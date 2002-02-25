Beef Tenderloin With Roasted Shallots
The shallot sauce takes some time, but is well worth the trouble. This is definitely a company dish, and the recipe doubles well for a larger party. Serve with a green salad and roasted vegetables.
Believe all these raving reviews. It really is that good! I made this for a dinner party of 15 people last night with a 5 1/2 lb. tenderloin. I was worried about timing the preparation of the meat along with the other sidedishes, so I prepared some of this ahead of time. I roasted the shallots & boiled the wine/broth combination the day before and stored these in the refrigerator. Then I cooked the bacon a couple of hours ahead of time, set it aside to cool and allowed the pan it cooked in to sit on the stovetop. I took the suggestion of a couple of other posters and put the wine/broth mix, the bacon & shallots into the blender to make a smooth sauce. This was really wonderful! After roasting the tenderloin, I poured the smooth sauce into the same pan, whisked in the butter and flour and Voila! - an incredible tasting gravy to spoon over a moist & tender cut of meat. I did roast the tenderloin longer because many of my guests like beef more well done. Even with that, it still could be cut with a fork. My husband and I can't wait to try this again with a more medium rare piece of meat. I've tried many wonderful dishes from Allrecipes, but this one is the very best.Read More
The meat was tender but that's because it's $6 per pound tenderloin. The sauce was overrated. The shallots were yummy but I didn't like the port wine flavor at all. It was too overpowering. I cooked it down as stated and added it to the meat's drippings, but my drippings did not amount to much since it seemed to evaporate as it cooked. Perhaps covering the meat or adding some (more) broth to the drippings would have diluted the strong grape flavor of the wine. Next time I'll opt for regular au jus.Read More
I served this for xmas dinner. I was very nervous because I've never served beef tenderloin. Everything turned out perfect. One guest called the next day and told me it was the best, most tender meat he and his wife ever had. I had a 4.5 pound tenderloin instead of the 2 pounds that the recipe called for but I did NOT double the amount of the sauce. I still had leftoever sauce. (the sauce was wonderful on the garlic mashed potatoes which I prepared the night before...I also made a broccoli casserole I found on this site and prepared the night before, too...just heated the side dishes 45 min. before serving time and they tasted great). I had six adults total and I had some leftovers of the tenderloin which is always better to have more than enough. One male guest must have had four slices of it...he raved about the meal. I made beef stew with the leftovers. I did take other suggestions and blended the shallots/bacon/sauce ahead of time. I fried the bacon earlier in the day and kept the grease in the pan and left the pan in my cooled garage for the day, and heated it up when I was ready to brown the tenderloin. Make sure you do some steps ahead so you're not spending all the time in the kitchen while your guests are there. All I can say is...if you really want to impress someone...make this meal! Just remember as many steps ahead as possible to save time! Expensive, but worth it for a special occasion!
I made this for Christmas dinner this year & it was great. I bought a 5 lb. beef tenderloin from Costco, cut it in half & froze the 2nd half. I was serving 6 people & 2-1/2 lbs. was plenty. While I was roasting the shallots I also roasted 3 heads of garlic with the tops trimmed off, drizzled with olive oil & some salt. The garlic needs about 15 minutes more than the shallots to get really tender. I roasted the meat as directed but it took my piece closer to 45 min. to reach the desired med. rare temp. The sauce worked beautifully. I used ruby port. I added the chopped bacon back to the sauce but opted to serve the shallots and roasted garlic next to the sliced beef on a platter so the kids(who don't like shallots) could enjoy the sauce on the garlic mashed potatoes. This was my first beef tenderloin and it was as so tender you could cut it with a butter knife & extremely flavorful. I saw some other reviewers recommend that you puree the sauce but I think that the texture of this sauce is intended to be somewhat thin and blending the shallots in would make it thick and lumpy. I will definitely use this recipe when I cook the 2nd half! UPDATE: This sauce is my new favorite sauce recipe for any type of roasted beef. It's very simple and you don't even need the bacon or shallots. The last time I made it I used Zinfandel instead of Port. I used it for sliced tri-tip and it was incredible. It even reheats really well if you thin it just a bit with some water.
The 1st time I made this was on 12/24/03 for 7 adults and 2 children. Everyone loved it! My 2 yr couldn't get enough. Using 7 1/2 lbs of meat I had abt 1/3 leftover. I read all the reviews & made some changes based on them. I made the sauce the day before & I was glad I did b/c it had time to flavor through. I used cabernat instead of port and added a 2 TBLS of brown sugar to it. Definitely double the sauce. I tripled it & had just enough. DEFINITELY use as many shallots as the recipe calls for if not more, they are wonderful. They MAKE this recipe. I pureed half of the shallots after I had roasted them as others suggested and was happy with the outcome. I added some minced garlic to the sauce as well. It was wonderful. I did NOT add any salt. Be sure to let your meat sit 15 min after coming out of the oven (tented) so the juices can reabsorb. I served it w/ garlic roasted mashed potatoes & glazed carrots. I will defintely make it again EXACTLY as I made it this time. Mushrooms would make a great addition for those who like them. If you don't want to spend the cash on the tenderloin, the sauce would be fantastic on just abt anything. I have made it many more times since then & it always turns out fantastic.
