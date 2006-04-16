Oven Barbecued Beef Brisket I
This is a great recipe for the family on the go as it needs very little attention. Choose a brisket that weighs between 4 and 5 pounds, depending on how many you are feeding.
This recipe renders a fork-tender, juicy and flavorful brisket. As others have suggested, I substituted a cup of beer for the water. One (perhaps obvious) note; before slicing the brisket, let it rest for 10-15 minutes to allow the juices to re-distribute.Read More
Decent flavor. I mixed my BBQ sauce with beef stock. The beef itself came out super dry. Would not make it this way again.Read More
I messed this recipe up and it still came out wonderful! The only brisket I could find was a tiny little 2 pounder, and I misread the directions and cooked it an hour a lb and then sliced it, put on sauce, and cooked it another hour. But even with the additional cooking time it came out unbelievably tender and full of flavor. I did put some liquid smoke on the meat along with garlic salt and pepper. It was great, and we will definately make again.
Wonderful! I made it in the crockpot and then finished it in the oven for the last hour!
I eyed the seasonings, so I added a bit more than the reciepe called for. It turned out great. We never made a brisket before, but now we will be making it a lot. I did not add the water, I mixed the sauce with the brisket drippings and added that to the meat. I was flavorfull and tender. YUM!
The celebration was my father-in-law's 90th birthday party! Used this recipe as our starting point. Talked with the butcher and he convinced me to buy an untrimmed brisket. He said cooking it with the fat added a great deal of flavor. So for 20 guests I bought a 13 pound untrimmed brisket. Based on this recipe and recommendations. we cooked ours in the oven 7 hours at 275 degrees. This was the perfect amount of time. Took it out and trimmed all the fat off, and then sliced as thin as we could. While cooking, used some rub on the meat as suggested and nearly a can of beer. We cooked it the day before. Also made Big Al's BBQ Sauce on this site. After cooking and slicing, soaked it all night long in the sauce and then warmed slowly on 275 degrees before the party. It was fabulous! Everyone raved. Served on nice rolls with some good deli cheddar cheese. Yummy.
I used this recipe for the brisket we served at our Kentucky Derby party. It was so easy to make. Everyone enjoyed the taste and asked for the recipe. I did not slice it until after we pulled it out of the oven.
Incredible!!! This recipe was so simple and delicious. The meat was really tender and flavorful. If you'd like to add some "kick" to your meat, sprinkle some red cayenne pepper on the meat and add a little Franks Red Hot sauce in with the barbecue and water mixture. Yummie!! Also great cold.
I have a knack for turning roasted meats into shoe leather. NOT THIS TIME!! Used a small skirt streak (1 1/4lb), my favorite BBQ rub, baked 1 hr, added BBQ sauce thinned with beer, baked another hour. Put reduced BBQ sauce over sliced meat - Excellent! (Used web site tool to adjust ingredients to fit meat portion)
This was the most simple recipe I could find and my brisket turned out delicious! I cooked it at 250 because I was going to be gone for several hours and it turned out wonderful. Thank you for an easy, delicious recipe!
Super simple and delicious. Reviewers who say it's too fatty should be aware that with Brisket, most recipes tell you to remove as much of the thick fat layer as you can before cooking. This recipe unfortunately doesn't tell you that, but it's almost always a good idea. The only other changes I made to this recipe were 1) I put a thin layer of barbecue sauce on the meat for the first round of cooking, then more in the second (after slicing), and 2) I split the cooking time approximately in half, rather than just leaving an hour of cooking after slicing the meat . Incidentally, reviewers who say their meat turned out (or usually turns out) like shoe leather should be careful about which cuts of meat they use for slow cooking like this. You need a fatty, gristly cut like brisket because the collagen (in the gristle) breaks down slowly and tenderizes the meat. Leaner, finer cuts like steaks don't have much gristle and are much better for grilling, searing, frying, etc.
