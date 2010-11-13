Slovak Stuffed Cabbage

This was my first time making cabbage rolls and I sure picked a winning recipe! I pretty much went by the recipe except I added a little more rice and seasonings to the meat mixture, and a little less sauerkraut. I halved the recipe and it makes a bunch even halving it! I had a medium head of cabbage and I still needed a few more leaves because I didn't get to use all the filling. I would think the full recipe would for sure need 2 heads of cabbage. I quickly learned that you only need to boil the cabbage until the leaves are just pliable. If you cook them for more than a couple minutes, they will break while trying to roll up. I also learned while rolling them, that its best to have the stem end facing you and to roll from that end first, rolling up to the leafier ends to make them hold up better. Never making cabbage rolls before I did not know all this, but quickly found out! I did add the water in the recipe and also cooked an extra hour than stated because it was very soupy with the water. It still came out soupy, so I just served it in soup bowls with a large spoon and extra sauce with parmesan cheese sprinkled on top. It was actually very good "soup style" because the sauce really moistened the meat up inside. It was straight up comfort food! I will next time omit the water to get a more thicker sauce and see which we like better. Thanks for this great recipe! It takes some time but its well worth it! UPDATE: I have made this recipe several times now and