Savory Tater Tot Casserole
Such a simple recipe, but so tasty! Moist inside and crispy on top. This casserole, made quickly and easily with frozen tater tots and cream of chicken soup, is a complete meal in one pan.
This is an okay basic recipe, but I browned the ground beef first, then mixed in 1/2 envelope of Lipton Onion Soup Mix and 2 medium cloves of minced garlic (I am a garlic lover). I put the beef mixture in the bottom of the dish, then layered canned French cut green beans and canned corn (both drained thoroughly). I can't stand cream of chicken soup, so I mixed a can of cream of mushroom with a can of cheddar cheese soup and poured half the mixture over the meat and veggies. Then I added the tater tots on top and spread the remaining soup mixture over that and baked. Husband loved it!Read More
Very filling; didn't need a side dish. However, it was a little bland. Next time, I will take some reviewers' advice and add some spices or Lipton Onion soup. Make sure you note the size of the soup can - 19 ounces. We didn't notice that and just used one of the small cans and then wondered why it was kind of dry. Will definitely make again, with some adjustments.Read More
Good basic recipe that was different than my regular version of tater tot casserole. There was no way you could convince to to layer the uncooked beef in my casserole dish so I browned it first with onions and minced garlic. I used a pkg of mixed veggies that included carrots, corn and grn bean, followed by a layer of sharp cheddar cheese. I needed a little milk to make the cream of chix soup to work a little better but I poured about 1/3 of my "soup mix" over the hamburger, then layered the tater tots, and then the remaining soup mix over all. I baked 1/2 time covered and then another 35-40 minuted uncovered and it turned out really well. When your tired of your tater tot recipe - try this one. Its not drastically different but its still a filling and tasty homecooked meal! Thanks!
After reading so many reviews of people who wanted to cook off the ground beef prior to assembling, I decided to make the recipe as written. There was no danger in the beef not being cooked through, however, you must be ready for the "slab" effect and be ready to cut through it. I also agree that you might want to season the dish with some of your favorite spices prior to cooking. other than that, I was very happy with the dish. I will definitely make it again and probably add some seasoning and shredded cheddar to the cream of chicken soup.
This really hit the spot today. I took some other reviewer's suggestions and cooked the hamburger and onions before putting them in the casserole. I baked it for 40 minutes and it was great. Next time I will add a few seasonings. Thanks Sunny for sharing this recipe.
Several reviewers said they used two cans of soup. I bet they meant two standard 10.75-ounce cans. Note that the recipe calls for one 19-ounce can. I also cooked and seasoned the meat and onion first, and reduced cooking time to 40 minutes. A pretty good recipe.
I browned the beef and onions together. Added a bit of garlic salt and lawry's seasoning salt. I substituted cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chix soup. Mixed everything up, added some mild cheddar on top before adding the tater tots. It turned out awesome! Everybody loved it.
So easy to make. I added season salt to the hamburger and precooked the meat and it turned out great. We could eat this again.
KID friendly! Much easier to brown ground beef ahead of time. Colorful and flavorful!
I always make new dishes exactly as they are written. I debated making this for a few weeks and finally tried it. It has potential, but it definitely needs spices. I would suggest to anyone making this for the first time to mix your soup, vegs and meat together instead of layering it, also, use canned mixed vegetables. I baked my frozen mixed vegetables for an hour and when they came out, they were still watery. The soup never made it to the beef. I had to bake it for an extra hour,
Excellent! It was the first time I made this dish and my fiance said it was the best he ever had. A great compliment from a midwest guy! I browned the beef first (just past pink), seasoned each layer with salt, pepper, & a little garlic powder, used two cans of mushroom soup with a little milk, two handfuls of shredded cheese mixed into the soup with 1/3 cup sour cream, more salt & pepper and a some parmesean cheese. It was fast and easy and the family loved it!
This is great on any day! I brown the beef first with garlic and onion. While that's browning, I mix the frozen veggies with a can of cream of mushroom, and a can of cream of celery. After draining the grease from the beef, I add it to the soups/veggies and stir all together. I then top with the tater tots, bake until the tots are a bit crispy on top.
needs more spice, add onion soup mix an make w/mushroom soup
I made this as is the first time and it was good, just lacked a little flare for my family. Then I did a twist and added a can of vegetarian chili and a can of corn instead of the frozen veggies and topped the tots with cheddar. It was really good.
