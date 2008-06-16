Veggie Pita Pizza

As with any other type of homemade pizza, by the time you buy the pitas, sauce, cheese, meat, & veggies, you are looking at a very expensive meal. But it is always fun for everyone to make their own creations, especially the kids. We tried grilling it a couple of different ways and found the best way is to grill for about 30 secs-1 minute on one side of the pita, then take it off the grill and load the cooked side with the toppings, then place back on the grill for a few more minutes til the cheese is melted. Will definitely make this again, although next time I might try doing it potluck style with some friends and have everyone bring a couple of ingredients to help bring down the cost. Thanks!