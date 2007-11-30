Grandma Flo's Shipwreck

I just had to make this recipe after reading all the reviews! To prevent the dish from being dry, follow my suggestions. Using a 10" round 2.5 qt casserole I layered thinly sliced potatoes, some salt, RAW ground sirloin, some salt, pepper and garlic powder, thinly sliced onion, the well drained and rinsed kidney beans and then topped it with the tomato soup. I covered the casserole with aluminum foil and baked it at 375 for one hour. I then took off the foil for 30 minutes and continued to bake it. Maybe because round is leaner than beef, it really is not necessary to uncover this dish. The liquid starts to evaporate and the beans will dry out. If you brown the beef first, it removes the cooking liquid (and fat and flavor)and the dish will be dry. This dish was pretty good. The meat reminded me of meatloaf with a side of potatoes and beans in sauce. Hands on time was about 5 minutes(use a mandoline for the potatoes and onions and it's even faster. My whole family liked it and ate it. My 5 yr old said "this is nice and warm for a cold day" and my 15 yr old said it was different but good. Not the healthiest dish but it sure was easy! I would make it again.