Slow Cooker Barbeque
This is an old recipe my mom used to make for us kids. It is so good it almost melts in your mouth! Serve on sub rolls.
This is an old recipe my mom used to make for us kids. It is so good it almost melts in your mouth! Serve on sub rolls.
I make this all the time but keep meaning to rate this so here goes. I rate this a 5 with my alterations, otherwise it is a 4. I usually use a 4-5# roast, I use the recipe as listed plus I place a sliced onion on top. After this has cooked 6 - 8 hours or so, I take it out, drain the juice out, shred the beef and return to the crock pot. I then add another 18 oz of barbecue sauce and simmer it until whenever we are ready to eat, usually another one to three hours. Sometimes I buy the economy 32 oz of barbecue sauce and use 1/2 in the beginning and 1/2 after shredding. I have had best results with KC Masterpiece. I have one son that likes Sweet Baby Ray's but that is a bit sweet for most people's tastes. For work functions I cook this in the crock pot all day, come home, drain and shred, place meat in fridge. Next morning I add the meat plus the extra jar of barbecue sauce, take to work and put in slow cooker on low and it is served for lunch approximately 4 hours later. It gets RAVE reviews! This is highly requested and so simple! I can usually find roasts on sale for 1.79/lb plus so it is economical when feeing large crowds. Try this, I don't think you will be disappointed!Read More
This just didn't turn out for me. I think it's all about the sauce & meat you use. I used Jack Daniel's, and maybe it is just too thick to not have extra liquid. Also, my meat was a leaner cut. After about 7 hours, I had a burned, sticky pile of inedible expensive ingredients. It was SO disappointing. It seems to have worked for others & my crockpot is not usually hotter than average, so I think it comes down to the sauce & meat selected. I recommend making this (the first time) when you are able to check on it after 4 hours and adjust the liquid if needed.Read More
I make this all the time but keep meaning to rate this so here goes. I rate this a 5 with my alterations, otherwise it is a 4. I usually use a 4-5# roast, I use the recipe as listed plus I place a sliced onion on top. After this has cooked 6 - 8 hours or so, I take it out, drain the juice out, shred the beef and return to the crock pot. I then add another 18 oz of barbecue sauce and simmer it until whenever we are ready to eat, usually another one to three hours. Sometimes I buy the economy 32 oz of barbecue sauce and use 1/2 in the beginning and 1/2 after shredding. I have had best results with KC Masterpiece. I have one son that likes Sweet Baby Ray's but that is a bit sweet for most people's tastes. For work functions I cook this in the crock pot all day, come home, drain and shred, place meat in fridge. Next morning I add the meat plus the extra jar of barbecue sauce, take to work and put in slow cooker on low and it is served for lunch approximately 4 hours later. It gets RAVE reviews! This is highly requested and so simple! I can usually find roasts on sale for 1.79/lb plus so it is economical when feeing large crowds. Try this, I don't think you will be disappointed!
This recipe, was a HUGE hit with everone (60 ppl) at my party recently, and was the most requested recipe of all time for me. For absolute success, I have two tips: USE EYE ROUND ROAST! It's leaness allows the meat to slow cook for 8 hours without diluting the BBQ sauce with liquids from fat. After the meat is cooked and cooled, slice it thin and return it to the crockpot on low. I used (4) 4 lb roasts cut in half. (Remember, 60 people and 4 crockpots!). Half way through cooking time, I turned the sections over to allow them to cook evenly in the sauce. Second, if you haven't spotted the Bourbon Whiskey BBQ Sauce recipe submitted by Kevin on this site yet, you should. It's better than great. This combination made the dish to die for. All I could hear in the crowd was "the barbeque beef is sooooo good". If you really want your cooking to please, this combo does the job. Thanks!
I used pork tenderloin instead of chuck roast. I've used chuck roast for these types of recipes in the past and thought they were too fatty. You end up having to pick out the pieces of fat and a lot of it cooks off into the sauce making it greasy. I believe this is why a lot of reviewers felt they needed to replace the cooking sauce. With the pork tenderloin there is almost no fat at all and the meat comes out super tender and easy to shred. You can put it right back into the bbq sauce it cooked in which adds additional flavor. No need to drain. Perfect and easy! Mine was tender enough to shred easily after 8 hours on low.
