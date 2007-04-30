Rump Roast Au Jus
This is a wonderful way to do rump roast in the slow cooker. It creates a wonderful juice while it cooks; serve the juice over individual servings of beef. You'll want the cut to be between 4 and 5 pounds.
This is the BEST crockpot beef recipe I have ever tried. I sub seasoned salt for celery salt and cut back the pepper to 1 tsp. Didn't use cayenne and used 1 1/2 cups water mixed with Lipton onion soup mix. After about 6 hours on low, I slice it (or shred) and put back in the au jus for another hour. I serve it on toasted hamburger buns from the bakery and then drizzle some au jus (just a bit) on the top half of bun. Add provolone cheese and broil for a minute. Serve au jus on the side for dipping!! It is ALWAYS a hit! My picky kids can't get enough!!!**UPDATE* I tried it with the Cayenne and it gave it a nice kick, not too hot! I plan on adding it from now on.Read More
Over spiced on the outside and bland on the inside. I'm always on the hunt for a recipe that will help me figure out what to do with a rump roast to make it taste like more than a cheap hunk of meat. This was not it. The pepper was overwhelming, and even with the long, slow cooking time, it was still rather tough. Overall too unpleasant to enjoy.Read More
This is a great basic recipe but it needs a little tweaking. First of all it calls for way too much pepper--cut it down from 1 Tablespoon to 1 teaspoon. I also reduced 1 Tablespoon paprika to 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika. In addition, I added 1 teaspoon onion powder. I omitted the 2 teaspoons chili powder, but, to compensate, I changed the 1/2 cup water to 1/2 cup beef bouillion. I also added 3 medium chopped potatoes and 3 large chopped carrots. Mine turned out wonderful.
I followed the other reader's suggestions and added 1 t. black pepper, 2 t. paprika, 1 t. chili powder, 1/2 t. celery salt, 1/2 t. ground cayenne, 1 t. onion powder, 1/2 t. garlic powder, 1/4 t. mustard powder, 1 envelope Dry Onion Soup and I added 2 or more cups of water. I slow cooked this on low for 8 hours and the meat was so tender, it just fell apart. I drained the broth and added more salt and pepper to bring out the flavor of the beef. Then I placed the beef on a hoagie roll, sprinkled it with grated swiss cheese, melted the cheese in the microwave for 40 seconds and we dipped the sandwhiches in the au jus to make a delicious French Dip Sandwhich. My family thought they were fabulous and I loved how easy they were to prepare!
This recipe is unbelievable. I make a nice size roast and there are no leftovers. It's got a nice kick, but not overwhelming. The au jus is wonderful. I like to freeze anything that is left.
I thought this recipe was great,my family loved it! I would not cook it for more than 8 hours,flip the meat half way though so juices flow both ways.red wine is great with this meal.
I will gladly give this recipe 5 stars. It simply tastes wonderful to everyone I know of. I've made it quite a few times and, most likely, will never stop. Thank You.
This is very good. I had a 3 1/2 pound roast. I followed the recipe except I used coffee rather than water. It's really not spicy, my 4 year old and 2 year old sons didn't even think it was spicy. I'll definitely make this again.
My husband loves this recipe! He is very picky and usually does not express much pleasure over any food or recipe unless it's absolutely fantastic. I liked it, too, except I would prefer less chili powder since I don't go for very hot and spicy dishes. It was too spicy for our 4 year old daughter. Use the leftovers to make fantastic open-faced beef, and mashed potato sandwiches on white bread(preferably homemade)! Use the leftover juices to make a gravy. My husband raved over this leftover dish also, and he usually despises leftovers!
I left the spices as is and this turned out great served in sandwiches.
Made this yesterday for the second time and I just love it for French dip sandwiches. I combine the spices exactly as the recipe calls for.....but depending on the size of the rump roast, I might not use all of this rub. I cook in my crock pot on low for 8 - 10 hours. Only thing I do different is use about 2 cups of unsalted beef stock in place of the 1/2 cup of water. (I like to use this for French dip so I want more liquid). After cooking, I put the crock pot liner in my fridge over night. Next morning, skim off the fat that accumulates, slice the roast as thinly as I can and load it all back into the crock pot on "keep warm." (I add just a touch of salt at this point since I use unsalted beef stock and there is no salt in the spice rub.) Sliced hoagie rolls, sauteed onions and whatever cheese makes you happy (I like Swiss, kids like american, others like provolone). Pile it all on the roll, a few minutes under the broiler to melt the cheese....some aus jus on the side and we are all happy. Not too spicy at all. Simply perfection.
Great recipe. For anyone who says it is too peppery I just wanted to point out that the spices are just a rub. I don't think it is ment to be piled on just rubbed in till covered and well seasoned and the remainder disguarded or saved as you would with any premade rub. I ended up with half of the rub left over but the flavor was amazing on the roast. Hope this helps.
I've never done a roast with a rub before, it was really nice. I'll use alittle less cayenne next time though.
I didn't have all the "rub" spices called for in the original recipe, so I toyed with a few that I had on hand. I also added a packet of onion mushroom soup mix to the rub mixture. Rather than water, I used 2 cups of beef stock. I also quartered a large onion, laid the quarters on the bottom of the crock pot, and placed the roast on top. I followed other people's advice and turned the roast over a few times in the 8 hours cooking time. The au-jus came out wonderfully and the roast was juicy and flavorful. Will definitely make again.
Wonderful! I adjusted the seasonings a bit based on what I had on hand (celery seed instead of salt. mustard instead of mustard powder, no chili powder - I just hate the stuff) and rubbed the roast before putting it in the cooker. I didnt have the 10 hours it called for so I cooked it for 6 hours on high instead of 10 on low. It was wonderful! I checked on it to make sure it wasnt drying out and put it fat side up so the fat would baste the meat and keep it moist as it cooked. A bit of beef base in the water added a little extra kick. Next time I will add a few veggies in it for even more flavor!
This was pretty good. I halved the recipe b/c I only used a 2 pound roast and then I only cooked it on low for 5 1/2 hours. I tasted the juice halway through cooking and it was a little spicy for my tastes so I added some beef broth and that helped a lot. I will make this again.
Wow, interesting. I have always avoided rump roast because they can ge tough. my hubby went shopping and got this on sale. I made as directed, except i used beef broth instead of water. came out great. will make again, if hubby buys rump roast.
This is a keeper. I can understand that some people might think that it is a little spicy but, for me...The spicier the better! This was so easy and impressive. I used a whole bottle of amber beer instead of the water. Once the roast was done I thickened the juice with some corn starch and blended it up. I really can't say enough...this was really yummy!!!
Thank-you Ardith for this recipe as my family loved it! It was so easy to prepare. As the roast cooked it filled the house with a pleasant aroma of the meal yet to come. I served it with mash potatoes and a side of crusty bread and we enjoyed! i have prepared this several times and each time we eat it we enjoy it even more. Thanks again!
This turned out really well for us. I was concerned about the lack of liquid initially but the juices start oozing and eventually there was a lot. I took it out at 8 hours and let it rest for 2 before I went to slice and realized that it would actually pull. That was a nice surprise as we were using it for sandwiches. I strained the fat from the juice and put the pulled meat back into the liquid. I'm sure that made it even better. Making this again for football on Sunday. Go Bills!
This was a great meal after a long day at work. I did not use mustard powder in the spice mix, but I don't think it was missed. I seasoned the roast with oil, salt and pepper then i browned the roast in the oven at 500 convection for 20 - 30 min. I then rubbed the roast with seasoning and placed in the slow cooker. Instead of water I deglazed the roasting pan with 1 cup of beef broth. I then pored the broth over the roast. Cooked for 8 - 9 hours on low and strained the jus. Served the roast with roasted veggies (potatoes, bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms)
I also reduced the pepper in this recipe and I am a pepper fanatic. In addition since the reviews were saying the roast was dry when done, I injected the juice from the minced garlic jar deeply into several areas of the roast. I also topped it with 1 can of french onion condensed soup, not adding any water. I placed the roast on top of the potatoes and carrots so it would slow roast in the crock pot on low for 8 hrs. Not dry at all and my husband had roast beef sandwiches for 2 days afterwards. It was excellent!
This was a nice change to how I usually make a roast. I usually just throw in a package of onion soup mix with water and add some salt and pepper. But I thought I'd try something new. My husband loved it. He loves spicy things. It was very good and I will definately use it again. Tomorrow I will follow some of the other reviewer's advice and make some sandwiches with the leftovers. Thank You for the great idea!!!!!
We cut back on the spices. Can always dd more later if needed.
after reading the reviews I cut back the pepper to 1 teaspoon and halved the chilli and cayenne. I also increased the water to a cup. The meat was beautifully tender and this made a great fuss free meal. Many Thanks.
I found this recipe looking for something to do with rump roast. Our crock pot is extra large and our rump roast was on the small side (3.2 lbs) so I worried about it drying out, but with some slight modifications, it worked wonderfully. I added some olive oil to the mixed spices to make a paste, used the paste as a rub, and browned the meat lightly on all sides on the stovetop. I used 1.5 cups water (so added an extra cup) to rinse the rest of the paste out of the mixing bowl, and poured the liquid into the crockpot. I put the browned meat in on top, put the lid on, and let it cook away on low for 7 hours. The meat came out perfectly--tender, moist, and easily pulled apart. I strained the au jus through a cloth and added some salt to season. We used the meat and au jus on french dip sandwiches, and are looking forward to eating the rest of the meat in shredded beef tacos this evening. LOVE this easy, tasty recipe--will probably be a crock pot staple for us.
This is a really easy and delicious recipe. I took the advice of others and cut the spices in half. I also added a can of beef broth, a little wine, and a packet of onion soup mix. I cooked it for about 8 hours. It was perfect! I'll definitely be making it again. Served it with sweet potatoes and roasted vegetables. Yum!
I'm pregnant and haven't been able to stomach any kind of meat whatsoever. I LOVED this roast! I didn't use the cayenne pepper, and mis-read and used only a teaspoon of black pepper. Also, instead of water, I used some homemade chicken stock I made yesterday. This was fantastic. Perfectly seasoned and perfectly cooked. My husband and I really enjoyed this!
I read some reviews before trying this recipe, and this is how I made this roast-I used a chuck roast (higher in fat-but more tender in the end) marinated in Italian dressing, rubbed with spice mixture in directions and flipped roast every so often in the crock pot. This came out great for me and I really enjoyed the spice mixture!! Thanks :)
I thought it turned out pretty good. I followed the recipe exactly. YUm
This recipe was GREAT! I followed the recipe exactly as it was written and it came out delicious and moist. I definitely will make it again!
I would have given this a 5 except I agree with other users that the pepper is really overpowering. I added a packet of beef gravy mix and a little more water. I didn't have any problem with the roast coming out dry like other posters did but in my opinion def cut back on the both the peppers. If you like things SUPER SPICY then leave as is except for adding more water.
I found this recipe on Dinner Spinner app on my iPhone. Made it EXACTLY as described. And it is AWESOME. My hubby can't keep his hands off that rump. ; )
My Husband and I love this recipe. I've made it multiple times. The only thing that I changed was I added more water.
I used a smaller cut of meat--1 1/2 lb-- since it's just two of us so it takes less than half the time. I stuck to the intent of the recipe, but didn't use chili powder or cayenne since I don't keep them around. Instead, I used onion powder and steak seasoning with the other spices. It was delicious! My husband and I are both picky especially with lower quality meats, but this is worth a try.
I used this on some venison rump that I had. I also added a lipton onion soup packet and made it as a sandwich with au jus dip. Excellent!
Fantastic recipe. I've done it several times and get rave reviews every time. I reduce the cooking time to just under 9 hours to prevent the meat from drying out so much, and I don't strain the liquid, just scoop off the fat. WARNING! This makes the jus quite spicy, but that's the way we like it.
I cut back on the spices by about a third as many commented that this recipe was very spicy. Overall, I thought that this was a solid recipe. I didn't have eight hours to cook it, so I put it in a crockpot on high heat for about 5 hours and the meat still turned out extremely tender. I served with barbeque rather than the au jus and thought it was very good.
Perfect waste if an $18 roast. The meat was tastless if you scraped off the rub. If you left the rub on all you can taste is the black pepper. The black pepper also overpowered the au jus.
This was very good! Great flavor and very tender! I used salt instead of celery salt and I cooked the roast in a dutch oven instead of a crock pot. After seansoning the roast, I browned it on the stove top. I added red skin potatoes, carrots, couple slices of bacon overtop, and hot water (almost enough to cover the roast). I transferred the pan from the stove top to the oven at 400degrees for approx 1 hour then reduced the temperature to 350 degrees and continued cooking for another 1 and 1/2. The roast was very tender and had a little kick from the pepper, but we like it like that!! Thank you for the recipe, we will definately be making this again!!
YUMMY! We, my husband & I , really like this recipe. Only change, instead of water used red wine.
We were very disappointed in this recipe. Based on the ratings, we thought it would be a lot better. It made tons of au jus, but it was fairly tasteless and the meat was extremely tough. We did enjoy the leftovers, however, I pulled the meat apart, warmed it in gravy and served it on potato rolls as sandwiches--now that was good! Even with the good leftovers, we won't have this again.
very good for "stringy meat"
I have made this recipe numorous times for my husband. I was a little hesitant the first time I made it due to the spices in it but I love it as well. I make it just how it calls for and love it. This is one recipe I haven't "made my own" by doing anything different due to I like it just how it is. It's great when company comes over and everyone I have fed it too loves it as well. I make some home made bread to go with it and a salad or potatoe and it makes a great meal. Leftovers are good as a sandwich the next day or reheated.
Tasty recipe. I used 1/2 the pepper so my kids would eat it and threw in half an onion and a few cloves of garlic. The au jus is very good! I cooked about 7 hours.
Good, tender and moist. Although, I didn't add cayenne or chili powder. Didn't have any and we're not big on 'hot' stuff. Was easy and made the house smell good, too. Gravy was tasty, too. Will do again!
The flavor was nice, but be sure you know your audience. My husband and Dad really liked this, but Mom said it was too "peppery." If I make it again, I will cut the spices down some.
We really enjoyed this recipe...with a few changes. I cut the amount of spices in half and cut the amount of cayenne in half again (used a little over 1/8 tsp). I had a 3 lb. roast, and it turned out very flavorful with the perfect amount of spiciness! I also added sliced onions to cook along with the roast, and they were great served with the beef.
I have made my roasts this way for years and it's the only way they turn out tender and not dry. The only thing I do different is I use 1 cup of beef broth made with the sodium free beef boullion since my husband has to watch his sodium intake, and I sprinkle garlic powder and cracked pepper on top. I usually start it the night before since I work the midnight shift and take it out by afternoon. We then use the leftovers for beef soup. Delicious!!!!!
This was so yummy. My husband ate again the next night. I have passed the recipe to several family members giving 5 stars. I followed some suggestions from other reviews using several garlic cloves sliced into meat and beef bullion. I served on hoggie rolls and toasted in broiler to melt cheese. Then served au jus. Will be making again and again.
I read the comments and took the advice to use less pepper and half a cup of red wine. I didn't measure very specifically and I used garlic salt instead of celery salt. The rump roast I used had probably been in the freezer for a year it turned out really good. I am not much of a cook at all, so it's an easy one to pull off.
I made this exactly as stated (ingredient-wise), and in my oven's slow cooker, in which a lid is optional. Foolishly, I didn't cover the roast, so the meat was dry. I'll make this again, but with tweaks that others suggested. I love spicy, but found this too spicy. We're eating it without the spicy crust, and adding (I hate to say this) Worcestshire sauce, A-1 and Heinz 57 (different sauces for different eaters). Has potential. But if you aren't into spicy, don't expect to like this. Read others' reviews and tweak appropriately. My tongue is still burning!
So very good. Didn't last long in this house. We liked the kick. We used it for French dip sandwiches. Nom! Nom!
I followed this to the letter and we enjoyed it very much. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because for some reason, I really didn't have enough au jus to pour over anything but the roast itself. I had hoped to have some for the tiny boiled potatoes I served alongside. That's probably my own mistake because I thought I had read a review that said it made enough to pour over potatoes. I will try this one again and will increase the ingredients for the au jus/gravy.
We have made this multiple times and my husband and I love it! We make enough spice mix for the next Au Jus-ing. Deeelish!
Fantastic! I did make some changes to the ingredients. For 1.75lb rump roast I used 1/2 tsp pepper, paprika, celery, onion seasoning, 1 tsp chopped garlic. Mix in small bowl, I added 1-2 Tbls Honey Mustard, spread the mixture over the roast let it sit overnight. The gravy and roast was fantastic!! I did not add potatoes or veggies, I served mashed potatoes and veggies on the side.
Delicious! I used half the amount of each spice as others had recommended. I then added a package of dry onion soup mix and 1 cup of water. I would have used beef broth instead of water as others had recommended but since I was out of broth water had to do. The roast came out perfect....juicy and tender! The liquid in the pot was dark and rich. Couldn't ask for a much better recipe. Thanks!
I found it to be way too spicy--too much chili powder, perhaps? I added potatoes and carrots with three hours left to cook and they turned out great...just wish the meat and au jus weren't so fiery.
9.4.17 My roast was smaller, so it took less time in the slow cooker, but even cooked well done which I won't do again, it was plenty juicy and tender. The only thing I did outside of the recipe instructions is I inserted thin garlic slices throughout the roast, which is something that my mother always did. The rub is a really nice blend of ingredients, and I’m glad that I mixed up extra which will make my next roast even easier. And yes, there definitely will be a next time. One of the best beef roasts I’ve had in a very, very long time.
This is a great base recipe. I never thought about making a rump roast spicy, but this was delicious! I did change the amounts of the spices, (1 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp chili powder, 1 1/2 tsp paprika, 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, and 1/2 tsp celery salt) I omitted the mustard powder and added 1 tsp EACH onion powder, garlic powder, and seasoning salt. Instead of the water, I mixed 1 pkg of Au Jus seasoning mix with 2 c. tomato juice into the bottom of the crock pot before adding the roast and the rub. My family loved it!! Even my 12 yr old who rarely eats roast, ate 2 helpings and it wasn't so spicy that my 3 yr old grandson couldn't eat it, either!
I made this exactly as stated and it came out great. I served the broth on the side. We had fresh vegetables cooked seperatley. We are use to spicy foods, so this suited out taste. No matter how you cook it, a roast still tastes like roast. My 3 and 9 year old ate it and liked it. The meat wasn't spicy at all in the inside. The broth made an excellent base for vegetable stew the next day.
Very easy and came out great. I used Curry powder instead of Chili Powder. Also added Onion powder and it came out very good!!! It added a sweet hint to the meat and gravy.
I made this recipe with a few modifications. I didn't use the mustard powder. I did use sliced onion, dry beefy onion soup mix, 1/2 red cooking wine, 2 bullion cubes, 1/2 the pepper, and twice the water. I also pierced the roast and put garlic cloves in the meat. The meat and au jus were equally good. It does, however, take at least 10 hours to tenderize this roast.
With the caveat that the pepper be reduced to 1t and paprika to 1 1/2 t, this turned out very well. I added potatoes and carrots as suggested elsewhere, and they came out great.
This recipe was perfect. The meat came out very tender and not as spicy as some of the reviewers lead me to believe. Highly recommend!
Made this recipe this morning and it was ready when I got home. I wasn't sure if this was going to be too spicy for the kids, but I took some meat off for them then shredded the rest and let it sit in the sauce. Yummy! I do wish there was more Au Jus though. As soon as I looked at the shredded meat I thought, taco or burrito. I sauteed onion, garlic, mushroom and peppers topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and placed the mixture plus the beef on a pan warmed tortilla then added sour cream. The best!
Next time, I would cut down or even omit the cayenne. We like spice, but it was a bit overpowering. Otherwise, this turned out really moist and delicious.
I changed only the amount of black pepper to 1 tsp. instead and upped the water to 1 cup and turned the roast a couple of times. I served the au jus on the side. I really loved it. Very tender, just falls apart after you take the ropes off. 5 stars from everyone at the table, definately a keeper. Thanks for the recipe.
I followed the recipe to a tee. The meat came out tough. Very little taste. Everyone in the house was not pleased. I kept the meat and tried to use in a soup. I thought that with the wet ingredients it would moisten the meat. It was so hard, that it was still hard in the soup.
I found this to be really good but fairly spicy. I only rubbed half the spices on the roast and that was enough for me. My husband thought it was good and I will make it again but will cut down on the red peppers and chili powder.
I reduced to seasonings as suggested and it turned out great!
This was super good. The only change I made was I added some onions at the end, and I didn't have celery salt. The first night we ate it as is, the second we had french dip poboys with the au jus. Delicious!
I used the rub in this recipe on stakes. Rub them down, let them set until they reach room temperature. Then broil about 4-5 minute on each side. So good
Delicious moist roast with a little kick. Came out very tender, you could cut with a fork. The spices give it a little kick but not too strong. I also made a creamy horseradish sauce to go with the meat. So yummy!
Maybe it was our cut of meat, but this just came out really dry and overdone. And yes we did it on low.
This recipe was great! I made one change and added 2 cups of water instead of just 1/2 cup. The spice mix was amazing and after 8 hours on low and then 3 hours on "Keep Warm" in the crockpot it was very juicy and tasted great. My husband loved it too.
This was great!! I wanted a simple way to cook a rump roast and I found it. I did not need to change the recipe at all. I cut it thinly and served on hoagie buns with melted cheddar cheese. My kids loved it. Not to spicy and not bland at all. They said it was better than anything Arby's has. We will have it again. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
WOW !! Making this for dinner tonight and YUM !! Tested it a bit early and will definitely save this to my "recipe box" to make again at a later date when my hubby is not away on business as I know he will love it too !!
Like a lot of people I tweaked the recipe to fit the family. Since I have young kids I worried about the roast being too spicey. But the most amazing part was I threw a frozen 5 pound rump roast in the crock pot at 9 am and by 6 pm I had a wonderfully flavorable piece of meat and served dinner to my family and some company. This recipe if perfect for a busy family struggling not to run through the drive thru at the end of a long day.
this is a nice change of pace from traditional pot roast. i made some changes which gave the meat, onion, potatoes and liquid a nice flavor. brown the meat and partially browne 2 whole onions added the liquid to the drippings-1/4 c.cider vinegar and 1/4c water, instead. for the dried rub which i let marinate while the partially defrosted meat was thawing. i used picante(goya) seasonings and the rest was pretty much the same. new twist on old
Don't use as much spices
Excellent recipe. I halved the spices, per the review recommendations, and used a cup of beef boullion instead of water. That was just a bit too salty for me, so next time I will use low sodium beef broth or plain water. The meat was unbelievably tender, practically falling apart, juicy, and flavorful. Yum, yum, yum. The juice was so delicious, next time I will serve more bread to sop it with. I highly recommend this recipe.
Average results. I left out the chili powder. My roast was dry and too spicy. We ended up tossing the au jus and eating the roast, sliced, smothered in A1, in sandwiches. I won't make this again.
I found this recipe way too spicy-this is Rump Roast, not Chili! If I made it again, which I don't think I will, I would cut down on the Cayenne, Chili Powder, AND the Black Pepper. My husband usually likes spicy stuff, and this was too much for him, also. It was easy to make, but I would not use this combination of spices again.
Very easy, very good. Great flavor.
Using others' suggestions I chunked an onion, Pierced the roast W/garlic cloves, subbed consomme for water, added 1/2 cup red wine, used only 1 tsp. pepper, 2 tsp. paprika and 1 tsp. chili powder, but I must have had a bad cut of roast;Itwas still not tender although the taste made it worth the chewing.
This dish had a great flavor, but was very spicy. I even cut in half the black pepper, and the cayenne pepper. I would suggest if you have children to alter that so that they can enjoy it. Other than the spice it was a good dish.
I followed the recipe to a T. I thought this was a pretty good! It had a nice little kick to it! I will use it again!
Ya know...I was excited to try this! I am a big fan of spicy food and was disappointed in the way this turned out. My kids are not generally picky; however they would not go near this meal because they said it had way too much pepper.
Great dish, easy and straight to the point. I decreased the chili powder to 1 tsp and cayenne pepper to 1/4 tsp to my taste, but other than that everyone enjoyed it and wanted more.
Just okay.
This was good, it just didn't have a lot of flavor.
I followed the recipe exactly and found that the roast was extremely dry. Pouring the Au Jus or drippings over it helped some once it was cut up or shredded but didn't add a lot of flavor. It just tasted like a nothing special roast to me. It was simple to do though and an inexpensive way to feed a group.
Delicious! Love the "spicy-ness" :)
Was good will try again.
I might not be accustomed to this particular type of meat, but it came out chewy. I did increase the water to 2 cups and added the instant french onion soup mix. I slow cooked for 10 hours. Probably won't make again.
I will tweak this a little bit because I found this to be too peppery - although my husband loved it.
This was the best roast we have ever had!! It was a change from the same old same old. We will be making this one for a long time. Even the fat was good. Thank you for sharing!!
bit peppery-i did not even use all the peppers called for
