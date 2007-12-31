Chicken Fried Steak I

If you follow my tips regarding this recipe, you cant fail. Ive made it 3 times, and the best meat I found was cubed steak. Flour tip: Add any spices you like.. I added garlic powder and blackened spice. Important, in the first dredge of flour press the meat into the flour hard on both sides to get it to stick and shake off excess, then go to buttermilk and back to flour and be sure to recoat heavily in 2nd flour pass to cover all the wetness from the buttermilk. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes on wax paper Frying tip: I used an electric skillet, make sure the oil ( I used wesson) is deep enough to basically submerge the meat. Approx 1.5 inches deept If you dont have enough oil, your batter will fall off. I also used an cast iron skillet which works fine too but I like the electric skillet because of the temperature gauge and the ability to cook more pieces. Its really good if you spice up the flour mixture as much or as little as you like and use cubed steak because its more tender. Happy frying ***RECENT EDIT*** I have found that if use extra seasonings and you put your extra seasonings in the liquid (buttermilk) and add just salt and pepper to the dry(flour) u get a much better coloring on the batter. It keeps things like garlic powder or spicy seasonings from burning when they are in the liquid, protected by the flour.

