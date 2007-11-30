Grandma Flo's Shipwreck

3.7
77 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 32
  • 3 9
  • 2 9
  • 1 4

You can't go wrong with meat and potatoes, and this recipe combines them in one dish. The recipe was given to my husband by a friend at work who brought it for lunch often. I usually double it for my family; my husband works in a giant tire factory, and has an appetite to match. The smell makes it hard to wait for it to finish baking.

Recipe by Sue

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart casserole dish.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange potatoes in the bottom of the casserole dish. Crumble ground beef over potatoes, and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and ground black pepper. Spread onions over meat, and then beans. Pour undiluted soup over everything. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover.

  • Bake for 30 minutes. Remove cover, and continue baking for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
668 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 66.1g; fat 31.9g; cholesterol 96.5mg; sodium 1321.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022