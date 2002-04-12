Dried Beef Cheese Ball

209 Ratings
  • 5 137
  • 4 47
  • 3 16
  • 2 1
  • 1 8

This recipe is our family's holiday favorite. Grandma usually doubles the recipe, otherwise it won't last long! It can be rolled in ground nuts, bacon bits, or left plain.

By Kristi Demanette

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 tennis-sized ball
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, dried beef, and chopped onions. Mix well, then season with onion salt, monosodium glutamate, and Worcestershire sauce. Form into a ball, and refrigerate.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 31.7mg; sodium 428.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022