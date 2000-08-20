Beef Pot Roast
This is the best and easiest recipe for pot roast I have ever tried. It is best to make it a day ahead. Serve with oven roasted vegetables, potatoes, carrots, onions, or your favorite side dish.
This is one of the first recipes I found on allrecipes.com several years ago and I've been making it ever since. My recommendation: DON'T CHANGE ANYTHING. When people complain that it's tough, but they added water, it's their own fault! Don't add water or broth. Don't add potatoes or carrots. Don't even change the amounts on the salt and pepper. Just do exactly what the recipe says and you will be happy with the results! I always am...but when I don't follow it exacyly, I'm disappointed.Read More
Followed instructions as described with a 5 pound roast. Came out with lots of juices, however it was well overdone. After cutting and slicing, the meat only tasted good for about the first 2 minutes. Then it quickly became dry and chewy without it sitting in the gravy/roast pot. I also thought it lacked flavor. I added lots of onions and garlic at the bottom to compensate for bigger roast compared to recipe.Read More
I picked this recipe because I wanted a plain pot roast without added vegetables, wine, beef broth etc. -- a recipe that allows one to savor the flavor of the beef. This is it! Followed the recipe as given, although my chuck roast was only 3 lbs. The roast came out very juicy and tender with a delicious flavor. There was a lot of juice in the pan, but it's a stretch to call it 'gravy'. You'll have to thicken and season it to get a traditional brown gravy but there's plenty of juice to work with. For those who have problems, two suggestions: 1) chuck roast is one of the cheapest beef roast cuts and I've only been satisfied when purchased at a good butcher shop. The one's found in the grocery store usually cook up pretty tough and/or dry. I've also had good luck with chuck roasts from Whole Foods. 2) Make sure your roaster/dutch oven has a tight fitting lid AND is sized for the roast. If the lid is loose or you use a roaster that holds a 25 lb turkey, the pot roast will turn out dry. Great and easy recipe.
This was excellent...but I'm happier with the success of the gravy that was produced from this!! Thanks to the tips from the "gals" (wink) I added some beef broth to ensure moisture, and per another reviewer, added 1/2 pkg dry onion soup mix. I did have to thicken a little by adding some cornstarch (very little) but I assume its b/c I added a little too much beef broth. Excellent taste, texture and overall, was much easier than I thought it would be!! Very excited to make this again!! Thanks Teresa!!
My family loved everything about this recipe. The flavor was outstanding. I agree with others, FOLLOW THE RECIPE AS WRITTEN. Go ahead and add some other spices per your taste but sear the meat as directed and then season. I added some flour to the strained meat drippings and the gravy was wonderful. My hubby commented that it was the best roast I've ever made. I normally do a roast in the crockpot but not anymore!
Great recipe! I used about a 3 1/2 lb Boneless Chuck Roast and I cut away the largest parts of fat. I seared the meat as directed and added 2 cups of beef broth (I use the powdered bouillon, so I used 2 packets to make the 2 cups of broth) and put it in the oven for the first 30 minutes. When I turned down the temp, I added the seasoning and veggies. I used 1 onion, about 2 teaspoons chopped garlic, 1 green bell pepper, 1 whole bunch of celery, baby carrots, red potatoes and 1 packet Onion Mushroom Soup Mix. I seasoned the meat with pepper, Tony Chachere's Seasoning, Worchestershire and a shaking of red pepper flakes. I didn't use the bay leaves. I just covered the Dutch Oven with foil and let it go for the next 1 1/2 hour. It was FABULOUS!!! I can't wait to eat it tomorrow!
This recipe is FANTASTIC!! Easily the best pot roast I've ever made! This also freezes quite well - just cool and slice and package with a little of the "gravy" in a freezer zip-top bag.
I made a couple small changes. I sauteed the onions and garlic (quite a bit more garlic than what the recipe called for, I'm afraid) in the hot pan with a little butter before layering it in the bottom of the pan. I also added 1/2 cup quality beef broth and poured 1/4 cup burgundy wine over the roast before covering it (partially because a) I did not want a dry pan under my roast, I knew from experiance that you want some liquid in the pan to help cook the meat and b) I wanted to make a decent gravy from those juices. Kickstarting that flavor is always a plus). I did NOT add the additional salt. Absolutely delicious. The cooking directions were spot on for a medium-rare pot roast. Out of one whole roast, there's one plate full of leftovers to fight over tomorrow. We loved it. NOTE: Covering the roast is a MUST. You don't cover it, you will have a hockey puck instead of a roast. Take it from someone who did this once or twice when first making her own first roast.....or two.
Made this recipe three times. First time followed directions exactly and it was delicious. Very flavorful with plently of au jus to make a great gravy. (VERY IMPORTANT TO HAVE TIGHT LID!!) Served with mashed potatoes & carrots. Next time used the basic direrctions and 1 more onion and 2 more cloves of garlic...my preference. (Used grated sea salt, it makes me feel like a real chef, especially when I wear my apron!) That time made my recipe for boiled fingerling potatoes with butter & parsley with brown sugar/butter carrots. I loved the roast even more with the extra garlic and onion. Left onion whole so it could be set aside when making gravy. To gravy, I added a touch of sherrry and sliced portabella mushrooms, carmelized in butter then simmered 5 minutes. Make sure to get all brown bits. Third time, I was missing the potatoes & carrots that are usually made with pot roast. In a slow cooker many times what you gain in tenderness, you lose in flavor. I did not want to lose one taste bud of the wonderful flavor and tenderness of this roast so decided to add halved potatoes and 1/2 sliced whole carrots. Also added a little beef broth. BOY! BAD MOVE! Adding veggies & liquid changed the meat (same Dutch oven). Veggies OK, but meat not tender and lost flavor. Making again tonite & will follow directions exactly like I did the 2nd time. If anyone can suggest a way to roast the veggies with meat and keep the flavor, let me know! GREAT ROAST RECIPE!!!
The best! Everyone who has tasted this pot roast has asked for the recipe. Now my husband frequently asks me to make it. Even during the summer! YIKES
Calling this "Beef Pot Roast" is a bit like calling a Lamborghini a "vehicle," or the Mona Lisa a "picture." Maybe "Beef Ambrosia" is more fitting. No disagreement with any of the stellar reviews. This is a celebration of wholesome goodness, of simpler times before dinner meant grabbing take-out, a pizza, or fast food. The flavor is that of the beef without adornment. I made it almost verbatim. I had found two thick top round steaks which I had bought longer ago than I care to mention here, languishing in my chest freezer. They came to 4+ pounds altogether. So the cut was substituted for chuck. After browning, I stacked them in the Dutch oven. I simply cut the cooking time by 30 minutes, since top round is a much leaner and more tender cut than chuck. Fabulous! The meat was fork-tender. Whereas calling the resulting liquid "gravy" is a stretch, turning it into such was a simple matter of whisking 3 Tb of flour into about 4 Tb beef stock, adding to the pan liquid, and simmering for 10 minutes. Poured over the meat with braised carrots and sauteed mushrooms, nestled lovingly on a cushy bed of homemade spaetzle, it was a meal fit for a sultan. Ladies, if there's a man in your life you'd like to marry, make him this dish. He'll follow you anywhere and be yours for LIFE!!!!
Oh. My. God. This is it, people. I've cooked pot roast a hundred different ways with all levels of results, but this one WORKS. I normally don't follow recipes to a T, however figured I'd try it as written and make any changes from there since there were so many good reviews. The meat turned out perfect and juicy, smelled heavenly while in the oven, and holy moly the gravy! All I did was pour the juices into a saucepan, add a teaspoon of butter to smooth it out, bring it to a boil and then thickened it - that's it and it was absolutely delicious. I won't make pot roast any other way from now on.
I used this recipe for a 2lb, bone in chuck roast from a natural, grass fed cow. Fortunately I checked it at 1 hour after the initial 30 minutes and it was just a little over done, but still delicious. I like the fact that this recipe doesn't involve soups, broths, or the addition of vegetables, and just leaves the great flavor of the meat, and drippings for a wonderful gravy. Especially if you want to use the meat for say shredded enchiladas or some other purpose after the initial meal. It's a keeper.
