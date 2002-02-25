Beef Tenderloin With Roasted Shallots

I served this for xmas dinner. I was very nervous because I've never served beef tenderloin. Everything turned out perfect. One guest called the next day and told me it was the best, most tender meat he and his wife ever had. I had a 4.5 pound tenderloin instead of the 2 pounds that the recipe called for but I did NOT double the amount of the sauce. I still had leftoever sauce. (the sauce was wonderful on the garlic mashed potatoes which I prepared the night before...I also made a broccoli casserole I found on this site and prepared the night before, too...just heated the side dishes 45 min. before serving time and they tasted great). I had six adults total and I had some leftovers of the tenderloin which is always better to have more than enough. One male guest must have had four slices of it...he raved about the meal. I made beef stew with the leftovers. I did take other suggestions and blended the shallots/bacon/sauce ahead of time. I fried the bacon earlier in the day and kept the grease in the pan and left the pan in my cooled garage for the day, and heated it up when I was ready to brown the tenderloin. Make sure you do some steps ahead so you're not spending all the time in the kitchen while your guests are there. All I can say is...if you really want to impress someone...make this meal! Just remember as many steps ahead as possible to save time! Expensive, but worth it for a special occasion!