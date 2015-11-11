Green Beans With Orange Olive Oil

This is a side dish of fresh green beans tossed with orange-infused olive oil. It's my favorite way to make green beans. I normally serve it with Italian food, it's tasty and refreshing!

By SHACKL

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place green beans in a steamer basket over 1 inch of boiling water and cover. Cook until the beans are tender but still firm, 2 to 4 minutes. Drain, and keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, stir together olive oil and 1 tablespoon orange zest strips in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Cook and stir until the olive oil has been infused with the flavor of the orange zest, about 2 minutes. Discard zest strips.

  • Toss drained green beans with flavored olive oil and kosher salt over medium heat until the beans are hot and coated with oil. Place onto a serving dish and sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon grated orange zest to garnish.

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 5.4g; sodium 105.2mg. Full Nutrition
SHACKL
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2008
sorry I should have stated I don't use all the olive oil at one recipe. I make the orange olive oil to use again. It is just easier to infuse the olive oil when there it a bit more oil than about one table spoon. So after you infuse the olive oil I would only pour about 1 table spoon on top. Save the rest for another time. Read More
Helpful
(19)
MPEBLE
Rating: 3 stars
08/10/2007
A nice change to ordinary steamed green beans. Easy to make. Next time I'd use more orange zest and a little less oil. Read More
Helpful
(8)
amsauntie
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2013
I use Blood Orange olive oil and orange zest for garnish. Best beans ever everyone loves them and wants the recipe Read More
Helpful
(8)
MISSJACKIE
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2012
I was surprised how flavorful and good-looking this dish was. I used about 3 1/2 teaspoons olive oil and this seemed to be just right. Read More
Helpful
(3)
sjc22
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2012
Never though orange could go well with green beans before Read More
Helpful
(3)
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/20/2012
I used frozen haricot vert.. this was quite tasty. I also added cracked pepper Read More
Helpful
(3)
JenLikesToBake
Rating: 3 stars
11/21/2013
I tried this first with asparagus, and later with green beans as I had a lot of oil left over. The oil had a subtle orange smell, but the flavor really didn't come through on the veggies. You definitely need the orange zest to get the orange flavor. And even then it was just a little too orange-y without any balancing flavor. Not bad, but I won't make it often. Read More
Helpful
(1)
pcgirl
Rating: 4 stars
10/14/2013
Very nice flavour. Everyone like this. Read More
JD Scheffee
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2016
These were delicious and tender. Great side with roasted potatoes and pork Marsala as in the photo. Easy to make. Read More
