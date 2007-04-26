Grilled Shrimp and Chicken Pasta
A wonderful creamy pasta in a delicious wine sauce, loaded with grilled shrimp and chicken. This recipe is similar to that of a famous steakhouse which shall remain anonymous! Don't be a 'chicken' - try it!
This was GREAT! I did have some modifications. I saw that most reviewers were not happy with the sauce b/c it was too thin. I added about a table spoon and a half of corn starch to thicken it up. It really helped. Be sure to stir it well thought to get out all the chunks. I also doubled the amount of cayenne pepper b/c I really like spice food. It made the dish have a nice zing to it. If you've ever had spicy chicken and shrimp at a restaurant...this tastes just like it. I also chopped up the chicken as recommended by other reviewers. I didn't want to go through the hassle of grilling the shrimp so I cooked it along with my cubed chicken and it turned out great like that. It gives the shrimp a chance to cook in the wine and olive oil to soak up the flavors too. This is a great meal for the whole family. Enjoy!Read More
The sauce was way to runny.....It would never thicken up. I recommend slicing the chicken up also. I will use a basic white sauce next time instead of the whipping cream.Read More
Wow, the procedure as written is incorrect. Season the chicken and shrimp. Sauté the chicken in olive oil. Add the shrimp when the chicken is almost done. When both are done, remove from pan. Deglaze the pan with the wine, add the butter, then add the cream. I'd omit the milk. Add seasoning to your sauce and reduce to your desired consistency. Plate the pasta, divide chicken and shrimp, top with your good sauce. Never leave the goodness from sautéing meat in the bottom of your pan! That's the secret to a great sauce.
I thought the recipe called for too much pasta. I also couldn't get the sauce to thicken. The recipe doesn't say to discard the wine when done cooking the chicken, it should, or did I do it wrong? Overall we did like it and it was better the next day but I had to make up some more sauce. Would make it again with some adjustments. We also cut up the chicken before tossing it with the pasta and sauce. Michele, Cambridge, Ontario
This was excellent and not difficult but one word of caution, everything comes together at once. I cut the chicken in small pieces and put it all together. It was a big hit, and will make again! Try it! Thanx for a great recipe!!!
I made this recipe tonight for my boyfriend and a guest; they thought it was great. I am just beginning a small personal chef business and I was told to definitely add it to my book of favorites!
The sauce take a long time to get just right, but in the end is worth it. I have a Hindu friend that like spice, so I added an extra 1/4 - 1/2 tsp of cayenne pepper to the sauce and it makes it even more flavorful! Enjoy!
This is a yummy recipe (with or without the shrimp.) My husband loves it, and that's what I use as a guide.
I liked this recipe. Good for that quick Friday night dinner.
This recipe went down very well. It was a meal the whole family enjoyed. I switched the poultry seasoning for cajun seasoning and it worked well.
My wife and I loved this dish!! To expedite things, we shared in the preparation. (I did the cooking!!) Regarding the "Kid Friendly Rating", we had to imagine, as our two are all "growed up". We're certain that they would have loved it if we had served it to them 10-15 years ago.
Reasonable but not great. Fails as a quick-dinner for me because I don't feel shrimp in the fridge.
I love this recipe but I double the sauce recipe. I also grill the chicken or throw it on the Foreman grill.
I've never disliked a recipe on this site so this is totally a first for me! The sauce wouldn't thicken at all and the spices just didn't taste well together. Admittedly it might have been my spices, but I don't think so. I ended up cutting up the chicken and frying it, adding flour when it was no longer pink. That let me add chicken broth which thickened up nicely with a little bit of cream. I used the chicken broth so it wouldn't be so rich. Add in the shrimp and it wasn't so bad.
Quick, easy, and WOW - this dish was so awesome and SO worth the 1,000 calories. No white wine sauce so I used apple juice. Like other reviewers I found the sauce too runny, so I thickened it with 2 tbs. flour. Oh and I almost doubled the cayenne. We like our stuff spicy! Thanks for the recipe!
I used double the poultry seasoning, half the cayenne, and 1 1/2 cups of half and half instead of heavy cream and milk in order to cut back on some of the calories. Like other reviewers mentioned, I did have to add cornstarch to make the sauce thicken. I used parmesan in place of the romano cheese. This was an easy and tasty recipe.
This was really delicious! I had read all the other reviews first so I decided to make some of the changes the others did. I doubled all the spices except for the garlic powder. I used a little less pasta ( I didn't have linguine but used whole wheat spaghetti). I added 1 1/2 T cornstarch to thicken the cream sauce. Next time I will double the sauce because my family all wanted more. I will definitely make this again. Loved it! Thank you!
Loved it, loved it.... I did modify slightly tho... Since I am not a big fan of powders I replaced the garlic powder with 2 TBS of minced garlic. I replaced the onion powder with 1/2 c chopped onion. I prepared the shrimp in the wine mixture instead of the grill where they picked up some extra flavor. That along with an extra pinch of cayenne pepper for pop and a little corn starch to thicken the sauce and you have a keeper.
