Best Barbecued Beef
If the French had colonized The Wild West, barbecue might taste more like this broiled top round.
I used balsamic vinegar instead of cider vinegar because I was afraid it would be a bit strong with the other ingredients. Instead of broiling, I grilled over in-direct heat. I highly suggest a drip pan to avoid a fire. Very good but next time I will cut down on the amount of butter and lard to cut the fat, may just use olive oil instead of the lard. Better for you and not the hassel or the mess of boiling the lard mixture.
Good recipe, but poor cooking requirements. The meat turned out hard and crusty. If it was baked or grilled, I think it may have been ok.
Good for something different. I had to cook mine longer; next time I will probably cut it into "steaks". The red wine added a great taste, too!
I don't understand what the relevance of the lard was because it was messy to rub on and seemed to flake off during the marinade process. I think the tarragon added a unique flavor. I liked this because it was different. I think the major missing component is salt
