Mushroom Meatloaf
This meatloaf is extremely juicy, and the mushrooms give it an interesting flavor!
This meatloaf is extremely juicy, and the mushrooms give it an interesting flavor!
I'm not a big meatloaf fan but my whole family loved this as did I. I sauteed the mushrooms and onions with two large cloves of garlic and also made some garlic flavored breadcrumbs. I also make a glaze type topping from another meatloaf recipe which was 2/3 cup ketchup, 4 Tablespoons dijon mustard and 4 Tablespoons brown sugar and poured it on top before baking. It was reall great and complimented the flavor nicely. Will make again for sure.Read More
this recipe was good and simple, but it tasted pretty normal. the mushrooms really did not add much flavor. still it was alright. i added garlic but i think it still needed more than i added.Read More
I'm not a big meatloaf fan but my whole family loved this as did I. I sauteed the mushrooms and onions with two large cloves of garlic and also made some garlic flavored breadcrumbs. I also make a glaze type topping from another meatloaf recipe which was 2/3 cup ketchup, 4 Tablespoons dijon mustard and 4 Tablespoons brown sugar and poured it on top before baking. It was reall great and complimented the flavor nicely. Will make again for sure.
OUT-OUT-RAGEOUS! We love meatloaf and I have three or four favorites - this now becomes #1! The only things I changed was because of what I was in the mood for - ketchup I am sure would have been fine but I substituted the ketchup with jarred beef gravy with mushrooms and poured what was left over the top of the meatloaf (inserted holes with my finger into the top of the meatloaf so the gravy could seep through). I also added just a dash of Worcestershire sauce and 1 l/2 tablespoons of Italian seasoning. I was only using a little more than a pound of beef so I cooked my loaf at 425 for 1 hour. (I always use that temp. for meatloaf) and at that temp you can put potatoes in the oven and they are baked through at the same time. Served creamed spinach with it. Dinner was done in no time and what comfort food!!! Thank you submitter - this meatloaf was soooo moist.
I liked this recipe as a starter but I made lots of changes: sauteed mushrooms and onions before folding them in, used pepper relish instead of ketchup (it gave another layer of flavor, and moisture). I also used Rachael Ray's recipe for Italian meatloaf glaze. The overall effect was outstanding. EDITED: I've been making this recipe with 3/4 ground turkey and 1/4 ground pork (as lean as I can get), and it is excellent.
I LOVE this meatloaf! I'm not a meatloaf fan normally, but this recipe has become one of our favorites. One tip: form the meatloaf in a loaf pan and then slam in into a 9x13 baking dish and remove the loaf pan. The meatloaf will still keep it's loaf shape, but all the fat will go around it and the loaf won't be mushy.
This tasted pretty good. Instead of mixing the mushrooms up thru the whole meatloaf, I patted 1/2 meat into the bottom of the pan-then added a layer of mushrooms, swiss cheese slices, then rest of meatloaf mixture. In last five minutes-I added few more mushrooms on top and few more swiss cheese slices-just until cheese melts. Everybody loved this. Thanks for shaaring.
Yum! Espsecially if you use Italian seasoned breadcrumbs and add about 4 cloves of garlic. Leftovers can be made into sandwiches.
This is a really good basic meatloaf. I switched out the bread crumbs for oatmeal (only because that's how I grew up with it being made). I also added a few healthy dashes of worchestershire for some added flavor.
This was the first meatloaf that I have ever made and the whole family loved it! The changes I made(thanks to reviews) were: onion soup mix instead on onion, cream of mushroom instead of ketchup, & garlic salt instead of salt. Next time I think that I will add some Swiss cheese.
This was good. I used spaghetti sauce instead of ketchup. We do like our other meatloaf recipe a little bit better, but this was good and we needed a change.
The secret of this recipe is the minced mushrooms which keep the meatloaf juicy. I have been making this recipe for 3 years now. Originally I put the 6 whole mushrooms inside which was a novelty, but now I just mince all of the mushrooms as a preference and for the ease of slicing the cooked meatloaf. I add 1 tsp of oregano and replace the ketchup with a tomato-basil pasta sauce. For the last 5 minutes or so of cooking, I drain the fat away and put a little more of the pasta sauce on top to improve the appearance. A tasty and dependable recipe for a juicy meatloaf.
i used a mushroom gravy mix instead of minced mushrooms and it turned out great!