Its a good basic recipe. I never cook anything right to the recipe. What I did with this dish was i browned my meat with minced garic and onion. Seasoned with creola seasoning & pepper. I took 1 can of cream of celery soup & 1 can of cream of mushroom soup 10.5 ounces each and a 1/2 cup milk. Put that in a mixing bowl added mixed veggies, Meat mixture and I cubed up in small cubes Velveta Cheese 1/4 block and mixed all together. Put in pan and topped with Tater tots. Sprinkled top with some more cubes of Velveta and regular shredded cheese. Finally topped of with Frenchs Onion. Covered And baked at 350 for 25 min. uncoverd and baked 20 min more. It was a smash Hit everyone loved it and was asking for the recipe.
This was good, but I will make adjustments with the recipe. Such as four cups of frozen vegies was a bit much. I think two to two and a half cups would be better for this recipe. And instead of the one can of 19 ounce can of cream of chicken, I will use two 10.5 ounce cans. It's just a couple more ounces, but do believe that will make a big difference. In all though, it was really good.
I browned the beef with the onions first, then I mixed in cream of mushroom soup instead. This is a good, quick recipe that I can put together in no time. My family loves it...
Not a bad recipe with some additional ingredients. Tater tot casserole is what it is. It's never going to fabulous! But, this recipe is pretty good. This recipe wouldn't have been as good had I not added some minced garlic, 1/2 packet onion soup mix, a splash of worcestershire, a sprinkling of onion powder, and a handful of shredded cheddar. I cooked my meat with the onion like others did then baked it for 50 minutes. Note that the recipe calls for a 19 ounce can of soup. I'm sure many people overlooked that and bought the usual 10 ounce can like I did. Luckily I had a can of cream of mushroom soup on hand to add. All in all, it was a nice way to get my toddler her beloved tater tots along with some veggies and meat.
Excellent dish! I did as some recommended and browned the beef first with minced onion and three minced garlic cloves, some pepper, and salt. I drained the grease from the beef and then mixed all the ingredients except for the tater tots - those were placed on top. But instead of full sized tater tots, all I had were "potato rounds." These are tater tots shaped like a disc instead of a cylinder. I also did not have mixed veggies, so I used half frozen peas and half frozen corn.
Only for kids taste buds..Sorry, no like
A family favorite in my house ... best since my Mom's!!
Good basic recipe but needs some jazzing up. I have made several times and these are the tweeks that made us all go YUM!!!Brown the hamburger with onion and garlic, use 1 can cheese soup and 1 can cream of mushroom (or cream of chicken), season the veggie/soup mix with some garlic and onion powder, Layer as directed but add a layer of cheddar cheese on top of the veggie layer and below the tot layer. Lightly season the tots with season'd salt. Serve wtih Franks Red Hot Sauce- oh so good!
I did not care for this recipe. I should have browned and seasoned the beef first. There wasn't that much taste to make up for the beef.
Good recipe! Made some changes to make it lighter- ground turkey, 1 (10.5 oz) can reduced fat cream of mushroom, 1/2 cup non fat milk, and canned veggies. Cooked the turkey with onion prior to adding to casserole.
This was fast and delicious! I took others suggestions and cooked the meat with onions ahead of time, and used cream of mushroom. Even as leftovers it was good!!
awesome thanks for sharing.. I use to have a recipe like this that had Italian sweet sausage so I added that. but other wise I followed it to a T though I was in a hurry and cooked it all before putting in oven.
yummy!
Mushroom soup I find is a better choice than the chicken soup. I also mix in a green pepper as well. And like everyone says, brown the meat a bit first to get rid of some of the grease, unless of course your buying extremely lean ground beef.
My grandma makes a similar recipe and I was excited to make this for my niece. This recipe is great because you can really improvise as you go. I used a pound of ground beef and a pound of ground turkey. I browned the meat with a whole white onion then placed ingredients in a bowl and mixed with 3/4 a large can of cream of chicken which I thinned out with milk and the mixed vegetables. I added all the ingredients to the pan then place a layer of shredded cheddar cheese over the top then added the remainder of the soup which I then placed the frozen tater tots on the top. I use and electric oven and found that I needed to let it cook for the full hour and 15 minutes. My 5 year old niece loved the dish of course when I asked her she said she liked the top the best.
