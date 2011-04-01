Easy Pot Roast

86 Ratings
This recipe is what a recipe should be. Good, simple, and inexpensive.

By Dave Turner

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Score roast on top and sides, and place in a medium sized oven bag. Combine water, soup mix, and Worcestershire sauce; pour over roast. Arrange vegetables around meat. Place oven bag on a roasting pan.

  • Place roast in oven, and immediately reduce heat to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Bake for 1 1/2 hours for medium well done, or adjust time for desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
550 calories; protein 39.1g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 32g; cholesterol 130.8mg; sodium 432.7mg. Full Nutrition
