a salad and had a complete meal. The next day, we cut small pieces, approx. 1" x 3", heated them in the microwave, then placed them on large tortilla wraps, sprinkled a little cheddar cheese, tomatoes and sour cream, rolled them up and had instant burritos. They were even better this way!
Quick and easy dinner that takes few ingredients and little effort.
great recipe. you can easily lighten this recipe, substituting ground turkey. layer with corn tortillas,adds more flavor and fiber. freezes well.
This is really great and easy. I layer it with flour tortillas by spreading the tortilla with the beans and then start the layering process ending with cheese on top. You can add corn or black olives for more variety.
So good and easy too! Top with sour cream and black olives. AWESOME! I have to make a suggestion though. Don't use the prepackaged taco seasoning. You've gotta try the recipe for "taco seasoning I" from this sight. IT MAKES IT!!
Easy, tasty and quick.
This was SO easy, and very tasty. I followed the recipe exactly and was very happy with the result. I knew it was a hit when my very picky husband suggested that we have the leftovers the very next night. He loved it. Be sure to use a quality salsa that you love, because it is the prominent flavor in the dish.
I made this for a party, and everyone loved it! The next time I make it, I will use a mild or hot salsa. I would like a little bit more zip. I added a final layer of sour cream, sprinkled with green onions and added a green onion garnish. This went fast!
this was pretty basic. i added a poblano, onion and garlic to the meat. i also spread the beans on the bottom of the dish rather than trying to put it over the meat. I wish I would have made rice and put that as a layer in there. I topped it with shredded lettuce, black olives, sc and cilantro
Great! Made an 8x8 instead of the 9x13. Only one change: added 3 tortillas, bottom, middle and top, serving like a lasagna. Used a little less salsa and seasonings because my new husband is a spice feather-weight. He ate the whole thing (minus my piece) during our day off together. Top-notch and soooo easy!!
I love to make my leftover taco bakes into taco salads with the addition of corn chips and russian dressing. I know the combination sounds odd, but it really is delicious. I usually don't add refried beans to mine..but I do have them on the side. What's mexican food without the beans??Thanks Leslie.
This is very similar to my mom's taco casserole, but she unrolls and pats out a can of refrigerated crescent roll dough in the bottom of the casserole and tops the shredded cheese with crushed taco chips. I'd give it a five star with these (admittedly caloric) additions. We like to add chopped green chiles and black olives, but that's a matter of individual taste. It's yummy either way!
When I ask the kids what they'd like for supper, they always say,"Taco Bake!". They love this stuff. I run the salsa through the blender, because none of us likes "chunks" in our food. It's so easy that my 10 year old daughter made it for our family one night.
Tastes just like tacos without the mess. Warm up the beans in the micro before spreading. My teenage son loves this fun food!
I was in a hurry to find something simple and quick to feed the family when I found this recipe. My 13 year old (aka the garbage disposal) could not get enough. My "particular" hubby said to print this one out and keep it. I did. Also, the recipe called for jar salsa, but I used some left over "spicey bean salsa" (from this site) and that just made it even better! Also, as another review suggested, I layered crunched up tortilla chips on the bottom. This goes into the "family favorite" list at our house!
Very simple and tasty recipe! I used a can of black beans instead of refried (drained but didn't rinse) and added about a 1/2 Cup chopped olives and a 1/2 Cup onions before the cheese layer. It would be good with some canned corn too I think. I served it hot with a dollup of sour cream and chips on the side. It's delicious scooped up on a chip.
I modified this recipe slightly. I didn't have any salsa or refried beans. Instead, I used a blender to mix up a can of chili bens, a can of peeled and diced tomatoes, and a can of tomato sauce. I also added 1 cup of sour cream to the mixture. I also used cheddar and monterey jack cheeses. Turned out perfectly and VERY tasty. Definitely will make this one again.
My family loved this one! I made a few changes. I added one small chopped onion and also some broken up tortilla chips to the bottom of this. This is very easy to make. I know it was a sucsess as there was no leftovers!
5 stars w/ modifications. I put down a layer of crushed nacho Cheese Doritos, mixed the beans, taco seasoning, and beef together and spread it over, pureed a jar of mild salsa (we hate chunks) and spread it on top, then added another light layer of crushed Doritos and extra-sharp finely shredded Cheddar. Next time (and there will be one!), I'll only use about 3/4 of the salsa - it was just slightly too soupy. Excellent recipe base!
What a great recipe. I made it the first time for a superbowl party this year. It seemed to be well received, although I think I liked it best out of everyone. It's so easy to make, which is the best part. Sometimes I'll just make this for dinner and we'll sit down with a bowl of chips and chow down. Never fails....
