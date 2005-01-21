Mushroom Meatloaf

OUT-OUT-RAGEOUS! We love meatloaf and I have three or four favorites - this now becomes #1! The only things I changed was because of what I was in the mood for - ketchup I am sure would have been fine but I substituted the ketchup with jarred beef gravy with mushrooms and poured what was left over the top of the meatloaf (inserted holes with my finger into the top of the meatloaf so the gravy could seep through). I also added just a dash of Worcestershire sauce and 1 l/2 tablespoons of Italian seasoning. I was only using a little more than a pound of beef so I cooked my loaf at 425 for 1 hour. (I always use that temp. for meatloaf) and at that temp you can put potatoes in the oven and they are baked through at the same time. Served creamed spinach with it. Dinner was done in no time and what comfort food!!! Thank you submitter - this meatloaf was soooo moist.