This recipe was very easy and delicious! I added chopped celery and sliced onions to the brisket before cooking. However, slicing it before cooking it the last hour made it a little dry. Overall, though, it was great!
This is a fantastic recipe...I used Jack Daniels Original Barbeque Sauce when making this.
I was a little dubious about this one, especially when the recipe said not to use any water. I shouldn't have worried - it was great, tender and flavorful. I reduced the cooking time slightly as I used two small pieces of brisket instead of one big one. Served it with scalloped potatoes and green beans. My family loved it. Will make it again.
My husband has never cooked a brisket before. We had one in the freezer, and let it thaw out. He added all the dry ingredients and later cut it up and added bbq sauce..(sweet baby rays). Man, this was so good! It was tender and juicy, flavorful! Yummy! One thing that we will do different next time is add more seasoning.. maybe even garlic salt, liquid smoke... Don't get me wrong this was really good! We had to use tin foil.. If you do, make sure you use heavy foil and to maybe even double it around the brisket. This is the key to moist and juicy brisket!
I did make two adjustments after reading reviews and my own personal experience with red meat. I did not salt before cooking, that usually draws out the moisture. Secondly, I used one cup beer instead of water. Was very good for my first brisket! Was a bit dry but very tender. Will try not slicing it next time around until right before serving to see if that helps! Usually best to wait 5-10 minutes after taking from oven to slice for max. juiciness. Family loved it, no left overs!
This is SOOOOOOO Good!!!! Definately a keeper. Easy to prepare, smelled great while cooking and no mess! Tasted wonderful. Have tried this before but never turned out . Worked great in my Pampered Chef stoneware baker.
I made brisket for the very first time a few weeks ago using this recipe with own barbeque sauce. It was fantastic! So simple and yet so flavorful! I just bought another brisket so I can make it again. Made pulled beef sandwiches with some of the leftovers for my husband's lunch the next day. He was in heaven! Thanks for sharing this one..it's a winner!!
This recipe was the first time I had ever cooked a brisket. I was amazed at the ease of preparation and cooking. My family and I really enjoyed the cooked brisket. It tasted great and we all loved it. I took my parent some of this great brisket and even they loved it. I am quite impressed with this recipe. A+ all they way
I was hesitant about cooking another brisket, because the first one I made a couple of months ago came out like beef jerkey! This brisket came out amazing! My boys absolutely loved it! I was hesitant because of the little water that was used, but it was falling-apart fork-tender, and the smell was like the best BBQ restaurant you've ever been to. I served it with macaroni and cheese muffins (found on allrecipes.com, as well, with a few additions) and garlic-butter corn on the cob. Will for sure be making this again! Thanks for the great recipe!
I like to find really good recipes that are still simple. This is it! I used a Packer's Cut brisket, which has the fat on untrimmed. In the pan fat side up, I drained the fat at slice and sauce time, and it was sooo tender, it fell apart as much as sliced with a Very sharp knife. The only thing I might change, is, not to add the sauce and water. The meat can be used for more things(If there are any leftovers)
I had never made a Brisket before, this recipe seemded easy and it was. Not only that, both times I have made it, for large groups, there was none left. Everyone raved about and could not believe how easy it was to make. For a busy mom that is important.
It's so simple! You just throw it in the oven and forget about it!
Tried my brisket this way for the 1st time. (I've always traditionally braised it in the oven with potatoes, vegetables and tomatoes like a stew.) This was very good. I added hot sauce and worcestershire to the BBQ sauce. I also sliced up lots of onions and placed them under and over the meat. The kids thought we were having ribs and then they said it was even better than ribs because there was more meat and no bones!
I never had Beef Brisket before, but this was very easy and good. Actually thought it was quite tasty the next day cold.
too fatty me
Very tasty! I cooked in the crockpot instead of the oven - about 6 hours on low for a 2 lb. brisket. This was excellent and will definitely be added into our rotation.
