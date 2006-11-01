Italian Style Meatloaf I

Made with mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning, this is a different twist on everyday meatloaf! Enjoy!

Recipe by Stefanie Sierk

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix together ground beef, eggs, bread crumbs and ketchup. Season with Italian-style seasoning, oregano, basil, garlic salt, diced tomatoes and cheese. Press into a 9x5 inch loaf pan, and cover loosely with foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven approximately 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
539 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 38.9g; cholesterol 180.6mg; sodium 941.3mg. Full Nutrition
