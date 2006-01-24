Best Ever Meatloaf with Brown Gravy
This is very tasty and old-fashioned. Serve with mashed potatoes and gravy. Divide into two recipes.
Excellent! My very finicky husband and daughter LOVED it. I substituted seasoning salt for table salt, and since we "don't do spicy", I used worchesteshire sauce instead of chili sauce. This was the perfect quick and easy recipe.Read More
meatloaf is ok but gravy is WOWRead More
Excellent! My very finicky husband and daughter LOVED it. I substituted seasoning salt for table salt, and since we "don't do spicy", I used worchesteshire sauce instead of chili sauce. This was the perfect quick and easy recipe.
This is absolutely great. Very moist, excellent flavor, held together perfectly. This is the first meatloaf my family did Not pour ketchup over--the flavor was great just as it is. This will be the only meatloaf recipe we use now.
Made with gluten free bread crumbs because my husband has Celiac Disease and he said this was some of the best meatloaf he has EVER had. Very good tasting. Gravy was great too. Very simple to make.
This may sound corny, but ever since hubby and I got married, every Valentines Day (or thereabouts), I make a heart shaped meatloaf. To add to my cornball personality, I "write" "I love you" with onions. Our girls obviously grew up with this tradition and believe it or not, look forward to this every year. I normally use only turkey meat to make my loafs, however, my older daughter has decided that she prefers her meatloaf made with beef. (I used half of each) Anyway, I didn't have any chili sauce in the house, so I can't comment on that issue. Once the meatloat was assembled, I poured about a half of a can of the beef broth over it. To make the gravy, I made a roux, (no cornstarch) using some of the fat from the drippings and then added more broth. Drew, Tyler and I really enjoyed this, however, poor Ash came down with a tummy virus this afternoon. Holly, I'm sure she'll love the leftovers when she's better!
The meatloaf itself was good, however an extra egg might have helped it hold together better. The gravy, however, wouldn't have had any flavor if it weren't for the mushrooms and onions. I probably will make it again, but I think I will mix a package of beef gravy mix into the beef broth and then add it to the mushrooms and onions.
We loved it! We found the gravy was a liitle bland, we'll probaly add a little beef bouillon and garlic next time. Otherwise it was great, very easy! We'll definately make this one again!
This gravy is the best. It is so good I can eat it by itself.
Made this last night for hubby and me. We both thought it was one of the most tasty meatloaf recipes we'd ever tried, but I have to agree with other posters that the gravy doesn't really seem to go with the flavour of the meat. That's OK though, that just meant there was more for the roasted garlic mashed potatoes we had with it! Yum!
Made this meatloaf several times. Not only does it taste good and please the entire family, it's a breeze to make!
The meatloaf part of this recipe didn't have much going on, so it didn't interest me. But the gravy did. This review, then, is for the gravy alone. It was wonderful. I added a little more cornstarch and the juices from the meatloaf. I generally make my meatloaf gravy like this but the mushrooms and minced onions were new additions I really enjoyed.
The gravy really made this recipe. Meatloaf tasted good right out of the oven, although it kinda fell apart... would use an extra egg next time. Leftovers, which I look forward to, were not so great. I think I really missed the onion in the meat, however, will make again with a couple of modifications. Thanks for sharing!
I, also, am only rating the gravy because b'friend is very proud of his own meatloaf :) In any case -- FANTASTIC brown gravy!!! Holy cow -- who knew brown gravy without drippings could be so tasty and easy?? This is one of those recipes that will go to the front of my recipe book. Hopefully one day, I'll get a chance to make the meatloaf in the recipe, too! ;)
I wasn't too sure about this until the first bite. Then I ate half the pan. :)
This Meatloaf was one of the best I've ever had. I used 1 pound of ground beef and a 1/2 pound of ground pork, added a little garlic powder and some minced onion. It was so moist and flavorful that the gravy was unnecessary.
great meatloaf and gravy recipe
This recipe worked out great. Very easy. I doubled the gravy recipe, and I'm glad I did. It sounds silly, but this was the first time I've made gravy with corn starch rather than flour. That's the way to go!
