Ground Beef Stroganoff
This easy, fast, and economical recipe sure to please. It is equally good over rice. Serve this family favorite with a green salad and a light dessert.
This easy, fast, and economical recipe sure to please. It is equally good over rice. Serve this family favorite with a green salad and a light dessert.
i don't understand the negative reviews here. obviously, this is not a gourmet recipe. but it is quick and filling comfort food that also happens to taste great, and is very easy to modify a bit here and there to suit your tastes. after i browned the beef, i rinsed it once to help eliminate grease. i browned the onions and mushrooms separately in a little butter, and i think that helped the flavor a lot. i increased the garlic powder a bit, and added a few dashes of dried dill. i decreased the mayo and increased the sour cream. also added just a bit of worchestershire sauce. although it doesn't look too spectacular, it tastes yummy!Read More
Apart from using fresh mushrooms, I made this as the recipe stated, and it was thin, bland and watery. So, I added a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup, some more garlic powder, lots of black pepper, several good sloshes of Worcestershire sauce, and a little more mustard powder. The result was much better! This is a great basic recipe, but it *does* need some modification. Thanks!Read More
i don't understand the negative reviews here. obviously, this is not a gourmet recipe. but it is quick and filling comfort food that also happens to taste great, and is very easy to modify a bit here and there to suit your tastes. after i browned the beef, i rinsed it once to help eliminate grease. i browned the onions and mushrooms separately in a little butter, and i think that helped the flavor a lot. i increased the garlic powder a bit, and added a few dashes of dried dill. i decreased the mayo and increased the sour cream. also added just a bit of worchestershire sauce. although it doesn't look too spectacular, it tastes yummy!
With a splash of worchesteshire, 12 oz. of sour cream, and less mayo...this recipe is very good. (It can get tangy if you use Miracle whip. I used Hellman's). I didn't think it was bland at all. It tasted exactly like I expected stroganoff to taste, only better!
This was yummy! I omitted the beef broth and used condensed cream of mushroom soup instead of just mushrooms. (I like my stroganoff thick!) I also added extra garlic powder and some basil. We ate leftovers for lunch the next day! Even my husband liked it!
Apart from using fresh mushrooms, I made this as the recipe stated, and it was thin, bland and watery. So, I added a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup, some more garlic powder, lots of black pepper, several good sloshes of Worcestershire sauce, and a little more mustard powder. The result was much better! This is a great basic recipe, but it *does* need some modification. Thanks!
Added add'l sour cream, lots of salt and pepper and dried parsley (to taste), which flavored the dish wonderfully without overpowering it. A great trick: since you only need 1/2 cup of beef broth, use the rest of the can in the water you boil the noodles in to add extra flavor - I ONLY USED 6 OZ EGG NOODLES - PERFECT AMOUNT!
Glad I checked previous reviews first so I knew what I was expecting. Bland, thin sauce and not enough of it. I added about 1T. worcestshire sauce, 1 T. vermouth,1t.yellow mustard, a few shakes of paprika, s&p, more sour cream and about 3/4 can of crm of mushroom soup.MMMMM now that's a ground beef stroganoff I can serve my husband and 18yr. old son!
YUMMY! The whole family loved this recipe. I used 1 1/2lbs of ground beef, so I just increased the sour cream and the mayo to make more sauce. My kids HATE mushrooms, so I just chopped them up really fine, and put them in with the ground beef, and they never even knew that they were in there. Easy, fast and CHEAP. Bet this meal didn't even cost $2.00 per person!
Used the recipe and added a little extra sour cream. I found it to be excellent and my wife has asked to add this to the monthly menu list. Definitely a keeper. Not fancy, just plain good.
I thought this was a great recipe. Like others have said, it doesn't look great, but it tasted great.
The beef stroganoff was good but the sauce could have packed a little more kick. Still, hubby loved it & that's good enough for me.
I don't understand this recipe. The mayo made it extremely oily. Why not just use cream instead? My second batch (with cream) turned out perfect and was very rich tasting without the oil and vinegar taste of the mayo.
