Grilled London Broil
A zesty and flavorful summertime favorite. This recipe should marinate a 1 to 1 1/2 pound cut. Triple the recipe for four pounds.
Skipped the MSG, used olive oil instead of vegetable oil, used red wine vinegar instead of terragon vinegar. Marinated for 4 nights. Cooked out on the grill. All I can say is WOW!!! Fabulous!! Even the kids were fighting over the last piece. Will make this one again and again!!
I altered the recipe by broiling the meat in the oven, then topping the broiled, sliced meat with a red wine/mushroom sauce. Absolutly wonderful!
I may be one of the few people on here to give this two stars, but this just wasn't very good. London broil is a tough meat, so first off you really need to marinate it for at least 24 hours. I usually marinate it 48 hours which is what I did with this particular marinade. I used olive oil instead of veg. oil (personal perference) and since I didn't have tarragon vinegar, used a mix of tarragon and white wine vinegar (as that's a bit on the mild side). Well, with all that having been done I must say the taste just wasn't there. I'm not sure if it was an incorrect mix of herbs and spices or if the meat tenderizer (something I normally don't use) threw it off, but I definitely won't make this again...
This recipe is great!! London Broil's are traditionally tough cuts but this recipe eliminates that. I follow everything exact (generally use gas grill though) except I grill about 6 or 7 minutes per side...if it's a larger cut I'll wrap it in foil for about 10 minutes after grilling...this will help leave it medium in the middle and medium well on the edges for those that like it more done. Thanks for the recipe!!
My boyfriend must always have his london broil marinated in Mustard. I stuck this recipe into the Kitchen, Skeptical at first, we were both taking By surprise, It is amazing. I have Impressed my parents, grill master brother, and even my "mother in-law". I did make some slight changes Though: I have made this several Times and only marinate for 20-45 min. and it still comes out amazing. I cut out the seasoning salt and just used meat tenderizer, which is saltly anyway. I also up the tarragon vinegar to almost half the oil, and used olive oil. I broil the steak for about 6-7minutes a side for mid-rare. You must go out and but Tarragon Vinegar for this recipe, it's worth your time
I usually hate to rate a recipe that I have personally altered (what's the point of rating something you have changed), but I have to this time because it really was a great recipe!!! I, like others, left out the MSG...didn't have any...and didn't have any tarragon vinegar. Instead of the tarragon vinegar I added the same about of vinegar and through in a tsp of dried tarragon. The flavor was wonderful and I had lots of compliments on this recipe. I would recommend this to anyone. :)
This marinade is distinct and unusual for beef and it is FABULOUS! We grilled on our gas grill and without coals it was hard to tell how long to cook. We cooked for the advised time and the meat was rare, I think 8-9 minutes on both sides would probably be more of a medium. Very good, will definitely make this again!!
I would just like to address folks who find this cut to be tough. It's very important to let it rest for 15 to 20 minutes under a loose tent of foil. After that, use a large, sharp knive and cut slices thin and against the grain of the meat. It will be tender, whatever method of marinating you use, though I always include some lemon or other acid to help tenderize. I also never use store-bought tenderizers, but that's just me. And I always grill until it's a juicy pink; great flavor.
This is such a tasty marinade! We loved it! It has become a weekly staple in our household. I love how there's nothing really special to purchase for the recipe, mainly just pantry items and ingredients that are always in the fridge. You must try this marinade on chicken as well.
This is just an amazing recipe! I tweaked it a bit because I wanted it ready when we got home from church, so here's what I did. I left out the MSG because I don't have it, and I didn't use any meat tenderizer either. I didn't have tarragon vinegar so I used rice vinegar and dried tarragon. I also used dried parsley rather than fresh. I marinated the meat over night, but decided in the morning to cut it into large cubes. I browned the meat on the stove to give it a headstart cooking and then put it in the crockpot with any juice that had accumulated in the pan. To the crockpot I added a large onion cut into large pieces, baby carrots and green beans (I gave frozen beans a head start on the stove just enough to thaw them). I turned the crockpot on high (time was about 4 hours) and went to church and came home to an amazing scent. I baked crescent rolls to go with it too. My husband and kids raved about the meal. We set knives out for the meat, but not one of us used it because the meat just fell apart. I have barely enough for hubby's lunch tomorrow. Next time I think I'll cube the meat and then marinate overnight to give even more flavor. Thanks for a great recipe!
