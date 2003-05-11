Savory Tater Tot Casserole

At first I was a little weary about adding raw beef to the casserole, however that is what I did and with just a few more minutes than the recommended time the beef was perfectly fine. I did make a few alterations to my version of this casserole. Due to the reviews I did add a healthy amount of seasoning to my beef as well as 2 medium cloves of garlic mixed with the onion. Since I did not realize the recipe called for a 19 oz can of chicken soup I added a can of milk to the regular size can. I also added a light amount of butter to the layer of vegetables, added the tater tots, and baked for about an hour and 10 minutes. In the last 5 minutes I did add shredded cheddar cheese to the top of the tater tots as well. With these few modifications this recipe was definitely a keeper, even my picky husband really enjoyed this dish!