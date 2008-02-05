Steak and Rice

A meal in itself. A spicy beef and bell pepper combo served over a bed of rice. This recipe is an instant favorite and economical, too.

By Christine Ropeter

Directions

  • Trim any fat from round steak and slice meat into thin 2 to 3 inch long strips. Remove the seeds and core from the green bell pepper, and slice into thin 3 inch long strips.

  • In a large frying pan over medium to high heat add oil and cook meat until medium rare, add peppers and continue cooking until meat is browned.

  • Reduce heat to simmer and add tomatoes, soy sauce, garlic powder, black pepper and ginger. Cover and simmer 10 minutes.

  • Dissolve bullion cube and corn starch in 2 cups water and stir well before adding to simmering beef. Cover and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sauce resembles the consistency of gravy. Remove from heat and serve over a bed of rice.

  • To cook rice: In a saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Stir in 1 cup of rice. Cover and reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer for 20 minutes.

Per Serving:
619 calories; protein 43g; carbohydrates 54.2g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 103.8mg; sodium 1689mg. Full Nutrition
