Salisbury Steak
This recipe has been in my family for years. It's easy to cook, but tastes like it took hours to make! I usually make enough extra sauce to pour over mashed potatoes. YUM!
The only reason I gave this recipe four stars is because I ended up doing a lot of tweaking based on other recommendations. I ended up with a WONDERFUL meal. I took the following suggestions: I added chopped onion and garlic to meat mixture before browning. I added a can of cream of mushroom soup to French onion soup, and mixed in a small amount of brown gravy mix to give it some color and thickened it up a bit. I omitted the ketchup and doubled the amount to pour on top of garlic mashed potatoes. For those who had trouble keeping the patties together, try this as was suggested before. Instead of cooking in a skillet, place browned patties in a foil-lined casserole dish, pour gravy over top, and bake at 400 for 30 mins. Your patties will stay together nicely!!Read More
Followed the recipe as called for. The steak was absolutely delicious and tender. The sauce...not so much. I am glad that I tasted the sauce before adding it to the pan or I would have been upset. The sauce tastes like a meatloaf topping that I make. I just didn't care for it at all. Thank goodness I had a pack of brown gravy mix and a jar of beef gravy in order to rescue the meal. I will make this again without the sauce the recipe calls for. On a side note, as I prepared the recipe for 8 servings, I browned all steaks in the skillet. Before adding the gravies, I put half of the steaks in a casserole dish. Poured the gravy over the steaks. The steaks cooked in the oven were baked for 25 minutes at 350* and the remaining steaks were cooked on the stove top as directed. The stove top steaks had the better flavor while the oven steaks had a more appealing look to them.Read More
The best salisbury steak ever!! The sauce is great...I browned the steaks in a fry pan and then cooked them in the oven with the sauce poured over them for 30 min. at 325 degrees, covered...they were soooo tender and juicy. Family loved it....will make again very soon.
i have made this recipe now every week...my husband and kids love this...i use onion soup mix and 2cups of water instead...so i dont add any more water to the sauce..i also add onions to the beef and alittle more bread crumbs...thank you i will keep on cooking this...m
I made the recipe as is and it was really very good. I would never attempt to rate a recipe that I had made ANY changes to as I would not be giving a fair assessment of the recipe as written. It would be like rating my own recipe. I think everyone who posts a recipe has a right to hear what people think of their recipes, as written. Once you tweak it, it's yours. I liked this just fine. When I make it again, I may alter a few things, but no one here will know about it.
This is, by far, my favorite salisbury steak recipe. I try to double the gravy because it's so good and just doesn't seem to make enough otherwise.
This was very good and so easy! I only made two changes: I used Onion Soup Mix in 1 1/2 cups water with a boullion cube and used brown gravy instead of ketchup (a family preference). Served them with garlic mashed potatoes - it was great!
This recipe is great as is. If you insist on making changes to it, instead of berating this recipe why not submit your own recipe?
I have this exact same recipe at home and this has been one of my family's favorite recipes for years. Over time I have changed the original recipe though; I double the ingredients for the sauce because I felt there wasn’t enough to drizzle over the hamburger when it was done. Just my preference. The original recipe said to put the hamburger over egg noodles but I make garlic mashed potatoes and corn. YUM
Very good for something quick and easy to make with ground beef. I added garlic powder to the meat mixture and fried the patties in bacon fat for added flavor. I doubled the amount of gravy, substituted red wine for the water, and added 8 ounces of sauteed mushrooms. This is great comfort food!
This has become a regular in our home. The patties are tender and flavorful and we enjoy the sauce. You can always reduce the amount of ketchup for a less tomato-like taste.
A nice rendition of a true American classic usually found in Mom and Pop Diners all over America. Easy on the pocketbook and a quick recipe to make for busy nights. Didn't have a can of condensed onion soup, so I subbed a packet of Lipton's Onion Soup. Threw in sauteed mushrooms I had in the fridge which gave more flavor to the dish. The simplicity of this recipe makes it one that will be reached for from time to time. Comfort food at it's best! Thanks for the submission Kelly.
