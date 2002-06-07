Glazed Corned Beef with Lentils

This tasted really good, but I had issues. I followed the recipe, even though my roast was only 2.12 pounds (which I'm sure was some of the problem). My roast was pre marinaded in the pickling spices, so I omitted them and just dumped the juices from the meat into the pot. I also couldn't resist adding cabbage to the pot, because I love corned beef and cabbage. I figured I'd add it to the lentils later (which I didn't end up doing, I just ate the yummy cabbage!). My lentils are STILL cooking as I type. I used the brown kind since that's what was at my grocery store, but different kinds of lentils cook up differently, so I don't know what would be best. I also had to add ALL the broth to my ONE CUP of lentils-which makes a TON! I included the carrot and some of the onion to my lentils and then mashed it in. The lentils taste great, but they're taking a real long time to cook. I will make this again, but I'll try and tweak the cooking times so I have a moist roast. This was also my first time making corned beef, so I'm giving some credit to the recipe since I'm inexperienced.