Fabulous! I have never cooked meatloaf OR gravy before (I thought I hated both!) but have been looking for new recipes to try. My husband had three helpings, and we will definitely be having this again! I mixed it the night before and was a little nervous about the bread crumbs sitting but it all worked perfectly. I used ground venison and that was so good, I will be trying it with turkey next!
Nice recipe. Gravy was awesome!!! Simple to make & tastes great!
This was a very tasty meatloaf and gravy. Next time I will add a little garlic to the meat mixture and the gravy.
I had some problems with this one. First the loaf. Mine did not bind for some reason. While mixing it I thought it would be very moist with the addition of the chili sauce. After it cooked it just didn't bind together. I have never had that happen with a meat loaf. The gravy was incredibly bland. I use very good organic stock and often have this problem with recipes because they are not full of sodium. I added both salt and pepper to the gravy. The gravy was easy to make. I would make the gravy again for sure, but I think I'll stick to my old meat loaf recipe. Thanks for sharing.
I read a review on here that said the meat loaf was plain, so based on that I added some dried parsley and onion & garlic powder. I also had a 2lb package of lean beef, so I just used that. I thought it would go quicker if I cooked patties on my stove. They tasted amazing and the family kept trying to grab them! But, it was a little time consuming, so I think I might try the oven method as directed. I did think that the gravy was quite salty though. So, I added the same seasonings and adjusted the water, but still wasn't to my liking. So, next time I think I will make my own gravy.
Awesome gravy which I have never been very good add. Thanks for the recipe. I'll try your meatloaf next time. I served your gravy with chopped steak this time.
As another had done, I only made the gravy this time, but I wanted to give credit where credit is due. I have never had much luck with gravy in the past, but this was easy and fool-proof with a fabulous taste. Even my 10-year old, who complains any time she spots mushrooms, loved it and couldn't get enough. Thank you for the opportunity to make this wonderful gravy. I look forward to trying the meatloaf.
Delicious meatloaf and gravy. Didn't have any mushrooms and the gravy was still great.
We love this meatloaf. Juicy and flavorful, it has become part of my regular rotation.
Surprisingly good! I did put garlic in the gravy as others suggested as well as a little cayenne for extra bite. All in all a country style wholesome supper which was especially good with garlic/sourcream mashed potatoes! Loved it :)
I am rating the gravy only I have a meatloaf recipe that is the bomb, but this gravy recipe is soooo easy and sooo spectacular.
I used my own meatloaf recipe, so this review is for the gravy only. I tripled the recipe so there would be plenty for both the meatloaf & mashed potatoes. I used baby portabella mushrooms. It was delicious & very easy to make. This gravy recipe is a keeper!
This meatloaf was great! I swapped the chili sauce for worchestire sauce but kept everything exactly the same. Came out very flavorful and moist. It was gone within 20 minutes.
This was pretty good. It is tough to get good gravy out of a meatloaf, and this was acceptable. I would make one note to others...the type of Chili sauce called for here is usually not too hot. Do not use "Asian" Chili sauce, that IS HOT!! The commercial brands, are not hot at all. My Grandma's recipe is more like a slightly chunky, sweet/hot homemade tomato catsup. It has things like cinnamon and cloves in it as well as some heat. So just make sure you are not missing out on a good recipe because of an incorrect ingredient.
Yummy!
I used this recipe for the gravy only. This was a very good and very easy brown gravy recipe! I made it as written except I didn't have any mushrooms, but it was still very tasty! I would of liked it to be a little thicker, so next time I'll add less liquid. This will be my gravy recipe from now on!
My husband loved this and he doesn't like meatloaf. I like meatloaf, and I thought this was okay. I thought the chili sauce made it a little sweet for me. The gravy was very tasty, though.
