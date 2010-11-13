Slovak Stuffed Cabbage
I received this recipe from my grandmother. It was passed down to her from her grandmother. This can be made ahead of time and frozen for a few days prior to cooking. Enjoy!
This recipe is so close to mine that I wanted to review it and give a few tips that I use when making my cabbage rolls. First, not only should you drain the sauerkraut, but you should also rinse it thoroughly and squeeze the excess water out. This removes the brine that seems to give sauerkraut it's bad rep. A good old world recipe boils the cabbage head and the shortcut of freezing the head overnight leaves the cabbage leaves rubbery. It's an old world recipe and shortcuts like this are not good unless you just hate cabbage and throw the leaves out anyway. There is a large hard vein that runs down the center of the cabbage leaves near where it comes off the core. This can be cut out so your cabbage leaf is tender. That hard vein cannot be tenderized so get it our of there. Use smoked bacon-as it cooks, it helps to further tenderize those cabbage leaves as the fat renders down on top of rolls, plus it adds a smoky flavor to the sauerkraut. Last of all, (no offense to anyone) the flavor of pork mixed with beef cannot be replaced by ground turkey. It does change the flavor and taste of this old world recipe and the fat content of the pork helps to tenderize the cabbage covering the rolls. I suggest you try the recipe as directed to try it old world then review it. (Most people don't go through the trouble of making cabbage rolls very often so live a little here. If you plan to fix this frequently, then add your ground turkey and make it more healthy.Read More
I love stuffed cabbage when I've had it at weddings etc.;that is why I tried this recipe. I have to say it was a lot of work for a so-so result. I wished I had followed suggestions and comments. I will try again, but, I will add more tomato sauce (not soup), more seasoning (ie: fresh cracked pepper,some ground cayenne,(maybe some fennel seed)to the meat mixture. Will not use the diced tomatoes or tomato soup but instead use tomato sauce or crushed tomatoes and no water. To save this dinner from no one eating, I drained all the liquid (there was about 2 1/2 CUPS) into a large pot; sliced up some red potatoes, baby carrots and polish sausages. I boiled in the broth until potatoes and meat was done. After draining the liquid off cabbage rolls, I poured a can of tomato sauce over them and baked another 30 minutes until bubbly; was much better. We all don't like the same things, for sure, but I do appreciate the recipe so I have the basics to make my own. Thank you .Read More
FANTASTIC!!! I am a huge fan of stuffed cabbage to begin with, but this recipe improved upon my already good stuffed cabbage recipe. I loved the ground pork with the ground beef. The sauerkraut was a great addition to the cabbage. I may try adding an additional can of soup next time to thicken up the sauce so it is more like gravy. Be prepared! This makes a lot of food. (Good for leftovers.) I didn't have a big roasting pan so I had to split this up amongst two 9 x 13 size pans. I am going out to buy the right size pan for the next time I make this. Thanks for the recipe. My whole family enjoyed it!
This is very similar to a recipe I copied from the Chicago Tribune many years ago. It was the authentic stuffed cabbage a downtown Polish church made once a year to rave reviews. It adds 1-2tsp. of marjoram (wonderful), 2 garlic cloves instead of the garlic salt and a teaspoon of caraway seeds on top of the rolls before the sauerkraut. I think I just use 28oz of pureed canned tomatoes. I also put extra cabbage leaves on the top to protect the sauce and then discard them. Best thing, it improves with age. Just gets better and better!!! Fry up a little bit of the meat mixture and see if it is to your liking. You can then adjust seasonings to suit yourself.God Bless Grandmothers!
This recipe is a ton of work, but gets rave reviews. Allow yourself at least three hours total time. A couple of suggestions: * Salt the cooking water for cooking the cabbage * Rinse the cabbage after boiling with cool water to make it easier to handle * Double the rice and the parsley * Saute the onions before adding * Substitute 6 cloves of fresh garlic for garlic salt, and saute the garlic with the onions * Add 2 tbs. of Hungarian paprika to the meat mixture * Substitute marinara sauce for the tomato soup * Substitute brown sugar for white sugar * Cook the bacon and crumble before adding * Rinse the sauerkraut and squeeze out any excess liquid before adding That's my two cents. Enjoy!
