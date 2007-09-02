Grilled London Broil

A zesty and flavorful summertime favorite. This recipe should marinate a 1 to 1 1/2 pound cut. Triple the recipe for four pounds.

Recipe by Stella

Ingredients

Directions

  • Score top and bottom of meat with a 1 1/2 inch square pattern, and score the side. Sprinkle meat liberally with unseasoned meat tenderizer, then pierce with fork 1/8 inch apart and at least half-way through the meat on both sides. Sprinkle lightly with water, and rub in tenderizer. Place on a plate, cover, and set aside for an hour.

  • In a small bowl, mix together oil, lemon juice, seasoned salt, lemon pepper, garlic, parsley, and tarragon vinegar. Pour marinade over meat, reserving a portion to be used for brushing (Note: DO NOT mix the reserved marinade with the meat; set aside for later). Pour remaining marinade over meat, recover dish and refrigerate for three hours, turning every half hour.

  • Preheat grill for hot heat.

  • Lightly oil grate, and position it 2 inches above the coals. Place meat on grill, and cook for 5 minutes. Turn meat over, brush with marinade, and cook for another 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 44.6g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 32.5g; cholesterol 112.8mg; sodium 1192.3mg. Full Nutrition