My husband isn't a fan of ground beef, but this is his comfort food! I love this and make it often. Tonight I didn't have any beef broth, but I had a packet of Au Jus...I used about 1/3 of it, and I think it is even better, and if it's too thin, just add a tablespoon of flour to 1/4 c or so of milk and add that to your mixture...WORKS LIKE A CHARM!
Wonderful dish! I made it tonight. I cut up half an onion and saute for 5 mins. Then I threw in my chop meat to brown. I sprinkled minced garlic on top of meat while browning with a little adobo, a dollop of dijonnaise and worcheshire. After browning, I drained off all liquid. I then mixed in a a bowl worcheshire sauce, half a thing of sour cream and one large tablespoon of mayonnaise. I added beefy onion lipton soup mix and a cup of water. I added to beef in pan and let simmer for 15 minutes. Extremely flavorful. I cooked my noodles and added a teaspoon of butter so they wouldnt stick. This is a great recipe. Fast, Easy and Quick!
We really like this recipe. I have made it several times, and it's always a hit. I use about a Tsp (or more) of Dijon mustard instead of the mustard powder, and I also use beefy mushroom soup instead of the beef broth. This is an easy recipe to play around with and alter based on what you have on hand, or personal preference. I have used onion powder or dried minced onion in the place of the chopped onion and minced garlic in the place of the garlic powder...it always comes out good. Not fancy, but a good, quick weeknight meal.
As written, it's GOOD, but not great. WORTH MAKING AGAIN WITH MINOR CHANGES!! I'm a garlic fan so I automatically doubled the garlic powder, otherwise following the recipe EXACTLY (using light sour cream & mayo). **UPDATE**: double the listed onion & seasonings (4x the listed garlic), add pepper & increase sour cream by 1/4c while decreasing mayoby 1/4 c. This seasons it better, gives more zing while keeping it creamy. Wonderful & easy! :)
I've been making this recipe for more years than I'd care to admit to, and outside of the mayo, it's always served me well. I usually only use I.M.O. (a substitute for sour cream) rather than mayo and sour cream. Cookie
I tried this tonight and was not entirely disappointed. It was, as other reviewers said, a bit bland. It does need some zip. Next time I will add a can of cream of mushroom soup, some paprika, a Tbsp of all-purpose flour mixed up in the broth to thicken sauce and (to our taste) a shot of hot sauce. Then sprinkle a little parsley over the top of dish before serving. I have not used mayo before in a stroganoff, but I found it did not damage the flavor at all. I possibly might replace the garlic powder with a couple tsp of minced garlic instead. All-in-all, the dinner was enjoyable and I will make it again with my alterations.
I'm sorry but the recipie as written needs some help. First, ditch the mayo. All that will do is make your dish oily. I replace the mayo with heavy cream. Added about 2 tablespoons of worcester sauce, and a pinch of fresh oregano. It turned out great. Nice and creamy vs. watery and oily.
Trying the recipe as written was good Stroganoff and is a terrific starter if someone wants to have a base recipe. Stroganoff isn't supposed to be gourmet - but harty, tasty, and filling. Tonight I used 3/4 pound of a tender steak, cut it into pieces salting & peppering sauted in with chopped onion and canned mushrooms. (I even sprinkled in some ground flaxseed since we try to use that wherever possible for health reasons.) Upped the sourcream and added worchestire because I had no mayo (only Miracle Whip). Since Stroganoff is a bit sour, I made STARNETSA's "Green Beans with Cherry Tomatoes" to bring the meal into balance.
This is very good! I added some salt and pepper, but other than that, it's great. I didn't have mushrooms so I left them out, but that didn't stop my family from devouring the entire recipe. There were no leftovers!
This reminds me of one of the first dishes I learned to make for my husband 40 years ago. I found it in a cook book and it called for meat balls instead of just ground beef. It also used cream of mushroom soup. Over the years our budget got better and we used bite-sized pieces of left-over steak or roast beef, sometimes simmered briefly in wind. Lately we have used cream of celery soup instead of the cream of mushroom (easier on older tummies). We continue to doctor it up with parmesan cheese, garlic, green pepper (toss in at the last minute to warm not wilt) whatever we're in the mood for. We've learned not to omit the sour cream. This dish is always easy and tastey. Thanks for the memories!