My grandmother was Slovak and made stuffed cabbage often when I was a child. When she passed away, I thought the recipe lost forever, until I discovered my mother could duplicate it with ease-must come from years of practice at Grandmother's side. However, since my mother didn't write most of her best recipes down, when she died I again thought the recipe lost forever. This recipe is the closest thing to my grandmother's, and it brings back wonderful memories just making it. And Jason can't get enough of it. Thanks for a really great recipe!
Wow...this was very good, especially considering the comedy of errors that occurred the first time I made it. I make a few modifications based on advice from other reviews: I half the recipe, and it fits perfectly in a 9x13 baking dish. I use ground turkey instead of pork. I steam the cabbage in my steamer instead of boiling it (didn't have a pot big enough.) I use a whole cabbage on a half recipe - perhaps I roll them smaller than others do. I use pasta sauce in place of the soup (because somehow between the store and my house, the can of tomato soup escaped the first time I made this, and it was great with tomato sauce.) I use white rice instead of brown, and always increase the amount of rice because the first version I made was a little meatier/heavier than I wanted. I don't add any water at all, and couldn't imagine needing more. There is plenty of liquid and the rolls are always very tender. Labor-intensive but very, very worth it!! It's great leftover too - heats up well in the microwave. Boyfriend just commented - "I will eat that stuffed cabbage until I bust."
I made them in the crockpot (remember to cut the liquid down) and they were GREAT! I will definitely be making these again! Thanks for the recipe. mel
I gave this recipe a try because of all the positive reviews. It was excellent! Like my grandmother's stuffed cabbage, but even better! I substituted extra ground beef for the pork and used white rice instead of brown because that's what I had on hand, but it was still delicious.
I've been looking for a great stuffed cabbage recipe and now I've finally found it!! This is wonderful!! I used kielbasa instead of bacon and it worked great!! This is a keeper!!
Definitely a winner! Perfect recipe with no changes needed. Will be making this one for a long time to come.
This was right up my alley! It did take a bit of work, but that's the fun part, right? I didn't use any water at all, because the biggest complaint was that the sauce was watery. I also added dried basil and oregano to the meat mixture before rolling, as well as extra garlic powder. I thought I had chosen a "medium" head of cabbage, however I only had about 20 leaves. I simply used the excess meat mixture to make meatballs to serve with the sauce. I highly reccommend this recipe with my alterations... between two of us, about half the dish was eaten in one night.
Wow!!!I have to tell you these are the best cabbage rolls I have ever had. I've had 6 people ask me for the recipe!! I did make a couple of slight changes--didn't have ground pork so I used a very milk pork sausage; I also used the water that I cooked the cabbage in to cover the rolls, rather than adding water to fill.
This is simply the best stuffed cabbage I have ever had. I made this taking a big risk because I have 4 young kids and I know they're not huge fans of cabbage but I myself love it and wanted to try making this recipe myself. Anyways it was a huge hit they gobbled it down. I found this recipe to be fairly simple. Instead of boiling a full head of cabbage all together I seperated each leaf carefully and put in boiling water and they were done fast. I also fried the bacon up first and then sauted onions and garlic in the bacon fat and then drained before adding to the meat mix, I did also add a little worcestershire sauce for my own personal taste, and I didn't need to add the water. There was plenty of liquid before and after cooking. Also used white rice as I didn't have any brown. I was a little worried if I should cover this while baking in the oven but since it didn't mention in the directions I didn't and it cooked well. Love this dish!
THE BEST AND ONLY RECIPE YOU WILL NEED FOR A COLD DAY FIX!!!I have been making this now for over 5 years. And every time I make it their father wants to eat half the batch himself,with roots in the pa dutch. I am vietnamese and it reminds me of a stew/soup we make. only changes to the recipe, to retain bacon crispiness is to add the sugar/ soup and water first before putting the bacon on top. Another is using the entire pack of bacon, cover lightly if it begins to burn. I use two 13x9 diposable foil pans from the dollar store, triple wrap in foil for freshness and in a month reheat for a full day's worth of working in about an hour in the oven from frozen state on low. warning put leftovers away quickly or else it will be picked at until there's only a half serving that you'll feel guilty for wrapping so you'll stuff yourself some more instead of the cabbage.
i used all beef and it was still great..this is soooooooooo good!!!
