Cola Pot Roast II

Ok, I made this last night but with several changes so here goes...and by the way it was deeelish! For the roast I used a California pot roast, about 3 pounds, as the lady in the meat dept where I shop suggested it for slow cooking. She was so right! I didn't have carrots on hand so I just eliminated and served with mixed veggies. I didn't use the celery either, just didn't want celery in it and I also did not use the gravy packet. The onion soup mix is very flavorful and the soup and soda mixed together with that did the trick! I used a full 12 oz can of coke and left the water out, didn't need it. I put 5 potatoes, skinned and cut up into 1 inch chunks on the bottom, roast on top of that and poured the soups, soda, mixture over the top. I also put the garlic directly on top of the roast so the flavor would seep in. This made an awesome gravy when the roast was done and the meat was sooo tender and soft. Had plenty of gravy, which did not need to be thickened at all. The starch from the potatoes works as a thickening agent so it worked out great!!! I slow cooked this for 4 hours on HIGH and it was PERFECT!!! Will def make this again and will use the carrots next time too! Just to give you an idea on how great this was..my family was actually looking for more meat when we were done!! They said they could have eaten this allll night! Hope this helps! Happy cooking :)))