This was a great recipe. I did change a few things. I didn't have mustard powder, so I used a squeeze of mustard instead. Also I used cream of mushroom soup instead of mushrooms and mayonaisse. Mine turned out wonderful. I have struggled before trying to get the amount of ingredients right with this recipe. But now I have a great recipe to follow and it's super easy and quick. Thanks. :)
This is really easy. It may not look wonderful, but it is very tasty.
Super easy, and really good.... I added onion soup mix in with the meat, as well as 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, kept every thing else the same, it was wonderful. My fussy family really enjoyed it, will make again, thanks for the great recipe ONE HAPPY MOMA
I've been making this dish for years. Brown the meat and drain the fat. I use a turkey baster. Add the chopped onions, lots of black pepper and garlic powder. I don't use salt. Stir. Add a can of mushroom soup, any kind. Stir. Add a can of mushroom pieces and stems. Stir. Cook for 10 minutes. Just before serving, I cover the mixture with sour cream to taste. and sprinkle it with dried parsley. I serve it over rice. I find that the trick to making this dish tasty, is lots of garlic and pepper.
This was great although I have to admit I changed quite a bit and it turned phenomenal. I added 2 cans of mushroom soup, about 10 cloves of real garlic, 3 tbsp of soy sauce (You would be amazed what this does to a mushroom sauce, amazing) A tiny bit of worchester sauce, and added skim milk till I got th right consistency! With some salt/pepper and a dash of paprika, you will fall over at how delicious this is! I will also add that I omitted the mustard and mayo. Hope this helps to give this recipe that added kick!!!!! Not the healtiest meal, but worth it cause its just soooo delish!
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars for it's versatility b/c I changed it quite a bit. Here's what I used: 1 lb. ground turkey red wine 1/2 tbsp. dried mustard 1/4 tsp. minced garlic 1 can cream of mushroom soup slightly less than 1/2 cup sour creme 1/2 cup fat free mayo garlic salt/pepper to taste worcestershire sauce 1/2 chopped onion 1/2 cup beef broth appr. 3 tbsp. prepared horseradish elbow macaroni I browned the ground turkey with a splash of worcestershire sauce. I then drained and added the chopped onion, cooked for about 5 minutes. I combined the mustard, garlic, mayo, cream of mushroom soup, and beef broth. I added this to the beef/onion mixture and cooked for about 10 minutes. While this was cooking I cooked the elbow macaroni. About 3 minutes before I took off the beef mixture I added the horseradish and garlic salted/pepper to taste. Once the macaroni was cooked, I drained and combined. My family said it was the best stroganoff they ever tasted. I was very surprised and pleased that you couldn't taste the fat free mayo at all. I only changed the recipe b/c I didn't have all of the ingrediants. We were thrilled with the taste. Next time I'll use fat free sour cream and low fat cream of soup to make it a true low fat recipe.
I used 7 large mushrooms and a medium red onion (you can never have too many fresh mushrooms). Sauteed then added the meat. It's mperative that you drain after the meat has cooked. I added a little more sour cream for texture and taste. This is a good recipe if you're looking for something to do with that pound of burger and don't want to make spaghetti sauce again. It's easy, tasty, and hearty.
I have made stroganoff before and it wasn't nearly as good as this. That being said, I now know that I'm not a fan of this traditional dish. I just can't help but feel like I need to add more veggies and seasoning. The only change I made was to use more sour cream and no mayo. I'm glad to have had a more authentic recipe to try. Thanks.
Easy Warm Comfort Food that fills you up! I read most of the other reviews and changed a few things. Doubled the amount of ground beef, decreased sour cream and mayo to 1/4 cup. Seasoned beef with salt pepper garlic onion and and a nice size dash of Cayanne (goes well with the sour cream and mayo) then instead of beef broth I added a 1/2 can of beef GRAVY and 1/2 cream mushroom soup for a thicker base. Wash Delishious with a little more flavor and thickness! Enjoy :-)
I like this recipe, it's quick and easy, sure it can use some tweaks and additions. I sauteed one whole onion with two cloves of minced garlic, and a chopped green pepper before adding the beef and browning. I seasoned everything with salt and pepper. I've made this recipe with the exact ratios of spices and sauce ingredients and I've also used prepared mustard, more sour cream, less mayo. I always add some dill weed and smoked paprika.
