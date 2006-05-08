Osso Buco

This is a very tender veal dish with a flavorful tomato and herb sauce. It takes a while to prepare, but does not require much attention while cooking.

Recipe by Amy Augustyniak

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a shallow dish, stir together flour, salt, and black pepper. Dredge meat in seasoned flour. In a large skillet, melt butter with oil over medium heat. Brown meat. Remove meat from pan, and set aside.

  • Add onion, carrots, celery, and garlic to drippings in pan. Cook and stir for about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in tomato sauce, water, basil, thyme, parsley, and bay leaf. Return meat to pan. Bring to a boil, and reduce heat to simmer. Cover, and cook for 2 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 83.2mg; sodium 947.9mg. Full Nutrition