These were great with a few changes. I used closer to 2 ½ lbs of ground beef. Added almost a half a can of the French onion soup. Still added one egg, used seasoned bread crumbs instead of plain, more than a ½ a cup just enough to get my meat from being to watery. I added no salt to this and ½ teaspoon of pepper. I put this meat mixture in a container and in the fridge for an hour. I think this helped to combine the flavors. Then I shaped these into elongated patties about a half an inch thick or more. Then I put 2 tablespoons of butter into a pan on medium heat and brown the patties. My patties did not fall apart. I took out the patties and whisked in almost a ¼ cup of flour to the butter. This helped me get a thick sauce then added one and a half a can of French onion soup. You don’t need to add the other whole can of French onion soup but this makes lots of gravy for mashed potatoes. I added 1 squirt of mustard ¼ cup of Worcestershire sauce and 2 squirts of ketchup and half a cup of water or so. I let this boil for 2-3 minutes to thicken up then add my patties into the sauce and lower the heat to medium low for about 15-20 minutes covered. I don’t measure anything or time anything but I’ve made this several times and it comes out wonderful. The meat comes out very moist I will make meatballs next as an appetizer or even a meatloaf would excellent. My boyfriend and his family love it and there are never leftovers. Hope this helps.
Loved this! My whole family ate this and liked it- and I have a child who doesn't like meat and another who doesn't eat very much of anything...both kids and hubby loved this :) It's a keeper in my house!
Excellent recipe to work from, even my picky son loved this. I browned the steaks in a pan then put them in the crock pot. I poured off most of the grease from the pan, sprinkled a tablespoon or so of flour and cooked it for one minute. Stirred in one can of french onion soup, one can of cream of mushroom soup, a can of beef broth and a package of Lipton onion soup mix. Added a few shakes of Worcester and cooked until hot. Poured this over the steaks in the crock pot and cooked for 3 hours on low. The meat is melt-in-your-mouth tender, the gravy flavorful and plentiful enough to serve over mashed potatoes. Topped the steaks off with mushrooms sauteed in butter and garlic. I was afraid the gravy would be way too salty even though I added NO additional salt, but it wasn't. I'm not a person who salts her food and I found it just right.
I followed the recipe and changed very little -- just made extra gravy and used the idea of Progresso Onion soup. It was fantastic! I hope everyone keeps reviewing recipes and gives alternative ideas.
If you are having trouble with the patties falling apart, form them and then put in the fridge until firm. Also to make more sauce (gravy) to serve over mashed potatoes or noodles, dissolve 1 or 2 beef bouillon cubes in a cup of hot water to add to the dish. Thicken with some corn starch to desired consistency and adjust seasonings accordingly.
Comfort food at its best! I've made this a few times and its simple and good. Its easy to reheat the leftovers too.
This recipe is wonderful exactly as written. It is just like the way I do meatloaf, so that is why I like it. Making more gravy is easy. Just change the number of servings to a higher amount and follow the recipe for the gravy as written.
When I told my husband what we were having for dinner last night he was less than thrilled, until he tasted it that is. His response was "this is GREAT." As I almost always do I changed the recipe to fit our family. I made the "steaks" almost exactly as listed except I omited the salt. Too much sodium in the soup. I also added garlic powder and onion powder. I pan fried just to sear them and then moved to the oven. For the sauce I sauteed mushrooms and onions. I then mixed the remaining soup, double the flour, 1/2 package of McCormick au jus mix, 1 can of water and garlic powder. I reduced the ketchup to 1 tsp and the worchestershire sauce to two drops. I stirred until thicken and poured over the steaks in the oven. Baked about 30 minutes and I agree with my husband they were great. Thanks for the recipe.
