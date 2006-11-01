Italian Style Meatloaf I
Made with mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning, this is a different twist on everyday meatloaf! Enjoy!
HOLY COW! This is a fantastic meatloaf recipe. Do yourself a favor though. Use a non-stick meatloaf pan with a drainage insert so as to allow the grease from the hamburger and water from the toms to escape. Otherwise, it'll end up too moist to the point of falling apart. I baked mine for about 1:20, removing the foil and frosting the top with ketchup the last ten minutes. Served with egg noodles, buttered with parsley and Parmesan cheese, outstanding!Read More
I use the Brown Sugar Meatloaf recipe from this site as my "regular" meatloaf, but thought that I would try this one out. I was a bit disappointed with it. I do agree with another reviewer to cut down on some of the spices...it overpowered it a bit. I wish I knew why this wasn't as good as I had hoped. Thanks for the post anyway.Read More
This meatloaf was delicious- the best I've ever had! Along with others who left comments, I made some adjustments. I used italian-style bread crumbs, canned tomatoes with garlic & onion, chunky pasta sauce instead of ketchup and added 1tsp dried parsley and a pinch of crushed black pepper. In addition, for the last 10 minutes of bake time I spread some pasta sauce atop the meatloaf and sprinkled it with grated parmesean. Served with garlic-parmesean mashed redskins and green beans. Buon appetito!
Omgosh this is delicious. I used whole peeled tomatoes instead of diced because that's what I had on hand. I used 93 % ground beef and it was still so moist. I also added a bit of parmesan cheese. I had to cook it a bit longer too. It was the best meatloaf I've had in a while. My extremely picky daughter even ate it all up. Thanks so much for the great recipe.
I will replace my old meatloaf recipe w/ this one. I too used Italian bread crumbs, cooked it for 1 1/2 hr w/ the last 20 minutes uncovered, & sprinkled Mozzarella on top for the last 5 minutes of baking. My husband said it made the best meatloaf sandwich he's ever eaten.
We love this recipe!! I use only half of the diced tomatoes, it seemed a little soupy. I also have a hard time getting it all to fit in one pan, I usually split it and make two smaller loaves.
This meatloaf recipe is great! The Italian style versus the American Meatloaf! I do tweak it one tiny bit. Instead of the diced tomato in the meatloaf, I use a can of tomato soup with about 1/2 cup of water and spoon over the meatloaf when it's about 3/4 done. It makes the most delicous gravy! When doing this, you need to form the loaf and cook it in a casserole dish that can accomodate the gravy around the loaf.
This recipe was fabulous. My husband is an excellent chef, so it's very intimidating to cook for him. I made this for him and he absolutely loved it!!!!! Thank you sooooo much. Cheri
Excellent. Tasty and quick to make. This is a keeper.
This was a really good meatloaf... with the spices called for, you definitely taste the Italian seasoning. I have a rotation of a few different meatloaf recipes I use, but this is the first I've tried with an Italian flavor. The only thing I'd recommend is using "petite diced" tomatoes instead of the regular ones. The petite diced blend better into the meat and you get more tomato taste in each bite. Also, forget the loaf pan and just free form it into a loaf, then bake on a broiler style pan so the grease has a place to drain off. When you use a loaf pan for meatloaves, the meat just sits and soaks in all that nasty grease.
You know me. I'm the woman whose meatloaf used to clear a room! The announcement of "Tonight's meatloaf night" always elicited the response of, "I have plans tonight." "I'm eating at my friends house!" "Meatloaf! AGAIN!" Tonight I made THIS meatloaf and they were begging me for more! "When are we having this again?" "Tomorrow?" This was absolutely the best meatloaf I've ever tasted! I also used spaghetti sauce instead of ketchup, Italian breadcrumbs and instead of garlic salt, I used minced garlic. I also didn't use the basil, or oregano since I used diced tomatoes with garlic, basil and oregano and my spaghetti sauce had garlic and onions in it. I did, however use the Italian seasoning and that was perfect! I also added Parmesan cheese, baked it for 1 hr and 20 minutes and the last 20 minutes of cooking time, I removed the foil and sprinkled some leftover moz cheese on the top. SUPREMO!!! And it didn't need onions, BTW. Just fine, moist and tasty without them. Thanks for this recipe! It's definately replacing to old, dry boring one I used to use! I'm adding this little addendum after reading a recipe here for onion encrusted meatloaf and decided I'm going to try the Italian Meatloaf I and just top with french fried onions. I think they just made Heaven BETTER!!!
