Chicken Julienne

4.5
92 Ratings
  • 5 62
  • 4 20
  • 3 9
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is an easy-to-prepare dish that's great for a weeknight main supper. Serve it with prepared rice or over egg noodles to make a complete main dish.

Recipe by snowgirl9

Gallery

Credit: My Hot Southern Mess
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Place the butter and flour in separate shallow dishes. Dredge the chicken strips first in the flour, coating evenly, and then in the butter. Place chicken in prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with lemon juice. Add salt, and pepper, to taste. Pour the heavy cream over the chicken. Sprinkle evenly with Parmesan cheese, and paprika.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cheese melts and cream bubbles, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
651 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 53.7g; cholesterol 208.4mg; sodium 386.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022