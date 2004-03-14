Slow Cooker Barbeque

I make this all the time but keep meaning to rate this so here goes. I rate this a 5 with my alterations, otherwise it is a 4. I usually use a 4-5# roast, I use the recipe as listed plus I place a sliced onion on top. After this has cooked 6 - 8 hours or so, I take it out, drain the juice out, shred the beef and return to the crock pot. I then add another 18 oz of barbecue sauce and simmer it until whenever we are ready to eat, usually another one to three hours. Sometimes I buy the economy 32 oz of barbecue sauce and use 1/2 in the beginning and 1/2 after shredding. I have had best results with KC Masterpiece. I have one son that likes Sweet Baby Ray's but that is a bit sweet for most people's tastes. For work functions I cook this in the crock pot all day, come home, drain and shred, place meat in fridge. Next morning I add the meat plus the extra jar of barbecue sauce, take to work and put in slow cooker on low and it is served for lunch approximately 4 hours later. It gets RAVE reviews! This is highly requested and so simple! I can usually find roasts on sale for 1.79/lb plus so it is economical when feeing large crowds. Try this, I don't think you will be disappointed!

