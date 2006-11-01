Italian Style Meatloaf I

You know me. I'm the woman whose meatloaf used to clear a room! The announcement of "Tonight's meatloaf night" always elicited the response of, "I have plans tonight." "I'm eating at my friends house!" "Meatloaf! AGAIN!" Tonight I made THIS meatloaf and they were begging me for more! "When are we having this again?" "Tomorrow?" This was absolutely the best meatloaf I've ever tasted! I also used spaghetti sauce instead of ketchup, Italian breadcrumbs and instead of garlic salt, I used minced garlic. I also didn't use the basil, or oregano since I used diced tomatoes with garlic, basil and oregano and my spaghetti sauce had garlic and onions in it. I did, however use the Italian seasoning and that was perfect! I also added Parmesan cheese, baked it for 1 hr and 20 minutes and the last 20 minutes of cooking time, I removed the foil and sprinkled some leftover moz cheese on the top. SUPREMO!!! And it didn't need onions, BTW. Just fine, moist and tasty without them. Thanks for this recipe! It's definately replacing to old, dry boring one I used to use! I'm adding this little addendum after reading a recipe here for onion encrusted meatloaf and decided I'm going to try the Italian Meatloaf I and just top with french fried onions. I think they just made Heaven BETTER!!!