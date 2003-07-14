Cola Pot Roast II
The rich brown gravy this makes is wonderful, with just a slight hint of sweetness. Everyone asks for the recipe, and NO ONE ever guesses the secret ingredient...cola!
I only gave this recipe 4 stars for several reasons. I loved the addition of the cola. And the recipe is very easy to make. It makes the house smell great! And it is TASTY! But… 1. This recipe does not serve 16 people; it serves 6-8. An experienced cook will know that, but a new bride preparing her first dinner party may not. 2. Three carrots to serve 6-8 people? I used a pound of baby carrots. I also added a medium sweet onion, quartered and separated. 3. The meat definitely needed a meat rub. I use Lysander’s™ All Natural Meat Rub. 4. To make the gravy, try using a can of Campbell’s™ Golden Mushroom Soup thinned with the drippings from the roast and use Gravy Master™ or Kitchen Bouquet™ to brown.Read More
BEER INSTEAD OF COLA. This a great recipe. I like to make it with a a bottle of beer instead of cola. Also add a good sized sweet onion quartered (or smaller if it is a large onion). Add four or five red potatoes, quartered, with skin on. Increase carrots to six. Dust with flour and salt and pepper and braise on hot stove with a little olive oil before putting in the pot. Cook in crock pot for four to five hours on high, or eight hours on low. Add more beer if not enough liquid.
Don't let the "cola" scare you away from this recipe. In the past, every single time I add coke to a meat recipe (usually pork) it comes out sooo tender, which was the case here as well. I used a pepsi, but I did pick up on the sweetness (I drink diet coke, so maybe that's why & I'm not a pepsi fan either) but my family RAVED about how good this was and didn't make mention of any sweetness so it was probably me. For ease I stuck this all in the crock pot on high for 4 hours. I also used cream of celery soup because that is all I had on hand & then added chopped mushrooms instead of the chopped celery. Thanks Sher, will use again, my family kept saying how good it was ;o)
I've made this several times, and we love it! I use Lipton's Beefy Onion soup mix and omit the gravy mix. I use the crock pot and add cornstarch about 20 minutes before the end if the gravy isn't thick enough. This is soooo delicious with mashed potatoes and "J.P's Big Daddy Biscuits" from this site. If there are leftovers I stir in a healthy dollop of sour cream and cooked mushrooms and serve over egg noodles for another meal. YUM!
This recipe is fantastic! Served to company tonight who said this was the "best meal ever." Served with mashed potatoes, asparagus, spinach/orange/radish/green onion salad, and garlic bread. As recommended, I inserted garlic slivers into meat before browning lean chuck roast for extra flavor; and added sliced baby portabella mushrooms, extra carrot and celery. I decreased recipe amount to serve six and, rather than adjusting soup, cola, and mixes, I used full can of soup, full package of gravy mix and onion soup mix, and a small bottle of Classic Coke. Gravy was superb and meat was fork tender and not stringy. Company asked for recipe which I gladly provided. Will definitely make again for family and company.
This was great. I fixed it in the slow cooker for 10 hours and used the whole pack of gravy mix. I also set it up the night before and let it set in the refrigerator to marinate. I don't normally like pot roast, but I will definitely make this again
Excellent in a slow cooker! I used the entire can of cola (12 oz.) and added ground cumin to the gravy mixture. I rubbed the roast with grilling spice and added chopped up potatoes in the slow cooker. I cooked it on high for 4 hours, then sliced the roast and placed it back into the slow cooker for 1 hour on low heat. It turned out moist and delicious!
This was really wonderful!! I have cooked with "colas" before and I guess I am always surprised when people are surprised when it can be used as an ingredient. Cola is no more than sugar and coloring...add a few more items and you have BBQ sauce:) At any rate, this roast came out tender and juicy. I cooked mine in my crockpot (mainly because I work during the week) and I was totally pleased with the results! If you are looking for a thick gravy, you will need to make a slurry of cornstarch and water, pouring it into the juice until you get the desired thickness. This was a tender and flavorful way to make a roast with ease. Thanks for sharing...this will become a part of my recipe box!
Excellent roast. I am not a huge roast fan but this one sold me. Everyone at Sunday dinner loved it!
I am going to echo the last reviewer..."YUMMY YUMMY...BEST ROAST I EVER MADE! BEST ROAST I HAVE EVER HAD!!!!"