This is an authentic Slovak recipe. My grandmother came from the old country and this is the same recipe.
Excellent authentic taste. I used 4 TBS of bacon grease in place of actual bacon. I'll probably cut down on the amount of liquid next time. I also used basmati rice since it was in the house and the flavor was amazing. Very good recipe.
This recipe is really very good. My husband loved them, so did my neighbors, and so did I. I changed very little. The only thing I changed was the amount of water I used to fill, I kept & used the liquid from the diced tomatoes so I only used 1 cup of water to fill, (and i used the water I cooked the cabbage in) and quite frankly next time, I'll leave it out completely, you dont really need it - especially if you like a thicker sauce. I also used a little extra brown rice. I cooked them for 2 hours. However there were 2 things I was confused about... 1. should you cook the bacon first? I didnt. 2. should you cover before cooking? i did. In any case, thanks Kelly for a great recipe. It's a no brainer, & it isnt THAT time consuming. My husbands Mom is Slovak & makes the best cabbage rolls I've ever had, these are a very close second. I'll be making them again, this ones a keeper. Thanks again. =)
I prepared this recipe and have some observations. First, I like to saute the onions in bacon fat before mixing them into the meat. Second, to make forming the rolls easier, I slice off the thickest part of the cabbage leaf stem. Third, the cooking time should be 2 to 2.5 hours at 350 degrees with the last half hour uncovered inorder to reduce the liquid.
(Golabki) My family have been making stuffed cabbage for many years. We wash the sauerkraut before adding to layers and also we cook the bacon with diced onions slightly before adding to the layers/a little bacon grease doesn't harm anyone. Instead of tomato soup we use crush tomatoes for the recipe. Great/ Dee from NJ
Wow! We totally enjoyed this recipe, Kelly! The addition of the sauerkraut and bacon really tickled the tastebuds. I cut back on the amount of water because we like a thicker "sauce" over our cabbage rolls. Thanks!
This came out great. The saurkraut is a good idea. I left out the bacon and used ground turkey instead of pork and didn't miss them. The only down side was that it takes a long time, but then again... what stuffed cabbage recipe doesn't?
I'll be honest, I've never had stuffed cabbage before. So this was the first time making it AND eating it. My husband LOVED it. He used to eat boiled cabbage as a kid in Australia and the cooked cabbage brought back memories. He had never heard of cabbage stuffed with meat, though. I guess I was expecting more tomato sauce - - it was kind of watery with all the extra water to bring the liquids up to the cabbage rolls. Next time I might reduce that a bit or use a can of tomato sauce instead. Also, the bacon on top got a bit burnt so I'll probably add that under the sauerkraut (which I really thought added some needed flavor to the rolls). Thanks, Kelly!
kelly, thank you. a blast from childhood. the most authentic stufffed cabbbage i've had in years. easy to make, just boil the head til the leaves fall off. it was truly delicious and enjoyed by the whole family. great if you're having a crowd.
This is the best stuffed cabbage I have ever had. I have a friend whose family is from Poland, and in my opinion their recipe doesn't touch this one!!! absolutely delicious, I only added more bacon (you can never have too much bacon)...
Like others have said the prep time is a bit off, but that doesn't mean that these aren't simply worth the extra time. Absolutely delicious and comfort food at it's finest. To the meat mixture, I did add about 1 tsp of dill weed and 1 tsp of allspice (of all things), but it really enhanced an already wonderful recipe to a new level. Everything else was exactly as written and such a treat for my friend and her family. This makes quite a bit and found that it all fit beautifully in my covered turkey roaster. I did use the cover for the first 1/2 hour of cook time then removed it so that the watery sauce might evaporate some. Took nearly 2 hours to cook but well worth the wait. Great Fall meal.
