Cilantro, Avocado, Tomato, and Feta Salad
This tomato, avocado, feta salad is extremely good. It's amazing how the cilantro flavor does not overpower the salad.
Hi I am the submitter of this recipe, the cilantro bunches where I shop are fairly small, hence the 3 bunches. So as far as the cilantro goes add it to your taste! Enjoy ♥Read More
Blah! Looked good but way too much cilantro it overpowered everything.Read More
Hi I am the submitter of this recipe, the cilantro bunches where I shop are fairly small, hence the 3 bunches. So as far as the cilantro goes add it to your taste! Enjoy ♥
FANTASTIC!! I added some bowtie pasta and black olives per another suggestion and it was a light, but satisfingly refreshing meal!! Takes some time to dice eveything but well worth it as it is requested by friends so often. Add and delete as you wish as it really is a forgiving recipe and one that you will be so Glad you made!!
Good combination of flavors, but the lemon juice alone was too dry. I added about 2 tablespoons of really good evoo and it was more moist and tasted better.
This is one of my favorite salads. The roma tomatoes, avocado, feta, and cilantro all go well together. No spices or dressings needed with this one!
Yum. I was just picking at this some more while I put away the leftovers. I used plain feta and added garlic and mexican oregano because I couldn't find the herb and garlic blend of feta. We had this with chipotle chicken tonight. Next time I just want to pile it on a fat steak. The lemon/feta/cilantro-ness is really nice. It's not the best time of year for this where I live; I ended up using hothouse tomatoes cuz the romas were wimpy - and good avocados are hard to find right now, but I found some. Thanx, Celeste - every bit as good as I *imagined.* SB:)
This recipe was very good. It's basically guacamole that isn't mashed up with a few add'l ingredients added. What makes it better than guacamole is that you don't need to dip chips in it so it's very healthy! The first time I made it I added the feta cheese but realized that I liked the bites w/o the cheese better so I omitted the cheese the next time. I also didn't add the peppers because I didn't want it spicy. I also used Gourmet Garden Cilantro Herb Blend for the cilantro. I use that in my guacamole too. It's wonderful because it tastes great AND it's already cut and mixed and ready to put into your dish. It provides better all around flavor because it's mixes into the dish easily and well. That's my advertisement for GG Cilantro Herb Blend ;-) I would definitely recommend this recipe. It works great as a side salad, main dish or on top of meat or fish. It's amazing that something so healthy can taste so good. And the healthy fats in the avocado fill you up.
I borrowed this recipe for a little office competition and it won for me. I have to say it turned out better than I thought it would. Great flavors and very fresh! Thank you for posting it. It's going to make its rounds around my office and beyond.
This was fantastic! Perfect for summer time. I made this to pair with salmon. And it really worked out well. This recipe lends its self to modification. For example I'm not much of a jalapeño lover so I skipped that step. The salad was still bursting with flavor. Thanks you Celeste!
This is so good. Its just like guacamole but with the cheese. Great side dish when eating seafood.
This salad was absolutely delicious. If you're not a huge fan of tomatoes, I would use less. I used 6 and it was more than enough. What I really love is that there is no dressing. It isn't needed. I will make again and again.
This is fabulous! I left out the jalapenos since there are people in my home who don't like them, and it still turned out great!
Delicious! I scaled this recipe way back for two of us, so the ratios weren't exact, but this is hard to mess up! My husband said he could eat it every day.
Great summer refreshing simple and low fat salad, since we used reduced fat feta cheese. I had to add in some garlic and dry herbs since my feta wasn't spiced. I also used red onion since I had no green onions, and that worked just fine. Love the simplicity of fresh lemon juice, no oil is needed in this salad. Went great with our grilled deli sandwiches on this site. Thanks Celeste.
I tried this recipe and my friends absolutely loved it! I added bowtie pasta, black olives and reduced the amount of cilantro to one bunch though!
Excellent recipe! I also added crumbled, crispy bacon to mine.