This was wonderful and the recipe is very versatile. My husband said that this was one of those wonderful meals that reminded him of his grandmother. And I'm a very good cook and cook a lot so he's used to good food - so this was the ultimate compliment. I "pantry cook" with whatever I have on hand so changes I made were: used more carrots, no celery, used a packet of McCormick Pot Roast Seasoning rather than brown gravy and onion soup mixes. I used two tri-tip roasts for a total of 3.5 pounds and rubbed them with kosher salt, pepper, and herbs, then seared in olive oil. Placed them in a crockpot, added all the other stuf as directed, cooked on high for 2 hours and then low for another 7. After that I ladled a good amount of the liquid into a saucepan and stirred in a bit of flour water, cooking over med-high heat until gravy was thickened. Served with brussel sprouts and Mom's Zucchini Bread (from allrecipes.com) Delicious!
Ok, I made this last night but with several changes so here goes...and by the way it was deeelish! For the roast I used a California pot roast, about 3 pounds, as the lady in the meat dept where I shop suggested it for slow cooking. She was so right! I didn't have carrots on hand so I just eliminated and served with mixed veggies. I didn't use the celery either, just didn't want celery in it and I also did not use the gravy packet. The onion soup mix is very flavorful and the soup and soda mixed together with that did the trick! I used a full 12 oz can of coke and left the water out, didn't need it. I put 5 potatoes, skinned and cut up into 1 inch chunks on the bottom, roast on top of that and poured the soups, soda, mixture over the top. I also put the garlic directly on top of the roast so the flavor would seep in. This made an awesome gravy when the roast was done and the meat was sooo tender and soft. Had plenty of gravy, which did not need to be thickened at all. The starch from the potatoes works as a thickening agent so it worked out great!!! I slow cooked this for 4 hours on HIGH and it was PERFECT!!! Will def make this again and will use the carrots next time too! Just to give you an idea on how great this was..my family was actually looking for more meat when we were done!! They said they could have eaten this allll night! Hope this helps! Happy cooking :)))
Hubs enjoyed immensly. I don't usually like pot roast but this was tender and delicious. Will make again!
I used a 3# chuck roast that I coated with flour, montreal steak seasoning and garlic powder and then browned in a pan with olive oil on both sides. I didn't have any brown gravy mix or celeery so I just used the full 12 oz of coke, can of mushroom soup and onion soup packet. I added carrots and mushrroms and cooked in the crock pot for 8 hours on low and added some yukon gold potatoes for the last 2 hours. I love that there is a ready made gravy as soon as it's done. It was delicious! It fell apart and was so tender. My three boys said it was the best pot roast I have ever made! Will definitely make again.
I made this exactly as written, except thickened the gravy with a little cornstarch after removing the roast. The meat wasn't dry at all. My boyfriend said to give it "5 1/2 stars, especially the gravy."
This roast was so delicious. I doubled the amount of gravy and cooked it in my slow cooker for 8 hrs on low (or 4 on high would work too). I cooked my potatoes and carrots separately, as I don't like them mushy. I modified it slightly... extra garlic, half cream of chicken and half cream of mushroom soup, beefy gravy mix, and beefy onion soup mix. The result was a tender, tasty roast with a little sweetness. The gravy was perfect, just the consistency we like. My whole family loved it, toddlers and teens alike! It's now a staple of ours. Thanks so much Sher!
This was very good - definitely tasty, but I wouldn't say the best I have ever had. I cooked everything in crock pot on low for about 10 hours while I was at work. I used baby portabellas and a whole onion in addition to the carrots (which I used about 3/4 bag of baby carrots) and celery. I was a little concerned about lack of liquid, so once everything was in the crock pot, I threw a little splash of water in there. There was lots of "juice" to work with in the end and it was quite flavorful. I added another envelope of brown gravy mix, as I like my gravies super rich and, yes, a little salty. Even so, everyone thought the gravy and veggies were perfect, despite the addition of more gravy mix. I would make this again the same way, but will probably add some peas at the end of cooking.
I have made several pot roasts and this recipe made the meat VERY dry! The gravy mixture was excellent but the meat was too chewy.
This was so easy and my wife said I can make this again.
Wow, my family isn't big on roasts but this was the best roast recipe I've made from this site, plus the easiest. I think you could really adapted it to whatever is in your house. I used the whole gravy packet, 3#s of beef and the whole can of pop, plus some water at the end. I also didn't have the dry onion soup so I added some dry beef vegtable soup powder instead. I wanted to cut down the salt so went with low sodium cr. of mushroom soup. I also stuffed it with garlic and added 3 cloves of fresh pressed garlic and the veggies. Then I removed the grease and made gravy. Great recipe just the way it is or use whatever.
Wonderful!! I always loved my mom's pot roast until I made this one, this is the best! Probably made it 12 times in the last year, and I don't change a thing. Once used a pork roast, but it's better with the beef. Absolutely melts in your mouth.
I've been making this recipe for years. I absolulty love it. I follow the directions, but I don't cook it as long...2.5 hours tops. I use the whole can of coke and add potatoes as well.... Thank you for sharing this! I have shared it with my friends too!
Really flavorful! The only thing I changed was I put it in the slow cooker for 8 hours, added babybella mushrooms and onion,used whole bag of baby carrots, then at the 6 hour mark I added cut up potatoes. I also made a roux to thicken the juices to create the perfect beef gravy! My family loved this. I'll definately cook this one for company. Oh yah and a crispy loaf of french bread to dunk. :)
WOW! This roast is FANTASTIC!!! I seasoned the roast with pepper, meat tenderizer and tri-tip rub and seared on both sides. I didn't have any gravy mix, so I omitted that and the water and subbed with 1 c. beef stock. We are not fans of fungi around here so I used cream of celery soup instead. The only thing I will do differently next time is add more veggies and trim more fat as it has a lot of it pooling at the top and will be flavorful enough without the extra calories ;) Thanks for sharing!! YUMMMMM!
My 1 1/2 lb. roast was done in about half the time recommended. I also added potatoes for the last hour. My favorite roast uses red wine, but this is the perfect alternative when I don't have red wine on hand - I will definitely make again! thanks for a great recipe!
This was really excellent. I first seasoned the roast with a little Steak Seasoning. I also added some quartered mushrooms to the veggies. I used the entire package of gravy mix, and the consistency ended up being perfect for gravy. I didn't have to do a thing except remove the bones from the chuck roast I used. The flavor was better than the recipe I've used for many years. BTW, I used Diet Cola. You couldn't tell there's any cola in it, it didn't add any extra calories, and the sugar didn't burn onto my roaster. Another thing I did was to line the roaster with Aluminum Foil, so clean up was super easy. This has now become my favorite roast recipe. Thanks, Sher, for an excellent roast recipe.
Unanimously got 5 stars at my house- even from the most picky of eaters. The only changes that I made was using rump roast (as it was on sale and how I ended up looking for a pot roast recipe in the first place) adding a can of beef gravy as I didn't have the powdered stuff. I also cooked in a slow-cooker, 3 hours on high then 6 hours on low- adding carrots for the last 3 hours of cooking. It was DEEEEE-LICIOUS!!! The meat pulled apart with a fork, the carrots were seasoned all the way the way through and the gravy had a fabulous flavor. We'll be watching the grocery store fliers for the next rump roast sale so we can have this fabulous meal again. Perfect for a cold New England night!
Thanks for this simple and delicious recipe! I've tried both sirloin and chuck roasts in this dish, and I've found that the cheaper chuck roast actually has more flavor and is juicier and more tender than the sirloin. Instead of 1/2 pkg brown gravy mix, we use the whole pkg. This dish makes a pan full of very tasty gravy, so be sure to make a big bowl of mashed potatoes to go with it! Thanks again, Sher...my family LOVES this recipe :)
Delicious! My husband and family were surprised at how tender the meat became. Words of advice: 1) Never tell anyone what is in it 2) Use a little less cola than they suggest (it is a little too sweet when you put the entire amount in) and 3) sear your meat first to lock in the juices. Try this and you will never go back!
I've never had luck with Pot Roast until this one! It was great. I put a dry rub on my roast and let it sit in fridge overnight. Per other reviews, I seared my roast in a little oil and put in in a crock pot, on low, for 5 or 6 hours. It was ready when we got home from church! I'm diabetic, so I used Diet Soda. The only reason I didn't give five stars, because the gravy was a little too salty for my taste. Think I'll use another base than brown gravy mix next time. Any suggestion would be great! Also, I used a couple of cans of sliced new potatoes with baby carrots and mushrooms. It was soooo good. Great leftovers - even in tortillas!
GREAT POT ROAST!! INSTEAD OF ROASTING IT IN THE OVEN, I COOKED IT IN A CROCKPOT FOR 8-9 HOURS AND IT CAME OUT DELICIOUS.
This was wonderful! My family LOVED it! I took a knife and made deep punctures in the roast and pushed whole cloves of garlic all over it. We love garlic and this method flavored it through out the roast. It also looked really pretty when it was sliced. If you love garlic, this is a good way to add flavor!
Absolutely one of my favorites! Even my boyfriend who hates pot roast went back for seconds! :)
BRAVO!!! We made this delightful roast a few weeks ago and it was wonderful... This is the absolute best roast I have ever had. I accidently put in the WHOLE package of brown gravy mix, and intentionally left out the veggies. All that remains of that good old roast is an empty serving platter and fond memories... Be sure to serve with mashed potatoes--so delicious together!!
I cooked it as instructed, in my roasting pan in the oven and my meat wasn't as tender as I would have liked. I have a tastier recipe for roast that comes out delicious, so I'll be sticking to my recipe. I enjoyed trying something new though. Thanks.
We had this roast today and everyone in the house that ate it loved it. I did double the gravey mixture though, bc I put it in my roaster oven and slow cooked it all day and I wanted to be sure it was pretty much covered.
Fantastic!
I enjoy sweet stuff, and I enjoy pot roast. But the cola did make it a little TOO sweet, even for me. I followed the directions, although I added a couple chopped-up potatoes and my roast was only around 2 pounds. The gravy turned out pretty good, but it was a little sweet. I WILL use this recipe again, but I'll probably use only half the cola and add some extra water. I rubbed the roast with some seasoning salt, pepper, and garlic powder (I did omit the minced garlic from the recipe beacause of the powder), and the meat was glorious! I seared the roast, popped the veggies and the meat in the slow cooker, covered it with the gravy mix, and cooked it on high for around 5 hours. It all turned out really well, although sweet. Thanks for the recipe! :)
The night before, I seared the roast first with steak rub till it was golden. Then put in 6 carrots, 4 celery, 1 onion, and 2 potatoes in the crock pot, I placed the roast on top, and poured the sauce on. I ended up using 1/2 pkg of mushroom gravy, 'cuz I didn't have brown gravy, and a whole can of coke. Cooked it for 8 hours on low. It turned out very "beefy," and the meat was very tender. I added cornstarch to the gravy to thicken it, and it was perfect. Served it to 5 ppl, and it was just enough, maybe not enough? Good to the last piece. YUM!
It only took me almost 20 years of marriage to finally get an awesome recipe for pot roast. Made just a couple of modifications. I first seared the roast on all 4 sides in a fry pan with 2 tbs. olive oil about 2-3 minutes per side. I put the roast into a dutch oven instead of a regular pan. Instead of 3 carrots, I used a whole bag (I used fresh carrots, what a difference!). I also added 1 small can of beef broth along with the ingredients to make more of this awesome gravy. This one is a keeper!
The gravy is good, but very salty.
My husband and daughter really liked this, but I just didn't care for the taste of Coke. I cooked in the crock pot for 10 hours and it was very tender.
My family CRAVES this dish. We serve it with perogies---makes the house smell amazing. Have made in the oven and slow cooker---prefer the gravy when cooked in the oven.
We used chuck roast and it came out fantastic, I got a lot of compliments!
I cooked this in my slow cooker on low for 8 hours and it turned out phenomenal! My husband and I can't wait for the leftovers tonight.
Nothing special, plus it was a little salty for me (probably the onion soup mix & gravy mix).
This was very very good, followed the recipe to the T and it turned out great! served over a piece of texas toast with mashed potatoes and ate like an open faced sandwhich like they serve at BJs.
I love this recipe. I have even used a frozen roast and put it in the crock pot for 12 hours and it still turned out like a dream. My husband loves this recipe. I do use baby bella mushrooms instead of celery and add cut up potatoes. I have honestly never been much of a roast fan and this one just knocks my socks off!
Just finished making it, haven't even eaten it yet, but I can already say that all I can taste is CELERY!! I am preparing to thicken my gravy and I tasted the broth. Needs LOTS of salt and tastes like nothing but celery. Hope the family will eat it. I followed the directions! If we make it through dinner and I even try to make it again, I will leave out the celery entirely! Post dinner, the meat itself did not taste as strongly of celery as the gravy, but the gravy did not shake the strong celery flavor. With all of the highly flavored ingredients, to have this taste like celery is a big disappointment. It was okay enough to try again, and the basic ingredients should have been awesome. Will try again with NO CELERY!!
This dish has a great flavor! My roast was a little bit on the dry side, but that was probably the cut of the roast I used. Also, the "gravy" was more like soup in mine, but I just took the left-overs and put them all in one container and pulled the beef apart into pieces (it was effortless because it is so tender) and turned it into a stew for the next day, and it is soooo flavorful. The only variations I made were: I browned the roast first, and I used non-alcohol beer instead of cola. Oh, and I used baby carrots and added sliced portabella mushrooms. 5 stars for flavor and tenderness!
My husband told me that this was the best roast I have ever made in 22 years! I didn't have cola but I did have a diet dr. pepper and I used an inexpensive chuck roast. Fabulous! Thanks for sharing!
i used cream of celery instead of cream of mushroom because i'm pregnant and the thought of mushrooms makes me gag. i also left out the brown gravy mix but added some fat free beef broth. the end result was a little soupy, but i know i could have added cornstarch if i had wanted to. i couldn't taste the coke, outright, but i will say the roast was delish, falling apart, hearty, flavorful, and it hit the spot. thanks for the easy recipe!
Made this for dinner tonight and it was absolutely amazing!!! I am not really a big fan of pot roast, but let me tell you I will be sure to make this many more times! I used a 3.5 lb chuck roast and rubbed it with salt, pepper & garlic. I used my crockpot instead of the oven. Did an hour on high and about 8 on low. Added 2 tbsp cornstarch mixed with water for the last 30 min of cooking. Gravy thickened up perfectly! Make sure you Get some crusty bread to wipe that plate clean, it is that good.
Strange ingredients...but wow! It worked....it was SO good. The sauce went great on mashed potatoes too
Delicious! I made this in the slow cooker - on low for 8 hours. It was so tender and flavorful. I omitted the celery and used the whole gravy packet, as well as substituting cream of celery soup. Turned out fabulous. My roast was a chuck roast. This will be my roast recipie from now on!
OMG, just ate this for dinner and it was soooo good. I did mine in the crockpot since I had to go out, I added fresh mushrooms. I was worried because i didnt have the gravy or onion soup so I put in 3 cube beef bullion, but hubby went to the store and got the gravy and onion soup mix, so I just mixed it with a little cold water and added to the crock about 30 min before it was done. I used garlic powder since that is what I had. It really turned out good and tasty with a hint of sweet. I will make this again. Thanks a ton, dont need to change a thing/
this is one of our favorite roast recipes
I used cherry coke. I omitted the cream of mushroom soup and added mushrooms and dried cherries. I also used a steak rub and a crock pot. superb.
Wow! What a great and easy recipe. I have been making pot roast for years and this by far is the best. The coke (I used diet) gave the gravy a hint of something that you just can't put your finger on. I made mine in the crock pot on low while I was at work all day. I put the roast in, poured the sauce over, and put small skin on potatoes cut in half on the top. When I got home at 5, I took the potatoes and roast out. Covered them with foil to keep warm and added 3 T of flour to the sauce. I whisked and turned the crock pot on high for 20-30 minutes to thicken the gravy. For the left overs, I shredded the rest of the roast and tossed back into the remaining gravy in my crock pot. A couple days later I served it over a piece of bread for a hot beef sandwich. My hubby loved it!
I have made this twice now. The first time exactly as the recipe states. The next time I used the new Campbell's Select Creamy Portobella Mushroom soup. I liked the texture of the gravy better the second time. It is delicious either way. The cola gives it a sweet flavor that my family just loves. Just one note if you are going to add potatoes, do it at about half way through the cooking time. Otherwise the potatoes get overdone. The carrots are perfect added at the begginning. I also added large pieces of onion. YUM!!
This was a big hit at my house. Made just as written and it was just plain yummy! The sauce was so tasty and different from plain boring pot roast. I will make again.
my family actually finished the whole roast in one meal!!
This was just ok. It tasted like regular pot roast. I think next time I would add more soda or some brown sugar. I'm not a huge fan of pot roast, but my husband loves it, so we do eat it a lot in the winter. I was hoping this would kick it up a notch for me...no such luck.