This is an outstandingly flavorful dish. I did not find that it took a long time to make although I am an experienced cook and I suppose I just took the time factor in stride! I made it with all organic ingredients from Whole Foods Market including bacon with no nitrates or sulfites as well as organic sauerkraut! I used an organic tomato soup ('Imagine' brand in the box) instead of a condensed soup and just added a splash of water! I used florida crystals and sea salt! It was OUTSTANDING! Make sure to top it with a little dollop of sour cream and sprinkle it with some sweet paprika! I have visited that part of the world where this dish comes from and it is absolutely the right taste! BRAVO TO YOU KELLY!
Good recipe just needs something....Can't wait to see if it gets better with age.
Fantastic recipe! Be aware - this makes a lot of stuffed cabbage! My only comment - no need to use so much water. I only used 2 cups and it was pretty watery when done. I'll probably use 1 cup next time. I also used a large can of spaghetti sauce instead of tomato soup and Italian style diced tomatoes (this is what we had, otherwise I would have followed the recipe) and it was fantastic! Big hit in the house. I should have taken a picture - it was beautiful! The bacon was PERFECT. We used a nice smoked bacon with thick slices, gave everything a wonderful flavor. High recommend this recipe!
really very good. i used new cabbage and it was great. i also froze 3 dinners for later use. added potatoes for the complete meal
This is THE BEST stuffed cabbage recipe ever. Being from Pittsburgh I was elected to make 50 rolls for a gathering, since I said I knew how to make them. They were gone in no time. Many were disappointed when we ran out! You can't beat this one. (I did use white rice)
This was my first time making cabbage rolls and I sure picked a winning recipe! I pretty much went by the recipe except I added a little more rice and seasonings to the meat mixture, and a little less sauerkraut. I halved the recipe and it makes a bunch even halving it! I had a medium head of cabbage and I still needed a few more leaves because I didn't get to use all the filling. I would think the full recipe would for sure need 2 heads of cabbage. I quickly learned that you only need to boil the cabbage until the leaves are just pliable. If you cook them for more than a couple minutes, they will break while trying to roll up. I also learned while rolling them, that its best to have the stem end facing you and to roll from that end first, rolling up to the leafier ends to make them hold up better. Never making cabbage rolls before I did not know all this, but quickly found out! I did add the water in the recipe and also cooked an extra hour than stated because it was very soupy with the water. It still came out soupy, so I just served it in soup bowls with a large spoon and extra sauce with parmesan cheese sprinkled on top. It was actually very good "soup style" because the sauce really moistened the meat up inside. It was straight up comfort food! I will next time omit the water to get a more thicker sauce and see which we like better. Thanks for this great recipe! It takes some time but its well worth it! UPDATE: I have made this recipe several times now and
This is a GREAT recipe. My ex-mother-inlaw used to make them this way. I never really had the recipe though. As an FYI to anyone who thinks this is too much work, you can make whats called Lazy Piggies by adding 2 eggs to meat mixture and roll into large porcupine balls, then lay some raw cabbage leafs on bottom of roaster, then porcupine balls then the rest of the cut up cabbage and place on top of meatballs. Next add the sauerkraut, sugar and bacon. Pour the sauce on top, cover and bake 2-3 hrs or until cabbage is tender. To fix a watery sauce, I just add more soup. This is great when you don't have a lot of time to roll the piggies. Thanks for the recipe Kelly.
I must say that this is the best stuffed cabbage recipe I have ever tasted. I have tried this recipe twice with superb results. The first time I used ground turkey and ground pork, instead of beef, to save calories. It came out perfect. I cooked the cabbage rolls in a slow cooker. The second time I made the recipe I used beef and pork and cooked it in a conventional oven. I admit I got lazy and did NOT individually wrap the cabbage rolls. Instead I layered it like I would lasagna - a layer of cabbage, then meat mixture, more cabbage, then sauerkraut and bacon, then tomato soup/sauce. I also experimented and added mild chunky salsa in place of the can of diced tomatoes to jazz it up a bit. But honestly, without any tweaks, this recipe works perfectly as it is written. Both times the stuffed cabbage came out perfect! It is my favorite recipe and kudos and giant kisses go out to the person who submitted this recipe.
This is a 10! Leave out the water, be generous with the bacon, make sure each roll has at least a half a slice over the top, and serve it with sour cream for sure! It makes a lot so freezing half for another time would be a great idea.
This was a hit with the whole family, including the kids. I had enough here to make to pans full so we had one for dinner and the other went into the freezer for another night.
This was a great recipe. Next time I will try it in my crockpot. Of course, I always turn a recipe into a roasting pan full! I added a can of pizza sauce to the juice and added some zing!
I made these delicious halupkis last night for dinner, and my husband, (he's Slovak/Lithuanian) loved them! The only change I made was- I used tomato sauce instead of soup for a more intense tomato flavor! Great recipe! Thanks so much for sharing!
This was my first try at stuffed cabbage . It turned out fantastic and a delicious meal. My hubby even enjoyed it and he is not a big fan of cabbage. Will definitely make again. A great winter dish even for company. Followed the recipe exactly and was well satisfied with results.
I made this stuffed cabbage and it was very good. I'd like to respond to the people that said it was time consuming. Have you ever made stuffed cabbage before? IT IS TIME CONSUMING! I thought this recipe was fine. I've been making stuffed cabbabe since I was 15 years old, I'm 40 now. Obviously some of these people that rate recipes have not been cooking for so long.
I ate 6 of these they were so good! I baked for 2 hours to soften the cabbage further and cook the canned tomatoes more. The saurkraut topping was excellent. I made a few minor changes to the recipe: I didn't add any waters and didn't strain the chopped tomatoes. It's not needed. Substituted seasoning salt and fresh garlic along with garlic powder, and black pepper instead of the garlic salt. Also I used equal portions of ground round, pork, and veal. Absolutely the best! I could eat the whole casserole myself. Husband liked it to. Kids liked the filling but won't eat cabbage.
Made this yesterday and it was absolutely delicious! I followed the recipe exactly and the only thing I will do differently next time is use less water and additional tomato soup. I like a thicker sauce. I will also cook the cabbage a little longer befor stuffing them. Some of the cabbage rolls were a little too tough. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
This was just as wonderful as the reviews I read before I made it!! I too used all beef instead of pork and white rice because that is what I had on hand. It is worth the work and I WILL DEFINITELY make again. There were no leftovers.
I tried this recipe as a change from the regular way I made stuffed cabbage (polish piggies) I thought this recipe was great, my family loved it, it was even better the next day. Thank you Brenda
I found the sauce to be a little on the watery side. Next time I think I would forego the soup for tomato sauce.
This was the best stuffed cabbage I've ever had. Even better than my grandmother's! I've never had it with sauerkraut and bacon before but from now on this is how I'm going to make it. There are only two of us but I made the whole recipe anyhow and froze the extras for another day. I followed the recipe exactly except for one thing; I didn't use all three cups of water. I used about half that amout instead. I haven't had these for a couple of years and the smell they made when cooking brought back so many memories. Thank you so much for this great recipe.
Delicious. I followed others advice and cut back on the water to one cup. Next time I make it I will either add a can of tomato sauce or another can of tomato soup because the sauce looked watery (it had a lot of flavor though). I used ground pork and turkey, and I didn't miss the beef at all.
My husband was looking for an authentic recipe for the stuffed cabbage he remembered eating as a child, and this is it! He made it in a Dutch oven and it was cooked perfectly - the cabbage was soft, the meat wasn't overdone, and the rolls didn't fall apart. My 80-year-old mother-in-law said it tastes just like her mother's used to.
I omitted the bacon for a healthier version, and I also used half beef and half turkey instead of pork. I didn't have to add that much water to it, I think I maybe added one cup.
Made these as written with the exception of using kielbasa instead of bacon. Really great - love the broth, delicious with some fresh bread and butter! I will be making these again and again, just without the bacon or kielbasa - doesn't need it.
Excellent, adaptable recipe. Made 1/2 batch in 4 qt. slow-cooker - 8 hours on low. Layered 6 rolls and 1/2 the ingredients twice. Important - to maximize the flavor throughout, make sure all of the rolls are covered with liquid. Will try some thin-sliced kielbasa on each layer next time - not sure about the bacon's contribution.
