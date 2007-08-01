Italian Meatball Sandwich Casserole

This was mediocre at best. Not only did I not care for the meatballs (too BLAND!) or cream cheese layer (overpowering), I wasn't impressed with the melding of flavors or how the finished product presented. Without a question, BIGGUY728's meatball sandwich is FAR superior. It is and always will be my favorite way to eat MB subs. The concept of this is unique, so I'll give kudos to MARBALET for creativity's sake (hence my four star rating). Having said this, I'm not sure how "original" her idea is.... This recipe has appeared in several TOH publications over the years (I have a lot of old TOH magazines lying around). The only difference is that the TOH recipe instructs to slice (rather than cube) your bread. Who knows which recipe is original!!! As with any new dish I try, I couldn't resist the urge to make a couple of changes. My biggest change was to do as Adrian did and hollow out a round loaf of Italian bread. This worked but wasn't "ideal" (yet another great idea in "theory" that's actually only "so-so"). I also added garlic to my MB's rather than my sauce. It's a real shame I won't be making this again. I REALLY wanted to like this, but my hubs and I agree it's not for us. Thanks anyways, MARBALET! :-)