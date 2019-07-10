Cilantro, Avocado, Tomato, and Feta Salad

4.7
93 Ratings
  • 5 77
  • 4 11
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This tomato, avocado, feta salad is extremely good. It's amazing how the cilantro flavor does not overpower the salad.

Recipe by Celeste

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, green onion, and feta cheese in a large bowl; toss together. Add diced avocado; drizzle lemon juice over avocado to keep it from turning brown. Stir in cilantro. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 8.3mg; sodium 169mg. Full Nutrition