This is a great recipe! Works for the whole family. Some tips, warm the beans as mentioned by someone else. Also, buy chunky salsa. If you use salsa with to much liquid it will make the final product runny. This is also good heated up the next day and wrapped in tortillas.
This was very easy to prepare. I put sour cream on top and used tortilla chips as utensils. I will use this one again and maybe use less seasoning for my husband. He does not like it too spicey, but it was perfect for me.
This was easy and delicious. Came to me in my email just when I needed a good suggestion for ground beef. I added a layer of slightly crushed tortilla chips between the beef and refried beans. Was great.
**Low Carb Alternative** I have recently been reducing my carbohydrate intake and have found great alternative. Instead of using the Beans you can use layers of frozen vegetables. I usually use a mix of carrots, zuchini, squash, red peppers, green beans, broccoli, cauliflower. (It all comes in the same bag) I also use the vegetables as the base layer instead of the meat, I then add the seasoned taco beef, cheese (taco flavored shredded is great!) and then I add the salsa. I continue to layer it and make my final layer cheese and bake it for about 15-20 minutes until the cheese is melted. Once complete I add little sour cream to the individual servings and it's delicious!! A great meal for a working mom, without a lot of time to prepare dinner.
This recipe is great we all enjoyed it I added a layer of diced green chiles and sour cream on the side thumbs up from my kids
My family loves this recipe! It is a great appetizer and also a great meal.
I made this last night and the whole family loved it. I did make a couple of changes: I added a layer of crushed up tortilla chips on the bottom, then the meat. I also combined the salsa with the beans and added some cheese, then spooned it over the meat. I topped it with the remaining cheese and bake until the cheese browns.
What a great idea - sort of like tacos but in a dip! I topped the dip with tomatoes, lettuce and jalapenos and served sour cream on the side. I also added a can of Rotel tomatoes to the meat mixture. This was a hit with my family.
My husband and I love this. We use it as a tortilla filling for burritos. They are delicious!
This is a very easy dish that takes almost no time. We liked it quite a bit. I crushed tortilla chips over mine and liked it that way better.
100% the best taco dip! We added a bunch of toppings like tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, green chiles, etc... This was AWESOME!!!
A tasty different way to have tacos. The four of us finished off the entire casserole!
Pretty easy to make and tasty too!
Excellent made as directed....but what I love about it is all the OPTIONS possible. This dish can be custom made with a variety of extras to please your family or friends.
Very good, will make this again.
My husband loves this since he is usually on a low carb diet. :) The kids and I also love it and usually mix it with some rice and put it on tortillas. It is good as written but you can jazz it up. My kids love corn in it and kidney beans instead of the refried for a change. Either way- this is good and easy and makes a filling meal with leftovers. If you don't want to put the rice in the casserole- just serve it with Spanish Rice and Taco fixings on the side. Delicious!
nothing spectacular. good way to empty the pantry.
This is a good and filling dish. There isn't anything really special about it, but the fact that it tastes good and takes hardly any time to make is outstanding. I added green chiles like others, and actually omitted the beans. I added taco sauce to the leftovers, and it tasted even better!!
This was really great and SUPER easy! Like throw together in a minute easy!!! Served on warmed tortillas or over nacho chips! Yummy!
What a hit. This went so fast and it was such an easy appetizer to prepare! When layering in the pan I found it difficult to spread the beans over the beef. I mixed the two and then finished layering. This is a keeper.
Really good party food! I layered lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions, black olives, and jalepenos on top. Served with tortilla chips, sour cream, and extra salsa on the side. Everyone devoured this in minutes.
I probably shouldn't even be rating this, since I changed the recipe so much, but I think others might like these changes also. I used ground turkey, Old El Paso cheesy taco mix (added water per package directions,) and used boxed spanish rice instead of the beans (family doesn't like beans.) With these changes, the taco bake was delicious! Served with sour cream and low fat tortilla chips. I think the regular recipe would be 5 stars also!
This was ok, found it to be a little on the dry side. wont make this again, I prefer and so does my finace the Taco Pie over this one.
This was pretty good. I browned onions with the ground beef and added black olives and a can of chiles. I served with sour cream and tortilla chips. It was a quick easy recipe which I will probably make again.
quick and easy, cheap ingredients. made some spanish rice and added a layer of that on the bottom, served with tortilla chips. very nice meal
good quick and easy
This dish was a big hit with the whole family.. Everyone couldn't get enough of it.. I will definitely be making this dish again.. thanks
Delicious! Used ground venison and a chunky pico (I created using canned tomatoes with green chilies!). Very simple to put together. We ate it the first night as a dip with white corn chips. I rolled leftover portions into flour tortillas, sprinkled with some cheese, then baked them in the oven. We liked the 'burritos' better.
