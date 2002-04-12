Dried Beef Cheese Ball
This recipe is our family's holiday favorite. Grandma usually doubles the recipe, otherwise it won't last long! It can be rolled in ground nuts, bacon bits, or left plain.
This recipe is always a hit with my family and friends. I make it without the MSG and onion salt. I always double this recipe, because it's never enough, use 2 green onions, 1 1/2 Tblsp. Worchesteshire sauce and the "family size" pack of dried beef. Reserve a little of the beef to roll the ball in...it makes a pretty presentation. Great with wheat crackers!Read More
This is the worst recipe I have ever tried! It sounded great & I made it for an OFFICE TEA-it was so bad that everyone threw it out!I knew it didn't taste good to me, but it was to late to do anything but take it-I would not recommend anyone trying this, you will be wasting Cream Cheese & Dried Beef.Read More
Yummmm! This is my husband'd favorite year after year. It'a always the first one gone. This is such good stuff for such an easy recipe to do. The directions don't say it but that you have to rinse the salt from the beef first and then chop the beef into tiny pieces. I reserved some of the chopped dried beef to roll the finished balls in. Great with veggie sticks, Wheat Thins Big crackers and Triscuit crackers. I made two smaller cheese balls. A keeper ... great meat and cheese ball recipe!
Very quick and easy recipe. Delicious. I did leave out monosodium glutamate and used onion powder instead of onion salt. I received tons of compliments on this cheese ball!
wonderful!! this is also what I use for "pin-wheels". just spread thin on tortillas roll up and toss in the fridge for a while, slice into little "pin wheels" and watch your snack tray empty in minutes at any party!!!!
I've used a similar recipe for years. I use 2 pkg. cream cheese to dried beef, green onion to taste and worchestershire sauce. NO salt or MSG is needed.
This family must have been denied salt as children. Every ingredient has salt. You have to drink a lot of liquor not to notice this baby's real taste. Yuck!
This is a wonderful cheeseball! Exactly what I was looking for, and it was a huge hit at my best friend's bridal shower. I added about a teaspoon of horseradish for a little extra bite.
I only gave this 4 stars because if I wouldn't have read the reviews of other similar recipes before hand I would have also added the onion salt and it would have been too salty. I also omitted the MSG because it's just not needed. I've made this before but just checked the recipe to ensure I had all ingredients right. Its too salty for sure if you add the onion salt, so I just omit it. You can't tell the difference. Sometimes I just add a few more onions to the mixture. It's important to use room temperature cream cheese in order to be able to mix it easily. Easy recipe, great taste!
This was wonderful. I took others suggestions and skipped salt & msg and added garlic powder.
This is a favorite! I altered it a little the 2nd time I made it. I added 8 oz of sour cream, used 6 oz of beef and instead of green onion, I used 1 tablespooon of minced horsey for a little zing! (I omitted the monosodium glutamate) I served it with the new Garlic Butter Ritz crackers! It was gone in no time!
I have been making this recipe for nearly 18 years, (I started when I was a kid with my mom). SANS MSG. It is so good, it's the only cheese ball I make, and every time I take it to a party I always get asked for the recipe. At one party I had 3 people calling me throughout the next week asking me for the recipe, I didn't even know any of them they just found out who made the cheese ball from the host and called me! Mince up about 2 TBPS of White Onion for a punch of flavor! You will be the celebrity of the party if you bring this!
People loved this .... they kept going back and back for this dish...
This was my first cheese ball and we loved it. My kids are very HARD to please and they loved it too. I used Bacon Bits with it. OHHHHHH, it was so YMMMUY. I will making this over and over. Thanks Kristie.
This was amazing. My sister had made it for me a few times but I had no idea on measurements until I found this on AR. I didn't use the monosodium glutamate or onion salt but it still tasted just like hers (which included those.) Added another 1/2 onion just because I love their flavor. I also took the advice of someone else on here and washed the salt off the dried beef before chopping it up. My 4 and 1 year olds also loved this - will make it again!
Made a few quick changes - no MSG and just used chive and onion cream cheese. was simple and easy and tasted delicious!
I've been making this recipe for years and its ALWAYS a hit! I substitute a few drops of pepper sauce for the worceshire. I see the note about washing the beef and I don't agree with that. Use it as it is. I'm pretty salt sensitive yet it seems just fine. I don't use the msg either. This is one of the easiest recipes!
