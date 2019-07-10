Chicken Julienne

Oh my, oh my, oh my! What a wonderful recipe! My family just loved it! It was so easy to make and quick, too! It doesn't get much better than t hat. This is a dish I would serve to guests.

I served it over cooked egg noodles. I made the recipe just as shown except that I pounded out the chicken just a bit and then prior to putting in in the oven, I added a bit more parmesan cheese and added a bit more Paprika. I baked the chicken for the 20 minutes then turned off the over but left the chicken in the oven. I had the water boiling for the noodles. After the 5 or 6 minutes to cook the noodles, I took the chicken out of the oven and served it over the noodles. I cannot recommend this recipe enough. It will definitely be a family favorite from now on.