Very good as written. Thanks
Wow, this is awesome! I did not deviate from instructions and it came out scrumptuous. yus
This my 'go to' recipe for stuffed cabbage. I recently made a double batch the day before I planned to serve it. I refrigerated it uncooked overnight and the flavors really melded into a super tasty dish. The only thing I tinkered with was substituting cut up kielbasa for the bacon. This recipe is just outstanding.
This is the best stuffed cabbage I have ever made. I put the whole pound of bacon on top, just for some added vitamins; and I precooked the sauerkraut in a can of cola and a stick of butter, just to keep it low cal. I skipped the sugar. It was great
Wow! Awesome recipe! I made half of the recipe and it still was enough for my husband and me to have it for dinner one night and then to have left overs twice! It makes a lot, so be warned! But, the good news is, that this recipe is just delicious. I will definitely make it again and again!
This is a fantastic recipe! A little time consuming - but worth it. Prepare and cook ahead of time and then just reheat it. Make sure you have a big pot and a deep dish pan (boiled over while baking). I made this at the request of a friend whose favorite meal is stuffed cabbage, and he said this is better than the family recipe he has eaten for years. I had never eaten nor made stuffed cabbage before - but I will definitely be making it again! Very flavorful!
I decided to make stuffed cabbage and out of curiosity looked up how other people make it. I discovered this recipe and it is similar to the recipe that I make handed down from my slovak/"ruthenian" grandmother (Helen). The only difference is, the diced tomatos are substitued by tomato sauce, and bacon with kielbasa. I've' tried bacon and diced tomatos,(out of necessity) but prefer my grandmother's way. I like to cook this in oven at 350 and cover for the first hour then uncover the last 1/2 hour. So, I guess I'm stickin with my original recipe.
This is really yummy. I love the flavors and the second day is even better.
I love this recipe! My grandmother was German and she always used sauerkraut in hers. I use white rice like she did and tomato juice and it's great I don't use the parsley or the bacon but the little bit of sugar cuts the acid from the tomato. I use a small knife to shave down the cabbage rib and thin it so it's easy to roll without losing any of the leaf as it seems harder to find big cabbage heads lately. I'm going to try freezing the head one of these days to see if it works as good as boiling. Cabbage rolls can be done in the crock pot or simmered in a big pot on the stove (with enough liquid) as I do as everyone likes the juice. I just layer the sauerkraut leftover cut up cabbage and rolls in a big stock pot and depending on if you double or triple the recipe 1 or 2 big cans of tomato juice. I just simmer it for hours till tender as I usually have to increase the recipe by three or four once I make the mistake of mentioning I'm making it. I hate to see people beg...lol
This was just okay for us. It is worth a try though. If I were to do it again, I would boil the cabbage leaves after separating them from the head of cabbage. Lifting the whole head of cabbage from the boiling water was difficult.
An excellent recipe with authentic taste. It leaves the house smelling wonderful as it cooks. I do reduce the amount of water that is called for, however. When I make these I usually freeze half since there are only two of us. They still taste great, even after being frozen.
ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL; the only change I would make is to cook the bacon first; when cooked with the cabbage it got a bit mushy and didn't taste very good; when precooked the bacon added a nice smoky flavor; another option would be to slice some kielbasa and place that in the roaster while cooking instead of the bacon.
This is the recipe my Mom used 50 years ago! Love it
I omitted the rice to make this lo-carb and it was awesome! Def make in a large roasting pan... it was hard to clean out my oven because all I had was a 9x13.
Delicious! Took awhile to make, but well woth the wait!