JUST REVIEWING THE GRAVY- I did not make the meatloaf, but I needed a quick and easy brown gravy for poutine. I can't use the packets due to food intolerances, and I didn't have any meat drippings on hand- The gravy was super easy and so Good!
best recipe ever! i used garlic bread for the bread crumbs, and threw in a squeeze of dijon mustard. also an onion. i followed the gravy recipe as written below. made mashed potatoes and corn to go with. amazing comfort food - easy and delicious!
Although we here in SA would rather make meatballs but then I have tried this meatloaf - it was lovely but I also added some crushed carlic and parsley with the mixture and yes they loved it a lot. Served with mashed potatoes and sweet carrot rings and salads. Thank you for sharing this recipe!!!
Seriously easy recipe, I used ketchup instead of chili sauce, didn't have any on hand, so added a few shakes of chili powder to the mix, as well as half a green pepper. The mushroom gravy TOTALLY made this recipe frickin kickin! Thanks for sharing : )
I did not make the meatloaf but I wanted to rate the Brown Gravy as it is both tasty and GLUTEN FREE. I was looking around for a recipe for beef tips and rice and this gravy was AWESOME!!!! It's been a long while since I've had gravy and this was better than any other gravy I've made before. Tasty Brown gravy!!!! Thanks for sharing
Oh and I left out the chili sauce
I had the same issues as some others with the meatloaf falling apart. next time i will add minced onion to it. the gravy was tasty, and needed to be doubled so that we could use it on the mashed taters that went along with the meal. i too made a rue with the butter and cornstarch and then slowly added the broth which i made from bouillon and potato water. next time i will add a splash of gravy master to make it a bit darker. thx for the post!
Best meatloaf ever... just like the name. I add onion and garlic and some paprika with some chopped mushrooms and it really tastes great!
This was a good meatloaf. Needed a little more salt. The hard part about that is you cant really taste before cooking, being as though it is raw meat. I added bbq sauce, I liked the tang. It went very well with the gravy. Will be making again!!
This is a very easy meatloaf recipe that is tasty and filling. I never bother to make the gravy and add chopped onions and fresh parsley to the meatloaf. I also use Italion bread crumbs instead of plain. The chili sauce is a great addition and much better than ketchup.
This IS the BEST every Meatloaf and the Gravy recipe is yummy too. :-)
I guess my rating is unfair because I altered the recipe...I didn't realize that I was out of chili sauce. I did substitute chili sauce for BBQ sauce as that is all I had (never thought about putting BBQ sauce in my meatloaf). The meatloaf was quite delicious. Although the gravy really didn't go with it. I prefer my own gravy, regardless. I served the meatloaf with cheesy scalloped potatoes and fresh green beans. Went well together. And I look forward to trying your version next time! Thanks!
I am not a mushroom eater so I substituted the onions for the mushrooms and added some garlic. Excellent! Very moist and tasty:o)
I did not make this meatloaf but did make the gravy, it was awesome. I made 2 cups and added salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. Served over my own meatloaf recipe. will make again.
This Meatloaf was/is AWESOME. My husband LOVED it. I will used this recipe from now on. THANKS!
chili sauce??? - used tomato sauce & added seasonings to taste; also added garlic, finely chopped onion, worchester sauce; then cooked as stand alone loaf in baking dish so that all sides can brown. Additional spices were good idea o/w would have extremely bland. Pro is that recipe is easy & quick to get in oven. If more than 2-3 people & you want leftovers you may want to increase recipe size.
I had already made my meatloaf, and was looking for a gravy. This was good, but lacked something... maybe some garlic
this is the best meatloaf ever. lol my family and i just love the gravy. it's a really nice change and i look forward to making it again.
My family really loved this gravy. The meatloaf was ok, but it just wasn't like my mom used to make. I will definatley use this gravy the next time I make meatloaf, though.
My Husband teases me about my Meatloaf. What a surprise for him when he walked into the house and smelled "Best Ever Meatloaf with Brown Gravy, Submitted by: Holly. This was so good I passed this on to my sister, Donna, who gave it high marks also. Thanks Holly!
will definately make this one again, moist and flavourful
We absolutely love this recipe! I did make a few changes. I added 3/4 cup chopped onion and 3 cloves minced garlic to themeat mixture. I also used crushed ritz crackers for the bread crumbs instead because that's what I had on hand. I have made this twice now and it never lasts. Absolutely delicious. Thanks for sharing!