I've been making this for the last year and a half at least. It's a family favorite! I ALWAYS double the recipe. I sub 1/3 of the beef for sweet italian sausage (casings removed and just mixed in). Once in the loaf pan I cover it with a thin layer of ketchup and a layer of provalone slices or italian blend shredded cheese. I baked it loosely covered with alunimum foil for 50 mins, remove the foil and continue baking for another 15 mins or so. We LOVE this recipe!
This turned out very tasty. It was really moist, even with me using a very low fat organic ground beef. I added some shredded parmesan and cut two slices of mozzarella into small cubes. This made for a few gooey cheese morsels in the loaf! Yummy. I would recommend draining the loaf at least once during cooking to get rid of some of the extra oils/fat. I topped mine with a layer of tomato sauce and some more shredded parm. Served it up with organic mashed potatoes and organic corn. Great winter meal!
I love this. I have used oatmeal instead of the bread crumbs and a pinch of red pepper flakes, ok more than a pinch because I like a kick to my food. I always get compliments from the family which doesn't happen often.
Made this with ground turkey instead of ground beef, and used canned tomatos with green chilies for some spiciness. Very good, but still felt like it was missing something.........
This is the best meatloaf recipe that I have ever tried. It needs to cook longer than what is suggested in the recipe.
I tried this recipe after talking to a friend who also tried it and liked it. It was good, but not WOW. I used Italian seasoned bread crumbs and Italian style diced tomatoes to add more flavor, but it still tasted a bit bland for my liking. I found that you need to use a very lean ground beef or ground turkey or else your loaf will be greasy (yuck!). Perhaps, covering the meatloaf with tomato sauce would jazz it up a bit. I think this meatloaf tasted GREAT the next day because the seasonings had a chance to blend (I will prepare the loaf a day ahead next time for this reason). I served leftover slices on homestyle bread with a slice of cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce and some ketchup for lunch the next day. As a meal, this dish went well with hash brown potato casserole (in the "favorites" book and on this website), creamy pea salad (i.e. a mixture of peas, bacon, red onion, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise) and tiramisu for dessert. It would also go well with mashed potatoes and cut green beans for a quick weeknight meal. I'll definitely make this again, with modifications. Thanks!
I used homemade seasoned bread crumbs and I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I made no other changes. I did cook this in my Perfect Meatloaf Pan, mine was done at 80 minutes. My family liked this--it held up well and didn't fall apart. He did say this would be good with a little italian sausage. MAKES GREAT SANDWICHES (my husband made one in the middle of the night--he told me this morning)
I made this for my family tonight. As we ate they all spent the whole dinner telling me how delicious it was. My two kids gave it 5 stars and my 18 month old who won't eat meat ate every bite on his plate and asked for more! My hubby doesn't usually like meatloaf but he said "wow babe! This is amazing!" Thanks for a great recipe!
I hate to say it, but this just was not very good. I checked over the recipe just to be sure I didn't miss something. I found it to have a very mushy texture and the taste was relatively bland. I was so disappointed because I thought it would be a great recipe! No need for us to try something different, it's definitely not a keeper for us!
Delicious!! Hubby and I both really enjoyed this different spin on meatloaf!
This was a great deviation from the normal boring meatloaf. I used sausage and pepper spaghetti sauce in place of the ketchup, used a can of crushed tomatoes, and used more cheese than what was called for. I also topped the meatloaf with some of the spaghetti sauce before baking.