I made several changes to this recipe due to the comments of others. The recipe really turned out great. My brother, the very picky person he is said this is by far the best Salisbury Steak he has ever had. I put 2 Tbsp of the canned French Onion soup into the meat mixture and used 3/4 cup of fresh bread crumbs instead of dry. I also put 1/2 pkg Lipton Onion Soup mix and a teaspoon of Worcestershire directly into the meat along with 1/4 tsp of dry mustard. Used the rest of the ingredients for the meat mixture as in the recipe omitting the salt. For the gravy after browning, used the rest of the canned soup, only 1 Tbsp of ketchup, 1 Tbsp Worcestershire, 1/2 tsp dry mustard, 1/4 cup water, 1 beef bouillon cube (Knorr), and 1 small can mushrooms. I used cornstarch for thickening instead of flour. It didn't take much. This is an excellent basic recipe!
The patties themselves were delicious, but the gravy needed some work! Next time, I will modify the recipe a bit.
very very good fed 6 and only had 1 1/2 lb hamberger it was so good everyone was upset that there were not more.. its so so good
In some ways, I almost feel the single star rating is unfair. But this is a recipe in which one half is adequate, and the other I just didn't care for at all. As has been mentioned before, the steaks themselves turn out quite well. I made my own onion soup from scratch, as I do not use many canned foods. And the burgers were fantastic! The sauce however was too salty, and the ketchup flavour was too surreal and artificial. A simple red wine and onion gravy would have been much better, and later was in a second attempt. But I would not recommend the sauce.
This was very good and easy. My husband and kids loved it. I didn't like the texture but the flavor was right on.I will make this again.
I reviewed this dish 6 yrs ago and its still a keeper! I was glad to see it come up on the daily dish so I could print a new copy ...the 1st one is worn out. Make extra gravy is the only comment I have to add to the recipe..its so good you will want more!
This came out very tender and quite flavorful. It was fast, and the adults liked it, but the site of all of those onions turned the kids right off. I would make this again, but I would substitute a rehydrated package of dry onion soup mix. (In one cup water.) That way, I can add the onions to the meat mix, and leave them out of the gravy without losing flavor. Also, I would decrease the ketchup to 1/4 c. or so (too much tomato smell, kids thought it was meatloaf!) and add some beef broth or boullion.
I don't like to be a naysayer, but I expected much better based on the reviews to this recipe. We just weren't impressed. The sauce was too ketchup-y and other than that lacked any real flavor. Would have been much better with some kind of mushroom sauce. I think I'll just throw away the yucky sauce and break up the leftover meat into meat sauce or vegetable soup. Updated to add: I tried Rachael Ray's recipe on the Food Network site and it is wonderful. Try that one instead of this.
Just great. I love Salisbury Steak, and this one was one of my favorites. I used extra lean ground beef, and mixed it up very well (a meat grinder would work well), and made the patties as thin and oval as I could. I got just the texture I wanted.. a very lean yet tender and juicy patty. I didn't make any changes at all, and it was perfect! Thanks Kelly.
Made this SO many times, made it again tonite & just wanted to say again that its GREAT! I made a new change to it this time (previously I omitted the ketchup because its makes it to sweet for my taste. I've also always double the sauce) but this time I used crushed RITZ Crackers in place of the bread crumbs & OOOH LA LA were they even BETTER & so much more tender. Thanks again for this keeper!!!
My family loved these. I made exactly as recipe stated the first time but, reduced the ketchup on the second batch, because we preferred a more beefy flavor to the tomato taste. As others had suggested, I used a can of cream of mushroom and added a jar of mushrooms to the gravy. I used Italian bread crumbs for more flavor. Then I browned each side of the patties and put them casserole dish with the gravy on top. I baked them at 375 for approximately 45 minutes. Second batch will be the way I make these from now on. Soooo good. Thanks again.
I was pleased with the flavor of the meat of this recipe. Like others, I placed the patties in a casserole, covered with the gravy (I browned the flour with the drippings) and baked at 350 for about 40 min. Thanks Kelly!
