Meatloaf With A Bite

Tired of boring meatloaf? Try this salsa-loaf variation.

Recipe by Katthy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix together ground beef, salsa, cheese, egg, and cracker crumbs. Form into a loaf, and place in prepared pan.

  • Bake for approximately 1 hour, or until done. Internal temperature should measure at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C), the meat should be browned through, and the juices clear.

349 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 25g; cholesterol 103.2mg; sodium 665.6mg. Full Nutrition
