Grandma Flo's Shipwreck

You can't go wrong with meat and potatoes, and this recipe combines them in one dish. The recipe was given to my husband by a friend at work who brought it for lunch often. I usually double it for my family; my husband works in a giant tire factory, and has an appetite to match. The smell makes it hard to wait for it to finish baking.
TRY THIS: For those who found the results a bit dry or lacking a bit of "umph", consider using a can of plain BAKED BEANS rather than the kidney beans. That's how my mom makes it, and it really juices up the dish and rounds out the flavor. I would also recommend seasoning the potatoes and meat a little, but the beauty of this recipe should definitely remain in its simplicity.
FOR EVERY CAN OF TOMATO SOUP YOU PUT IN THIS RECIPE YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO PUT A CAN OF WATER IN! No wonder there is so many complaints of this being dry. Onions should be chopped so you get onions in every bite. My mom has made this since I was a little girl. It is delicious, when made correctly. You can put whatever seasoningss you prefer, pepper, Lawry's garlic salt. It is cheap, tasty, and easty to make! I layer this recipe then I stir it up once I get it in the pan. This is truly awesome!
01/16/2003
While I thought this was pretty good, my husband LOVED it. He said it was surprisingly good because it doesn't look all that appetizing. The clincher for me is that it is such an easy recipe to put together (and likely have all ingredients on hand). I did brown ground beef first and baked only 50 minutes total. I also added some garlic salt to cooked beef (potato layer definately needs to be salted on its own) and shredded cheddar on top after it was done--just put back in oven long enough to melt cheese.
12/23/2004
This is an excellent recipe, and very versatile. My only suggestions are: 1.Spice the meat while you are browning it, and 2.Use two cans of tomato soup. One can just cannot cover everything. My family loves this recipe and we enjoy any leftovers (I make more so there can be leftovers).
From reading all the other reviews I knew I'd have to make several changes to what appears to be a bland and fairly dry casserole. Once I did that it was a FANTASTIC recipe for a quick dinner that holds well in the refrigerator. It came out as a cross between chili and stew that my husband fell in love with. I made these additions/changes... I pre-cooked the ground beef with additional onion and seasonings. I cubed the potatoes, coarse-chopped the onion (using a large one), added 1/2 t. Penzeys bay leaf seasoning, 1 t. Morton's Natures Season, one rounded tablespoon of jarred minced garlic in liquid (the type from the produce dept.) and 2 8-ounce cans of tomato sauce. I also mixed everything instead of layering so the flavors would blend. I used a 3-quart casserole and baked it covered for 75 minutes. I then uncovered it, topped it with 4 oz. of shredded cheese and baked for an additional 10-15 minutes.
The recipe made as-is would probably be pretty plain and salty. However, on the advice of reviewers, I made some changes. I did around 22 oz. of spaghetti sauce instead of tomato soup, I reduced the salt to 1/2 tsp total and that was fine. I browned the meat first because I did not want all that grease in my meal, and I spiced the meat with white pepper, oregano and thyme while browning. I cooked it covered for one hour and only 20 minutes uncovered because I was using red potatoes and they cook faster. Overall, this was a lot better than I thought it was going to be, and even though it takes awhile to cook, it was pretty easy.
I was in the mood for an easy "homey" meal and this did the trick. I also browned the meat first and baked it for an hour. I also added some spaghetti sauce on top because we always like extra sauce. Everyone enjoyed this one! Thanks Sue!
I've made this for years with a bit of variation. Brown the ground beef with seasonings. Place in casserole. Layer 2..thinly sliced onions Layer 3..1 can of pork and beans Sprinkle with a couple tbsp. brown sugar Pour 1 can tomato soup mixed with 1/2 can of water over all. Bake the same as in recipe above only at 350 degrees F
i really like this recipe as does my family - hubby, teen, picky little girl and all. I've made it a few times and I always brown the meat first with spices. If you like a lot of sauce, plan on using 2 cans of tomato soup. Recipe needs plenty of salt, and the soup/beans will dry out if you uncover it as directed. Plan on cooking it the FULL time, or a little over
I made this simply for the fact that I had little in the house to work with and I had everythign for this. I was actually pleasently surprised with the result. I browned the meat ahead of time, added lots of garlic and other spices, and used tomato sauce instead of soup. It was really good with cheddar cheese melted on top. Great for when you want a hot meal but aren't in the mood to mess around in the kitchen all night. Will probably make this again.
I was surprised at how good this recipe is. I wasn't sure if you're supposed to brown the beef first so I did, along with some minced garlic. Otherwise followed the recipe exactly. It was slightly on the dry side but not terribly so. I didn't have time to read any of the reviews first, but having read them after the fact, I will try what other people have done, such as possibly using baked beans instead, adding more spices to the beef, and keeping it covered for 1 hr instead of the 30 min. 5 stars though for simplicity...gotta love that!
With some changes, this was a 5 star recipe. I boiled the sliced potatoes before putting them into the casserole dish. This BY FAR minimized baking time. Instead of kidney beans I used a 28 oz. can of baked beans. Also used a package of kielbasa sliced into coins instead of ground beef. It comes precooked, so you dont have to worry about raw meat being cooked all the way through. Bake for about 30-40 minutes until bubbly. Very good!! Everyone had seconds and thirds.
This was a good basic recipe, I made a few adjustments...I browned the ground beef with onion and seasoning. I added half a can of water to the tomato soup as well as a tablespoon of brown sugar and some chili powder. Baked covered for 45 minutes, added lots of shredded cheese to the top and baked another 30 minutes uncovered. This is similar to a baked potato with chili on top so some of us added some sour cream!
This was good! I was a little leery at first, but it was very good. I thought I had kidney beans but of course I didnt, so I used corn...figured they were close LOL! Anyway, it was very good. My husband calls it "Chili with potatoes". 2 of his favorite things. I also topped with cheddar cheese and baked an additional 15 minutes so it would brown nicely. This was a nice change for the ground beef blues!
Just like my mom used to make. Only I substituted pork n beans in place of kidney beans. That's what my mom would use. Plus, and I can't stress this enough, DO NOT pre-cook the meat. Put it in raw and the juices and fat that will render from the meat will be enough juice to make this casserole yummy. I chop up the onions so you get a bit of onion w every bite. Plus I sprinkle a little garlic powder over the onion layer for more flavor. Last 10 minutes of cooking I sprinkle a layer of extra sharp chedder. Meat, beans, potatoes, and cheese...yum! Can't go wrong.
This recipe is a bit plain, but it is good and very easy to make. The husband does not generally remember the names of any recipe I cook, but he knows this one and becomes a very happy camper when I tell him we are having it for dinner. Thanks for sharing :)
I will try this recipe, but I wanted to make a suggestion for those of you who think it's bland. I make a very similar pot pie recipe with a can of beans, pound of hamburger, can of tomato soup, but it also has garlic salt, oregano and a T. of sugar. We love it and my husband likes his food well seasoned. Maybe that would give it that little extra zip.
I made this as is. I believe in rating a recipe, not rating my "fix" of a recipe. It was nothing exciting, bordering on boring. One thing, though, is that it is super easy because almost nothing needs done ahead except slicing potatoes (and I almost never peel them first). It might be a good basis to use to create some other things, but in and of itself, it's boring.
This is very yummy. I took suggestions from other reviews- I seasoned and browned the ground beef. I also sauteed the onions with the beef. I then put the kidney beans and the soup in with the meat. I layered the potatoes with the meat/soup mixture. I baked it covered for 1 hour and then uncovered it and sprinkled shredded cheddar/jack cheese blend over the top. The potatoes were overdone so, next time I won't cook it as long. The dish is really tasty and I will definately make it again.
I don't get it, I followed the recipe exactly, but mine was awful. It came out really dry and none of the flavors of the layers mingled, we all voted to toss this and have a sandwich instead. I was very disappointed as it all sounded as if it would very delicious and so simple. Yuck! Sorry :(
I, myself, like more zest and flavor in my cooking, but my family LOVED this meal. I did add some garlic to the hamburger and some cheese on top. My husbands a real meat and potatoes kind of guy and he went on and on about how good this was.
The recipe turned out rather bland. And it needed perhaps a bit more sauce than it had. I added cheese and a bit of garlic to the meat seasoning, but the potatoes needed more seasoning as well. I probably wouldn't make it again.
09/28/2001
This was a great "catch-all" hotdish. Perfect for when you feel you don't have anything in the cupboards. I did add the cheddar cheese and used yukon gold potatoes. The dish had plenty of flavor. Mmmmm-mmm.
06/26/2005
Family hit! I did brown the beef down with garlic, oregeno and basil and then cooked the dish for 1/2 hour or so. It does need to be stirred up half way through to fully cook the potatoes, though. Thank you!
Very good! I used ground turkey, which I browned and seasoned, and cubed potatoes which I had already cut but not used for another meal. I used a whole jar of plain spaghetti sauce since I like things saucy. I also seasoned the sauce before pouring it on. We sprinkled each serving with cheese. This recipe will definitely make it into our regular rotation. Maybe next time I will add fresh or canned tomatoes.
This was really good, needs some doctoring up but overall a simple and delicious meal. I pre-browned the ground beef as per recommendation and added a soy seasoning packet. I also used an 18.7 ounce can of Campbell's Homestyle Harvest Tomato and Basil instead of the condensed soup. Cooked a half hour covered then only 20 minutes uncovered with a ton of sharp cheddar cheese on top. Next time I'll definitely cook it longer, the potatoes are cooked but not as soft as I'd personally like. Also, to keep it from being dry, when you serve it spoon a little of the tomato soup from the bottom of the casserole over your dish so it stays juicy. I think next time I'll add corn, and chop the onions up more.