Maybe just put in 1 c sour cream and skip the mayo.
Wasn't bad at all. Way better than Hamburger helper!! for this recipe i used 1 can of condensed Campbell cream of mushroom soup. 2 Teaspoons of fresh garlic. rottoni noodles, and scallions for decoration to add a splash of color and a impressive way to dress up the stroganoff!! Overall me and my kids enjoyed it very much!
12-1-09 everyone liked. John put some over baked potato and said that was great.
I can't thank you enough for putting this recipe on this website! I was literally in tears one night not knowing what to make for dinner. I was on the floor of my kitchen crying out to God to help me know what to quickly feed my family that everyone would like and I remembered this website. Even my 3 year old who usually struggles to eat and normally never wants a second helping - ate this up and wanted more. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!
This was a good recipe. I did as others and added 3/4 cup sour cream and 1/4 cup mayo. I increased the garlic powder and added 1 tsp. black pepper and salt to taste. 1/2 package of lipton onion soup helps the flavor a lot! This is great over a baked potato also.
It was ok but if you are not a big mayonnaise fan you may want to skip this reciepe. I don't like the meat in Stragonoff so I thought this would work. I juse a bit more sc than it said to but either way I could taste the mayonnaise. I like mayonnaise spread thinly on a turkey sandwich and I don't mind it in tuan salad or chicken salad but this just tasted like mayonnaise to me. My husband liked it but me and my son did not. So I'm giving it two stars for my husband.
This was my first attempt at a stroganoff, and the results were fantastic!! I did apply some of the other reviewer's suggestions. I increased the sour cream and decreased the mayo, added a can of cream of mushroom soup, and added worcestershire to taste. My husband and I both agreed the worcestershire is a needed addition. It was super yummy. This is being added to my collection of quick-and-easy weeknight recipes!!
I read the reviews first prior to preparing the Ground Beef Stroganoff and would like to share my minor adjustments. Ingredients: 1 lb. ground beef 1/2 c. chopped onion 1 tsp. yellow mustard 1 tsp. butter 1/2 tsp. garlic powder 3/4 c. sour cream 1/4 c. mayonnaise 1. Heat skillet on medium-heat and place butter in it to melt. 2. Add ground beef and let it brown (season with salt, pepper and basil). Then add the chopped onions (season again). 3. While browning the ground beef and onions, take a bowl and add the sour cream, mayonnaise, yellow mustard, mix. 4. Pour the mixture into the skillet and combine the sauce with the ground beef and onions (season with salt, pepper and garlic salt). *Remember to keep seasoning to avoid the bland flavor the ground beef gives off. I served this for dinner on top of rice; it's very filling. My boyfriend thought it looked grotesque but very much enjoyed it and my best friend loved it.
Quick, easy, delicious! Did not have mustard powder, so I just omitted it. Husband loved it - will make again.
I never would have thought to combine these ingredients, but the end result was good.
We had no dry mustard so just used a smidge of prepared dijon. Very good, easy and tasty. Served with brown rice.
It's so EASY and delicious, it feels wrong
I made this recipe last night and my husband loved it! I read the reviews and like others I cut down the mayo by half and used more sour cream than it called for. I also used Worcestershire sauce in the meat while cooking it and then added cooking red wine, once the meat was done I used about 3 tbs. of the broth and added it to the sour cream sauce and drained the rest from the meat before adding the sauce in! Instead of ground beef I used beef tips! Great recipe! It was amazing and so simple! I will be making this again!
It was a little bland. We added the cream of mushroom soup, but it needed pepper and a little more flavoring...
I am sorry to report that I was very unimpressed with this recipe. While it was cooking, the smell of mayonnaise was very strong. I thought the sour cream would mellow it out, but it didn't. I added 1/2 can of cream of mushroom (didn't help much) When the noodles were mixed in, I did a taste test and all I could taste was the mayo! I won't use it in Stroganoff ever again! I'm not trying to discredit the author, but the taste of this meal did not work for me.
