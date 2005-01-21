Mushroom Meatloaf

This meatloaf is extremely juicy, and the mushrooms give it an interesting flavor!

By RC2STEP

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine ground meat, minced mushrooms, bread crumbs, onion, ketchup, eggs, and salt and pepper. Mix well. Spread 1/2 of the mixture into the bottom of a loaf pan. Arrange 6 whole mushrooms stem down into meat. Top with rest of meat, patting to combine both halves.

  • Bake for 1 hour and 45 minutes, or until done. Internal temperature should measure 160 degrees F (70 degrees C) when done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
765 calories; protein 48.5g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 50.8g; cholesterol 263.3mg; sodium 1549.9mg. Full Nutrition
