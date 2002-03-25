Easy Vegetable Beef Soup with Ground Beef

Given the ease of this recipe, this is delicious! I never expected so much flavor from so few ingredients. First, I substituted Johnsonville Italian Sausage for the ground beef. I took the casings off the sausage, crumbled and browned it, adding in the onion in the last few minutes. I then drained the fat. I don't normally eat canned veggies, but I decided to give this recipe a shot anyway. I used Veg-All canned veggies. For the canned diced tomatoes I used half plain tomatoes and half onion-garlic seasoned tomatoes. It didn't seem like there would be enough liquid at first, but the more the soup cooked down and simmered, the more liquid there was. I held off seasoning the soup til the very end because I thought the sausage and canned veggies would provide some saltiness. I only had to add a bit more salt and pepper at the end. I simmered the soup for just over 3 hours. I thought about having a bowl after only an hour, but the flavors really developed with an additional 2 hours. This makes a lot of soup. I cut the recipe in half and still had plenty.