This meatloaf was great. I used mushrooms from a can and it was still delicious.
Delicious and very easy to make! I used BBQ sauce instead of ketchup; ground turkey instead of ground beef; crushed whole wheat crackers instead of bread crumbs. When I made it another time, I added a lot more mushroom (24 oz) to 1 lb of ground turkey and it turned out even more flavorful!
Really GOOD!
I always swore I would never make a meatloaf because my mother made it so often for dinner when I was a kid. But this morning I woke up and decided to surprise my husband with one and thank goodness I chose this meatloaf recipe. We both thought it was fabulous just as the recipe is!
this recipe was good and simple, but it tasted pretty normal. the mushrooms really did not add much flavor. still it was alright. i added garlic but i think it still needed more than i added.
- onions + 3 cloves garlic + 1/4 cup spinach + topped with cream of mushroom
I would give this a 4.5 if it was possible! The recipe itself was good, but I did change it. Sauteed chopped mushrooms, onions, celery, and garlic. Added to meat mixture. Subbed Dorothy Lynch French dressing for catsup and baked 1 hour at 425 degrees. Very good! Will make again!!
This was REALLY good! I used turkey, and to tell you the truth I forgot I wasn't eating beef. The mushrooms add so much flavor to the recipe, and it was good till the last crumb. It made for excellent sandwiches as well.
very good,we used 1 lb of lean & 1 lb of 20% ground beef,this is 4-5 star meal
absolutely delicious! i added some minced garlic, a big hit!
Excellent and easy. Thanks for a great recipe.
I made this gluten free by drying my own GF bread crumbs and I used ground turkey instead of ground beef. It was very tasty, definitely will be making it again.
This was a fantastic recipe. I was hesitant as it looked too easy! I made 3 minor changes - I didn't leave any mushrooms un-minced as my son hates mushrooms and I wanted to hide them ;) and I added 3 leaves of fresh minced basil (mine grows like crazy so I add it to just about everything). My son loved it so much he had seconds! Also, I used Adoba seasoning instead of salt. Next time, I will try sauteing the onions and mushrooms first.
This is a wonderful recipe. It is also delicious exchanging one pound of ground beef for turkey. My family loved it.
This was really good. I mixed a 1/4 cup alla vodka sauce in the meat mix and added diced japenos, some garlic, shallots and my husband loves it. It's a keeper.
This was my first attempt at Meatloaf, it was a great success, my kids loved it! So much better than the ready made one we normally have. Great recipe thanks for sharing, I must admit I added a little oregarno, Garlic and chilli powder
Excellent! My wife (a fine cook in her own right) said that this was the best meatloaf she had ever tried. It will definitely be part of our dinner plans going forward. I actually used "meatloaf mix" from the supermarket and panko bread crumbs. Very moist and flavorful!
Really moist and good! I did what one member suggested, instead of ketchup i used spaghetti sauce. Also, I used canned mushroom. What i did was saute the mushroom with garlic then put it into food processor together with onion. Then mix it with the ground beef and other ingredients. All ingredients blended so well. My roommates loved it!
I should have added mushroom gravy like one of the reviewers did, it was bland but beautiful.
Delicious! I'm not a huge ketchup fan, so I was glad to have the essence of it, but not overwhelming. Next time I might add a few dashes of Worcestershire or a bit of minced garlic, because I thought it needed just a tad bit something more, but the addition of mushrooms were so good, and the simplicity of the ingredients for the flavor might be just want some people like!
Yummy! I generally don't like meatloaf (make it for hubby & kids) but I sure do now! Substitutions: 1 C quick rolled oats for the bread, deli mustard instead of Dijon (for the glaze). My only qualm is that it spilled over the sides of the pan, making a mess. Probably because I used 98% lean gr beef. While eating it, my kids requested extra glaze sauce, so you might want to make some extra. I whipped it up & microwaved it for a few seconds. I also sautéed the onions & mushrooms with the garlic like others suggested. Will make again!
This meatloaf turned out wonderful - very flavorful and juicy! I like spicy food so I added some chopped jalepenos and a dash of hot sauce to kick it up a notch!
