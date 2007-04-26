Grilled Shrimp and Chicken Pasta

This was GREAT! I did have some modifications. I saw that most reviewers were not happy with the sauce b/c it was too thin. I added about a table spoon and a half of corn starch to thicken it up. It really helped. Be sure to stir it well thought to get out all the chunks. I also doubled the amount of cayenne pepper b/c I really like spice food. It made the dish have a nice zing to it. If you've ever had spicy chicken and shrimp at a restaurant...this tastes just like it. I also chopped up the chicken as recommended by other reviewers. I didn't want to go through the hassle of grilling the shrimp so I cooked it along with my cubed chicken and it turned out great like that. It gives the shrimp a chance to cook in the wine and olive oil to soak up the flavors too. This is a great meal for the whole family. Enjoy!

