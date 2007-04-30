Rump Roast Au Jus

229 Ratings
  • 5 107
  • 4 71
  • 3 27
  • 2 12
  • 1 12

This is a wonderful way to do rump roast in the slow cooker. It creates a wonderful juice while it cooks; serve the juice over individual servings of beef. You'll want the cut to be between 4 and 5 pounds.

By Ardith Simon

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 hrs
total:
10 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together black pepper, paprika, chili powder, celery salt, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and mustard powder. Rub mixture over the surface of the meat. Place roast in a slow cooker, and add 1/2 cup water.

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours. When meat is tender and well done, transfer roast to a serving platter. Skim fat from juices, and strain; serve with meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 45.5g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 120.9mg; sodium 161mg. Full Nutrition
