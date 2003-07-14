Cola Pot Roast II

4.5
1020 Ratings
  • 5 713
  • 4 202
  • 3 75
  • 2 20
  • 1 10

The rich brown gravy this makes is wonderful, with just a slight hint of sweetness. Everyone asks for the recipe, and NO ONE ever guesses the secret ingredient...cola!

Recipe by Sher Garfield

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place meat in a roasting pan. Sprinkle carrots, celery and minced garlic around roast.

  • In a small bowl, combine the brown gravy mix and water, mixing into a smooth paste. Add onion soup mix, cream of mushroom soup and cola-flavored carbonated beverage. Pour over the roast.

  • Cover pan, and cook 1 hour in the preheated oven.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 225 degrees F (110 degrees C), and continue cooking 2 hours. Remove from oven, and turn roast over so that the top is now covered with the gravy. Cover pan, and return to oven for a minimum of 2 hours.

  • Remove from oven, and let meat rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 38.8g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 121.1mg; sodium 735.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022