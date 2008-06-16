Veggie Pita Pizza
Pita Pizza is a quick snack or meal that can be customized to your liking!
I buy several bags of pita bread and keep them in the freezer. Just heat the oven to 400, spread the sauce on a frozen "crust" (no need to defrost) and sprinkle on cheese and toppings. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes and a very quick dinner or snack (even breakfast sometimes for my kids!) is served! Really great idea!Read More
I'm giving this 5 stars, even though I changed the recipe. I just love finding a way to have pizza, if you want to eat whole grains instead of white flour. I think this is more low carb than having regular pizza as well. I may try using a pita in the future but I've been making this recipe using whole wheat tortillas. Instead of grilling them, I put them on aluminum foil on a cookie sheet. Then I spread a little olive oil on top, then red sauce, shredded lowfat mozzarella, & then whatever I want as a topping. I bake them at 350 degrees for about 15 to 20 minutes. Even though they're thin, you actually can pick them up to eat them like pizza slices. I've topped them at various times with fresh sliced mushrooms (which I've microwaved for a couple minutes 1st & drained so they wouldn't be too watery on the pizza), zucchini slices (partially microwaved 1st), & cooked drained ground meat. YUM!
I sprayed my pita with cooking spray and saved a few grams of fat. I have since made this with green and red peppers, sliced mushroom and red onion, zucchini. Very quick and delicious.
I really enjoyed the pizza especially the crispy crust (I used the oven). It was quick and easy.
This was fun! I used "garlic and herb" pitas, added some green bell peppers, chopped red onion, and some thinly sliced canadian bacon. I also used "pizza cheese" (a combo of cheddar and moz). Boy was I a skeptic about grilling this but it turned out really good - and VERY simple! I'll remember this for our upcoming camping trip! Thanks!
What a great appetizer! You can obviously do so much with this recipe to suit your own tastes. For something a little different, try using tortillas in place of the pita and top with either tomato or taco sauce and sprinkle with shredded cheddar and jack cheese. Fantastic Mindy!
Quick and easy dinner for a busy night. I also use bagels when I am out of Pita Bread.
I added pesto, sun dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts--- Yum. Mu husband likes to add red sauce to make it more like a pizza. We make these weekly.
Absolutely delicious! I made these in the oven at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. I put the pita on the cookie sheet ( I didn't grease the sheet). I also tried this recipie with a whole wheat tortilla. Both came out with crispy crust and tasted amazing! I will definately make these again!!
Wow - I really didn't think the pita would be such a good pizza crust! It was much better than any thin crust pizza I have had before. This is such a versatile recipe -so this is how I made it my own. I used whole wheat tortillas, sprayed with fat free cooking oil, huge spoonfuls of tomato paste, big chunks of fresh garlic, left over grilled chicken that I cut into big bite sized pieces, red onions that I already had chopped from before, fat-free mozarella and cheddar shredded cheese, and dried basil, oregano, and parsley. Put it in the grill for 6-7 minutes (had to wait for the cheese to melt). It was FANTASTIC. I kept a few pitas on hand so I can change up the ingredients for the next batch. Thanks Mindy!
This is by far the best idea I have heard in a long time! I used pizza sauce, 6 cheese blend, low sodium pepperoni, onions and green peppers and I was in heaven! I made two because one simply wasn't enough but even with eating two small one's it's still less calories and fat than takeout. I am currently pregnant and have had a nasty aversion to oils of just about all types. This has put the breaks on pizza dough, chocolate, peanut butter, nuts, etc, etc, etc. I ate this and did not have one hint of oil and that's rare these days. I would love to kiss the chef, thank you for this idea! I am going to try garlic Naan and see how that works!!
super easy, super fast, super tasty. everyone got to make whatever flavor they liked and the crust turned out just like thin and crispy crust. delicious!!
Awesome pizza, great camping.
We LOVE this recipe. I usually get a jar of tomato sauce and spice it up with minced garlic and tony's (a creole seasoning we use in the south) for a yummy kick. I get this shredded cheese mix, I think it's like 5 cheese Italian or something, and it has mozz., asiago, parm, provolone, and something else I can't remember. And then we put whatever toppings: pepperoni, mushrooms, zucchini, eggplant, anything we are in the mood for that day! Before we assemble them, I brush the pitas with olive oil on both sides and garlic powder on the side with toppings...makes it extra pizza-crusty. Then we pop them on the grill until they're nice and crispy. SO much like pizza! OH ALSO--get the whole wheat pitas...makes a big difference!!