I had never made anything like this before but the picture caught my eye and I've been looking for some new recipes. The usual rotation can get old. I love cabbage so this was right up my alley. It turns out that my 18 month old loves it too because she couldn't get enough of it. (I was pleasantly surprised that she likes sauerkraut!) It turns out that this is a good thing because it looks like we're going to be eating leftovers for a few days. This recipe makes a lot of food! I made it exactly like the recipe said. Unfortunately this won't be making it into the rotation because: A. It is not difficult but it is time consuming and with 2 little ones at home I try to make simple things. B. Hubby is not as adventurous as me and our daughter and so he wasn't a fan of this dish. (I didn't take any stars away on account of my husband's bad taste in food.) ;P All that being said, I'm glad I tried it and sometimes it is worth it to spend the extra time to make something special!
A huge hit, made a bit much for our family of four, but the left-overs disappeared quickly. Most certainly a do-over. I did however add spices to the meat (as we like our meat well seasoned) I used a touch of all-spice and some cayanne pepper. We still would prefer a bit more kick with the meat, so I may add a couple hot peppers to the meat mixture next time. :)
In Slovak they are called Holubce. Love them!!
I had a friend who was Slovak and we exchanged recipes often so I had to try this when I seen the titile. This recipe is so delicious!!!! I opted to use V8 juice instead of tomato soup. YUMMO!!!! Best stuffed cabbage recipe ever!!! Kuddos to Kelly!!
Fabulous... I've made this one over and over and get rave reviews every time. Great meal to make to feed a crowd for dinner!
Delicious stuff! I've made cabbage rolls before, so I was hesitant to try this recipe (remembering how much time the ones previous took). I plowed through it! To make things easier, I make the stuffing the night before. DAY 1: cook rice, sautee onions in a bit of veg oil, throw both into a large bowl. Then I just pile the stuffing ingredients into the large bowl. Mix everything by hand. Cover in plastic and leave in the fridge til the next day. DAY 2: core the head of cabbage (like hulling the tops off strawberries), put the head of cabbage (intact) into boiling water. Gently pull off leaves, trim as much stem off the leaves with a paring knife. Stuff leaves - roll stem part in first. Then I follow the rest of the recipe. Easy as pie :) Hubby loved it so much!
This recipe is excellent for a week night dinner. I never really cared for the Stuffed cabbage I have had in the past. I took a chance on this because of all the positive feedback. I made two batches with the intention of freezing one, but everyone asked to have it again for dinner the next evening.
this is the best Microwave the cabbage its easy
I thought this was a good recipe that froze well. The taste is very European so it may be an acquired taste. I made this for a family from Romania and they loved it...could not stop eating it. I will keep the recipe in my recipe box, but probably won't be making it for my family again in the near future.
I never made stuffed cabbage before, this recipe was my first try and it was easy and delicious. I omitted the sugar and the bacon-and didn't miss them. My husband said they tasted like his grandmother's stuffed cabbage! Excellent!
Excellent! used Napa Cabbage, the leaves are longer and easier to roll. otherwise followed recipe. mkes lots, but freezes and reheats well.
I tried this recipe this week and everyone loved it, I had made stuffed cabbage before but never with this result. Its great!
WOW!!!!!! This is definitely the BEST stuffed cabbage I have every made. I served this over rice. Made this exactly as written with 2 slight changes, used Venison in place of the beef and crushed tomatoes in place of diced. You will need more than 1 medium cabbage. I had to run to the store to get another head of cabbage, didn't mind because it was worth it. This is now the ONLY stuffed cabbage recipe I will ever use.
No one in my family liked this. I usually like stuffed cabbage but I did not like the flavor of the sauerkraut and the bacon. I will not make this again.
Too salty and too much animal fat. I added no water and the sauce was still was watery. The meat mixture was bland. Sorry I do not understand all the 5 star ratings on this one!
Never made them before, and wanted them to be just like Mom"s I added the crushed ginger snaps that one reviewer suggested. They came out almost a good as my Mom's Will make again
Good stuff very similar to what my mom always made growing up. I used beef and lamb mixture instead of pork since I'm not a fan of pork. I also made it with sliced pieces of beef polska kielbasa on top instead of bacon since that is how my family has always made it. I prefer fresh garlic so I used that and added a splash of Worcestershire sauce and an egg. You got to add the sauerkraut it really adds to the dish and makes this a better stuffed cabbage that others I've tried.