Great! Left out the MSG and meat tenderizer. I also didn't score it as I think that can let out some of the juices in the meat when grilling. I also replaced olive oil w/ the other. Turned a sometimes tough peice of meat tender and delicious! I've also tried this with a couple of moose steaks and let them marinate overnight...also very good!
I normaly avoid buying london broil due to its toughness but when it was on sale cheap I decided to give it a another try. followed this recipe but used olive oil instead of vegetable oil and grilled it on my indoor grill instead of outside. The results made me re-evaluate my attitude toward london broil. It came out tender and delicous. The only change I would do is cut the salt to 1 tsp instead of 2
The best way to prepare London Broil is to brine it in pineapple juice for at least five hours. This will make it nice and tender. Mango juice can be substituted for pineapple. Skip the meat tenderizer altogether and season it according to taste. The beef will not retain the pineapple flavor.
This is a good recipe, however, there are few enhancements: 1. Never use meat tenderizer. In fact, do not use any pre-processed spices or foods in any recipe. 2. Always use grass-fed, grass-finished beef. 3. Never oil the grill itself. This is dangerous and contributes nothing to the taste and texture of the meat, in fact, there is a negative impact to taste and texture from oiling the "grate". If anything should be oiled, it is the food, not the grill.
This was a great dinner, we didn't even have time to marinade the meat the entire time, but it was still very tender. We did use canola oil instead of vegetable oil, red wine vinegar instead of tarrgon vinegar and did not use MSG. We grilled the meat on medium heat for 8 min per side and it was cooked about medium. We did use seasoned meat tenderizer since we didn't have unseasoned, and it was a little salty but still very good. Will definitely cook this again.
My family grew up on London Broil at every picnic, family bbq, etc. I've always loved it - but this recipe puts my Mom's to SHAME (sorry Mom!!) My family LOVES - LOVES - LOVES this recipe! So much so that my siblings are now asking for it and nobody uses Mom's anymore. I use fresh squeezed lemon juice instead of bottled (about 1 large or 2 small for 2lbs of meat) and fresh chopped parsley. If you have a hard time finding tarragon vinegar (sometimes I can't) white wine vinegar and tarragon spices will work, too. I don't see any reason to tenderize the meat - just score it and let it marinade - overnight is best but at least 4-6 hours if possible. Thanks so much for this FABULOUS recipe, Stella!
Ok I'm rating the marinade here. I loved it! Works great on skinless, boneless chicken too.
turned out great. thank you for the great recipe!
Very good recipe. I did leave out the MSG. Makes a very tasty marinade.
Mmmm mmmmmm mmmmmmm! Absolutely out of this world. I was worried about the variety of seasonings and how they would mesh, but the end result was scrumptious! Thank you!
This was a great base to go from for me. I changed it a bit...I eliminated the MSG. I used 2 tsp of dried tarragon and 2 tsp balsamic vinegar in place of tarragon vinegar. I use about 2 tsp of salt and a 1 tsp of paprika in place of the seasoned salt. And I used olive oil in place of vegetable. I marinated it for about an hour and broiled it. Very good!
I used an herb tenderizer instead of MSG and used red wine vinegar instead of the tarragon because I don't have tarragon vinegar on hand. Still very good!
This meat was sooooooo tender. By far the best London Broil that ever came off our grill! Wonderful flavor. Our guests raved over it! I didn't have meat tenderizer, so I omitted, and I didn't have tarragon vinegar, so I used red wine vinegar. I will make it my go to recipe EVERY time!!
My husband was definitely not keen on the idea of putting vinegar in the marinade, but it was absolutely wonderful. I have made this recipe like 10 times since I found it 3 months ago. I used apple cider vinegar since I did not have tarragon vinegar and it was super.
Even my picky kids and 17-month-old twins liked this! The recipe lists MSG as an ingredient, but the directions say to put meat tenderizer on the meat. I suppose tenderizer often includes MSG? I used tenderizer without MSG. However, mine had salt, and I didn't have seasoned salt on hand, so I just left it out. It was plenty salty with just the salted meat tenderizer. I also used red wine vinegar instead of the tarragon, and dried parsley (about 1/3 the amount called for) instead of fresh. Good recipe!
This recipe is absolutely great !!!
The flavor of this recipe was fantastic. I was not able to marinate the meat as long as directed (I did 1 hour with meat tenderizer and 1 hour with marinade) and it could have been more tender. However, I sliced it very thin and it was very good. I will make this again and marinate overnight to see the difference. I also left out the MSG and used white wine vinegar instead. Finally, after cooking the meat on the grill, I lightly tented with foil and let it rest for 10 min.
