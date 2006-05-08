Osso Buco
This is a very tender veal dish with a flavorful tomato and herb sauce. It takes a while to prepare, but does not require much attention while cooking.
Excellent flavor. I used beef broth for the water though and also about a half cup of wine. This is fantastic over polenta!Read More
I am a private chef and a vegetarian. I have meat eating clients and have to make them certain things that I cannot taste. A few weeks ago one client suggest that I make her and her husband Osso Buco for dinner. I said "no problem" Having no idea how to make this I figured I would check on here for some suggestions. This recipe for Osso Buco turned out to be one of their favorite meals. They asked me if I had been making this my entire life!! I was thrilled!! Thank you for the recipe! It was a hit!!
I love this recipe. I have made it many times. It isn't all that time consuming. If you do your brasing in a crockpot it requires little attention. You'll want to make risotto Milanese to go along with it, and add a robust red wine. Yummy!
I doubled this recipe for 2 families totalling 7 people and we pretty much inhaled the whole thing! It was very good. Served it with Risotto and fresh bread to sop up the juices. Because I doubled the recipe I didn't have a stove-top pan large enough, so I cooked it in a roasting pan in the oven. Before putting the cover on the roasting pan I added a layer of foil to keep all the moisture in. I will be keeping this one in the ol' recipe box!
This is a fantastic recipe. I had never made Osso Buco before but had often seen the cut of meat at the butchers. I made it to take to a family dinner as my contribution and it was a hit of the night. I did make a risotto to go with it and can definitely recommend pairing the two. It was the hit of the night with everyone asking me for the recipe. Making it again this weekend for a different group of people as I feel confident it will be a success. I only changed one thing, I didn't have all the herbs separately so used pre-mixed Italian herbs from a jar, but used the same quantity as recipe stated. Worked perfectly.
When my wife and I paid a visit to Boston last year we went to a place named Mama Marias. It is here that I tried Osso Buco for the first of many times, thanks to Amy's recipe. Any time I invite guests for dinner they request this delicious meal. I serve with Roasted garlic Mashed potatoes.
I combined this recipe with one that I already had. I used two 14 ounce cans of diced tomatoes and doubled the veal amount and also used the crockpot for the braising. Outstanding.
FANTASTIC RECIPE. I fell in love with this dish after having it at Biba's and Buonarroti Italian restaurants in Sacramento. Biba's has it for dinner at $31 a plate ala carte, and Bunoarroti now only offers it as a special. I went to every grocery store and supermarket in Sacramento looking for veal shank, only finding it at one Italian specality market for $12.00 a pound. I finally found fresh beef shank at a asian supermarket for $1.99 a pound. I purchased 3 large shanks, and followed the recipe to a T. I served it over pasta, and was able to feed 5 people that loved it. I had all the incredients, only having to purchase the shank, pasta. celery, which only cost me about $6.00 to feed 5 people.
This recipe is so delicious it tastes like a restaurant prepared dish. It is time consuming and does take a long time to cook so sometimes I double the recipe and freeze it.
This was amazing! I unfortunately didn't have any thyme but it still tasted great. I also changed the veal to lamb shank and I added beef broth instead of water since I figured that would add more flavor. Anyway, thank you very much for the recipe and I think that next time I will double it like another reader stated since it's a very long process to make it.
HOLY COW this was AMAZING. I bought a 3lb Veal roast bone in and it melted off the bone. Per some other reviewers I replaced 1/2 the water with red wine and added a can of diced tomatoes on top of the sauce. My husband BEGGED me to make this again next week. we served over pasta. FANTASTIC
This was a big hit all the way. Simple and award winning. The Osso Buco I had at an award winning restaurant had wine in it, and since I liked it so much I made 2 changes. First of all I had 6 pounds of Beef Shanks, and I doubled everything. I replaced the Tomato sauce with two can's of fire roasted tomatoes, and the water was replaced with 1/2 beef broth and 1/2 Red wine. Since there was so much I put the shanks in a Turkey Roaster, and covered with the sauce, and baked covered at 325 degrees for 2 hours. Perfect and fall off the bone tender. Since shanks are on sale, I am getting another 6 pounds tomorrow, and I going to make it, and freeze it. I know it will be good even that way.
