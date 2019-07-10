Frozen Banana Margaritas

12 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

We enjoyed banana margaritas while vacationing in Mazatlan Mexico and have been trying to duplicate them every since. This recipe brings back great memories. Serve in salt or sugar rimmed margarita glasses.

By FREESOUL0572

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In the container of a blender, combine the lemon juice, lime juice, banana liqueur, tequila, triple sec, and bananas. Add ice cubes until the mixture reaches the 6 cup line. Cover and blend until smooth. Pour into margarita glasses to serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 2.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/06/2022