Made this for a dinner party for ten. Used a "prime" tenderloin that was stratosphereicly priced, but worth it for those special parties. I took the advice of other reviewers and served this with Jasmine rice to fully capture the sauce and a medley of steamed vegtables that were finished with "burnt" butter over the top just before placing on the plate. I also used beef broth with 50% less sodium. Much better with less salt than my trial run with this receipe.
This a wonderful recipe. I changed 2 things. I pulsed the roasted shallots in a blender for a few seconds so that the texture of the gravy was smoother and I made the gravy in advance and added the drippings from the roasting pan when the meat came out of the oven
This was fantastic! The recipe sounds difficult but don't let it scare you. The first time around it takes some time to prepare, but once you've familiarized yourself with the directions it's not hard at all! Also, while tenderloin is great, those of you on a budget can use any type of beef. Just let the salt and spice mixture sit longer so that it tenderizes.
I just served this tonight for a dinner party and it was THE HIT! My guests went crazy and said this was better than any fine restaurant. I splurged and went with a beautiful tenderloin and it was worth it. I served the filets with rice pilaf and roasted veggies. This is a major winner and a definite keeper! Oh, and I didn't have port wine, so I used a non-alcoholic red wine and a touch of brown sugar and it was great.
This recipe was great! Everyone loved it. I also used red wine and brown sugar instead of port wine. I also put roasted mushrooms in it. I had a couple of people literally licking their plates! I will definitely make this again.
I prepared this dish for my friends on the millenium New Year's Eve and everyone just raved about it. They all thought I spent hours preparing it -- boy were they fooled. It was actually very, very easy to make.
I prepared this recipe for Christmas dinner for twenty-one people; it was wonderful! As an inexperienced cook for such a large number of people, I was nervous. This recipe got RAVE reviews. I had (2) 6 lb. beef tenderloins, both of which I cut in half for easier handling. I kept had the oven at 375 degrees, but cooked for about 45 minutes (rather than 25 minutes). All four pieces were in a roasting pan. They came out perfect. I had more than enough sauce by starting with seven cans of low sodium beef broth. Using the allrecipes.com recipe scaling tool and by entering the # of servings, I found the ratios required for that much beef broth. There was one little problem in scaling. Initially, I used the scaling tool to find the ratios for a 6 lb. roast. The recipe scaled for 18 people, but 6 lbs of tenderloin would not be enough meat for 18. Our group of 21 ate about 10 lbs of tenderloin. Also, the tip on allrecipes.com regarding peeling the shallots was extremely helpful. Cut of the tips of the shallots, drop in boiling water for a minute, drain, then peel. This was very easy, since I had to peel more than 3 lbs of shallots. I made all of this and the side dishes (see allrecipes' Baked Mashed Potatoes) the same day. I started cooking the 3 side dishes at 11:00 am and we ate at 5 pm. Wonderful recipe; thank you Christine L.!
This turned out amazing. I followed the recipe pretty closely, but I made some minor adjustments. I used more wine than called for and cooked the roast in a dutch oven with additional thyme and beef stock. Halfway through I drained the liquid into the wine/stock mixture and further reduced it. I also cut down on the butter and used 5 slices of extra thick smoked bacon instead of 3. My husband raved.. pare this with brussel sprouts sauteed in bacon and red onion.. really good!
Bouef Tenderloin is always a hit and east to cook. Although it is an expensive cut it is the least flavourful and requires thoughtful preparatin and accompanying creation. If possible ask yur butcher in advance of your dinner supply a well aged cut (21 days) and I reccomend that the roast should be rested to room temperature in advance of cooking. By all means rub in herbs (never spices) and avoid salt to start, unless you can assure a good non iodized sea salt, (such as Maldon) and even then, sparingly. For a perfect sauce Instead of adding butter/flour, make a brown-roux in advance and add to strained sauce. A brown-roux is still flour and butter (or beef renderings) slowly cooked and then this nuty treat is added to the simmering sauc to provide a velvety smooth much flavoured rendition to a formal dinner table. This meal needs a starch and a good red Burgandy to finish.
Most tender, flavorful meal Ive ever made and had! Guests were impressed. This is how i made things more simple: 1. roasted shallots night before. 2. also made port/broth sauce night before. 3. put the shallots on the reduced port/broth sauce and kept on fridge overnight. (next day, day to serve this meal): 4. fried bacon. add bacon on the sauce. let sit while i prepped the tenderloin. 5. brown tenderloin, where bacon cooked. stick in oven. 6. strained the shallot/bacon sauce. 7. deglazed the pan where i browned tenderloin with little port then poured sauce on it. simmer. 8. made roux on separate sauce pan. then added the sauce when the flour has browned.whisk remaining butter in it. 9. get the tenderloin after 30 min (perfect medium well.not too pink nor bloody). let it rest. slice then pour sauce over it.rest of sauce go on gravy boat. Serve and enjoy!
I often cook for large groups and am always on the lookout for recipes that are easy to make in larger quantities as well as easy to serve. This one is EXCELLENT for large groups. Much has been said in other reviews about the difficulty of the sauce. Rubbish. Make the sauce a day or two ahead of time. It will keep nicely in the refrigerator and then just add a little water to reheat it. I chose not to puree my sauce as I liked the chunkiness. I also sauteed a mixture of different mushrooms and spooned them over the meat before topping with sauce. Remember that your roast will continue cooking even while resting after removing it from the oven, usually 10 degrees or so, so plan ahead. Also, I forgot to use the tomato paste and I don't think it was missed. The sauce is completely awesome and I will definitely make this again.
