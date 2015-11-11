Green Beans With Orange Olive Oil
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 75.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.6g 3 %
carbohydrates: 6.6g 2 %
dietary fiber: 3.1g 12 %
sugars: 1.2g
fat: 5.4g 8 %
saturated fat: 0.8g 4 %
vitamin a iu: 595.8IU 12 %
niacin equivalents: 0.9mg 7 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 16.6mg 28 %
folate: 32.1mcg 8 %
calcium: 34.7mg 4 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 21.7mg 8 %
potassium: 182.2mg 5 %
sodium: 105.2mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 48.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
