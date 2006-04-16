Oven Barbecued Beef Brisket I

This is a great recipe for the family on the go as it needs very little attention. Choose a brisket that weighs between 4 and 5 pounds, depending on how many you are feeding.

By JMOOSE

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (160 degrees).

  • Sprinkle both sides of brisket with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Place in a large covered roasting pan.

  • Cook covered with no water at 325 degrees F (160 degrees C) allowing 1 hour per pound.

  • Before last hour of cooking, remove brisket and slice. Return slices to pan and add barbecue sauce mixed with water. Cover meat with sauce, cover, and cook 1 hour longer.