I tried this recipe last night, it was delicious! I had previously made a Campbell's soup recipe which came out gummy and bland. My husband and I both thought this was 100% better. I used some suggestions from previous reviews: dry onion soup mix in the patties, sliced mushrooms and a splash of red wine in the sauce. Yes, I should have doubled the sauce (it's SO good!), will do that next time.
I made some pretty big changes to this but the result was so good I'm giving this base recipe 5 stars. I used about 2 1/2 lbs. ground beef and got 8 patties. I increased the amount of soup to 2/3 cup but kept all other measurements as written. For the gravy I mixed together the remaining French onion soup, one can of cream of mushroom soup, 1 cup beef broth and the remaining ingredients as stated but omitted the flour and worcestershire sauce. This gives you a decent amount of gravy to serve with rice or mashed potatoes. Everyone loved it.
This was so easy and very tasty. My one year old stayed at the table so he could help me eat my serving. I used dry onion soup mix and a beef bullion cube mixed with 1 1/3 cups of hot water to sub for the condensed french onion. A great addition to my "once a week" meals. Thanks!
I made this as the recipe states, minus the salt (there's plenty in the French onion soup!), and it was really good. Served with rice and Broccoli with Garlic Butter & Cashews from this website. Thanks, Kelly Berenger!
This recipe was good! My husband said that sauce was too "tangy" so I dont know if that was from the soup or the ketchup or what. We added fresh mushrooms to the sauce. We ended up making a double batch of the sauce. I liked it, it was very easy to make. I would probably make it again. Very easy!
I have to tell you, this is not what I expected. I have had alot of salisbury steak but I am not to sure what to say about this recipe. Not to be rude, but you may want to call this skillet meatloaf patties. I feel there was absolutely to much ketchup. Not much gravy and the gravy that it did make was more of a ketchup sauce, not a brown gravy at all. I will, however, say that it is a very simple recipe to prepare. I would though, rather spend more time preparing to have a better recipe.
Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy. Have made several times and ecah time perfect. Kids like it too, I serve over egg noodles.
after adjustments 5 stars. Leave out catusp. add worsteshire to meat{not in sauce} add can of cream of mushroom soup and 1 can evap millk to sauce and some beef stock till right consistancy. serve with mashed potatoes and italian green peas.
This was a hit with my husband and 20 month old daughter! I followed the recipe almost entirely, used cornstarch instead of flour...and follwed other reviewers advice and made extra gravy...using condense beefy mushroom soup. The meat was extra tasty, and while did fall apart a little, was still very moist and flavorful. If you are looking for some good old fashioned comfort food, try this with mashed potatoes and some broccoli...perfect fall/winter comfort food. Thanks Kelly for a terrific recipe!
Good recipe. Hubby had mixed feelings but I'm sure I'll prepare it again in the future. Do use a good ground beef, as other do have a tendency to be oily. Classic recipe. Thanks Kelly.
Good and easy! I like to stay as close to the recipe as possible, but sometimes change is inevitable. I didn't have the soup, so I made my own. Water, 2 beef bouillon cubes, and finely grated fresh onion (my family hates the texture of onion- so picky!). Let come to a boil and thicken with cornstarch. Worked great! I didn't have bread crumbs, so I pulverized some saltines. That did the trick. Also didn't have mustard powder (I'm seeing a trip to the grocery store in the near future?) so I used a full teaspoon of prepared mustard. Skipped the ketchup because I know my family wouldn't like that flavor. Used about a pound of meat and got four large steaks out of it. Tripled up on the gravy and added sauteed sliced mushrooms to serve over garlic mashed potatoes. Went over very well! Thanks for the recipe!
In my haste, I misread the french onion soup portion and thought it was dried french onion soup, so that is what I bought. I just added half the packet in the meat mixture and half in the sauce mixture and I had some sour cream on hand so I added about a cup (I tasted until I liked the flavor). What a great accident I made. It was very yummy, I will make again, but next time I'll add sauteed mushrooms.
I also have been making this for years. I found it in the the Taste of Home Recipe book. Best Salisbury Steak ever! I serve over egg noodles and double the sauce in the recipe.
Perfect as is! The sauce is delicious!
Easy comfort food here. I double the sauce and make mashed potatoes for a side.
I found this exact recipe over 3 years ago and have loved it every since. I've made it for friends and family and they all want the recipe. I usually double up on the 'sauce' because it's good on mashed potatoes!! Very simple!
You all make me seem talented. And by the way great reciepe. I liked it.
I read reviews and changed the recipe a little. I used 1 package of Lipton dry onion soup mix. I mixed 1 tablespoon of the dry soup mix and 1/3 cup of water in the meat mixture. I browned the patties on the stove. I mixed the remainder of the onion soup mix with 1 cup of water and 1 can of cream of mushroom soup. I put the patties in a casserole dish and topped with gravy mixture. I baked in oven for 30 minutes. This was fantastic. I served with mashed potatoes. There was enough gravy for the patties and potatoes. This was very easy and quick to make.
my family like it.
I'm giving this a five, because I took the advice of a reviewer back in January. As per the reviewer I used Lipton onion and mushroon soup mix instead of the canned onion soup(which I do not like). I flavored the patties like a cross between meatloaf and meatballs. I added worch. sauce and about two Tbs. of ketchup to the meat along with the egg, breadcrumbs and a half a packet of the soup mix. Prepared the gravy with the remaining packet and a half of the soup mix. Once the patties were browned I drained the fat and let the meat simmer with the gravy and added browned mushroons. This meal came together in about 30 minutes and hubby said I have to make it more often. Now I keep the soup mix on hand for a quick and yummy meal.
We loved this recipe, Kelly. To the meat mixture, I added a touch of A-1, a bit of garlic powder and an extra egg. To the sauce, I added a cup of prepared brown gravy mix and a couple Tbsp. butter. Served with sauteed mushrooms and onions. We'll be loving this one forever, and thanks.
This salisbury steak is very good. I used a packet of dry onion soup and a can of cream of mushroom and no ketchup. Hubby said make this again.
I followed this recipe exactly and was not disappointed. It is wonderfully easy and oh, so good! I've made it twice since downloading it and it will be among my very favorites.
The recipe was great - I've always thought of Salisbury Steak as a tv dinner - not something I wanted to replicate at home. How wrong was I! Very tender & full of flavor. I did make a few changes - mostly as I wasn't able to fit all 6 patties in a skillet. Ingredients changed/added: I used a packet of French onion soup and added 12 oz. of water.; Italian breadcumbs in the patties, a package of fresh mushrooms, and a can of cream of mushroom soup. I browned the patties in a skillet and then transferred to a baking dish coated in cooking spray. I drained the grease from the skillet and added the mushrooms to the pan to brown a bit. I then added the ingredients as listed for the sauce with the addition of a can of cream of mushroom soup, whisked it all together, and let the sauce come up to a bubble. I poured it over the patties in the baking dish, covered with foil, and let the dish finish cooking in a 325 degree oven for 35-40 minutes.
I did not have a can of french onion soup, so I used a package of onion soup mix, and made the correct amount with that. This is one of our family favorites. We love the gravy on mashed potatoes
Pretty tasty, easy to make.
My Family Loved this Recipe !! I changed it just a bit by Doubling the recipe than adding Button mushrooms and black pepper to the gravy/sauce.
This is now one of my favorite meals! I did do a few things differnt though. When making the patties I only used 1/2 can of the french onion soup because the first batch was a bit oniony & instead of bread crumps I used 1 cup of crushed ritz crackers. Using 1 cup helped the patties to stay together better. I browed the patties on both sides n then put them in a casserole dish. I then sauteed fresh mushrooms and sliced onions with real marsala wine in the same pan as I cooked the patties in and put them on top of the steaks. For the gravy I used the rest of the can of French Onion Soup, 1 can of cream of mushroom, 1 Tbl Worcesterhire, 1/2 tea mustard powder, a packet of lipton golden mushroom & onion soup and followed the directions for the gravy on the side & because of the strong onion tates I added a jar of Heinz Beef gravy. I poured everyhing on top of the patties and baked them in the oven at 350 for about 45 mins to an hr.
