My aunt gave me this delicious recipe years ago, and it's still my favorite veal dish! This tomato and white wine sauce keeps the meat tender and moist during cooking. Serve over buttered noodles. Hope you enjoy it as much as our family does.
Deeeelish! I altered the recipe a bit: Add (1) bay leaf, 1/2 C. chicken stock,(2) carrots, (2) celery, (2) potatoes, dash of oregano, and 1/2 canelli beans (optional). Words of advice: Sautee onions, carrots, celery, and garlic together. And add the potatoes and the beans in the last 1/2 hour so they don't get too mushy. I like this dish served over white rice. Great recipe; thanks Marie!!!
This recipe was AWESOME! My husband, daughter and mother enjoyed it immensely. I made a few changes though: I added 4tps Worchestchire, roasted my garlic as well as my diced tomatoes, and added a spring of thyme and rosemary in the last 30 mins. HINT: This stew is even better a day after cooking. So with that in mind, cook today and SERVE tomorrow. Crusty bread and white wine round out this hearty stew.
This recipe was extremely easy to make and the veal was so tender. I think next time I will add some vegetables such as carrots and celery and perhaps a bay leaf because hubby and I felt like the recipe needed something else. Definitely will try again.
Before adding the veal, I tossed in some flour, salt, pepper and paprika. Quickly browned the meat, removed, then added onions, garlic and 1/2 cu red wine. After cooking for a few minutes, & scraping up brown bits, reintroduced the meat and other ingredients. Also added 1T of tomato paste to deepen flavor. Absolutely delicious!
I always hate when I read reviews and people mention how they changed the recipie but that's just what I did. I had no white wine in the house so I used red and made it in the crockpot with mushrooms and peas. Everyone Loved it!!
This veal dish was excellent! When I added the white wine, I was worried because I didn't like the aroma, but as it simmered, it became heavenly! The meat was tender and melted in your mouth. I let it simmer an extra half hour than the recipe called for, and served it over noodles. This one will become a favorite at my house!
My husband's favorite! I do not change a thing. I just add some sliced carrots when I put everything together. I let that simmer on the stove for few hours. With about 20-30 minutes left I add some sliced mushrooms. YUM! Serve over egg noodles or if you want a real treat mashed potatoes. FYI...Finding veal stew meat at first was a huge challenge. Whole Foods sells it and it reasonable.
02/02/2002
First of all, this recipe is delicious and we will be making it again soon and for company. We did add fresh sliced mushrooms near the end of the cooking time and it was a good addition. I would like to think of a different name for this dish because it is not a traditional stew. I mixed the leftovers with the leftover noodles and the next day after having it for lunch, my husband said it was even better, if that's possible!
I don't cook veal that much because I'm just not used to the flavor - but this recipe is fantastic. My meat-picky kids liked this too. It smells heavenly cooking.
03/12/2002
This was a wonderful dish. It was easy , quick, and very satisfying. My wife loved the flavors. I didn't have any white wine so I substituted a Merlot. It worked just fine. I used some steamed carrots that I had leftover from the night before along with some sliced fresh mushrooms all served over white rice. Delicious.
While it was a little weird to have a stew without vegetables (my husband was thrilled cause he's not a fan of vegetables), I can't downgrade this because of that. I knew what I was getting. That said. The sauce was totally yummy and the meat was definitely tender.so the recipe gets 5 stars.
This recipe makes a tender & tasty veal stew, and gives the basic cooking instructions. I had bought some marked-down stewing veal and had a picture of what I wanted to do with it, so I Googled for "veal stew recipe." This was the first recipe that came up, and it matched my mental image. It's an excellent method. To match my picture, I made the following changes: I added mushrooms and carrots, and I seasoned with herbes de Provence and orange peel. The result was excellent. Possibly I should have used a little more liquid, but I was braising the stew, not boiling it.
Very good. I chunked ions, carrots & celery and put them in a pressure cooker with 1/2 cup veal stock and a dash of dried oregano. As soon as it reached pressure I turned. Browned the veal in an iron frying pan and added it to the vegetables. Cooked paprika in the pan, then deglazed with 1/2 cup water. Added to the open pressure cooker along with the tomato sauce. Simmered for 1-1/2 hours. Excellent.