Needs to be tweeked to your tastes but is a great base recipe!
made it with ground turkey. everyone LOVED it. put a glaze of ketchup & brown sugar on top about 20 minutes before it was finished. definitely do that!
This is a wonderful recipe that never does me wrong. I put a lot more mushrooms then the recipe calls for so I always have to drain water mid-bake but I just really love mushrooms! It always turns out great. I also use ground turkey instead and people tell me they cant even taste the difference. I usually serve it with mushroom gravy on the side.
Good! but not great (for me). I topped it w/ 2 Tbsp brown sugar, 2 teaspoons Worcestershire, 1 Tbsp Ketchup. This is the topping from "Turkey and Quinoa Meatloaf"
Not a big fan of meatloaf but this was DELICIOUS!! Even my hubby who stays away from ground beef, loved this dish! I did make a couple changes, as suggested by other reviewers, which are as follows; sauteed pre sliced fresh portabella mushrooms with the 1/2 cup of onions and diced bell peppers in a pan with 2 cloves of garlic before mixing into ground beef mixture. Used garlic herb flavored bread crumbs and baked at 375 degrees for an hour and a half.. Paired this with sauteed green beans/bacon bits and mashed potatoes and we were in heaven!! Definitely will be making this many, many more nights to come!
I haven't had meatloaf for about ten years and so I didn't know if I would like it. my husband tried this recipie and it was a hit! My husband told me it was very good! It was great! I look forward to making this again. (However, I had to cook longer that it said but it is worth the wait!)
Good recipe and easy, especially if you use canned mushrooms. People, you might want to add your own spices if you like zesty food. Thanks for posting!
EXCELLENT! Did not include the whole mushrooms, but everything else was followed exactly as instructed. Did not use a meatloaf pan - baked on broiler pan which allowed most of the fat to drain. Covered with foil after one hour and removed from oven 20 minutes earlier than specified.
I absolutely loved this dish! I put it into 4 small loaf pans and each loaf was more than enough for dinner each night for me and my daughter. Loved the whole mushrooms in the middle....it was like a little surprise treat! I will definately make this again.
very good will make it again!
Very tasty. I put a topping on the last 20 min. of baking: 1/4 cup ketchup, 1/4 cup bbq sauce & 1T Steak Sauce. As others suggested I did saute' onion, mushrooms, green pepper (because I had some), and chopped garlic (because this goes in about everything!) before adding to meat mixture.
I ADDED A COUPLE OF CLOVES OF GARLIC TO KICK IT UP A NOTCH.
I love mushrooms, and this tastes nothing like I thought it would. It was weird and bland, I had to toss it.
Easy to make, awesome taste. Second time around I added diced green peppers. We make double batches, cook, slice and freeze for easy lunches, and quick dinners. Remians fresh and juicey.
This Meatloaf was terrific. I used "Meatloaf Mix" (1/3 beef, veal and pork) and 8 oz sliced Baby Bella Mushrooms. Took advice of one reviewer and sauteed 3/4's of the mushrooms with onion and garlic in 1 Tblsp Butter and 1 Tblsp Olive oil before mixing in with meat mixture. Then, I put sliced mushrooms between two layers of the meat mixture before topping it off. Also used 1/4 c.Hickory Smoked (commercial) BBQ Sauce and 1/4 c. ketchup instead of all ketchup. Finally, used equal parts ketchup, BBQ sauce and Steak sauce to make 1/2 cup sauce to spread of top of loaf. Flavor was wonderful!
Delicious! I loved it. I did saute the onion and mushroom in red wine. Sooo good!
One of my beat meatloaf! I made it with the recommended glaze and it was fantastic! I shaped it in my glass load pan and smashed it onto a cookie tray, then slathered on half the glaze, and more part way baking. Next time, i wont put in the whole mushrooms, it made the meatloaf hard to slice. Thanks for all the helpful advice!
Beware--this recipe takes only about 50 minutes to one hour to cook! If you cook it for as long as it states, you'll have meat-flavored cardboard. That being said, I love the mushrooms in it--makes it juicier and fun too.
Probably the best meatloaf I've ever had. I didn't make any substitutions to the recipe, but I didn't have exactly 2 pounds of ground beef (1 1/2). It was SO moist and tasty!