I'll never understand why someone will give a recipe a lower rating if the IGNORE THE RECIPE. I have tried many recipies for pot roast, and this one came out the best by far. DON'T season the roast before searing. This goes against most recipies I've seen, but that's why the others were all dry. This one came out perfect. Nothing needs changing.
I have made this dish twice with perfect result each time. After reading the reviews, I made only one change, I continue roasting for 2 1/2 hours at 300 degrees instead of 1 1/2 as the recipe calls for. After the 1 1/2 hours, the roast I used, 3.5 lbs, was not tender, the extra hour moved it to fork tender. When my wife asks me to repeat a dish within 2 weeks I know I have a hit! Thanks for the great, simple recipe!
I am a bad cook. So much that my husband dreads when I want to make a roast for dinner. I followed this recipe exactly as written and my whole family said I could add it to our regular menu. Yay!! It was delicious!!
This is the best pot roast ever. I use to make pot roast in the crockpot and although it would come out tender, it seemed like all the flavor was sucked out of the meat. This recipe keeps it simple and allows the true taste of the meat to shine through. The broth makes a wonderful gravy and the meat is so moist and full of flavor. I agree with others who have posted not to add any liquid. I think if you add liquid to begin with it is kind of like boiling the meat rather than baking it. If you have not tried this recipe yet, do it, you will be happy you did.
Not only did this make a very pretty roast, but it was juicy and tender. In order to make a gravy for the meat I added the drippings from the roast (skimmed to remove garlic and such) with 1/8th cup of cornstarch, 1 1/2 cups of beef stock, a pinch of white pepper and 1/4 teaspoon of ground black pepper. That made enough gravy for meat and mashed potatoes to serve 8.
OMG!!! 1st off, I used a 2.75 chuck roast (boneless) then followed the recipe to T. Though, I was not sure if I was to season the onion & garlic mixture or the meat, so I did both without measuring. I was a bit worried about it not being flavorful, I love BIG flavor. This came out incredible!!! I just wish I had made the 4 lb roast. I can't stand the crock pot method, not sure if I'm doing something wrong, but mine always comes out dry & stringy. This was nothing like that! I will never make a pot roast any other way! Thank you for this recipe!
Absolutely awesome! I, too, added a bit of beef broth, and after reducing the temp, cooked this for 2 hours. So tender, moist, and flavorful! I don't have a dutch oven, so I just seared this on all sides in a frying pan, then put the roast in an 8x8 glass baking dish, covering very tightly. I think that baking this in a dish that the roast fits snugly into is another key component to keeping this roast moist. We are making French Dips with the leftovers!
Just made this roast according to the recipe. It was very flavorful and the gravy, awesome. I made a 2 lb roast cooked @ 325° F for 1/2 hour and @ 300° F for 45 mins. The internal temp was at 170°. Browned the roast as directed in my cast iron dutch oven. Removed the browned roast tossed into the hot pan the sliced onions and garlic. A quick stir and returned roast to the pan. Added carrots and potatoes around to cook in the oven. Seasoned everything with steak seasoning. Everything turned out great. Although I thought the potatoes tasted a bit like carrots. I was surprised that this produced a good amount of juice. I have always made my roast with a inch or so of water added before the oven. This tasted so much better and the potatoes were nicely roasted. To the gravy I added 1 cup of water and a bouillon cube, to stretch it, we like our gravy. To thicken I stirred in 1/4 cup flour mixed with a little water. Great recipe, thanks.
We really enjoyed this dish. The prep was quick and easy and the result was moist, flavorful and delicious. I added vegetables for the final 1.5 hours and used some seasonings on the roast itself, otherwise I followed the recipe. I will use this recipe whenever I'm in the mood for pot roast. Thanks!