This is 5 star as written, but it is also great in the oven (using Pam instead of olive oil). I also make it veggie style with mushrooms, tomatoes and broccoli. Hubby likes it with bacon, bell pepper and tomatoes. Thanks for the inspiration!
Hah! What an awesomely quick and slightly healthier way to have pizza! Don't have a grill so made them in the oven. 350 degrees for about 15 minutes does the trick. Made some with zucchini and some with mushrooms and both turned out yummy. You could add just about any topping you like to these. Ill keep this recipe in mind for a quick lunch and or snack! Thanks for sharing!
Loved it! What a fabulous, healthy way to enjoy pizza! Just be careful if your grill cooks unevenly... you may end up with a couple of crusty pizzas while the others are just fine. Keep an eye on ALL of them!
I really enjoyed this pizza. I had one for lunch today. I topped mine with onion and mushroom. Cooked in oven for about 7 mins at 400. It was really good.
Delicious, simple, & easy to customize to your liking. I used whole wheat tortillas, and my nephews used pitas and they were all yummy, nice & crispy.
Very nice & simple recipe. Didn't require much.hubby loved it.baked it at 350f for 15min as suggested.Also I had made pizza sauce & wholewheat pita bread from this site. Thanks
Super quick and easy. Very tasty. Make sure to place pizzas on aluminum foil on the top shelf in order to keep them from getting too crispy on the bottom. It would also be wise to use thick, fluffy pitas.
I was craving pizza, but living in a place where it gets super hot outside, I didn't want to leave the comfort of central A/C. I pulled out the ingredients, which I always have on hand, made a salad, and my husband and I had a great dinner. Definitely hit the spot. Delish!!
Wow! This turned out great! I used what I had on hand.. wheat pita bread, tomato paste, pesto, basil, garlic powder, salt cheddar, red onion, and extra virgin olive oil. baked @ 400 for 5 minutes. Turned out nice and crispy!!
This has become my "go-to" recipe when we are in the mood for pizza, but do not feel like running after take-out....(I live in the country, unfortunatly no delivery). My family each customize the pizza and put on our favorite toppings. Quick and easy!
We loved this. Simple, easy, and since I love crispy thin crust pizza, this ended up being just perfect to me. Instead of tomato sauce, we did it the old fashioned Italian way and put sliced tomatoes, also onion, garlic, some slices of mozzarella, basil and oregano and some salt and pepper flakes. It was delish. My husband has been nagging me for more!!
Thank you for this recipe! You are brilliant. I have been trying to find a pizza recipe I could make at home and this is now my go to recipe. It was delicious and low in fat. I used Pomi chopped tomatoes which I always stock up on in my pantry. The cremini mushrooms were a perfect choice. I added olives, red onion, red pepper, fresh basil. I served it with grilled corn and a nice salad. A perfect light healthy dinner.
These were delicious. My family really enjoyed this. This was the first time I every cooked pizza on the grill and it won’t be the last. I used Boboli mini 8” pizza crust. Everyone through it was fun fixing their own pizza. I sautéed some onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms and fresh baby spinach on my pizza, put it on the grill the crust was nice and crusty, it was just delicious. Like other viewer said, I will probably not order pizza again, at least not in the summer months.
So easy & delicious. We added lots of toppings & chunks of mozzarella cheese.
These were spectacular! I changed up the toppings a bit. I used a store bought garlic alfredo sauce that I had leftover from dinner the night before, and I added smoked provolone and broccoli with a bit of parmesan cheese on top. Absolutely decadent, and sooo easy and quick. Thanks a bunch for the recipe, I'll definitely be making these again.
WOW! Used whole wheat pitas, left off the oil, sauteed mushrooms and onions with garlic powder in a little butter, and used them. Added diced tomatoes. Fabulous! Did a second time using ranch dressing as sauce, shredded cooked chicken, tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and cheese. Hubby says best pizza crust he's ever had! Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe was more delicious than expected. I made it as a healthy alternative to traditional pizza and to my surprise it was better . I added more veggies, used whole wheat pita bread and skipped the olive oil. Thank you!
fast, easy and a great way to have dinner w/o heating up your kitchen. watch the pita's so they don't get over cooked though!
rateing 4.75 stars! used a preheated pizza stone dusted with corn meal, at 450' baked the pizza for 7 minutes. didn't burn. a keeper for quick fix meals.
This was awesome and simple!!! The crust is crispy and you can top this with anything you want. I skipped the olive oil and added turkey pepperoni as a topping. Delicious! You can make it anytime, anywhere. Who would of thought about pizza on the grill!! YUMMY!