This is an awesome recipe. It is easy to make, smells great cooking and is delicous when its done. Only changes I made was I used Marsala cooking wine instead of the white wine and I added peas and carrots. My family loved it. Will definitely make again.
I've made this recipe twice now. The first time I followed the recipe exactly but tonight, as I didn't have white wine, I substituted red wine and it was equally delicious. I also add a pinch of sugar to cut back on the acid taste of the tomato sauce. This is a real winner. Thanks for posting!
This dish is very similar to a childhood favorite that my mother made. The addition of a cup of chicken broth, whole button mushrooms,3 sage leaves, and a 1/2 cupf frozen peas made this the perfect meal....all served over a cremay polenta.
Excellent prepared without alterations. I cooked on very low heat on stove in a dutch oven for 3 1/2 hours, then refrigerated overnight. The veal was incredibly tender and fell apart. Served over wide dumpling-style noodles with veggies on the side. Extremely delicious! Next time I will use a little corn starch or flour to thicken the gravy.
This was excellent. I used tomato juice instead of sauce because that's all I had (because of this I had to thicken it (with arrowroot) a little at the end). I also added some chopped celery and carrot and about 1/2 tsp of marjoram after the first 1/2 hr. I will definitely make it again.
I tried this recipe last night and thoroughly enjoyed it! (DH thought it needed bell peppers but then he only likes veal stew when it has bell peppers!) Based on the previous comments and my on-hand ingredients, I made the following changes: used 2 T. minced garlic, 1 lb. veal cubes, 1 T. Wondra flour, 1 c. white wine (jug-type, on the sweet side), 2 bay leaves, and 2 c. baby carrots (cut in thirds).
Is was OK. Probably my fault as the sauce was good, but the meat, an upper shoulder cut was icky. Ended up flouring the meat and frying before adding rest of ingredients as another reviewer suggested. Good idea. Also used garden tomatoes as I have so many. Will try again with a better cut.
I don't know...maybe it was the rice noodles that I served the stew over (we are gluten-free), but we did not like this at all. It was so disappointing, I was looking forward to this dinner all week. My kids scarfed down the roast zucchini/summer squash side dish we had and then grudgingly ate some of the veal stew. I did make a couple changes that others recommended - adding some carrot, celery, and a bay leaf. But I doubt that was the problem.
Nice and easy veal stew recipe. The taste was luscious. I made as directed but added sauteed, sliced mushrooms that I had on hand and wanted to use up. That worked great and added another layer of flavor to the stew. Will definitely make again.
Loved the recipe! I added a green pepper to this since anything with an onion deserves a pepper. I also substituted with tomato paste mixed with alittle bit of water to make sure I have the right amount of liquid. When adding the wine, I realized that I have a few different kinds of red wines open, so I did a mixture of those (probably more than I was supposed to.) I used whole grain pasta buttered up with parmesan cheese. The taste was great and I will definitely make this again and again. As for some left overs, I have frozen the pasta topped with the veal stew and will eat later on in the week.
I followed other reviewer suggestions and it was very good. It was tasty and easy. Veal is expensive, but this is a keeper. I added carrots, diced potato, and celery. I sauted vegetables. I seasoned my veal and rolled in flour, sauted it separately. I prepared the sauce and then used my slow cooker.
I've been making this recipe for years and just recently wrote down my minor changes. Thought I would share them because I love this recipe. I brown the meat in olive oil first and remove the meat from the pot. Add more olive oil and sauté the onions. When onions are almost done, add garlic and cook for about a minute. Add veal back to pot and deglaze the pan with Marsala wine. Add two 8 oz cans of tomato sauce along with 1 cup of white or red wine or chicken broth (whatever you have opened). I add sliced mushrooms and carrots. Season with salt and pepper. It is important to simmer it for at least 1 1/2 hours as the recipe states. The meat will be very tender after the 1 1/2 hours. Serve over buttered noodles.
I love this recipie. I have made it many times and it just seems to get better. I add a little fresh garlic and yumm. I do thicken it with flour so it has a thicker texture but I have made it exactly as the recipie is and loved it too.
I wasn't overly impressed with this recipe. It wasn't bad, but I won't be making it again. Then again, something about the veal in those big cubes was just unappetizing to me -- I think it is better as cutlets. The flavor of the broth was good, but it was thin. I wouldn't call this a stew.
