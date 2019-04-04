Unbelievable Fish Batter

In the early 1950's, I received this recipe on an open-line, talk-radio show. It makes the lightest, crispiest batter imaginable. This makes enough to coat approximately 2 pounds of fish.

By MargeBC

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 1/4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Whisk together the flour, milk, water, baking powder, and salt in a bowl until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 1372.1mg. Full Nutrition