I used naan bread because it was on sale. Just as good really. I didn't grill mine either, I just threw it all in the toaster oven. It came out wonderfully. My boyfriend, who can't make macaroni and cheese by himself actually got up the next morning and made one of these for his breakfast. Talk about a life saver. Thanks for the great recipe!
I don't like pizza at all but this I can eat once in a while. It was very delicious and tasty. I just baked it in my oven for 10 minutes. I will make this for my little nephew Jordan. Because I know he and his sister loves pizza. This is a more healthier version and they can't eat too much because they're small.
This was great! I let the kids put their own toppings on their "mini" pizzas. My only suggestion would be to buy a pizza cutter, the crust gets so so crispy it is tough to cut with a knife and not lose the cheese. Yum!
Love it!
This was a really fun dinner to make with our kids, everyone customized it to their liking, two had pepperoni, one had red, yellow & green peppers with mushrooms, and the other pepp, mush, and sausage. (I basically did a topping bar...) and then we added some crushed red pepper flakes on top for a kick. Whole wheat pitas were the way to go, and the kids were already begging to do this again. Thanks so much! It is nice to have an alternative to the expensive delivery...
Delicious! I used Greek pita bread, brushed with olive oil and fresh white mushrooms, spinach and red peppers. Very easy and great to make with kids because they can put on whatever they want.
This is an excellent recipe. It produced some of the best pizza that I have ever had, a product far superior to the big chain restaurants. I cooked mine in the oven. 400 degrees for about 20 minutes, until there is just a hint of brown in the top layer of cheese. I used garlic powder instead of salt to keep the sodium level down. In addition I sprinkled the crust with oregano.
PbA, thx for the tip about microwaving the shrooms b4hand to dejuice them. I actually made both pita and tortilla pizzas, since I had both items on-hand, and honestly i liked the pitas way better. they ended up crunchy & the tortillas didnt. PS.they have whole wheat & multi-grain pita pockets now. I baked mine at 350, 20 mins. And I also split my pita pocket and made two out of one. It was GREAT!
This is a great recipe! Makes a great fast snack or dinner served with a salad. Simple to adapt for whatever you want on top (we've made it with just cheese, and others with mushrooms, precooked Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions). The surprise is the crispy crust and edges you get on the pita. I also made these in the oven 3 times now and they are a new family favorite. My son requested trying them taco style so I omitted any sauce because the taco meat was juicy and covered it with Kraft Mexican 3 cheese blend and again delicious. Try it-be creative-it's pheonomenal :)
A very simple recipe that is so quick to make. Used Greek style pitas that have no pocket, so there was no danger of them puffing up in the oven. Cooked in the oven at 350 instead of out on the grill in the cold and snow. Easy to adapt to the preferences of each family member. I wonder if the oil was really necessary, though. I think next time I will try to make it healthier and lower calorie by using whole wheat pitas, leaving out the oil, and adding lots of fresh veggies. Thanks for the great idea.
This is a great idea. I was going to toss my leftover pitas until I found this recipe. Perfect for a quick dinner.
I mixed up the toppings on mine (spinach, red bell peppers, onions, garlic, and fresh basil that I sauteed altogether for a couple minutes) but used the same method. It was the first pita pizza I've ever had and it was AMAZING, I will definitely keep pitas in the freezer from now on! Thanks!
for a even thinner (almost cracker-like) crust, slice the pita in half crosswise so you have 2 rounds. then bake them until slightly golden and crisp. add sauce, cheese, any toppings you want and back again to melt the cheese. enjoy.
I make these when I can find pitas on the clearance rack at my local grocery store. I like mine with EVOO, garlic, fresh basil, tomatoes and fresh parmesan. The kids are a little more traditional with homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni and italian blend cheese. It really is the best on the grill, but it tastes pretty good just out from under the broiler.
Great little pizzas. Super easy and tasty.
Absolutely delicious in every way. I've made several times. While it is perfect as-is, you can also cook it in the over at 375 for 10-15 minutes and it comes out perfect as well. I added bell peppers for a wonderful and delicious meal.
I always have wheat pitas on hand and was looking for something different to do w/ them. Boy were my daughters and I pleased w/ this idea!! My 3 yr old niece was so happy with herself, because she made her own dinner:-) We used store bought sauce, a slice of provolone cheese, turkey-pepperoni, caned portabella mushrooms, topped w/ low-fat feta cheese. YUM!