So easy, and if you follow other reviewers' tips (drain fat and a lot of the juice towards end of cooking time, add new bbq sauce to the shredded meat, then finish cooking for the last hour or half-hour), you'll have a great meal with little effort. You can use pork or beef and vary the kinds of bbq sauce for variety. Try one of the mustard-based sauces -- yummy!
TRY THIS! I bought a 3.5lb chuck roast, put it in the crockpot and seasoned with the onion and garlic powder and pepper as the recipe states. THEN, I poured Dr. Pepper (really!) over the roast until it was covered completely. I then added a generous amount of salt to the liquid. The combination of the salt and Dr. Pepper really tenderizes the meat. Cook on low for 8 hours WITHOUT any BBQ sauce. Once the 8 hours is up, the meat literally falls apart on it's own! I discard all of the liquid mixture and shred the beef. Then, I add my BBQ sauce and mix together and leave the cooker on warm until it is ready to be served. It is phenomenal-a must try! I made my own BBQ sauce which is great too! Recipe for that follows: 1/2 tsp oil, 1/2 onion(minced), 1 clove garlic (minced),1/2C ketchup, 2 Tbsp worcestershire, 2Tbsp apple cider vinegar, 1/8 cayenne pepper, 1/2 cup Dr Pepper, brown sugar (if desired). Heat oil in pan on medium. Sautee onion and garlic til soft & fragrant then add rest of the ingredients. Simmer for about 45 minutes (sometimes longer) until sauce thickens.
We make this at least every two weeks, because its delicious and so easy. It makes the whole house smell good. If you live in or near Texas, I'd definitely recommend Stubb's Barbecue Sauce. I put half of a bottle in it all day.. then I pour most of this down the sink because there's alot of grease after it cooks all day. Then I shred it and pour the other half of the bottle on it at the end. Its delicious.
I would give this more than 5 stars if I could! It is THE BEST recipe ever! Very easy and so delicious! I used about 4lbs of brisket and onion soup mix along with the bbq sauce and garlic salt. I live in the UK and it's hard to buy decent bbq sauce but I found some called New Orleans Smokey Blues, and it's fan-tab-u-lous! I put it all in the slow cooker this morning before work and the house smelled so good when I got home! I'm actually still cooking it cause my husband wont be home until late. It's been in the cooker now for 13 hours and it seems the longer I leave it in, the better it gets! (I've been picking it at all evening!) Thank you so much for an excellent recipe that, if it weren't for my diet, I'd make ALL the time!!
Superb! My husband took the leftovers to work, heated it up in a bowl in the microwave and spooned it onto some crusty sub buns- he said the guys at work just freaked. The easiest, tastiest thing in the world. I usually add my spices near the end; I find that the long cooking time destroys especially the garlic powder.
my boyfried loved this recipe!! i added real onions and minced garlic. I served it on onion rolls with cole slaw and provolone cheese! yummm! It was so easy...will make again soon!!!!
Easiest recipe I have tried here! I was randomly looking for something for my slow cooker with ingredients I had on hand,,and came to this one. I actually used two thick, FROZEN steaks, about 10 oz of bbq sauce and the spices. My honey,,,(who never eats leftovers!) requested this until it was gone for three days! I am totally amazed! Too easy! Thanks Brandy!
Very good and SO easy. I used hickory flavored bbq sauce. My husband really liked this so it's a keeper.
Delicious!! I used a 3 lb pot roast that I had and Baby Rays Honey bbq sauce. Threw all ingredients called for into pot and cooked on high for 4 hours. I then took out and shred meat, emptied the crock pot greasy sauce, put shredded meat back into pot, and added another bottle of bbq sauce and cooked for another 30 minutes. We loved! I'm not the best cook, I do the best I can, and we were happy:) Served on subs with red potatoes and a baked bean/black bean mixture. Thanks so much!!
