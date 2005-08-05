Veal Stew

My aunt gave me this delicious recipe years ago, and it's still my favorite veal dish! This tomato and white wine sauce keeps the meat tender and moist during cooking. Serve over buttered noodles. Hope you enjoy it as much as our family does.

By MNKENNEY

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions and garlic; cook and stir until onion is tender.

  • Add meat to the pot, and brown evenly.

  • Stir in tomato sauce and white wine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 1 1/2 hours, or until tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 44.8g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 204.1mg; sodium 512.1mg. Full Nutrition