The veal was incredible and very tender. It literally fell off the bone while I was cooking it. The sauce was good over rice - very flavorfull.
Excellent balance of flavors. Nothing overpowering at all yet very flavorful.
Out of the Park !!!! Made for 16 last night with Risotto Melanase--- Very nice flavors...Thank you....
I first had Osso Buco in the DR and thought I'd died and gone to heaven so I was determined to make it at home. Veal shanks are very rare here and wickedly expensive so I gave up until I had it made with pork in an Italian restaurant in Park City, Utah, recently. My butcher tells me that pork shanks are pork hocks, skinned, so after I conned DH into skinning them I cooked them in the slow cooker with this recipe, subbed 1/2 water for 1/2 c wine and dared to serve them to guests for my first try. They HAD to have the recipe! It was marvellous and definitely a keeper. Thanks!
The sauce was delicious. My simmer time though is at least 30 to 60 minutes more than that time in the receipe.
This was outstanding. Instead of veal, I used beef short ribs. My dad, who is extrememly picky about beef, thought it was very tender and loved it. I served it with spaghetti. Will definitely make this again!
Great recipe,I had to tweek it some,I used all fresh herbs tyme,basil & parsley, added green peppers and used 1/2 cup merlot & 1/2 cup chicken stock ( did not have beef on hand ) oh and near the end a sprinkel of crushed red peppers were added.Had to kick it up a notch. I will make this dish again.
Served this one to my Italian born and raised parents and their wasn't a morsel left on the platter. I used a veal shoulder blade chop (2 lbs) and cooked it for an hour. It was tender and succulent. I trimmed the excess fat before browning it since the butter and olive oil are already present in the dish.
Excellent. I used other people's suggesttions and substituted about 3/4 cup beef bullion and 1/4 cup red wine for the 1 cup of water. This was equal to the best I've had in resturants! Thank you Amy.
Never tried before osso buco with celery, i recomend not to put any on it, I think is not the kind of flavor you want for this dish. The rest its ok, pretty good recipe to follow specialy for beginners in osso buco cooking.
I used a veal blade shoulder cut of meat in this recipe and this was very good. I understand this is an Italian recipe. My husband wanted it served over broad noodles and it was very tasty.
Tried this recipe tonight; I thought it was good but not outstanding, although my mother thought it was very, very good. I must say that it wasn't as time consuming as the other Osso Buco recipes I've made. I think the reason she liked it is because she doesn't like wine, I prefer wine in mine.
I personally don't like traditional osso buco. I dislike parsley a lot so the gremolata of parsley, lemon and garlic that's typically served with it is not my cup of tea. I really like this recipe and I have made it a few times now. The only change I make is to double the sauce.
This was fantastic! I got some lamb osso buco for a great price, and this was terrific. I used diced tomatoes instead of sauce, and wine instead of water. Excellent with the mushroom risotto that others mentioned. I'd pay nearly $30 for this dish at an area restaurant.
Really enjoyed this; the sauce was a bit greasy at the end, so we scooped some of the grease out with a spoon and then left it for about 15 min. uncovered and it seemed to help reduce the grease quite a bit. May reduce or eliminate the butter next time to see if it helps with that. The only thing I did differently from the recipe was to add 1 tsp. beef bouillon granules because some people used beef brother vs. water - I didn't have any, but this worked out well. Will definitely make again - was wonderful!
Delicious every time I cook it. The slow cooking is the way to go.
Overall, I think this was very good. I did modify the recipe slightly...I added additional garlic, beef stock rather than just water, and approx half a bottle of cab sauv red wine, slightly reduced. Since I was dealing with a true oxtail rather than a veal shank, I opted to actually roast this in the oven rather than simmer on the stove. Overall, the dish was delicious.
so good on parmesan polenta. I added 1 cup red wine, used beef stock instead of water, and added rosemary. I was out of tomato paste but will use that next time.
I added a small amount of zucchini and tomato. I cut down a little on the water. All the herbs were fresh from my garden. I cooked this in the crock pot and the flavor was wonderful. Next tome I will strip the fat from the meat as it was a little greasy.
This is wonderful! Very tender and flavorful and not difficult, and I even use beef shank instead of veal and it still came out very tender, and just fell off the bone. I prepared this in a Dutch oven and baked it in the oven, I also added a little bit of red pepper flakes. This comes out just as good each time I make it, and it is always one of the favorite dishes. Thank you very much for contributing this recipe!
