Grilled London Broil

Where to start? Directions are bit confusing. It lists MSG in the ingredients but does not mention it in the directions. The directions say "meat tenderizer" which is not listed in the ingredients. I'm no expert on MSG and saw someone say they used meat tenderizer "instead" of MSG, so I drew the conclusion the MSG is a tenderizer. It would help if it were called that in the directions. So I made it under that assumption, as is, with canola oil, and I "made" tarragon vinegar by adding some tarragon to distilled white vinegar. (I see many people used red wine vinegar but I looked it up and seems tarragon is made from either malt or distilled white.) The flavor was good, but it didn't appear to do anything wonderful to the meat cut. It's possible I screwed up on thinking MSG was going to be a tenderizer, but if so, that's the recipe's fault. I also read (after I made it) NOT to score a tough cut cause it makes it worse, tho I can see the logic of it allowing the marinade to get INTO the meat. It's not that it was bad (or it wouldn't have been a 4), but it also wasn't good & tender.