This is a tasty and easy recipe. I did not add the salsa. After it baked and I let it sit for a few minutes I served it with bowls of salsa, sour cream, green onion on the side. Served with the Baked Tortilla Chips from this site. Excellent Mexican dinner. Thanks
I added crushed chips, sour cream and guacamole. Very easy to make, which is nice after busy day.
This recipe went over big with my honey. I added chopped onions with the ground beef. Before putting in 13 x 9 baking dish, I added a small can of Mexicorn. This really added to the recipe. I used medium, chunky salsa. I served it with warm, plain tortilla chips. I have been asked to make this recipe again for a gathering this weekend. ENJOY!
A very quick, easy and yummy recipe. This is a nice twist to our usual Taco Tuesday dinner. I added a can of corn and some black olives, which I will do again next time.
This was great. I served it with corn chips for a fast dinner one night and it was gobbled up. It was even good as a left over for lunch. Nice for those busy evenings when you need to slip something in the over quickly after being out at sporting events all evening.
I love to try new recipes rather than making the same dishes over and over. There is a joke in my house that if my family says they like it, then I don't do it again (of course that is not true). My husband said this last night after the first bite! It was wonderful! The only change I made was to spray the bottom of the pan with olive oil spray and then put two tortillas on the bottom and spread the beans on top (as someone had suggested), spread half the meat, then the salsa, and repeated the layers. Put the cheese on top. I will be adding this to my own "recipe" book! Thanks for the recipe.
A big hit with my husband! I added chopped onions to the hamburger, used a cheddar/Monterey Jack cheese mixture, and cooked it a little longer at 350 degrees. Next time I will add a layer of chopped black olives.
THIS WAS A GREAT RECIPE, I USED IT AS A BEGINNER TO SPORTS GATHERINGS WHICH ALSO INCUDES HOT WINGS, POTATOE SKINS ETC. IT WAS A BIG HIT... JACKIE
This was very good and very quick. The only thing I did different was not adding the salsa until after it cooked. I dont care for warm salsa, just a personal choice.
This is so delicious! My family gets so excited when I make this and the whole thing gets eaten every time! I changed just a few things. I added a 1/2 onion, finely chopped to the ground beef as it was browning, an extra can of refried beans and only 1/2 a jar of salsa and make it in a 9X9 pan. This amount is good for a family of 4. For more people, add 1 lb of ground beef, use 2 taco seasoning packets, 1 jar of salsa, 1 onion, make it in a 9X13 dish & always use lots of cheese!
This one is great! I added green chilis in the ground beef. I also crunched tortilla chips on my plate and mixed it together with lettuce shreds on top.
My husband love it & he is not easy to please. Thank You for an easy recipe & it taste great. Emily
I made this for Super Bowl. Everyone raved about it. I topped it with olives, green onions, tomatoes and extra cheese. It was great! Next time I think I will mix the beans with the meat.
This is very good and so easy to make. I'm not sure why other reviews say it's "runny", because I had the opposite problem: mine turned out very substantial. The changes I made were using very lean ground beef and cheddar cheese. Next time I think it would be good to add a layer of chopped fresh tomatoes or diced canned tomatoes. I would make this again. Thank you!
I put jalapenos on mine and it was great served with tortilla chips. I made a taco salad out of it.
This was very easy to make. My husband, myself and my older daughter liked it and all had seconds. The younger wouldn't eat it, but it's hard to find anything she'll eat. I did make a few changes. I used a can of light red kidney beans instead of the refried beans and I added two bags of the boil in a bag rice before I baked it to give it more substance.
Great Recipes!! Good snack for after school or work.
Based on another reviewer addition, I also added rice. Plus I tossed in a can of corn. It was incredible the way my family liked it! I served it with both tortillas (for burrito style) and blue corn tortilla chips.
Easy to make and delicious! Boys loved it!!
This is really good with tortilla chips! My husband and I both liked it!
So easy and tasty! Would be perfect for a pitch-in or buffet. I used the taco seasoned shredded cheddar cheese for extra flavor, and sprinkled some crushed dried cilantro on top to perk up the appearance and flavor. Top with sour cream after serving. Use the new Gold tortilla chips that are extra sturdy for dipping or use the tortilla scoop or frito scoop chips for best results.
Good, simple and homey feeling food. Tasted to me just like the inside of a burrito, but the whole family loved it. I served it with Mexican Bean Salad from this site that is loaded with corn and bell peppers so it was a nice combination. Thanks for the recipe :)
a playoff game special. my husband & his friends loved it.