Terrific tasting brisket and very tender. After slicing, I tasted the brisket and it was delicious. I kept a few slices out for my daughter who doesn't like BBQ and unfortunatly put the BBQ on the rest. My problem was that I bought a new kind of BBQ sauce (Jack Daniels)and it was terrible. Will be making again with my standard BBQ sauce.
Quick, easy, and as delicious as any I've had in Texas. Add some Liquid Smoke and be careful not to use a sauce with too high of a sugar content or it'll burn and taste bitter. I also didn't slice the meat before the last hour of cooking and it turned out fine. Thanks for this great recipe!
This is my first brisket and I can say that this is awesome! I used the Bourbon Whiskey BBQ Sauce from this site and instead of adding water, I used the beef juice itself and mix it with the BBQ sauce.
I have no idea what happend. I was SO excited about this and it smelt great but mine was very very tough. I cooked it just as written except I didn't have a roasting pan so I used a 13x9 pan and covered it with foil. We were so disappointed.
I did this with about 2 lbs brisket and the cooking times didn't seem right, even thought I had adjusted them. So I cooked it for a little longer and everything turned out alright.
Great brisket recipe!! When I cook brisket again, this will be the recipe that I will use!!! Thanks for sharing :)
Delicious! Followed exactly! Soo tender!
I did as other recommended and replaced the water with beer. Fantastic!!
Mine came out tough. May have been the quality of the brisket I bought. It was a lot of cooking just to be disappointed.
Used beer instead of water. Very good!
This was absolutely terrific!! I did add a rub to the brisket for a little more flavor but this recipe will be added to my family's favorite list!!
this was great!! my 5yr old and husband loved it and they are very picky about food. the meat was so tender and the taste was even better.
All I can say is oh my gosh!!! My husband said this was better than any he has ever had before and were from Texas. I cooked it in my roaster double the recipe and enjoyed. Thanks Janet!
I pretty much already knew how to make this without the recipe, so I used this to know what temperature and time to cook it. Brisket is one of my most favorite main dishes ever, and I like it with a strong BBQ flavor so I just eyeballed the amount until everything was good and covered, and didn't bother with the water. Turned out great. Thanks!
We used beer instead of water, and simmered on the stovetop for two hours instead of continuing in the oven. Mmmmm...
This was great! I cooked for 2 hours at 300 then after putting b-bque sauce on, I upped the heat to 350 for another hour. The meat shredded nicely! I put the meat on hoagies & topped with coleslaw. It was a great sandwich... a hit with the whole family.
Very good, tender and flavorful. I missed the smokey taste you can get with liquid smoke and plan on adding that to the mixture next time.
IT'S TRUE!! IT'S TRUE!!! This is an easy, tender, tasty recipe...I cooked the brisket at 320 for 4 hrs and added Lawry's lo-carb hickory barbque sauce the last hour. DEEEE LISH US... and oh so tender... Thanks for the recipe Janet!
It may have just been because I have a slight cold but it didn't seem to have as much flavor as I liked. It was tender and easy to cut and chew. A little extra spice would have provided something nice.
I found the sauce to be too watery so it wasn't very flavorful and the beef shredded. I like brisket so it can be cut in thick slices, like Texas barbecue. I won't be making it again. I even cut the water to 1/2 cup and it was still watery.
So easy to make. I used a crock pot then finished in the oven as someone else had suggested. So easy and delicious!
OK - I was very skeptical on this one but I had a beef brisket in the freezer so I tried it - - it was wonderful and my hubby loved it as well. I did not salt the brisket since i think brisket is pretty salty to begin with. I am a working mom - always looking for quick / fast meals. I made this sunday night when kids went to bed and we had for Monday and Tuesday night dinners. I served with baked beans. Thanks!
Great recipe. This was my first brisket cooked at home and it was very flavorful and tender. I followed the recipe as written except halved for a smaller portion. No fail results!! My picky husband loved it as well!