We love these! I made them on top of the stove in a large dutch oven, skipping the bacon, but placing some thinly sliced onion on top of the sauerkraut. I also add a tsp of ground cloves, some brown sugar, worcheshire sauce, garlic powder and a little pepper to the sauce mixture. I mix raw rice into the meat mixture, with a little finely minced onion and bell pepper, some garlic powder and grill seasoning. They do freeze wonderfully, and the leftovers are great!
Amazing! Really skeptical about the tomato soup, but with all the amazing ingredients, it doesn't taste like it. Definitely cook the cabbage beforehand. Cut the stems out and you should have an upside V shape. Put the stuffing at the very top, fold left and right side over each other toward the middle to cover the stuffing, then roll the stuffing toward you. Makes for a prettier roll. I got a nack for this near the end, oh well! Next time I will perfect it. And there will be a next...
What a huge disappointment. Too many ingredients and too much prep time to be worth the outcome. I'll go back to making stuffed cabbage the old-fashioned way my grandmother used to -- without a recipe.
I have given this recipe a 5 already, they are cooking in my crockpots and I haven't tasted them yet but already know they are going to be delicious. I have been making a similar recipe for years, but this one sounded so good I just had to give it a try. I will be back later to tell everyone if it meets my expectations. I used the water I boiled the cabbage in for the sauce mixture and am cooking them in my crockpots. Other than that I made no changes to the recipe. OMG it smells delicious. Be back later. I threw away my old recipe which was good, but this one surpassed all expectations. I will always make them this way from now on.
I had never cooked stuffed cabbage myself before, but had eaten my mom's while growing up. Some instruction on how and how long to cook the cabbage would have been helpful. Lacking any, I followed my mom's suggestion to pull off the leaves as they became tender while boiling. I don't that was enough. I baked as instructed at 350 for 1.5 hours. There was a LOT of liquid in the pan, and the cabbage really wasn't cooked through at all. I read another's suggestion to cook for 2 - 2.5 hours instead, and am hoping that overnight and after reheating tomorrow, that the cabbage becomes more tender, and that more of the liquid is absored.
my family loves these...they are the best
For those who don't want to bother with taking time to make this dish, I suggest buying Stouffer's. But, it won't be nearly as good! Except for the addition of the bacon, these are exactly like the ones my mother made. I also add a teaspoon of caraway seed to the sauerkraut and a bit of brown sugar, just to soften it. Otherwise, identical. Serve with homemade (yes, they DO take time) mashed potatoes and crusty rye bread on the side, and what a wonderful dinner this is!
These stuffed cabbages are wonderful! Such a practical meal, too- they freeze well individually! I like to add a little more pepper and hot sauce to the tomatoes, but overall this is a terrific recipe!
WOW...this recipe was the best ever...I got so many compliments it was unbelievable. The funny part was...it was the first time I made it. It was so easy to make. The directions & ingredients were perfect. Great recipe!
This is a great recipe with a few adjustments. I used 2 cans of tom.soup and one 16 oz can of tom. sauce and no water. I omitted the sauerkraut but added 1 tablespoon of cidar vinegar to balance out the 1 tablespoon of sugar. I used both beef and pork because I think it gives it more flavor and I added onion powder and hungarian paprika. These were very tasty although the cabbage could have been a bit more cooked, so next time I will increase the time to 1 hr 40 min. I also covered the dish for the first hour then uncovered it for the last 1/2 hour. Thanks for the recipe!
I followed this recipe exactly (except that to make it Gluten Free I couldn't use the condensed tomato soup so I exchanged it for GF tomato soup and decreased the amount of water we added) and it is fantastic as written! I had never added sauerkraut or bacon to my stuffed cabbage before and I'm so glad that I did because it made the sauce absolutely delicious. Thank you for the recipe!
I've had lots of stuffed cabbage rolls, and these are the most flavorful! The sauerkraut makes them even better.
The sauerkraut made this really good. I am perplexed by the 3 cups of water. I understand the top of the cabbage rolls shouldn't burn but the sauce was very watery. I'll decrease to 1 1/2 cups next time then loosely cover with foil.
This is so good...a little work though!!
Meh.
