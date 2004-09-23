Mother's Pot Roast
The best vegetable gravy you ever tasted — and the pot roast isn't bad either! We always had this meal with mounds of mashed potatoes to complement the delicious sauce. Great on a cold wintry evening!
I thought this recipe was way better than Awesome slow cooker pot roast. I load it up with potatoes and carrots to make it a more sustantial meal. I just throw everything in a slow cooker before I go to work on low and it is ready when we all get home.Read More
I did not care for this recipe.Read More
I thought this recipe was way better than Awesome slow cooker pot roast. I load it up with potatoes and carrots to make it a more sustantial meal. I just throw everything in a slow cooker before I go to work on low and it is ready when we all get home.
VERY good roast! I used chuck roast and it turned out great. Per others, I did add a couple hearty dashes of all-season salt to the beef. Also, I didn't bother straining/making the gravy b/c the meat was so tender, it had already "shred" itself. With a side of "Baked Vegetables" and "Sweet Dinner Rolls" (both from this site) we ate until we we stuffed! Plan to use the little that's left of this stuff on sandwiches! Thanks for the great recipe J.Stewart!
One of the best slow-cooker pot roast recipes I have ever made. So easy and quick to put together and indeed makes the best gravy ever! I used a sirloin tip roast and will certainly make it again. The flavor is delicious without having to add many,many ingredients and spices. pc8
Nice change from the usual dry or canned soup mix recipes! I used homemade tomato sauce I had put up from my garden, as well as a glug of red wine (Sangiovese), some minced garlic, fresh parsley and fresh oregano. The sauce was thinner than I would have liked after cooking, but rather than thickening it with flour I just transferred it to a saucepan and reduced it on the stovetop. The meat was tender and well-flavored and the reduced sauce was perfect tossed with pasta and grated Parmesan cheese.
Oh this was delicious. It was my first attempt at pot roast and it turned out great. I loved the tomato sauce! YUM! The gravy was thick enough too so I didn't need to add any flour. I did add spices and garlic to give it more flavour. Thanks for posting.
Surprisingly good!! My picky husband even liked it. I used a sirloin tip roast and cooked for 1.5 hours on high and 5-6 more hours on low. I do think it could use a little seasoning salt, which I will use next time. We served it over rice and it was great!
Recipe is amazingly delicious as is. Only change I made was I seasoned the meat with salt and pepper before placing in slow cooker. I used an eye round roast as it was on sale and I know it is a nice tender piece of meat. I also added some minced garlic and an extra bay leaf.
This was wonderful tasting and the meat was so tender! I actually used a chuck roast - it was awesome and as good left over as when first served. I did add a little red wine.
The sauce was good but I added a bit of wine and it made it better. Apparently you don't use an Eye of Round roast. My roast was dry. Will try it again though.
This was very good. I didn't have any tomato sauce, so I used a can of italian diced tomatoes with basil and garlic. I put it on before I went to bed so I could have some to take to work the next day, but I forgot about it! I came home from work and (after cooking for over 18 hours on low) it was wonderful! The roast was falling apart and wasn't dry at all. I was worried about the long cooking time, but even cooking so long, this was wonderful. Next time I think I'll stick to the shorter cooking time though
EASY!! I used olive oil instead of cooking spray, 8 oz of tomato sauce and 1 cup prego spaghetti sauce. I seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, seasoning salt and bay leaf. My FROZEN bottom round roast (pot roast) came out nice and moist. I did not make gravy, I just put the sauce over each serving and ate it. I cooked it for 9 hours on low. ADDING seasonings or spices is a must. Loved it!!
It was great! I lined my crockpot with frozen green beans and carrots and added the roast with the rest of the ingredients! I cooked it all day on low. Served it with thick egg noodles.
This turned out perfectly!! So tastey and even though I added some salt and pepper to the top of the meat, I dont think it was needed since I put in red skinned potatoes and a whole bag of baby carrots. I made the gravy too and it was a perfect topper to a perfect meal. My husband was amazed and surprised. He didnt know I knew how to make a roast ;) Thanks so much for posting this recipe. Its awesome! *I followed everything as follows including the bay leaves too* Nothing ruined anything.
Try this one!!! You'll love it!!!Ready to eat when you get home from a long day at work!!!
YUMMY! Served this to company and to rave reviews. Will definetly make this again. Thanks for sharing.
You will never make any other type of pot roast after having this one. I am not a pot roast lover but the gravy with this one is hands down the best gravy I have ever tasted!!!
Ridiculous good and ridiculous simple! I didn't have tomato sauce so I substituted stewed tomates that I crushed as I put them in. I seared on stovetop, added onions, carrots, potatoes, parsnips, turnips and then put cast iron pot in oven at 300* for 4 hours. Won't ever go back to the more complicated, less successful roast attempts!!!
Very tender & tasty. I didn't even do the gravy part & it was still good. My family likes a beef based gravy, but I love tomatoes so I'm giving it a 5.
A very good roast! Turned out so tender it literally fell apart when being scooped onto a plate. I served with the Traditional Mashed Potatoes and the Asparagus Parmesan recipes, both from this site. If serving with mashed potatoes, I would recommend offering a beef gravy as some people might not like the tomato based gravy from the roast on their potatoes.
I was a little skeptical about making this since we are not big fans of tomatoes, and oh boy was I right!. Even though I added a couple of thing such as extra garlic, a bit of beef stock, wine and some herbs this roast was quite bland. I was planning not to make the gravy, but when I tasted the roast I knew I had to. I added 1/4C of red wine to a pot and reduced it a bit to make a base for my gravy, it was quite tasty. I shredded the meat and poured the gravy on it..this was the only way I was able to infuse some flavor into this meat. Dont know if I will be making this one again.
4 fussy kids gave it 2 thumbs up! I can't ask for more than that! I prepared this the night before right in the slow cooker pot, coating the meat with olive oil, salt, pepper and a few tsp of minced garlic. I put a 1/2 of an onion next to the roast (in 1 piece for those fussy kids) and then covered with tomato sauce and 2 bay leaves. I put the cover on and put in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, I left it sit out while we got ready (to bring it closer to room temperature), then added baby carrots and turned on low. It cooked on low for about 8-9 hours. We skipped the flour part and just ate as is, with mashed potatoes. Carrots were still a bit hard, though, but the roast was tender and it was super easy! A definite repeat!
THE BEST POT ROAST I EVER HAD
The meat was so tender, it just fell off the bone and it had a nice flavor. It could've used so more seasonings, but it was great the way it was!
It is so easy to make and the result is more than delicious! My husband loves it and my new neighbour was impressed! Thank you
This roast turned out great and is a nice change from my regular onion mix crockpot roast. The gravy was very good. I removed the roast and bay leaves, and left the sauce and onions in the pot. I added the flour and then used a hand blender to make a smooth gravy, then turned the crockpot to high for a few minutes. My husband said this recipe is a keeper!
This was a nice change from the ordinary but a little lacking in flavor
This was excellent! I made some minor dietary modifications and substituted corn starch for the flour (my sister-in-law was over and she is avoiding wheat), and used diced tomatoes that I processed in the food processor in lieu of tomato sauce (I didn't have tomato sauce in the pantry). This was the best pot roast I have ever had AND this was the first time I have ever made pot roast. It was super good. This will definitely be added to my go-to list of dinners.
Finally my losing streak is over I made a good pot roast! The meat was tender and tasty. But no one cared for the gravy.
My family loved this! I took it to my in-laws for dinner and received rave reviews! It is easy and not spicy.
This pot roast was great-very simple. I like to sear mine first in a large hot pan before putting it in the crockpot. 8 hours later, it was gone in minutes. Made twice so far!
Great Recipe. I use to make pot roast but never used tomatoes in mine and was not sure how it would taste but IT WAS FANTASTIC..
This didn't seem to have the right flavor for pot roast. The gravy had a great consistency but there was too much tomato flavor and not much else.
pretty bland
This was a refreshing change from the plain ole crockpot roast. i used a sirloin tip and it was awesome. I had run out of fresh onions so I used a packet of beefy onion soup mix. We added potatoes and baby carrots. It was a hit.
When I first read this recipe, I thought that the tomato sauce wouldn't be good with the meat because I usually bake my roast in beef broth. Being a new wife with no prior cooking experiences, I love to try new recipes from this website all the time! ANYWAY I made this pot roast last night and I must say it was absolutely the best! I threw all of the ingredients into my crock-pot, sat the time for 10 hours on low. The meat was soooo tender and delicious. I didn't make the sauce though, (Okay, I admit I forgot!) but I served this with mashed potatoes, mac n chese, fried apples, and cake. It was delicious. Much better than baking a roast!!
I had never tried a pot roast using tomato sauce. I enjoyed this recipe but I did add red potatoes and baby carrots to add more to the meal.I skipped the flour, and also added a bit of seasoned salt.
Amazing!
Delicious! I will definitely make this again!
If I make this again, I would double the sauce. I made mashed potatoes and there just wasn't enough sauce for both roast and potatoes. But flavor was good and very quick to put together.
Been trying for years to make a good pot roast and finally succeeded with this recipe. Added some potatoes and carrots to the bottom of the pot and a little fresh ground pepper before turning it on. Work a long day, so cooked on low the entire time--10 hours. A little salt and 2 dashes of Worcestershire to the gravy was the perfect final touch. Thanks!
Yummy!!
My husband really enjoyed this dish. It was very tender and simple to make. I added 4 cloves garlic and I didn't make the grave.
Next time will use 1 bay leaf. Sauce was odd, but really good. Meat was very tender.
WOW! This turned out fantastic. This was my best roast ever. Two teen girls, who don’t like roast, even liked it! I prepared exactly as recipe states, adding carrots and two red potatoes. Delish and can’t wait to make again! Thank you for sharing.
Very good. Sauce was yummy. I think I cooked a bit less.
I love easy recipes and this one was not only easy but also very good. Grandchildren who rarely eat meat went back for more. I used a short rib roast and the meat literally fell apart when taken out of the slow cooker. Like others, I also added some vegetables which were also very tasty
First time making this recipe. I followed the recipe as written. We enjoyed it very much. Will make it again. Thank you for sharing your recipe. >^..^
We loved this!! So easy and fast to throw together. The only changes I made were to use corn starch for the thickener (we're gluten-free) and I cooked on high for about 6 hours rather than reducing the temp. Moist, tender, delicious!!!
This was very yummy. I seasoned the roast with seasoning salt and added some carrots about 1/2 way through. Served with fresh corn and brocoli over couscous!
Great vegie gravy & very E Z.
I used this recipe on the stove top to the oven instead of the slow cooker. I grow weary of the crockpot - the meat came out perfectly (sometimes it gets kinda mushy in the slow cooker for me.) - firm but not chewy. I loved the combo of flavors. Thanx for the recipe.
So easy to make and so delicious! It tastes so complex, but the recipe is so simple.
This recipe was great! I did however add plenty of potatoes and carrots to it. It didn't last long in this house.
Yum Yum Yum...even forgot to put the bay leaves in and it was still super yummy
Really enjoyed, family loved it!
i didn't care for this recipe at all. the tomato sauce just made it taste more like a stew than a pot roast. the gravy was not to my liking :-( maybe i didn't do it right or something but this def was not my favorite recipe
very good... Still unable to get my picky toddler to eat it, but it was very good
This was great! My family loved it. It was easy and the house smelled good all day. I just thickened the sauce in the crockpot after I removed the meat. Definitely will be making this again!
I have to leave it on Low all day while I am at work, and I can't seem to get the pot roast to stay juicy, it is really dry when we pull it out and hard to cut. I used Tomato soup rather than tomato sauce and I doubled it to get more gravy. The gravy is delicious.
I felt that this needed some seasonings.
This was SO simple and SO good! I didn't make the gravy- it didn't need it. This is a nice, quick meal I'll make again and again! Thanks :)
Only change I made was to stick a few cloves of garlic in the bottom round I used, which I always do with beef, also placed some of the onion on the bottom, and put my beef on top, because Mom always did. I did add a ton of carrots and some potatoes. Nothing better than carrots roasted with beef. Juice was fine, so I left as is. Simple easy recipe, and smells so good. My son prefers mashed potatoes, but this was the cooks perogative!
This recipe was just not as good as most from this site. It needed more seasoning like garlic etc. I was not fond of the tomato in the gravy.
I made this for the first time and it turned out great! I used a Chuck Roast, carrots, onions, and a half can of Garbanzos I didn't want to go to waste! I seasoned the meat and veg with Natures Seasons and Garlic Powder. I used tomato sauce but doubled it for extra gravy. I used corn starch instead of flour, and just made a slurry for the crock pot while I shredded the roast. It was delicious, meat super tender, veg were so awesome- I will use leftovers for beef quesadillas for lunch! Definitely a keeper!!!
I used tastefully simple Irish Stout Slowcooker sauce. The meat came out awesome. Just as tender as a chuck roast. I have never had a sirloin tip roast come out this tender. Thank you!!!
I was sceptical about this recipe at first. I added red pepper flakes, potatoes, carrots, diced tomatoes, the tomato sauce, four bay leaves, an onion, and the roast. I cooked it on high for 7 hours. Served over mashed potatoes with rolls. Oh my goodness! My family loved it.
I took this recipe and tweaked it a bit and it came out fantastic! I didn't have time to slow cook it, so I used a pressure cooker! I browned both sides of the roast first, then threw the roast in a pressure cooker with the spaghetti sauce and onions. I let that cook for approximately 45 min, then I let out the steam and threw in the carrots. I cooked that for an additional 5 minutes until done. From this point, I strained the liquid and made the gravy according to the original recipe. Meanwhile I had made mashed potatoes on the side, and using the gravy I poured it over the potatoes, roast, and carrots. My family loved it and I was able to make the entire meal in an hour. The roast just fell apart and the gravy was so delicious.
This was delicious. I did not have bay leaves, so I used celery, garlic & a can of diced tomatoes along with onions. Everyone loved it.
Really tasty! I held off on adding anything for the first trial. Will make again, and next time will add carrots, potatoes, celery, and more onions, to make it more of a one-pot meal. Perfect for the slow cooker.
I followed the recipe and added Lowery’s seasoning as well as crushed dried Chile pepper seeds ( type you put on pizza). Cooked in slow cooker as instructed and wow it was great! We’re going to make this again soon!
This definitely needed more veggies. Onion alone didn't cut it. The meat was tender and juicy but that was the only thing I really liked about it. I will keep looking for a classic pot roast as this was not my style at all.
Good. Gravy was very tomato-y.
I read just about every review before cooking. I seared and browned my sirloin tip roast in advance, 5 minutes on each side. I added extra herbs and some red wine and a handful of sliced mushrooms. The meat was done and fell apart easily but rather dry and flavourless. The sauce was very good and rich tasting. I served with rotini and fresh steamed veggies. It was just OK overall. If I make this again I will probably try a chuck roast.
I thought this was amazing. I used fire roasted diced tomatoes in place of sauce and it came out to die for.
If You don't like the tomato soup, you can use an equal amount of beef broth. or a little more. I usually do this kind of recipe in my ol' trusty roasting pan for about five hours. add everything to the pot, and put either no salt added beef broth to it or just water and fill about half way up. yes and be sure to add in those carrots and potatoes! even mushrooms too! I guess some might use a slow cooker if you were not home. either way it works!
Quite delicious, and oh-so-easy. I added a little red wine, and some carrots, but you wouldn't have to. We served it over egg noodles to soak up all the wonderful gravy.
Delicious! I will definitely make this again!
We liked it but the roast was a wee bit dry but that is probably user error as the roast hadn't completely thawed and I went ahead with the recipe anyway. I added about a 1/2 cup red wine, a few cloves of garlic and carrots to the pot. The gravy was really good. If I make this again I would definitely sear the roast.
The tomato sauce was not as good as soups for me in this recipe otherwise it was O.K. I have made roast with tomato sauce but something was missing following this recipe.
The picture shows carrots but the recipe didn't call for them...Shouldn't the picture match the recipe?
It was very good! Didn't follow recipe exactly - as another reviewer suggested, I just threw everything into the crock pot, added potatoes and carrots and let it cook all day. That's it - easy peasy meal!
very good will make again.
I didn’t really care for this very much. I wanted to like it because I do like some tomato flavor in pot roast But the tomato flavor was just way too much. I made it as printed.
Followed the recipe. Yes again
I followed the recipe, and I am very disappointed. The meat was tender, but the sauce and meat were sour or too acidic. The flavors are very bland and unappealing. I hope I can make sandwiches from the leftovers.
This was a big no for us. Very watery tomato "gravy" that I did add a bit of corn starch to which helped, but the flavor was Meh. I added Onion powder, garlic and garlic powder, and salt and pepper before cooking, yet it was still tomato-y and bland. Didn't finish my dinner today.
Did not change a thing - did use roasted garlic tomato sauce, think next time I will not strain the liquid as my husband loves onions.............we both like it very much. Will make it again for sure.
It was pretty good. Easy to make!
I agree with most of the reviews. Absolutely one of the best slow cooker pot roasts we’ve ever eaten. I did not have tomato sauce so I puréed home canned tomatoes and it was perfect. I did not need to thicken the gravy as it reduced to a nice thick consistency after 15 minutes on the stove. I served it over Anson Mills rice. This is a keeper for sure.
Awesome recipe...will make and enjoy again, for sure. I used a Chuck Roast instead of Tip Round Roast as that's what I had on hand. It was so moist and tasty and the gravy was yummy too.
Very good! Family loved it!
No changes at all, made it by the recipe. BEST Pot Roast ever. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Loved this recipe! Came out just as described, with the exception that my onions didn't look nearly as caramelized as the ones in the video. That said, they were still quite tasty. Would make this again.
Just added celery,and minced garlic
My family said "More, please."
Cole slaw the old fashioned way !! I loved it !!
so good really love it will make it often