This was totally delicious, and so easy! Just be careful on the cooking time, because brisket varies in thickness, and since mine was pretty thin, it was done much sooner. I cooked it for almost 3 hours in the oven as per directions (it was almost done at that time), and then sliced it, transferred it to my crockpot on low, poured the sauce and water over it, and left the house for a few hours. By the time we came back, it was almost completely shredded. I spooned it into soft buns, served with coleslaw and raw crunchy carrots and it was to die for! Gone in one dinner and lunch the next day! Fighting over the leftovers!!
wow, this was great, also used Beer instead of Water :-)
MMMMMMMMM!
I usually use my own brisket recipe, but I needed something simple & quicker tonight. Followed directions exactly, & ended up with a tough, overdone chunk of beef after only one hour & 48 minutes in the oven (it's a 2.83 lb. brisket). According to the recipe, I should now cook for an additional hour in the BBQ water mixture. Considering the condition it's currently in, I've reduced the temperature to 275, & plan to check it in 30 minutes. I feel like this could've been a success with a lower baking temp, a smaller roasting pan, & some liquid added in the beginning.
Absolutely to-die-for recipe. I substituted garlic powder and taco seasoning rubbed in, in generous amounts, along with "TexJoy" brand Old West Mesquite Shake instead of the salt and pepper. After cooking for 1 hour per pound I sliced it rather thick and poured a cup of Jack Daniels Original #7 Recipe Barbeque Sauce mixed well with one cup of water over it and continued cooking for another hour. The juiciest, tenderest and most flavorful brisket I ever ate. Great recipe... thank you.
very good
Would not make this again. Meat came out tough and chewy. Flavor was good, but that depends on the BBQ sauce used. It was a lot of work on the jaw to eat this.
I don't usualy write reviews but......this brisket was AMAZING! Followed directions exactly and it came out perfect. Thanks for sharing!!
What a great and easy way to make a brisket. My chilren loved it! Will definitely continue preparing my briskets this way!
Most tender brisket ever!
This was simple and pleasing!
I made this recipe a few nights ago. My brisket was fresh from the grocery store, but smaller than the 4lb. cut on the recipe. I shortened the cooking time to 2 1/2 half hours, adding the sauce & water after about an hour. The meat was somewhat tender, but borderline dry. There was entirely too much sauce created - even halving the recipe! Next time I make it, I will use liquid smoke instead of the bbq sauce & put that on in the beginning.
very tender. my wife used one of her homemade bbq sauces on this and it is fantastic
This was so easy and tasted so good. I would definitley recommend it.
This was the first brisket I ever made. It was an instant family favorite.
Simple and yummy!
Loved it! Couldn't be easier. I salted and peppered the brisket liberally before cooking, and could leave it at that, really. Also, for a variation...followed the same process, but instead of BBQ sauce added a jar of beef gravy with about 1/2 can of water(Heinze Au Jus Gravy). Made awesome French Dip sandwiches! Oh, that was for a half brisket, 2 1/2 lbs, so for a big one you may need two jars of gravy.
Loved it. Takes time but not effort which is my kind of dish. And very delicious besides.
This was excellent- I agree with the reviewer who said it was like ribs minus the bones!! We used bulleye's bbq with guiness beer in it
Delicious even before the BBQ sauce! I used a homemade recipe for the BBQ sauce only because I had the time, definitely will be making this again!
I cooked for my crew and they said that this was the best brisket they've eve had.
This is so easy, anyone could do this.
I've made this recipe several times and my husband loves it. The meat always ends up juicy and tender. This has become a family favorite. Thanks Janet for the great recipe.
It came out so tough it was inedible.
Frankly, I was disappointed by this recipe. I was expecting a savory, melt-in-your-mouth, too-falling-apart-to-cut dish, and ended up with a good-tasting, but rather tough hunk of meat. I followed recipe directions exactly, with the exception of adding a BBQ rub before cooking. I'm still looking for a good brisket recipe, as this is NOT it.
This is mostly how I've always made mine. I really liked the early slicing and BBQing of the brisket though. My husband raved over how great it tasted. I'll be making my brisket like this from now on.