Not bad..only recommendation I would make is cut back on the oregano and basil by about 1/4-1/2 of what the recipe calls for..they were a tad overwhelming. Overall it was pretty good.
I tried this recipe and loved it! Unlike some of the other people who tried and reviewed this recipe, I made it according to the original recipe and only substituted my home made marinara sauce for ketchup. I could not understand how some of the people could change the recipe so much and then complain that it did not meet with their expectations! Do you think it could have been due to the fact that you did not make this recipe!!!!
This was awesome, Thank you so much for sharing, I also changed just a little I used 1lb gr chuck and 1lb gr pork, used tomato sauce instead of ketchup and 1 cup italian bread crumbs, I udidnt have garlic salt so I used garlic powder, also added salt and pepper. made 2 loaves so I could freeze one for another time, super moist yet still held together nicely, my picky eater loved it. again thanks, will definetly do this recipe again!
Exceeded my expectations. Even after reading the reviews, I was skeptical that it would be as good as everyone said. It's just meatloaf, right? But, really, this was SO good. My picky 3 year old even ate it. My 1 year old gobbled up seconds, and I had it reheated for dinner tonight, even better! Just don't add any more oregano than is called for, it'll be too over powering. I didn't have diced tomatoes, so I subbed a can of stewed tomatoes. Ate with mashed potatoes and steamed corn. A keeper, for sure! Also, I baked mine for an hour and 20 minutes, and drained the grease half way through baking, otherwise it would have run over and spilled all over my oven!
I am not a meatloaf lover, but I really liked this recipe! Kind of like a giant meatball... I followed the recipe as is. Everyone in my family liked it!
First of all, I am not a meatloaf lover. But decided to see if this one was as good as most of the reviews. It was excellent! I made one small change and used hot and spicy catsup. I cooked it an hour and 20 minutes, draining off the liquid half way through. I will definitely be making this again.
I've made this twice now and think it's one of the best tasting meatloaf recipes yet. I used italian style bread crumbs and italian diced tomatoes and 2 lbs ground chuck (put it in 2 loaf pans) I cooked it one hour covered and then 20-25 minutes uncovered and they came out perfect. Not mushy at all.
Not a fav for our family
Delicious! What a great change from the traditional meatloaf. This will be a family favorite. All of my kids,ages 8,5,14 months, ate it up. I followed the recipe exactly except used 2 lbs meat only because that is what I had on hand. For the tomatoes I used the canned petite diced, the tomatoes were small enough to not make my kids want to pick them out. I served this with Campanelle pasta (made by Barilla and it's a fun shape for kids) with butter and lots of parmesan cheese, and also made a fruit salad to break up all the salty flavors. Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
We loved this! The only thing I did differently was use saltine crackers instead of bread crumbs. Mine wasn't mushy at all...maybe because I drained the juice out of the tomatoes? Plus, I baked on top of a couple of slices of white bread so it wasn't wallowing in beef fat. Will definitely have this again! We ate it with a salad and the 'toasted garlic bread from this site.
Ehh, it was okay. Then again, I'm not a big meatloaf fan, however, my husband is. He gives this a 3 1/2 star rating so I had to bump it up to 4.
Very good I added yellow red and green peppers also I didn't use ketchup until it was done placed on top but overall love the recipe
I am very picky about meatloaf, and I usually end up going back to my same boring recipe...until now. This was the best meatloaf I have made, and it was enjoyed by my entire family. I will definitely be making this again!!
I make this meatloaf all the time, but I substitute ketchup for Ragu six cheese spaghetti sauce. Delicious! I bake for 45 minutes at 375 and then top with another layer of spaghetti sauce and sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top and then bake for 5 more minutes. My fiance doesn't like meatloaf but he always wants a second helping of this!
We always rate our new meals and my family gave this 8-10 stars. I did delete the canned tomatoes and used 1/2 ground turkey. I subbed provolone for the mozzarella for a little more flavor. Even my meatloaf hater gave it 8 stars.
My son is not a Meatloaf fan. I tried this reciepe and he actually loves it, thanks. I did make a few adjustments. I used a can of Italian Diced Tomatoes and I used shredded Colby & Monterey Jack Cheese instead of the Mozzarella. I also added cooked Bacon. I will make this again.
Tasty but a bit TOO moist. I would recommend removing the covering 1/2 way through to try to let some of the moisture out. Otherwise, very tasty!
This was so delicious! My husband & boys thought it was my best meatloaf EVER! I did not have mozzarella but I had some pesto jack. This would make yummy meatballs also. I made angel hair pasta with the sauce from the Shrimp Lemon Pepper Linguine recipe (sans shrimp)and Ceasar salad. Yummy!
We thought this was a good meatloaf, but the fiance said he thought it should taste more tomato saucy. I actually used tomato sauce instead of ketchup, but I guess it wasn't enough! Thanks for a nice change, but I don't think this will be our new "go to" meatloaf recipe.
The only thing I changed was to use ro-tel tomatoes instead of canned diced tomatoes. It was very good. Definitely a keeper.
My family loved this! The only changes I made: italian bread crumbs and omited the oregano and basil. Also, I added ital. stewed tomatoes instead of regular plus garlic powder, worchestershire sauce, and a little bit of steak sauce. I topped the meatloaf with a glaze made with roasted garlic tomato sauce, ketchup and a small amount of brown sugar. Plus, saved some of this sauce to serve...Enjoy!
Made just a couple of changes. I added a can of diced tomatos (drained), like some other reviewers did. I drizzeled about half a jar of marinara over the top. Awesome!
my son accurately described this as lasagne without the noodles. yummy, would make it again, but more like an italian dish rather than meatloaf. thanks for the recipe!
Very good, but I will use old fashioned oatmeal next time instead of bread crumbs
My husband -- who whined for years that meatloaf is disgusting -- LOVES this as do both of my kids. Have made it three times so far to rave reviews each time!
This was pretty good, but not great. I wouldn't mind putting in some green peppers or something so it's a bit healthier. But it's delicious with noodles, bread, and big salad to balance it out!
This recipe is delicious. I changed it a bit, by adding sauteed green pepper and scallions; lightening up the seasoning and using some other seasonings, too. I also heeded the other reviewers suggestions with the longer cook time (about 1 1/2 hours) and uncovering it for the last ten minutes and putting ketchup on top. I also made a beef gravy that covered it for serving and eating.
This was amazing!!! It was delicious,definitely a keeper. However,because I had a bit over 2 pounds of meat I kept it in the oven for 1 1/2 hours..the last ten minutes I put ketchup on it and put it back in the oven..otherwise I just added more seasoning and put 3 eggs and 2 cans diced tomatoes
My daughter who is a very picky eater said that this was "the best meatloaf I have made." It was quick and easy to make and very moist.
Loved it just as described.
nice alternative to regular meatloaf. really yummy with garlic mashed potatoes!
Quick and easy
This was great! Made as directed. As other reviewers stated the spices were a little over powering so next time I'll probably cut back a little bit. All in all though, the entire family loved it. Doubled the recipe for plenty of left overs. Sent some home with my 23yr old son and his roommates loved it too. He told me to be sure to keep this recipe...and he never comments on my cooking. Thanks for a new family favorite.
Excellent meatloaf... made it just as the recipe states and we all loved it. I know I'll be making this again soon. Thanks Stefanie!
Wow!!! This was fabulous!! My entire family loved it. Served with buttered noodles and a salad. YUM!!!
Really tasty meatloaf. Used spaghetti sauce instead of ketchup and left out the tomatos. Forgot to add the cheese to the meat, so melted it on top instead. Also sauteed a small onion to add to the meat and used a large clove of garlic instead of the garlic salt. Baked on a broiler pan to let the grease drain through. Didn't make a super-firm meatloaf, but the flavor was very good.
