Rib Eye Steaks with a Soy and Ginger Marinade
This is a great marinade for steaks, and is wonderful for beef strips for stir-frys.
This recipe is Great ! My husband and I have tried this 4 times now - He actually requested it yesterday, definately a keeper. We don't usually marinade rib eye steaks because they are so tender anyway - but this is a nice change. Excellent Flavor !! And Oh Sooo Tender ! UPDATE - we never use to marinate ribeyes but we use this all the time now - the flavor is so good and it is so tender / just cooking steaks with seasoning just isn't the same. Thank you for sharing this recipe. Awesome !!!Read More
This was great right up to where he said to cut the steak to test for doneness. That really dries a steak out. Any steak should be rested for at least 5 minutes after cooking to redistribute the juices. If you cut it, you just are letting the juices run out and drying out your steak. Use your finger to test for firmness. Very soft/squishy is rare, well done is very firm.Read More
This marinade rocked my face off. I exchanged honey for the syrup in the recipe and added a little more hot sauce and I thought it was great.
My quickness rating includes marinating time, but it's a fairly simple recipe. Marinated my steaks overnight, then grilled them on a George Foreman grill--it was great! I took the leftover marinade and boiled it--killed the bacteria AND reduced it into a nice sauce that I served over the steaks and the rice I was serving them with. Yum!
Wow, fabulous flavor and got high marks from my guests! I didn't have all the fresh ingredients handy so I substituted red hot pepper flakes for the hot sauce, ground ginger for fresh ginger and added a teaspoon of horseradish. I marinated the meat overnight and boiled the leftover marinade for a sauce. Definitely restaurant quality.
I was surprised at how good my filet mignons turned out. I halved the recipe for 2 steaks; subbed 1/4 tsp. ground ginger for fresh and broiled the steaks. These would've been better on the grill instead of broiling. I will definitely make again!
I ended up marinating the steaks for 2 days. They were absolutely delicious. Juicy and tender.
I have used thie recipe many times and we all love it. I don't usually have beer on hand, so I subsitute 1/2 Cup of Olive Oil. I also marinade it for 1 - 2 days for the full flavoring. Yum!
Absolutely delicious. I only marinated for a couple hours, next time will be over-night. For the beer, I used The Famous Taddy Porter from Samuel Smith, I recommend it.
I let this sit in the fridge for one and a half hours. It didn't do much for the meat part of the steak, but the fat part picked up a wonderful taste. Perhaps it should have stayed in the marinade overnight for more flavor. As it was - not bad - but it could have been much better.
I gave this a 4, my husband gave it a 5. The only reason for the 4 was that it was too salty for me. The next time I'll use 1/2 low-sodiium soy sauce and 1/2 regular soy sauce. This created a very tender and flavorful steak. My husband puts sauces on EVERYTHING, he didn't need or want a sauce on this steak. That alone deserves a rating of a 5.
These were excellent! I had to sub honey for the maple syrup as I didn't have any and I addded some red pepper flakes. I marinaded for 24 hours and my son couldn't get enough! Will definitely make again!
I have been using allrecipes for years and this is the first time I've registered, just specifically to rate this marinade. It is amazing.
We thought this marinade was really good except for the overwhelming flavor of sesame oil. We like to normally try a recipe by the book first and then adjust as we feel needed if at all. We both like sesame oil, so it wasn't bad, but that particular oil is very overpowering and we didn't taste the ginger or soy at all. We will definitely make this again, just using a sparse amount of the sesame oil. (A little goes a LONG way!) Thanks for the recipe!!
I followed the recipe exactly, but I found the steak somewhat bland tasting. I think it was because of 1/2 cup of beer is too much and offset the flavour of all the other ingredients.
Beyond fabulous! More than enough marinade for two Tri-tip roasts (a west coast cut), totaling 3.5 pounds. I marinated for two days and barbequed for approx 30 minutes. Best med-rare - if overcooked, it tastes like beef jerky. The end result does not taste too much like "asian" food - it could go with anything. I used one tsp ginger powder instead of fresh, and one tsp Vietnamese hot chili sauce (Shriracha) for hot sauce. And re: the comment that was made by another reviewer that the marinade smelled and tasted terrible... in my experience the best marinades always smell funky prior to cooking!
Loved this. Would not change a thing.
I loved this! One thing - remember to add the beer AFTER mixing the other ingredients! I threw everything into a shaker...well, you can guess what happened! But, I marinated the whole day and grilled in the evening - the flavor was unbeatable! Good job!
This was very good, I just wish I would've marinated overnight. Simple to make, I always add extra garlic.
This was great on deer steaks! Normally the deer meat needs more oil in the marinade to stay moist when grilling, but these were great. To marinate evenly, I placed the items in a gallon ziploc bag, close and massage into the meat , then lay flat in the fridge. (Make sure most all the air is out of the bag). This also solves the problem of making everything in the fridge smell like the meat.