This has become a holiday tradition for us! My husband loves this cheese ball and drools over the idea of having it at Christmas. :) I don't use the MSG. I do shape it into a ball and roll in chopped pecans. Delicious!!!
Very good! I have made this for years and my friends and family LOVE IT! Doesn't last 30 minutes at my house. I add a little extra worcestershire sauce and seasoning salt. Leave out MSG!
Great recipe, but if you value the health of your brain PLEASE omit the MSG! It is a neuro-toxin/exito-toxin that you should avoid at all cost! Do some research!
This (minus the MSG) was a hit at my Grandmother's surprise 65th birthday party. I thought it was ok...but everyone else seemed to enjoy it! There were not any leftovers!
I Omitted the MSG, added garlic powder instead of onion salt. I also use this recipe as a filler for pin wheels.
Great recipe, but do not mix in a food processor, until you want a creamy spread.
I left out the monosodium glutamate, but it was great!
This stuff is the best. It rocks.
Great tasting cheese ball. Maybe the person who gave this a bad rating had used not so good cream cheese. I personally like to use the very thin sliced chipped beef or ham(both are good) cut into very small squares and soaked in worchestershire sauce. I also roll the ball in the same beef or ham. Everyone loves it!
Made this for Thanksgiving. Everyone loved it!
This was a tasty, quick appetizer!
I looked this recipe up because I had lost my original recipe. I'm using this on Christmas Eve - minus the MSG. After reading the reviews, I wanted to state that I am not a salt lover. I will not be adding the salt or MSG, and I ALWAYS rinse the dried beef before adding. Always turns out perfect for me this way. If you want to get extra randy with it...substitute the Worcestershire sauce for Tobasco or Texas Pete. Thanks for posting this recipe! I feared the husband would be going without this year. :)
It was good, and I'll make it again. However, even with the substitution of onion powder for the onion salt, it was crazy-salty. Next time, I'll soak the beef in water or milk to leach out some of the salt first. And I'll cut the onion powder in half. I prefer the taste of the fresh green onions. Good foundation recipe. :)
I've been making this for years with a twist to it, no msg... plus I add a tsp of horseradish, gives it a punch and everyone loves it.
Always a hit at family gatherings.
This is a hit at all my get togethers. I leave out the MSG, and I too, rinse the beef before chopping it. Instead of making a "ball" out of it, I shape it into a small loaf. Serve with wheat thins, because they aren't very salty.
My mother has made something like this before. I changed it up a bit, by taking out the msg and onion salt, and added shredded italian cheese, garlic powder and italian seasoning.
This dip was so salty, and then when you spread it on crackers it was just too much to take. I would make it again but use half of the dried beef or perhaps use another meat.
I always take this cheese ball to our annual Christmas party and every year it's the first thing gone! I do make a few minor changes. I don't use the MSG and instead of onion salt I use garlic salt. After I make the ball I place it in plastic wrap and form it into a ball then let it chill in the fridge. After a few hours I pull it out and roll it in a bowl of sliced almonds for a pretty and delicious presentation. It's a hit!
it is great and goes over great for large groups of people
Exellent cheeseball! So tasty, so easy to do, and with ingredients that are so easy to find in the grocery store! This tastes better as each day goes by! I surrounded it with Ritz crackers, and it was a hit! I did however, omit the MSG.If you are looking for an all-around, classic cheeseball that is easy to make, and easy to transport, this is it! Even people who normally don't like cream cheese or drief beef loved this! A keeper!r
I've been using this same recipe for years. It's always a hit at gatherings. I don't use the monosodium glutanate, and sometimes I add a little garlic salt instead of onion salt. Either way, it's very good.
I like to rinse and dry beef in a paper towel this will cut down on salt,instead of onion salt i like to use garlic powder (or fresh) and only use accent if making couple days ahead. My son who dont normally eat this kind of stuff loves it.
This was a very nice basic recipe that I played with a little and came up with a winner. I doubled the recipe, but didn't have more chipped beef, so I used the Buddig corned beef that comes in a package. Also, the onion salt didn't add enough flavor for me, so I added about a 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt as well. I used additional chopped beef and pressed it onto the outside, along with some dried parsley, that made a nice presentation. Yummy!
