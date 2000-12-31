Best Prime Rib Roast
This very flavorful roast is appropriate for any special occasion. The marinade in this recipe tenderizes the roast and the leftovers make fantastic sandwiches.
I served this for Christmas Eve dinner. I didn't have any fresh ginger, so I used a tsp. ground ginger. It turned out wonderful. I poured the pan drippings through a metal sieve to remove the marmalade (and other) chunks, then mixed it with a package of instant gravy mix and the gravy was incredible too. My husband said this was the best prime rib he has ever tasted! My in-laws really seemed to enjoy it. My son, who was tired and cranky that evening, refused to eat everything else on his plate, but he ate all his meat!! I have never made roast beef before, but this recipe was really easy and very, very good.Read More
Made this for Christmas dinner. It was the only disappointment of the evening. I believe this could be very good if used on a less-expensive cut of meat. As it was, not enough of the original meat flavors came through; the marinade was too strong.Read More
WOW!!! Having lost my Father this past July, I knew it would be my job to take on the Christmas dinner. I found this recipe and the rest is history. All 23 people were amazed at how wonderful this roast tasted. My Dad would of been so proud of me..:) Thanks!
I made a couple small changes to this recipe, just due to what I had at home. Frozen OJ concentrate instead of marmalade, chili oil instead of pepper sauce, and white wine instead of beer. This roast recipe is FANTASTIC! Even my 2 year old annihilated it. I added some halved new red potatoes and thick sliced carrots the last half hour, sprinkled with a little rosemary. I was hoping for next day lunch leftovers, but there weren't any. DEFINATELY making this part of our monthly menu. =)
The amount of liquid this recipe adds to the baking pan was not enough in my oven. It began to burn before the roast was done. I suggested adding all of the marinade and a half of cup of water to the pan.
I prepared this recipe for my parents on Thanksgiving and was very impressed with the outcome. This was the first time I was responsible for our Holiday Dinner, and I was somewhat nervous about the results. This turned out great! ***The only change I would recommend is either lessen the amount of time in the oven OR lower the over temperature.*** I was hoping for MedRare, but got Med-MedWell.
This is a fabulous recipe and the marinade that cooks with the roast makes for outstanding gravy. I wanted something a little different for a prime rib special dinner and this one got raves from kids and adults alike! Definitely will do again.
What a bizarre combination for a marinade. I have served it for the past two x-mas dinners. Absolutely excellent.
I was extremely nervous about Christmas dinner being my responsability...when my husband asked for Prime Rib, I didn't even know where to begin. I found this recipe and tried it because it sounded interesting. This was sooooo good. My husband was quite impressed, as was my mom who normally does the cooking. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I made this for Christmas dinner, doubling the recipe and cooking it to 150 degrees for medium. It got rave reviews, then we made French Dip sandwiches the next day with the leftovers. It was delicious!
I made this for Christmas dinner and it was so good! It took an extra hour to get it to medium rare and the roast was only a 5 pounder, but it may have been my oven. Everyone loved it, my 7 year old son ate as much as his dad and my 2 1/2 year old daughter (who is VERY picky) ate more than I did! Will definately make it again for a special treat!
I followed the recipe to the last letter. But I also tripled the marinade put my 14lb. rib roast in two 13 gallon trash bags, poured the marinade into the bag, tied bag and put in my extra fridge. I marinaded it for two days. used all of the marinade in my roasting pan so that it doesn't evaporate to fast. The end result was magnificent!Thank you for a superb recipe. My whole family loved it.
I didnt think you could make prime rib any better but this recipe makes it sooo tender
This is the third Christmas in a row we have used this recipe for our Christmas prime rib. Everyone loves it!
Having never made any kind of prime rib before, I was terrified when I first tried this recipe--for Christmas dinner. My entire family literally went ape over it. I have made it a few times since, and each time have had people falling all over themselves over it. If you make this in a large roasting pan, so the marinade is shallow in the pan, it will cook down to almost nothing, and can be made into a gravy so good it should be its own food group. Cook with confidence--this recipe's a sure thing. Enjoy!!
I've used this recipe about 10 times over the years with amazing results each time. I won't cook one any other way.
Very good and easy. Everyone loved it! I will use it again and again.
This was okay. Not one taste jumped out at me. Kind of bland. I marinated a sirloin tip for 8 hours and cooked it on a gas grill to med. rare. It was okay as a tenderizer.
