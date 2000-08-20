Beef Pot Roast

I rinsed and patted dry my 3 lb. roast first, then basted both sides with olive oil and added seasonings, then seared the roast on the grill for 4 min. each side (seasonings were Montreal Seasoning, garlic salt and onion powder). Had the baking dish in the oven while it was pre-heating and placed the seared roast ontop of 1 bay leaf in baking dish. I poured on the SIDE of the roast (not over the top) a half can of Swanson's beef broth (low sodium). Grated fresh garlic cloves, rebasted the roast with olive oil and placed 2 bay leafs with thick cut onion rings on top of roast prior to covering. The smell in the house was awesome! Took it out after it's first 30 minutes (at 325 degrees), reduced oven to 300 degrees, added full garlic cloves around the pan and placed snack size carrots around one side and large peeled Idaho potatoes (quarted) around the other. Placed more large cut onion rings on top of veggies - added Lawry's seasoning (on carrots, potatoes and onions only). Cooked additional 1 1/2 hrs and I was really surprised how tasty the veggies were once we served it! They cooked thoroughly yet still stayed firm - and not mushy. Next time, I'm going to include Brussell Sprouts and Mushrooms. The broth and juices from the meat really added to these veggies and my kids wanted seconds. Usually they want more meat! Enjoy this recipe. It's simple and time efficient. Hardly any prepping. If you have two hours - your good to go with this delicious meal.