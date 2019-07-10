Chicken Julienne
This is an easy-to-prepare dish that's great for a weeknight main supper. Serve it with prepared rice or over egg noodles to make a complete main dish.
This is an easy-to-prepare dish that's great for a weeknight main supper. Serve it with prepared rice or over egg noodles to make a complete main dish.
I followed this recipe exactly except for the heavy cream. I substituted 1 can of cream of chicken soup for the heavy cream and it turned out great. My husband commented on the meal and my 3-year-old and 5-year-old ate it all. I served the chicken with a side of rice pilaf and LeSeur peas.Read More
I have to say I was disappointed with this recipe. The plus side was that the chicken was very tender, I'll give it that. What I was picturing when I looked at the ingredients was chicken with an alfredo-y sauce on it, but I have to say it tasted very bland. I would say the dish certainly is not worth all the fat in it. I would rather make alfredo by itself which is much tastier. If I did make this again I would definitely add garlic powder, and probably some other spices with it. The recipe is a good starter but it isn't very tasty at the moment. Sorry to be a downer!Read More
I followed this recipe exactly except for the heavy cream. I substituted 1 can of cream of chicken soup for the heavy cream and it turned out great. My husband commented on the meal and my 3-year-old and 5-year-old ate it all. I served the chicken with a side of rice pilaf and LeSeur peas.
I have to say I was disappointed with this recipe. The plus side was that the chicken was very tender, I'll give it that. What I was picturing when I looked at the ingredients was chicken with an alfredo-y sauce on it, but I have to say it tasted very bland. I would say the dish certainly is not worth all the fat in it. I would rather make alfredo by itself which is much tastier. If I did make this again I would definitely add garlic powder, and probably some other spices with it. The recipe is a good starter but it isn't very tasty at the moment. Sorry to be a downer!
This is a great easy recipe. I followed "gatorgirl"'s advice and substituted a can of cream of chicken for the half and half. I also added two cloves of minced garlic to add some flavor. This is a great recipe and my family loved the dish.
This is THE BEST chicken I have ever made!!! I used 2 chicken breasts, added a bit more parmesan, a pinch of rosemary, & come minced garlic. Cooked at 375 for about 45+ min & served with white rice. Absolutely FABULOUS!!!
WOW! DELISH! I made this recipe but not to the T. I was very generous with Parmesan Cheese. I also added garlic powder and doubled the recipe. I served it with brown rice and it was good, I served it again the next night over whole grain penne pasta. GREAT! Will cook this again! My husband was very pleased!
This dish was really fabulous!! The only reason it doesn't get 5 stars from me is because it is a little cream-heavy on the taste. I would probably add a little more lemon juice and maybe some garlic next time.
This was very good and easy to make. I used whole chicken breasts instead of cutting them up and it was fabulous. Thanks for this recipe!
I gave this five stars with the one change of adding cream of chicken soup in place of the heavy cream.
A nice, easy, basic recipe. I chopped the leftover chicken and stuffed Peppy's Pita Bread (from this site) with the chicken, sauce, and a bit of rice. Wrapped them in foil in the refrigerator, and heated them up at 350 for 15-20 minutes. My husband begged for the sandwiches for all three meals today!
This recipe was awesome and so easy to make! My 11yr raved about it for days! I highly recommend it for a quick and easy meal!
My family ADORED this! I added 2 cloves of minced garlic and way more cheese than what was called for. Thank you!!
This is a pretty good recipe. Im giving it 4 stars based on the orginal directions. I did cook the sauce seperate to be sure this would be something my family would eat and i did have to modify after tasting. I brown the chicken in a pan first then added the cream and some cheese. Its very heavy on the cream taste and not much else. I added a little melted butter, chopped sweet onion, garlic, and 2 tablespoons chicken stock and that helped get rid of the milk taste. I also used some garlic powder and onion powder on the chicken with salt and pepper and seasoned the flour. will make this again but too heavy for weekly rotation. Very glad I tried this, Thank you snowgirl9!
I liked it. I did add garlic and cream of chicken soup.
