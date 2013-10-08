Spaghetti Squash Dip

Rating: 4.21 stars
43 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a great alternative to a spinach-artichoke dip. Instead of using fresh spinach, this is an even tastier combination. Serve it hot with tortilla chips or crackers.

By HOLLYG1

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking dish.

  • Place the spaghetti squash cut side down on a lightly greased baking sheet. Place in preheated oven, and bake until soft when a fork is inserted., 30 to 40 minutes.

  • Scoop out the cooked squash, and place in a mixing bowl. Add butter to the squash and stir until butter melts. Stir the mayonnaise, 1 cup Parmesan cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese into the squash mixture until well blended. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with 3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cheese melts, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 25.9mg; sodium 224.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (42)

Helpful
Helpful
Reviews:
Helpful
jo
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2009
I think this might be better than spinach/artichoke (because of all the free spaghetti squash in my garden). But I did tweak the recipe -- added two cloves of garlic & I used cheddar jack cheese (what I had on hand). Also be sure to use fresh shredded parmesan -- not the powdery pre-grated stuff -- that's ok on spaghetti but in a recipe for really good flavor (and texture) you need to use the fresh stuff. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Becky Alsing
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2009
I made it as written; it was cheesey and good but missing something. I put the leftovers in a small dip crock pot and added green onions ground black pepper and worcestershire. Better. I think this is way worth making for such a creative use of spaghetti squash just needs a little tweaking. I will make this again and keep experimenting...:) Read More
Helpful
(10)
magyar_girl
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2009
I made this for a party one with fancy girly drinks and the dip was what they talked about. One of my friends said she was thinking about it the other day six months later and wishing she knew how to make it. You won't mistake it for spinach-artichoke dip but it is delicious in its own right! Read More
Helpful
(8)
SHERRIBERRI519
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2007
Amazing. Got rave reviews from even my five year old!! I added a sprinkle of garlic powder to this and didn't have monterey jack cheese so I used cheddar. It was phenomenal! Also I microwaved the mixed ingredients because I wanted it done quickly. This was SO much like artichoke dip! Thanks for the unique recipe! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Hilary P
Rating: 4 stars
08/21/2007
Had everyone guessing on this one. I added a fair amount of parm on top and it baked wonderfully. Even if you're not a squash fan this is a good one. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Maria Ickes Mannion
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2011
We loved this dip! My niece thought it tasted like the creamy part of spinach and artichoke dip I thought it was better! I followed the recipe with just 2 additions - I added 3 ounces of cream cheese when I added the butter and I added some garlic salt for extra flavor. Yum! Next time I might add a can of crab. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(5)
SHAVON
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2010
My roommate is addicted to this recipe. I have to puree it for her though. Made as is it's perfect. I tried the taco seasoning version and it wasn't as well received. Read More
Helpful
(3)
EriNnRuss
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2016
Yummm I loved it baby loved it Even the picky dog loved it!! I will keep making this!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Helpful
