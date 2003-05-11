Savory Tater Tot Casserole

328 Ratings
  • 5 135
  • 4 122
  • 3 37
  • 2 19
  • 1 15

Such a simple recipe, but so tasty! Moist inside and crispy on top. This casserole, made quickly and easily with frozen tater tots and cream of chicken soup, is a complete meal in one pan.

By MRS.G

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
7
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Spread hamburger into bottom of pan, covering entire bottom, gently tamping beef down. Sprinkle with onion. Layer frozen veggies as next layer. Cover with soup, straight from the can, carefully spreading with a spatula to cover entirely.

  • Layer tater tots on top, covering the entire top with tots. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, or until hamburger is done. Check after 30 minutes; if tots are getting too brown, turn down to 350 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
573 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 35g; cholesterol 76.7mg; sodium 940.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022