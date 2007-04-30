Rump Roast Au Jus

Made this yesterday for the second time and I just love it for French dip sandwiches. I combine the spices exactly as the recipe calls for.....but depending on the size of the rump roast, I might not use all of this rub. I cook in my crock pot on low for 8 - 10 hours. Only thing I do different is use about 2 cups of unsalted beef stock in place of the 1/2 cup of water. (I like to use this for French dip so I want more liquid). After cooking, I put the crock pot liner in my fridge over night. Next morning, skim off the fat that accumulates, slice the roast as thinly as I can and load it all back into the crock pot on "keep warm." (I add just a touch of salt at this point since I use unsalted beef stock and there is no salt in the spice rub.) Sliced hoagie rolls, sauteed onions and whatever cheese makes you happy (I like Swiss, kids like american, others like provolone). Pile it all on the roll, a few minutes under the broiler to melt the cheese....some aus jus on the side and we are all happy. Not too spicy at all. Simply perfection.