I made this the other night. Of course like so many of you I read all the reviews to see what I should do differently. So, I followed the recipe except for a few additions. I did add two cans of sauce and instead of a 1/2 a cup of white wine I added probably about 2 cups (it's what was left in the bottle, waste not want not I always say), I did also add celery, frozen peas and fresh mushrooms. I also stirred in most of a small can of paste toward the end to thicken the sauce. The sauce is Yum-O but my "foodie" friends said that I didn't cook the meat long enough when I told them I thought although it was really tasty the meat was a little chewy. I had used actual veal stew meat-hence the search for something to do with it since it was on sale. I didn't make the cubes smaller thinking that if I did it would become touch like chicken does when you cut it too small and then simmer it for awhile. The "foodies" suggested either tenderizing the veal before cooking or cooking it longer. Otherwise this was a great meal, served over buttered egg noodles and I'd definitely make it again.