I made this for a cookout with friends and it was such a hit. I have been asked several times to make this again. I have made with and without the feta. I like both ways, although if I have to choose, I would lean toward with the feta. Adding the feta is what makes it so different than any other salsa!
This was very good--even a couple of days later, which is unusual for an avocado dish. I don't like a lot of onion flavor, so I used about half the amount (I was going to do two bunches, but I chickened out), and I used two large bunches of cilantro. The flavors were great; the only thing I wasn't crazy about was the texture: Between the onions and all the cilantro, it was a little "fuzzy."
Love this! I have made it numerous times for dinner parties and family and it is always a hit!
HUGE hit at the party, I didn't alter a thing but served it as an appetizer with chips and crackers. The flavor is amazing, you can taste each individual item yet it blends together so well. I'll definitely make this again.
I scaled this down to 2 servings for the 2 of us (hahahahaha) I was pretty sure I was gonna get tackled in the kitchen for what little was left over. Holy cow this is some good stuff! Celeste recommended cotija cheese for me since I do not like feta. Super good, fresh, and easy to make!!!!!
This is a good recipe for a side dish. We had it with prime rib and it goes very well with beef. I didn't use as much jalapenos as the recipe suggested and it was still spicy. The kids wouldn't eat it but my husband gobbled it up and said that he liked it as a dip. He has been asking me to make it again and again.
This was really good but I didn't care for the feta cheese in it. I usually love feta cheese but I thought it took away from the fresh flavors of the vegetables. I will try it again without the cheese and I bet it will be wonderful.
I absolutely love this salad. I forgot to get the jalapeno peppers & it was still AMAZING. Thank you for this wonderful recipe.
I made this salad to accompany a quinoa and cilantro dish for a girlfriend's birthday dinner. They tasted amazing together and the only change I made was purchasing a lite rasberry and pecan dressing. It meshed well and didn't over-power the great flavors of this salad.
Very tasty, my wife said it was a keeper. One suggestion: don’t stir it too much, and put in the feta last. Mine turned mushy.
Really Yummy! This is my favorite salad for BBQ's, Picnics and outdoor summer eating!
Loved this! But I gotta say 3 bunches of cilantro?! I used a half of one bunch I bought at the store and it was more than enough. Maybe I don't understand "bunch," but I take that to mean the full bunch that's twist-tied at the store. Three of those? Really?
My sister in law made this for me a few weeks ago. Loved it. I decided that I needed to make it for myself to help me loose weight. I only use sea salt when I cook as it is healthier for you. I need to start using EVOO again. It's just so expensive.
I made this and used only one bunch of cilantro because the bunch was so large. Added bowtie pasta salad, a little olive oil drizzle and about 1/3 cup Italian dressing. After sitting to the next day it was awesome!! Next time I will put in more feta and possibly a fruit like cranberries and maybe even some candied pecans just to make it over the top. Still very good. Will definitely make again.
Because we had a Mexican themed dinner, I added cotjia cheese instead of feta- was a fantastic recipe!
This salad is an instant favorite! It's amazing! I suggest adding black beans if you want.
I will make it again .....it is delicious
I made for the second time today. I followed the recipe for the ingredients but the proportions are a little different. I make for my husband and I and I want it to be all eaten the same day. Today I used 2 large avocados, one large beefsteak tomato, a handful of cilantro, one jumbo jalapeno and half a bunch of green onion. There can never be enough feta for my husband so I probably used 6 oz or so. Fantastic salad!
I have made this and even if I have substituted finger chili for Jalapeño, Peppermint for Cilantro, and Calamansi juice for Lemon, the outcome is still delicious and very appetizing. I have of couse reduced the quantity of calamansi to half of recommendation.
It is tasty
I added califlower to it and it ws Great!
This is simple and fantastic!
Yummy......added some red wine vinegar as well.
I love this salad. I've had it on a bed of baby spinach. Today I added shrimp and it was delicious.
I was surprised by how tasty this was without the addition of any kind of oil or dressing. Next time I will put a little less avocado but that’s just my preference. If you are a slow at chopping veggies like I am give yourself a little extra time.