Good enough. I needed to cook mine longer than what it said. It ended up cooking for an additional 30 minutes at 325 and then 30 more at 350. But it was still pretty rare and I was going for Medium Rare.
This recipe is wonderful. I prepared the prime rib roast in the morning and the marinade worked all day. After soaking several hours we put it on the rotisserie in the BBQ and it turned out beautifully. We enjoyed it with roasted garlic baby potatoes and blanched green beans. A delicious meal, a wonderful recipe. Thanks!
the sauce was really good......
I made this recipe for New Years Eve dinner and what a way to close out a year! This was by far the most delicious piece of meat I've had! I marinated it over night and though I didn't have fresh ginger I added dry and it tasted awesome. My family loved it too. Moist, tasty and easy!
This marinade was really easy to prepare and delicious! Everyone loved it!
This roast was a hit.
Huge hit at the party! I cooked it exactly to recipe specifications with the small exception of using peach/mango preserves because I am not a huge fan of orange marmelade. This recipe is so simple and you couldn't ask for a juicier roast!
I made this last Christmas and even an avowed ginger hater loved it! I'm making it, again, this year, and sharing the recipe with a friend! BTW...I was not looking for one ingredient to "stand out." The idea is to create a marinade to enhance the meat, not highlight the marinade!
this is the most flavorful recipe I have ever made for prime rib. To make it look even prettier ad add a bit of spice I add a few cloves. A perfect roast for any special occasion
This was a very good roast, but the flavor wasn't nearly as strong as I had anticipated. I made a 4 lb roast, but used the same measurments and there was almost no flavor after marinating for 2 days. When I cooked it, I added 2 cups of water and basted it several times throughout cooking. Though the roast itself didn't taste much like the marinade, after straining the "au jus", it tasted great after being dipped in that! For a 4 lb roast, don't change the cooking times at all (my mistake!!). I would certainly make this again. Oh - and I would suggest getting a prime rib roast without a bone if you can. I'm terrible at carvinig and the bone made it a challenge.
Great recipe! Perfect for my Easter dinner. Served with garlic mashed potatoes (flavored with wasabi), broccoli casserole and asparagus with lime.
Cooked for christmas and it was a hit. I did add a little rosemary and I used orange juice consentrate also cut the ginger down. My husband said it was the best I ever made!`
This was my very first Prime Rib Roast and it was DIVINE...extremely tender...just fell apart..my caterer uncle was VERY impressed by it! Very good recipe!
This recipe is so good, that it's become a Christmas tradition at our house. Tender and delicious, it's AAAA++++ in my book!!!!
The flavor was just "okay," not what I've come to appreciate and love in restaurant cooked prime rib. I had a five pound rib, much smaller than the eight pounder called for in the recipe--and much of the meat was overcooked--my bad. My meat thermometer stopped working, so I was forced to "guess" on doneness. I hate it when that happens. One criticism: Be more specific when writing recipes folks. Inexperienced cooks like me need the details. For example, "poke holes all over the meat with a two-pronged fork" is way too general. I poked too long, and unfortunately, the meat turned out a bit shredded. I'm certain this recipe would have turned out much better with a better cut of meat (mine was actually two pieces tied together), a meat thermometer and fewer holes.
I made this for our Christmas Day meal! I convection roasted this on 375 degrees. Everyone loved it! Thank you for sharing.
Even though this roast was delicious, it wasn't very flavorful. My marinate burned in the pan. I would suggest adding a lot more liquid as the sugars in the marinate tend to burn the juices. The meat tasted good but the flavors were not intense. I will make it again except next time I will add more liquid during cooking. The cooking times are not very exact. I had to cook mine a lot longer (I only had a 5 lb. roast), so the meat was a little dry. It will still make fabulous leftovers for sandwiches.
This was very tasty and easy but it did take my oven well over 2 hours to get to even the medium rare stage. My family loved it for Christmas dinner-we just ate later than planned.
This was an awesome recipe that I will be making again. I overcooked a bit but it was still very tender and tasty.
Excellent. Moist and very tasty. Easy to prepare. Great for family and/or guests.
Oh my God! William Anatooskin knows what he's doing. I've tried other recipes of his and they're just as delicious.
This was by far the best prime rib I have ever fixed. I was a little concerned that it would end up tasting like ginger, since there seemed to be so much involved, but it was very mild. I will never cook prime rib without this marinade! Thank You!