This recipe is absolutely AMAZING!!!! It's super easy and tastes wonderful! I read the reviews first and made a few changes. First, I used a 3 lb EYE ROUND ROAST because it is a leaner cut. I also cooked it, first, in DR PEPPER with generous amounts of salt, pepper, hot sauce, and a little smoke flavoring. Also, instead of using garlic and onion powder, I used about 5 small cloves of garlic and a whole yellow onion. After cooking for 6 hours, I drained the liquid, shredded the beef and added the bbq sauce to let cook for 2-3 more hours. Instead of using a store brand bbq sauce, I made my own using the BOURBON WHISKEY BBQ SAUCE recipe on here. I would recommend this recipe to anyone!!!
Very good, and easy, too! It reminds me of the great BBQ beef sandwiches we would get in the Chicago area.
This is a great recipe! I did make a few changes. I added the beef, real garlic and real onions and cooked for 6hrs. Then I shred the beef, replace the bbq sauce as others have suggested but then I add 3tbs of brown sugar and 2tbs of spicy mustard along with fresh onions and garlic. I have made this for my parents and for friends at work and it has been a big hit.
As per other reviews, I drained half way through and added more BBQ sauce. If you can stgop eating it out of the pot, it is great on toasted Texas toast with pickles and onions....
MY spin - Used 2 onions, quartered, instead of powder. Added minced garlic not powder. As others have done, one hour before completion I removed the meat, drained the liquid, reserving the onions. Then I shredded the beef, added 16 oz fresh bbq sauce and previous cooked onions. Continued cooking for 1 hours as recipe suggested. Served on toasted onion rolls. Was a big hit.
This just didn't turn out for me. I think it's all about the sauce & meat you use. I used Jack Daniel's, and maybe it is just too thick to not have extra liquid. Also, my meat was a leaner cut. After about 7 hours, I had a burned, sticky pile of inedible expensive ingredients. It was SO disappointing. It seems to have worked for others & my crockpot is not usually hotter than average, so I think it comes down to the sauce & meat selected. I recommend making this (the first time) when you are able to check on it after 4 hours and adjust the liquid if needed.
My first time ever using a slow cooker, and it came out really good. Husband really loves it. I did drain the juices and fat before shredding, and added a new bottle of BBQ sauce as others have recommended. Will try pork next time. Thank you for posting this.
My husband really dislikes pot roast...but it's so easy to just throw one in the crockpot..so I looked for a BBQ recipe that would change the taste. He LOVED it! I used Sweet Baby Ray's sauce, onion powder, kosher salt, minced garlic and cracked pepper. Drained crockpot then, re-applied sauce. We separated the meat and made sandwiches with whole wheat buns..served with red potatoes and baked beans. Husband said it was delicious and would love to have it again! Thanks!
This was great and soo easy! Straining it is a must. Adding a little extra bbq afterward is also a must. We ate it on rolls with coleslaw. Delicious :)
Easy and very tasty! Family all enjoyed this sandwich. Thank you for the recipe.
I make this but use very lean beef stew...it shreds and falls apart when done.
This is a great recipe! My husband and I love it and it is great the second day as well. If you are busy this is a great recipe for you
This got 5 stars from everyone in the family. Took meat out of pot when it was tender, shredded and then dumped the bbq sauce and grease mixture that was in the pot. put the shredded meat back in and added more bbq sauce to coat. served on crusty sub rolls with cole slaw and pickles. Very good!!!
This was very easy to make and tasted yummy! My two girls loved it. Definitely spray with non-stick spray for easy clean up. I also drained all grease and sauce and put in fresh sauce for the last hour of cooking after shredding.
Simple, easy and good. Doesn't get much better than that!
IMHO, beef or pork should be seared a bit before cooking in a crock pot. It adds a nice crust to the meat, and makes it more like real outdoor bbq. Not cooked, SEARED, as in an iron skillet, or under the broiler. Not a bad idea to marinate it overnight before crocking too. We do this with pot roast, or bbq. Sear chuck in a pan, and we sear ribs and pork roast under the broiler. Makes such a difference. Only takes a couple more minutes.
