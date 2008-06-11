Meatloaf
Meatloaf is an American institution. In addition to being easy to prepare, EVERYBODY loves it.
I'm making this meatloaf for dinner tonight. I just wanted to give a tip on meatloaf. My grandma took metal loaf pans, and drilled a few wholes in the sides of them along the bottom of the pan. When she cooks meatloaf, she puts the loaf pan inside a cake pan, and a lot of the grease drains out of the pan. This keeps it from crumbling, and also makes it a lot healthier! It still tastes just as good!Read More
This recipe had good flavor (c ould have used a little more salt), but the meatloaf wouldn't hold together...what happened?Read More
I chose this recipe because the ingredients were simple. After reading the reviews below I made a few adjustments. I omitted the tomato soup and only added 1/4 cup of ketchup. It was not runny at all! In fact, it came out PERFECT! The family raved about the great classic taste.
Made about half the recipe - cut out the ketchup, used Worcestershire sauce rather than steak sauce. Added the concentrated tomato soup until it looked about the right consistency (about half the tin). Cooked in about 45 minutes (I used a meat thermometer to tell if it was cooked). Result .... excellent, moist and sliceable (didn't slice it thinly though!). Served on a bed of couscous (with green pepper & celery) with the leftover tomato soup thinned down with a lttle water and heated up as a sauce accompanied by fresh brussel sprouts straight from the garden. This one is going in the recipe book.
This was my first time making meatloaf and it turned out great. Only because I am not a huge meatloaf fan do I rate it four, but it could definitely be a five if you are a meatloaf lover... My husband said it was the best meatloaf he had eaten... Thanks for the great recipe!
I had never used mustard in my meatloaf but I think it is the key ingredient in this recipe -- it was SO good! Thanks, Pam!
The best meatloaf I've ever had (and I'm not usually a big fan). I added an extra 1b. of extra-lean gr. beef and some bread crumbs (3/4 cup) as per other's comments about it being to 'liquidy'. Turned out delicious.
I altered this recipe based on other comments. I deleted the ketchup, mustard and 1 egg. I added 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt and seasoned salt. I used worcestershire sauce instead of steak sauce. My family loved the taste and texture with these changes.
I didn't cook this, my girlfriend did. I ate it. It was great!!!
The flavour was good, however, it fell apart and we could not slice it. Did not look particularly appetizing. I would not make this recipe again. I did substitute breadcrumbs for the oatmeal so possibly that was part of the problem.
Excellent recipe! I read everyone's tips and also sauted the onions and minced garlic first then I added fresh choppe up parsley, 1/3 cup ketchup, 2 TBS brown sugar, 1 TBS Worcestershire Sauce, 2TBS mustard and sprinkled some burger spice seasoning to give it an extra yummy flavor! It was mouth watering and very moist and flavorful! Thank you for this recipe :)
flavor was excellent, but it didn't stay together and needed much more filler. also had to cook it for about 30 mins longer than called for in this recipe.
I use a recipe that is almost identical to this, I use bread instead of oatmeal and I never have the problem with it falling apart. I think mine stays together because I use the 20-30% fat hamburger (the cheap kind!). This is maybe why others are experiencing mushiness. I don't even do mine in a loaf pan. I shape it into a loafish kind of shape on a cookie sheet :-) Slices fine hot and cold for sandwiches too!
be sure not to add too much tomato soup or it will fall apart and your family will yell at you!
I have to say that everyone in my family (including my 2 boys) loved it. My middle son actually said "this is the best meatloaf you've ever made". The reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because I had to add a lot more oats than the recipe called for because it was way too moist. And also because it looks really ugly when it is done. LOL But it's a great recipe that just needs some adjusting. Next time I may leave out the ketchup, which is really bad for you anyway.
Why change anything? It's great! But I did have to add more oats. I agree that the mustard is the key ingredient. Love it.
The taste was there, but mine did not set up. When I cut into it, the "meatloaf" globbed on the plate. Next time I would bake it in a casserole dish, as the picture shows, and hopefully that will help
My family LOVED, LOVED, LOVED this dish! My son said this was the best thing I ever cooked, but he is six years old, so what does he know? :-) Seriously, it was fantastic and very easy! This will be in regular rotation now.
This is the best recipe of them all
I followed this recipe using 1lb ground chuck and 1lb ground pork, omitted the tomato soup and used 1/4 cup ketchup as others recommended. This is a super easy recipe and very good! This is the first time I have used a loaf pan with my meatloaf, normally I shape it and put it on a wire rack above a roaster pan to allow the fat to drain off as it is cooking. The loaf pan made it simple (though not as healthy even after draining off the fat at the end.) I asked my 11 year old if she liked it, she replied, "This tastes really good, what did you do different?" I guess my old recipe needed an overhaul! I served this with macaroni and cheese and a vegetable on the side and Wholah, Dinner.
My husband is from the UK and once told me that all American girls should know how to make meatloaf. After a few disasters, I found this recipe. I did it exactly as written with the exception of the steak sauce. I used worcester instead. It stayed firm, not exactly sliceable, but moist and solid. We both loved the flavor. The only thing I would do differently is add salt to the mix.
Good Meatloaf. It was basic but better then some of the others I have tried. I thought it was too runny when I was making it, but it turned out great!!
I have my own meatloaf recipe, but decided to try something new. This recipe looked good. I used some other reviewer suggestions, reducing the amount of soup and ketchup and only one egg. It tasted good, but the texture was mushy. It crumbled rather than sliced (perhaps if I had used two eggs this wouldn't have happened). In my opinion there were too many other ingredients that took away from the MEAT in meatloaf. Though it was good, both of the men in the house said they prefer my meatloaf - that i've been making for years.
I made this according to the recipe and despite the runniness, it was still delicious. I tried pouring some of the grease and liquid out, while holding the loaf in with a spatula, then put it back in the oven for 15 minutes and that seemed to help. Great meatloaf!
Greasy
It's pretty good but I do agree that the 1 can of soup makes it fall apart.....ugh. I'm upset that it crumbled :( At least its good.
Uniquely tasty.
Absolutely perfect; easy, tasty, slices easy and has that all-american feel to it.
I made this recipe following the instructions. It was very moist (wet, actually) when it went into the pan and when it came out an hour later, it wasn't cooked through. I am baking it as I type and I am on my second hour and 25 minutes and I STILL can't slice it. It's quite possible 350 degrees is not enough, but at this point, I don't want to burn the top to a crisp.
I love this recipe! The only thing i add is some club crackers (about half a sleeve). It is mushy and moist but i don't like the dry meatloaf that some poeple do but the next day this is usually a little dryer and i have to add more ketchup on top. I shape this in my covered baker (PC) and its perfect in an hour
BEST MEAT LOAF I HAVE EVE HAD, BY A LONG SHOT!
I use 3/4 can of tomato soup. 1/4 cup rolled oats plus 1 cup of dry Italian bread crumbs and only 1/4 cup ketchup. Good. Easy. Repeatable
Add more oats
This was the best meatloaf I have ever had!!
This was a good recipes. I like the mixture of ingredients. Somebody asked what happen because they meatloaf wouldn't stay together. I always look at pictures and it comes out like the picture if you following Ptrull directions. It's more loose than a loaf. I notice after I had that tomato soup so I added enough bread crumbs and crushed saltine crackers to keep it together because I wanted more of a loaf. So to keep it more of a loaf next time I will use less tomato soup. Thanks for the recipes.
Mine had so much liquid in it that it was more like a casserole. I'm going to try again with a friend's help because I think it's mostly the high altitude that caused it to come out that way.
Ok so I use recipes as guides anyway. I followed the advice of the reviews already listed and also cut the recipe in half (only had to feed 2 people). I cut the onion and soup. I added steak seasoning and used Worcestershire instead of steak sauce. I also topped the meatloaf with BBQ sauce when we had about 10 min left to cook. My husband told me to put the recipe in my box and use it a lot!
Use this every time. Thanks!
Way too much tomato flavor, doesn't hold together and the flavor is just blah!
Great meatloaf....I did a couple of things because of not checking before starting the recipe...I replaced the rolled oats with bread crumbs because I did not have the oats in the house and didn't want to go out, only used 1/2 can of the tomato soup..but it came out great and it is now stored in my favorite recipes..
Flavor was great, but would not use the oatmeal. It was way too much and overpowering. Would use much less of it, or use breadcrumbs.
I added 1/3 of a green onion finely chopped and doubled the steak sauce. This meatloaf was a big hit. I slow cooked in a crockpot for 5 hours and it was so juicey and tender! Definitely will use this one again.
This is what my mom always made, with a few little changes. Because we kids didn't like onion, she subbed a packet of onion soup mix. Instead of the steak sauce, she used Worcestershire sauce and added some liquid smoke. Also, she made a sauce of ketchup, brown sugar and yellow mustard for on top. She always fried this up in her electric skillet with carrots, potatoes and stewed tomatoes surrounding the meatloaf. Mmmm!
stay away from this recipe. my family would not eat.
After reading some other reviews, I decided to omit the tomato soup. Also, the last meatloaf recipe I tried called for tomato soup, and it ended up mushy. Otherwise, this turned out fantastic. After baking, I drained grease, glazed with homemade ketchup, brown sugar, and mustard. Baked for about another 10-15 minutes. Mmmm! The wole family loved this!
Loved it. Great taste. A little to moist will add crackers next time. Mustard adds great flavor.
this meatloaf was good ,we did not use the tomato soup, but it was still good.
I admit I am not the worlds number one fan of meatloaf, but my husband wanted this, so it was made. I agree it turned out more like a casserole than a meatloaf. My kids were not fond of this one either.
This meat loaf is awsome.... My kids just eat it up... :)
The flavor in this meatloaf was very good, however it turned out as "meat-mush" instead of loaf. I followed the recipe exactly. I would add more oatmeal or breadcrumbs next time.
We liked this recipe! I did omit the tomato sauce and only put in 2 Tbsp of mustard (that's all I had left). it wasn't mushy. I think the reason other's have found it to be mushy is due to the amount of fat in the meat they use. Mine was 93% fat free, therefore less liquid due to fat! Definatly a keeper! Thank you!
this was great but a little runny, made it almost exact except i didn't have the soup so i used tomato paste and mixed it with some water...extremly tasty but a bit loose.
Enjoyed this one. After reading the other reviews, I left our the soup and upped the ketsup. It was good but still kind of runny. My hubbie likes meat really well doone so I put it in another half hour, still wasn't done enough!
Very very tasty - thank you! Only wish I saw reviews as it was a trifle mushy - think just to add more rolled oats next time to combat this.
Another very good recipe!! I have alway's had trouble making meatloaf was trying to find one that worked for me. I added a few thing's to this and it turned out Great! I cut up 1/2 a small onion and 1/2 a greenpepper, used wichesire sauce instead of steak sauce, used a can of tomato soup and no ketchup, added bread crumb's with the oatmeal, 1/2 cup shredded cheese. I mixed together a topping and placed on top 5 min. before done baking. 2 c. ketchup, 2tbs mustard, 2tbs brown sugar. This topping really make's the meatloaf!!
I loved the ingredients in this meatloaf. I made some changes based on what my family likes. I used half the can of soup, one egg, half the onion, no rolled oats at all, 2 Tbs worchestershire sauce, one Tbs prepared mustard, and 1/2 tbs of course black pepper. I used the other half the can of tomato soup along with 1 15oz can of tomato sauce, 1 Tbs brown sugar, 1 Tbs worchestershire, 1 tsp prepared mustard, and a sprinkle of black pepper to make a glaze. I baked the loaf at 350 for about 40 min. I drained off the grease then poured the glaze on top. Continued baking until the sauce was simmering, approx. 15-20 mins. Excellent!
I'm usually not into meatloaf but this was great. I followed some advice of others and omitted the soup and substituted worcestershire sauce instead of steak sauce. I had 2 servings which was highly unsual for me and meatloaf!! It was great!
I was snowed in and didn't have any tomato soup. I used a can of Cream of Mushroom soup instead. The taste was delicious. Mmmm Mmmmm Mmmmm
tasted good but was too runny. Next time I'll use less tomato soup. I wish I'd read reviews first!
Great flavor, easy to make, but it kinda fell apart.
i don't know why but mine turned out to be a mushy mess.We couldn't slice it if we tried..Any suggestions?
i followed the suggestions of some of the reviews,ie bread crumbs,tomato paste duluted,ect but i also added fresh string beans (drained,rinse if using can) and that helped to hold it together,and the loaf pan with the holes punched out on the sides is a great idea,drains the fat..had my husband drill holes ..it held together and was moist but not crumbly..i also like the topping of the BBQ sauce spread on top near end of baking..to me this added a different and interesting taste..
Tasts pretty darn good.
My husband LOVED this meatloaf, more than my usual, more complicated recipe. I heard him tell a friend that it was the best he'd ever tasted! However, it was a little loose in texture and did not slice well. Also it did take more like 1 1/2 hrs to cook thoroughly. Since my husband liked it so much, I'll definitely be making it again, but will work on getting a more loaf-like texture, maybe reducing the ketchup and putting it on top instead of in the meat, using very lean meat, etc.
Excellent, will do again. Next time 1/2 can soup and only 3/4 cup oats.
Turned out great. I used the measurements for 2lbs of meat but used 2 1/2 pounds and it was great. Added a bit more mustard. Will do it again.
couldn't give this much more than a 2 star. Very mushy and fell apart. It did firm up somewhat after it cooled.Thought after I added the soup that it was gonna be runny and it was!
Wanted to make this recipe according to the directions...crumbly, and taste was blah....sorry PTRULL...this is a no keeper.
Good meatloaf! I did an even substitution of ground turkey for the beef and added about 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs. I had no problems with it falling apart or being mushy. My husband and picky kids ate it all in one night.
A great recipe. Made it for a small get together and everyone loved it! My fiance even complimented me on how close it came to his mother's meatloaf (who is the best cook in the world according to him). My friends even called me the next day to mention how good it was. Thanks!
the recipe tasted really good. i had to cook mine probably 30-45 min. longer than suggested.
It had good flavor but it fell apart...was very mushy
We thought this meatloaf was pretty good. I didn't have any tomato soup so I didn't add that. I did add some lawry's and pepper and spread some ketchup on top before baking like I do all meatloafs. I will make again and next time with the tomato soup. Thanks for the recipe!!
I don't know what went wrong but this came out like mush. I reviewed the ingredients and did everything as the recipe said. I'm stumpted!
This was delicious! I was curious to try this as my mom used to make meatloaf with oats all the time. I was out of steak sauce, so I subbed in Worcestershirer instead. Moist and full of flavor - I will be making this again. Thanks!
Not bad, I cut it in half to feed 2 and I didn't add the catsup and mustard. I added 1/2 tsp of Schilling Grill Mates, Montreal Steak seasoning. It was really good but I think I'll add more Grill Mate next time. I used the leftover soup and 1 Tbls of Worchestershire to make a glaze for the meatloaf while it baked and a sauce for it once it was done. That worked out very well.
I didn't have tomato soup, so I used half a can of tomatoe sauce w/garlic. I don't like oats in my meatloaf, so I substituted 1 cup crushed dried herb stuffing mix. Cooked 1 hr then topped with BBQ sauce and heated another 10 min. It was moist and flavorful!!
Great!! used dry onion soup mix since i didnt have Onions on hand and used italian bread crumbs instead of oats. It was very moist and full of flavor. I did cook it bout 20 minutes longer than it called for.
Very good flavor. I substituted bread crumbs for oats and I let cool a bit before slicing, that seems to help the problem with crumbling that very moist meatloaf (like this one) has. I also drained some of the moisture about half way through cooking and again when it was finished.
Good taste, but should be called sloppy joes...completely fell apart! I used spicy brown mustard...
This is the BEST meatloaf i have ever fed my family! My picky 3 year old even likes it!
very simple recipe with a whole lot of Bite! A+
EASY TO MAKE AND STILL TASTES GREAT
As always, I used ground turkey with this. We all thought this was very good but we didn't feel it tasted much different than most of the meatloaf recipes I've tried. I like putting a glaze on top of my meatloaf, so I used some of the tomato soup and mixed in seasonings and a bit of barbeque sauce. For the reviewers who said that theirs fell apart, if you let the loaf rest awhile, that will certainly help. Again Pam, we really enjoyed this and I'm looking forward to having leftovers for lunch tomorrow. Thank you!
My fiance loved this recipe!! He was always asking me to make meatloaf, I picked this recipe because of the easiness and it turned out to be very tasty!!!
After reading all the other reviews, I started out with trying to take out some of the mush. I used the recipe and added 3/4 pound of ground beef and 1 cup of bread crumbs... Turned out great..Still had a little moisture, but had good texture for forming loaf, and standing up when slicing.. Will definitely be making again.
I omitted the tomato soup and doubled this recipe. It was fabulous! My parents were in town so I wanted something good and simple. This met all the criteria and I got raves on how good it was, I think there was one slice left.
My family loved this!!! Although it didn;t hold together for me, the taste was enough for me to make it again. Maybe next time I will try to think of a way to hold it together better!!! A+++
I'm keeping this recipe..lol...I was worried when I made it though that it would turn out runny, greasy or just over salty..but the loaf was moist..my kids,and my husband loved it..I made it again with a beef gravy and mashed potatoes...I didn't make enough of it...lol...I took it to a potluck the ladies loved it...thank you for this awsome recipe!!
This was ok. I think it would've been better, had it not been for "user error"! I added some crushed Wheatabix for a filler and i omitted the tomato soup. The flavor was still good, but my boyfriend and I were never huge fans of meatloaf to begin with. I just had some ground beef that I needed to use up. I served this with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans AND I made some gravy to go over it. It wasn't too bad but I migt have to work on this one... :)
This is more like a 4.5 rating. Not quite a 5 because I had to make modifications. I cut this recipe in half, omitted the tomato soup and added salt and pepper. Even so it was a bit runny but cooked great. It was crumbly coming out of the pan, however. I liked the chewiness of the oatmeal but will either reduce the amount by about a third or substitute bread crumbs next time to see how that works. This is a really "classic" meatloaf taste and might be even better with a bit of chopped green pepper.
Thought it was bland.
not very tasty.
I give this one 4 stars! 5 for flavor, minus 1 for not holding together as well. Didn't bother me or my family enough not to say "It's a keeper!". I made it exactly as directed... except I didn't have any steak sauce so I used BBQ sauce. Perfect flavor. I love the fact that you use oatmeal instead of breadcrumbs!
I followed the recipes step by step except for I used ground turkey instead of beef. It was a total flop. We couldnt even eat it. It went out to the dog. Im not a big meatloaf fan to begin with, now Im really not one!
I used this recipe to make a surprise candlelight dinner for my Fiance last night. I altered the recipe a little. I added Worcestershire sauce instead of steak sauce beings that was all we had. I had no onions so instead I put half a packet of liptons dry onion soup mix and a tsp of onion powder. I also added a 1/2 tbs of minced garlic. It came out amazing. The only problem I had with it is that it did fall apart and was slightly mushy. Flavor was amazing though. I would suggest adding some Garlic salt and finding a way to make it a stronger consistency. My fiance had no complaints and was very happy though. Thank you OP for the recipe!
It was ok but I didnt use the whole can of soup because of others review's and I found that I should have because it was not as juicy as I would have liked it. Im sure it was partially my error here but it has good potential
Great recipe.
