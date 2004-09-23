Mother's Pot Roast

I took this recipe and tweaked it a bit and it came out fantastic! I didn't have time to slow cook it, so I used a pressure cooker! I browned both sides of the roast first, then threw the roast in a pressure cooker with the spaghetti sauce and onions. I let that cook for approximately 45 min, then I let out the steam and threw in the carrots. I cooked that for an additional 5 minutes until done. From this point, I strained the liquid and made the gravy according to the original recipe. Meanwhile I had made mashed potatoes on the side, and using the gravy I poured it over the potatoes, roast, and carrots. My family loved it and I was able to make the entire meal in an hour. The roast just fell apart and the gravy was so delicious.