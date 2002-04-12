Dried Beef Cheese Ball

RINSE THE BEEF! If you use the real DRIED BEEF, rather than the cheaper smoked beef, it is very salty. I ruined a double batch by not rinsing. It was just to terribly salty. Headed back to store for more beef and rinsed it. Ahhh, success. I don't use MSG. I did pick up some horseradish the 2nd trip to the grocery store and added a bit. Emmm, good. The green onions are a must. They add nice color and a bit of sweetness. I use all of the onion, white and green. This is so addictive. I've had before but never made. At work there was a carry-in for Easter and I could have sat down with a spoon and consumed the whole thing. I asked for the basic receipe, stopped at the store and then checked out allrecipes.com. This is a winner!