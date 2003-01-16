Meatloaf With A Bite

I'm not a big meatloaf fan, which is a bit ironic, bc I've always made my own version of it that my family loves. I thought I'd try this one for a change. I subbed plain shredded wheat for the crackers just to get rid of the shredded wheat, and it worked well enough. I used 3 of the big pieces of shredded wheat. I didn't really measure any of the ingredients, and added some garlic, onion powder and taco seasoning. After it tested done, I topped with some more salsa and cheese then broiled for a few min to melt the cheese. Success! I didn't mind it--I like the salsa flavor--and bf had two big helpings. Only issue I had was that it was a bit too moist and crumbly, so a bit difficult to serve. But I think that's my sub of shredded wheat--I've always used saltines before in meatloaf and they bind a bit better. Thanks for the recipe!