Wonderful recipe! This is something I will certainly add to our regular rotation. I usually find myself adding or taking away something from an ingredient list right off the bat, but this is great as is. The chicken was so tender and moist, and the sauce was excellent. The only thing I would add is a little bit of grated parmesan cheese to the top of the chicken before coating and also a sprinkle of fresh parsley on top of the chicken when it comes out of the oven, for both flavor and aesthetics since the chicken and the sauce is pale. This is such a yummy recipe, and the leftovers held up fine and tasted great! Thanks so much for sharing!
I hate to admit it, but I messed up this recipe. Did you ever start to make something and when you are in the middle of it you didn't have as much of the ingredient as you thought? I didn't have enough parmesan, however the dish was wonderful. If you like a creamy, moist chicken dish you should try this. I did add some chopped garlic, rosemary and lemon zest because others said it was too bland, but it would be great as written. This recipe is a keeper.
We love this recipe! It has actually become my husband's favorite and he requests it all the time. I found this recipe when I was looking for a recipe I could use some leftover heavy cream with and it was perfect. I always serve it with rice. We've also tried egg noodles, but didn't like it as much. The only change I've made is I usually add an extra cup of cream. It's delicious!
I thought this was a very good meal. I followed the directions exactly and it turned out great. The chicken was tender and moist. I just wish there had been more sauce to put over my noodles so next time I think I'll just add a little more cream.
This was just OK for us. Used Cream of Chic soup instead of cream. IF I would make again, would add garlic and basil. Only tasted white sauce. Sorry.
i loved this meal!! i had to double the ingrediants because i made 2 lbs. i skipped the cream and added 1 can of cream of mushroom and 1 can of cream of chicken and added garlic powder..will make this again next week :)
My husband couldn't stop raving about how moist and delicious this chicken was. I used 2 chicken breasts instead of tenders. I halved the ingredients and sprinkled a little garlic powder on the chicken.
This recipe was a big hit with my family, the chicken was nice and tender. will make this again. with a side of veggies, Great!
This was just ok. It had a strange taste to it and was pretty bland otherwise. Was easy to make but wont make again.
This was great. I made this the other night and my boyfriend and my parents loved it. It was easy, fast and tender. I served it over egg noodles, I did make 2 changes though, instead of heavy cream I actually used a can of cream of mushroom soup and added peas to it which made it GREAT.
For Valentine's Day I wanted to do something different for my wife and family, so I decided to make dinner - something I haven't done in a long time (and even then it was rare!). This recipe looked great, so I decided to give it a shot. It turned out great and my wife and I really thought it was delicious! Its pretty simple and it really impresses.
easy and good. My Kids loved it!!
I used the juice of half a lemon, sprinkled a little garlic powder and substituted half & half for the heavy cream. It was too delicious!
This was good, I made it as is (might have added more seasonings, I'm terrible about doing that subconsciously). I served it over white rice and spooned out some of the liquid on top of it. Not an award winner for me, but it was worth making.
I have been looking for a creamy chicken recipe for awhile now. And i think this is the perfect one. I did tweak it a little. I followed a couple other people's suggestions and here is what I came up with. I seasoned the chicken with onion powder, garlic powder and s&p. I added a couple of dashes of paprika to the flour. I sauteed 1/2 onion and 1 garlic clove in a little butter for 2 mins. Then I added a 1/4 cup of chicken stock to the onions and garlic and cooked it for another 2 mins. Add chicken stock mixture to heavy cream in a bowl. I also added extra parm cheese and about a 1/2 cup of shredded Italian 5 cheeses on top. This all was topped on egg noodles. Soo yummy!!!
The sauce needs a little more flavor, but overall it was a good recipe. I'll make it again, but jazz up the sauce for sure.
This was excellent. I made it with pork chops, my husband said it was the best.
Great dish! I used a little cornstarch to thicken the sauce. Very flavorful and family loved it!
Love, love, love this with rice and sweet peas. Can't wait to have it again!
