Slow Cooker Barbeque

747 Ratings
  • 5 526
  • 4 158
  • 3 42
  • 2 16
  • 1 5

This is an old recipe my mom used to make for us kids. It is so good it almost melts in your mouth! Serve on sub rolls.

By Brandy

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
9 hrs
total:
9 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place roast into slow cooker. Sprinkle with garlic powder and onion powder, and season with salt and pepper. Pour barbeque sauce over meat. Cook on Low for 6 to 8 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Remove meat from slow cooker, shred, and return to slow cooker. Cook for 1 more hour. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 73.6mg; sodium 895.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022