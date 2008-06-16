Veggie Pita Pizza

Pita Pizza is a quick snack or meal that can be customized to your liking!

Recipe by Mindy Pretner

Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium-high heat.

  • Spread one side of the pita with olive oil and pizza sauce. Top with cheese and mushrooms, and season with garlic salt.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Place pita pizza on grill, cover, and cook until cheese completely melts, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 18g; cholesterol 44.2mg; sodium 1155.9mg. Full Nutrition