I made this pretty much as written, simmered a little longer, and only added some tomatoe paste to thicken as one reviwer suggested. I put peas in at the end and served over rice. It was a tender veal, but still bland for our tastes. Maybe some spicy grill mix seasoning next time, or over potatoes or better yet, a pasta that will not soak up all the sauce as the rice did.
I was inspired to look for a veal stew recipe when my local market had veal breast on sale. This was a delicious find! I added additional garlic and doubled the tomato sauce because we like a log of "gravy." I served with buttered noodles. My Husband loved it and it was so easy to make. This is a keeper - thanks for sharing!!
We had added cubed potatoes and carrots at the end to make a full meal out of it. It was a little bland, so my husband added some sea salt, pepper, paprika, and Mrs. Dash Extra Spicy Mix. FANTASTIC. Gave it a great zing. Will definitely make it this way again. Thanks!
A good veal stew receipe is hard to find. I made it for the first time last night and made a few changes and it came out delicious. I read the other reviews and they helped. I was afraid it would be thin so I added cornstarch. Also, added veges and bayleaf. Served over egg noodles-great on a cold winter night.
09/12/2005
I was debating between rice and noodles. Decided to stick to the recipe and had egg noodles. No regrets at all! The only thing I did different was add rosemary. My BF said he wanted even more herbs next time. Looks like it's a keeper!
Very very tastie - before cooking I surfed the reviews and took a bit of sage advise for my rendition:) Only had a pound of veal stew, cut it up into small chunks and seasoned with thyme, salt, pepper, onion powder, minced garlic, and let it marinade for about an hour. Sautéed onion, carrots in the olive oil. I didn't have tomato sauce but I had tomato paste so, after I cooked down the carrots and onions and garlic, browned the meat, I added the paste and browned and then used the no sodium bullion on hand with hot water, along with the white wine and let it cook down for about 45 minutes, added a half can of low sodium cannelinni beans and cooked for another 20 minutes. And in our family we have never made a soup or stew without adding a few allspice berries as a finishing touch;) Served with corn bread of course!
A very nice base recipe, very good flavour and the meat was incredibly tender. Made it for the other half and he suggested that - as it has a very Italian taste - if we wanted to stretch it out (I suspect so he can have even more!) it might be an idea to add cannelloni beans next time.
This recipe looked simple but possibly bland, so I tried some other reviewers' ideas adding Worcestershire sauce, bay leaves, paprika, chicken stock, extra garlic, green onions, carrots, beans. I combined the spices, stock, Worcestershire stock, garlic, and tomatoes in a blender. I find blending up garlic is the best way to get a consistent, powerful taste. Anyway it turned out great! Served over some buttery jasmin rice. Thanks for the ideas everyone!
This stew was delicious. My boyfriend and I really enjoyed it. I added one extra 8 oz. can of tomato sauce, as well as a tablespoon of sugar and an extra splash of white wine. I also added chopped carrots and celery as other viewers suggested. I served the stew over steamed white rice. The meat was incredibly tender and juicy. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
Awesome recipe! Few changes as suggested by earlier reviews - 1 can white beans and 1/2 TLBS chopped fresh rosemary, both added in the last 30 minutes of simmering, Plus no onions only onion salt and lastly 1/4 tsp white truffle oil for a rich flavor. Great serve with suggestion other than rice or noodles...Ore Ida Roasted Potatoes(frozen - I used garlic parmesan flavor)...so easy to cook in the oven & they turn out nicely browned and crispy and are great to soak up the yummy sauce. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
New favourite goulash recipe. Have done it a few times, tried beef instead of veal, works fine (with some extra time, must take care to add liquid though) and sometimes mushrooms. Tend to have mashed potatoes instead of the noodles.
I've been making this one for years. My "MIL" makes her veal stew like this, also small spareribs are heavenly in this very same way, don't forget the mushrooms, white wine is best, and served over Polenta - to die for!
This was delicious. Adding some veggies would make it more stew-like, but I didn't change a thing, as my kids are picky, and this has nothing they would object to. I served it over noodles to rave reviews.
