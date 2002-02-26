Mom's Authentic Kosher Cholent Recipe

4.4
29 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 6
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a very filling and hearty stew. It cooks slowly overnight for a minimum of 10 to 15 hours or more on a very low flame.

Recipe by Sherrie D

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
10 hrs
total:
10 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large oven safe pot or roasting pan, saute onions in oil over medium heat.

    Advertisement

  • Add meat, and brown well on all sides.

  • Mix in beans; stir continuously until the beans start to shrivel. Stir in the barley. Add potatoes, and add just enough boiling water to cover the meat and potatoes. Mix in dry soup mix and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, lower heat, and simmer partially covered for 20 minutes on stove top.

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

  • Cover pot tightly, and place in preheated oven. Allow to cook overnight for at least 10 to 15 hours. Check periodically to make sure you have enough liquid to cover; add small amounts of water if needed. Do not stir; stirring will break up the chunks of potatoes.

Note:

Many supermarkets carry Kosher-for-Passover onion soup mixes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1067 calories; protein 58g; carbohydrates 98.3g; fat 49.2g; cholesterol 161mg; sodium 616.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022