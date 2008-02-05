Steak and Rice
A meal in itself. A spicy beef and bell pepper combo served over a bed of rice. This recipe is an instant favorite and economical, too.
A meal in itself. A spicy beef and bell pepper combo served over a bed of rice. This recipe is an instant favorite and economical, too.
Why do people give recipes 4 stars when they change the recipe, if you change the recipe then it is your own fault if it doesn't turn out!!Read More
This wasn't bad, or good. In fact, it didn't taste like much at all. You can't taste the soy sauce, ginger or garlic at all. So in the end it just tastes like tomatoes and bell peppers. Not a bad thing, but nothing special. I also didn't care for the slippery consistency lent by the corn starch.Read More
Why do people give recipes 4 stars when they change the recipe, if you change the recipe then it is your own fault if it doesn't turn out!!
This was really good. Here were my modifications: I added a red bell pepper, a sliced onion, and about 4 cloves of garlic along with the bell pepper. I used 2 15 oz cans of whole tomatoes, and cut up the tomatoes myself. I only added 1-1/3 cup of water along with the bullion, and used 3 TBS of the cornstarch. I used about 1/3 tsp of ground ginger as we are not real crazy about this spice. It sure made a lot, and it was really really good. As others said, the next day it was even better with the melding of the flavors. The only thing is that next time, I will use a more tender cut of steak (vs the london broil which I used). The meat was kind of tough. But the flavor was excellent!!!! Good find.
I made one adjust in this recipe I used one can of Italian diced tomatoes and one regular I normal don’t like to change a recipe until the second time I make it but I ran short in my pantry and made do with what I had (to lazy to run down to the store). That being said this dish was quick easy and very good. This is one of those that is easy to customize to ones own taste
Good recipe!! A bit on the soupy side but very flavorful. I added red pepper as well as the green pepper. I will make this again, cutting back on the water next time.
This wasn't bad, but I couldn't give it five stars--my son loved it, but my husband and I thought it was tasty but really salty. Come to think of it, with soy sauce, beef boullion, and canned tomatoes, how could it not be? I just now looked at the sodium content in the recipe--more than 1400 grams per serving! Holy smokes! Anyway, it was really easy and quick to put together, so perhaps with some lower salt modifications, I might make this again sometime.
Great recipe! Reminded me of beef stew without the potatoes. Excellent with steamed rice! Would also be good with potatoes. I used tomato sauce in place of diced tomatoes and it was fantastic!
Really really good!! I chop up my own tomato(s) instead of canned... and i add at the last 5-10 min so they dont get soggy.
I have not had pepper steak and rice in over 10 years and I was pleasantly surprise that it taste almost as good as my grandmothers! My husband LOVED IT.
I had just gotten a bunch of tomatoes from my landlady and wanted to use them since they were so sweet. The combination of the spices with the tomatoes and beef was perfect. My husband and I loved it.
Not bad. A little on the bland side though. It felt like it was missing something. Maybe fresh garlic next time?
very tasty and easy to prepare. tastes like an upgraded version of spanish rice. family enjoyed it! thank you!
Perfect for a night when you're short on time and don't want your family to think you don't care about them! I had to substitute crushed tomatoes, & I didn't have time to mess with the cornstarch but it was delish! Thanks for the great recipe that everybody loved & for getting me to my class on time!
Turned out really soupy for me too, but tasted fantastic....will modify next time!
This recipe was not bad, and fairly easy to make. My husband liked it, and he is a picky eater. I wasn't incredibly impressed, though, and will probably stick to a traditional beef stir-fry recipe. For the tomatoes, I recommend using fresh, or making sure the canned ones you buy do not come in sauce. I had to drain mine quite a bit, and they still make the sauce kind of like tomato gravy.
This wasn't bad, or good. In fact, it didn't taste like much at all. You can't taste the soy sauce, ginger or garlic at all. So in the end it just tastes like tomatoes and bell peppers. Not a bad thing, but nothing special. I also didn't care for the slippery consistency lent by the corn starch.