Yum Yum Yum....need I say more....the whole family loved it. I couldn't stop sampling it before I finished preparing the rest of dinner. The only suggestion is not to cook the entire amount of noodles...was a little too much. Other than that it was fabulous, and pretty easy too.
Everyone love it or liked it. Five stars for easy and quick. Harty flavor and stick to your ribs filling. This one goes in the regular dinner file.
I made the recipe as written, only adding cream of mushroom soup per other reviewers advice. There is some awful taste in every bite that I can't narrow down what it is? I didn't even buy the cheap mayonaise. A friend of mine came over just as I was finishing and I had her try the first bite. When she made an awful face I thought to myself.. that's kind of rude. Until I tried it... it really was that bad.
This beef stroganoff turned out pretty good for as simple as it was, but could definitely use more flavor, and the sauce needs to be thicker. I would add more seasoning next time, and either add a cream of mushroom soup or make a roux to thicken the sauce up.
Wonderful! I didn't have sour cream so went with other users idea of mushroom soup and added Mrs Dash and Worcester sauce. Also used fresh mushrooms and prepared mustard. Very Good. Will make again.
This was easy and tasty. I don't like mushrooms so I added some canned peas instead and it was good. I also added some worchester sauce and some salt and pepper. Would make this again.
This recipe tasted great. Next time i make it i might double the amount of ingredients for hte sauce. we will be making this often it was so good.
I just made this last night and it turned out great. I didn't add any mushrooms though because I can't stand them but the rest of the recipe worked great.
Quick, easy, very good. I combined certain advice with my own touches to make this an excellent recipe. A little worchestershire in the broth before you mix, a small squirt of spicy brown mustard(had none dry), a little tobasco(can't get enough) and some dried parsley while the sauce is simmering with the hamburger. I will be excited to try this recipe as proper beef stroganoff. BTW, added quite a bit of parm blend (w/asiago and romano), as my daughter is quite fond of cheese. Not gourmet, but excellent for quick & easy
I used real mushrooms instead of the can. My husband loved it so much that he asked me to make another batch for his lunch the next day.
This was just okay. We had dinner quick and easy. Noticed right away there is no salt and pepper so I added that, and I used fresh sauteed mushrooms which could have been a factor in making it so runny. Even after adding seasonings and more beef we felt there was something missing.
Not my favorite. The mayonnaise definitely added an unpleasant flavor and it needed seasonings as it was very bland. I won't be making this particular recipe again.
I made this recipe during the week when time was at a premium. I too have never heard of mayo in stroganoff, but decided I would try it since I didn't have much sour cream to work with. While it was cooking I tasted it to see if I needed to add any spices and I could taste nothing but the mayo. I was hoping that simmering for awhile would decrease the taste but that was not the case. We weren't too fond of this recipe and I ended up making pb&j sandwiches. I think deleting the mayo and increasing the sour cream to make a creamy sauce would be the right thing for this recipe. Sorry, I liked the concept.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I did make a couple of changes due to what I had on hand and personal preference. I used plain Greek yogurt in place of the sour cream and I doubled up on the dry mustard and garlic powder. Next time, and yes there will be many next times, I will use fresh mushrooms and brown them with the meat for even better flavor. Thanks. This is a keeper.
This was good, if a little bland. I fixed my noodles in beef boullion, and it was great. I'll fix it again.
I thought it was really quick and really easy. I also added the can of mushroom soup, only used 1/4 cup mayo and a 1/4 cup sour cream. We loved it!!!
my mother used to make this... one change- she always used a Tbsp of A-1 sauce to add a bit of kick. I also made an extra cup of sauce using the mayo and sour cream mixture. We love to have extra sauce on flat noodles! I used fresh mushrooms. I saute them in some EVOO with the onion.
Did not like this recipe. Mayo was overpowering. Easy enough. Will try another recipe next time.
Didn't like the mayonnaise flavor so I added some A-1 as another reviewer recommended. I also used fresh pre-sliced mushrooms instead of canned and added the sour cream at the very end instead of with the mayo and broth. Overall quick and easy, but a little on the bland side, but you can adjust the seasonings to your own families tastes.
I thought this was a great recipe, but I almost always add stuff. I also always use fresh mushrooms and garlic, when I have them on hand. I didn't have enough sour cream, so I substituted some plain Greek yogurt. And I added seasonings: allspice, nutmeg and a bit of paprika, along with some fresh basil. Oh, and I used a can of cream of celery soup! Delicious!
Loved this recipe. I read the reviews before hand and added more liquid. I used 1 cup of sour cream plus a cup of heavy cream. This made it nice and creamy. I also added worcestershire to the meat for more flavor. This is a keeper!
This recipe was easy and delicious as promised. I also decreased mayo while increasing sour cream and added touch of worchestershire. Haven't had ground beef stroganoff since I was a child...my husband loved it and I loved making it!
Easy and pretty tasty. Will make again!
This was a popular meal in our home. I did make small changes, mainly using fresh mushroom and garlic. The resulting mixture needed a bit of salt, but this was a nice, quick, satisfying meal.
This recipe is quick and very tasty. I've made it twice now and used some of the other reviewer suggestions. I used 3/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 light mayo, 1 can cream of mushroom soup, increased the beef broth to 1 cup, increased the dry mustard to 1 tsp and added some worcestershire sauce. I left out the mushrooms because my girls probably wouldnt eat this with them. I cooked a 12oz bag of whole wheat egg noodles and added it right to the sauce! Thumbs up from my 3 little girls and my husband. Definitely will keep this recipe!
I like that it doesn't call for canned condensed soups and is more fresh items. I used fresh mushrooms, drained some juice out from the mayo mixture, then added more sour cream as well as worcestshire sauce and pepper. With these modifications I loved it and will cook it again.
This is a great recipe..my household loved it !! Have made it several times.
I'm not a big stroganoff person but this was really good. My husband gave it 5 stars because this is one I made especially for him. :)
At the suggestions of other reviewers, I reduced the mayo to 1/4 cup, increased the sour cream to 3/4 cup, added a splash of Worcestershire sauce and a can of cream of mushroom soup, salt and pepper to taste, and cooked the noodles in water with beef bouillon added. My picky 2 year old and husband loved it. It made enough for at least two meals. I also added some Tony Chachere seasoning to my personal serving, which was great!
I listened to reviews and did alot of the same. fresh mushrooms and alot more seasoning
I made this delicious meal with the tweaks of the other reviewers and my husband gave me the best compliment saying it was just like his mom used to make. So thank-you to all the reviewers for making my day.
This recipe turned out all right. Compared to my sister-in-law's recipe, though, this didn't nearly measure up. It was quick and easy and did taste good; however, I guess that I'm just spoiled. :-) Thanks for sharing, though!
I made it with red potatoes instead of mushrooms and superior touch beef base with a little water instead of broth and added tomato paste, some sherry, and some white wine. yum!
VERY good. As written. I wasn't sure if Mustard Powder and Dry Mustard was the same, but I used Dry Mustard. This was a very good dish that we will use in our monthly rotation.
Recipe was fine in a pinch but was bland and not as creamy as I would like. I did not make any substitutes or changes to the recipe.
Excellent flavor and pretty simple to make. Added a can of cream of mushroom soup to thicken the stroganoff up a bit although that was simply a personal preference. We'll definitely eat this again!
I thought it was an ok recipe although I ommitted the mayo and mushrooms, browned the beef in a large pan, drained fat, drained the beef further on paper towel (It was 85%) sauteed onion and 1clove minced garlic in butter in large pan. In a separate saucepan, made a white sauce with 2T. butter melted, whisked in 2T. flour until smooth and bubbly, then whisked in 1c. beef stock and 1c. milk, brought to simmer over med high heat. Once thickened I added it to the sauteed onion, garlic, browned beef. Also added 1/4 t. tarragon, 1T. Worchestershire, salt and pepper with 3/4c. sour cream--heat through, served over egg noodles. Kids and Hubby liked it.
This was delicious and speedy! Needed a pasta recipe that had ground beef in it and the thought of red sauce was not sitting right with me. I will definitely make this again!
