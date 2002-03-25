Easy Vegetable Beef Soup with Ground Beef

4.6
58 Ratings
  • 5 39
  • 4 15
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Simple! Brown the meat, and throw it all together into one pot. Serve soup with a cake of corn bread or grilled cheese sandwiches on a cold winter night. You will feel warm all over.

Recipe by Pam

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large soup pot, cook ground meat over medium heat until browned. Drain grease from the pot.

    Advertisement

  • Add chopped onion, mixed vegetables, and tomatoes. Give it a stir. Reduce heat, and simmer for about 3 to 4 hours. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 12g; cholesterol 42.6mg; sodium 536.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022