This was soooo good! I did double all the spices but the garlic powder. I also added 1 clove of garlic and about 3/4 of a cup of diced onion in with the chicken and I also added about 1/3 of a cup of parmesan cheese to the sauce at the very end. I made these changes because we like a lot of flavor in our food, not because I think the recipe was lacking in any way. Thank you for such a good recipe!
This was great! I did listen to the other reviewers and added 1 1/2 T. of cornstarch, doubled the sauce, and cooked the shrimp in with the chicken. I also exchanged chicken broth for the wine and it was still fabulous! I forgot to split the spices up differently after I doubled the spices--the sauce was a little bland and the meat a little spicy but that was my fault. The hubby and the in-laws all loved it! Also steamed some broccoli and mixed it in and served with garlic bread. Great tasting recipe and it's really simple!!
very good flavor, but sauce does come out a little thin. next time i will add some fresh sliced tomatoes while sauteeing chicken for a little color and variety...
WOW - I just had family over and made this on a whim . . . I didn't have heavy cream so I had to sub milk/butter and I did had cornstarch to thicken up the sauce. It was really good - but next time I'll double the sauce, I had lots of past left over, no chicken, a little bit of shrimp, but no sauce and we all could have used a little more with our meals. This was really good and I'll def keep this on my list.
Too much garlic powder! Try cutting it in half.
Sorry, just wasn't for us. I thought it was too bland.
Fantastic meal. Took the advice of cubing the chicken and adding 1 tablespoon of cornstarch to the sauce. I did double all the ingredients except for the pasta. Your preferences may well be different but I felt it was much better suited to six ( not 8) at these quantities. I found it easier to gently blend the milk, cream, corn starch and spices before adding them to the heated butter. I also would do the sauce almost last next time as using the pre mixing made it dead simple to do. I made a birds nest of the pasta, labeled a little of the wine sauce over it as I added the chicken and shrimp to the center. The sauce as directed on top. Was a great tasting meal and I'm happy we have leftovers!
It was good i rate 4 stars because my family really like it. I serve it with a beet barley soup or garden salad for some and garlic bread. Over all since they like it i was fine with it but i wish i could know how to thickened the sauce that would have made it perfect.
I love the recipe but the sauce did not thicken for me, what I did was I put 1/2cup to a cup of the romano cheese. That made it really nice and creamy. Also think that the ratio for sauce and pasta was not right. The pasta amount can be cut down to 1lb or the creamy sauce ingredients need to be doubled. Another thing I cut my chicken up and cooked the chicken and shrimp together, grilling shrimp was too much hassle. It was really good I will just tweak these few things next time.
Excellent recipe that the whole family enjoyed. Will definitely make this again.
Very tasty simple to make and it's very delicious!!
I followed Jan in Dallas' instructions as they made more sense intuitively based on my years of cooking and it turned out perfectly. It was quite delicious and my husband also liked it very much. Will definitely make it again!
I found this very plane and the sauce was very watery. I would not make it again.
This was great! A real hit! Highly recommend this recipe! The spices used, I am planning on using as my default for all chicken dishes! Be careful, so good could lead to overeating!! :-)
I made a few changes I added Parmesan Cheese to the sauce about a cup. and I did not add the Cayenne pepper. I was very good still!
I made this dish on a Sunday for my sister's birthday. It went in a matter of minutes! I had to make it again on Monday because the poor birthday girl only got a fork full during the taste test. I then made it again on Tuesday for her potluck at work and it was a HUGE hit! Great recipe, at first, I was turned off by how wet it was but I like it because it reheats perfectly.
Made this and it was absolutely perfect!! It had the perfect amount of spice to it for those who like a little kick to their meal. Didn't grill the shrimp - just made my own butter sauce and cooked it up on a skillet. I would definitely make it again!!!!
I really enjoyed this recipe! I replaced the chicken for scallops and followed one of the reviews. It was delicious! Thank you so much!
AWESOME recipe! I made some adjustments, as previous reviewers have mentioned that were helpful--cutting the chicken into pieces, cooking the shrimp with the chicken instead of grilling it, and adding corn stach to the sauce to thicken it. I also added broccoli and chopped red peppers at the end (steamed seperately from the rest of the ingredients) and it was really tasty! Will definitely make again!
I added fresh mushrooms and the flavor was amazing. I also used angel hair pasta. I think next time I will add sun dried tomatoes. My husband loved it!
Excellent recipe! The only alteration I made waste cut the chicken into pieces as I have small kids (just makes life easier). It would be great with the chicken left as per directions as well. The sauce is the perfect consistency. Big too thick as you usually find in restaurant pasta dishes.
Terrible. only thing I could taste was the cayenne pepper. I'll look for a better version.
It was bland. And yes the sauce was runny but only tasted like cream and the garlic powder. Would not make this again.
