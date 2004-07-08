Ground Beef Stroganoff

Sooo Good! I made this a bit different than the original, using things I already had. I started by cooking about a teaspoonful of minced garlic in some olive oil, then added 2 chopped green bell peppers, and a half of a large onion, chopped. Seasoned with salt and pepper and a blast or two of butter spray and cooked until soft/crisp, then put them on a plate for later. Browned a pound of very lean ground beef in same pan, seasoned with season salt, and pepper. Then put the bell pepper/onion mix back into the pan when the beef was done. Mixed a can of cream of mushroom soup, about 3/4 cup of sour cream (maybe more, I don't usually measure things), about 1/4 cup of mayo. Added a slosh of A1 beacause I wanted to add Worstershire, but didn't have any and that seemed like a reasable substitute. Mixed into beef and veggies and let simmer. It seemed a little thick and like it needed a beefier flavor and I had no beef broth, so I made some. I used a packet of Top Ramen beef flavoring, dumped it into my mushroom soup can, added hot water a bit at a time, and stirred with my sour cream scooping spoon until I had some nice flavored broth. Then added this slowly until the consistancy of the Stoganoff seemed right. Served on buttered toast with green beans on the side. Amazingly good. My husband loved it too. I am sure we will have it again soon.