This was a really easy and tasty weeknight meal. I will be adding it.to my rotation of recipes
This was very good -- will probably add it to my regular "rotation." I made it because I had a package of beef round sandwich steaks from my supermarket's meat department, and wanted to make something with them other than steak sandwiches. For this recipe, I just cut them up into strips. Good way to use this inexpensive cut of beef. The recipe does make a lot of gravy; next time I would probably reduce the amount of liquid. I didn't use water and bouillon -- just canned beef broth, which saves a step. I was glad I drained the canned tomatoes, which the recipe doesn’t specify but should, IMO. I would also cut back the soy sauce a little, but that’s just personal taste. I served it with a package of frozen, steam-in-the-bag white rice with vegetables, just as a timesaver. I think this made a better accompaniment than plain white rice would have.
I loved it!!! After reading a few reviews I didn't add as much soy sauce as the recipe called for, because I didn't want it to be too salty. This is a truely amazing dish!!!
Everybody loved it!! Thanks!!
this was pretty good... i changed a few things.... I added sliced onions, garlic, and a few sliced mushrooms along with the bell pepper... I also found alot reviews said the meat was tough and it was also soupy so they drained the tomatoes... i just cooked my meat and veggies down a little longer and would add the tomato juice and cook it down... then followed the recipe as is.... Oh and i seasoned the meat as well so it wasnt so bland
I made this with a few tweaks of my own and it was delicious. My husband and kids LOVED it, there wasn't any left! First, I seasoned trimmed stew meat with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Then, I fried it in a skillet with hot olive oil till it had a caramel nice color. Then I added the onion, pepper, fresh garlic, ginger and more oil. I added a small amount of salt to season the onion and pepper mixture. I tossed them around in med high heat until they were cooked to medium softness. Then I added the stewed tomatoes and 1 CUP of water with 1 bouillon cube. I cooked that on simmer ( nice slow boil) with a lid for 1 hour. The liquid will cook down so there's no need for the corn starch and I'm not a fan of soy sauce so I deleted it. The meat will be soft and wonderful.
My husband gave it a 4 star. It was very good and I would certainly make it again! I followed the recipe but made some changes based on other reviews. Added 2 cloves of garlic...green onions...1 1/3 cup water instead of the 2 cups. I would add a bit more soy sauce too. It's good. Don't get me wrong. I also used all of the ginger it called for...even though I'm not a fan of ginger...and I couldn't taste it much so that was good.
great recipe we all loved it!
Recipe is very good. I did add 3 garlic cloves to ingredients after meat was cooked and drained. I used chicken bullion and brown rice. Gravy was spot on.
Very good. Made a lot.
I absolutely love the taste of this recipe! I now use it for my spaghetti sauce too!
It was tasty, but I agree with the other reviewers that it was quite salty and a little too bland, even after cutting the bouillon in half and using low-sodium soy sauce. I'll probably make it again, but will continue to cut down on the sodium and add some spice for more flavor. Good start, it just needs a couple tweaks.
I'll give this 3.5 stars. In my opinion, this recipe is average - not the best but not terrible either. I used boneless sirloin, added chopped onion, decreased the water by 1/2 cup, and added sliced mushrooms toward the end. I was able to serve it with brown rice so it gets points for that.
I made this tonight for dinner it was good I added redbell peppers and potatoes and mix in after I deepfried them and added a little kick toit I used orzo rice instead of the white it came out great Elizabeth novelty oh
A tad soupy, in my opinion...I will try this again but next time I will only use about 1/2 cup of water to dissolve the boullion cube in...it has a nice flavour otherwise. I was a bit apprehensive about the ginger, but it was not strong at all. I am anxious to try the leftovers today as so many say they are better than the first time around.
We loved this recipe! My BF made it and it turned out perfect. The gravy is a little tomato-y but we really enjoyed that. The leftovers were even better because the sauce thickened up even more. We would definitely make this again.
My fiance and I just love it! He even took it to work for lunch, he couldn't get enough of it!!
Nice, healthy meal. I used a cut of the Laura's beef + did not make the gravy. I used two kinds of peppers and served over brown rice. A great way to have a correct portion of red meat.
Not really thrilled with this recipe as is. It was missing a depth of flavor. Meat is tough and sauce was gelatinous.
This recipe was really good. The only thing I would do differently is add more meat. I did, however, make some changes. I added an extra pepper, and 5 peperoncini peppers, & added about 5-6 cloves of fresh garlic
Enjoyed this recipe (ALOT). It caught my family and I off guard it was so good. Definitely eat again.
was really good but a whole lot of extra sauce drained some of it off with a colander. will modify a bit next time and add something spicy for kick
Came home from a day of watching our son wrestling. This a quick and easy meal. It was a hit with all. Next time will double recipe so our daughter can have seconds.