Most delicious recipe. The gravy is devine. I'll probably never make a tenderloin roast any other way. The first time I made it it turned out delicious, however, I ruined a roasting pan trying to follow the directions :). I never tried to brown anything in a roasting pan on top of the stove before and will never again -- maybe it's different for gas stoves? My husband had to open all the windows and doors to get the smoke out. The second time I made it I used a large skillet for the bacon and browning and then trasferred it to a roasting pan. Thanks for such a great recipe.
I've never made a premium roast or elaborate special-occasion meal, but after reading the reviews I decided to try this. Everyone raved about it, commenting after every bite about how good it was. It took time but wasn't hard at all, even as a beginner. I followed the recipe but doubled the sauce as others recommended and was glad I did. I also agree that cooking the center to 125 degrees isn't enough for a med-rare 2-3 lb. tenderloin (I used a 2.5 lb. cut that fed 5 large portions), and I believe in true med-rare meat with a warm red center. It actually worked to pull it out at 125, cut 2 slices off each end, and put the rest back in the oven for 10 min. Then it all ended up med-rare, instead of a range of med-well to med-rare from the outsides in. I would've used more thyme, and wouldn't add any salt, the sauce has enough from the broth/bacon, and this comes from someone who likes salt. I chopped the shallots after roasting and diced the bacon into small pieces so the sauce was thicker w/ little lumps instead of thin w/ big lumps. I agree you should use all the shallots, they are wonderful! I served over garlic mashed potatoes (based on Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes from here - amazing!) w/garlic/olive oil-sauteed asparagus. I worried when the port-beef reduction reeked of wine, but it was balanced in the final sauce. I also worried when I tried a piece of the baking meat and it tasted like bacon, but it was subtle at the end. Thanks for sharing, try it and enjoy!
This was amazing. An easy thing to prepare with it is rosemary potatoes -- it requires the same temperature on the oven. Basically, cut the amount of potatoes you want into wedges, toss with oil, salt, pepper, and rosemary. Cook for 30-40 minutes depending on how brown you like it. This particular dish, I found even better the next day. We had lots of left overs, so I layered the slices with the sauce in a caserole dish. I heated it up in the dish at 350 degrees the next day, and the sauce seeped even more into the meat and it was amazingly tender.
This is TOO FUNNY...I went to the store after work(Valentine's Day) and the few remaining shallots could have passed as raisins. I salvaged what I could. Beef tenderloin was "SOLD OUT" (I am beginning to sweat. I figured EVERYONE must be making this for their Valentine.) I substituted with pork tenderloin. I get home...the oven, only a year old, BREAKS DOWN. AHHHHH! I was determined to maked this as the special dinner. I prepared ALL OF IT on the range top (pan roasting and other creative methods) and it was WONDERFUL. My Valentine was more than impressed! MAKE THIS DISH. IT IS VERY FORGIVING!
Feel that the serving size is understated because this is truly a taste sensation. My 5# roast fed 5 people with no leftovers. Yes everyone had 2nd helpings. Did not use any bacon and the sauce was perfect. A perfect tasty roast that is costly but worth every penny for a special dinner!
WOW! This is an incredible way to celebrate a special occasion. I made this entree for last night's Christmas Eve dinner. I doubled the recipe, used low-sodium beef broth, and added 8 oz. of sliced baby portabellos right at the end of the gravy's cooking time. It was a bit time consuming but I did many steps in advance so I wouldn't have to spend the whole evening in the kitchen. The flavor is incredible and my guests absolutely raved. There wasn't a SCRAP leftover! I served the tenderloin with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, fresh rolls, a green salad, and corn casserole. It was truly the best meal I think I've ever prepared, and I cook a lot! THANK YOU!!
The reviews are spot-on. I made this for Christmas Eve dinner and everyone loved it. The sauce takes some effort but was well worth it. To reduce the time spent cooking while the guests were here I did several things the night before. I cooked up the bacon and refrigerated the grease overnight to sear the tenderloin in. I also reduced the the broth, port and tomato paste, and roasted the shallots and put them all in the refrigerator overnight. I took everything out about 45 minutes before cooking to let it come to room temperature (including the beef). To finish off the sauce I followed the recommendations and put it all in the blender before serving. I didn't quite make it smooth -- just got rid of the big shallot and bacon pieces. It was a very special meal, but one that didn't require a lot of work the day of -- perfect in my book. We had quite a bit leftover, so later in the week I cubed the beef, and put the gravy in a pan with some sliced carrots on medium for about 45 minutes. Boiled up some egg noodles, and dropped the beef cubes in the sauce for a couple minutes. It made a great stroganoff and felt like the "leftovers" were a completely new meal. Fast too!
This will be the fourth time that I have made this recipe....and I keep perfecting the recipe each time. This recipe is out of this world. I made it for my family on Sunday night and then was asked to make it again on Tuesday night for my boyfriend's family. I suggest doubling the sauce for some mashed potatoes or garlic bread for dipping. Instead of port I used Three Blind Moose (love that stuff) Cabernet wine. Will do this recipe for all the holidays as well. What a hit. I also suggest doing all the prep work (making the sauce, trimming the fat off the meat) beforehand if you are having a dinner party. It is time consuming.
