Glazed Corned Beef with Lentils

First the brisket is simmered for several hours, and then it is baked with a honey mustard glaze. While the brisket is baking, make the lentils using the boiling liquid from the brisket. Making the lentils is optional with this recipe, but I do strongly recommend them. Try this with good beer and rye bread.

Recipe by Karena

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Tie pickling spice in a square of cheesecloth. In a large stew pot, combine water, brisket, whole vegetables, garlic, and pickling spices. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 3 hours.

  • Place a cooking rack in a shallow baking dish or pan. Remove brisket from cooking liquid, and place fat side up on rack. Reserve cooking liquid. Mix together brown sugar, ginger, mustard, and honey. Spoon glaze over meat.

  • Bake, uncovered, in a preheated oven at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the lentils. In a medium saucepan, combine 3 cups cooking liquid from the brisket, and chili sauce. Bring to a boil. Add lentils, return to a boil, and reduce heat to simmer. Continue cooking for 30 to 40 minutes, or until lentils are tender. Sprinkle with parsley, and serve with brisket.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
652 calories; protein 42g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 30.9g; cholesterol 156.8mg; sodium 1978.7mg. Full Nutrition
