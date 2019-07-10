Cilantro, Avocado, Tomato, and Feta Salad

Okay. I'm reviewing this with my changes, because with the recent changes to the site, I could not figure out how to make my notes easily otherwise. I know this peeves some people, but forgive me, and maybe try this with my changes, cause it was awesome. I (as usual) sized this down for two, largely because of the avocado, which always seems to go brown, no matter how much citrus juice I use. I used red onion, diced very small, about half a cup, about half a decent sized bunch of cilantro, about 1/3 cup after it was chopped finely, about a cup of diced, seeded tomatoes, one avocado, diced, about 1/2 t. ground cumin, a dash each of cayenne and turmeric, and garlic salt in place of the regular salt. I completely spaced and forgot to add the feta (the phone rang), but we didn't miss it, so I'll probably continue to leave it out to save calories; the salad is delish without it. When I went to serve this (instead of a mayo) on quinoa black bean burgers from this site, I used some on the buns, and added about 1/2-3/4c. of frozen corn (briefly heated in the microwave) to the rest of it and served it as a side dish. It was awesome! Thanks so much for the original recipe. I'm happy to look forward to the leftovers, cause I have enough for another meal because I added the corn, tho I find myself now considering the leftovers for a late night snack, or maybe over eggs in the morning.