Gravy Review ONLY! - I made the gravy from this recipe and I've got to say it was delicious! I didn't have mushrooms but even without them the gravy tasted great and it was very easy to make. This is definitely a keeper. I made it for another meatloaf recipe from this site. Thanks!
This recipe was OK - But I like my own recipe better. I didn't like the smell of this one. And I make better gravy. So I won't be using this again.
Very tasty. Mine held together fine with one large egg. Make sure you cool a few minutes before trying to slice it. The gravy tasted very mushroomy, which was good on the mashed potatoes, but didn't complement the meatloaf that well. My boyfriend went back for thirds. He said it was the best he'd ever had. I used Heinz's chili sauce.
This is the best meatloaf I've ever had. So delicious. My husband hates the crusy ketchup of most meatloafs but we loved this. I didn't use a 1/2 c. of chili sauce. Instead I just used a dash or two of tabasco. It was very moist and so good. I doubled the gravy to have pleanty for mashed potatos. It was a nice, hot, hardy meal for a cold, wet day.
This was wonderful!!!! my husband had thirds. I did add a little garlic and mushrooms to the meatloaf.
Yumm! Simple and good.
My family are not meatloaf fans, but they all loved it!! I had no idea what was meant by "minced onions" (I live in New Zealand) so I just chopped up a quarter onion with 3 fat cloves of garlic in a food processor. I also used a Honey Garlic chilli sauce and it wasn't hot at all. My 10 year old loved it and she can't handle spicy food at all! If it is too hot for some, replace some of the chilli sauce with tomato ketchup. I loved this so much that I have now e-mailed this recipe to friends in Australia and South Africa! Thanks Holly!!
Did not like the chili sauce. The mushroom sauce seemed to not compliment the meat. The ease in preparing and cooking was great. I did add onion and would prefer more spices.
Very good and the chili sauce adds a nice kick- Scaled down recipe to one pound of meat. Added one stalked of celery diced and 1/4 cup diced onion and chopped mushrooms. Also about two tblp of chopped italian parsley. Used thai sweet chili sauce. We made extra gravy- Used one 14 oz can beef broth for gravy and adjusted other ingredients accordingly. Added thyme to the gravy. Enough gravy for the meat and mashed potatoes.
I really liked this zesty style meatloaf! I liked the meatloaf so much that I did not need the brown gravy. Thanks for the great recipe!
I was nervous about making meatloaf, because the one I had made years ago was awful. But, I cannot resist a challenge. Your recipe was awesome! We had to stop eating it so we wouldn't explode. The kids, altho they said they didn't 'really' like it, they ate the whole serving w/o complaint (rare in our house). In deference to the kids, I used mostly ketchup and a bit of worchestershire instead of chili sauce. I also added a tbs dried minced onion, a tsp of marjoram, and a dash each of allspice and cayenne (trust me). I also used a roux-based gravy, no mushrooms - the kids hate mushrooms. It was fantastic. My husband is still raving about it as I write this. Thanks!
This was great! I tweeked it a little becuase I couldn't find chili sauce so I just added a packet of meatloaf seasoning. And I had a little trouble making the gravy. I poured all of the mixture into the broth at once and it turned into a big chunck of stuff. It took me a while to stir it apart.. I would recomend slowly adding the cornstarch mixture to the broth. Otherwise everything else tasted excellent!
This was excellent. I had my parents over for dinner tonight and everyone enjoyed it very much. It is a nice, simple, good recipe. I didn't have chili sauce so I used ketsup mixed with hot sauce.
The only thing missing from this meatloaf is a bit of chopped onion. Just like grandma used to make! :)
gravy is exceptional!
Sorry to disagree. The meatloaf was rather bland and of the ho-hum variety. As for the gravy, I don't know what all the raving is about--zero flavor. Not a keeper.