I used this recipe for sirloin, Zucchini and pineapple skewers. The only difference I made, I dumped in the pineapple juice for a can of pineapple. I'm a caterer and used these at an event for 150. They went fast. I had made hundreds of toothpick sized skewers with a cube of meat, a chunk of pineapple and a slice of zucchini. Awesome flavor!
WOW! Totally YUMMY! This is an easy, wonderful, recipe for anytime. I used mine to marinate my beef in for a spicy beef stir-fry. I did however had to sub a few ingredients because I didn't have them on hand. I used honey in place of maple syrup, olive oil in place of sesame oil and then added in a tsp. of toasted sesame seeds. Just a REALLY GREAT recipe! Thanks for sharing. : )
great steak marinade- i left it in the fridge for 2 days- and it ended up tasting great. almost like a chinese marinade that my mom used growing up- i used mirin (rice wine) instead of the beer, and since i didnt have syrup- i substituted honey instead. will definitely try again
My husband could not stop saying "This is Good" "Wow this is Really Good". And all I could think was "Wow, this was so easy to make." Thanks for this recipe I love steak.
My family and I liked this recipe. I changed it just a bit per other reviews. I added lots more garlic (we love the stuff) and a little more ginger. I also added a few dashes of worstershire sauce. We prefer different cuts of steak, so I used New York Strips and Fillets. I marinated them for about 4 hours. The steaks were juicy and tender and had a great taste. We will use this marinade again. Thanks!
Thanks William for sharing such a GREAT marinade! We tried it for the first time last night and were very impressed with the taste after only marinading the steak and chicken for 90 minutes. The only minor changes that we would make for our taste buds would be low sodium soy sauce and less maple syrup. After reading a few other reviews, I think we'll add more hot sauce too. We will have this again soon. THANKS!
I get asked for the recipe every time I make this. Absolutely awesome. It's good on chicken and pork, too. Tried that a few times ;)
Even with variations, this recipe made bland steaks savory after only an hour to marinate!
Tried this today on my Traeger wood pellet grill, using a combination of maple and garlic flavored pellets. (If you haven't grilled on a Traeger, you're missing something.) I believe the maple syrup was the kicker. I've tried similar recipes, but never with pancake syrup. This is a very good marinade.
I marinated the steaks for at least 7 hours. The steaks were tender, juicy and I could definitely taste the sesame, ginger and soy sauce, which was well balanced. nothing was too overpowering. I did not however add any beer since I did not have any on hand. I did add olive oil along with sesame oil from what other reviewers suggested. I made this with regular white rice and potato salad. A very tasty and satisfying meal!
I have put this on steak, chicken and salmon and it is amazing on all of them!
Delicious!! B/c we are watching the carbs, I used Splenda brown sugar.
awesome! everyone loved it.
This was great and it really helped to tenderize the ribeye (I only marinated it for about an hour). The hot sauce helps to add just the right amount of kick. The ginger (I used the pureed ginger found in jars near garlic in produce section) and sesame oil really give an authentic Asian taste.
I might try this again, and allow for longer marinading time. I had my steak in for about 1 and half hours prior to cooking. It had a nice flavor, was just very mild to me and I was hoping for a stronger flavor and also hoping that with the syrup this would somehow glaze my steak more. Definately not bad though.
Holy cow. I read all the reviews and thought ok but HOW amazing can this be? The answer is ALL THAT AND THEN SOME!! Marinated for 12 hours, tender, juicy, amazing-stop-you-in-your-tracks flavor. Used Shiner Bock beer. Cannot wait to make it again.
This recipe was EXCELLENT!!! We used it for sirloin steaks, and it turned out great!
I made this twice. Once with rib-eye and once with tenderloin. It just didn't hit a home run with me. I marinaded for about 4 hours each time. I'll likely try it one last time but will marinade overnight to see if their's a significant difference.
My boyfriend came home with some rib eye steaks the other night and suggested I put a marinade on them. In search for something new to try I logged into this site. To my suprise, this was the recipe of the day so I figured I'd look no more. This recipe was AWESOME! I followed the recipe exactly. Then took the left over marinade and reduced it into a sauce and poured it over top of the cooked steaks (thanks to the suggestions of other people's reviews). I've already made it again since the first time and it was just as good. I can't wait to make this for family and friends!
Thank you for the idea! I switched it up a little bit and it came out great! I didnt want it hot or sweet so i left out the hot sauce and the maple syrup and instead used orange juice. I also used wine instead of beer.
awesome flavor , I used honey instead of syrup, reminds me of teriyaki sandwiches i used to always get as a kid , i will be making this often! thanks for sharing
This is basically a teriyaki, but the beer element really helps to tenderize the meat. I used this on skirt steak, a tough cut. I marinaded it for 24 hours and it was very tender. I think I'll use this on my tougher cuts, not on rib eyes, since they don't need the tenderization. Great flavor, and versatile for many cuts of meat!
absolutely a keeper ... didn't have beer so just used a little olive oil. so tender!
