Salisbury Steak

This recipe has been in my family for years. It's easy to cook, but tastes like it took hours to make! I usually make enough extra sauce to pour over mashed potatoes. YUM!

By Kelly Berenger

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together 1/3 cup condensed French onion soup with ground beef, bread crumbs, egg, salt and black pepper. Shape into 6 oval patties.

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown both sides of patties. Pour off excess fat.

  • In a small bowl, blend flour and remaining soup until smooth. Mix in ketchup, water, Worcestershire sauce and mustard powder. Pour over meat in skillet. Cover, and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 127.5mg; sodium 818.3mg. Full Nutrition
