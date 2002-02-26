Mom's Authentic Kosher Cholent Recipe

This is a good BASE cholent recipe, but this is what I do for mine: Add a kielbasa, fresh garlic, Mrs. Dash, two carrots and paprika. Use a crock pot to slow cook it for 12 hours, and it will come out very tasty for your Shabbos lunch meal.
Cholent is a staple in our homes for Saturday lunch!!! So easy and so quick. We use a crock pot and put it on low until the next morning.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2002
THIS WAS A GREAT RECIPE FOR OUR FIRST SABBATH FOR OUR FRIDAY EVENING MEAL. I USED MY CROCK POT. IT WENT SO WELL THAT I WENT OUT TO BUY ANOTHER CROCK POT SO I CAN HAVE THIS FOR OUR FRIDAY EVENING MEAL AND OUR SABBATH AFTERNOON MEAL. I HAVE 5 CHILDREN AND A GREEDY HUSBAND, THEY ALL LOVED IT AND WANT MORE. THANKS SO MUCH!!!!!!!!!! ;-)
MAMASKOSHERCOOKN
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2000
This was so easy to make and interesting since it cooked all night. The house was filled with an amazing aroma, and it was so worth the wait! Excellent taste and texture and my kids loved it to. Thanks!
This recipe is the BEST!!!! I have been looking for Cholent recipe like this for a while. I kept it on 200 for 24 hours and believe me if you try it you won't regret it. The pot was finished within a few hours after it was turned off. After all of that tike I spent keeping it in the oven, but it was worth it. It makes a very big difference. I didnt use onion soup mix because it contains monosodium glutamate, instead some onion powder, or garlic powder in addition to fresh crushed garlic works really well. Thank you very much for posting this recipe!!!
I thought this recipe a bit bland, so I improved it thus: I omitted the mushroom soup mix but added worchestershire sauce for depth of flavour and added more onions. Comments from my Israeli father-in-law were that I should add more starch, so next time I will add more potatoes. I also used beef stewing bones as the bottom layer, and fully browned both the bones and the beef cubes before adding them to the pot.
This is a good BASE cholent recipe, but this is what I do for mine: Add a kielbasa, fresh garlic, Mrs. Dash, two carrots and paprika. Use a crock pot to slow cook it for 12 hours, and it will come out very tasty for your Shabbos lunch meal.
This was good. I have to admit, I am not a huge cholent fan and this recipe didn't convert me. My husband, however, loves cholent and is partial to "athentic" recipes. We lost the last one we ere given so we decided to give this one a shot. My husband loved it! I didn't change a thing in erms of the recipe. It is a solid cholent recipe if you like cholent.
I made this in a crockpot rather than a pot in the oven and assumed that therefore I would need to use a lot more water than the recipe suggested. Unfortunately, the water didn't evaporate as I had thought it would (when I make vegetable soup in the crockpot, the water always evaporates) so it turned out really soupy. I managed to salvage it by scooping out the thick parts at the bottom and siphoning off the liquid. It's probably a fine recipe when followed exactly, but unfortunately we don't like to keep the oven on, even at a low temperature, over Shabbat. It just makes the house, especially the kitchen, really hot.
We thought it was strange not to have to soak the dry beans overnight but it just goes to show that Mom knows best! I added the dry beans after the meat is browned and made sure to mix it up a bit - sure enough, the beans started to shrivel and soften. I've never used pearled barley either but it is very nice and does not need to be substituted. Also, during the preparation, it seemed like there were not enough beans but it really is a nice proportion in the end. Have faith. I did add some baby carrots which worked very well too. We and our shabbat lunch guests loved it. I will certainly make this many more times!
The taste was AWESOME! I added an extra bit of barley which was a mistake because it clumped :(. Also, I once saw a lady presenting her Cholent which was placed in a large turkey aluminium roster and had sort of swirved all her ingredients in a circle manner, ie. beans in perfect order, meat followed and eggs + barley in their places.
No question a superb recipe. I actually thought it was even better substituting Flanken for the chuck roast. Also if you need a VEGETARIAN OPTION, I substituted Portabella Mushrooms for the meat and sauteed them with the onions. (Let me know if you agree on these two items.)
The cholent recipe I grew up with is almost exactly the same. I will forever adore it. There are few things as comforting as waking up on Shabbos morning to the smell of that wonderful cholent permeating the air of my entire house. Bagels and lox are always good, but the cholent is where it's at! If the front of my white dress shirt isn't blessed by cholent stains by Saturday evening, something's wrong. In my house we prefer a 7 bean mix that has the pinto and kidney beans as well as different colored lentils. Also we add a few yams.
This was really good. I did everything as written except I added some minced garlic with the onions. I prepared everything the night before, but I do not like leaving the oven on while everyone is sleeping so I just stuck it in the fridge and woke up and started it at 7am and cooked it until 6pm. Very tasty! Thanks.
This was authentic and very good. I made a lot and froze more than half which was evwen better when I reheated it. I also poured some Marsala in on the third day. And finished it up with some sherry poured in. Really good anyway you have it. It is a lot like my grandmothers except she put lima beans in and we werer gratefull that there were no lima beans.
Made it last night in a crock pot. Came out perfect. And just the way I like it. At first taste of the broth last night I thought the onion soup mix and 3 onions would make it too sweet. Everything intermingled perfectly by this afternoon, I had three bowls already & the family loved it. Next time I will make sure to have a few marrow bones which kick it up a few notches.
I cooked it in our slow cooker for 8 hours. I cut the recipe in half. I only cooked the onion before putting things in slow cooker. I used 3 cups of beef broth not water. We enjoyed it. It was perfect for a winter night. I will make it again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.