I've made this twice now. Chicken gets very tender and there's a nice subtle taste of lime. Cream makes it a very rich dish, however.
wow. I added garlic and cilantro and this became an awesome mexican-style dish. The idea to cook in cream saved chicken breasts for me. I thought I would never get them to come out tender but this recipe worked great! I warmed up a diced tomato/ green chile mix (just some straight from the can rotel) and put it on top of the chicken to give it some color and served with spicy rice.
I loved this dish!!! I used a can of cream of chicken soup instead of heavy cream and seasoned my chicken without the lemon juice....delicious!!! Could have used more sauce since i served it over penne pasta but overall an excellent dish that even my picky 3 year old loved!!!
Dredged chicken in flour with salt and pepper, sauteed in butter with a little oil in iron skillet with onion. Poured half and half over top, added shredded cheddar and cooked in oven for about 10-15 minutes. Served with angel hair pasta.
This was very good, but I did make a few exceptions just because it seemed too basic. I used some onion powder on the chicken. Sauteed some mushrooms with some garlic, added a small can of peas (for color) and used fat free half and half instead of heavy cream to cut down on the fat a bit. I think even if I had stayed true to the recipe it still would have been very good because the simple changes I made weren't a huge deterrent from the recipe. I put this over some Penne pasta and really wish I had doubled the sauce because it was not "saucy" enough. Overall, this is a great recipe and I will definitely make it again.
This was amazing and so easy to make! I did make a few changes because I didn't have heavy cream or cream of chicken soup. I used cream of celery soup, added chicken bullion and 1/2 of water. Served over spaghetti noodles. My children kept telling how good it was! will definately make this again
I browned the chicken a tad after coating in flour and butter, and sprinkled garlic powder and a little sea salt over the chicken before poring cream mixture on top. Also, since I'm cooking for a crew (even if I don't really need to... Ya know, in case someone shows up around supper time), I made it with heavy cream and cream of chicken. I used paprika and dried parsley on top for garnish, and plated over a bed of fettuccine.
This recipe was super easy and had an excellent flavor!!
I made this "as is" with a little more seasoning as any good cook will do but followed the recipe otherwise. I usually cannot eat chicken breasts because the meat is so dry, but this was perfectly tender and moist when cooked exactly as stated. I don't know how the person who cooked it for 45 minutes could eat it, it is perfect in the time specified. I will definitely make this again.
Yup this is a keeper. Made it pretty much as written though I added some Italian spices to the flour. Very easy, relatively quick and made a nice sauce for pasta
This was an ok recipe. Not my favorite and I would not make it for guests, but it was ok for something different for the family.
I tried to make the recipe for two but failed to cut the heavy cream down to 1/2 cup. I used a full cup so it came out tasting a lot like heavy cream. Next time I will pay more attention to the measurements. I am still giving it 4 stars because it was my mistake and I know if I had measured right, it would be awesome! I'll make this again soon the right way and rate it again...
Added 2 cups rice and 1/2 cups water with some chicken stock powder. took 2xs longer to bake but turned out great. used whole milk instead of cream. Added a picture.
I have been making this recipe for several years and every one loves it my only improvement is I use fresh lemons and their zest. the zest does make a difference. Fresh Parmesan also helps.
Oh my, oh my, oh my! What a wonderful recipe! My family just loved it! It was so easy to make and quick, too! It doesn't get much better than t hat. This is a dish I would serve to guests.
I served it over cooked egg noodles. I made the recipe just as shown except that I pounded out the chicken just a bit and then prior to putting in in the oven, I added a bit more parmesan cheese and added a bit more Paprika. I baked the chicken for the 20 minutes then turned off the over but left the chicken in the oven. I had the water boiling for the noodles. After the 5 or 6 minutes to cook the noodles, I took the chicken out of the oven and served it over the noodles. I cannot recommend this recipe enough. It will definitely be a family favorite from now on.
Wow! That was delicious! Tasted like really good restaurant food. Threw in some diced up green onions, put extra paprika (awesome) and baked it in a glass dish @ 400 for about 40 min. This dish was spectacular!