I liked this but changed it up a bit. Added onions and garlic to ground turkey. Added two cans of cream of mushroom soup and french green beans. Also added fried onions and topped with cheddar cheese. Delicious!!!
I do this alot, but i omit the mixed veggies. I also use cream of mushroom soup then top it off with shredded chedar cheese.
We also liked this one alot, however, it seems that one can of cream of chicken soup isn't enough to make it as creamy as I hoped for. I cooked the beef first, for less baking time and layered it a little differently. I also added sharp cheddar cheese about 5 minutes before it came out of the oven, if you prefer more creaminess add a little milk to the soup.
This recipe was okay, I browned the meat with the onion beforehand, but in general I thought it was kind of flavorless and boring. It didn't quite live up to expectations, but I may mess around with the recipe a bit to see if I can make it work.
My kids and i enjoyed this.. not sure if my husband was a fan!... but it was really easy to make! thanks for sharing!
I hate casseroles, but this was quick and easy for a busy weeknight. All of the kids and hubby loved this. I used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken.
LOVED IT! I browned the ground beef and onions and seasoned really well with seasoned salt, pepper and garlic. I also added about 1 cup of chedder cheese ontop of the veggies. It was soooooo good!
My entire family LOVED this casserole. Because my husband and I are lactose intolerant, I substituted 2 small cans of Campbell's Golden Mushroom soup instead of the cream of chicken. As suggested, I cooked the ground meat and onion (to drain the grease) ahead of time. I will assuredly make this recipe again.
Definitely brown your ground beef first and add garlic and spices as others recommend. The one change I make is sticking enough tater tots in the microwave to cover a plate, heat up and mash with a fork when done. Mix mashed tater tots into meat + soup mixture. It gives it a bit extra bulk and tater flavor. We still then layer the tots on top as the recipe says. I love this stuff!
I tried awheeler's version of this...it definitely had flavor...although something was a bit more salty than I would usually eat. The consistency was hot and gooey on the inside and crispy on the top. It reminded me of shephard's pie with more crunch. However, the more I ate of it, the more I disliked it and we threw out at least half the pan.
I was really excited about this recipe, but rather dissapointed with the end results. The casserole was decent, but the flavor was rather bland. I think it really needs some spice (perhaps salt & pepper) and some type of cheese in it. My husband suggested that I try it again next time with tomato soup in place of the cream of chicken, which I might do. Otherwise, I probably wouldn't make this one again. Thanks anyway!
Kick everything up a notch!!!!!!!!!!!! I originally got this recipe from the Duggars website. I knew when I looked at it, it needed seasoning etc. I added a layer of cheese on top of the broccoli( I decided not to use multiple veggies as it would get soggy). I also added shredded carrots and a dash of crumbled bacon that I had from the morning. After the layer of cheese I then added the tator tots. I used 3/4 of evaporated milk as well as cream of mushroom/cream of chicken soup. The next time I will use 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup- just a preference. I sauteed onions w/ garlic, onion powder and some seasoning salt. You can look at this recipe and know it needs some flavor and I am glad I kicked it up a notch.
My picky kids really liked this! I browned the beef with seasoning, garlic & onion, then used cheese soup mixed with some milk, topped with shredded cheese. I also used canned green beans, corn & carrots, as my kids hate frozen vegetables. My boys said this was a keeper!
Awesome!! Although I did cook my burger first and then added the onion soup mix, mushroom soup and cheese soup to the cooked meat. Then did my layering.
I made this recipe for a very picky eater! My whole family loved it with just two minor changes. I used ground turkey instead of beef. I also pan grilled the turkey and only cooked the casserole in the oven for 35 minutes. I also added a layer of cheese below the tater tots! Very yummy!
I also cooked the ground beef first, but otherwise followed the recipe. It was great and I will make this recipe again. Thanks for sharing.
