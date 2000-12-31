Best Prime Rib Roast

4.6
81 Ratings
  • 5 59
  • 4 15
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This very flavorful roast is appropriate for any special occasion. The marinade in this recipe tenderizes the roast and the leftovers make fantastic sandwiches.

Recipe by William Uncle Bill Anatooskin

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
2 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the ginger, marmalade, garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, hot sauce, and mustard. Stir in the beer. Prick holes all over the roast with a 2 pronged fork. Pour marinade over roast. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, basting at least twice.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place roast on a rack in a roasting pan. Pour about 1 cup of marinade into the roasting pan, and discard remaining marinade. Pour olive oil over roast, and season with freshly ground black pepper. Insert a roasting thermometer into the middle of the roast, making sure that the thermometer does not touch any bone. Cover roasting pan with aluminum foil, and seal edges tightly around pan.

  • Cook roast for 1 hour in the preheated oven. After the first hour, remove the aluminum foil. Baste, reduce heat to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C), and continue roasting for 1 more hour. The thermometer reading should be at least 140 degrees F (60 degrees C) for medium-rare, and 170 degrees F (76 degrees C) for well done. Remove roasting pan from oven, place aluminum foil over roast, and let rest for about 30 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
630 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 50.9g; cholesterol 112.6mg; sodium 319.7mg. Full Nutrition