If you like dried beef, you'll LOVE this cheese ball. It is a little salty though. The next time, I think I'll try washing the dried beef before I chop it or maybe buy the lower sodium dried beef. Also, I added 1/4 tsp. onion powder instead of onion salt. This recipe does not need any added salt of any kind! I also added 1/4 tsp. of garlic powder for added flavor. My daughter and I love this dip and will definitely make it again!!
I have been making this for our Christmas Eve Party for about ten years and it is always a massive hit. I cannot believe someone rated this as awful! I can only say that they must have really screwed it up, which seems impossible. This recipe, or one very close to it since we always add a little garlic powder, was so popular with my sister in Britain that we have to mail her care packages of dried beef so she can make it back home.
My Mom had a similar recipe a few years ago that we misplaced, so I was really glad to come across this recipe. I made it on New Year's Day, and I didn't have any leftovers.
This was a great dip! I can't believe how perfect it turned out. I did make a few revisions for my own tastes. I left out the monosodium glutamate and substituted imitation bacon bits for the beef. I received many, many compliments. Thanks!
I have used this recipe over the years and it is delicious. I also add 2 cups of cheedar cheese and green onions to it. I do not use MSG.
Like most people, I left out the MSG. I also added 1/4 cup sour cream, to make it softer.
I thought this recipe was great. I took it to work and none of it was left. The only change I made was to leave out the MSG.
I added a cup of shredded sharp chedder cheese. It was a hit at our holiday party!
Very good. We have this at every Thanksgiving. I remove the MSG.
This is a great cheese ball. I too use onion powder instead of salt and leave out the MSG...it's just not necessary. Great with buttery round crackers!
This cheese ball is always a favorate! It is also dorm/small kitchen friendly. But... I do change a little bit, instead of onion salt, I use garlic powder since there is a lot of saly in the dried chip beef. I don't use the glutamate... and to make the pieces nice and small to more evenly mix I put them in a small food processor.
This was such a yummy cheese ball. Everyone who tried it couldn't stop eating it.
This is so good and easy! I leave out the MSG and just add a pinch of garlic powder. Great with Ritz crackers.
I liked the texture but I think the amount of Worchestershire sauce called for made it too dominant and salty.
WARNING!!!! This stuff is addictive, my coworkers love it and so does my family. I think it tastes best on wheat crackers.
This is the best I have ever had and have enjoyed for years....
WAS NOT THAT VERY GOOD LESS ONION AND MSG AND IT WOULD BE FINE
This is always a favorite! I roll mine in chopped pecans after making the cheese ball. EXCELLENT
I thought I'd made a mistake, with so many high ratings, yet mine tasted NASTY! I double-checked my measurements against the recipe - same sizes/weight. I did noticed after the fact the jar said to soak meat in warm water for recipes, which was NOT included in the directions. I'm guessing this is one of those dips that one grows up on? So if you're like me and didn't grow up eating this, test it in private first. Because I had to add another block of cream cheese, then a bit of sugar to offset the still-super-salty taste before it was even barely edible. If soaking makes the difference, then this recipe did NOT say to do so.
I'd give it a 0 if I could. Who makes anything for a family dinner with MSG anymore? This cheese ball gave my brother a serious migraine.
We've used a similar recipe for years but I misplaced it and used this one recently. I left out the MSG and added a little garlic powder. It's great with wheat thins!
Everyone loves this cheese ball. I don't add the MSG, but it tastes great. I always double the recipe because it does not make enough.
I add chopped pimentos to this cheeseball to give more of the "red" and "green" colors for Christmas. My daughter gets downright upset if there isn't one on the appetizer table at Christmas!
I used this at a party before and it is wonderful and goes over very well!
Love this for parties. I never use the monosodium glutamate.
The dried beef scared me at first, but this recipe was awesome! Will be a regular appetizer at my house. (but never with MSG)
The other ladies are right - don't add the onion salt or MSG. Make it the night before and your favors will have time to meld. I like to roll in parmesan cheese.
A really quick and easy recipe. It's always been a favorite with our family!!
This was an easy recipe to make and most people liked it. I don't know if I would make this to take to a party again.
This cheese ball is always a hit. I use red onions instead of green. I add a little bit of horseradish and do not use monododium glutamate. I also use a little extra Worcestershire sauce.
I didn't use the MSG. Even after rinsing all the beef, I still found this too salty. I recommend using onion powder not onion salt.
This recipe was outstanding! I added chives and rolled the finished ball in chopped pecans. A real crowd pleaser!