What a great comfy dinner recipe! Served with mixed vegetables and sweet Hawaiian Rolls.
We made this recipe last night and it was WONDERFUL! I substituted the can of condensed French Onion soup with a dry mix packet. Also, I added a can of beef broth to the sauce mix and an extra tablespoon of flour. It made the perfect gravy.
Was a very good recipe, however I did change a few things. In the hamburger mixture I used a package of dry onion soup mix, a squirt of ketchup, egg and 1/4 cup bread crumbs. In the sauce mix I used a whole can of condensed french onion soup, half can of beef broth, 1 Tablespoon of cornstarch, squirt of ketchup instead of 1/4 cup, dash of worcestershire sauce, and I added some thyme and parsley. However, next time I will omit the ketchup and the worcestershire. It would be better with a pure beef taste instead of the vinegar in the ketchup and worcestershire.
I omited the tom. paste and catsup like some people used. I made a plain brown gravy w/ sliced onion and mushrooms. Thank You again
The steak itself was not a good consistency and the gravy was just not good to us. I am glad that I tasted the gravy before I put it over the Salisbury steak. I ended up making brown gravy from dry mix and added a can of French Onion Soup to it. The meat needs more seasoning.
I'm having a hard time rating this one because my children are soooo incredibly picky (hubby is out of town on buisness) and needless to say they just picked at it. Sooo, well I can honestly say that my Mom's recipe is much tastier than this, BUT I didn't think that this was bad tasting either. I think that she uses cream of mushroom instead of the french onion (which is why I think that it wasn't great), and splashes it with gravy master (now I'm going to have to hit her up to make me some ;). Thanks Kelly!
I made the recipe as written the first time. The second time, I made some simple changes which improved it greatly. First, after frying the steaks, I sauted 8 oz of fresh mushrooms and a sliced onion in the same pan. For the sauce, I omitted the ketchup and replaced it with 1/2 a can of campbell's golden mushroom soup. I served the steaks with smashed potatoes. The steaks tasted even better the next day. Thank you Kelly for a great base recipe!
This turned out wonderful after making a few alterations - To the sauce mixture, I added a splash of red wine, a tablespoon of dijon mustard, disolved a buillion cube in ½ cup hot water and omitted the ketchup. To the meat mixture, I doubled the breadcrumbs, seasoned the meat with garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper, added chopped garlic, omitted the salt. I browned the beef patties in a skillet and placed them in a baking dish, poured the sauce and baked in a 350 degree oven covered for 30-35 minutes until done.
Fantastic! I made this for my husband and bro-in-law. They wanted more. They said 10 stars. I made an extra batch of sauce which I recommend. Made with mashed potatoes and mixed veg and dinner rolls. We were all wanting seconds. My 2 year old also like it.
Yummy! I used the steak from this recipe and the gravy from "scrumptious salisbury steak with mushroom gravy" from this site. Did have a bit of a problem with the patties falling apart, though. I think I used beef with too much fat and the patties almost ended up steaming in the juices that came out while browning. Next time I'll definitely use ground sirloin (what I always use, but they were out at the store.) or maybe even ground buffalo. Really tasty!!
How wonderful to run into this recipe here - I've been making this exact recipe for years! Hand written recipe cards and recipe box received as a wedding present 9 years ago, this was the best one of the lot. The card said it was a LA Times recipe. Anyway,we eat this reguarly, I've given out the recipe several times over the years too. For those who say they don't hold well or break up - I can't use the egg because my husband is allergic, so I make the patties thick and don't press them in the pan. They only get moved when I turn them over. And I put a lid on the pan for the 20 minutes - helps cook thick patties all the way through, plus keeps in moisture so you get more sauce, which is great over mashed potatoes!
I made this tonight and it was delicious. I did make some revisions but I think it would be good without them. I doubled the sauce by using the remainder of the onion soup and 1 can of cream of mushroom soup. Then doubled the rest of the ingredients except the worsteshire sauce. Instead of the water I used beef broth. I also sauteed 8 oz. of sliced mushrooms before frying the meat patties. Absolutely delicious served over rice (for DH) and mashed potatoes for me!
Husband liked.. Son did not.. I thought it was ok.. would definitely make changes as the others have suggested..
Husband thought it tasted like meatloaf. This was the first dinner he ever asked me to not make again. I didn't think it was that bad, but when I tried to reheat it was HORRIBLE!I used some of the suggestions but I still wasn't impressed. Thanks anyway!
This is a super recipe! Very easy and quick. Great for a weeknight supper when you don't have much time. The patties cook up very quickly, and then while they simmer in gravy you can prepare a couple of simple side dishes. We loved it! This is also a perfect recipe for doubling: make twice as much, then put half in the freezer. It freezes very well, and when needed, you can just pull out of the freezer, heat, and serve. The recipe is also very forgiving: You don't have to measure everything exactly, just eyeball it. If you have any fresh herbs on hand, sprinkle a bit on top for garnish or stir into the gravy. Minced parsley or oregano work nicely. Paired with a heaping helping of mashed potatoes, this is just the ticket when you are in the mood for comfort food!
the steaks themselves were 5 stars, the only thing I added was some more chopped onion, per family taste. the gravy however was 2 stars, edible at best. the steaks themselves were so good I made them again as mini meatloaves and everyone still raved. the gravy, never again.
Awesome recipe. I made it exactly as written except for the salt-didn't add any and used prepared mustard as that is all I had. The first time I made it, I browned the patties as written, but since then I just form the patties, put them in a baking dish, pour the sauce and throw it in the oven. It comes out great every time. I usually double recipe and make extra sauce if I can. Love this recipe and so does my hubby, daughter and sister. :)
This turned out really well, and easy to make too! Serious fans of Salisbury steak said that this is the best they ever had. Only change I made was doubled the gravy. I will definitely make this again, thanks!
These were really tasty. I only had 1 lb of gb but made the same amount of gravy. My husband said these were just as good as my normal Salisbury steaks, but these were much easier, so I think I have a new recipe!
This is absolutely wonderful! I usually double the sauce just because I pour the sauce over egg noodles. My picky 7 year old will have second helpings of this!!! It's definitely worth trying...thank you for this delicious recipe!
I loved this! I had a serious craving for this childhood favorite and was quite pleased. I did have to change it according to what i had on hand. In place of the cond. soup I used Dry Onion Soup mix with 1 cup of water. And since I did't have the cond. soup I couldn't make the sauce. I ended up using a packet of brown gravy mix(prepared as directed om the mix)It was SO good and I KNOW I'll be making this again!
Excellent...Moist and tender. I made extra gravy as well. Also, I added a packet of Lipton Beefy Onion to the gravy and a packet to the ground beef. I used Progresso French Onion instead of concentrate...so no water needed. Will make again for sure.
5 stars are NOT enough!!!! I do not usually care for salisbury steak but my family likes it. For once I actually loved it, too!!! This was great. The only change I made was I added some jarred, sliced mushrooms towards the end of cooking. DELICIOUS
Everyone loved these! They all told me to make sure I give this a 5 =). I have a habit of "tweaking" recipes to our liking and this was no exception. I doubled the recipe and added some sausage to it as well. After browning the patties, I added 1/2 cup of water to the pan and scraped up all the bits so it wouldn't be wasted and that liquid was added to the sauce (instead of plain h20). I also doubled the sauce and added a can of cream of mushroom soup so we'd have more gravy and left the flour out since the soup thickened the sauce. I then layered non-stick aluminum foil to a casserole dish and baked the patties covered in the sauce at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. No dirty dishes for me! Washed everything while patties were baking. Thanks!