My family loves tator tot casserole. We do it differently though. I cook the meat with garlic powder, salt, pepper, onions, and bell peppers. After I drain the grease I put it back in the pan and I add a family sized can off cream of chicken soup and cook it on medium heat for about 10 minutes. I line my baking dish with tator tots then spread my mixture over the top. Then I put 2 lbs of sharp Cheddar cheese and bake it on 375 for about 20 minutes.its fantastic this way.
Great idea, but a few additions make it even more tasty! I used vension, which I browned with garlic, celery, 2 cans mushrooms and 1 onion. I added a beef boullion cube and corn starch, which turned it into a tasty gravy. Then, I added frozen peas and let that simmer for about 20 min. After that I followed the given directions, only cooking it for 40 minutes- the whole hour would have made the tater tots more crispy and nice, so that's what I'll do next time. Great comfort food, my boyfriend loves it too!
I tried this for a Church function, it was a hit.
My husband and picky two year old really liked this. I browned my hamburger with onion, garlic powder and salt and pepper. I also cubed up a little velveeta over the hamburger in the casserole dish and I also added some shredded cheddar on top of the tots towards the end of baking. But still very easy, will def make again!
VERY TASTY, Very easy!! I've made this a few times with varying ingredients and it's always been a hit. Most recently I used ground turkey instead of ground beef and added garlic and Worcestershire sauce while browning with onions, Then I mixed cream of celery and cream of mushroom (both 10oz cans) together, then added a bag of mixed veggies and a bag of mixed Asian veggies. Once mixed I layered the veggie soup blend on top of the cooked turkey, then topped with tater tots, cooked for 25 min covered. I removed the cover and then added cheese to the top and cooked uncovered for 15 more minutes. YUM!
Love this quick, easy dish. There is no need to cook the ground beef prior to baking. I've made this dish several times and the meat is always cooked after the directed time. I do add additional seasoning to the meat, use cream of mushroom soup (26oz can) and add shredded cheese on top! SO GOOD!
Overall it was ok. Hubby didn't care for it. I think if I make some revisions next time it will turn out better. I did follow other suggestions and browned the meat with the onions first. I used frozen veggies (will use can next time). I also used cream of mushroom and put cheddar cheese on top of the soup mixture and then added the the tater tots. The tater tots turned out great; very crispy. Overall I would say it was still bland even after adding salt, pepper and garlic powder.
I HAVE to give this a five because my bf loved it so much...I couldn't eat that much of it because it seemed too rich. The only thing different that I did was omitted the beef (we're a vegetarian family). Will definately make again...
This was an easy recipe. I followed the directions and followed the advice of other reviews and super seasoned my meat. I also added half a cup of milk to the cream of mushroom, seasoned again and covered with cheese. I covered with tater tots, and then I sprinkled cheese over the tater tots as well.
Couldn't believe I wouldn't have to cook the meat first but it wasn't a problem. I did make it in AM, refrigerate and increase cooking time to 1 1/2 hr. Used 2 cans of soup.
This recipe was just "okay". It was pretty bland...needs something. I think maybe it would be good to fry the meat ahead of time with some spices: garlic powder, worcestershire sauce and pepper and add some cheese to the layers. I would probably make this again using the above suggestions.
so easy to prepare this will be my go to meal on a busy night very good!!!
The alterations I made was that I browned the beef first, drained it, then added 1 envelope dry onion soup mix, 1 can cream of chicken soup and 1 can cream of mushroom soup and left the onion out. I also added half a small can of French fried onions to the top which was added at the last 10 minutes of cooking along with a generous sprinkling of Cheddar cheese.
bland. It would be better if I had sauteed the beef with the onions. and possibly added some grated chedder cheeze at the end. Maybe even chedder cheeze soup instead of the cream of vegetable. I won't try it again though.
This wasn't bad. I followed the instructions except for adding some salt and pepper to the meat and subbing the mixed veggis for a boccoli/cauliflower mix that I had onhand. It was a little bland. Next time I make it I will definately play with the seasoning some more.
I didn't do anything but follow this recipie then read reviews which made me worry. I turned the heat up when it was half way done and it doesn't hurt to use a rack on the bottom. Remember to cover it so it won't burn. I added a personal touch five minutes befor it was done...I used garlic seasoning and mild chedder cheese over the tater tots when they were bubbly then coeked for the rest of the hour uncovered. This helped a lot and it was actually very, very good.