Just average (followed recommendations to add garlic powder and omit MSG). No big flavor in this recipe. Won't make it again
nice and easy! My first cheeseball recipe and it was delicious.
This so far is the best cream cheese & dried beef version
This cheese ball was a hit. I doubled the recipe, omited the MSG, and only used 2-2.5 oz. pkgs. of dried beef since that's the size they came in. I also rolled the cheese ball in dried parsley and dill (though fresh would be good too). Very delicious and easy.
Have made this recipe (without the MSG) for years and it's always a huge hit! I also substitute garlic powder for the onion salt as there's plenty of salt in the beef.
I have been using this recipe for over 20 years. Mine is a little different. I do not use the MSG why would you? I use 1 tsp. garlic salt and use a small minced onion and put 3 tablespoons of sour cream into the mixture. Then I cut little squares of dried beef and cover the outside to make it prettier.
Big hit evertime I make it!! Yummmmm. I end it off, by saving enough of dried beef cut into little pieces & doing a mosaic on the outside of the ball. (I use the Cheap - but very good - store brand in the lunchmeat section)
Excellent
Easy and delicious. This is probably my favorite kind of cheese ball. It was a big hit at the party.
This is GREAT, everyone loved it. I will be making this a lot!!!
I was happy to find this recipe on this web site!!! We made a couple of changes... Omitted the MSG Didn't add the dried beef (couldn't find it at the local grocery) Put it in a bowl instead of forming into a ball
So Yummy!!! I made just as the recipe stated without the MSG.
I didn't have onion salt, so I used onion powder and added garlic powder. Instead of MSG I added a tiny bit of season salt. This recipe was a HUGE hit at the school Christmas party. Not only did people rave, but I made a double batch that was almost completely gone--at a pot luck, even! It's super easy and people loved it! I will DEFINITELY make this again!
Best cheese ball ever! I started making this about 4 years ago and ever since then i have been asked to make it for every family gathering. i even double the recipe and most of the time i need to make 2. Never any leftovers. I never us the MSG.
Very good. I like to leave out the msg.
Great recipe, but I used more green onions and omitted the monosodium glutamate. I would let the cheese ball sit overnight so the flavors meld.
my only question is why on earth would u want to add a product that is something most people are clearly want to avoid? MSG? Other than that good recipe..advice leave out the MSG.
It was way too salty. We ended up throwing it all away.
I normally love Dried Beef Cheese Ball, but this was very salty as written. The dried beef provides plenty of salt. I would suggest substituting the onion salt with onion powder or dried chopped onion. I left out the MSG for obvious reasons. The next time I make this I plan on doubling the cream cheese then adding small amounts of the dried beef and onion powder until the saltiness is tolerable.
Awesome!I tripled and froze two for those treat days at work that sneak up on you. Omitted green onion and msg, and used onion powder in stead of onion salt, as I find it's salty enough. Rolled in finely chopped walnuts. Co-workers snarfed this down!
It was good except for the overpowering taste of the Worchestershire sauce. I think if you cut that back to a teaspoon instead of a tablespoon it might not feel like you are drinking it from the bottle. I liked that the recipe was simple and easy to do.
I left out the monosodum glutamate and used garlic salt in place of onion salt. Best if refrigerated overnight.
RINSE THE BEEF! If you use the real DRIED BEEF, rather than the cheaper smoked beef, it is very salty. I ruined a double batch by not rinsing. It was just to terribly salty. Headed back to store for more beef and rinsed it. Ahhh, success. I don't use MSG. I did pick up some horseradish the 2nd trip to the grocery store and added a bit. Emmm, good. The green onions are a must. They add nice color and a bit of sweetness. I use all of the onion, white and green. This is so addictive. I've had before but never made. At work there was a carry-in for Easter and I could have sat down with a spoon and consumed the whole thing. I asked for the basic receipe, stopped at the store and then checked out allrecipes.com. This is a winner!
This is our favorite cheeseball recipe! Whenever the family says they're making cheeseball, this is always the one that has been made from as far back as I can remember. Ive made others but this always seems to be the classic that you can't go without. I dont use the msg. It just depends, but sometimes the amounts of the green onions and worchestershire sauce are upped :) We always roll the outside in more chipped beef. Great cheeseball served with veggies and crackers!
I make mine without the MSG. I use garlic powder in it instead cause it is much healthier than msg.
This is very good. I don't add MSG (why would you??). I always double the recipe because there is never enough with my family, they all enjoy it!