I also used a pork tenderloin on hoagey buns and it was fantastic. This was the first time I made BBQ anything.
It was okay. It wasn't as tender as I would of hoped. i thought it would of shredded easier. I added cajun seasoning before the bbq sauce and some honey at the end with the second sauce.
I love this recipe, super easy and tasty. The family loves it.
I have a family of 3 (2 adults, 1 child) so I used 1 lb of a leaner chuck roast and reduced the cooking time to about 4 hours before I pulled it by hand and put it back in the slow cooker for another hour. I also used fresh organic sweet onions and fresh organic minced garlic. This turned out to be amazing! Made great leftovers on toasted bread the next day as well!
This was the best recipe I've made from this site so far. It was unbelievably good. This is the kind of bbq I would drive to a restaurant for. The fact that it was practically effortless is the best part. I actually cooked the roast on high for the first 5 hours, cut in thin slices with the grain, then threw back in crockpot for another hour. This way, the sauce wasn't too reduced, and when I pulled out the meat, it practically fell apart. Perfect, easy, and scrumptious. 5+ stars.
This recipe did not disappoint. Easy and delicious. Will definitely be making this again.
easy & delicious
My husband and his buddy loved it! The leftovers he used to make BBQ Beef Wraps with some mozzarella and flour tortillas. Was a big hit with the kids too!
I tried the suggestion of cooking in Dr. Pepper instead of BBQ sauce and then draining the liquid and adding the sauce - it was awesome!! The meat pretty much fell apart when it was time to shred!
I don't own a slow cooker, but decided to try this anyway in a covered roaster. I bought a pork roast and sprinkled it with onion and garlic powder, salt, and pepper then roasted it for 3 hours on 300 degrees. I then "pulled" all the meat and added it back to the pan with the juices (having removed all the fat). At this point I added the BBQ sauce, checked the seasonings, and cooked for another hour or more, stirring occasionally. This turned out fabulous served on hot toasted buns with cole slaw and french fries.
I make this with pork sirloin roast. It's always a hit. I think I'll try this version.
OMG. I made this for a potluck at work. It was gone in an hour! I had such rave reviews about it, I was ordered not to come back to work without a second batch! They even made a money collection so I could buy more meat! I took the suggestion of one of the reviews and added a 2nd bottle of sauce after I drained the fluid, that definitly added to the flavor. I also added ~1tsp worshire sauce at the beginning and used red onion sliced up on the top. Overall this is an excellent and very easy recipie!
First attempt ever to make a pulled bbq anything. Turned out excellent and had fantastic comments from friends. A couple things I did, added 1 finally chopped yellow onion rather than onion powder and a couple tablespoons minced garlic instead of garlic powder, and about 1+ tablespoon black pepper. Also, cooked it in the slow cooker for 10 hours, completely drained and shredded it and then put it back in the slowcooker. Also, added back some of the juice drained originally as well as another bottle of bbq sauce (local recipe from the grocery store). Wasn't soupy, just saucy. ;-) Cooked for another 3 hours and served. Quick note about the bbq sauce-just used a cheap local recipe rather than the typical brand name stuff because of other reviews recommending a good bbq sauce. It was a homerun!
Turned out really lovely. I used chuck roast and seasoned it with steak seasoning, then browned it first. I always brown meat, no matter what the recipe says. It caramelises and does something yummy with the sugars in the meat, or whatever! Anyway, I did that, then sautéed some sliced onions and garlic. I used a local (Qatari) brand of barbecue sauce, but about 1/3 of a bottle, which was more than enough. I cooked it for about 6 hours on medium heat. The entire family loved it!! There were no left-overs. Even the three-year old was hunting around for seconds. I served this with mayonnaise scones (what you americans call biscuits) and tinned sweetcorn. It all went down fantastically and is definitely going to be on my repeat list. I also used another poster's tip (thank you) about putting dishcloth under the lid of the slow cooker to soak up excess moisture as I find slow cooking always springs too much water. A real winner!!!!
This tasted very good for us and I thank you for the recipe.