I thought this recipe was very good. I followed the other reviews and added more sour cream to the sauce. I agree it would have been too saucy had I not. I also added parsley to the meat mixture for flavor and added the remaining beef broth to the water for boiling the egg noodles. Excellent idea for enhancing the flavor. Will certainly make again. Tasty and easy, and everything is usually on hand for last minute dinner arrangments.
It was very good. 16oz. of noodles was WAY too much. I would half that next time. I also will leave out the mayo and just use sour cream, but otherwise, my boyfriend loved it.
It may not really be fair for me to rate this, because I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I used 1 cup of sour cream and eliminated the mayonnaise entirely; I have never heard of mayonnnaise in stroganoff. I kept everything else the same. I thought this was very bland, and too runny. But, who knows, maybe if I had included the mayonnaise I might have liked it better.
Very yummy! Used cream of mushroom instead of mushrooms. Added Worcestershire sauce to give it a kick. Will make it again!
I am trying to cut calories, so I used ground turkey, fat-free sour cream, lite mayonaise, and low-sodium beef broth. It was delicious!!! I will definately make this again.
This recipe was a little bland for me. My husband likes just about everything and even he thought it was bland. Add more salt or other seasonings to spice it up and it would be just fine.
This was pretty good but probably not worth the calorie intake. I did reduce the mayo content to 1/4 cup and used light mayo. Next time I will try making it with fat free sour cream.
this was wonderful! i didn't have mustard powder so i just gave it a generous squirt of creole mustard (maybe2T?) i used light sour cream and light mayo, and it didn't taste "light" at all. and we omitted the mushrooms for personal preference. i served it over egg noodles as suggested with green beans and it was quick easy and delicious. thank you!
I did not care for this recipe. Made it tonight for dinner and had to go for plan b dinner. Shortcut stroganoff is no bueno!
I made this recipe last week and it turned out ok. Then while it was simmering I added some worshechire sauce. I think about 2 teaspoons, then it turned out really well! My husband hates beef stroganoff but really enjoyed this one. (I told him it was just a noodle dish!)
Found this to be bland. (That's common for us.) But didn't hate it. Will try again & double spices.
This was really simple and worked out great for me since I only had a half cup of sour cream on hand. I used beef bouillion cube and half c water instead of broth. The sauce was rather bland and I thought it was predominantly mayonnaise tasting which I didn't care for at all. The rest of my family liked theirs and devoured every bite. I added a little parsley for color. Thanks for sharing, my family has full happy tummies after fixing this one.
It's okay, but it seems like there's something missing in the flavor. I will give it another try and tweak it a bit and then add my changes to the review.
Sooo Good! I made this a bit different than the original, using things I already had. I started by cooking about a teaspoonful of minced garlic in some olive oil, then added 2 chopped green bell peppers, and a half of a large onion, chopped. Seasoned with salt and pepper and a blast or two of butter spray and cooked until soft/crisp, then put them on a plate for later. Browned a pound of very lean ground beef in same pan, seasoned with season salt, and pepper. Then put the bell pepper/onion mix back into the pan when the beef was done. Mixed a can of cream of mushroom soup, about 3/4 cup of sour cream (maybe more, I don't usually measure things), about 1/4 cup of mayo. Added a slosh of A1 beacause I wanted to add Worstershire, but didn't have any and that seemed like a reasable substitute. Mixed into beef and veggies and let simmer. It seemed a little thick and like it needed a beefier flavor and I had no beef broth, so I made some. I used a packet of Top Ramen beef flavoring, dumped it into my mushroom soup can, added hot water a bit at a time, and stirred with my sour cream scooping spoon until I had some nice flavored broth. Then added this slowly until the consistancy of the Stoganoff seemed right. Served on buttered toast with green beans on the side. Amazingly good. My husband loved it too. I am sure we will have it again soon.
I like my stroganoff to be more saucy than meaty SO I added probably another cup of sourcream and another 1/2 cup beef broth. I used a can of Cream of Mushroom soup instead of the mayonnaise. I also added probably 1 tablespoon of Worstershire sauce, and probably almost a full teaspoon of garlic powder. Loved it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections