Glazed Corned Beef with Lentils

First the brisket is simmered for several hours, and then it is baked with a honey mustard glaze. While the brisket is baking, make the lentils using the boiling liquid from the brisket. Making the lentils is optional with this recipe, but I do strongly recommend them. Try this with good beer and rye bread.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2002
This recipe is AMAZING! This was my first attempt with cooking corned beef and I couldn't have asked for a better recipe. It is just the right touch for a great St. Patrick's Day Meal. We had friends over and everyone raved over the meal - this will definitely be made year-round, not just for St. Pat's Day. Timesaver Tip: I ended up slowcooking this in my crockpot during the day instead of on the stove and ended up with very tender meat and plenty of free time to run errands during the day instead of watching the stove. Right before my guests arrived, I baked the glazed brisket and made the lentils on the stove. So tasty and so easy!
This recipe is AMAZING! This was my first attempt with cooking corned beef and I couldn't have asked for a better recipe. It is just the right touch for a great St. Patrick's Day Meal. We had friends over and everyone raved over the meal - this will definitely be made year-round, not just for St. Pat's Day. Timesaver Tip: I ended up slowcooking this in my crockpot during the day instead of on the stove and ended up with very tender meat and plenty of free time to run errands during the day instead of watching the stove. Right before my guests arrived, I baked the glazed brisket and made the lentils on the stove. So tasty and so easy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2002
I really liked this recipe. My whole family loved it. The only thing I would do different is to spray Pam cooking spray in the bottom of the pan I bake the corned beef in because the sauce burns on to the pan. Also I would not cook it for 40 minutes in the oven at the most 30. But my family loved it and I will hold on to this recipe.
The flavor was really good. A nice change from the traditional corned beef and cabbage. I followed another users tip to slice the corned beef before glazing and baking it. I would not do that again because it was a bit dry. Next time I make this I will not put it on a rack and I will cover the baking dish with foil. I would definately recommend trying this recipe.
I love Corn Beef. Why do I only fix it once a year? This recipe was good and is suitable for guest and family alike. I believe I overcooked the brisket, as it was dry after roasting, but the glaze was perfect and the lentils were good company. My lentils were a bit salty, and I would probably dilute the broth mixture next time. Also, I added carrots and onions to my lentils for flavor and color.
Delish!! We LOVE corned beef at our house, and this recipe just raised the bar!! My family raved for days about this dish, and I have made it for family and company, with the same fantastic reaction! Goood recipe, many thanks!!
This is soooo good. I have been making a difference glazed corned beef for years now, and I had bought several corned beefs when they were on sale on St Patricks day. We like our other recipe so much that I never make a different one. I am so glad I decided to finally try something new. Definately make the lentils, they are delicious with the meat. I lined my baking pan with foil, and used the chili sauce in the lentils. I never would have thought the two would pair so well together. Definately a keeper.
This was a good corned beef recipe. I followed exactly as written and next time would only make minor changes: double the glaze as you need more to really coat the meat and halve the lentils as you end up with far more then can be eaten with a 4 # brisket. Otherwise it turned out nicely - not too dry.
This tasted really good, but I had issues. I followed the recipe, even though my roast was only 2.12 pounds (which I'm sure was some of the problem). My roast was pre marinaded in the pickling spices, so I omitted them and just dumped the juices from the meat into the pot. I also couldn't resist adding cabbage to the pot, because I love corned beef and cabbage. I figured I'd add it to the lentils later (which I didn't end up doing, I just ate the yummy cabbage!). My lentils are STILL cooking as I type. I used the brown kind since that's what was at my grocery store, but different kinds of lentils cook up differently, so I don't know what would be best. I also had to add ALL the broth to my ONE CUP of lentils-which makes a TON! I included the carrot and some of the onion to my lentils and then mashed it in. The lentils taste great, but they're taking a real long time to cook. I will make this again, but I'll try and tweak the cooking times so I have a moist roast. This was also my first time making corned beef, so I'm giving some credit to the recipe since I'm inexperienced.
This was a great recipe! We especially liked the glaze. I used 2 Tbsp. honey mustard and 1 Tbsp. of the other. Cooked the beef in a crock pot for about 4 hrs. It was hard to tell if it was done, but after 30 min. in the oven tasted done. Not extremely tender, but good taste. I would afford more time if planning on using a crock pot. Sliced meat thinly after baking and drizzled glazed in pan over. Added potatoes and cabbage. Cubed and cooked all in the crock pot. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing!
Excellent corned beef. Tender, succulent. Beware the lentils though, it makes a LOT. (lol) I mixed in the carrots from the broth to the cooked lentils and was good. You'll love the glaze. :o) Baked flat in pan, no rack.
This is the ONLY corned beef I will make, it's great, tastes more like a roast than silverside. I made up my own spices and cut vegies up into smaller pieces. The meat was very moist. I made roast potatoes to go w/the meat.
The corned beef is to-die-4!! The lentils are also very good however I need to cok a little while longer than called for and I ended up adding more broth to them as they were starting to dry out. Thanks!!
I have made this recipes every year for the last 3 years and every time I get lots of compliments. I am not a fan of lentils so after I remove the beef from the broth I dump in potatoes and carrots to cook and when they're close to done I add a quartered cabbage. This year I added a can of beer to the broth just to make it a little more interesting and it did just that.
This is always my New Year's Day corned beef recipe. I've honestly made it both following with the "extras" in the boiled beef, and just boiling the beef in water, and don't notice much difference ... it's the glazing that makes this perfect! My grown kids love this, and would be happy to come home and eat it weekly! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This was pretty good. The glaze for the meat was really good and I would love to try it on ham as well. My meat was dry, mainly because the timing was way off the way this recipe is written. I needed way more time for the lentils to cook so my meat dried out. Cooking the lentils in the meat water was genius but I needed way more than 3 cups of water! I kept adding water to keep those lentils cooking. Also, BEWARE re the chile sauce. I used less than a quarter cup of Hunan Red Chile sauce and OMG the lentils are HOT. I'd suggesting using an 1/8 to start with. The lentil yield is great, and I'm looking forward to mixing the leftovers with fresh hot rice and kielbasa for tomorrow's dinner. Anyway, even with the dried out meat and slightly undercooked lentils I gave this recipe as written 4 stars. Next time I make it, knowing what I do, it'll be a 5 star meal!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2001
Very tasty - I served it to my extended family of 10 and everyone enjoyed it. Most had not had a glazed corned beef before and all said it made a big difference in taste.
I made this for dinner tonight and it was a hit! My family loved the glaze and the corned beef turned out really tender. It was still frozen when I started cooking it, so that probably helped with the over-cooking problem that some people had. And I also put water in my pan for the drippings, so no smoke alarm. :) Thanks for the great recipe!
i made this dish for an early st. patrick's day dinner. we thought the corned beef tasted good but it wasn't anything to write home about. i also made the lentils using heinz chili sauce (bennett's is better but my store was sold out) & we felt the same way about them. here's a tip for new cooks: many beef briskets conveniently contain a small packet of pickling spices inside the wrap. thanks anyway karena.
I made this instead of the traditional cabbage and my husband was hesitant at first. However, it has only been a week and already he wants me to make it again. Delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2003
Yum! I loved this recipe and will definately make it again and again! Next time I will remember to add some water to the baking dish BEFORE my smoke alarm goes off though. Sugar & Honey don't smell very good when they drip of the meat and burn in the pan. lol
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2001
I have made this recipe several times and the corned beef is outstanding. For speed you can precook either conventionally or in the crockpot & go to step 3 the next day .
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2003
I only made the lentils form this recipe becasue my butcher already spices the corned beef so I just boiled it and used the juice for the lentils. They were so good, and my husband and baby loved them!
Gluten free and fabulous! Great alternative for those who can't or won't boil the meat in beer, this makes up for that loss of flavor. There were NO left overs. The fat rendered down and melted in your mouth. Just yummy. Reduced the amount of chile, I used siraca and only 2 tablespoons. Also served with colcanon which was ok, but I prefer the boiled potato and cabbage in the meat pot- true Irish one pot. You should makes this corned beef exactly as directed the recipe is BAZINGA!
I had never prepared corned beef, but decided to try this one for St. Patrick's Day. Everyone loved it. It was so tender and delicious, I won't wait until next St. Patrick's Day to do again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2000
Prior to glazing the corned beef I sliced it first and then glazed it. This insured each piece was glazed. Really Good!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2001
This is delicious. The kids really liked the beef. Also good with sticky rice cooked in the water the meat was cooked in.
Isthat Onsale
Rating: 4 stars
03/05/2015
This was a 4.5 for me. I made as written but mistakenly put the chili sauce in the glaze instead of the lentils. Best mistake ever! The glaze was really good but a tad too sweet for me. As suggested by another reader, I didn't rack the meat but glazed it and covered with foil and baked at 325 for 40 minutes, glazing again after 20 minutes. The meat was tender and flavorful. I only made 1 cup of lentils and that was plenty. The brisket liqueur with the veggies were great when added to the lentils.
I had no idea corned beef could taste so good! It was so popular that I'm definitely fixing it again. I did not (and will not) alter this recipe! I do highly recommend adding the chili sauce to the lentils -- what a great difference that makes! Bon apetite!
I did not get the chance to try the lentils, but when my husband and I do our monthly corned beef, this recipe is the way that we go. Loved the glaze. No changes to the recipe (for glaze). Now I just have to work up the nerve to try lentils.
Absolutely delicious, corned beef is very tender and lentils go very well with this recipe. I make roasted Brussels sprouts to complete the meal. A few tips; cover the lentils when you are simmering, and they should cook in 30-40 mins. I use hold the amount for the lentils, as you yield a lot, 1 cup is enough. I also cover the corn beef with tinfoil the first 20 mins of baking.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.