My husband and I loved this. It was so easy and quick to prepare and tasted delicious right out of the oven and as leftovers for lunch the next day. The only change I did was to add some garlic salt and about 1/2 t. sugar to the mix when salting and peppering it. Thanks for the recipe!!!
02/20/2004
While this dish tasted good, the tomatoe soup just burned on top and the kidney beans dried out.
Needs more to it. Family ate it, but not a favorite.
10/25/2005
I just had to make this recipe after reading all the reviews! To prevent the dish from being dry, follow my suggestions. Using a 10" round 2.5 qt casserole I layered thinly sliced potatoes, some salt, RAW ground sirloin, some salt, pepper and garlic powder, thinly sliced onion, the well drained and rinsed kidney beans and then topped it with the tomato soup. I covered the casserole with aluminum foil and baked it at 375 for one hour. I then took off the foil for 30 minutes and continued to bake it. Maybe because round is leaner than beef, it really is not necessary to uncover this dish. The liquid starts to evaporate and the beans will dry out. If you brown the beef first, it removes the cooking liquid (and fat and flavor)and the dish will be dry. This dish was pretty good. The meat reminded me of meatloaf with a side of potatoes and beans in sauce. Hands on time was about 5 minutes(use a mandoline for the potatoes and onions and it's even faster. My whole family liked it and ate it. My 5 yr old said "this is nice and warm for a cold day" and my 15 yr old said it was different but good. Not the healthiest dish but it sure was easy! I would make it again.
I was looking for something different and this recipe came to mind. My husbands comment was "it was actually really good". The changes I made were based on the reviews.I cooked and seasoned the beef first. I used 2 cans of soup and I spiced it up with seasoning salt, dry red wine (marsala) worcestershire sauce and smoked paprika. I baked it for an hour at 375 and then put cheese on top and and baked till melted. Turned out great and enjoyed it. I also used red potatoes and left the skins on. I was a little unsure about the beans but put them on and it was great. Because I didn't follow the recipe to the letter I can't rate it honestly but the base of this recipe is great but I will still rate it 4 because if I made it as suggested I don't think it would have been the hit it was.
I used Ranch Style Beans with jalepenos instead of kidneys and used tomato sauce instead of soup. My husband liked it and I will make it again. My toddler wasn't interested but it didn't look very kid friendly, next time I will try it with cheese.
I have been eating this my whole life as my mother made it often, she used more soup and also added a pat of butter and a sprinkling of rice to each layer, always precook the hamburger and chop the onions.
I am normally not crazy about casseroles but this seemed to be a cross between chili and stew. THIS IS A KEEPER! Can't say I went by the recipe as used a can of undrained baked beans (all I had), added some thyme, oregano, garlic and Italian seasoning, plus a can of Rotel chilies and tomatoes as some reviewers said it was bland. Used a jar of spaghetti sauce instead of the tomato soup. I made it even easier by not laying but mixed everything together. Served with loaf bread I had spread with butter, sprinkled some garlic and cheese on it, then toasted. Cost so little in expense and time too. Wish I had known about this one when I had all the kids here.
This recipe was okay. I followed the advice given by some other reviewers and browned the beef first and decreased the baking time to 45 minutes. I added garlic powder but it was still a little bland. My husband and I ate it, but I probably won't make it again.
11/29/2002
My husband loves this dish. I take him dinner in the evenings and he is always asking me to make this for him. Good recipe!!
I have made this for my family several times now, and we love it. Even my daughter who is not too much into trying new recipes, and if she does...will never admit to liking them.....tried it and liked it!
I layered the potatoes, meat and beans (In that order).Did not brown meat(gotta love that!). On top of the potato layer I sprinkled the chopped onion and 1/4 t garlic powder. On meat layer I sprinkled the pepper. Pour 1 can tom. soup over and 1/2 can water. Cooked in crockpot on low 5 hours.(My crockpot tends to cook quite quickly.) Add 2c frozen vegies, turn crockpot on high for 10-20 mins or until vegies are hot. Very hearty homestyle dish. Kids really loved it. I added NO SALT to the recipe. Next time I may add a little thyme too.
I made so many changes to this that it was barely the original recipe, but with my changes, it was definitely a "5." I used Italian sausage instead of ground beef; Northern white beans instead of kidney beans; and baked potato soup with bacon instead of tomato soup. I browned the Italian sausage before baking and only baked it for 35 to 40 minutes. It was absolutely delicious.
We really like this one for cold winter nights. I did make several changes. I cook the meat prior and season it with garlic powder, onion powder and chili powder. I cubed the potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Then I layer the potatoes, onion, added mushrooms, added corn and then the kidney beans. Added an envelope of onion soup mix, then the meat and twice the amount of soup with an added can of water. Put it in the crockpot for 4-5hrs on low. Delish!!!
08/17/2000
This recipe is great and easy and very quick to prepare and taste's wonderful. It's like eatting chilly but, better. The only thing I found that I should have done is perhaps not cooked it as long and or left it covered and checked it often. Next time we are going to try cheddar cheese on time this time we added parmesan on it and it was great.
