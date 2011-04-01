Easy Pot Roast
This recipe is what a recipe should be. Good, simple, and inexpensive.
This recipe is what a recipe should be. Good, simple, and inexpensive.
This recipe definitely is easy! Plus it's just as the submitter describes - good, simple, and inexpensive which is just what a pot roast should be as it's classic comfort food. I chose to cook mine in a slow cooker vs. the oven. And, I also subbed a can of beef broth for the water as it brings out more of the beef flavor plus it makes for some really good gravy. I left out the potatoes, celery, and carrots and instead put the roast on a bed of portabella mushrooms. I cooked it low and slow for 8 hours and it was falling apart and above all delicious - perfect with mashed potatoes!Read More
I didn't have great luck with this recipe. The meat was tough and wasn't nearly done in 1 1/2 hrs. I also felt there was too much water added, which watered down the seasonings. I'm not so sure though if it was the recipe that lacked or the COOK! It wasn't a total wash, my family ate it and didn't complain.Read More
This recipe definitely is easy! Plus it's just as the submitter describes - good, simple, and inexpensive which is just what a pot roast should be as it's classic comfort food. I chose to cook mine in a slow cooker vs. the oven. And, I also subbed a can of beef broth for the water as it brings out more of the beef flavor plus it makes for some really good gravy. I left out the potatoes, celery, and carrots and instead put the roast on a bed of portabella mushrooms. I cooked it low and slow for 8 hours and it was falling apart and above all delicious - perfect with mashed potatoes!
My husband and I loved this recipe. It was even better the second night. I added a can of cream of mushroom soup to the bag and it made a delicious gravy. I also increased the cooking time to almost 3 hours and did mashed potatoes instead of cooking them with the roast. I always made my roasts in a crock pot and they cooked so long that the meat was dry and had a weird texture. This is a new favorite! Thanks.
My 1st time making pot roast was a success because of this easy recipe! I let the meat marinate in the cream of mushroom soup & onion soup mixture for several hours & also let it bake in the oven for about 3 hrs... the result -- a very tender & tasty pot roast & vegetables. Definitely a recipe to keep & use again!
I tweaked the recipe a tad to accomidate me and my boyfriend. Instead of water, I subsistuted beef broth, threw in one whole yello onion cut up, and then seasoned the top of the roast with some ground garlic pepper. I also put about five pieces of bay leaves for some extra aroma. As for time, I lowered the temperature and cooked it in a regular pan for almost three hours as well. All in all, it came out pretty good for the little work put into such a large meal.
awesome recipe! meat was tender after about 3 hours at 325 degrees. did add 1 can mushroom soup, lots of garlic cloves, some seasoned salt and instead of water used beef broth. served the roast on bed of chives and garlic mashed potatoes. very good stuff dave!
After my husband "begged" for a pot roast, I used this recipe..which was really good! He said it was better than the slow cooker version I had been making for years. My older daughter enjoyed the vegies that cooked with the meat, and couldn't stop eating it! It made the house smell wonderful while it was cooking.
I'm no cook and I could do this recipe. It's so yummy and easy to make - the oven bag is a big help with clean up.
I do not have children so I could not rate this recipe for kids. However, my husband and I loved this recipe. It will go into my book to use as one of our favorite meals. As far as easiness and quickness, you can't beat it. Thanks for sharing
I didn't have great luck with this recipe. The meat was tough and wasn't nearly done in 1 1/2 hrs. I also felt there was too much water added, which watered down the seasonings. I'm not so sure though if it was the recipe that lacked or the COOK! It wasn't a total wash, my family ate it and didn't complain.
Made this last night. It was wonderful. Actually I let the roast marinate with the soup mixture in the bag for about 4 hours. It really turned out flavorful!! A hit with the whole family. Definately a keeper.
I have a question. Does a bag have to be used? Can I use a dutch oven or foil covered pan instead? I've had bags melt so I don't use them.
Very good. I marinated the meat in the soup mixture as someone suggested. I loved it!
By accident, I learned the secret...cook at a low heat for a long time. I cooked a 2-1/2 lb pot roast at 290 degrees for over 3 hours because I got tied up in a meeting. I thought it would be burned to a crisp as I only planned on cooking it 1.5 hours. Also left out the worcestershire and added a can of cream of mushroom soup. IT WAS FABULOUS!