Absolutely delicious!!!
I made this for my husband for a special dinner when the kids were away, he loved it!!
This is my Italian mother-in-law's favorite recipe. She had described it to me and I had never heard of it but searched the recipe out. So glad I did. A couple of things I changed based on my MIL's description was to add large can of crushed tomatoes. Then I bake it in the oven real slow for 3-4 hours (after browning the veal shanks). When done I remove the shanks to a serving platter and use my immersion blender (or processor) to smooth out the sauce. (My Italian in-laws don't have sauce - they call it gravy) Then I serve sauce over spaghetti or linguini, broccoli rabe, and shanks. This is absolutely delisious! This is now my "go to" menu when having guests over.
I made it with lamb it was the best we ever had. Loved it.
Really, really delicious. Followed others recommendation and added rosemary and pepper flakes to the stew and substituted chicken stock and red wine for the water. Made six lbs for a get-together and it was a huge hit.
Needed to make extra b/c it was soooo good!
Made this a few times according to recipe, the only thing that I did different was instead of water I added dry white wine and chicken stock, instead of the onion I used shallots. It came out very good. Another time I substituted Dry Sack sherry 1/2 cup and chicken broth, 1 leek along with shallots....delicious! The addition of the sherry and leek made the sauce richer and more buttery tasting. The 3rd time was the best, I roasted the veggies(shallot,leek,carrot) first till almost caramelized, then added the Dry sherry, some veal broth I made, and the celery. Braised the shanks in that till falling off bone tender. This version was best of all 3, it had all the great taste of the others except just better.
My husband loves Osso Buco. This is the first time I've made this and he said it was delicious! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I had never had this before and only learned of it from a mention in another receipe's review. I looked it up and found this one which was YUMMY!!! I never tasted anything so tender and flavorful - I will making this one again and again.
A great winter recipe! The only thing I changed was that I used 2 cans of chopped tomato (instead of the tomato sauce suggested) and also added about a cup of stock. Also, once the mixture is boiling I put it into a pre-heated oven to simmer away for 2 1/2 hours. Depending on how the meat etc sits in your pot you may need to add more water as well; the meat should be covered) I'll definately make this again.
This was my first Osso Buco and I have cooked for years (and years) and this recipe makes me feel like a chef - thanks!
Delicious! I used pork shanks and the result was excellent. Will try it again if I can find affordable veal, but we were very happy with this version. My only deviation was to omit celery as I had none. Thanks for sharing!
I love this recipe. I've made it several times with beef, veal, and lamb shanks. All are great with the dish. I puree the sauce slightly to give it a smoother texture and serve with gnocchi or fettucine. Awesome!!
This recipe is awesome! :) I served this at a seat down dinner of 8, everybody loved it. One time I cooked with thick cubed sirloin steak and oxtail, it was a HIT!! I left out celery because my husband just hates the scent of it, and the dish still works! :) Now I am going to do this dish whenever 6-8 people come over. love it!
Loved it! Thanks for sharing. Went over very very well. Would definately make again!
I made this for my husband and kids the day before I went on a trip for a couple of days. It made a huge batch. I did try a little when I was cooking. When I got back from my trip, it was all gone. The family absolutely loved it.
Love your work Amy. I tried this one in Dublin where veal is next to impossible to come by. So did it with Ox tail instead - not bad.
This recipe was fabulous as-is. There is no need to use a crock pot. I braised it on the stove-top for over 2 hours, checking it only once each hour. It turned out perfectly- just like a restaurant.
surprisingly foolproof and just wonderful!
I found this recipe last night and just had to give it a go, I followed the recipe as close as I could but I had to use beef rib tips and I used a can of diced tomatoes, This is an awesome recipe, I made pierogies to go with it
I usually order this at my favorite restaurant. I decided to give it a whirl for dinner. Wow, it was delicious. I served it over saffron risotto with a gremalotta on top.
Have made it three times using beef shank. I used a french oven where the initial prep was done. Then into a 300 degree oven for 2 hours. Of course, I use extra garlic. Absolutely fabulous
Not difficult but a bit expensive to make. Might change out shanks next time, possibly for ribs or sommething.