I made this for my boss who we invited over for dinner. Although there are many different steps it was so easy and very impressive to the guests. The taste was fantastic! I followed the recommendation of cooking the broth and roasting the shallots the night before and another thing that the recipe doesn't mention is that you should tie up your tenderloin so that it cooks evenly. This will definitely be put in my recipe classics and I will be serving this again soon.
Wow, this was simply wonderful. I substituted pork tenderloin for the beef and my family loved it. This recipe is a bit expensive and very labor intensive but absolutely worth it. Make sure to double the sauce because it is incredible. If possible it is worth it to double the entire recipe and freeze half for another meal (same amount of work for two meals). I suggest watching the shallots very closely while roasting, otherwise they may burn. I set the timer for thirty minutes and they ended up black so I had to send my husband out to get more. Thank you for this fantastic recipe.
This sauce is a stand alone masterpiece. Doesn't matter what you serve it with, you will always get compliments. College Inn Sirloin Beef Stock totally rocks this recipe. It's already a flavorful stock but once you reduce it, it's phenomenal! I could go on & on but I'm running out of "characters remaining". Oh yeah, the tenderloin was good too. LOL. :o) :o)
This was excellent. I reduced the wine sauce the day before and let it sit refrigerated overnight. I added mushrooms to the roasted shallots and blended the whole sauce when complete for a smoother texture. I couldn't find the size tenderloin roast I wanted (small) so I bought 3 thick tenderloin steaks and cooked them as instructed (to 140 degrees instead of 125, gave just the perfect amount of pink inside). I served this for Valentine's Day dinner with my boyfriend, he was wowed. A great special occasion dinner and not difficult.
I have to give this 5 stars, simply because the end result is so delightful! It is so wrong to make any sauce by adding uncooked flour to liquid, and that is the only change I made. I did not drain off any drippings and added approximately 2-3 TBS of butter and 2-3 TBS of flour to the pan and cooked that for about 3-4 minutes, removed the pan from the heat, added the broth/wine mixture and simmered until done. Yummy!!
This recipe is incredible. I made it for Easter dinner and my kids loved it and husband said it was one of the best dishes he'd ever had. He travels all over the world and eats out at fancy restaurants a lot, so that is a huge compliment. I did not use a tenderloin roast, though. The smallest cut at the store was 6 pounds and the price was too high, so the butcher encouraged me to use the filet mignon steaks that are individually wrapped and injected with a solution for tenderness. I was leary of going that route, but it was delicious and less expensive, for basically the same cut of meat, not to mention the cooking time was shorter. I served the filets on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes, with a mandarin orange lettuce salad on the side. This recipe is incredible. Thank you!
Fantastic recipe and very impressive with little work. I doubled the recipe to serve 15 and followed the instructions as written. I used a 6 lb tenderloin but I cut it in half (wouldn't fit in my roasting pan) and assumed that the cooking time would be the same/similar for two 3 lb roasts as for one 2 lb roast. Boy was I off! Fortunately most of my guests were late, it took over an hour to cook to 155 degrees (perfect for my guests who prefer their meat medium). If you cook to 125 as written, your meat will be pretty rare. The sauce was delicious, although it requred a little more flour/water paste to thicken to my taste. As suggested, I roasted the shallots, cooked the bacon (save the grease to brown your roast), and reduced the wine and broth a day ahead, all of which made my life a lot easier the day of my party. My only suggestion is to know how long your size of roast will take to cook, I was very embarrased by the delay. Also, go to a real butcher instead of the grocery. I got my tenderloin at $6.99 a pound, much more affordable than the grocery and they will trim off the nasty silver skin and tie up the skinny end to make a nice, symmetrical roast. I ended up with no leftover meat but plenty of leftover sauce, which I sent home with a couple of my guests to use on their own roasts the next day.
I didn't use the shallots as I could find them ,but the sauce was the best I have ever had. I used a 2000 red Italian dessert wine we have had for years since it was Sunday and I couldn't buy port. This was fabulous as leftovers too! It took me over 2 hours to reduce it but I would do it again in a heartbeat! Served with roasted potatoes. I cant wait for an opportunity to make this again.
I had honestly never cooked a beef tenderloin but thought I'd try this. WOW! First of all, if you're short on time or money, don't do it! But if you ever have a special occasion, this is the recipe to try. I doubled the shallots and sauce (as some reviewers had mentioned) and added some carrots. Used a 2 lb. tenderloin as stated in the recipe. I will say that cooking to 125 didn't quite do it for me. I cooked to 140 and it was still pretty red. Also, the prep time of 15 minutes is way off! So don't come home from work hoping to make this. Just boiling the wine mixture for 30 minutes takes care of that 15 minutes prep time. BUT - The time spent is worth it. This is just as good as anything you get in any restaurant. Make sure you follow the recipe. Don't use red cooking wine - go for the Port (you're already spending a ton of money so why not?). I served it with garlic smashed potatoes and a glass of red wine. Creme Brulee would have been a perfect dessert. What a wonderful meal. A+ from me.
I've made this dish several times over and have become known for making this dish. Instead of port, I use cabernet. it was what I had on hand the first time and have been using it ever since. I also roast the shallots a little longer, to get the sweet caramelization, which I find add a nice flavor. I've also found that the reduction process takes a little longer than the recipe states. Make sure to add any salt LAST, because the reduction will intensify and concentrate the salt in the dish. This is a wonderful recipe!
Delicious. I do agree with others that you should go ahead and double or triple the recipe. Very, very time consuming so only make this when you have a lot of free time. Mine turned out a tad salty because I used beef granules to make my broth. Next time, I would reduce it.
OMG!!! This was great. I used some of the suggestions from other cooks and reduced my sauce down the day before. I did add the roasted garlic along with the shallots because I like garlic. The only other thing I added was a dash of cinnamon. I know it sounds crazy but I have a recipe that has been handed down from my grandmother for a sauce similar to this and it calls for a dash of it. I also seasoned my meat the night before and wrapped it up and put it in the fridge until about an hour before cooking. This will now be our dinner for special occasions! I am even planning on teaching my son to cook it to impress a special someone. Thank you soooo very much for sharing. Your recipe may play a part in my future grandkids!!!
Wonderful! made this last year for xmas dinner, plan to do the same this year. Bought a 5lb Beef Tenderloin at Sam's club and had hubby trimed it to 3 & 2 lb sections. The only thing I change is not to add any additional salt. It is perfect. Don't blend the sauce! It is a sauce not a gravy, perfect as is. I serve this with crock pot garlic smashed potatoes from another site, asparagras or grean beans and Beautiful Salad also from this site. My whole family raves about this meal.
WOW! This was great. I used a cheaper cut of meat to make a roast beef but followd same directions. The sauce is incredible. I left the shallots in the sauce (without blending them as some suggested) because they were so sweet & yummy & attractive. Think some musrooms would be a great addition. If you are on a budget (and who isn't) this recipe can be modified & still very delicious!
The sauce was absolutely incredible and definitely worth the time it took to make it. The recipe was very easy to follow and the results are incredible. Excellent! I wish I could give it more stars. I didn't use a whole tenderloin since it was only my husband and my 3-year-old daughter. I made 2 tenderloin steaks and it was fabulous. A word to the wise, I also made a mistake when buying the shallots. I forgot that they're part of the onion/garlic family and never checked at the store to see if they were fresh, so make sure you don't run into the same problem I had. Three of the shallots that I bought were starting to spoil - they were mushy and were starting to smell funky. Fortunately, I had purchased 2 bags of shallots and had enough to make the sauce. I just carefully picked through the shallots and discarded the pieces that were starting to go bad. Next time I won't make that mistake. This recipe will definitely be used again and again, and I can't wait to share it with company and "wow" them.
Silky smooth meat, wonderful flavor, beautiful presentation. The sauce is a wonderful complement to the meat, enhancing it without overpowering it. Be careful about adding salt to the sauce, however. I didn't add salt and I did not use cooking wine (used the real thing). If I had used cooking wine (which has salt in it), and had added salt before tasting the sauce, the sauce would have been far too salty. I think there was sufficient salt in the canned broth I used, especially after having reduced it. Anyway, everyone loved it, even my 15 month old daughter who otherwise won't eat meat!
This was an AMAZING recipe!!! I have never attempted making beef tenderloin before, I thought it to be too challenging for me. Well, this recipe was easy to follow and it tasted like we were eating a 5 star restauraunt meal in our own home!! The port wine sauce with the shallots (which I have never cooked before-and they are amazing) was so unbelievably tasteful!! I sauteed mushrooms seperate, and added them after the sauce was done cooking-which gave it a little extra body to the sauce (and we LOVE mushrooms with our steak) :o) To sum it up, this recipe was SPECTACULAR!!!
Excellent! This is truly delicious as written. With the price of tenderloin it pays to choose a recipe carefully. This one should not disappoint. We happen to like meat a little more done so we cook it a bit longer but that is purely personal preference.
Can't say enough about this recipe. My guinea pigs (Father in law,husband, 3 teens)thought they died and went to heaven. When you start with a great cut of beef your way ahead of the game. I made the sauce with 50%Port and 50% good Cabernet Sauvignon, thinking the port may be too sweet. I aso served this with some puff pastry (the ones w/ the tops in the frozen food section of your grocery). I omitted the 3 tbs of butter into the sauce but added 1 tblspoon. Reduced the sauce, and roasted the shallots in the morning. Husband loved it with the watercress, and looks lovely on the plate. "Tenderloin" IS expensive.. but the same cost as "Chinese take out" (that couldn't be half as good). Worth the expense, the time and effort...Thank you for a very easy and special recipe, and makes the cook look like a Julia Child.
Fabulous and far easier to put on the table than you would think. I prepared the win/port sauce the night before and roasted the shallots in the morning. I added quartered mushrooms to the shallots just because mushrooms go so well with beef. Upon the recommendation of others, I pureed half of the sauce in the blender and mixed it back in with the other half to give it some body and depth. Do splurge on a good piece of tenderloin if you are going to make this. A "cheap" supermarket one will just toughen and ruin all your hardwork. Find a good butcher and get their help selecting a good quality one that will be worth your time and effort to make.
It is quite good and definitely a special occasion dish because of the expense. The sauce is delicious and I always make a double batch because it tastes so good on everything...not just the meat! I have even made it on it's own as a steak sauce without the shallots.....always a hit!
Served for a non-traditional Thanksgiving and was fabulous. Added 2 sliced portobello mushroom caps to the shallots while roasting, and then pureed the shallot/mushroom/bacon mixture. Also made a rub from kosher salt/pepper/minced garlic/thyme and rosemary, for the roast, before searing it.
Outstanding recipe! I love my filet just plain, but this sauce and recipe take nothing from the meat, only add to it. It was part of the BEST meal I have ever made, and I highly recommend it. I actually did the long parts of the sauce in the afternoon, then did the last minute 'making it gravy' at the end, and it worked fine. I served it with some roasted garlic/rosemary/wine potatoes, and some pencil-thin asparagus, and the guests just raved. And I'm not a great cook, and this was awesome!
WOW! I made this for a special dinner with our neighbours and it was a BIG hit! I will make this again often!
we even messed up the recipe and it turned out delicious! didn't have the tomato paste and roasting rack, but my boyfriend couldn't get enough!
This is a great dish! I doubled this for a family get together, and every bit was gone! But it does take more time then the recipie calls for; I gave myself about 2 and half hours and it was done right on time. I do recomend marinating for about an hour in red wine before cooking. It gives it that extra touch, it will absolutly melt in your mouth! Well worth every penny!!
This was AWESOME! Nonstop rave reviews all night about this. I 4x the recipe because I made a 7.75lb roast so my cooking times were longer. I cooked it in the oven for 1 hr @ 375 then took it out and "tented " it with foil while I made the sauce then added it back to the oven in the sauce on my "keep warm" temp until everything else was done. It turned out perfect. Thanks for sharing this recipe and Thanks to Abapplez from the Recipe Buzz for recommending it.
This is my first review. I registered just so that i could say how incredible this dish was. My mother inlaw and I set the smoke alarm off twice cooking this but it was well worth it. I followed the recipe exactly and it was by far the the most tender flavorful cut of beef we had ever had. Everyone went on and on about how amazing it was. My only word of caution would be to know what you are about to spend at the grocery store. I had to go to 3 stores before i found a kroger that had beef tenderloin in stock. I asked them to cut 3lbs and it came to about $70! After the I got over the initial shock, though i have to admit it was well worth it. Truly an amazing dinner, everyone loved it.
Oh man...that shallot sauce! Amazing! Regarding the cost: we used an eye of round cut. The 2lb roast (organic, grass fed) was just under $15, and though tenderloin would have of course been better, it made for a nice roast. Shallots were about $4 for 3/4 lb, and we used a nice Pinot Noir because we had it already. So, assuming you have basic pantry staples and a bottle of red laying around, you can make the roast for under $20 with a slightly lower cut of meat. Cooked the roast for 25 minutes on the nose, which resulted in a medium rare roast clocking in at just under 130 degrees. Didn't bother with the bacon step, which saved time...I don't think the end result was lacking at all for it. Why on earth anyone would puree the sauce is beyond me. The little shallot nuggets are the best part. (note: the shallots I found were enormous, so we cut them into approx. 1.5in pieces before roasting) All in all, I think the cost and time concerns are somewhat overstated. Make the reduction while you roast the shallots (which did take about 40 minutes to really caramelize), and the whole thing comes together in just over an hour. Not necessarily a weeknight meal, but not unreasonable for the weekend, and the result is really a showstopper...ideal for company. Served with green beans and Pioneer Woman's "crash hot potatoes". A memorable, restaurant-quality meal!
I made this with a less expensive cut of meat, and increased the recipe to accomodate a 3.5lb roast (still ended up with 6 servings). I followed the recipe and ingredients almost exactly. I blended the sauce to make it smooth as other reviewers suggested, and was pleased with it. The flavor of the sauce was very good, and 5 slices of bacon created just the right amount of fat to brown the roast. We used the sauce over noodles, and would have liked it thicker. Had a lot of sauce left over. Next time I'll either thicken or reduce the sauce, and maybe cook the meat in a slow cooker instead of the oven. Also, the shallots took way longer than 30 minutes to roast - at least an hour.
This recipe will make one of the best dinners you'll ever have. Double the gravy, you won't regret it.
OH-MY-GOD. This sauce was to die for. Well, well worth the little bit of effort it took. I just wanted to take a spoon and eat it that way. This was OUTSTANDING!!!
This recipe was fantastic. As a more economical alternative, I substituted the Beef Tenderloin for 2.15 lb cut of chuck roast. I followed the recipe as written, except for the cooking time. I altered the cooking time to 325 as suggested by a separate roast recipe. I cooked the beef roughly one hour, until the thermometer read 160. The result was a nice warm, pink center...maybe just under medium. I served this with honey ginger carrots and mashed potatoes. Fantastic recipe, thanks for sharing!
I thought this was a fabulous dinner, although it was rather expensive. I found it a bit salty as well, I will omit the bacon next time. I also cooked the beef to 170 degrees. (we don't like rare) Which I thought it would possibly toughen the beef, to our surprise it was very tender and juicy. Side dishes were baked califlower in olive oil, excellent and rice. Overall this is definately a once a year type recipe, rather costly.
I made this for Christmas dinner, and again for Valentine's Day. It is so delicious! It takes a long time (took me about 2 hours busy in the kitchen to cook the full meal), but is sooooo good. Definitely a perfect special-occassion meal.
Great Recipe! It was not as bad as I thought. I had a hard time finding Beef Tenderloin so I use Petite Beef Shoulder Tender instead. My date loved it! I just have a few suggestion. If you are cooking for two. Use 1 can of beef broth and a half of cup of wine. I made red potatoes and asparagus. My Date love the sauce so much he use the leftover suace for his potatoes and his asparagus. I will make this recipes again! Thanks you for sharing.
I made this for Christmas dinner and it was wonderful. I had to omit the bacon due to a relatives allergies but it was still great. Thanks.
Restaurant Quality for sure. I didn't have port wine but used marsala wine and it still was really good. Also substituted mock tender steak for the beef tenderloin roast and after cooking down the wine/gravy mixture and searing the meat, I put it all in the crockpot for faster easier cooking. This was awesome. This is a must have recipe that will really impress your family.
Used 2 2 lb Tri-Tip roasts trimmed. Absolutely wonderful! Used 450 degree heat to spead up shallot roasting time since they were not browning at lower heat. Used red dinner wine. Will make again for Christmas Dinner. Double the sauce it's great the next day if there is any left.
Delicious. I made this for my parent's 30th wedding anniversary and it was a hit! I tripled the amount of meat and only doubled the sauce portion. There was plenty of sauce to go around. The only thing I did differently was subbed cabernet for the port because I forgot to buy it... (I added 2T brown sugar per cup of wine to make up for the sweetness of the port). I will definitely make this one again.
I have to say wow. It is not too often I stumble on a recipe this good. I love it when I do. As a cook and a critic. I made this with cooking wine which I can see how it will be better with regular wine. Almost too salty with the cooking wine. I made this with roasted potatoes and carrots which was great with the sauce. Cooked these separately since the cooking time is longer. Also I wish I would have made rolls with this. Would have been great to sop up the rest of the juice. And the beef is more spendy but well worth it. Definatly restruant quality. THANKS!!!!!
Prepared this for my wife and she said it is one of the best tasting meals she has ever had. Cooked the tenderloin roast about 45 minutes to 155 degrees internally because she likes her beef cuts medium. I prepared this along with the Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes and the Balsamic Glazed Carrots found on this website. What a wonderful meal.
This sauce is the best thing I have ever tasted! Expensive and time consuiming- but rather easy and worth every penny and minute! I followed the suggestion and made the sauce the day before. This really helps in cutting prep time the day you plan to serve the meal. I almost followed the recipe exaclty. I chopped up my shallots before roasting them. I also followed the suggestion to puree the sauce. This did NOT turn out like I expected. I pureed about 1/2 of it and then mixed it with the original. It still taseted delicious... but it lost its beautiful apprearnce. It ended up looking like baby mush to me. I ended up making another 1/2 batch of the liquid to add into the "mush". It made it look a little bit better. the only "bad" thing about his recipe is that now I am going to want all of my meat to taste this way!
The bomb.
I made this for the first time this week and followed the recipe to the letter. All I can say is, "Wow." So much flavor, definitely worth the extra steps in making the sauce. I served it with roasted potatoes flavored with butter and fresh Rosemary and grilled red peppers. I can't wait to make it again.
my fiancee who is a steak critic, really loved this recipe. He said it tasted like a resteraunt dish! It is a little much to have all the time but it is great for special occasions!
Tenderloin is the best cut of beef to begin with but with the addition of the roasted shallots...it was even better. great recipe and a real pleasure at this past Christmas
Worth all the work. So seriously good, got rave reviews from the family :)
This was good but I can't rave on and on about it. I've had other meals that were just as good and were not as much work.
I made this for my dad's birthday and it got really rave reviews. Yes, the cut of meat is expensive, but really well worth it. I wouldn't change the recipe itself at all, just maybe tweak a technique here or there. I didn't think the sauce needed to be made ahead of time as others suggested; being well prepared takes care of this. And definitely do *not* blend the sauce altogether...the nuggets of shallots and bacon are really what makes it. Thanks very much for the recipe!--It was terrific!
This was absolutely amazing. The sauce was incredible, both my kids went to town on it and ate every bite and my boyfriend loved it. I haven't cooked for him before since this is a semi new relationship but he said it was great and is now wondering if every meal I make will be this good. Thanks so much for the recipe. It will be one I will make again and again.
I had to make a few subs., with what I had on hand. [We were getting alot of snow, I didn't want to go out in it.] Anyway, I didn't have shallots so I used a small onion. I didn't have Port wine, I used Marsala wine. The sauce was sooo good. Mine was a little thick side, but the more I ate it the better it tasted. I used a hand blender to try to get a smooth sauce. I just might leave it just the way it is next time [with the proper ingredients] and might throw some fresh mushrooms in it. I could see making the sauce even if your broiling some steaks, with he drippings left in the pan. Make most of the sauce ahead of time, then add the juices from your steak to it. Thank you for a lovely dish.
Absolutely amazing! My husband was raving for days about how wonderful this beef is, particularly the sauce. Next I'll be making it for my in-laws -- yes, it's that good! I didn't have any port on hand, so I used red wine with some brown sugar. I also cut the shallots a bit smaller than the recipe called for, since I prefer smaller lumps in the sauce. As others have mentioned, you could use a blender or food processor to remove the lumps entirely if you have picky eaters.
The beef tenderloin was such a delicious cut for this recipe! My husband LOVED the sauce. He's asked that I make this every year for Christmas. I took others suggestions and paired this with jasmine rice and it was perfect together!
Made this for Christmas dinner, it was supurb! My dad is such a picky eater, and he was the first one to speak up on how much he liked the shallot sauce. Everyone loved it. The meat is expensive, but it is well worth it for a special occasion. I printed the recipe for 6 people; I used a 5 lb. tenderloin, so I doubled all other ingredients and had plenty of sauce left over. It is time consuming to make the sauce, so I am glad I had prepared the shallots and reduced the port/beef broth prior to my guests arriving. I cooked it to about 145, and let it sit. It was perfect for us, as it gave us some medium rare, and some medium. My mom asked for the recipe, she plans to make the sauce and serve it with other cuts of meat. Absolutely wonderful! Will make this again.
For more tender meat I would cook it at a lower temperature. After the meat has browned, then let it sit at room temperature for about 20 minutes. After the meat has rested put it into a 250 degree oven and let the internal temp reach 135 - 140. Then tent with foil and let it rest again for 20 minutes before serving. This method takes longer but is worth the wait.
Very tasty, and the cooking instructions seem just right. One word of caution: I bought 2 pounds of organic grass fed tenderloin and paid 50 dollars! The meat was amazing, but my wallet is wimpering.
The best beef recipe I have ever eaten!! I doubled the sauce which I highly recommend. I followed the recipe exactly except I used a red wine instead of port because that's what was available. The flavors were rich and exquisite. This will definitely impress dinner guests. It did take a bit of time to prepare but it wasn't too bad. I usually measure out everything in the beginning and clean up as I go. This recipe is truly amazing and worth all the effort.
Potentially restaurant quality. I was initially disappointed the first time I made this. The sauce really needs to be thin like au jus to enhance the meat properly. Thickening or blending it overpowers a beautiful and tender cut of meat full of it's own flavor. Leave the thickening for a cheaper cut of meat which needs the help. After tenting your roast and allowing it to rest, slice and place on a large serving platter, spoon the sauce over and allow to sit for an additional 5 minutes before serving. The meat will be infused with a wonderful flavor instead of being overpowered by such a rich thick sauce. You can substitue any red wine to mellow the sauce a little. I serve with garlic and dill roasted red potatoes and steamed asparagus. Recipe is easy and well suited for beginner to advanced cooks.
I made this dish for my father's birthday party. Everyone was stunned I'd try such an elaborate dish for the first time for a dinner party of 12. It was delicious.
The best Christmas meat I have ever made! I have been telling everyone about this recipe! I will definitely make again!!!
OUT OF THIS WORLD!!! I don't eat or cook red meat, so the fact that my guests raved (for weeks) about this recipe-despite my lack of experience-really says a lot. I followed the advice of other reviewers and doubled the sauce, which was a good idea becuase there was maybe a tablespoon left when dinner was over. Also, I omitted the bacon and drippings but added some sliced portobello mushrooms. Will DEFINITELY make again.
My father and I have now concurred -- this is THE BEST MEAL I have ever made!!! (And I'm a good cook!)
Good for a special occasion. Very pricey!
Great recipe, one to add to my recipe box.
Absolutley love the sauce in this recipe. I made it for New Years and everyone loved it. Making it for the wife for V-Day.
Not an easy recipe for a novice cook.
Made this for a small dinner party and it was really good. I used 1 Tablespoon of fresh thyme instead of the dried. Like others I blended the broth, shallots & bacon before adding to the pan. However, this made the sauce thicker than I wanted. I will continue to blend, but will decrease the amount of flour to keep the sauce a bit thinner. Served with maple bacon brussels sprouts & mashed potatoes. Compliments all around. UPDATE: I made this again only I didn't blend the sauce - much, much better. Don't blend the sauce! It tastes so much better with the pieces of shallot & bacon. I just cut the shallots up a little and it was delicious. Second Update: I make this every year around the holidays. This year I decided to just use my cast iron skillet for the whole thing, works like a charm and saves dirtying up an extra pan. I cooked the bacon, seared the meat, cooked in the oven then made the sauce all in the cast iron. Delish!
Delicious! With money being tight, I made it with a relatively cheap choice round...and even managed to overcook it a bit. I also made it with just a cheap red wine. The recipe was very forgiving! For those who were saying this meal is pricey, you can make a cheaper version that is still VERY tasty. For the next special occasion I plan to make this using they pricey ingredients, but would have no problems making this on a more frequent basis.
the sause was excellent...instead of beef i used pork tenderloin, its easier on the wallet, but followed the recipe and we loved it, will make again!!!
How fantastic! I made the recipe as given but did leave out the bacon. I seared the beef in olive oil. I thought roasted veggies would be a wonderful addition. I roasted them in the same pan I roasted the shallots in so there was a mild shallot flavor to them. The next time I think I would divide the tenderloin in half and roast half of it a little longer since it was very rare. I did a 9 lb. cut and doubled the roasting time but it was still rare but most delicious. The shallot sauce was incredible! I can't wait until I make it again. Everyone agreed it was fantastic. We rotate Christmas Eve with my brother and sister-in-law. My sister-in-law is already wondering what she can do to top this next year. There's nothing left. This is the best!!!
Absolutely Awesome. A must try was very easy, and just a word of advice if you are going to double the recipe you most definitely do not need to double the gravy I still have a half a gallon left
This recipe was fabulous!!! I also used a good red wine instead of the port and also doubled the bacon for more bacon/smokey flavor. You can also substitute carmalized onions if you don't have shallots on hand. This was a surefire hit with my family!!
This was by far the best thing I've ever made. I took others advice and blended the sauce mixture, other than that made as written. My husband was more than impressed and so was I! Thanks for posting!
What can I possibly write that hasn't already been expressed in the reviews below?! You MUST MUST MUST (!!) try this amazing recipe.
