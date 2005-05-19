Best Barbecued Beef

3.5
4 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

If the French had colonized The Wild West, barbecue might taste more like this broiled top round.

Recipe by MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
2 days
total:
2 days 1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rub the beef with half the lard and all the red chile. Place meat in a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium saucepan, bring 1/2 cup water to a boil, add the remaining lard and the butter. When melted, remove from heat. Add vinegar, tarragon, wine, onion, Worcestershire sauce, and minced garlic. Pour over meat. Refrigerate, uncovered, for up to 2 days; turn the meat frequently.

  • Preheat broiler.

  • Transfer meat to a broiler pan. Position the meat 3 to 4 inches from the broiling unit, and broil for 15 minutes. Turn the meat over. Baste it with the marinade, rubbing the fat from the marinade over the surface. Broil another 15 minutes. Turn, baste, and broil for another 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, and let the meat stand 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
618 calories; protein 49g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 40.5g; cholesterol 175mg; sodium 159.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022