Fantastic
Very tasty. Added some honey mustard, liquid smoke, two types of BBQ (Original & Hickory) and used boston butt meat. Boiled it for a little bit before cooking to speed up the time. Will make it again and again!
I used a pork roast and had some fat but not alot. Used full bottle of bbq sauce, half at beginning, half two hours before serving after shredded. My husband loved it and I enjoyed it also. Lots of leftovers.
Tried this over the weekend and my family loved it. Didn't have onion powder, so I added slices of onion. I did as others suggested and drained the juice after it cooked for 6 hrs, then added more bbq sauce to cook another hour. Very easy and tasted great!
It was just mediocre. We had tried another BBQ pork recipe where we first cooked it in root beer, drained it, and then added the BBQ sauce for the last hour. That was so much better because of the extra flavor from the root beer.
I used a pork tenderloin and a bouron barbeque sauce when I made this. Delicious!! I served it with Kaiser rolls, cole slaw. We had relatives visiting us while we were on vacation and this was a simple way to make a great meal without spending a lot of time in the kitchen. I will make this again.
I used a English Cut Pot Roast, trimmed of all exterior fat. The sauce was Sweet Baby Ray's original. Followed recipe as written but I put an old kitchen towel between the top of the slow cooker and the lid. Rotated towel a couple times, draping damp part back on the glass top. This kept the sauce from getting too thin and meat shredded easily. Try it if your cooker tends to make too much liquid.
The flavor was terrific, but mine wouldn't shred at all. I spent over $13 for a boneless chuck roast and it wasn't worth it. I'd like to try it again, because it was so easy, but I was really disappointed. Can't figure out what I didn't wrong.
I browned the roast in a little oil first, then put in the crock pot and poured a can of french onion soup over the roast. I removed it after about 7 hours, shredded the beef, then returned to the crock pot and used Sweet Baby Rays regular BBQ sauce and cooked for another hour. We loved it!!! Served it with potato salad and baked beans.
I served this over rice and it was great! Will definately make again. Adrienne - NJ
Excellent! I trimmed the fat off of the roast and then cooked it for 6.5 hrs on high - I then drained off the liquid and the roast just fell apart - no shredding needed :) I added more bbq sauce to taste and cooked on low another 30 mins. Served with Amish Slaw from this web site. Will make many many more times. THanks!
I used a round of pork and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. I didn't have onions so I used onion soup mix and it came out SO GOOD! It wasn't greasy & maybe next time I will try it with beef.
Very simple to make for a first time slow cooker user. I cooked for a co workers going away and everyone enjoyed it greatly. I used Jack Daniels No. 7 recipe BBQ sauce. Its great for people that are not crazy about overly sweet sauces.
Easy and tastes beautiful!
I make it starting the night before: add chopped onion and garlic to the bottom of the slow cooker, add the chuck roast (or 7-blade roast works well, too) and add a bottle of beer. Cook on low overnight, about 8 hours. The next morning, take meat out and shred. Drain most of the broth into a bowl and skim off the fat Save a couple cups of the broth. Add the shredded beef back to the slow cooker along with a bottle of barbecue sauce and 1 cup of the broth. Continue cooking on low until ready to serve. Add a little more of the reserved broth if it starts to thicken too much. Great make ahead party fare. Set out a basket of onion rolls and sourdough rolls and a couple of salads and everyone can serve themselves.
This was just ok. I used the Bourboun-Whiskey BBQ Sauce from this site. The sauce was delicious, but the meat was just ok. I used a round-eye roast as suggested. Also, I didn't shred my beef as I wanted bigger slices. It could have been something I did wrong, but I just wasn't crazy about it.
made this for dinner tonight, was delicious. Used pork instead of beef and came out great. Can't wait to have this for lunches this week.
Not quite sure what happened with this recipe, but we didn't like this at all. The meat wasn't tender enough after 8 hours & the BBQ sauce tasted bland & almost burnt (I used Sweet Baby Rays - one of my favorites!). If I make this again, I'll cook the roast in beef broth w/onion & spices all day, shred the beef and then add BBQ sauce at the very end.
I've made this so many times I've lost count - made it for Super Bowl parties, TX/OU weekend (go Longhorns!) and for just evenings at home with the family. And it is always a hit. I also have taken the advice of other reviewers and use fresh onion and use two bottles of bbq sauce.
This was good and so very easy! I just sprinkled the roast with garlic and onion powder, so I have no idea how much I actually used. More than 1 tsp each though! I took the advice of some others and only used 1/2 the bottle of bbq sauce to start. After 6 1/2 hours I drained the juice, shredded the meat and put it back in with the rest of the bbq sauce for another hour. We served on hoagie rolls and it was enough for 6 people.
This recipe is easy and delicious. I used Cattlemen's Honey BBQ sauce and it came out great. We placed a slice of provolone cheese on the roll before adding the beef. The hot beef melted the cheese and it really made it tasty! Everyone in my family, including a 7 and 5 year old, enjoyed this meal.
AMAZING. I threw a frozen chunk of beef in the crockpot in the morning, covered it with Sweet Baby Ray's bbq sauce (plus a little water to swish out the bottle), added a sliced onion, and cooked it on high all day. Shredded it at the end, threw it on a bun w/ cheddar cheese on top. PERFECT! Serve w/ baked beans and KFC cole slaw to be in heaven!
My family and I really love this recipe.I used the chuck roast the first time I had made it and the second time I used a eye round roast.The eye round makes it much better.I wouldnt try any other recipe.This one is perfect.
I substituted a two chopped onions and a few minced garlic cloves for the powders. After the 8 hours, I strained the sauce and discarded the fat. I removed the fat from the shredded beef and added another bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's. It was wonderful. I use a Foodsaver vacuum sealer, so I froze some and sealed it (I was stockpiling for after our baby was born.) I reheated it in the bag in a pot of boiling water. Husband and I both loved it!
We apparently left the meat to cook too long, and the sugar in our bbq sauce burnt, giving the whole batch a very unpleasant bitter flavor. We had to throw the whole thing out. You could tell that if that hadn't happened it would have been a great recipe, but I think next time we'll let the meat cook first, and then add the bbq sauce in. Oh, well, lesson learned.
Sooooo good! After reading through some reviews I used a pork roast instead. I drained some of the juice, but not all of it and then added more BBQ sauce once I had it shredded and back in the slow cooker. This is now one of our favorite dinners. Thanks so much! And thanks for all the reviews. They are helpful on every recipe on here.
It was perfect. I used whole cloves of garlic, about 10. I also added half of a yellow onion. I used Bullseye honey garlic to start the roast off with. 30 minutes before it was done, I pulled the roast, drained the juice. While I did that task, my boyfriend shredded the beef. IT JUST FELL APART. FABULOUS. I placed the shredded beef back into the crockpot and added another bottele of Bullseye original flavor and let it cook on high for 30 minutes. We served it on hoagie rolls, and with coleslaw. It was the best. I wish I wouldv'e found this recipe in the summer time, it would be so perfect. Thankyou for such a great dish. Peace.:)
YUM!! Although, I did follow advice from other users and drained the liquid before putting the shredded meat back in the slow cooker. Then added 1/2 bottle sauce and diced onions and cooked for about an hour. YUM!
All time favorite! This is a simple, great recipe. The only thing I did differently was add half the barbeque sauce while cooking and used 1/4 cup of onions which I put under the roast and added 2-3 garlic cloves. Drained the liquid when ready to shred. I then added the other half of the barbeque sauce and added the liquid to taste. Sometimes, half, sometimes it all back. Also, remember that leftovers need more liquid for better taste.
Draining the fat an hour before serving is definitely a must!
OH MY GOSH - this is GREAT! This morning I had an urge to make something in the crock pot for dinner tonite, but really didn't know what. I browed through my favorite Allrecipes site here, decided to go with this recipe and was I ever glad I did! Not only is it a "no-brainer" - you just dump, sprinkle and pour, but it's delicious! I haven't even officially eaten it yet - still have about another hour to go before it's "bun-ready", but I couldn't resist sampling it. I used a combination of Ken Davis traditional BBQ and the new Jack Daniel's BBQ glaze-sauce (about a 3-1 ratio). It's PERFECT!
This was good and so easy! I used Sweet Baby Ray's bbq sauce.
Yummy and easy. My husband says doesn't like pulled meat, but loved this. The kids even tiried it and liked it.
This is unreal! I've made this several times with homemade BBQ sauce. I used the "Nana's Barbeque Sauce" from this site, which was a simple, mainly ketchup based sauce. Serve on buns with a little cornbread on the side. Delicious!
I love this recipe with the slight change of dumping the juices after 6 hours and adding another 18oz bottle of BBQ sauce then letting it cook for another hour.
THIS IS THE BEST BAR-B-Q BEEF I EVER HAD. MY HUSBAND ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT. TO MAKE IT EASIER I PREPARED EVERYTHING IN THE SLOW COOKER POT AND PUT IT IN THE FRIG AND IN THE MORNING I TOOK IT OUT AND TURNED IT ON. THE BEST PART WAS SHREDDING IT CUZ I WAS ABLE TO PICK AND TASTE. BETWEEN TWO OF US IT LASTED 2 DAYS. YUMMY AND EASY AND JUST USE YOUR FAVORITE SAUCE OR TRY DIFFERENT ONES. I WILL SURE PASS THIS ONE ON. THANKS BRANDY
Sorry, we did not like this recipe. Would rather have had a good old "Sloppy Joe"! Also it took alot longer than 8 hours to cook---more like 12.
This was wonderful and so simple to make! I had a crowd so I used a 5 lbs roast and added some extra bbq sauce. I let it cook on low for 8 hours. I drained most of the liquid out so I would lose the extra fat. I added a new bottle of bbq sauce into the pot - shredded the meat and heated through on low another 30 minutes. We served on sub rolls with coleslaw and it was wonderful. We are going to use the leftovers to make a bbq beef pizza. Definitely a keeper and makes a ton if you have a crowd - great game day recipe - just cook it overnight and it will be ready for the afternoon.
It really couldn't get any easier than this. I was able to throw it all together in about 5 minutes one morning, while simultaneously making breakfast and packing school lunches. The result was outstanding, and I didn't alter the recipe at all. I served it with fresh BBQ sauce on the side (I chose a different kind than what the meat was cooked in), buns for making sammies, and homemade french fries. My 8 year old had several helpings, and asked me the next morning to heat it up and put it in a thermos for his school lunch. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks for posting!
Thanks, Brandy, for the recipe. Used your basic idea, but bought a 4-lb. rump roast, KC Masterpiece Honey Smoke Barbecue Sauce, 1/2 large onion, and 3 large garlic cloves. Cooked for 10 hours. ABSOLUTELY DEE-LICIOUS. Every bite was eaten at an all-adults birthday party. I'm making another one for my husband and myself.
I used a 3.64 lbs. boneless chuck shoulder roast ($1.99/lb.). Instead of powders, I used a large coarsely chopped onion and a lot of diced garlic from a bottle. It cooked for 7 hours, then sat for approx. 45 minutes. I agree with the other reviewers; the "au jus" was too runny. So, I did drain most of the liquid. Then I coarsely chopped the meat (it did not "shred" well with forks), put it back in the crock-pot, and added most of another bottle of bar-b-que sauce. I left it on low for another 30 minutes, until it was time to leave for the party. I used "Sweet Baby Rae's" bar-b-que sauce, which my husband thought was quite sweet, but I liked it. We received many compliments. I will definitely make this again.
This was the best bbq beef ever my family loved it. The only thing I changed was when I took the meat out to shred it I removed all the bbq sauce and fat. Then put the shredded beef back in the slow cooker with some fresh bbq sauce for about 30 more minutes. It turend out really tasty and it will definately be made again in. So with they way I did it you'll have to double the amount of bbq needed. I used Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce. Thanks so much Brandy
Great recipe the only thing I changed was I added water to the bbq sauce while cooking and then drained it before pulling the meat then added more sauce and set my crock to keep warm for a few more hours it turned out great and we all loved it.
I'm struggling with this review. I have never been a big fan of any shredded meat sandwiches, I chose this recipe to serve at my son's birthday party specifically for the adults. We did a Thomas Train theme and I needed to create a 'hobo' like meal, so I chose a shredded meat recipe. I used a boneless chuck roast that shriveled down to very little. The meat required actual cutting, not shredding after 7 hours on low. But after I tossed it all back in the crockpot, it did tenderize nicely after another couple of hours. I used Famous Dave's Texas Pit BBQ sauce. I would suggest leaving out the garlic and onion powder because I think the sauce has enough flavor. Not one person said they liked it, but it was gone by the end of the party. Maybe silence is consent? I don't know the hot dogs were gone too. It wasn't bad, it wasn't spectacular, it was just okay. I will probably not do this recipe again.
I used a pork loin and it turned out great. I cooked it over night and warmed it up 2 hours before everyone came. One warning, use a really good BBQ sauce it can make or break your meat. I chose a cheap one and I am still regreting it.
Can I give more than 5 stars?? This was easy and very flavorful. I used Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and served it with coleslaw (Restaurant Coleslaw I) on hamburger buns. Even better the next day. Tip: Be sure to add a bit of water to keep the sauce from burning.
This was my first time making BBQ beef and it was very easy and tasted very good. I followed the recipe exactly but the beef wasn't as sweet as I normally like it. I even used honey BBQ sauce. It also made much more than 8 servings - more like 12-15.
This was so incredibly easy and DELISH. My husband is very picky and had two helpings of it... I even caught him gobbling it by the serving spoonful from the slow cooker! :p I used pork shoulder, Sweet Baby Ray's sauce and fresh chopped onion based on others' recommendations. It turned out great and will definately make this one often!
Wonderful recipe! For a bit more zing I like to add 2 - 3 dashes of chinese hot chili oil to the sauce I use. I then serve this tastey BBQ on Kaiser rolls with dill pickle slices and monterey jack cheese. YUM!
I've made this as written a bunch of times & it's always comes out great. I use Weber BBQ sauce because it's one of the few sauces that doesn't contain HFCS. Many reviewers mentioned throwing out the sauce due to fattiness then adding a new jar of sauce.... that seems wasteful. While I shred the beef, I put the sauce through a fat separator then pour back into the pot. Works for us. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this and toasted Ciobatta rolls and we ate them as sandwiches. SOOO good!
I tried this recipe and it turned out fabulous! I read some of the reviews prior to making it. And I didn't have any trouble with extra liquid and I did add more bbq sauce after I shredded the meat. I think that the next time I make this, I'll only add a little extra sauce after shredding it because the meat was very flavorful. It went great with homemade slaw on kaiser rolls!
Bought a roast, and husband really wanted to slow cook with vegitables. I talked him to making BBQ sandwiches with it. He was not disappointed. I always use cola and water when slow cooking a potroast for BBQ sandwiches and drain before shredding meat. I have made this many times for party's and get rave reviews. Can even buy slider buns and serve at super bowl party's.
This tasted good but I would never use a chuck roast again. I had to throw about half of it out when I was shredding it in the end to get rid of all the fat. I will definitely use this recipe again, but with a leaner cut of meat. 2/5 stars with a chuck roast as written, I think it would be 4-5/5 with a leaner cut of meat.
I bought chuck roast, which I never buy! Early the next morning started the crockpot with all the ingredients and 8 hours later took the chuck roast out and cut into pieces. We had so much Bar B que sauce that the sandwiches were soupy! The meat was chewy and the dinner was a bust. Next time I would use rump roast and not as much Bar B que sauce.
This was fantastic, my son and husband couldn't get enough of it. I used a 5-6lb cheap roast that I'd bought several weeks ago. I made as recipe directed, but did take the advice to drain to the crockpot in the last hour of all the grease and add a bit more BBQ sauce to the shredded meat, cooked for another hour and it turned out wonderful. This made so much yummy beef, hubby's having it for lunch today as am I and I'm making a casserole for dinner out of the rest. Thanks!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections