Chicken Fried Steak I

Breaded and deep fried beef cutlets are known as chicken fried steak because of the similarity in cooking method to fried chicken. This is a family recipe that we have used for years. Vegetable oil may be used in place of shortening for frying.

By Barbara

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Cut top loin crosswise into 4 (4 ounce) cutlets. Using a glancing motion, pound each cutlet thinly with a moistened mallet or the side of a cleaver.

  • In a large, heavy skillet, heat 1/2 inch shortening to 365 degrees F (185 degrees C).

  • While the shortening is heating, prepare cutlets. In a shallow bowl, beat together egg, buttermilk, salt and pepper. In another shallow dish, mix together garlic powder and 1cup flour. Dip cutlets in flour, turning to evenly coat both sides. Dip in egg mixture, coating both sides, then in flour mixture once again.

  • Place cutlets in heated shortening. Cook until golden brown, turning once. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels. Repeat with remaining cutlets. Drain grease, reserving 1/2 cup.

  • Using the reserved drippings in the pan, prepare gravy over medium heat. Blend in 1/4 cup flour to form a paste. Gradually add milk to desired consistency, stirring constantly. For a thicker gravy add less milk; for a thinner gravy stir in more. Heat through, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over chicken fried steak.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
617 calories; protein 48.5g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 134.2mg; sodium 249.6mg. Full Nutrition