This is the first time I've made a pot roast without a crock pot. This was tender without the sogginess that I've become accustomed.
delicious!! cooked in 1 c. beef broth plus 1 c. red wine. added boiled baby yukon gold potatoes and baby carrots to the gravy after roast was done cooking, then served all together. sooo good.
This is my second time to review and this even though it is my "go-to" pot roast recipe. This is the PERFECT recipe for beef pot roast. DO NOT NOT NOT NOT add broth, juice, water or any liquid. The only change I made was since I was out of bay leaves I used rosemary for my seasoning and it was delish. PERFECTION!
My family LOVES this dish- one of our favorite comfort foods! I don't change a thing- except, I add cut up potatoes and baby carrots 45 minutes before it is finished cooking. The seasonings, onion and garlic flavor the veggies too so you have a complete meal. And, I add a little cornstarch or flour to the pan juices to make a very tasty gravy! thanks Teresa!!
I was looking for a different way to cook a roast without the usual potatoes and carrots, and this fit the bill. The recipe was followed to the letter, and the house smelled wonderful! My "meat and potatoes" country boy loved it. This is definitely a keeper.
The flavor was delicious. Thanks for the recipe.
LISTEN EVERYONE!!!! If one follows this recipe exactly as written, one will get a wonderful, tasty & tender beef roast. The secret is the searing without adding extra liquid. One may season with extra onion or garlic (not needed however). PLEASE do not change the recipe & then give it a bad review. Make some mashed potatoes & steam some veggies & dig in! It is delicious when made as given.
The best pot roast ever. I added vegetables & it still turned out great!
Just made this last night and let me tell you it was sooooo good. It was so juicy and flavorful. Also, as another reviewer stated, I had no problem with dryness. I washed my pot roast b4 I used it and dried it with a paper towel. After that I just put them into my Dutch oven and let them sit on each side for 4 minutes (timed) I did not touch them, except when added my seasonings to them while cooking which is onion powder, accent, worchestershire sauce and pepper. Instead of using 2 garlic cloves I used one large and then some minced garlic I had in the Fridge. I left them in the Dutch oven (stovetop) and put that in the oven. I cooked them covered for about 20 minutes and the rest of the time was uncovered. This combination of things made it's own juice/sauce and it was sooo good. Also I didn't have bay leaves so I left that out...didn't miss them at all. Thanks for this recipe && I don't even like Pot Roast but this was good!
Simple and tasty. I had a 1 kg (2-lb) roast for the two of us, so after the initial 30 min @ 325° and 1 hr at 300°, the internal temp was 180° (well done). It was great, but next time I might cut it back to 45 min.
Loved this ! The more color you get on the sear, the more flavor your roast will have. And a cast iron skillet is perfect for this recipe, as it goes from stove top to oven and the cast iron will get you a sear that no other pan can. When you're plating this, scoop up a generous portion of the onions and garlic off the bottom of the pan and serve them over some great mashed potatoes. They were the absolute best part of this !!! One warning: Watch the roast weight. I did a 2 pound but failed to reduce the cooking time as the original recipe is written for a 4 pound roast. It came a bit overdone (still delicious) but that was entirely MY fault.
This recipe is unbelievable! So simple and straightforward, with amazing results. The two most important things to keep in mind for this recipe to succeed are: 1) Do NOT take shortcuts when searing the meat. Allow the meat to fully sear for 4 min on each side to lock in those amazing juices. 2) Do NOT add liquid to this recipe (broth, consumme, water, etc) because the meat will make its own delicios broth while cooking. The ONLY thing I changed was to use 4 garlic cloves instead of 2 (I adore garlic). This goes in my permanent recipe collection as an instant classic!
I had about a little over 3lb boneless chuck but cooked it exactly the way the recipe stated. I followed some of the reviews and added green beans, potatoes and carrots cubes during the last hour. I don't have a Dutch oven so I seared the meat on top of a frying pan and transferred it to a Corningware ceramic casserole dish and put it in the oven. I covered with a foil and cooked away. The dish turned out really good, very flavorful. My fiance and company loved it. Although I would have liked it more if it was more tender but it still satisfied everyone's hunger. I had plenty of leftover and it was even better the next day.
