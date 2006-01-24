Best Ever Meatloaf with Brown Gravy

This is very tasty and old-fashioned. Serve with mashed potatoes and gravy. Divide into two recipes.

By MARBALET

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine ground beef, bread crumbs, chili sauce, egg, salt, and freshly ground black pepper; mix well. Shape into an 8x4 inch loaf pan.

  • Place loaf pan on a rack in an oven-roasting pan. Bake for 1 hour, or until done. Cook until internal temperature measures 160 degrees F (70 degrees C); the meat should be well done, with no trace of pink. Remove from oven, and allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

  • While the meatloaf is resting, prepare the gravy. In a medium saucepan, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Add mushrooms and onions; cook and stir until tender. Add beef broth; simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Combine water and cornstarch in a small cup; stir into broth. Cook and stir for 1 minute, or until thickened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 33.7g; cholesterol 132.6mg; sodium 430.7mg. Full Nutrition