Taco Bake I Haiku: "Pretty sloppy meal. But wow did it taste awesome! (Serve with rice or chips.)" This was a really liquid-ey, difficult dish to serve, so when I make it again, I'd plan on eating it over rice, or crumbled tortilla chips, or maybe scooped w/ a slotted spoon into tortillas. I used refried BLACK beans, a mexi-blend of cheese, and added a little sauteed garlic and onions to the meat. No major additions or substitutions, so I feel confident in calling this recipe an easy, tasty, (albeit, messy) dinner that I'd gladly prepare again.
This recipe was great! It was another way to serve my favorite - tacos!
I have made this for years--and I thought I invented it. lol. I have always included a couple layers of corn tortillas drizzled with a little canned enchilada (red) sauce. I love cat's idea of the rice tho. It had never occurred to me. I will try it next time with brown rice--Trader Joe's has a precooked/shelf-stable one in vacuum bags that will cut a huge ammt of time. Thanks for the great ideas everyone.
I only had a pound of ground beef so used that and only had about a half a jar of salsa so used that all too. We all really enjoyed this. I bought the Scoops and placed the filling in each scoop and topped with cheddar and heated in the oven to melt the cheese. We all loved them.
Delicious, I just mixed everything instead of layering.
YUM! one of our favorite recipes. i make this in an 8x8 square dish, double the beans and cut way down on the meat. I use turkey instead of beef. We like it with shredded lettuce and sour cream.
It tasted a bit too much like chili. My kids liked it with crackers. For the lack of effort to make, it was wonderful!
Easy & tasty. I used undrained chili beans instead of refried beans, and served finished product individually with shredded lettuce and a dollop of sour cream.
Very Easy. Everyone wanted the recipe, they couldn't believe how simple it was. Even the pickey eaters liked it. I used medium chunky salsa and it turned out great.
Made this today for a pot luck - it was OK but not a giant hit. After tasting it I decided that if I make this again I will saute some garlic and onion with the meat. I used more taco seasoning than called for but the meat still needed some more flavor. The only other change I made this time was to throw some sliced black olives on top.
I used ground turkey, light colby jack cheese and fat free refried beans to lighten it up. Since I was baby sitting a friends kids I let them use this as a dip with multigrain totsitios. It was tasty but I was at a loss as to what to serve with it. I will use it as a hot dip but itsn't practicle as a main dish.
This is a good basic starter recipe. I used a mix of chopped jalapenos, red and black beans for the bottom layer. Then added the rice mixed with the enchilada sauce, and then layered the hamburger spiced with chili powder, garlic powder, and ground cumin(smells and tastes just like taco seasoning). This gives the taste of taco seasoning without the orange oily, greasy taste,and all the additional chemicals. I topped it with cheddar and cooked it in the oven until it was hot and the cheese melted. Then I just added some chopped onion, salsa, lettuce and sour cream for the toppings. My dad just couldn't leave it alone. I served it with chips on the side. It's not the most nutritious thing, but it's not junk food either and it cooks up quickly, and some nights that's what you need.
Easy to make - and my husband loved it! It was great with tortilla chips!
I give this a four star rating for chip dip, but this is not an entree by any means. Yummy chip dip though :-)
What a great recipe. Didn't try it on any kids but think they would love that. You could easily put lettuce and tomatoes on top.
This wouldn't please the yuppie gourmets but my grandchildren loved it, and best of all they were able to make it themselves.
It was real good. I used taco sauce instead of salsa. next time will use salsa.
My family gobbled this up last night! I too made a few minor modifications - my son hates refried beans, so I replaced with black beans. Also, I crunched up a few corn chips in the bottom of the pan before spreading the meat. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and more corn chips as garnish and they said MAKE THIS ONE AGAIN!!
I made it just like it said.....but I served it with a lot of extras---shredded lettuce, diced fresh tomatoes, black olives, fresh avacado, sour cream! So delightful with all the trimmings! Like a taco in a casserole.
My kids liked this a lot, as did we. I thought it would be better with some lettuce or tomatoes and sour cream too as it is somewhat "heavy."
This is a great basic dinner. Kick it up a notch by adding chopped green chiles over salsa. Keeper : )
I made this for a thanksgiving pitch-in at work. I thought I'd be able to take the leftovers to another gathering that evening, boy was I wrong! Then next time that I made this, though, I mixed the beans in with the meat. Much easier, and just as tasty!
I made this for the first time last night for some friends, and everyone LOVED it! I added onions to the beef as some people suggested, and definitely heating the beans first was a good hint. Also added black olives. Served it with tortilla chips and guacamole on the side. YUMMY!
My son loved this, he ate over half of the dish before anyone else had a chance to get enough.
Everytime I make Tacos, I have some of the meat left over. From now on, I am going to freeze the left over meat and when I have enough I will make the Taco Bake.
My boyfriend loved it! I made it with spanish rice and served it in taco shells with lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Very easy and quick...I will definitly make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections