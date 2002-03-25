Easy Vegetable Beef Soup with Ground Beef
Simple! Brown the meat, and throw it all together into one pot. Serve soup with a cake of corn bread or grilled cheese sandwiches on a cold winter night. You will feel warm all over.
I've been making this good stuff for about as long as allrecipes has been around. Got a pot simmering in the kitchen right now. I add some seasonings & a cup of beef broth and near the end I taste it & add more pepper, usually. Fantastic recipe!Read More
very good,easy too!!Read More
I used a package of country style frozen vegetables instead of the canned to reduce the amount of sodium, excellent recipe.
I used diced tomatoes with various spices and also vary the mixed vegetables. Easy and great!
This is the 1st recipe I've found worthy enough of a review! Excellent, easy and VERY satisfying. As with most soups, it's better the next day so make in advance. The only thing I added was a couple of dashes of hot sauce to my bowl (personal preference). Makes alot, even scaled down, so invite a crowd. Great recipe. Thanks for sharing!!
Given the ease of this recipe, this is delicious! I never expected so much flavor from so few ingredients. First, I substituted Johnsonville Italian Sausage for the ground beef. I took the casings off the sausage, crumbled and browned it, adding in the onion in the last few minutes. I then drained the fat. I don't normally eat canned veggies, but I decided to give this recipe a shot anyway. I used Veg-All canned veggies. For the canned diced tomatoes I used half plain tomatoes and half onion-garlic seasoned tomatoes. It didn't seem like there would be enough liquid at first, but the more the soup cooked down and simmered, the more liquid there was. I held off seasoning the soup til the very end because I thought the sausage and canned veggies would provide some saltiness. I only had to add a bit more salt and pepper at the end. I simmered the soup for just over 3 hours. I thought about having a bowl after only an hour, but the flavors really developed with an additional 2 hours. This makes a lot of soup. I cut the recipe in half and still had plenty.
This is a great recipe. It was quick, cheap, and easy. I did add some potatoes that I had on hand but it would of been fine without the potatoes. Perfect recipe for a busy mom.
I make this soup almost weekly and my family loves it! I've tried a lot more complicated beef vegetable soup recipes, but this one is the clear winner! I change nothing about the recipe except that I cook mine in the crock pot on low for 6-8 hours. I always use Veg-All for my vegetables, but I'm sure it doesn't matter. Also, this is only 3 WW pointsplus per serving, so it's perfect if you are dieting! A serving is about a cup.
THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I am learning to cook super easy thank you!!!
Just Wonderful! Easy to prepare. I added beef broth, a couple bayleaves and individual cans of vegetables. My famliy loved it. I will make this again. Thanks for a great recipe.
Very good and easy1 I used frozen veggies instead of canned and just added water.
I use this recipe often with many variations. I like to add parsnip, carrots and coarse ground pepper I add peas in the last 5min. The flavor is never the same twice which is nice to have variety!
Very good and super easy! It was a crowd pleaser!
Really enjoyed this and appreciate others feedback. Thanks to all.
I used frozen vegetables instead of canned and added a few lentils and some garlic salt, oregano and seasoned pepper - very yummy.
This was easy and had a very yummy taste everyone in my big family loved it. Will make again.
Excellent and Easy!!!!
Super easy- added some garlic and other spices I like. Yum!
I tweaked it by adding chicken flavor bouillon to give it flavor. Excellent recipe & easy to make
My veggies were fresh, and some leftovers. I used a piece of chuck roast because that is what I had. I cut the recipe in half and still have plenty to freeze. Other than the changes mentioned above I followed the recipe as written. The flavor is spot on. The perfect blend of beef flavor and the tomato veggie flavor. The ease of this recipe is great, and the fact you can use what you have on hand veggie wise, make this a keeper in my recipe box.
I really think it probably should have had some beef bouillon and water to counter the strong tomato flavor (that's all I could taste). Followed the recipe exactly and it was bland, bland! I kept adding salt and pepper but it always needed more. UGH!
I made this in a crock pot and it turned out pretty good for my 1st time ever making vegetable beef soup. My hubby loved it too. We added potatoe cubes and extra onion pieces plus a lil extra salt and pepper. We cooked it a little longer than 3 hrs too. Close to 4 hours. It made a ton haha. We will be eating leftovers for a few days haha. It really was great!!
It doesn't say if you should drain the vegetables. If I made this, I would use frozen veg and add some broth.
Came out wonderful
I made a few changes, I cooked the ground beef using OXO Packages to my taste added the salt and pepper and chopped up onion. I took frozen veggies and poured them into the pot with Campbells Beef broth salt and a Large onion. Then I added 1 can of diced tomatoes drained. When the hamburger was cooked to loose ground beef. I drain off the fat then add the ground beef to the soup mixture and let it simmer for an hour. We loved it.
Very good and EASY! Made with frozen mixed veggies.
Love this!! Also you should try adding leftover sloppy joes meat to it and it will knock your socks off!
I make this soup about once a month and the family loves it! I just add a few dashes of hot sauce and a small amount of chili powder! Very tasty and economical!
Fabulous! used frozen sirlion, frozen veggies, beef & chicken broth for the water.... added 6 sm potatoes cubed. Making it again and again and again!
I loved this recipe! Super easy and flavorful. I didn't have canned veggies on hand, so I used frozen mixed veggies. Also had to sub whole tomatoes for diced. And I used beef bouillon cubes and water since I had less liquid from the frozen veggies. I'll be making this again!
I added: 1. A few cups of water so that it would not try out after 3-4 hours. 2. Nutritional yeast 3. Hot sauce--for a little flavor--not to make it hot. It was a hit with my family!
Decent, but could use a bay leaf to bring out a more robust flavor.
I added chopped red potatoes, chopped carrots, and mushrooms. I also added a bunch of spices that i like which completely voids this review but it was AWESOME!! Thanks!
Really good! And easy to make??
We enjoyed this! I added some garlic, a couple of bay leaves, and some beef broth to thin it toward the end because it was thick. But good! Nobody knew all I did was open a few cans and dump them in, juice and all.
I tried this but I used frozen vegetables and it was great, definitely will use as a base for any soup
I think this is a really good basic recipe. I like it a lot and will definitely be making it again. The only change I really made was using frozen veggies instead of canned and I also added some water and a couple bouillon cubes. Needs a little more flavor but overall it is good.
Excellent soup! I had to add some white vinegar to cut the taste of the tomatoes which overpowered the recipe a bit, but I think if I had cooked it for the three hours I wouldn't have had a problem. I served this at a community lunch program and it was a hit!
I use frozen bagged veggies when making this.
I made 1/4 the amount of this recipe for lunch today and it was great, way better than I expected for such basic ingredients. I used frozen mixed vegetables instead of canned and added a quarter cup of water to moisten them, but otherwise did everything as written. I even used the onion (chopped fine), which I normally don't care for but thought might be important in this recipe. This recipe is easy and affordable and I felt like the ratio of meat to tomato to mixed veggies was perfect. I seasoned well with salt and pepper. I feel this has more of a stew or chili-like consistency than a soup because there was not too much of a broth, but I was happy with it that way.
Super simple, but I cooked the onions in with the burger. I enjoyed it!
I used this recipe as way to use up ingredients in my kitchen. I had some green onions and red bell pepper to use up. I also used frozen vegetables as many others have. I used beef broth as the liquid. I seasoned liberally with a variety of spices - particularly because I did not have onion at home tonight. I also did not have stewed tomatoes so used diced tomatoes with green chilies - 4 cans.
The only changes I made were to half the recipe and cook in crock pot after browning and draining the meat.
I used frozen veggies
Very tastey and easy, I used all fresh veggies. Easy week night meal.
Absolutely love this soup! It’s low in carbs. Easy to make! I love making it for soup or dinner! I will absolutely will be making this soup more often.
We liked this! As suggested by another reviewer, I used half ground beef, half steak, cubed, and cooked on low in a crockpot for 6-7 hours. I didn’t brown the ground beef first; just added all ingredients together. At the end I added the juice of one fresh lemon. If you have one, try this with any homemade soup! Good tip from a cooking class. Will definitely make this again!