I'm a very inexperienced cook and when I told my friends that I was even attempting this recipe they all widened their eyes in horror. I had already bought the meat which was quite expensive, so I figured, oh well, might as well try it anyway. Well, this recipe was perfect! It was the most delicious prime rib - even better than most restaurants. Super soft and moist but cooked through just right - you should definitely follow the temperature guidelines in the recipe. I only wished I had marinated it a bit longer. The flavor was great, but it could have been even better with an overnight marinade.
I have made this twice...once with an expensive cut of prime rib, and another with a cheap one. Either way it was really good. With the more expensive cut, my sister (who is a connoisseur of prime rib) said this was "restaurant quality". Even the cheaper cut got a "pretty good" from my brother, who hates everything. The marinade is amazing. I added water and flour to the pan afterwards and made gravy out of it...that was the best part. Especially if the cut isn't that great, it is nice dipping sauce. Fantastic!
I made this roast for Christmas dinner with 12 people. Everyone loved it -- especially the marinade!! This is my new rib recipe...for good!!
This easter will be the forth time I have made this prime rib. The recipe is great I don't change a thing. It has become a favorite in my house Thanks for sharing william
This was pretty good. We followed the directions, but did not cook it long enough as we had some pieces that were still rare. The outside of the roast was well done, and was the best part.
The roast was so flavorful and tender! I made this for Christmas Eve dinner and the whole family absolutley loved it. It is going to become a family tradtion.
Very tasty! Requested time and again.
very good and very easy. Made great gravy. I made this for christmas dinner and it was a success.
This is so simple to make! Very good! I only marinaded the meat for an hour and it still came out very tasty! I had doubts about the recipe at first, because I never thought about using ginger, orange marmalade, brown sugar and beer on prime rib. Nevertheless, it came out fantastic! YUM! The taste is a refreshing alternative to the typical plain old prime rib. This recipe is a keeper!
My son-in-law purchased a beautiful prime rib roast for Christmas dinner. He asked me to prepare the roast. Thank goodness William shared this recipe with us. My Christmas dinner was a huge success due to this recipe. I would highly reccommend this recipe when using this expensive piece of meat.
I made this for Christmas dinner, my first prime rib and everyone just loved it! We are going to keep this one in the family.
Has become one of our Family Favorites
I'm with the reviewer who said the marinade was too strong. It took away from the natural flavor of the roast. Wouldn't make it again.
Used this for my Christmas roast and it was wonderful!
I made this for the brother-in-law and his kids for pre-Christmas. It was easy, and very tasty! Probably the best prime rib I've ever done!
This is the most awesome roast. We made it for Thanksgiving and will definitely make it our tradition. Definitely worth making!
I make this every year for the Christmas roast. The ingredients seem odd, but let it cook and you will end up with a wonderful roast. I never lasts. The sauce is amazing. If you have any left over for sandwiches they come out delicious! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I've made this twice now and it was delicious both times. The first time I followed the recipe just as instructed, but the second time I had to play with cooking times once the temp was reduced and dropped it as low as 250. Also, on the second one I used a 16 pound roast, but because I knew several guests don't care for pink meat, I cut about 1/3 off and made a smaller roast. I monitored the temperature on the larger portion and when the center was done to 140, the smaller portion was cooked through and moist. I also suggest using a rack and basting so the marinade doesn't overpower the meat flavor.
Turned out great. Perfect taste and texture. Will use this one again!
The ginger overpowered the taste of the meat. I really could kick myself for using this recipe instead of just a simple prime rib recipe. We ate it but it was far from good. I would never make this again...
I didn’t get a 8 pound prime rib since I was just preparing this for my husband and I, so I got the 4 pound. The marinade amount was still the perfect amount and made the roast so tender and juicy. For my beer I love dark lagers so I used Yuengling. I cooked mines to well done since it was my first time and I wanted to try it this way first. Came out perfect and the aroma filled the house with such a pleasant smell. I definitely plan on doing this again but rare this time.
I have made this for the last couple of Christmas Eve dinners. I used ground ginger because I didn’t have fresh ginger. I also buy a seasonal beer to use instead of a brand name. It very disappoints!
Excellent simple and perfectly cooked
This recipe really needs to move to the top of the list! I first saved it in 2005 when it had 5 stars, 29 ratings and 25 reviews. I can't count the number of times I've used it, but it's the only recipe that I've been able to use to create wonderful prime rib each and every time. I'd "lost" the recipe in 2013 when my recipe notebook was in a flood. Just now able to go through some things we'd packed away that we saved. I'm sure glad I found it again in my computer! The original copy is pretty moldy now, but it's making my mouth water thinking about how good it was...