This BBQ brisket is so tender and juicy! Very good! To accompany this I make garlic mashed potatoes and rolls.
Delicious! I was a little concerned that I may have cooked it too long because it was really crispy on the outside, but it came out perfect. I used the Bourbon Whiskey BBQ sauce recipe from this site (didn't thin with water before pouring over meat), though it was great even without the sauce. Will definitely make again.
We loved this recipe. I have two teenagers and both were enthusiastic eaters. Makes great sandwiches the next day too. Unbelievably easy to cook. We will serve this at our superbowl party.
Great recipe! Who knew that oven baked brisket could be as juicy and tender! My brisket was done much faster than it said tho.. Just keep an eye on it so as to not dry it out.
I was too lazy to do the spices so I just rubbed mesquite seasoning into the meat and let it sit about an hour before cooking. Everything else was the same. I doubt the seasoning makes that much difference in the overall flavor. Everyone enjoyed it and it was easy! Thanks!
I used KC Masterpiece Hickory Brown Sugar. My family loved it and my aunt didn't believe I made it.
I thought the recipe was excellent. the brisket turned out tender.
This was the easiest roast to prepare and used so few ingredients. I served this with bacon ranch pasta salad and deviled eggs. We all enjoyed this indoor barbecue!
Good recipe. I think the cook time is too much. Mine was done cooking before I even got pour the sauce and cut the meat. I am not a fan of BBQ sauce. Therefore I substituted with a steak sauce. Reviews at my house were great, other than the meat being over cooked.
Absolutely delicious. We used a more complex spice rub on the brisket, but the same cooking technique. Best brisket I've ever tasted. Delicious and tender.
I tried this recipie last Sunday and it turned out great, I did add some other ingredients in my spice rub and used beer instead of water, but the brisket was like butter baby. I will certainly use again.
This was wonderful and SO easy! The meat was so tender! I think the taste has everything to do with what bbq sauce you use. Will go in our family favorites file. Thanks for sharing!
This was so easy and resulted in a tender brisket. We use grass fed beef, which can get tough when cooked incorrectly, but this was wonderful. Thanks!
Great recipe! And smells so good all day. I inserted garlic cloves all over the brisket (they get nice and mushy and are great to spread on crusty french bread) and covered in sliced onions. I don't like bbq sauce, so I just added 1 c. water and did not slice until it was at the table. Delicious.
Totally depends on BBQ sauce used.
I consider this a time saving receipe - (pop it in the oven, set the timer, and forget it until the timer goes off - in the meantime I can "multi-task"). A nice and easy spring/early summer meal
I had never made a Brisket before and tried this and it turned out great! A previous review said they used beer instead of water which I did and I was please with the result. I had to buy a roasting pan so I got one with a rack in it and cooked the meat on the rack for the first several hours and when it came to put the meat back in with the BBQ sauce I took the rack out. Love the taste. Without a dought a keeper!
Brisket was very tender, my family loved it. I added garlic and onion for added flavor. Thanks for sharing this one is a keeper.
this was by far the best oven brisket I've tried yet,however I incorporated a couple ingredients instead of water beef stock, as far as dry seasons added brown sugar and tony thactherys Cajun season and olive oil.take brisket and wipe dry cover lightly in olive oil,take dry season mixed together in equal amounts and rub in.put in frig for six hours or better.when it's cooked you will find it fork tender with lots of flavor,enjoy all you great cooks
Awesome!
This recipe is absolutely amazing. The biggest complain I've run into is that the meat is dry and/or the meat is too tough or chewy. I've made this twice now and the meat comes out perfect. One tip I could add is to make sure the brisket is sealed up tight in the foil. Also, instead of using water, I used the dripping from the brisket and mixed that with the BBQ sauce. It turns out great that way and tastes amazing.
Easy, great tasting, and great leftovers. I didn't change the recipe at all.
Great even without the bbq sauce.