This recipe gave me the great idea to use a pita for pizza crust. I just made a regular pizza with cheese & peppers. I then placed it on the grill. It turned out awesome!
This was really good! I had a gourmet mushroom mix that included crimini mushrooms that I needed to use, so we used that. Husband and I love veggies, so I added what veggies I had to our pizzas. (Onion, green pepper, tomato)also added pepperoni, Italian seasoning, crushed red pepper. I think my favorite part was the idea to add olive oil to the marinara. Something I will adopt from here on out! So customizable to what you have on hand. The grill also gave it a little extra kick!
I did this the lazy way! I broiled a wheat pita round for a couple minutes, added toppings (basil pesto sauce, chicken, broccoli and mozzarella cheese is what I used) then broiled it all until the cheese was melted! I'm in college so I love fast, warm meals with minimal ingredients. P.S. I cooked the chicken and broccoli before I added it to the pizza. Broiling it for a couple minutes will not cool the toppings.
added parm. cooked 400 on cookie sheet for 6 1/2 minutes.
This recipe is genius. I cannot believe that I didn't think of this first! I always have pita, spaghetti sauce, and shredded cheese at home so this is now a very convenient snack for us. I top it with whatever I have in the fridge that may sound good; onions, olives, pastrami, basil, turkey, etc. I don't grill them though, I just put them in the toaster oven and toast it for about 7-10mins. Thank you so much for this great recipe which has come in handy for snack/lunch so many times for me when I had nothing else to prepare.
Hey, these were great! I used whole wheat pitas and toasted them first....put them on a baking sheet...layered on the toppings...and baked them until veggies were crisp/tender and the cheese was bubbly. Used fresh green peppers and mushrooms....also used some left over Chunky Marinara Sauce from this site.....really yummy! My hubby and I enjoyed...thanks!!
Never thought to use pita as crust! We loved it! We did slice the pitas so we had 2 pizzas per pita. Nice and crispy and tasty! Topped with peppers, onions fresh garlic and mushrooms! Yummy! Did not use the garlic salt. Tank for the idea!
As with any other type of homemade pizza, by the time you buy the pitas, sauce, cheese, meat, & veggies, you are looking at a very expensive meal. But it is always fun for everyone to make their own creations, especially the kids. We tried grilling it a couple of different ways and found the best way is to grill for about 30 secs-1 minute on one side of the pita, then take it off the grill and load the cooked side with the toppings, then place back on the grill for a few more minutes til the cheese is melted. Will definitely make this again, although next time I might try doing it potluck style with some friends and have everyone bring a couple of ingredients to help bring down the cost. Thanks!
We've been doing these for years because it's the perfect do-it-yourself idea for large groups. You can chop, slice, prep ahead of time & have one person manning the grill. Everyone loves it because they choose their own favorite toppings! Some other choices: marinated artichokes, olives, red onion, peppers (green, red, hot, pickled), spinach, broccoli, fresh basil. Your favorite spaghetti sauce from the jar works just fine, too, and is less expensive than pizza sauce!
Excellent quick meal with a salad. I added fresh basil leaves.
Great idea for a quick meal. I made a barbeque chicken pizza. Spread BBQ over pita then top with cut up chicken, bacon bits on onion. Then top with mozzarela cheese.
This is a totally awesome recipe for our young family. The kids loved this, we did ours vege and their's mozz only. I was so full, I couldn't believe my son ate 3! My daughter help prepare, so SIMPLE! Delicious, surprisingly just as yummy as reg. pizza! I wish I had found this years ago! Thank you!!!
These work well to alleviate those pesky pizza cravings :) We make them with whole wheat pitas and have tried many toppings, they're endlessly customizable!
This recipe was so quick and easy and it didn't heat up my kitchen. Definately the best pizza recipe that I've ever made. The crust is just crunchy enough. I love it!
So simple and delicious! I baked these in my toaster oven and they came out perfectly!
I used to make these in the oven. Now that it is summertime, I was wondering if I could do these on the grill! I usually use my own sauce (or a good jarred one if I don't have time) mozzarella, onion, pepper, black olives, oregano, and pepperoni. I don't oil either side or the grill and did not have a problem. This is also a great recipe to use up all those left over veggies or meat. Mine took about 10 minutes on a medium heat grill. I don't think I am going to go back to making these in the oven! Thanks for sharing!
We used to make these at the summer camp I worked at a couple of years ago! The kids loved them. We would roast them over a campfire during out trips using 'Y-sticks'. The ingredients were a little different, no oil, just cheese, pepperoni, sauce, green peppers, etc. I have to say, the fire really gave a great smokey flavour. These would be great on any camping trip, at the cottage fire pit, or even in your own backyard!
