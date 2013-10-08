Spaghetti Squash Dip

1 of 42

Rating: 5 stars Yummy! I made this for a party at work and received many compliments on it along with requests for the recipe. The night before I made as directed but didn t bake it. I refrigerated it then microwaved it just before the party. Worked great. In the future I will probably add some garlic powder or sautéed minced garlic. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I think this might be better than spinach/artichoke (because of all the free spaghetti squash in my garden). But I did tweak the recipe -- added two cloves of garlic & I used cheddar jack cheese (what I had on hand). Also be sure to use fresh shredded parmesan -- not the powdery pre-grated stuff -- that's ok on spaghetti but in a recipe for really good flavor (and texture) you need to use the fresh stuff. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars I made it as written; it was cheesey and good but missing something. I put the leftovers in a small dip crock pot and added green onions ground black pepper and worcestershire. Better. I think this is way worth making for such a creative use of spaghetti squash just needs a little tweaking. I will make this again and keep experimenting...:) Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a party one with fancy girly drinks and the dip was what they talked about. One of my friends said she was thinking about it the other day six months later and wishing she knew how to make it. You won't mistake it for spinach-artichoke dip but it is delicious in its own right! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Amazing. Got rave reviews from even my five year old!! I added a sprinkle of garlic powder to this and didn't have monterey jack cheese so I used cheddar. It was phenomenal! Also I microwaved the mixed ingredients because I wanted it done quickly. This was SO much like artichoke dip! Thanks for the unique recipe! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Had everyone guessing on this one. I added a fair amount of parm on top and it baked wonderfully. Even if you're not a squash fan this is a good one. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this dip! My niece thought it tasted like the creamy part of spinach and artichoke dip I thought it was better! I followed the recipe with just 2 additions - I added 3 ounces of cream cheese when I added the butter and I added some garlic salt for extra flavor. Yum! Next time I might add a can of crab. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars My roommate is addicted to this recipe. I have to puree it for her though. Made as is it's perfect. I tried the taco seasoning version and it wasn't as well received. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Yummm I loved it baby loved it Even the picky dog loved it!! I will keep making this!! Helpful (3)