It was wonderful. I added veggies ontop to cook. Perfect!
Yep confirmed. Do not change a thing about this recipe. Follow directions as written.
I love the recipe. I make it everytime we have family gatherings. I do have to change some of the techniques but otherwise the recipe is great. I buy chuck roast make sure it has a little fat on it, the fat makes the meat cook better. I also season my meat the night before with Lawrys seasoning salt, then wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate it. Searing the meat is good. I put it in the oven at 350 degrees and keep it covered and just let it cook until the meat is able to pull apart with a fork. Then, I will uncover it for 1/2 hour to brown it and all done. Everyone in my family loves it and I have to bring it everytime we have a gathering. The recipe is a great concept and a big hit.
Made this last night for dinner & everyone loved it. Very easy to make
A different way to make pot roast if you don't want to get out the crock pot. Creates an earthy rich taste different than most crock pot recipes, and it is quite tender to for the quicker cooking method. However, there will not be the juice neccessary to make any gravy! And, the vegetables do not roast with it, so you will have to make them on the side. I tried it in the pot once and they just get too greasy and the meat loses some of its tenderness, as the juices get soaked up by the vegetables. In addition, make sure that you trim off extra fat, because it will not melt away like when the meat sits in the crock pot. Though, for some reason unlike many other pot roasts it is pretty good the next day.
I rinsed and patted dry my 3 lb. roast first, then basted both sides with olive oil and added seasonings, then seared the roast on the grill for 4 min. each side (seasonings were Montreal Seasoning, garlic salt and onion powder). Had the baking dish in the oven while it was pre-heating and placed the seared roast ontop of 1 bay leaf in baking dish. I poured on the SIDE of the roast (not over the top) a half can of Swanson's beef broth (low sodium). Grated fresh garlic cloves, rebasted the roast with olive oil and placed 2 bay leafs with thick cut onion rings on top of roast prior to covering. The smell in the house was awesome! Took it out after it's first 30 minutes (at 325 degrees), reduced oven to 300 degrees, added full garlic cloves around the pan and placed snack size carrots around one side and large peeled Idaho potatoes (quarted) around the other. Placed more large cut onion rings on top of veggies - added Lawry's seasoning (on carrots, potatoes and onions only). Cooked additional 1 1/2 hrs and I was really surprised how tasty the veggies were once we served it! They cooked thoroughly yet still stayed firm - and not mushy. Next time, I'm going to include Brussell Sprouts and Mushrooms. The broth and juices from the meat really added to these veggies and my kids wanted seconds. Usually they want more meat! Enjoy this recipe. It's simple and time efficient. Hardly any prepping. If you have two hours - your good to go with this delicious meal.
This was the first time I made pot roast and this is the perfect recipe. I made this recipe twice. The first time I followed it exactly. After I took the meat out, I added some red wine to the gravy and cooked it. It came out really good but the gravy had a strong onion flavor which some people may not like. The meat was also a little tough. The second time I made it, I added some water before I put it in the oven. The meat was so tender this way! I still added red wine to the gravy and some cornstarch to thicken. I definitely suggest adding some liquid before puting the roast in the oven.
This was fantastic! I have never been able to make pot roast without a crockpot. otherwise it is dry, overcooked etc. I added a little bit of red wine to the onions and mushrooms and abotu a Tbs of brown gravy mix to thicken(after cooking). I also added some mushrooms with the onions. I will definitely make again.
OMG! Thank you Teresa! This was my very first time making a roast. I was very intimidated in doing so. But I found this recipe and it sounded very simple. So I made it for dinner tonight. It came out very tasty. I added red potatoes and carrots at the half hour mark when I turned the heat down. They turned out perfect. My husband loved it and so did my 2 year old! Thank you again Teresa for helping me overcome one of my cooking hurdles!
Amazing! How can the pot roast be so delicious and so easy at the same time?
Definitely added to my favorites. This was the best roast I have ever made. I made it in a cast iron dutch oven and followed the instructions EXACTLY and it was PERFECT! Do not change a thing. The roast was tender and juicy. The searing, which was super easy, made it look beautiful. And my favorite part of the whole thing was the gravy that the roast made in the bottom of the pan....OMG, it was delicious. I can't stop eating it. It reminds of this barvarion onion soup that I get at this German restuarant. Yumm. Thanks for posting, Teresa. And if you are considering making.....Do it! You will not regret it!
Best Pot Roast recipe ever....very easy...followed directions to a T.....excellent!! Roasted carrots in the oven....much better than adding them to the roast pan....had plenty of juice for gravy and meat was very tender....love love love this recipe!! Thank you so much for posting it!!
Very good and tender. I followed the recipe exactly but added carrots and potatoes during the last hour of cooking.
I really wanted to like this recipe especially after reading all of the rave reviews. I have been making pot roast with my old family recipe for quite some time but I always welcome a change.I followed the recipe exactly except I added a can of beef stock to the pot. The pot roast was shoe leather and the ONLY thing my husband wanted seconds of was the gravy to try and moisten the meat at all! I am used to pot roast that falls apart literally the minute you stick a fork into it. Hubby actually said "what happened to the other pot roast"? I am really sorry but we didn't like this at all.
This is the perfect pot roast recipe without changing a thing!
My husband made this today with 2 changes, he put all the onions and garlic on top with the bay leaf and added 2 pats of butter. SUPER TENDER. WHOLE FAMILY DELIGHTED!!!
This was one of the best roasts I've ever made! I followed the recipe exactly as written, using a round Le Creuset french oven. The meat was tender and juicy. Make sure you sear the meat before putting it in the oven. It makes all the difference.
ok, I did use a different cut of meat, so that is probably why the meat was tough, but other than that, I followed the recipe to a "t" and I was disapointed. It was bland, and we all had to put steak sauce, or ketchup on it in order to give it some flavor. I consider myself a good cook, and boy was I embarassed with this meal. We had to fill up on the potatoes.....lol
I have made this several times with a sirloin tip and it is absolutely fantastic. Have also added potatoes and carrots to roast. Best result was in a LeCreuset pot, going from stove top to oven. The meat is tender and moist, the gravy/juice outstanding.
Wonderful! This was the first time that I have cooked a pot roast like this. I followed the directions exactly and it was delicious. I was surprised at how much liquid was in the pan. The meat was tender and the gravy excellent. This will be my keeper pot roast recipe.
5 mega-stars! Followed the original recipe and its by far the best roast I've ever made. I'd never go back to a crock pot and/or broth. Satisfying and delicious.
I have to say this was the best roast ever. I was really concerned that there was no liquid and figured oh well the chuck roast was on sale and only cost a couple of dollars so if it didn't work out no big deal. What a surprise it was, juicy, tender and terrific flavor. I did it just like the recipe said to do it. I only improvised on the gravy, added red wine and beef broth to make more.
I followed all the directions except I used boneless cross rib roast but the meat turned out dry and a little chewy. I have cooked this type of meat in the cook pot for 5 or more hours with a rub and it has always turned out very tender and moist. Maybe it was the type of roast in the recipe because it usually has more more fat in it. I wasn't crazy about the flavor-too much onion flavor.
Just made this tonight, it was delicious! I didn't have a dutch oven, so i just simmered the roast in a pan and then transfered it and everything else into a deep casserole dish. It turned out great!
awesome! My husband and I ate most of the roast (1kg size) at one sitting; we both loved the taste. Since the size was a little smaller than the recipe, I only cooked it for 1 hour at 300 (after the initial 1/2 hour at 350). This recipe is a keeper!
You can't over cook this recipe! I left it cooking for about 1 1/2 hours too long and the bottom got a little brown but it was fabulous! It didn't have enough onions for my taste so I'm adding a lot more and maybe some peppers this time.
This was delicious! Made it as is. The meat was juicy and tender.
First time I followed it exactly and it came out perfect, though no "gravy" the onions are almost caramelized and packed with flavor. Though tempting don't put in extra veggies- the added moisture from them is too much in the pot which overcooks the roast (made this mistake the second time). For smaller roasts (~2 lbs) I cut 10 minutes off both oven times (so 20 min @ 325 and 1:20 @ 300) and it comes out great, still fully cooked through but not tough/overdone.
I made this exactly as stated, and it was not to my liking ... so disappointing ... I should have stayed with the ol' crockpot ... it never fails me ....
Great pot roast recipe. I like that it's just meat without the added flavors of carrots and other veggies. Cooking time was perfect even though my roast was only 2.5lbs. Served it with mashed potatoes and roasted brussell sprouts. It's a keeper!
Mom would make her famous pot roast for me as a special meal for my birthday. She passed away last year and I regret not having her recipe. This one comes so close, my recipe card will read "Mom's Pot Roast". I can't wait to have my leftovers tomorrow! Thank you Teresa.
Followed instructions including one previous recommendation to add red potatoes and carrots when you first turn heat down. One additional item I added was to shake a little Cavender's greek seasoning over meat at the same time. Turned out perfectly! I do not mean to push the Greek seasoning but have found it to be the perfect blend of spices in just about anything! This recipe is a definate keeper! Two thumbs up!
Per lots of reviewer's suggestions, I added about 1 cup of beef broth before putting the roast in the oven. It turned out very flavorful and tender. I roasted it for a little while longer and let it rest for about 30 minutes. I would definitely make this again!
Very moist, and the gravy is good, however, I wish it had more flavor though.
very good...fixed exactly how recipe said too...only suggestion to anyone else....GO TO A BUTCHERY, if possible, for your roast....got mine at Costco and it was extremely fatty and just not quite to my taste...
my sons raved over this, said it was the best dinner ever!
The recipe results in a great roast. I browned the beef roast in a heavy cast iron Dutch oven, then followed the recipe and simmered the roast for several hours. The result was a moist and tender roast; it was delicious.
Great aroma and taste! I didnt have time to sear the meat - just put the olive oil and other ingredients in the dutch oven. Cooked at 325 for 2 hours. Awesome!
added around a cup of red wine. I died and went to heaven
This was SOOOO good. Way better than any slow cooker roast I've done. Full of flavor and so tender. My family loved it. I followed the recipe exactly until the end. Then I took the meat and excess onions out to use the sauce for deglazing. I added 1/3 cup of red wine, mushrooms, salt and pepper and rounded it out with butter to have a french sauce at the end. I poured the sauce on top of the meat and onions. It looked so luxurious!
I always trust allrecipes.com so I thought I'd try this recipe. I noticed some people said the roast was dry. It dawned on me that nowhere in the recipe does it tell you to add broth! Tho when you get to the last line and it says to top with onions and gravy, I'm thinkin' you're not going to get a gravy without a liquid!! I followed the recipe and after the first 30 minutes, I added a half cup of beef broth and a good splash of red wine. Now we have gravy. It tasted a little bland so I added a couple of teaspoons of Gravy Master (or Kitchen Bouquet) to give it taste and color. Excellent...NOW it's perfect!
This made a great cold weather meal. I added one package of onion soup mix and 1 c. water. Turn out great!! The best pot roast I've ever had. Will make again!
PERFECT!!! Only a little change...first I dredged the roast in a flour, garlic powder, rosemary, salt, & pepper mixture and used 2 shallots instead on onion.
This is the basic, quick, and simple way to get a pot roast done. Tastes great!
I loved it!! The meat came out so moist!! And the gravy that it made was fantastic!! Did not change a thing either. This is a keeper!
I made this recipe a few years ago and I could not remember where I found it. My husband has raved about it ever since! I finally decided to search on this site and I FOUND IT!!! He is begging me to make it again tomorrow for Sunday dinner. I can't wait! This is the BEST recipe for roast we have ever had!!! I did not change a thing!
This was the BEST pot roast I've ever made! Moist, flavorful, almost melt in your mouth. I used one reviewer's advice and followed the recipe EXACTLY. No water or other liquid needed. This one is staying in the front of my personal recipies book.
SUPER tasty and easy. Didn't have time to do crockpot so tried this one. Can't have traditional pot roast in my house with out the carrots and potatoes. So I sliced and chopped about 4 each and put a little oil and just enough beef broth to barely cover them to simmer in the dutch oven on the stove, while I seared the pot roast in a different pan. When done with the searing, put roast in dutch overn, spooned the carrots and potatoes over and around pot roast, did same with onions and bay leaf. AWESOME tender and flavorful, enough juice to make nice traditional gravy. Wasn't a bite left. Had spur of the moment company, made some egg noodles to surround it. Everybody was happy campers. May never use the crockpot version again.
Wow! That's the best way to sum up this recipe. I didn't do anything different, just followed the directions. My family absolutely LOVED it! Easy to make and has fantastic flavor.
I have tried a lot of different pot roasts and tend to lean more to the fancier recipes, wine, different spices, etc. Decided to try this recipe, I added 2 russet potatoes and 3 large carrots, cut in half and in thirds, use Kosher salt, and eyeballed it, this has to be one of the best pot roasts I have ever cooked, thanks for a simple, easy and tasty recipe.
I've tried to make this recipe twice and both times it has come out hard and flavourless. I am usually a good cook but not so good with beef. I would not try this recipe again.
too dry, like a baseball mit
I have been using this recipe since I discovered it three years ago. I deglaze the pan before adding the onions and garlic and also add about a cup of beef stock. I have also on occasion added sliced mushrooms. Perfect results every time. Thanks for the post.
Very simple and very yummy. I didn't cook my roast as long b/c it was smaller. I think next time I'll add some baby carrots to the pot towards the end of cooking.
Perfect pot roast. I made it exactly as the recipe said and it came out melt in your mouth tender and perfectly seasoned. I'll be making this again.
Wow! As a rule I do not like roast. I don't like mushy, stringy meat but that is not how this turned out at all. I have several cuts of beef from buying 1/8 of a cow and was saving the roasts until last, as this is the worst part as far as I'm concerned. But this recipe was not only easy, it was good! I followed the recipe exactly and it was a hit at dinner.
Used my cast iron slow cooker. I think you can use any good size roast w/ this recipe. Make sure to brown for 4 min. on all sides, very important to keep meat juicy. I also added veges to bottom of pan,with fresh basil and oregano.w/ 1 can beef stock. I used meat tenderizer w/ spices forked into meat. 2 packets of onion soup mix w/ water. I also would cut time to 15 mins 325 and 1 hour at 275 then let sit for 30.
Excellent recipe! I was hesitant about the chuck roast but was pleasantly surprised at the tenderness and taste! I just added seasonings, potatoes, carrots and Marsala wine for marination. Enjoy!
Made this pot roast last night and was very surprised. Normally I do not like meat overcooked (which is usually the case with potroasts). This turned out moist and even slightly pink. I did perk it up by adding 1/4 cup each of red wine and beef broth. Thank you for an excellent recipe.
Simple, flavorful pot roast. I've made them in the past with added liquid, however I do prefer it without as it seems to intensify the flavor of the roast. This made an excellent gravy with the drippings; I used a bit of water, clear-jel (modified cornstarch which turned out perfect), and a dash or two of sage and pepper. I have 5 year old picky twin boys, and a finicky husband. They about licked their plates clean. :)
Very good standard recipe.
I wasted a 20 dollar roast on this recipe. I thought I would change it up a little and try something new and I HATED IT. The meat wasn't even close to being done, it was tougher then leather and the texture of the meat was just horrible. I will stick to my 8-9hrs in the crock-pot and take the extra time for a melt in your mouth roast.
I gave this an average rating because it might be partly my fault that I did not like the meat. The meat was tough but I used a bottom round roast which is generally leaner than a chuck roast. I did add the Lipton onion soup mix and 1 cup of water and also added carrots and potatoes to the roast pan. The veggies were excellent tasting. I enjoyed the flavor of the bay leaves and onions on the veggies. I also thickened the juice in the pan with 1 tbs of corn starch for a nice gravy.