I took the advice of other cooks and let in marinate with some can of mushroom soup (also put some beer and put garlic in the meat); after 3 hours it was better than any roast I have made in a crockpot (and I have made many roasts). I think the bag is the perfect method to really seal in the juices! I will try adding some wine and marinating for a longer period before cooking. Did not put in any vegetables as I think they might soak up too much of the liquids. This is now my method for doing a roast that lends itself to braising.
Meat was not as tender as hoped for, but delicous none the less. Added onions. Will slow cook it next time to get the meat more tender. Simple to make.
This was my first time cooking roast and (usually I am not a big roast person) but this was delicious!! I took the advice of some users and used cream of celery and used mushroom gravy in place of onion gravy and rubbed the roast with garlic and onion powder before browning! I will be cooking this again! Thanks for sharing!
This is a great recipe for a family dinner and is very easy to prepare. It does need to be baked in the oven bag for two and a half to three hours per instructions that come with the oven bags. This pot roast has always turned out tender even using select grade beef which is what most stores are selling under their own brand labels.
Good! I ended up putting this in the slow cooker instead of oven (senior moment?) but it was fine. Used 2.4 lb. roast and 1/2 pkg. onion soup mix, 1 cup water and 1/2 tbls. beef bouillon and some garlic. Browned the meat before adding to crock pot. No extra salt necessary. Put the veggies on top so they didn't get mushy.
DELICIOUS! I have always made my roasts in he crock pot but I wanted to try something a little different and it was a huge hit! I followed the recipe EXCEPT I added a can of cream of mushroom soup and I cooked it for 3 hours like some of the reviewers had previously recommended. I am glad I did because after 3 hours it was cooked to medium when I sliced it...perfect. The only thing I will do differently next time is use more potatoes and carrots because they were so yummy! This one is a keeper for our family!
Very easy and the whole family liked it.
Great easy dish! I didn't add the potatoes and veggies to the meat because I think they come out better made separately.
This was good. I like a thicker broth when it is all said and done. Next time I may have to do a roux of some sort to get that texture. The meat was very moist and tender in this dish.
I've made this 3 times and my boyfriend loves it. It's so easy to make and it is delicious!
I did use the oven bag. Except I found it to be a little difficult to use. I guess I am used to baking without it. However, I did enjoy the flavor it gave the meat.
This was super easy! I didn't have an oven bag so I simply made it in my roasting pan. I think I cooked the meat a bit too long because it was a little on the tough side. Yum!
Flavor was good but following this recipe exactly leaves the meat VERY tough. (My husband said, "just think of it as a steak") Pot roast must be cooked more slowly at a lower temperature.
This is a great recipe! I've tweaked it a bit and use an electric pressure cooker to make it. I brown the roast on both sides in a little olive oil. Mix up a can of cream of mushroom soup, half a can of water, the dry onion soup mix and the worcestershire sauce. Then I put mushrooms (canned if I don't have fresh), carrots and potatoes and a bay leaf on top of the roast. Add the soup mixture over it all. It cooks on high pressure for a little over an hour and the roast comes out so tender and juicy and the gravy is awesome! My husband loves it and asks me to make it at least every other week!
Easy and delicious, especially with some chili sauce!
For some reason this didn't turn out too well for me. Roast was still tough, but veggies were great. Also seemed a little bland, even though I used even more spices than suggested here. DARN!
My first time making a roast and it came out great!...THX
I followed the recipe exactly, but didn't have good luck. The meat wasn't even close to being done after an hour and a half and the piece of meat I used was less than 4 pounds, as specified in the recipe. Now, we're on our way out to grab a pizza with a raw piece of meat in the oven.
I was happy with this recipe. It kind of reminded me of the pot roast my grandma used to make. On the second night while the roast was still cold I cut it into slices and reheated it in the juices and sauce. It was very tasty.
My husband said this was the best pot roast he's ever had - even better than my mom's and my grandmother's (this is a big deal). It was so easy and he was right - it was the best ever! Thanks for the recipe.
Very good, very tender beef with great flavor. My husband loved it!
This recipe was so easy and my family enjoyed it. I will make it again.