I followed the advice of others and used cream of chicken. One can for 2 lbs of chicken breast worked out wonderfully. Also added minced garlic. This recipe is delicious! A little bit of citrus (in my case a lot, might have used too much lemon but I like it), creamy without being heavy, and very yummy. I'm saving this one for sure.
Very good, easy recipe. I have a habit of putting minced garlic in everything...so I did add some to this recipe as well. I also followed others and had used cream of chicken soup instead of the heavy whipping cream. Will be making again.
Made it to go over garden Rotini noodles and the fiance LOVED IT!
Doubled the sauce to serve over rice — be aware it made the cook time probably an extra 12-15 mins for the chicken to reach 165 degrees. I did make my chicken thick tenders so that might have Sade’s some
OMG. This was sooo good. I added salt, pepper, garlic powder, parsley and a touch of rosemary to the flower. Did not have lemon juice, so I had to do without. I did use three times the paprika (I’m Hungarian, that’s just what we do). Very easy to make. Chicken was very moist. This will be my “go to” meal.
This was a great recipe -- easy to make with extra ingredients laying around, and my VERY picky eater son absolutely loved it. Maybe not the healthiest recipe out there, but it's very tasty. Served with Basmati Brown Rice Pilaf and steamed green beans.
I TRIED THIS RECIPE AND LOVED IT !!!!!!!!!! I DID TAKE OTHERS ADVICE AND ADDED GARLIC. I ALSO SEASONED MY CHICKEN LIGHTLY WITH SALT AND PEPPER FIRST. I USED MORE CHEESE THEN THE RECIPE CALLED FOR AND ALSO MORE LEMON. I ADDED ANGEL HAIR PASTA TO THIS MEAL AND IT WAS PERFECT!!!!!!!1
Very simple and tasty, we used coconut flour instead of regular flour, and added some garlic powder... I think this dish would freeze very well. Will definitely try the chicken soup modification. :)
So delicious and juicy, used some of the sauce on top of the rice and it was like heaven. Mouth wanted more but tummy said no so yay too leftovers!!!
Great family recipe.
This was an excellent dish. My family loved it! Very easy to prepare.
I made it the way that is in here and it came out delicious, I just would recommend to bake at least for 15 more minutes to cook properly cook the chicken
When making this recipe I made 2 minor changes, I used chicken breast tenderloins instead of cutting my chicken into strips and to make it gluten free, I used gluten free all purpose flour. I do not believe these changes made a difference on the outcome of the recipe. My package of chicken was 1.6lbs so I did add an extra 1/2 cup of heavy cream but left the rest of the ingredients as is. There was plenty of flour and butter to dredge the chicken. I seasoned the chicken well with salt and pepper as well. The end outcome was a creamy lemony chicken that my daughter and I both liked. It is simple and could be tweaked to your personal taste. The guys in our family didn't care as much for it (their complaint was the lemon) so we averaged the rating to a 4.
We loved this so much we had two nights in a row! I made a few changes by adding garlic and onion powder to season the chicken and paprika to the heavy cream. I also topped it with Swiss and Munster cheese.
It was really easy to make and I just loved it.
The whole family loved it!
I've made this twice in the last two weeks. My kids just love it. They had friends over the last time I made it and I was afraid there wouldn't be any left for my husband and I. It got devoured. Definitely not low fat, but worth the splurge once in a while.
Really good base recipe. Although, I added garlic powder and red pepper flakes and it was amazing!
Yes, will make it again. Soon. Thanks!
After reading the reveiws i made this with a few changes. For the sauce i did one can cream of chicken soup an a fourth cup of cream mixed together. Seasoned it with pepper, garlic powder, an a lil seasoned salt. Delicious!! Better And a lot easier than my old dish like this. Will b makin this again soon!! :)
This is a great recipe and easy to make. One adjustment I made was to add minced garlic, onion powder, and italian seasoning to the heavy whipping cream before I poured into the iron skillet. Then served over pasta noodles. This turned out great and tasted fabulous.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections