Oven Barbecued Beef Brisket I

Super simple and delicious. Reviewers who say it's too fatty should be aware that with Brisket, most recipes tell you to remove as much of the thick fat layer as you can before cooking. This recipe unfortunately doesn't tell you that, but it's almost always a good idea. The only other changes I made to this recipe were 1) I put a thin layer of barbecue sauce on the meat for the first round of cooking, then more in the second (after slicing), and 2) I split the cooking time approximately in half, rather than just leaving an hour of cooking after slicing the meat . Incidentally, reviewers who say their meat turned out (or usually turns out) like shoe leather should be careful about which cuts of meat they use for slow cooking like this. You need a fatty, gristly cut like brisket because the collagen (in the gristle) breaks down slowly and tenderizes the meat. Leaner, finer cuts like steaks don't have much gristle and are much better for grilling, searing, frying, etc.