This is an awesome basic recipe. I made a family night out of it and each of the kids showed their artistic abilities. I put a whole bunch of different toppings and let the kids make their own and it was a blast. We now do this at least once a month. Thank you so much for the idea and the memories.
Be CAREFUL! I have a charcoal grill and I guess I had too many coals... these babies got scorched on the bottom in no time flat. Other than that, they're great :) I'm going to make them again with less charcoal this time!
Really good! We cooked ours in the oven.
Fast and easy! I served as an appetizer with sausage and pepperoni toppings. They were gone in a flash. Great way to have pizza in the summer!
Love this recipe, it's quick easy and tasty!
Have been making these for a while now. Easy and fun to make. I put the pita in the oven on 350 until crisp and cheese is melted, about 15 to 20 min. Toppings are endless.
This is a super easy dinner or snack! I used sweet onion flavored flat bread and customized each pizza for what we wanted - one with pesto, olive oil, and cheese, another with tomato sauce and cheese, and the third with tomato sauce, cheese and various veggies. All were delicious!! I think I'll skip the hassle of rolling out pizza dough and just use pita/flatbread from now on! Great recipe =)
Very, very nice. Easy to prepare...Used whole wheat pitas. Put on what people individually want. GREAT recipe!
I can't believe I never made these before. Fantastic. Not enough for my dinner but they do make a perfect snack.
It's so versatile. My room mate and I lived on versions of this for years when we were working full time at odd hours. Love it Thanks for the reminder. will start making it again
VERY NICE!!! Great light healthy meal! I did my own pizza by doing the following......used only olive oil and NO red sauce. I sprinkled with course ground garlic, italian seasoning, sea salt, sliced tomatos and topped with motz. cheese. I baked on a cookie sheet @ 350 for 8 min. Next time I will add spinach and maybe mushrooms. Very nice and very versatile!!!! THANKS for a new favorite
This is a good recipe for when you are searching for a really quick, easy summer dinner. I didn't have mushrooms on hand so I used pepperoni. The pitas go from "not finished" to "burnt" in no time, so watch the grill!
You can also bake these in the oven/toaster oven, skipping the olive oil, and they are delicious. I'm a vegetarian so I add tofu "chicken" and veggies with soy cheese. Wonderful.
Delicious! I added Veggie Burger and Veggie Pepperoni and it really added to the flavor of the pizza.
I omit the olive oil and place the pitas on a cookie sheet. Pop in the oven at 400* for about 10 minutes to crisp them "crust" up. We have a pizza bar full of toppings and everyone makes there own. Place them back in the oven for another 10 minutes. VIOLA! Personal pizzas.
very good, filling, nutricious and easy to make. My daughter enjoyed it very much. I used whole wheat pita bread, lots of veggies and mozzarella cheese, yum. will definately make these again and again.
Made poorly, the pizza fell apart in my hand!!
Nice and easy mini pizzas. Loved it.
We really like this. Have been making it this way for quite a while for two teenagers.
This was SO GOOD! I used olive oil, wheat pitas, jarred Ragu sauce with added oregano and garlic powder. Oh just so easy to make, fast and a crowd pleaser. Although I love to make pizza dough from scratch I hate the mess. Didn't grill but used my pizza stone in the oven. Can't believe I hadn't thought of using pitas before....
Amazing! My children and their friends all loved it!
mmmmm, tasts better than regular pizza. You choose if you want a soft or crispy crust. I don't know why I didn't think of this before.
Super easy and delicious. The crust turned out crispy but still had a little chew in the middle. We both loved it. We made our pizzas with pasta sauce, mozzerella cheese, and pepperoni slices. Try putting the sauce on last, as a topping, and it will be just like Chicago Pizza here in Jacksonville.
Love this!! Sooo easy, just make sure you don't forget about it, I burned one to a crisp once. But otherwise they are so tasty!
This was a hit with my family. Everyone got to add their favorite ingredients to make their own perfect pizza!
Awsome idea that pita bread! Talk about a quick meal that rocks!
I have used pita for pizza many times, another favorite meat to try is chorizo. I also use tortillas for crust. I layer 2 together with some cheese in between because they are thin.
Super quick and easy! The kids love them!These are made with mini pitas and were used as an appitizer tray.
This recipe is my son's favorite. I tend to bake it most of the time, because it's too cold to grill outside right now, but it's just as good baked.
