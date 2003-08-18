Rib Eye Steaks with a Soy and Ginger Marinade

4.5
364 Ratings
  • 5 253
  • 4 77
  • 3 22
  • 2 6
  • 1 6

This is a great marinade for steaks, and is wonderful for beef strips for stir-frys.

Recipe by William Uncle Bill Anatooskin

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 steaks
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium size mixing bowl, combine soy sauce, maple syrup, garlic, ginger root, mustard powder, sesame oil, and Tabasco sauce; mix well to blend. Now add beer, and stir lightly to mix.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare steaks by scoring any fatty outside areas on steak with a knife, (this prevents the steaks from curling when barbecuing). Place steaks in a casserole dish, and pour marinade over. Using a fork, punch holes in steaks so that the marinade penetrates into the steaks. Turn steaks over, and repeat punching holes.

  • Cover with clear wrap or foil, and let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour or longer. You can also refrigerate and marinate overnight.

  • Prepare and preheat barbecue to high heat. Place steaks directly on grill and sear one side for about 15 seconds. Turn steaks over and cook for about 5 minutes, then turn over and cook for another 5 minutes for medium-rare, depending on thickness. Test for doneness by cutting into the middle of the steak.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 33.6g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 27.1g; cholesterol 100.5mg; sodium 1894mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022