OMG the best! followed recipe exactly. better'n'sex!
I am not a red meat person..But overall, this was good..I will fix this again for my family...The kids really enjoyed it!!!!
This was fabulous! Takes a lot of time and effort, but worth it in the end. Made some minor adjustments: red wine vinegar and tarragon seasoning rather than tarragon vinegar, and garlic powder rather than fresh. Had to grill about 6-7 minutes per side, but that could be because I doubled the recipe and had a HUGE cut of meat.
i left out the MSG & pepper > i used 1/3 cup canola oil + 2 Tb fresh lemon juice + 1/2 t salt + 1/2 t powdered garlic + 2 Tb chopped fresh parsley + 2 Tb tarragon vinegar > next time i'd up the vinegar to 4 Tb > it was a little dry but i think it was because i didn't let the meat rest > i'll defintely make this again
My husband raves everytime I make this! It is delicious. I use 1/2 c. oil, double the lemon juice and lemon pepper, and add 3 teaspoons cider vinegar and a pinch or two of dried tarragon. It comes out excellent everytime!
This was excellent. We had a 3 pound piece of meat and it took nearly 45 minutes to cook and that was after some very deep scoring and cutting it in half halfway through the cooking process. In the end, my husband closed the grill lid to bake it a bit and that finally did the trick. It was a very late dinner. Overall, the flavor was excellent. We didn't have any tarragon vinegar so I used apple cidar vinegar. It came out just fine. I skipped the MSG and used an herb tenderizer as one of the other reviewers reccomended. My husband loved the flavor, which is surprising because he is a BBQ snob and if he didn't invent it, he generally doesn't like it, but this was a winner.
I really don't much care for the Top Round London Broil cut as it is just so tough, but if you need to cook some, this is the recipe to try. I scored the meat and marinated it for 8 hours. MSG gives me headaches so I skipped the meat tenderizer/MSG altogether and just marinated longer hoping the acid ingredients would help tenderize it a little more over time. I got very good results (still a little tough because it is what it is) and great flavor.
I thought this recipe was ok, but I admittedly didn't have 3 of the ingredients (meat tenderizer, msg and tarragon vinegar). Aside from the tenderizer (it should be in the ingredient list! I would have bought some), I don't think I'll ever have the other two things in my pantry. I subbed soy sauce for the msg and some white vinegar plus marjoram for the tarr vinegar. The suggested cook time gave a perfect medium rare and the broil was still only slightly chewy, which was fine for this cut of meat. The 4 stars was mainly for the directions on how to prepare the steak. Overall I still prefer the "best steak marinade" recipe on this site for taste and convenience.
I had a difficult time choosing the number of stars since I made some changes...I omitted the MSG (that stuff is SO bad for you!), used half veg. oil and half olive oil because I love olive oil but in a marinade it's terrible because when it gets cold it turns solid. I also replaced the tarragon vinegar with balsamic vinegar because I'm allergic to tarragon. I marinated the meat for 2 days, turning the bag whenever I went to the fridge and used all the marinade instead of saving some to baste with as I didn't think it would need it. This was excellent! My husband who will only eat bone-in steak and had never tried a london broil cut before absolutely loved it and no A-1 was needed on my part. Thank you for sharing this, it's definitely a keeper!!!
This was amazing but i made a few changes: mcormicks steak seasoning instead of lemon pepper, balsamic vinegar instead of tarragon, and olive oil instead of vegetable, and this must have been the most amazing london broil Ive ever tried! it was my first time grilling one and it was worth it, i don't know how to go back
Wow! This was amazingly tasty! I took the advice of some other Reviewers and sub'd the veg oil for olive, meat tenderizer rather than MSG and used dried tarragon and red wine vinegar. Next time though I'll let it marinate overnight...more to break down the cut of beef than to infuse additional flavor. The dish was so good that my steak sauce-loving family didn't even break out the bottle!
Absolutely delicious! I made this for a special birthday supper-everyone wanted London Broil, but with a different flavor and here it is! It got rave reviews from everyone!