Great Recipe. Very tasty. I had 1 1/4 lbs of round steak so I cut back the tomatoes to 14 oz & used 1 c of water with beef bouillon. I used red pepper instead of green pepper.
We love this recipe. My hubby always gets a smile on his face when I tell him that I am making this. Great!!!!
I allowed my steak to be sautéed for an hour before I put it in the skillet. Came out really nicely, even when I used brown rice instead of white. The only thing is that the soy sauce made it way too salty. Would definitely cut down on the soy sauce because even though I patted the meat down, the sauce has soaked in when I let it simmer. the gravy on the rice was also really salty by itself. Great recipe though! I'll try it again soon!
Great inexpensive family meal. We didn't modify anything and it tasted great.
ThIs Was Amazing! We Added Red Bell Peppers It Was Delicious! Highly Recommend :D
I made this exactly as written. (I only use low sodium soy sauce and my can of tomatoes was 28 oz instead of 29.) This recipe never thickened up quite right for me and was way too soupy. All you could taste was the tomato. Would not make again.
My family loved this dish it was amazing. I will definitely be cooking this again really soon.
Did mine with bison - well received and easy too.
This was a hit - will make it again - even my very fussy husband loved this meal!
My family loved this recipe. We fought over the left overs! Very tasty, quick and easy.
This is a great meal. Simple to make, and great tasting.
Made this recipe exactly as written. It was super simple. I use bottom round (which is what I had) and it did not get as tender as I would have liked for it to. It had way too much gravy, meat and veggies were swimming in it. In turn this also decreased or deluted the seasoning which made it very bland. I am going to try this again but decrease the gravy mixture by at least half.
Tasty quick meal. I usually have all these ingredients on hand.
We used brown rice instead of white and we added onion. The diced tomatoes have Italian seasonings in them also. It's different then the way we usually make pepper steak but the flavors go very good together. Very happy with it
This was a big hit with my husband and teenage boys!! I did add some red onion and zucchini and I doubled the garlic. Absolutely delicious and will be making again!!
This was delicious! Will definitely make it again! Didn’t have any green peppers so I added zucchini strips, onions and about 3/4 cup mild pepper rings. Unfortunately I was short on corn starch so it didn’t thicken like it should have:/, still went down just fine!
Delicious! I used fire roasted diced tomatoes and added a little cayenne pepper for some kick.
really good recipe but next time I'd probably use a more tender cut of beef or pound it down a bit to let the flavors soak into the meat more. I will make this again.
It was too tomatoie and the a little bland even with extra soy sauce and seasoning.
I made it the way it was, it turned out good. Everyone liked it! The next time I make it I'm going to add a little chili to spice it up.
I made this using the recipe as written and found it bland. Since I cook for two we had plenty of leftovers for a second night. When reheating I added paprika, Worcestershire, and some white wine to add some complexity tot the
I didn't want to do the same thing as usual with the thin round steak we had. This was awesome! I used only i cup of water with 1 tablespoon of cornstarch. Will make again! Thank you for sharing:-)
Made this and it was AMAZING! However, I did do a few things a little different. Instead of vegetable oil I used sesame seed oil. I also used 2 fresh tomatoes vs canned. I used minced garlic vs garlic powder, and chunks of fresh ginger. Lastly, I added cayenne pepper at the very end. I also didn't use that much water. In the end, I was extremely pleased with the dished!
Before I made it I read all the reviews and made a few changes. I sliced a sweet onion into large pieces and used 2 green peppers but didn't add them until the second ten minutes of simmering. Also only added 1 cup of water which helped it not be so runny. My daughter loved it.
A huge hit with my family. I used beef broth to substitute for the bouillon cube and water.super easy and fast to make.
Very delicious! My boyfriend loved it. I did make some changes I only used 1 can of tomatoes, added a little bit of onions, and 1/4 teaspoon of cumin to give it a kick and it came out great. It was very easy to make thanks for sharing!
This was okay. Used fresh ginger and garlic. Should have added more. Very tomatoey. Easy to make though.
Perfect as is!