I made this recipe, without deviating, for our Christmas dinner. I was not impressed. The chuck roast weighed 3.5 lbs and I put in potatoes and carrots. I heated the oven to 350 and then reduced it to 300 when I put the roast in. At 1.5 hrs the veggies didn't appear to be done, so I left it in the oven another 15 mins. I let it sit for about 10 mins b4 cutting it and it was NOT tender and did not fall apart. Additionally, the veggies were not fully cooked. Needless to say, I was VERY disappointed...thankfully there was two of us for Christmas dinner.
Really easy but if you want tender meat you'll have to cook for 4 hours or chop up meat first :-)
This dish was so juicy and I didn't run out! The next day we ate it for lunch
Excellent! I also added a can of cream of mushroom soup, everyone loved it!
This roast was very easy! It took a bit longer to cook though, at the 1.5 hour mark it was still very rare so i had to turn the temp up for another half hour to finish the cooking in time for dinner. It was a bit tough, but that was probably my fault. Other wise it was amazing and very tasty. Before adding the veggies gave it a sprinkle of Nature Seasons (i put it on every meat dish i cook), gave it a nice addition of flavor.
Very good, made it in the slow cooker and it turned out great.
Yum alert!!!! Super easy & had all ingredients in the pantry! Served dinner in under 3 hrs! Used 3-lb roast, baked for 2.5-3 hrs in the oven at 325 degrees, added can of cream of mushroom, 1 lb of baby carrots, 1 lb baby potatoes, instead of water, used 1 can of french onion soup ALL in a roasting bag for easy clean up! Thank you for posting this recipe!
I made this in my slow cooker and it was great. Very flavorful :)
Excellent roast!!!! Yum, yum, yum!
This was easy to make but it needs alot more seasoning than what it called for. Instead of celery I used onion.
The roast itself tasted wonderful. I wished that it was just a little more tender.
A bit of a prep, but it was easy once you finish chopping the veggies, and it tasted terrific. The au jus it makes is pretty good, but next time I'm gonna try adding some cream of mushroom soup to get a nice gravy.
I made this for my family and it was a hit! My two year old loved it and the gravey was great on the mashed potatoes that I made with it. I didn't put any veggies in the pot with the roast. I steamed carrots and broccoli on the stove instead. THis was GREAT and I will make this again!
I added veggies and cubed the meat to make a stew. It was OK but the meat was tough and had very little flavor.
Great recipe. I usually marinade it for a few hours and leave it in the oven for 2 hours because of other reviews, but I find it to be fantastic.
easy to make, taste's good too.
This is a very tasty roast, and is so simple to prepare.
Only difference was I had 2lbs instead of 4. Used one cup of water. Not tender at all. Tough.
My husband made this recipe. Don't know if it is the cut of meat we bought or what, but it is 2 hours now and the meat is pink inside and very chewy. I think the recipe requires a lot more time. I am ready for dinner, and now will have to wait at least another hour or so for it to be tender. The carrots and potatoes are cooked, we will see if they get too mushy. I think it should be cooked at 350 degrees the whole time. Hoping the flavor is good.
Easy to make, short list of ingredients. I am not a very good cook, and I was looking for something simple that would not be very time consuming. This fit the bill perfectly. One caution- the meat I started with was about 1/2 a LB heavier than the recipe called for, so we had to cook it about an extra half hour. Be sure you make changes in cooking time for things like that.
My husband and I love this recipe! It is his absolute favorite. I do cook it in the crock pot, so it's nice and tender after about 8 hours on low. I took the advice of other raters and used a can of beef broth. I also seasoned the meat with some cajun seasoning (Tony Chachere's is my favorite) before placing it in the crock pot. I add the veggies halfway through the cooking time, just so they don't get mushy and overcooked. The "gravy" it makes is good over rice or mashed potatoes. The meat is just so tender and this recipe is so easy!
Yes I omitted mushroom soup, added celery soup, added 2 small onions, and extra 1/2 cup of water. No salt added. Yummy
What a great idea using the oven cooking bag. Much better than cooking in the crock pot. After scoring the meat on a side, I sprinkled it with a combination of 1 teaspoon each of onion powder and garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. I also added sliced mushrooms to the veges. Used beef broth instead of water. It was by far the best pot roast I have made.
1.5 hours in my experience cooked it well done, definitely shorten the time if you want more red. Super delicious, super easy, super quick! Makes great gravy from the liquids in the bag too.
I added corn
This was quick and great!I added mushrooms and instead of 2 cups water i did 1 cup water 1 cup beef broth
This was not hard at all.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections