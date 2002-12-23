Apricot Brisket
Serve this brisket and the fruity gravy with mashed potatoes, salad, and hot rolls.
I made this in a crock pot -- I didn't have to make any adjustments. It was wonderful. Try it.Read More
Obviously I am at odds with every other reviewer, but I found this recipe just awful. The apricots went really badly with the beef, to just give a really unpleasant flavour. Must just be me.Read More
This was flavorful ... I added dried cranberries, too. There is an error in the cooking time, however (I looked at the 2 hours 30 minute cook time and it messed up dinner ... wound up serving it the next day). Following the directions, there should be 3 hours of cooking, plus an additional 1/2 hour if necessary. Gravy is excellent, though!
Great recipe! Here's how I tweaked it after reading everyone's feedback: I used Knorr French Onion Soup Mix. I chopped up the apricots and used only 3/4 cup. I used a 3 pound chuck roast, browned it as directed, then put it into my crock pot on high for 3 hours. I followed the recipe (browned onions and garlic) except that I precooked a pound of chunked up carrots in my microwave (about 7 minutes) and boiled (skins on/our preference) 6 regular sized potatos for about 45 minutes. I added the cooked carrots and potatoes (chunked up) to the crock pot and gently stirred them in for another half hour at the end. The total time was four hours. The meat was tender, the gravy was sweet and delicious! Next time I do it, I might add a bit of water before the carrots and potatoes at the end to increase the gravy, as the potatoes did absorb some. (But it was still DELICIOUS!)
I made this recipe in my slow cooker . It was so easy and tasted excellent . I'll make it often .
I have been making this recipe for a few years now with some modifications that make this recipe out of this world. Firstly, I braise the beef in butter and olive oil. Second, I add shallots and a few more cloves of garlic. Third, and this is the clincher, I use blackberry and/or cherry wine AND beef broth to cover the beef instead of water. If I need to add more liquid, I just keep adding wine!! I usually cook it for the full 3 1/2 hours. This thing falls apart, it is so moist and tender. You will not believe the carmelized flavor of the onions and apricots mixed with the sweetness of the fruit wine!
This recipe is WONDERFUL! If you think it would be too sweet with the apricots, you're wrong! This makes a lovely, savory gravy. My family loved it! I made it for Passover and got RAVES! This one is a keeper! Thanks!
This was my first brisket and aI was nervous, but it was so delicious! I dont have a Dutch oven, so I used a roasting pan and tin foil. I cooked the meat for about 4 - 4 1/2 hours and it came out perfect! Plus the cranberries gave it a nice touch.
This was a simple recipe with great results. The apricot really gave it a nice tang. I was a little worried since it was my first brisket, but it came out great. A couple of notes: I used half the apricots and chopped them and I used a little too much water, so I reduced my gravy in a pan while the brisket set.
not too long ago I made this sort of thing accept I used apricot jam, and I added some soy sauce. this is DELISH!
I am always looking for different ways for cooking brisket, this was very good. The gravy was wonderful as well. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Great recipe. Cooked in a crock pot on low for 9 hours. Some changes: (a) added some corn starch in the dry seasonings before rubbing the beef; (b) used a 3 lb piece of meat (1/2 recipe); (c) used a 12oz can of peaches (with syrup) (unpitted) instead of the dry apricots, (d) a full package of onion soup (instead of 1/2 as I was using 1/2 of the beef in the recipe). Moisty and flavorful. Will add a Tsp of mustard powder next time.
This recipe was one of the best that I have ever cooked. It was very easy to prepare and it was delicious. I normally cannot cook beef dishes other than hamburgers. I was so happy to see how great this came out. My family loved it and it was so easy. I will definitely cook this again!
This was really yummy! Followed directions with no changes and it came out great. The apricots melt into the onion soup mix and drippings making a delicious gravy. Very much comfort food!
This is a very easy and very delicious brisket recipe. I made it for 2 people that just had babies and they wanted the recipe. Everyone in my family has nothing but good things to say about it. I do seem to add too much water when I make it, but I don't want it to be dry, so I may try to reduce the sauce or add less next time. FYI, try to select a dry onion soup mix that's MSG-free for nursing mothers. There are a lot of apricots in the gravy left over, so this could be reduced as well. You will not go wrong with this recipe!
I made this for Passover and everyone loved it. The store was out of brisket so I used London broil and it was still great!
I make brisket in a slightly different way, and it's equally delicious. First, I add a package of dry onion soup to the underside of the brisket and one to the top of the meat. Then I put a can of crushed pineapple AND the juices on the top to mix around with a fork and the same amt. of crushed pineapple to the underside, always blending in the 2 ingredients. The taste is subtle but very rich when the pineapple connects with the onion soup mix.