Great recipe. I used ground pork and cooked it first. My husband loved it but my son wasn't crazy about everything touching. Once I separated the tater tots he liked it. I'll defintely make it again. Needs to be spiced up a bit...garlic, cajun spice etc.
Not bad but I made lots of alterations. Browned the hamburger with the onion and a half a packet of onion soup mix. Drained, returned to pan and added a can of mushroom soup. Poured mixture into a 9x13 sprinkled w/ Parmesan. Added a layer of frozen french cut green beans and sprinkled a cup of cheddar on top of that. Put the frozen taters on top of that and sprinkled with another cup of cheddar. Mixed another can of mushroom soup (10 oz.) with a few tablespoons of milk and poured over tots. Sprinkled ANOTHER cup of cheddar on top. Baked covered for the first 30 and uncovered the remaining time. It was pretty good but still seems like it's missing something! Next time I will add fresh mushrooms and scale back the cheese. (Only by one layer.) Maybe add a few shakes of A1 to the meat mixture.. great recipe to start with and make your own :)
I have made this several times and it is always a hit. I always brown ground meat first and season it up with seasoned salt pepper and garlic powder. I also add a little more cream of chicken soup and onion than called for.
We used cream of mushroom soup instead, added some celery, spiced it up with garlic and some italian seasoning. Instead of layering, just stir it all together. Add tater tots on top of mixture and smother with shredded cheddar cheese!
I took some of the suggestions; 1. browned the meat with garlic and onions. 2. added a can of cheddar cheese soup. My husband and I both thought this dish was bland. I'd definitely recommend spicing up the meat and adding real cheese.
My family really enjoyed this after they got over the idea that the only way to eat tater tots is by themselves with ketchup. However, I did use 2 cans of soup because we like it with more sauce. Also, instead of cooking the meat, just spread it thinner. I think the meat cooking with it adds to the flavor.
Great, easy recipe! I browned the ground beef first, and then baked dish for about 1/2 hour. Husband loved it!
This is really a great recipe to take care of things in our freezer that need to be used! I substituted frozen meatballs for the meat, and added spices and Campbell's Cheddar Cheese and Creamy Mushroom soups, and also added milk and shredded cheddar as suggested by another review. Threw in some mixed veggies right before I topped it with the tater tots, and it was great! Speedy to make too!
This is a great comfort food, and it really is a meal in one dish! I used Vidallia onions, it gave the recipe that sweet boost it needed.
Neither my husband nor I liked it.
My family absolutely loves this, I however, add some cheese and garlic for a little extra flavor.
I cooked the meat first and then baked for 45 min. Turned out good, but next time will season the beaf a bit....
I also added the tsp of onion powder, tsp of garlic powder and I pkg of Lipton onion soup. No cheese added. I am taking to a family get together and am sure it will be delicious.
I have been making this same recipe for years. One of my kids favorites. The beauty of this recipe is not having to cook the hamburger! Everything in one pan no mess, and its easy to take uncooked to a freinds house and just throw it in the oven. I also put the soup on first and than the veggies, its a bit easier.
Sorry... thought this was horrible... ended up tossing the rest out!
My husband and I loved this recipe. To speed it up and make sure the meat was done I cooked the hamburgers and onions before hand.
Looks like it would be good, but after one hour @ 375, hamberger was raw. Raise the temp and cooked for longer. An hour just dosen't cut it.
I was craving a tater tot casserole, but this was not it. The meat did not cook fully in the time listed, tots were not done, all over yuck. I was disapointed, but that happens sometimes.
We like this one, especially on a cold day. I double the amount of soup and season the meat some before I spread it in the dish.
My family LOVES this!!! I always make it in a 10x13 baking dish and then the ground beef cooks through perfect. This is an excellent dish to take to a potluck dinner, and someone always asks for the recipe!!
Kids will love this if they don't mind their food mixed together. I add one more can of soup, 10 oz of milk and some garlic powder for flavor. A layer of chopped onion over the beef is good, too. Also, definitely bown the beef first and cut down cooking time.
