Rib Eye Steaks with a Soy and Ginger Marinade

I had a big round steak that I wanted to do ~something~ with but couldn't decide what. I doubled this recipe and put it in this marinade overnight. When it was time to eat I cut the steak in half and seared one half of it on both sides in a ribbed skillet. I didn't want it to be well done. It was FANTASTIC!!! I served it with a bed of romain lettuce. The dressing I created for that was just a plop of real mayo, a small orange cut up, some slivered onions and sugar. I let that dressing weep together for about an 30 minutes while I fixed the lettuce and the meat. Thats it. It was also FANTASTIC and went beautifully next to this Ginger steak! Tonight: Repeat of last night to use up (oh darn) the other half of that steak! I can only imagine how delicious it will be after being in the marinade for another 24 hours!!!