I made this the other night. Of course like so many of you I read all the reviews to see what I should do differently. So, I followed the recipe except for a few additions. I did add two cans of sauce and instead of a 1/2 a cup of white wine I added probably about 2 cups (it's what was left in the bottle, waste not want not I always say), I did also add celery, frozen peas and fresh mushrooms. I also stirred in most of a small can of paste toward the end to thicken the sauce. The sauce is Yum-O but my "foodie" friends said that I didn't cook the meat long enough when I told them I thought although it was really tasty the meat was a little chewy. I had used actual veal stew meat-hence the search for something to do with it since it was on sale. I didn't make the cubes smaller thinking that if I did it would become touch like chicken does when you cut it too small and then simmer it for awhile. The "foodies" suggested either tenderizing the veal before cooking or cooking it longer. Otherwise this was a great meal, served over buttered egg noodles and I'd definitely make it again.
Read about a dozen or so reviews. Realized I needed to make some changes. I dredged the meat in seasoned flour, sautéed meat in margarine & grapeseed oil. Then sautéed chopped, onion, celery, red & green pepper, garlic, carrot. Added meat, 1/2 cup red wine, cup chicken broth, 3 tbsp. tomato paste, about a cup of water, only added salt & pepper. Simmered about ninety minutes. Served over noodles.
06/30/2000
I have a very fussy family,but I got a thumbs up for this great veal dish.I would double it next time .I was feeding five and Had to give small servings.
I always love cooking this recipe whenever I'm in the mood for some gourmet italian food. Whenever I can't find veal stew meat, I substitute lamb and it turns out great, but not as tender as the veal. I tend to serve this stew over herb and garlic pastaroni.
I tried the recipe, but added ingredients to our taste. I added the following: 4 stems of cilantro leaves A touch of cumin Half a green pepper diced 1/2 a packet Sazon Goya with Cilantro and annatto seed coloring I mixed all the ingredients and placed them in my crock. Pot for three hours.
05/31/2005
Nice recipe! I used beef cubes instead of veal and they worked just fine. So did a cup of Marsala wine instead of white. I added an extra can of tomato sauce and carrots and potatoes--it made for a hefty supper for two people.
This was most delicious. I didn't have tomato sauce but used a can of Stewed Tomatoes and choped them up in my little microprocessor and also added 1/2 can of chicken broth. We were sopping up the sauce it was good. My husband who doesn't like meat ate all of his portion of the veal. It was a super recipie. Thank you.
07/06/2008
This was DELISH! but only because I added the following: 2 cloves garlic 1 bay leaf 1 fresh tomato 1/2 cup red wine 3 chopped carrots 5 chopped potatos 1 Green pepper 1 beef boullion cube 1/2 cup tomato puree 10 mushrooms Cooked on very low for 2.5 hours very tender and juicy! Ok I guess I added alot to this recipe but its fabulous!
Fantastic! My husband says he agrees carrots & celery can be added, but it's fine just the way it is. I increased all ingredients, except the veal to stretch the recipe. My husband says it's like a goulash/stew. I served it over mashed potatoes & everyone was happy! Thank you for posting it Marie!
This was very good...easy to make and the sauce comes out so tasty and the veal so tender! I served Italian Bread with it instead of buttered noodles and soaked up the extra sauce....yum! Will definitely make again...maybe next time with rice...
I agree with the majority of the reviewers. It is a great basic recipe that you can tweak to your liking. I followed the recipe but made some additions. I added celery, fresh mushrooms, and baby gold potatoes. I needed more liquid so I added beef stock and tomato paste. For spices, I added italian seasoning, garlic salt, and Mrs. Dash's Garlic and Herb. I also added a little Worcestershire and a few pinches of sugar. I took an hour and 15 minutes total on the stove. I added the mushrooms and potatoes at the last 15 minutes. It was absolutely delicious. Definitely a keeper and I will be making it again.
I followed the recipe but added twice as much garlic and 1/2 c of chicken stock. It still came out bland. Maybe it will taste better tomorrow? It needs something like tomato paste, more stock, or thyme.
01/02/2002
This recipe was fast and easy. I didn't let it cook the 1 /12 hours, and it was still very tastey. I served it with white rice and french cut beans with almonds - it was great!
Very close to my mother's recipe. I used red wine, chicken stock, bay leaf, cinnamon, and red pepper. Served over rice and peas. A little extra garlic is not bad either. It is actually better the next day!!!