This was my first time making ossobuco & the family absolutely LOVED it! Only change made was to substitute chicken stock for the water as per other suggestions. Served with polenta (Jacquita's recipe from this site) & caesar salad. Thanks for the recipe - we'll definitely be making this again, and again, and again :)
I made this recipe last night as a suprise for my husband who loves Osso Bucco. It was delicious; he loved it! He even dipped bread in the sauce because he loved the tast that much. Thank you!
We purchased 4 veal shanks at our supermarket and we didn't know what to do with them. We scaled your recipe down and followed it exactly. WOW! If I could rate this a 10 star I would. The meat was so tender it was falling off the bone, and the sauce... what could I say about that, but that it was ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! Thanks Amy. Alan Leonetti
This is the recipe you want to make when you want to impress someone!! It is delicious right down to the last drop... Like the other reviewers I subbed chicken stock for the water and used fresh herbs instead of dried. Otherwise followed to the letter. Serve with Risotta Milanese, Fresh Green Salad, Crusty Italian bread and a glass of full bodied red wine....Gastronomical ecstasy!!!
The flavor of this is phenomenal. I found breast of veal on sale and then found this recipe--unfortunately breast of veal has a ton of fat, so my sauce turned out greasy even after skimming. Not the recipe's fault though! My family loved it anyway--even the baby was cramming veal into his mouth with both hands! Will definitely make again--with veal shank next time!
We loved this! Made a couple of changes....instead of tomato sauce, used a can of Campbell's tomato bisque and used red wine instead of the water. When I got the meat in the sauce, it didn't cover the meat so I added a can of beefy mushroom soup as well. The flavor was awesome! Decided also to add fresh mushrooms about 20 minutes before it was done. It took just under 2 hours and was perfect! Will definitely make this again and again!
A simple and flavorful dish. My family loved it. Excellent!
This is delicious! Savory, rich and full flavored....cant miss with this recipe! Thank you Amy!
Perfect! My oh-so-picky boyfriend liked it so much, he had two servings and cleaned his plate with bread! ^_____^
I tried the recipe and cooked it in the crockpot using beef broth mixed with the herbs and added two sliced sweet potatoes. I covered the sweet potatoes with the remainder of the ingredients and then poured 2 - 8 oz cans of tomato sauce on top. I cooked it in the crockpot on low for 10 hours. It was very good with cous cous.
I will make this again. I used 2 shanks because there are just 2 of us. We were out of flour and celery. So for the browning, I just dried off the shanks and put salt and pepper on them to brown. I didn't miss the celery at all. I just added extra carrots. I fould a can of beef broth in the pantry and used that instead of water. It was really good! My husband ate it up! It was really good. I served it with Angel Hair pasta and zucchini. This was great. I will make again many times. Oh, I also just used all dried herbs that I had in the house. It was still awesome!
great to make in the crockpot
Used my new-fangled pressure cooker for the last step--set on "meat" for 20 minutes. Served over spaghetti squash. Very tasty!
This is excellent. I did not have veal shanks used beef shanks and it was so tender fell off the bone. Thank you for sharing.
Not a big fan of veal. I used chicken and it still came out really good. Thanks Amy!
Wonderful recipe! Tender and delicious the best braised veal I have ever eaten or made.
Made this with rumba meat today using the basic recipe. Added some Worcestshire Sauce and assorted dried herbs and a nice splash of Chianti. The meat literally fell off the bone. Everybody enjoyed it and it will definitely be on the rotation.
It was so tender, fall off the bone
This was awesome with a few minor changes. I deglazed the pan with white wine before adding the vegies just to get all the good stuff that was left on the edges. When the recipe called for water, I used white wine and added about 1/2 of a chicken boullion cube. I served it with angel hair pasta. My family is nuts about pasta. It was sort of like a pasta primavera with all the vegies that were in the sauce. Oh, yeah, I didn't use any dry herbs. The fresh make a major difference. Terrific recipe. Thanks
Great recipe but modified it a little. Who wants to cook something more than 2 hours??? Followed the recipe with the exception of cook time, cooked it for 30 minutes in a pressure cooker. The meat was fork tender, the taste was fantastic. Give it a try...
Fantastic! My first time making osso buco and I'm so glad I used this recipe to do so. Made no changes to the recipe. Next time I will add more liquid as mine evaporated before 2 hours and the meat started to burn a little. That is my fault though for not checking on it sooner. Served it over mascarpone polenta. Amazing!! Thanks Amy!
Supremely good.
Missing wine, could have had more depth
Hubs gave this one two thumbs up (which means a lot)! I used oxtail instead of veal shanks and deglazed the pan with white wine before adding the tomato sauce. I also used fresh herbs, because I happened to have them available. We served it with gnocchi, but this would be great with polenta or tagliatelle as well. A really great dish, and one that I'll make again.
This was the best I have tasted in years. Doesn't even compare to Swiss Steak, made basically the same way. Did not change a thing. Make sure you get the thick shank; bought smaller ones and it wasn't the same. You can get thicker shanks from a meat market.
I make this dish whenever we have company. I follow it as is except for the cut of meat. I usually use veal cutlets as they are easier to handle. Once everything is done cooking, the cutlets have broken down into a sort of pulled-pork texture, stew concoction. I still dredge them in the flour prior to cooking. When I can find veal that has actually been cubed for a stew, I use that instead but the cutlets really do work. And like everyone else, I must note that this goes great with your classic Milanese risotto.
Thank you for this delicious recipe! You have saved me a fortune with this recipe because now I won't have to pay $30 for a plate of osso bucco at my favorite italian restaurant. This recipe tastes better than the restaurant and my whole family loved it. The only change I made was I left out the celery which my family hates and it was so yummy!
This dish was selected for a special occasion at work. All the co-workers loved it and raved about it for days. Though the 2.5 hour cooking time is daunting, it is well worth the wait!
Unfortunately, my husband did not like this at all. I thought the meat was very tender and tasted good, but he took one bite and would not eat any more. It was very disappointing, especially since he is not a fussy eater.
Very yummy. My 13 year old ate it up in a jiffy.
No big changes really. I have to hide the onions and celery because my husband has the palate and pickiness of a child. He doesn't know what he likes. (As in beef tongue I passed off as veal. Don't judge me - I get bored w the usual dishes.) ANYWAY, I liked this a lot! I'm not a big fan of meat, but I did have to eat some of this. Excellent served over a good healthy mixed rice dish, french green beans on side. Really good recipe! Thanks.
I made it as written except I used beef as veal shank was not available. For the first try, it was pretty good. I will continue to look around for more Osso Buco recipe to try but will definitely keep this one.
My husband requests this regularly--he can't pronounce it, but he loves eating it. Neither of us had had it before, but I had to find a way to cook veal shanks a couple of months ago,and I found this recipe. Now it's a regular part of the menu. Thanks Amy.
Made this for my birthday along with the ricotta gnocchi recipe on here. Both were amazing and simple. Prepped the Osso first and set aside to cook for 2 1/2 hours. It needs no watching just simmer and forget about it! Veal fell off the bone, no knife necessary! Gnocchi was far more simple than expected. And ingredients you can add are endless. Best birthday dinner ever!
I cut down on the 2 tsp of salt/used less and did it in the crock pot.....but other than those small changes made it as written. The sauce was great! The next time I made it I added 2 TB of sherry to it. Even better!
First time attempting this dish and it was a smashing success. Great reviews at home. I added white wine while browning the meat. I also used fresh herbs instead of dried. Served with linguine noodles and green salad. I will definitely use this one again.
This dish was great, the meat was so tender!! I omitted the celery, but added a dash of celery salt, and I used chicken broth in place of the water... served of polenta. This recipe is a keeper, Thanks!! P.S. even my 4 and 3 year old loved this dish
Fantastic recipe! The veal comes out really tender. I recommend serving with a bottle of French Gris (lite wine).
Would have credited the additional star, but the instructions really should guide as to cooking time for lesser portions. I guessed (accurately) 90 minutes for 14 ounces, and it turned out just about right.
Very tasty and filling. We served it over mashed potatoes. Nice change from the usual beef stew.
I've done this recipe several time and I keep returning to it. Everyone who has ever shared this meal with our family has been very pleased. We serve it with Basmati rice, a few piece of broccholi and a tossed salad and French baguette on the on the side.
This is an awesome recipe! The sauce was extremely flavorful, and the veal so tender it just fell apart. I would have to say there is nothing I would change about this recipe, and it's now one of my favorites!
