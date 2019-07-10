Frozen Banana Margaritas
We enjoyed banana margaritas while vacationing in Mazatlan Mexico and have been trying to duplicate them every since. This recipe brings back great memories. Serve in salt or sugar rimmed margarita glasses.
very tasty! Tried these a couple of times, once with Jose Cuervo Gold and once with the higher end Cuervo, called Tradicional, which is all blue agave. Couldn't really tell the difference, so I'd recommend Cuervo Gold. Tried Sauza, too, which didn't impress. Definitely fill the blender half-way with ice, and frozen bananas help with the slush factor;-)Read More
These were pretty good. One problem was that they didn't really turn out "frozen". In fact, 6 ice cubes wasn't even enough to make it really cold. I added lots and lots of ice, which for me was good since it mellowed the tequila a bit. I'd recommend using a frozen banana to help with this slight shortcoming. The flavor was nice though.Read More
Mix was a little more tart than the one I had at the Mexican restuarant. I will cut back on the lemon and lime juice next time. Used store bought ice, filled to 6 cup line, and consistency was perfect. Dipped rim in lime juice then sugar. Was a nice touch! Pretty good!
My life has been much happier since I discovered this recipe 3 years ago. I use frozen bananas (stored in a gallon bag in the freezer so I can make this delicious margarita whenever the mood strikes), and fill my one-cup measuring cup full of ice. That helps it stay frozen.
Excellent! We served these with fish tacos last night, and what a hit! We did add a bit more tequila, though!
Tastes just like the banana margaritas in the town we used to live in. Easy to make, too!
Comparatively speaking, these are pretty good. I was expecting a sweet margarita, but mine tasted bitter and tart. Perhaps the secret is to use over ripe bananas.
Quick and easy - chew ice, drink tequila and toss the banana at your kids.
This turned out good. I used frozen bananas and frozen pears in mine. I also added more tequila, pls don't judge me it was a long day
I liked these as directed, but maybe I was looking for more of a daiquiri. The second time I made them, I replaced the tequila with coconut rum and it was exactly what I wanted. I forgot the triple sec both times and didn’t miss it.