I absolutly love these burgers. However we did not care much at all for the sauce that accompanies this recipe. We just make a brown gravy to pour over it and simmer it in instead.
I just made this for dinner and both of my sons (5 yrs and 10 yrs) asked for seconds. I don't ever remember them asking for that before. My husband loved it as well.
Very good but a little salty for my taste. I left out the salt since I felt like it was going to be too salty and I'm glad I did. I also added 2 Tbs half and half since I had it in my fridge. The half and half made for a nice creamy sauce. I will make this again. My husband liked it a lot. It was really easy and didn't take much time!
yuck, this was one of the worst things i have ever eaten. anyone who liked this must have enjoyed eating the chalk at school.
Don't put worchestershire in the gravy,put it in the meat. It makes the gravy too salty.
I made this for supper last night. I followed the recipe except I omitted the salt. My husband liked it so much he ate three steaks, a guest who popped in for supper had two, and I had one. So much for planned leftovers!!!! This is yummy and I will make it again, but maybe I'd better double it!!!!!
This was Excellent!!! I used a can of beef broth instead of the french onion soup and mixed in some more flour and water and a small amount of beef boullion, The gravy turned out nice and thick and was very tasty!! My family really enjoyed it!!
Comes out PERFECT every single time!!! I originally found this in the Taste of Home cookbook but wanted to add it to my recipe box HERE just in case! The kids gobble these up everytime! I've made the patties ahead of time and frozen them for future use and they still come out awesome!
Even a 39 yr old biker dad can make this excellent recipe. Family and I loved it. I used 2-1/2 lbs ground beef mixed 1-1/2 packs liptons onion soup mix and other ingredients. I cheated with the gravy and used a jar of Heinz homestyle beef gray and another jar of mushroom gravy. I should have added one more jar of gravy though, gravy was a tad short when adding mashed taters to the meal. Used 2 eggs instead of one. Cut the ketchup down to a lil under a 1/4 cup. Had no mustard powder so used regular old liquid mustard. Garlic went nice in the gravy also. Also took advice of baking till brown in oven, worked great, and none fell apart. An A+ keeper. thanks for the tasty recipe.
This is a great recipe exactly as written. It needs no tweaking and, if made properly, there is plenty of gravy for the patties and for mashed potatoes. If the gravy is too thick for your liking, simply add a little water. I will be adding this to the regular fall/winter rotation. Great comfort food.
I've been making these for years using beef broth for the gravy. I much prefer the onion soup, who knew? I followed the ingredient list, however I "cooked" the flour in the remaining beef drippings after I drained most of it, then added the liquids. Easier to incorporate the flour without lumps. Kudos Kelly!
I make this as a "special dinner" for my 2 grand daughters! The really love the "real" Salisbury Steak
I LOVE this recipe just the way it is! I saute mushrooms and onions to serve on top. My grandparents ask for them every time I visit. Thank you for sharing!!
This recipe is great as is. My husband and I absolutely love these Salisbury steaks. I wouldn’t change a thing and it’s so easy to make. People shouldn’t rate a recipe that they altered, it makes reading the reviews tedious and annoying.
I'm only giving this 4 stars even though I changed the recipe quite a bit, I didn't like the ketchup in the recipe. I doubled the gravy using one can of French onion and 1 can of golden mushroom soup, doubled all of the other gravy ingredients except the ketchup (I omitted the flour). I followed another reviewer's suggestion and browned the patties on both sides then transferred them to a 13 x 9 pan and poured the gravy ingredients on top. I also sliced one small yellow onion and put on top of the patties. I covered the pan with foil and baked at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. Next time I will substitute tomato sauce for the ketchup or leave it out completely.