Delicious
I loved it! Instead of ketchup I used partial Worcestershire sauce and Heinz 57 and it came out really good.
Hubby says it is a keeper! I substituted what I had on hand, using fresh tomatos (4 small tomatoes - Roma) instead of the canned ones and made due with 1 pound of ground beef. Also, I used some Arrabiata sauce from a jar in lieu of the ketchup. The last alteration I made was to divide it between 8 muffin cups. It reached 160 degrees in the center of the "mini loaves" quite quickly and turned out perfectly. I served it with the remaining Arrabiata sauce and penne pasta. The result almost perfectly mirrored my favorite restaurant Italian meatloaf.
A very different twist on meatloaf! I splashed a little worscheser sauce into it, and forgot the garlic powder. (I thought it had enough salt into it from the canned tomatoes) It smelled like pizza, and it was done 1hr 10 mins. Very moist and lots of flavor, husband wasn't in the mood for meatloaf, but was glad I made it. Thank you!
I've been looking for something other than the traditional meatloaf and decided to try this one. My husband absolutely despises ketchup so I substituted chunky spaghetti sauce as another review suggested. I do not have a meatloaf pan so I formed a larger loaf (about 10 x 6 x 2) and baked it on a foil lined jelly roll pan. It turned out moist and delicious. Husband ate a second helping and said a couple of times that it was really good. Served it with angel hair pasta with butter and parmesan along with a bakery garlic loaf. This will be a keeper for us.
Love this! I make this all the time. I actually use fire roasted canned tomatoes and put more mozzarella on the top at the few minutes. LOVE THIS
You have got to try this. Best meatloaf recipe I have ever tried
so moist and delicious! I add 3 cloves garlic, onion, and tomato sauce on top. if you wanna get healthy with it do half ground turkey hald ground beef-just as delicious.
I will give this a 4 star it was good. i would use some turkey burger next time the hamburger was alittle to much for me.
This tasted more like lasagna minus the noodles than meatloaf.
I use this recipe often, but use ground turkey instead of ground beef and leftover salsa in place of ketchup. Always gets good reviews!
WOW!! Amazing will make again.. Used italien bread crumbs as well cooked for 1h20 and the last 20 minutes grated cheese on top. very moist and held together!!
This is a tasty meatloaf recipe. I agree with one of the other reviewers that it was a little greasy. Next time I make it I'll drain the grease half way through.
This was good but my version is better. I use tomato sauce with garlic because I thing it holds together better than with tomatoes. I use 3/4 the can and then add the rest on top of the meatloaf. For those that said it was missing something.....it is! ONIONS.....You can't have meatloaf without adding onions! Thus only 4 stars.
My husband and I LOVE this. It is definitely our new meatloaf recipe.
We have never been meatloaf people and this was my first time making one. Great recipe! Will make again and again. I added two gloves minced garlic, a half of diced onions, and parmesan cheese. I also used diced tomatoes with jalapenos instead of regular. Very flavorful!
I would love to rate this a 5, but I had a little bit of a hard time getting the middle to cook. I drained the loaf after the hour and then cooked it for 15 mins. more. I added seasoned bread crumbs and tomatoes. My husband and I really loved this. I will be making this again.
yum. Very moist and dee-lish. Took other's advice and did not cover with foil. I also used fresh tomatoes and seasoned breadcrumbs. Will definately make again. Great leftover, good with pasta.
Tried this recipe today and it was delicious. I did as other reviewers had suggested and used Italian bread crumbs, and spagetti sauce instead of ketchup. I didn't have mozzarella on hand so I used parmesan. After 45 min. of cooking I removed the foil and painted the meatloaf with some of the spagetti sauce for the last 15 min. of cooking. My husband doesn't eat groung beef, he tried the meat loaf and guess what, He went back for seconds. This is a keeper.
made this for monday night - everyone liked it a lot
This was a good meatloaf. Husband liked it. We used fresh diced tomatoes instead of the canned and like many suggested, baked it without the foil. It was very good, and everyone had two helpings, but it was not the best meatloaf we have ever tried. We will make it again for sure though! Easy!
Soooo good! Melt in your mouth good! I did sub the ketchup for a homemade spaghetti sause and used Italian bread crumbs as well.Even the leftovers were just as good.
I followed this receipe to the letter and found it absolutely delicious.. was very moist
I add sauteed onion and leave out the cheese. Very moist and flavorful.
This meatloaf was way toooo mushy. I even took the grease out of the pan as it was cooking as one reviewer suggested. I think if you don't add the canned tomatoes, it could be much better. Not what I was looking for at all in a meatloaf dish.
Very moist and the twist on ingredients makes this one if the set meat loafs I've had. Even my 6 yr old said it was yummy.
Good but really, really greasy. What meatloaf isn't tho? Would make it again.
I found that this recipe produced a rather bland meatloaf. My suggestions would be to cut the bread crumbs in half and double the garlic. And possibly add something to give it more of a bite.
I made this recipe to a "T" except I didn't have italian seasoning. I just upped the others a slight bit. My loaf fell apart when I tried to cut it and I let it rest at least 15 minutes. It just seemed to moist. I did drain the tomatoes. I also put two slices of bread underneath the loaf (a little trick I use) and it soaked up almost all of the grease. The flavor was okay but my bf said it wasn't the best meatloaf I had made. I think we're just used to good ole American meatloaf. I doubt I'll make again. Not worth all the extra calories with the cheese in it.
This recipe was awesome! Love the flavor and how moist this meatloaf was. I used two pounds of ground beef and only 8 ounces of mozzarella cheese because it is what I had on hand. Will be making this again. YUM....
YUM! We loved this. I drained my tomatoes *really* well and added garlic & onion powders. I had a little bit of pasta sauce that needed to be used up, so I replaced the ketchup with that. I drained it several times during baking and let it rest for about 10 minutes before serving. Held together nicely. Thanks! :)
LOVED it! This was SO good, I made it pretty much exactly as written and it came out fantastic!
This was so, so good, and I added a can of drained mushrooms too. To make it even better, I use Italian-style bread crumbs and marinara sauce in place of the ketchup. Not only was it good the first day, it made great sandwiches for work the next day!
This recipe was so good ,that it will make you slap the taste out of someone else's mouth l.o.l I will be making this meat loaf everytime I simply loved it
This was a good meatloaf with lots of flavor. I had to cook it longer than an hour so that it wouldn't fall apart when I removed it from the pan, but after adding some cooking time, it presented nicely and was yummy. I will probably make this recipe again in the future.
We loved this meatloaf...be sure to use the least fat percent ground beef, but it was excellent! UPDATE: Added 1 cup diced green peppers, very good!
Oh my gosh so good. I used 1.27 pounds of ground chuck. Really really drained the diced tomatoes and reduced basil and oregano to 1/2 tsp. Only put 1 cup of mozzarella in the meat loaf and topped it with the other 1/2 cup for the last 10 minutes. Instead of ketchup, I used pizza sauce. THIS IS A KEEPER!
This took a fair amount longer than one hour to cook. Maybe 90 minutes. This is without a doubt the best meatloaf I have ever made. My wife says it is the best she has ever eaten, and NOBODY cooks better than she, so it was high praise indeed!!
Good flavor, but it did not hold together at all. Basically I had Italian flavored crumbled beef. Disappointing.
The flavor of this is wonderful but very strong. I used italian bread crumbs and wont do that again. Also it is a very VERY wet meatloaf and takes much longer to cook than expected. DRAIN well the tomatoes and it is just wonderful. Will make this again.
This was the first time I made meatloaf and it was so wonderful my boyfriend loved it. I will make this meatloaf again and again. Thank you so much for sharing.
