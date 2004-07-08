Ground Beef Stroganoff

3.8
604 Ratings
  • 5 196
  • 4 246
  • 3 82
  • 2 31
  • 1 49

This easy, fast, and economical recipe sure to please. It is equally good over rice. Serve this family favorite with a green salad and a light dessert.

Recipe by Linda Russell

Gallery
72 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Break up ground meat into a large skillet, and add onion, mushrooms, garlic powder, and mustard powder. Cook and stir over medium heat until the meat is browned and onion is tender. Drain off excess fat.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, and beef broth. Stir into beef mixture, and cook over low heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Do not stir too much.

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until done. Drain. Serve sauce over hot noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
696 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 45.9g; fat 44g; cholesterol 139mg; sodium 481.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022