This was really tasty. I used 2 8 oz cans apricot juice instead of the dried and it made a really nice gravy. Will try this with a bottom round or more tender cut of beef next time. - Lisa
excellent flavor, however for better gravy go with about half the apricots
Good flavor and easy prep! Tastes like Sunday roast...
Thank You Abbey, this brisket was a total success! I browned it and added the rest of the ingreds, poured in some water and popped it in the oven. I cooked it for just about 3 hours on 300 degrees. About a half an hour before I served it, I turned it off and let it rest. It turned out sooo tender. The drippings had just a bit of sweetness and went perfectly with the mashed potatoes I made with it. I will be making this one again!
This was great! It was the first time that I made brisket, and I was making it for my family for Passover. I put some additional onion soup mix in the water that surrounded the brisket since a few others said that they would use another packet of onion soup next time. Everyone loved it . . . it went faster than everything else (there were hardly any leftovers)!
Hands down the best brisket. My family loves the slightly sweet tangy gravy!
This was great!!! I didn't have dried apricots and I had plenty of canned apricots so I used the canned ones and it turned out great!!! I poured the juice from the can over the brisket and placed the apricots on top. I will be making all my briskets like this now!!! It fell right apart so moist and tender and we loved the flavor ! Even my" I won't eat anything" DS loved it thanks!!!
Just OK, this lacked seasoning. I added 1 tsp amaretto and 1/2 tsp worcestershire sauce and it was better. But there are better brisket recipes. Also, the fiber from the apricots gave us major indigestion.
The oven approach with this recipe left the brisket dry. The gravy was excellent and the sweetness matched the savory of the beef cut well, but in general, not the best cooking method for this cut of meet.
I've made this twice now in the crock pot, both times for entertaining, and both times the guests asked for the recipe...and followed up with me afterwards to make sure I sent it out. And it's so easy to make, so I'd say it's a hit. The sweet of the apricots combines beautifully with the beef...mmmm mmmm good!
I followed the directions exactly!!!! Maybe the addition of wine and some other spices would help. The onion soup is not great with this...better to leave the onion soup to roast!
So delicious! Served it to my whole family (parents, siblings, inlaws, kids...) for a Sunday dinner and they LOVED it! Meat so tender it fell apart, great flavor, easy. Great recipe, thanks!
I don't think I'll make this recipe again, but if I do I will use 2 packets of onion soup mix. i needed a lot of water so that my brisket would not dry out, and the gravy did not have enough flavor. Just so-so, and DH did not care for the apricots.
We buy local, grass-fed beef in bulk so we only have 1-3 briskets a year. We love Apricot Brisket and look forward to it every time. It is wonderful and one of the easiest recipes ever. The only thing I changed is I quarter the apricots.
This was very good. I made a 4lb brisket and kept all the other ingredients the same. The apricots, I chopped up only 1 cup. I put it in the crock pot over night and it was great for dinner the next day! Thanks for the recipe!
good with or without the apricots
It was good but not great, used a can of apricot nectar which helped and chopped all apricots, I really liked it, subtle taste though, and I do prefer a stronger flavor. Hubby said it was fine, which means not the best. Probably will keep looking for the best brisket recipe, I am sure it is out there.
Like any good brisket, this takes a while to cook You shouldn't dismiss apricots as dressing for beef. The flavors go so well together.
This is really good and easy. I only had a three pound brisket, but I used the recipe the same anyway (but reduced the cooking time a little). My son loved the meat and even the gravy too.
Very good. I used a 3 lb brisket with all the same quantities otherwise and it was great.
This is fabulous with prunes instead of apricots. It's a family staple.
This Rosh Hashanah, I broke away from a traditional brisket recipe to try this one and wow! This will now become our new traditional brisket. It was very tender with a wonderful gravy. I prepared it the evening before I served it and heated in the oven for 1/2 hour. Thank you!
We were very disappointed with this recipe. While the meat was very tender, my family thought the gravy was very bitter. We'll probably not make this again.
This amazing! I made a few modifications based on what I had in the house. 1-I only had a flank steak in the house so I used that. 2-I used fresh apricots lightly coated in sugar instead of dried. 3-I cooked it in a crockpot. This is a GREAT recipe!!! Serve it on a bed of wild rice with fresh asparagus.
This was such a success on all the dinner parties I've served.. thanks so much.. I'm just an beginner cook, barely learning and this recipe guide was easy to understand...
I used a 8 pound brisket, trimmed of half the fat. My family loved it. Apricots ended up almost jam like.
Best brisker ever that everyone loves! I have made for several years for all holidays. My twist I rub the brisket with garlic a couple of hours before sautéed in olive oil. I use cherry wine, blackberry or other sweet wine (it won’t make brisket sweet but perfectly balanced) mixed with water to a little over half thickness of brisket. I prefer Knorr onion soup but other is acceptable.