At first I was a little weary about adding raw beef to the casserole, however that is what I did and with just a few more minutes than the recommended time the beef was perfectly fine. I did make a few alterations to my version of this casserole. Due to the reviews I did add a healthy amount of seasoning to my beef as well as 2 medium cloves of garlic mixed with the onion. Since I did not realize the recipe called for a 19 oz can of chicken soup I added a can of milk to the regular size can. I also added a light amount of butter to the layer of vegetables, added the tater tots, and baked for about an hour and 10 minutes. In the last 5 minutes I did add shredded cheddar cheese to the top of the tater tots as well. With these few modifications this recipe was definitely a keeper, even my picky husband really enjoyed this dish!
Good recipe. I cooked the hamburger first with lawry salt, garlic powder and minced onion. I also use cream of chicken soup instead and top with low fat shredded cheddar cheese.
WONDERFUL!! I made it for my baby boomer parents and they ate not just seconds, but thirds! I didn't have cream of chicken soup so I used cream of mushroom instead. It was super easy to make. I made it the night before and put it in the fridge. A very simple comfort food recipe!
No matter how long I baked this dish I couldn't get the ground beef cooked all the way through. I would try browning it first.
I made this for dinner last night, but I tweaked it for added flavor. I seasoned the ground beef with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Then on top of that I added dry french fried onions. Also, I used frozen corn and greenbeans. I used two cns of cream of chicken and put some fresh shredded sharp cheddar cheese on top of that. I also used a bigger pan than the 9 x 13 nd it cooked faster. My whole family loved it.
Easy! My husband loved. We used 2 cans of french green beans, 1 1/2 can cream of mushroom soup and 1# venison. We cooked venison and 1/2 cup chopped onion first and then I layered the green beans, added soup and topped off with tater tots. Oh, I also added worcestershire sauce to dish.
This recipe is very good as is. However, I do dress mine up a little bit when I make it just to give it more flavor. I add a package of onion soup mix to the uncooked hamburger and stamp the meat into the bottom the casserole dish. Then add the onion and mixed veggies, a layer of shredded cheddar cheese, cream of chicken soup, and finally the tots. Delicious!!
I did not cook the beef first and it was fine. But, no need for the cooking spray. I enjoyed how patting the uncooked beef into the bottom of the pan made a great base to hold everything together when serving. As others have done, I simply added some garlic salt, pepper, cayenne, and onion powder to the beef. When the casserole was done, let it rest about 5 to 10 minutes. While doing that, I put a few Kraft American Cheese slices on top.. This was very good, just like my mom used to make. Thank you Mrs. G.
Nice comfy dinner that my 12 year old made all by himself. Against my better judgement, he followed the recipe (MY mom always browned the ground beef first!) except we subbed Cream Soup Base recipe from this site for the canned soup. Turned out delicious.
I make this recipe, but always cook and drain the hamburger ahead. Also, we like it made with cream of mushroom and cheddar cheese soup, sometimes I use 2 cans of cheese soup with alittle milk. We really love the cheese flavor with this recipe.
I made this when my mom and step-father came for dinner. We all loved it! I can't wait to make it again!!
I made this recipe a little different. I browned the meat, added the frozen vegetables - cooked. Put the onions and soup over it and put it in the fridge. When I came home, I added the potato tots and cooked it at 350 for one hour. It was very good. It's nice to be able to make it ahead of time.
i did cook the beef and onion in a pan first as suggested and then near the end of the layering i added a layer of 2 cups shredded cheddar before topping it with the tots. kind of more like a cheeseburger casserole. also i didn't have cream of chicken so i used cream of mushroom.
try different veggies
I cooked the hamburger & onions. added some spices and put provolone cheese in.. and put some milk in the creamy chicken soup. just added my own little touch on it. it was good and yes, I would make this dish for my family over and over...
This was delicious! It was a hit with my very picky kids. I did change two things, 1. I sprinkled salt on the (uncooked) ground beef. 2. I add two cups of shredded cheddar cheese. One cup layered between the veggies & soup, and one cup sprinkled over the top 5 min before it came out of the oven. My only regret was that I only made one pan the kids ate it up quick!