Reduced sesame oil to 1/4 tsp and added crushed peppercorns. Excellent.
I tried this last night and I must say it was delish!! However I followed some of the comments and did not use as much sesame oil and I wish I did.. I felt it needed the more salty taste of the oil. My hubby was very hesitant that I was using a marinade on such a wonderful steak but he was pleasantly happy with it and requested it again soon.. Thanks for sharing this one!!
This tasted pretty good, but nothing too exciting. We cut up the leftover steaks the next day and put it on a green salad with some Asian Ginger Dressing from this site for lunch.
Overall this was good. A little similar to one I already make. Nice change to a salad.
Very tender. The soy was a bit overpowering for the hubby's and my taste. Next time will use half the amount of soy and substitute the other half with worcestershire. Thanks for the recipe!
You just turned my kitchen into the best steakhouse in town. I'm not a beer drinker, so I substituted 1/2 cup olive oil, and I marinated the very thick sirloin for under two hours before pan-frying it to rare perfection and topping it with herb butter. It was so flavorful, but somehow subtle at the same time. This recipe is now on a sticky note on the front of my recipe binder. I will be making it a lot.
This was so good next time I need to make more steak
Followed recipe exactly and thought it was good--not sure we will try again, but it was a nice change.
Excellent.
This was fantastic! I followed the recipe exactly! It was very easy and delicious. Even my husband the chef loved it, thank you!
I cut this recipe in half. I only had two large ribeyes. I let it marinate in the refridgerator for three hours. It was soooo delicious and the meat was so tender, we didnt even need a knife to cut it. Easy to make, will definetley make this one again, possiby trying deer steaks the next time.
Absolutely delicious!!!! I put it in the crock pot & let it cook for 6 to 8 hours. The meat was so tender and the marinade was great. a new favorite! I used seasame seeds instead of seasame seed oil. still great.
One of the best marinades I have ever used on steak. I did use RibEyes which are tender to start with, but the marinade made them fork tender. Will continue to use over and over.
Great with every kind of steak I've tried! I get complements every time.
GREAT marinade for rib eyes. All it needs is a baked potato and big salad to complete this perfect meal.
Followed the recipe except no beer on hand, gave it a splash of sherry instead. Not good. Odd taste, wanted it sweeter.
This marinate made a New York strip steak absolutely AWESOME. The only reason I downgraded this from 5 stars is that we felt it was too salty (not everyone might feel that way, though). Next time I would use lite soy sauce. I used 1/2 of the original recipe to marinate the 12 oz. steak (weight after trimming off fat, etc.), and there was WAY too much sauce. Next time I would only use 1/4 of the sauce for that amount of meat. I put the steak and marinate in a Ziploc bag and refrigerated it for 2 hrs. before grilling it. YUM, YUM.
I had a big round steak that I wanted to do ~something~ with but couldn't decide what. I doubled this recipe and put it in this marinade overnight. When it was time to eat I cut the steak in half and seared one half of it on both sides in a ribbed skillet. I didn't want it to be well done. It was FANTASTIC!!! I served it with a bed of romain lettuce. The dressing I created for that was just a plop of real mayo, a small orange cut up, some slivered onions and sugar. I let that dressing weep together for about an 30 minutes while I fixed the lettuce and the meat. Thats it. It was also FANTASTIC and went beautifully next to this Ginger steak! Tonight: Repeat of last night to use up (oh darn) the other half of that steak! I can only imagine how delicious it will be after being in the marinade for another 24 hours!!!
We really liked this review. In fact, my husband wanted me to use again for meat that we are having for dinner tomorrow. We only marinated 1 hour and loved the flavor.
This is an excellent recipe. The only change I made was to omit the beer and it turned out great. I've marinated it for an hour in the refrigerator and longer, but the extra time isn't necessary. The first time I made it using the broiler, the second using a grill, which definitely helped.
This was great - and in my opinion, has restaurant quality taste. I didn't have fresh ginger on hand so substituted the tbsp with the equivalence of 1/8 teaspoon of ground ginger.. I also used pancake (butter flavored) syrup and forgot to add the mustard powder - nonetheless, EXCELLENT. This was very tender and juicy. I marinated the steaks for about 5 1/2 hours before grilling.
This is an awesome recipe! I cooked it for my family and we all fell in love with it!!! I am very suprised how it all turned out! I can't wait till my husband comes home for Christmas from the Army so he can try it!!!
Tasty, but a bit too sweet, that the flavor of the steak was masked too much. Might try again, but without the maple syrup.