Really Great.. Every one Gets Tired of Tomato Meat Loaf
The flavors were very good, will make again and added to my recipe box.
I was disappointed overall as a main course, if this is "best ever" I wonder what is the "worst" -however I was surprised that the next day it made an excellent sandwich. Sliced thin, on a Kaiser roll with alittle ketchup it was very good. I would make again, not for dinner, but to slice up next day for multiple sandwiches.
I made this recipe without the brown gravy... DAD LOVED IT! :)
i liked it, this was the first time i have EVER made my own gravy from scratch. Like all the other times i have made meat loaf though this tasted like salsbury steak, very good. I just have some personal issue with meat loaf i think
I admittedly did not make the meatloaf in the recipe, but the gravy was great! I followed the directions to the T and it was yummy over mashed potatoes.
This meatloaf needs more seasonings for us. Think brown gravy is best starting with a roux instead of using cornstarch.
I have made this several times already but without the gravy. I just like the meatloaf recipe especially with the chili sauce.
Absolutely awsome. I'm always looking for different ways to make meatloaf as it is my husbands fav. dish.
Not my favorite meatloaf, but my husband did really enjoy the gravy! I found it a bit bland and seemed to be missing something. I will probably try it again but will add some spice and herb variations.
My husband, the meatloaf fanatic thought it was wonderful. but, he also thought that onions in the meatloaf would have been better. As for the gravy, he said get rid of the minced onions and add the real thing. Otherwise, he thought it was awesome.
I really thought the gravy sauce was good though
Not the best meatloaf for our family. Maybe it depends on the type of chili sauce you use.It didn't go over well with my family of 7 and they aren't picky eaters. Sorry, I'll have to give this one a 2 .
I read all the reviews before making this recipe, and agree 100% with the name, Best Ever. My 7 year old loved it and told me He loves Meatloaf, which you wouldn't expect from him. I added some french fried onions as well as the bread crumbs and also added some ketchup with the chili sauce. The leftovers didn't even make it to the next day!
Good basic meatloaf. My husband and I prefer the tomato sauce topping rather than the brown gravy, but it was a nice change.
This is the best Meatloaf I've ever made. My kids hated the idea of eating it, but they loved it.
An excellent, tender meatloaf with a good gravy that beats plain ol' brown gravy any day!
It was ok but I would not call it the best.......could be a little hot for some kids....
The gravy was very good and the meat loaf was actually better the next day as a sandwich.
Fantastic! A few alterations. I added 2 eggs instead of 1 it binded much better and based on other reviews added some granulated garlic. Def double the gravy recipe added minced garlic and used fresh onions. Delicious
I made this the other nitght and it was awesome!
The meatloaf and gravey was great! I think next time I will add a little more salt to the meatloaf, but otherwise, I will definitely make this one again!
This recipe totally lived up to its name...it absolutely was the Best Ever Meatloaf with Brown Gravy! The only thing I did different was add a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce as so many reviewers suggested. All plates were scraped clean and they were looking for more! BTW - meatloaf is NOT a big hit at our house, but both hubby & son requested I make it again next week!!! Thank you Marbalet for this fabulous recipe!
I think the chili sauce gave the meat a weird flavor. Both my husband and I thought the spicy flavor was weird for meat loaf (even though we usually like spicy things). The texture was nice. And I used season salt as another reviewer suggested. The gravy tasted great and was the only reason we were able to eat the meat. I won't be making this recipe again.
I have a meatloaf-hating man but this meatloaf was a winner with him! It also makes a good cold sandwich.
We liked it. I used 2 eggs per other's reviews and I used Italian bread crumbs because that's what I had on hand. It was quite spicy as I used hot chili sauce. I made an additional brown gravy packet and added it to this gravy as I wanted plenty and I read other reviews stating that's what they did. Loved it! The meatloaf was a piece of cake to make!
This recipe was very easy. I did not have chili sauce so I substituted with half picante and half catsup. The family loved it!
