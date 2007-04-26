Grilled Shrimp and Chicken Pasta

A wonderful creamy pasta in a delicious wine sauce, loaded with grilled shrimp and chicken. This recipe is similar to that of a famous steakhouse which shall remain anonymous! Don't be a 'chicken' - try it!

Recipe by Joyce

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together the poultry seasoning, cayenne pepper, white pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. Divide spice mixture in half.

  • In a small skillet, melt butter over low heat. Slowly stir in cream and milk, and 1/2 of spice mixture. Continue cooking over low heat, stirring frequently, until slightly reduced and thickened to desired sauce consistency. Remove from heat, and set aside.

  • Preheat grill to high heat. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente. Drain, and set aside.

  • In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Carefully stir in wine and remaining spice mixture. Place chicken breasts in the skillet, and cook for 16 to 20 minutes, or until no longer pink in center and juices run clear. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Cook shrimp on preheated grill for 3 to 4 minutes, or until slightly opaque. Serve each chicken breast on a bed of linguine topped with grilled shrimp. Ladle generously with cream sauce. Garnish with Romano cheese, if desired. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
937 calories; protein 53.2g; carbohydrates 88.5g; fat 39.2g; cholesterol 257mg; sodium 307mg. Full Nutrition
