Chicken Fried Steak I

Breaded and deep fried beef cutlets are known as chicken fried steak because of the similarity in cooking method to fried chicken. This is a family recipe that we have used for years. Vegetable oil may be used in place of shortening for frying.
If you follow my tips regarding this recipe, you cant fail. Ive made it 3 times, and the best meat I found was cubed steak. Flour tip: Add any spices you like.. I added garlic powder and blackened spice. Important, in the first dredge of flour press the meat into the flour hard on both sides to get it to stick and shake off excess, then go to buttermilk and back to flour and be sure to recoat heavily in 2nd flour pass to cover all the wetness from the buttermilk. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes on wax paper Frying tip: I used an electric skillet, make sure the oil ( I used wesson) is deep enough to basically submerge the meat. Approx 1.5 inches deept If you dont have enough oil, your batter will fall off. I also used an cast iron skillet which works fine too but I like the electric skillet because of the temperature gauge and the ability to cook more pieces. Its really good if you spice up the flour mixture as much or as little as you like and use cubed steak because its more tender. Happy frying ***RECENT EDIT*** I have found that if use extra seasonings and you put your extra seasonings in the liquid (buttermilk) and add just salt and pepper to the dry(flour) u get a much better coloring on the batter. It keeps things like garlic powder or spicy seasonings from burning when they are in the liquid, protected by the flour.
The three stars are because 2 cups of oil is WAY too much for 4 steaks. Otherwise the recipe is ok. I use tenderized sirloin, salt and pepper the steak cutlets, dip in beaten egg, then in flour with more salt and pepper..have about 1/4 cup of VEGETABLE oil ready in large skillet and carefully place the steak in the hot oil watch carefully and turn down the heat (Med/low) so the oil doesn't get too hot and burn the flour coating. When LIGHT brown on one side, turn over. If you need to add a little more oil do it by the Tablespoonsful as necessary. The secret to keeping the coating from falling off is to have oil hot when you put the steaks in it. Also Olive Oil will burn faster than veg. oil so I would not recommend it for this type of frying.
This is quite similar to the recipe I grew up with. Chicken-fried steak was one of my mother's specialties, and this approximates her "recipe." The gravy is absolutely awesome and is just like you might find at a good family restaurant! I did add a couple of teaspoons of chicken bouillon, which made the gravy taste a little fuller. The buttermilk didn't seem to appreciably effect the flavor, though it does make a thicker liquid mixture, which probably helped the flour stick to the meat better. Mom taught me to use cast iron skillets for chicken-fried steak--the cast iron skillets and temperature of the grease--are the keys to getting the breading to adhere to the meat.
This was ok but not great. To enhance the flavor I used Italian bread crumbs. Was too lazy to make the gravy. Meat was very tender. If you have good quality non-stick pans the breading will not fall off the steak. Also pan-fried steaks in about 1 T olive oil. I doubt I'll make this again.
12/26/2001
Of all the recipes we have tried from this site, this has been the hands down family favorite!! It takes a few min. to prepare but is definatly worth the wait.
I made this using 2 lbs of beef and found the flour and egg mixture was plenty. So if only using 1 lb, try halving the flour and egg mixture. I used vegetable oil in a castiron pan that was HOT to make the breading stick. Do not use olive oil as theis does not seem to work as well. Cast iron is best compared to non-stick or other pans to insure that the breading stays on the beef.
The taste of this recipe was okay, but it's not the chicken fried steak I grew up with. The breading I'm used to never fell off the meat, it was almost part of it. My husband did enjoy it, but I think I will keep looking for the perfect recipe.
What I don't get is people who gave this recipe 1 or 2 stars and said it wasn't great, but had "modified" the original recipe or were too lazy to do all the steps. What????? No wonder it didn't turn out! This is EXCELLENT the way it is! Don't change this recipe and you will absolutely love it just like my southern in-laws (yikes!) did.
My husband is from England and I wanted to make him something that was traditionally southern. This does take some time and since you're using hot oil, you can't leave it unattended. I usually make the worse gravy but this time it turned out really nice and he loved the chicken fried steaks. Since this uses a fair bit of oil to cook it, I probably won't make this very often but it was really good. Great when you need a "comfort" food.
06/19/2003
This is a great recipe! The only thing I did differenty was that I used my deep fryer! It worked wonderfully! I just kept the basket down and gently put the steaks down into the oil! I did one steak at a time and it took about five to seven minutes for each steak. The steaks came out very tender with a beautiful crispy crust. My family loved it! I used about a 1/4 cup of the oil to make the gravy, this is how I was taught to make gravy! I made seven steaks and there three leftover when I went to bed,there were none when I got up!! Seems as though sandwiches were almost better than dinner! Teenagers and Summer!!!
Loved this recipe. Reminded me of mom's.I did add 1/4 teaspoon of chili powder and a 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder to the flour since i like a wee bit more of a kick. After breading the steaks,i let them "weep" a bit. (allow the floured steaks to sit about 10 minutes. This is a simple yet effective method to keep all kinds of breading clinging to your meat. :) The gravy i added a package of onion soup mix and 1/4 cup of beef broth for more flavor.
08/25/2002
I think this was good. Mine was over cooked big time-not sure if my grease was too hot or if the time was off. I used round steak which I pounded out and it was a little chewy for the kids. Next time I think I'll try cube steak.
Hey, y'all! Being a true southern gal I can tell you this is truly fantastic chicken fried steak! The only thing I did differently was use Lawry's Seasoned Salt on cube steaks. I cut the cube steaks up and made "Chicken Fried Fingers". Kids love it like that. Excellent with dipping sauces, too if you aren't in the mood for gravy.
Very good chicken fried steak - it's quite comparable to the big chain restaurants' recipes! I will definately make this again, however, the gravey was slightly bland. Next time I might add some cayan pepper to it, along with more salt and pepper. However, the steak was excellent. I expected the coating to be weak and thin, but this was very crunchy and delicious. I highly reccommend this recipe to others.
This is really good. I did the "double dipping" with the cutlets for about 1/2 the time, and the breading fell off. Then I decided to just dip the rest of the meat in the egg/buttermilk mixture first and then the flour and call it good... It worked much better. This was the first time that I used shortening to fry the steak and I was pleased with the results. (I have always made Chicken Fried Steak in oil) After reading some of the reviews, I was leery of heating the full 2 cups of shortening, so I started out with only 1... but I ended up adding the second cup when the steak absorbed the majority of it. I added garlic salt, seasoning salt, & fines herbes to the flour. I served it with mashed potatoes, green beans and crescent rolls. I was thrilled with the results. Thanks!
I did not care for this recipe at all. I'll give it 2 stars, however, because I liked the meat. The steak was very flavorful, and I'd possibly make it again, but I did not like the gravy adn will NEVER make it again. I wasn't expecting a brown gravy (is it supposed to be brown???) - I was hoping for a creamy, peppery, white gravy. Even if the gravy was what I expected it to be, it didn't turn out anyways. I have had trouble in the past with thickening sauces, etc., so part of the problem had to do with the chef :) I ended up opening a package of white gravy mix because chicken fried steak just isn't the same without it! This goes well with mashed potatoes and green beans. I think I'll keep looking for the perfect recipe.... Hopefully this will be a winner for someone else. Thanks anyways.
I have been making Chicken Fried Steak for years and was a cook in a restaurant in Tomball Texas famous for their CFS recipe, I tried yours and LOVE IT...Thanks a lot for another amazing recipe that I can add to my collection. I also, bread mine when the meat is semi frozen, that way it does not fall apart while you are putting the breading mix on it. THanks again!
This was a great recipe. I followed another reviewer's advice and floured, egged, and re-floured carefully. This seemed to do the trick of keeping the breading from falling off: only one piece had part of it's breading fall off. Yummy and easy recipe.
This was very good, however I did not have buttermilk. I mixed eggs and milk and instead of just plain flour I used half corn starch. To the flour mixture I added celery salt, garlic powder and onion powder. For the gravy I have come to use a country gravy mix from Sam's Club. To the water I mix in a few teaspoons of chicken bullion paste which makes the flavor amazing and not just bland flour gravy. All in all this is a very nice recipe making some adjustments for flavor. Also, I used my deep fryer to cook these 2 at a time, placing the 2 cooked on a baking sheet in a low heat oven to keep warm while the other 2 cooked. Very nice, thank you :)
I have never made nor eaten chicken fried steak. And, I never will again! A friend requested this. Having never heard of such a thing, I logged on and searched for a recipe to try. I'm sure it's a matter of what you're used to eating, but this was dreadful! I could feel my arteries slamming closed even before I swallowed my first bite! What a terrible thing to do to a steak! My friend ate it and deemed it "alright", but may have just been being polite. The kids took one bite & no more. They actually ate their vegetables instead. It was incredibly greasy, even after draining on paper towels, the coating only stuck properly to a couple of the cutlets, the gravy was bland and tasted like flour fried in fat. Since there were so many wonderful reviews, I will just chalk this up to a difference in tastes & perhaps my cooking it for the first time.
My boyfriend and I rated this dish a "3" and said "okay", "not bad" and "something different". If we do make it again, we will definitely use a LOT more seasoning in the flour and would probably skip the gravy all together. It was definitely easy prep though.
Love this recipe. Used tenderized round steak, after breading it, let it rest for a few minutes before frying. I deep fried this in a wok,frying 2 steaks (about4"x5"). Was surprised that the meat absorbed less fat than I expected. Family loved it, will make again.
if you want chicken fried steak this recipe is a winner. great crust. i held it in a warm oven on a rack while i finished the meal. it was a big hit. the gravy was good. i did add a chicken bouillon cube to kick up the flavor.
This was very good. I used hot oil and kept the breaded meat chilled in the fridge to help the breading stay attached to the meat. Unfortunately, I left the meat too thick and it took it a little too long to cook thoroughly. This had a great flavor and my husband has already claimed the leftovers for lunch, and requested it too be made again!
I thought this recipe turned out really well. I had no problems with the breading falling off. I did change one thing though, I only left about 1 or 2 Tb of oil in the pan for the gravy. I thought 1/2 c seemd like too much.
This was a great, easy to follow, quick recipe. I used oil instead of shortening and it worked quite well. Very tasty--make sure not to overcook the steaks as the coating will fall right off if you do!
Yuk.....this was awful. The crust fell off....it was just a mess. I will NEVER cook again. Toni
04/18/2001
In the past I lived a nearly vegetarian life, UNTIL I met the Hunter-Gatherer who stole my heart away. This recipe for CFS nearly got me a proposal of marriage! It's the greatest, and it has a never fail technique. Fix, eat and enjoy!
Absolutely wonderful! My hubby is so happy I can make his favorite now. Didn't have buttermilk, so just used regular. Used already tenderized round steak - worked great. Also used about 1/2 cup vegetable oil instead of shortning, after reading reviews, thought 2 cups was a bit much. Drained all the oil but about 2 tablespoons with the drippings for the gravy. This was such a comforting, great meal. Even made real mashed 'taters. Will be making this often!
I had never used buttermilk with my chicken fried steak, I liked this change. I made sure the grease was hot enough and I had no problem with breading sticking. I added a couple teaspoons of chicken boullion to the gravy to give it more flavor I think that helped a lot.
This is such a tastey dinner. We usually make it with garlic smashed potatoes and green beans. This is the perfect comfort food meal to eat on a fall night. In fact, I think we'll have it again tonight!
Just fixed this for my extended family. I followed the recipe exactly except I used 6 cubes steaks. They LOVED it and I was quite impressed on how it turned out. I will FOR SURE be making this again. It's now a favorite on my dinner spinner app.
12/17/2000
Need to fried on each side at least 5 minutes long or the red is gone--otherwise, it's too raw for the kids. If dripping is burnt, add lemon juice.
11/14/2000
Yummy, yummy! This turned out really good. Just be prepared for it to be a little messy! I served it with mashed potatoes, green beans and biscuits. Definately a "home-cooked" meal!
This was my first time making chicken fried steak. I also tried it w/ a frozen hamburger and it was great. My grandparents really loved it.
08/21/2001
WOW! This was really great! I make homemade garvies all the time and this one was great. Perhaps the others don't make gravies often or didnt add enough milk. It was a thick, perfectly flavored gravy. My kid inhaled it! You have to make sure you include the pan scrapings and not just the oil. It was definitely a great dish with mashed potatoes and corn. The steak came out great! I was impressed. I cook all the time.
05/31/2001
This recipe is great! It satisfies the "comfort food" craving. I didn't have buttermilk so I used 2% milk and it was wonderful!! You really need to increase the seasonings A LOT otherwise the gravy is too bland. We will definitely be having this yummy treat again...soon!
I took 2 other review recommendations and the steak came out perfect. I made my own gravy which is similar to the one given. I let it set ten minutes after dredging and I made sure that my oil was hot. The coating stayed and we had a great meal.
This was a great recipe. I didn't have buttermilk and used "sour milk" but I could taste it and won't do that again. No one else tasted the "sour" so it was probably just me. My husband raved over this and this is one of his all time favorite dishes. He did ask for double the garlic next time. I doubled the flour though so it was an equal amount to the grease for the gravy because that is how I was taught and equal amount of grease/butter to flour. This made A LOT of gravy, even more than we needed. Thanks, this was good.
I added various diffrent spices to get extra kick. Turned out good, I think I need to try to make it once more. Tried making the gravy, did not turn out so well. Next time i will just use a gravy packed mix.
12/02/2004
Quick and simple to make. I do find the gravy a bit too bland for my taste.
This recipe was really easy to make. I added a seasoned pepper blend and seasoned salt to the flour mixture. It turned out great. I served the steaks with cornbread and coleslaw for a yummy, filling meal. My husband loved it!
very good only gave 4 because made my own gravy and added to it as well. Didn't have buttermilk so used milk with lemon and added panko bread crumbs to flour..gravy 2 tbspoons butter melted over low flame added 2 tablespoons flour stir over low flame add 1and1/2 c beef or chicken stock slowly stir in constantly over low flame if to thick add some milk which I did if to thin add flour
I did not care for this recipe. The coating fell apart in the pan and I tried to make the gravy with no success. It tasted awful and very bland, I added salt and pepper and it came out like a thick paste. I will not be cooking this again.
12/05/2004
Chicken fried steak was delicious, but the gravy failed...it could've been me though because I'm not the best with gravy. After the first attempt flopped I made a new batch to serve with the steaks and it was great.
I love chicken fried steak....and this recipe was a little differnt then the one usually use...it was delicious...the only change I made was that I used canned sausge cravy....the white gravy and the sausage gave it just the right flavoring..i served it with creamy mashed potatoes and a nice salad...every one loved it!
Very good and simple to make. I used steak that was already sliced very thin (for sandwiches) but think they may have been too thin. I found I had a little bit of trouble getting the breading to stay on the steak in certain places. Overall, everyone enjoyed these but next time, I will pound the meat down myself.
Not our favorite but I will try again spicing it up even more then deep fry in canola oil for a crispier coating.
Skecsies
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2009
After turning one of the steaks black, filling the house with smoke and sending the detector into overdrive, the other three turned out great!! This recipe withstood my "cooking skills" wonderfully! We cleaned our plates. I will definitely make this again!
08/06/2001
The chicken fried steak came out ok. The outer layer did not stick well to the steak. It kept coming off. Also, the gravy was VERY OILY and had no taste. I would NOT recommend the gravy to anyone.
Very good recipe. Here is a really good tip: make sure and use an electric skillet because you can set the temperature and it cooks everything evenly and it allows for you to do more than one steak. Also, I used cube steaks which were really great but I would cut the steaks into about 4" x 4" pieces. I had really large ones so they weren't as crispy in the center.
I really hate leaving a bad review... It could be totally my fault I followed the recipe exactly but did not want all the grease so tried to pan-fry in just a few Tbsp of oil. The breading fell apart and was soggy. The taste was super bland even though I doubled the seasonings.
This was really good. The sirloin was a bit chewy. But, I thought it still tasted good. I overbrowned the steaks a bit, so it probably needs to get turned after about 5-8 mins. The gravy was a little bland, but that was my fault because I forgot to season with salt and pepper. But, I thought it was still yummy.