I did not care for this recipe.
I had never marinated anything in beer before so I was a bit skeptical about it. Shouldn't have! I'm not a huge fan of red meat (made this to please my boyfriend) but I really enjoyed this dish. Served it with peanut butter noodles from this site: great combination!
This is a great recipe! The only thing I changed was to add extra ginger and spicy sauce and this was perfect, My oldest son, who doesn't eat much steak, said that if I cook his steak like this, he will eat steak every time I cook it.
Phenomenal! Thank you for sharing :) I followed the recipe to a "T" and eveyone raved about it.
I made this for valentine/anniversary...it was WONDERFUL. Try it with the Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes recipe on this site and also the grilled asparagus recipe on this site. The combination is AWESOME. My family is still talking about how good this was.
This is a phenom recipe. I've been making it for about 3 years and it is a huge family favorite. The only changes I make are to increase the ginger and garlic (there's never enough), as well as the maple syrup (up to 1/2 cup). I also boil the marinade for a great sauce (wonderful on mashed potatoes). Thank you SO much William for sharing this amazing recipe!
This recipe was really very good. I thought I had beer when I started but got to frig & my husband had drank the last of it. :) So I used a cup of merlot instread. Turned out wonderful. My daughter told me I had to start using this marinade on the steaks. I will try it again with the beer next time so I can rate it according to the recipe.
Very good - I didn't use fresh ingredients, and my family loved it. Even the picky eaters
Yummm!! If you're looking for a marinade with a "twist", this is the one!! Excellent!
Try boiling marinade after to use as a sauce.
Excellent. Bought a boneless Rib Eye roast and cut in to nice thick steaks. Only marinated for a couple of hours and they were delicious. Will try longer next time but would repeat again just the same way. Thanks
This was delicious!! I did not have beer so I used sherry and it tasted great. I marinated the steaks overnight and they were very flavorful. This is one of the best steak marinades I have tasted. Thanks for the recipe!!!
I am not a meat eater, but my husband is. With this flavor in the meat, I am going to start eating steak more often! My husband is happy about that because he only gets steak once a month. EXCELLENT FLAVOR!
I followed this recipe exactly and just didn't care for it at all.
Great recipe! My husband love it also. I made it just as written. I will make this again.
This was a wonderful marinade with great flavor.
excellent spicy taste.
One of the better marinades for steak I've tried, usually ribeye stands alone no matter what you do with it but this was a tasty change - we both loved it. I used Stone Pale Ale for the beer.
This was great. I made it exactly as described and everyone loved it. It had lots of flavor. I let it marinade for about 5 hours if that helps anyone.
What an amazing merinade! Thank you sooo much for posting it on this site. =) I made it for a couple of my friends and they were all raving about it. As a matter of fact, they compared it to restaurant style tasting steak. Thanks for making me look like such a great chef! Appreciate it, Michi in Miami.
FANTASTIC!! Marinated our steaks for 18 hours, and the flavor was incredible. Like a few others, we boiled down the marinate for about 10-12 minutes to kill the bacteria, and ended up with a great glaze for the brown rice we served with the steaks. Definitely a repeat!
This is by far the BEST marinade for steak I have ever used. The second time I made it I omitted the beer, big mistake. The beer adds to the tenderness for that "melt in your mouth" flavor and texture. The ginger adds so much to the flavor.
What a fantastic, easy marinade. I cut the recipe in half for only two steaks and marinaded them overnight. The next day my boyfriend cooked them under the broiler and we both raved over dinner. Tender, flavorful, aromatic... you name it, these steaks had them. Perfect served with whipped mashed potatoes and spinach.
Wow...this is my favorite! I use it on rib eyes, KC strip and t-bones. I always use freshly grated ginger, too. All I can say is "wow". It is awesome!
I love this recipe. I've made it many times over the past years. I highly recommend letting the steak marinade for 24-48 hours to let the flavor seep in.
This was an excellent marinade. The family loved them!
Unbelievable good!! No more pre-made marinades for our family! Everyone just raved about it, even my daughter. As a matter of fact, we are having it for the second time this month!!The steaks are marinading as I write this. Thank you, thank you!!
I loved this recipe. My kids didn't really like it because it's more grown ups. I really enjoyed it.
instead of beer, i use dry red wine...
Excellent, I cut marinade ingredients in half because I only needed two steaks. Marinated for three hours. Full of great flavor. I will use this recipe again.
really good, would suggest to double the hot sauce so it's a bit tangier... i'd try this on chicken or ribs too!
This makes a great tasting ribeye, although I did do a little substituting. As per another reviewer who didn't have beer on hand and I never do.. I used some olive oil instead. Also didn't have maple syrup but used some molasses. I also used this on thin cut ribeyes so the marinating time is much less and there is still a great flavor.