I tried this recipe because I happened to have all the ingredients on hand already, except for the MSG and meat tenderizer. It was wonderfully tasty without the MSG. It could have used the meat tenderizer, but it was fine as long as I cut it in very thin slices across the grain, which I did. I only marinated about two hours. This marinade is delicious and I will definitely make it again. The London Broil I had was 2.6 pounds, and I doubled the recipe. I only had dried parsley, and I threw in some extra tarragon, since I had it. This recipe was very, very good, and the tarragon added a unique but subtle character to the finished taste. I should mention that I threw a few hickory chips on the charcoal grill, and I adjusted the cooking time for the larger broil. I'm putting this in my favorites folder!
This marinade was really good and my family loved it. We used the london broil to make fajitas and quesadillas-both meals turned out wonderfully. I only marinated overnight and the meat came out perfectly.
This worked great for me. Yes MSG is used as a tenderizer. I need to plan for a gang though so I bought a 5 lb cut of meat, doubled the wet and kept the dry ingredients the same except a bit more lemon pepper. I also suggest lime juice instead of lemon.
Excellent and easy. The only difference I made was due to a sudden schedule change and only managed to season the meat with tendrizer, covered and placed in the frig over night. The next day I covered with marinade, wrapped in foil and placed in frig for 4 hours. Grilled to perfection and served with steamed artichokes. The day after we made french dips with the leftovers. Good eats thanks....Hoot1
Very Delicious! I marinated this for two days and cooked it on the stove on medium for about 15 minutes. When it was just slightly pink in the middle, I cut it up very very thin slices. The entire family loved it. I served it with garlic butter noodles and broccolli with olive oil and lemon.
Wonderful! A nice refreshing change from 'normal' steak dinner. I was in a time crunch so I was unable to marinate for the recommended amount of time and the meat still turned out to be very tender. Substituted dried tarragon and white vinegar for the tarragon vinegar.
I didn't let the tenderizer sit for an hour and only marinated it for 2 hours, but it was still delicious! Next time I make it, I'll cook it a little longer though, it was quite rare with just 5 minutes on each side, but we like medium rare anyway, so it wasn't a big deal in my house. I also left out the parsley since I didn't have any on hand. Definitely putting this into the rotation!
Followed the recipe as written except for the tenderizer. Thought the flavor was okay. The lemon pepper was very prominent and will leave it out if I make this again.
This was absolutely scrumptious! I rarely charcoal grill beef because I don't know how to do it properly, but this cut came out so tender. My family and I loved it. Here are the changes I made to the original recipe - skipped the MSG completely, used salt instead of seasoned salt, used pepper instead of lemon pepper, used 1 Tbsp parsley flakes instead of 4 tsp. chopped fresh parskey, used 1/2 tsp. dried tarragon (that was from my garden!) and 2 tsp. red wine vinegar instead of tarragon vinegar. I marinated the steak in a Ziplock bag for 3 hours then tossed it onto the grill. It was extremely juicy, too. I grilled it to medium (no blood, but still a bit red inside).
We loved this. I thought it would be tarter, but it was mild. I might add more lemon juice the next time.
My family still raves about the London Broil we made with this recipe. The meat was good cooked in the oven and also on the grill. Very flavorful and the meat was so tender.
this recipe was great. i skipped the msg and since i don't have a grill so i placed it under the broiler at 525 about 6 inches away from the flame for approx 6/7 minutes per side. the family loved it.
Yummy and oh so tender!
Love this marinade, and it comes out very tender.
loved the recipe, I subsituted somethings but it still turned out great:)
Before grilling I seasoned with seasoning salt and Steak seasoning. Turned out great!
I thought this tasted very good although the meat was not as tender as I would have liked. I sliced the meat thinly on an angle. I added slightly more garlic than it called for because I really love garlic. I wasn't too happy with all the oil it called for but before I placed the meat on the grill I let most of the oil drain off. I did not baste the meat during cooking. I only had enough time to marinate the meat for about 1.5 hours. I would have like to marinate it for about three hours. I will definitely make this again.
This had great flavor. I substituted white vinegar and fresh tarragon. Let it marinate overnight and since it was cold out, I broiled it.
Husband and I love this recipe. Skipped the MSG - made ours too salty. Don't know where to get tarragon vinegar so used tarragon season and white distilled vinegar. Comes out great! Love to serve this with allrecipes.com Garlic Mashed Secret Potato recipe and a caesar salad. Yummy!
My younger daughter and I don't eat red meat, however, hubby and older daughter thought their london broil was delicious and very flavorful. Thanks Terry!
Pretty good. Must slice it real thin and at the correct angle for best results.
I used top round steaks and I didn't have meat tenderizer, MSG, lemon pepper, fresh garlic or parsley, or tarragon vinegar. So this isn't the most accurate review of the recipe. I did puncture the meat and throw it in a gallon-size bag with all the ingredients, substituting dried garlic and parsley and white wine vinegar. I let it marinate 2 hours, grilled the steaks about 5 min/side and they were mouth-watering! Everyone from my 1-yr-old to my husband loved them. Will make this agian and again!
Made this several times, used olive oil instead of vegetable oil, and broiled ten minutes on each side instead of grilled. Due to time haven't always been able to marinate as long as suggested but it still comes out good. Served with oven roasted potatoes and crunchy green bean recipes also found on allrecipes.com. The combination of the three is fantastic. Have a Shock Top Lemon Shandy to drink...absolutely perfect meal.
I think I'm in the minority here. I didn't think this was anything special and I don't think I'd make again. I followed the recipe exactly except that I marinated overnight. My husband covered his with A1 which means he didn't like it.
This was excellent! The meat was so tender and flavorful.
Oh my, this was so yummy! An EXCELLENT marinade and I highly recommend!! I used red wine vinegar (didn't have tarragon on hand) and no MSG. Wasn't able to marinade as directed, just a couple of hours, but it still turned out wonderful. I can't wait to marinade it longer - the meat would probably melt in our mouths then! I've tried many marinade and this one is definitely a keeper!! Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe!!
This marinade is great for more than just London Broil - I even used it on Chicken!!
Did as the directions called for, turned out great, was quick and simple to prepare. Took a little bit longer to broil in the oven but the taste was as advertised, disappeared from the frig quickly. Thanks a lot !!!
may 04 just fixed this last night and got big smiles from my family! I omitted the msg. very good, it's a keeper!
I made this close to the original recipe. I omitted the MSG, used dried parsley instead of fresh and omitted the tarragon vinegar because I didn't have it. Instead I used a teaspoon of balsamic vinegar and a teaspoon of worchestershire sauce. Also, instead of grilling them I broiled them because it is January and freezing outside. I also wrapped a strip of bacon around them before broiling. So good!
Awesome. Very tasty!
Excellent recipe. I followed the recipe exactly (maybe lightened up on the MSG a little). Very tasty and tender!
I followed the directions to the letter and this was the toughest piece of meat I have ever seen.
Wow this was fantastic! I have never been able to cook a good London Broil, but this one really worked. I skipped the msg and added a little tarragon since I only had red wine vinegar. Don't skip the slashing and piercing part. That allowed the marinade to permeate into the meat. It was so tender. Great! Will make again!
Be liberal with meat tenderizer. Keep heat near 350 if following the 5 minutes/side cooking instructions
This recipe was excellent and easy. Made it according to the recipe (except the parlsey wasn't fresh) and everyone loved it.
My family loved this recipe! Only marinated for an hour, but it was fine. Used it for L.Broil and later for chicken.
Delicious and easy recipe! I didn't have tarragon vinegar so I used apple cider vinegar. I was also short on time so I only marinated the meat for a total of 45 minutes. It was still tasty!
This was great. I skipped the MSG with no ill effects. Delicious! Make extra to marinate asparagus or other veggies and and grill them with the steak!
This was my first attempt at a london broil and I must say it was the most flavorful and most tender london broil I have ever had! It was like eating a more expensive cut of meat. I did make a few minor changes to work with what I had on hand though. I left out the MSG and just used unseasoned meat tenderizer, used dehydrated minced garlic instead of fresh and used red wine vinegar instead of the tarragon vinegar. We like our meat about medium-well so I cooked it about 6 minutes on each side and it was perfect. Next time I will cut back on the seasoning salt just a little, it was a little saltier than I would like but not bad.
I have made this one many times with consistent results...always excellent. The leftovers are gone the next day. I cook this one indoors on a stove-top griddle. The aroma is wonderful. Thanks for a great recipe!
This got rave reviews from some very picky people! I made few changes. Basically didn't use the msg and used red wine vinegar. The only change I would make in the future is to cut down on the salt. This gave the steak a truly wonderful flavor, but it was ALMOST overpowered by its saltiness. Would make this steak again and again. Easy and delicious.
This was incredible. I didn't add MSG - I don't have it and I don't see any need for it. I bet that ingrediant alone has made people not try this scrumptious marinade. I did everything else like it said and we oooood and awed.
