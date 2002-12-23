Apricot Brisket

4.4
52 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 13
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Serve this brisket and the fruity gravy with mashed potatoes, salad, and hot rolls.

Recipe by Abby J Benner

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large heavy skillet, heat oil over medium high heat. When the oil is hot, brown the beef on all sides. If the brisket is too large, cut it in half first, and brown in two stages. Place the meat in a large Dutch oven with a lid.

    Advertisement

  • Add onions to the drippings in the skillet. Saute over medium heat until the onions are beginning to brown. Stir in garlic, and cook for 2 or 3 more minutes. Pour over the brisket in the Dutch oven.

  • Empty one package of dry, instant onion soup mix over the browned onions and meat. Arrange all of the apricots on top of the soup mix. Pour enough water around outside of meat, not on top, to cover the sides of brisket. Cover.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (160 degrees C) for 1 hour. Check liquid; if dish is starting to look dry, add a bit more water around meat. Cover, and cook another hour. Remove lid, and stir apricots into gravy. Leave uncovered, and cook for another hour. Stir gravy again, and add more water if the gravy is too thick. Meat should be very tender; if necessary, bake for an additional 1/2 hour. Cut across grain to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
822 calories; protein 56.3g; carbohydrates 52.4g; fat 43.8g; cholesterol 184.6mg; sodium 549.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022