This was a good recipe (followed directions exactly) but I prefer to use similar ingredients (beef, onion soup mix, can of soup, can of cola) and put it in the slow cooker. I thought the beef lacked some flavor but the vegetables were very good.
Excellent! Didn't change a thing.
This was so easy and good. I pretty much followed the recipe. Added a bit more garlic (4 cloves) and added mushrooms, onions and a large quartered potatoe. It is so nice to come home from shopping and smell dinner cooking. This may be my favorite pot roast recipe.
Perfect, I will not try any other pot roast recipe ever again. I added mushrooms and peeled diced potatos and put it all in the crockpot on low for 7 hours. It was so moist we could cut it with a fork and our boys loved it too.
This was good. I forgot to turn the roast over, so it wasn't as tender as it should have been. The gravy could have used some thickening too.
Best Roast I've Ever Eaten! Hands down!! I even improvised on the recipe. I didn't leave out the "secret ingredient". Actually, I used Diet Cola (what I had on hand) and it didn't even leave an after taste. Ha! Ha! Definitely a recipe to add to my ever growing box.
Was the family surprised over the "special" ingredient! They loved it. I cooked the roast with carrots and potatoes, will add the potatoes later in the cooking stage next time. We also had mashed potatoes with the delicious gravy to pour over them! This is the way to cook a roast!
Absolutely wonderful! I used a bottom round roast and put a little dash of Worshtishere sauce for flavor on the meat (and added potatoes). My husband just raved all night, it is delicious!! Very easy, very quick
definately a 5 star recipe. i used a deer roast and cooked it in the crock pot for about 10 hours. perfect
It wasn't anything special to me, but my mother loved it.
it was diffent adding cola.
This is a very good basic recipe and one that lends itself easily to customizing to one's tastes. I think 4 1/2 stars is just about right. It's a bit too plain for me, as written, to be a full 5 stars. I agree with one reviewer who suggested using a dry rub for the roast before placing into the crock pot. I used Montreal Steak seasoning by McCormack and it was perfect. I also love a rich mushroom gravy, so I added 1/2 a pound of sliced mushrooms to the mix. I think that instead of always relying on a plain brown gravy mix, one might amp up the recipe by using a chipotle or a bourbon and brown sugar flavored gravy, for example. The cola does wonders to help tenderize the meat but it does not lend a distinctly sweet flavor, either. Overall, then, this recipe is a true keeper. (By the way, the left- overs made a wonderful pot pie the following day. )
I added some extra garlic salt on the meat before pouring over the sauce. It was a new flavor and really tasty and easy!
We liked this a lot. I used the crock pot - 10 hours on low. Followed all other directions. I also rubbed the roast with flour, salt, and pepper, added 1 yellow onion at the start, doubled the garlic and stirred in a bit of corn starch the last 20 minutes to thicken.
I don't like Pot Roast but I LOVED this recipe!!!
I made it for dinner in the crock pot. Cooked it on high for 6 hrs. Took the meat out(couldn't afford $36 for the sirloin, so got a rump roast) and cut as it said..and it fell right apart. I did make alterations, but only because I like to make one big meal in the crock. I didnt chop the carrots, I added a bag of baby carrots. Also I added some small red potatoes to it. I added a couple tsps of flour to thicken the gravy and had to add salt to the food, because it did lack that..But the pot roast really was awesome and veggies. :) My other half was hesitant...because of the soda..but he loved it. He actually had thirds!
I love this recipe! I used onion gravy mix instead and used the crockpot for 8 hours.
Always turns out perfect. I buy low sodium gravy mix and use the whole packet. Tastes great with mashed potatoes and a green salad. The only change I made was cream of potato soup for the mushroom soup.It just seemed the right choice. It's awesome. I have made it with mushroom soup, still awesome. Great for leftovers the next day.
husband lOVES this roast. gets sooo excited when its made, i did take the advice of another lady and used the cream of celery.
This was excellent! I had a small, 2 pd, boneless chuck roast, so I just adjusted the cooking time. I used 1 can of condensed cream of mushroom soup with roasted garlic instead of regular cream of mushroom. I also rubbed the meat with the minced garlic. Next time, I will use 1/2 can of beef broth (undiluted) in place of the 2 tablespoons water & I will add some small potatoes. I can't wait to serve this to company.
the sauce is fabulous and the meat is extremely tender. two thumbs up!
Super! I cooked mine in the crock pot after searing it, and it came out beautifully. Tender, and the sauce was great. The only change I would make would be to add salt and pepper. I didn't add any until we were at the table, but it gave it the zing it needed. I also ended up adding cornstarch to the sauce/gravy to thicken it a bit. I served it with rice when we were entertaining guests, and everyone loved it.
I made this as written. It wasn't actually my favorite. To us we didn't think the onion soup and the cream of mushroom soup taste went with the sweetness of the cola. You can definatley taste the sugar and we just didn't care for it as much as leaving the cola out. I was disappointed because the reviews were so good. Won't make it this way again.
This is one of my husband's favorite recipes. I have made it several times and it is always good and tender.
Very, Very good. One suggestion was to add a little corn starch to thicken gravy. I recommend doing this.
AWESOME!!! Will make this way from now on. Did a few things different though- had a 2# rump roast so seared it in some canola oil first, then threw in a clove of garlic sliced up and a sweet onion sliced thin, about 8 carrots quartered. Didn't have brown gravy mix, so I substituted 2 T cornstarch, 1 t gravy master, and 2 T water - whisked it up and added to the soup, soup mix and coke.(regular coke for me) Cooked 1 hour at 350, reduced to 250 for 45 min., flipped and cooked another 45-55 min- came out PERFECT. The BEST EVER! THANK YOU!!
This is a good recipe to convert to gluten free. omit the gravy mix. you can mix dry onion (or fresh) with beef broth and a tablespoon or two of cornstarch into Progresso's vegetable classic creamy mushroom (it's gluten free). Do you feel it needs salt added? You can drop in a beef bouillon, Herb Ox brand is gluten free.
Okay, I know 2 stars is low, but the only thing I liked was how tender the roast was. I really disliked the gravy....I think due to the soda in it. I think it would be much better with just water in it. Ive made things before with soda and didnt like it...so I should have known better. I promised my dad I would not make this recipe again.
This was so good! I put everything in a crock pot for 7 hours and it was so tender it melted in your mouth.
Very good...changed the recipe around a bit but the Cola is key!
This recipe is definately a keeper! I have never made pot roast before as I am not much of a beef eater. But this was excellent. I read some of the previous reviews and made these changes. I used cream of celery soup, (we dont like mushrooms) used beef broth in place of the gravy mix and water, I added a handful of red potatoes cut in quarters, a full bag of baby carrots and a quartered onion. I rubbed montreal steak rub on the meat and seared it in oil, then I added it to the crockpot with the liquid ingredients and veggies for 10 hours. Delicious!
it was ok. had a mild sweet taste. eh. just my opinion.
Delicious. I prepare exactly as written and it turns out wonderful every time.
This is an amazing recipe. I do sprinkle my roast with garlic powder, onion powder, sea salt, & black pepper. I then sear it & throw it in my dutch oven. The flavors are perfect & the roast is nice & tender. Thank you for sharing
For those who are worried about it being too sweet after reading some of these reviews, try using beer instead of cola. My family doesn't like the sweet taste of this recipe when made with cola, but if I use beer, no one stops eating! It's my 2 and 7 year old's favorite meal, and thats saying a lot since they are both very picky eaters. Also, some have mentioned the carrots not being tender enough. I cook this for 5 hours in my crockpot, and prior to putting it all in I boil the potatoes and baby carrots for just a short while to soften them up a bit. Just don't boil for too long or they will get mushy. Based on my family's tastes, this recipe with cola is 1 star, but 5 stars when made with beer!
I made this recipe tonight for dinner. It was amazing. It's just 3 of us so I used a smaller 3 LB chuck roast. I altered it a bit. I used more cola than required. I used 6 oz Pepsi and 8 oz of cherry Coke. I also rubbed roast with a minced glove of garlic and sprinkled McCormick Pot Roast Seasoning on both sides, then browned on top of stove. I added more carrots and celery than called for also threw in 2 potatoes whole skins and all to absorb any extra salt from the seasoning. I adjusted cooking time for the smalller roast. Then used the drippings (strained and added some cream and wonder gravy flour to give the gravy a little thickness). It was wonderful. My family loved it. I will def. use this again. The meat was moist and flavorful, and my DH never new there were mushrooms, he doesn't like them. He raved over how good it was.