This was sooo good. I left my mushrooms chopped too big and the meatloaf fell apart but still tasted wonderful. I added cheese to it but will not do that again. The loaf does not need it. Will make again!!
I thought this was great! I added more mushrooms than called for and also added some carrots and celery to sneak in some more vegetables. It came out moist and delicious. I will definately keep this as my regular meatloaf recipe.
It's hard to get excited about meatloaf, but this was outstanding! Great flavor. I added a bit more onions & mushrooms than it called for so it didn't bind quite as well as it might have, but the taste was delicious!!! Will definitely make this again!
Love how fast and yummy it is! If you don't have time to wait for this to cool, I would omit the whole mushrooms (Molten hot!)
I and my family absolutely loved this meatloaf. My daughter loves it because of the surprise she found after smashing into it, my husband loved it because he is a guy, I loved it because it was too easy. I added diced green pepper and instead of ketchup i used tomato juice, i still topped it wit ketchup.
excellent! I had to fight my husband for some of this.
Great recipe!!!!!!
This meatloaf is delicious! My husband and all of my friends love it. I know it's hard to get excited over meatloaf, but believe me, when my friends find out I'm making this for dinner, they invite themselves over!
My first try @ meatlaof, husband & I both loved it. I must admit I made some additions based on other reviews; I added garlic to the meatloaf mixture & some slice of cheese to the middle; finally I topped the meatloaf with MISSMEGHAN's glaze. Can't wait to try the leftovers.
Great idea! I only used about 6 or 8 small sliced mushrooms and it was enough. The sauteed onions really give it a good taste. I reduced the meat to 1 lb and 1/2, which turned out to fit just right in my pan. I spread brown sugar and ketchup on top, because to me, that is what completes a good meatloaf. Overall good recipe! Thank you!
This is a very good meatloaf---make it better by adding diced green pepper to taste---for color, try a red or yellow sweet pepper----can also combine all the colors, for better presentation.
Very good recipe, i couldn't wait to cut it to see what the mushrooms on the inside looked like. i subbed stove top pork stuffing for bread crumbs and used my local supermarkets meatloaf mix (pork/veal/ground beef) will be making again for sure!
I dropped the bread crumbs and added one more egg. Like other reviewers, I used the food processor for the mushrooms and sauteed them with the onions before adding. Had a green pepper on hand, so threw that in, too. Don't be scared by the amount of mushrooms - it was great. Kids ate it up and never noticed. Grown-ups noticed and loved it.
Still the best meatloaf I have ever made hands down. I usually add extras like peppers to get a little more vegies in it.
I thought this recipe was great! Not a ton of ingredients, which my budget appreciates, but still had good flavor. I may add a few more spices next time, but overall, very good.
Tastes great but completely falls apart. I believe she meant to say to cook the onion and mushroom (except the reserved 6) - would try again but with cooked veggies.
Outstanding and so juicy.
OK, I *really* revamped this one! I made it vegetarian by using boca crumbles for the beef. I also added a bit of garlic, and glazed the top with ketchup in the last 15 min of cook time. It was very yummy!!
My husband said to give this a 4.5! It was really very good. I added a few things...Sauteed onion, green pepper, and chunky chopped mushrooms and 1 packet of onion soup mix (got it from another recipe from this site). Also for the last 10 min I added a sauce of tomato paste and bbq sauce to the top. :) yummy! I will make it again.
Delicious. I omitted the bread crumbs and still turned out great.
This was *extremely* good. Everyone raved, and my roommates chose to eat the leftovers for every meal until they were gone -- not to mention made Sad Faces at the empty pan -- and I don't think there's higher praise than that. I really recommend using a meat thermometer as the recipe author suggests; when I cooked ours, it reached 160 way before an hour and 45 minutes were up.
My daughter who is very pick even liked this!
daughter did not like the mushrooms
Really tasty. I would just change to maybe add 1/2 cup bread crumbs and 1/2 cup of panko bread crumbs to keep it light and to soak up some of the juice as its really, really juicy. Also note that you need to let this sit for at least 10 minutes so that it can keep its form when you cut into it.
Instead of 1/2 lb fresh mushrooms I used a can( 1/4 lb. approx) of whole ones ( minced) because it's all i had. Added 3 cloves of minced garlic, dash of cayenne, some msg t.t( it does wonders) and a little more salt and pepper than recipe calls for. Didn't add the whole mushrooms in the middle. Added a layer of ketchup to the top of meatloaf before baking- did not use any in meatloaf mixture. Took just under 1 hr 45 min to bake. Cut beautifully. My mother could'nt get over how well it sliced-she was impressed-she's a meatloaf lover and so is my hubby- he said it's as good as his dad use to make it when he was a a kid. I used some of the "juice" from the meatloaf with a club house mushroom gravy mix, and it was divine. Love this recipe. Definately a keeper. And i hated meatloaf before this. Way to go! I would recommend this recipe to anyone- meatloaf fan or not!
This recipe was good... I made some interesting substitutions that you all could try. I used eggbeaters instead of whole eggs. I also have two ideas for the fresh mushrooms... Pennsylvania Dutch canned mushrooms or Cambell's Beefy Mushroom soup in the can, don't add water. Also scallions instead of onion... different flavor. tomato paste instead of katchup, and 2 Tbs. Steak Sauce, and dont forget fresh minced garlic and 1/2 cup Italian style breadcrums. I've tried all of this and it tastes great. Leave a little of the tomato paste to cover the top for the last 15-20 minutes of cook time. Thanks for listening.
this was gud, i added barbq pecos marinade with a bit of catch up,,,,i also added celery,etc. my boys loved it,,
We loved it. I definitely think the mushrooms add something special to a regular old favorite.
This is an outstanding recipe. I have been playing with it from time to time, substituting different mushrooms to see which one works wonderfully. I've found that Baby Bellas and Whitecap/Buttons work the best on this, while Maitake gives it a very smoky flavor but does not bind the meat as well. Your milage may vary on this.
The boyfriend RAVED. But then he always does that. I am not a meat eater, but the gravy from it was excellent! I added some onion soup mix in there too.
This is a wonderful meatloaf. The presentation with the mushrooms in the center is nice. This is definitely a keeper
Only 3 stars! My husband and I thought it was ok. We really liked having the mushrooms in it. Other then that it tasted like plain old meatloaf. Nothing special..
very delicious
Yummy! My boyfriend hates meatloaf - UNTIL NOW!
I'm not impressed. It was not very moist or tasty. Glazed meatloaf recipe was much more flavorful and moist.
simply Amazing!
Loved this one! Used tomato sauce instead of ketchup, but it was very very good! Made it for an admitted picky eater, who had never had a meatloaf before. He's asking me to make it again.
loved the recipe but needed more time to cook. Husband loved it and it was easy to make
When you love mushrooms as much as I do, this is fantastic!
This was very good. I minced the mushrooms (except the 6 whole ones) as well as the onion and half a red pepper in a food processor. I also added garlic. I also put garlic bbq sauce on top about 20 minutes before it was done baking. It was really tasty and juicy and I will definitely make it again!
This was okay. Nothing too special, a little bland for my familys tastes. Husband not a fan of the whole mushrooms. Would be good for kids. Easy & quick to make.
This recipe is excellent. Served it to company and they raved about it. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef. Turned out great.
Well, I am giving up on Meatloaf recipes. I don't know what it is I do wrong, but no matter what recipe I follow exactly, the meatloaf always sticks solidly to the bottom of the pan, even though I grease it well, AND slide a knife around the edge during the cooking process. It's so frustrating! This was just the same as all the other meatloaf recipes I try - it tastes ok with a good dousing of ketchup or bbq sauce - but it looks bad. *sigh* I just can't get it right. :(
good BASIC recipe, definately dosnt rate 5 stars. some of the comenters tips rate five stars tho, eg. sauteting mush adding garlic etc.
I tried this recipe because I love mushrooms and had never thought to add them to a meatloaf. This was pretty good but thought it could use a little garlic. The cooking time is far too long, I only cooked it for about an hour.
New family favorite. Delicious....
My boyfriend was very suprised when he seen the layer of mushrooms within the meatloaf. I felt like a gourmet chef! The meatloaf turned out very moist and wonderful! a+ to the creator
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections