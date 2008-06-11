Meatloaf

Meatloaf is an American institution. In addition to being easy to prepare, EVERYBODY loves it.

By Pam

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine ground beef, soup, chopped onion, rolled oats, eggs, steak sauce, ketchup, and mustard in a large bowl. Mix well.

  • Shape into a loaf, and pat into a loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 21.6g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 117mg; sodium 505.7mg. Full Nutrition
