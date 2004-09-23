Mother's Pot Roast

158 Ratings
  • 5 90
  • 4 42
  • 3 14
  • 2 7
  • 1 5

The best vegetable gravy you ever tasted — and the pot roast isn't bad either! We always had this meal with mounds of mashed potatoes to complement the delicious sauce. Great on a cold wintry evening!

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
7 hrs
total:
7 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Season roast with salt and pepper. Place meat in the pot, fat side up. Pour tomato sauce over roast. Place onion over top. Toss in bay leaves. Cover and cook for 1 hour on High.

  • After 1 hour, reduce heat to Low and cook 6 to 8 more hours. Carefully lift meat out of the pot and remove to a warm platter.

  • Pour drippings through a strainer into a medium-sized saucepan and discard material in the strainer. Whisk flour into the liquid. Cook, stirring constantly over medium heat until thickened. Season to taste with salt and pepper; serve alongside roast.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
552 calories; protein 45.2g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 36.6g; cholesterol 149.7mg; sodium 570.4mg. Full Nutrition
