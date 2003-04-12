Salisbury Steak

These were great with a few changes. I used closer to 2 ½ lbs of ground beef. Added almost a half a can of the French onion soup. Still added one egg, used seasoned bread crumbs instead of plain, more than a ½ a cup just enough to get my meat from being to watery. I added no salt to this and ½ teaspoon of pepper. I put this meat mixture in a container and in the fridge for an hour. I think this helped to combine the flavors. Then I shaped these into elongated patties about a half an inch thick or more. Then I put 2 tablespoons of butter into a pan on medium heat and brown the patties. My patties did not fall apart. I took out the patties and whisked in almost a ¼ cup of flour to the butter. This helped me get a thick sauce then added one and a half a can of French onion soup. You don’t need to add the other whole can of French onion soup but this makes lots of gravy for mashed potatoes. I added 1 squirt of mustard ¼ cup of Worcestershire sauce and 2 squirts of ketchup and half a cup of water or so. I let this boil for 2-3 minutes to thicken up then add my patties into the sauce and lower the heat to medium low for about 15-20 minutes covered. I don’t measure anything or time anything but I’ve made this several times and it comes out wonderful. The meat comes out very moist I will make meatballs next as an appetizer or even a meatloaf would excellent. My boyfriend and his family love it and there are never leftovers. Hope this helps.