I found this dish a bit bland and the tomatoes overpowered the whole dish
I enjoyed cooking cube steak this way. I substituted extra virgin olive oil for the vegetable oil. Omitted the bullion cube, but used 2 cups of beef broth instead of water. Only half of the amount of ginger. I let the beef mixture simmer for 30-45 minutes and it came out really tender.
This recipe is THE BOMB! I kept all of the measurements the same. I just added 1 chopped onion, 1 red bell pepper, and some garlic powder. Also, I didn't have any beef bouillons on hand, so I used beef broth instead. This meal turned out delicious! Thanks!
This recipe was tasty but the meat was a little chewy. Next time I will make it In a crockpot so it's a little more tender. Just make sure not to put the bell peppers in to early or they'll turn out mushy. I put in Angel hair rice noodles, fresh garlic, onions and it was great garnished w/ cilantro and seasame seeds.
Very tasty but needs more 'stuff' in it. I will add mushrooms and red peppers next time.
Made it with chicken instead! It's really good
loved it! thanks for sharing.
I added in about 1/4 of a large white onion, sliced, with the green pepper and continued as per directions. After adding the tomatoes, spices & soy sauce, I left it to simmer for nearly an hour before adding the bouillon and corn starch mixture. The meat was extra tender and delicious! I will definitely make this again!
This was very good, and very filling. I may add mushrooms, snap peas, and mushrooms next time for more variety.
I made it just as described except I marinated the steak in soy sauce over night. It was good. I think I would add onion and fresh garlic if I made it again.
So good!
Excellent! I've made it several times, changing very little except to use red bell instead of green. It keeps well for left overs, and can be served over noodles instead of rice.
I added onion, a lot more ginger and a fresh chilli. I used fresh garlic. It was bland and too salty without the extra ginger. I also added a spoon of tomato puree. I would use less soy sauce. I think it needs something else to make it a bit sweeter. But overall it was good and easy to make.
We loved it! Just next time I don't think I'll add the soy sauce!
Instant family favorite! Quick & delishious recipe.. Added snow peas, celery & mushrooms.
Everyone in my family loves it even my kids
First time trying this recipe out and my fiance and I loved it! Especially served over a bed of white rice...
This is an easy recipe to make. However, the taste was nothing special, kinda like a slighly fancier ghoulash. Not bad; not really delicious, but not bad.
This is one of the best meals that I have had in a long time. I mean you can be very creative and change different things. I mean you can add potatoes, carrots, and green peas. put that on a bed of rice and it does not have to be white rice I tried it on yellow rice and it was delicious.
My guys are a little picky when it comes to meat. They loved this dish.
I only added 1C of water and 3 T cornstarch at the end. It was good.
This was great. Very easy to make and most of the ingredients were items I have on hand.
Great recipe. Didn't have beef bouillon but used the chicken bouillon and it was great. This dish will be made here every other week
I love it. I substituted the can of tomatoes with a can of rotel. It was great.
It was okay. I did make a few lil changes like I added garlic I didn't add the water because i had some juices from my jar of chopped garlic I also added onions and my tomatoes were italian tomatoes since it was all I had. The meat was tough but I think I just shoulda remembered what my husband does when making steaks, let it sit to room temp before cooking than they are more tender and not so rough. I doubled the rice portion as well. my dish had lots of flavor I just wasn't crazy about it but it wasn't awful.
Delicious! Instead of soy sauce, I used worchestishire sauce. I added onions, and salt. Veeeeerrrry good!!!
The family loved it! The kid says it’s one of her favorite meals from me now!
Really delicious! This was super fast to prepare and tasted great.
I was very happy with the results and it looked just like the picture. :)
It was just ok. Not sure I will make it again.
I made this recipe using strip steaks instead of round steak. It was delicious and definitely a "keeper".
I made this the other day and it was great. I did change a few things with it by using Ro-Tella Diced Tomato's with Green Chiles instead of regular diced tomato's. I also removed most of the Ginger since me and my girlfriends family don't care for the Ginger taste too much. It tasted great with a little kick to it which everyone loved and the it was even better and hotter the next day also.
Yes, I will probably make it again. A few changes I made were as follows: I used fire-roasted diced tomatoes (that's all I had) I used nutmeg and a little cinnamon( I didn't have ginger) I used chicken bouillon (I didn't have beef)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections