Beef Pot Roast

This is the best and easiest recipe for pot roast I have ever tried. It is best to make it a day ahead. Serve with oven roasted vegetables, potatoes, carrots, onions, or your favorite side dish.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Heat a heavy Dutch oven on top of the stove over medium high heat. Add oil, and sear meat in the center of the pan for 4 minutes. Turn meat over with tongs; sear all sides for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Remove meat from pan. Arrange onion, garlic, and 1 bay leaf in the bottom of the pan, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Return meat to pan, place remaining bay leaf on top of meat, and cover.

  • Cook in the oven for 30 minutes at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Reduce the heat to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C), and cook for 1 1/2 hours. Remove roast to a platter to rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Slice, and top with onions and gravy.

Per Serving:
551 calories; protein 39.4g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 41.9g; cholesterol 161mg; sodium 445.7mg. Full Nutrition