I have already made this three times this summer. Love it exactly
I've tried a version of this salad where I use a romaine salad base and put the avocado, tomato and onion on top add corn subtract feta and make a lime/ olive oil dressing instead of lemon juice. big hit with all my friends and family
This is one of my favorite recipes. It is so refreshing in the summer. I have also taken it to multiple dinner parties and it always gets rave reviews. Just make sure not to mix it too much so it doesn't get too mushy.
i made it just as written. boy howdy, it's good stuff! i served it with zatarians fried flounder, tequlia grilled shrimp and brown basmatic rice. tks celeste!
This "Cilantro, Avocado, Tomato, and Feta Salad" was outstanding and a new family favorite. I had to leave out the garlic-herb feta because I am dairy intolerant; however, I did add in some crushed garlic. Thank you Celeste for sharing your recipe. You totally rock!
Fresh and Delish... would be awesome on a tostada.
It was so tasty and delicious, that I remember it after trying three years ago for the first time. We had it with grilled steak and beer. Yam!
This was delicious! I didn’t have the herbed feta, so I added cotija instead.
It’s delicious and no dressing unless you choose. Easy to make. Great for premade dish for church luncheon.
Okay. I'm reviewing this with my changes, because with the recent changes to the site, I could not figure out how to make my notes easily otherwise. I know this peeves some people, but forgive me, and maybe try this with my changes, cause it was awesome. I (as usual) sized this down for two, largely because of the avocado, which always seems to go brown, no matter how much citrus juice I use. I used red onion, diced very small, about half a cup, about half a decent sized bunch of cilantro, about 1/3 cup after it was chopped finely, about a cup of diced, seeded tomatoes, one avocado, diced, about 1/2 t. ground cumin, a dash each of cayenne and turmeric, and garlic salt in place of the regular salt. I completely spaced and forgot to add the feta (the phone rang), but we didn't miss it, so I'll probably continue to leave it out to save calories; the salad is delish without it. When I went to serve this (instead of a mayo) on quinoa black bean burgers from this site, I used some on the buns, and added about 1/2-3/4c. of frozen corn (briefly heated in the microwave) to the rest of it and served it as a side dish. It was awesome! Thanks so much for the original recipe. I'm happy to look forward to the leftovers, cause I have enough for another meal because I added the corn, tho I find myself now considering the leftovers for a late night snack, or maybe over eggs in the morning.
Great combination of flavours! Made one change and used plain feta. Great summer salad Celeste. I read your review about the cilantro and I actually only needed half a bunch because my bunch was massive! I especially like this salad recipe because it is so healthy but you don't feel like you're being cheated. Nice change to a lettuce salad. Thanks for sharing Celeste.
So so good. Halved the onions and cilantro
I tried this first with chips, then I chopped up some lettuce and served it over that! Nice little lunch, delicious!
Awesome! I could eat ?? this all day long. frfr
Tasted incredible. There's a lot of food to prep so, be prepared time wise.
Its so great that even my picky-eater daughter loved it! I added some campanelle pasta and black olives to add some more texture.
It was pretty good. I like the Avocado Feta Salad recipe on this site much better.
Nothing not to like about this salad! Tasty and colorful with a hint of spice from the jalapeños. I would have liked it a little more spicy so next time, I won't deseed the jalapeños too well. A lot of work cutting all those ingredients, but very worth it. So good!
This was delicious! Thank you for the wonderful recipe.
this is very good by itself, but outstanding on chicken tacos
My friends and I loved this very nutritious salad. It was so fresh! I will definitely make this again.
The freshness of avocado paired with feta and tom is perfect. Nothing but good stuff here.
My always dieting family love this salad. I sometimes up the peppers as we like a little spicier. The avocado makes this almost a meal by itself and doesn't need dressing.
Goes great with tortilla chips! I thought it needed just a little more flavor so I added an extra tablespoon of lemon juice.
I have made this several times now and it is one of my favorites. Very satisfying and delish. My hubby enjoys this as well with some fresh pita bread wrapped up yum