OMG! This was awesome. A definate keeper. My husband and I are usually snobs about lower quality cuts of meat . We prefer the filets even at the higher costs; but this was definately as good if not better than fillet. The marinate was just delicious and even my 8 year old son asked for more. I'm cooking this again next week! I used the olive oil and the red wine vinegar and marinated for 24 hours..... yummy!!!
I made this in a crockpot, and it really wasn't bad. I'm not giving it a 5, because I don't think it was great, but it wasn't bad. While cooking, the garlic and spices smelled awful, but in the end it tasted okay, which was a relief. I cubed it up and used it in a beef pot pie the following day, and it tasted great in the pie. I just wasn't totally thrilled with it on its own.
EXCELLENT! I made this recipe EXACTLY as it said, and it was the best London Broil we have ever had. I marinaded it a little less then three hours, as I didn't have the time. I cooked it on a hot gas grill five minutes per side. It was a perfect medium rare and melted in my mouth. I couldn't believe it was London Broil.
Made for memorial day and was terrific, my mom's on a low sodium diet, so I didn't put any salt or msg, the london broil still came out very tender and tasty.
Where to start? Directions are bit confusing. It lists MSG in the ingredients but does not mention it in the directions. The directions say "meat tenderizer" which is not listed in the ingredients. I'm no expert on MSG and saw someone say they used meat tenderizer "instead" of MSG, so I drew the conclusion the MSG is a tenderizer. It would help if it were called that in the directions. So I made it under that assumption, as is, with canola oil, and I "made" tarragon vinegar by adding some tarragon to distilled white vinegar. (I see many people used red wine vinegar but I looked it up and seems tarragon is made from either malt or distilled white.) The flavor was good, but it didn't appear to do anything wonderful to the meat cut. It's possible I screwed up on thinking MSG was going to be a tenderizer, but if so, that's the recipe's fault. I also read (after I made it) NOT to score a tough cut cause it makes it worse, tho I can see the logic of it allowing the marinade to get INTO the meat. It's not that it was bad (or it wouldn't have been a 4), but it also wasn't good & tender.
Boy, was this a hit . . . with the whole family! I altered the recipe as several others did -- all-natural tenderizer instead of MSG and added some steak 'n chop seasoning. Marinated for 8 hours. Cooked a little longer because my husband and son don't like it as rare as I do. I was pleased with the flavor of this, and I can't wait to try it on pork and chicken!
Great marinade for tenderizing a tough cut of meat - and I skipped the MSG! Only other change I made was using fresh squeezed lime juice instead of lemon. A little time consuming because you have to turn the meat every half hour,next time I might try marinating overnight. Nice flavor!
The marinade was EXCELLENT. It turned out tender and very flavorful. The only thing I omitted was the MSG (caused me migrains!) Great job!! Thanks!!
Wow, this turned out so tasty. It was a big hit with the fam. I did leave out the MSG and used red wine vinegar instead of tarragon vinegar, and olive oil. I also added 1 tsp of oregano and 1 tsp of tarragon and two packets of splenda to the marinade. Cooked on medium heat on grill for 8-10 minutes each side. Beautiful!
Recipe is terrific as is. Thanks
Tried this last night because I was looking for something other than a soy sauce based marinade and it was wonderful!! Although..I did omit some ingredients. I didn't use MSG and I left out the tarragon vinegar. It was a hit with the entire family!! Will definitely add to my list of recipes!
Not a huge London Broil fan but I ate this! I actually used 3 cans of Rotel which gave it a little more bite. I'll have to work the cooking time next go round because it was still a bit tough. Great for an easy family dinner with potatoes.
My family loved it. After making it, I wondered why I don't make London Broil more often. So easy. Marinated for 4 hours but definitely cooked it for longer than 5 minutes to a side as I wanted the inner temp. to get to the minimum of 120. Served with a garden salad and delicious Amish farm grown corn on the cob. HELLO summer !!!
I made this!! All by myself!!! I forgot to take a picture darn it!! I’m not a fancy cook, pretty simple, kind of bland. I got a huge piece for 1/2 price and decided to try it. It was wonderful. Keep in mind don’t go over 7 minutes on each side!!!!
This really does make a tasty dish! The meat has to be good quality though. I have made this several times and my family loves it.
Loved this marinade....I doubled the recipe and I'll use less season salt next time.
This was wonderful! I didn't have lemon pepper, or fresh parsley but I look forward to trying again with those ingredients included.
