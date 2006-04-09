Scalloped Potatoes for the BBQ
A simple and quick way to enjoy the family favorite without using the oven. Note: If you wish, you can make 4 individual foil packets, but be careful - these will cook much more quickly!
Good recipe to use any seasonings you have on hand. I keep disposable foil pans of all sizes, sprayed the pan with nonstick spray, then sliced the potatoes and onion into it. Covered with foil and used indirect heat while our chicken cooked. Opened the foil one time to stir and check, and the results were tasty potatoes with seasonings. The disposable pan was nicer to serve from and I did not have the mess of opening foil packages. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
Very bland, I was really surprised at how it turned out based on all the other reviews. The basil is a very strange taste with the pototoes. It was easy & quick to make, but we didn't eat more than a few bites a person.Read More
Very easy to prepare and the results were good! I used my crinkle cutter for a little more decoration. I will make them again and add some fresh rosemary from my garden too.
These were very good. I sprinkled a little cheddar cheese on before serving, but they didn't even need that really. I also used dried basil and they turned out fine. It's a keeper - love the garlic!
We are bigger fans of dill or other herbs with potatoes than basil, so I substituted fresh dill. We cooked these in a disposable aluminum pan, turning occasionally. Golden brown, some parts crispy, all delicious. I served this with "BBQ Beer Brat Kabobs," also from this site, and a tossed green salad. It was a fantastic meal.
These turned out very nice. I baked them, instead of doing them on the BBQ. I served them as a side dish to a nice pasta dinner. They went very well.
Very easy, very tasty. I baked these in a casserole dish in the oven. Sprayed the dish first with vegetable oil, cooked it covered.
A new family fav. I just can't wait to make them again. I can't think of anything that would go better with the BBQ roast.
Delicous, easy, even did this one camping.Great potatos
Great taste! Wrapping in foil and putting over the BBQ didn't give it any unique BBQ flavor, though, and just took up valuable space on the grill. Next time, I will definitely do them wrapped in foil and placed on a cookie sheet in the oven in case of leakages. Perhaps a sprinkle of parmesan would complement the basil, too. Thanks!
We really liked the fresh basil, added a lot to this recipe.
Good grilled side dish.
I a similar recipe all the time, but the fresh basil is a great add. To keep the foil packets moist, it helps to add an ice cube to each packet while it cooks (can help to scale back the butter).
Execellent! Will definitely be making these again!
These are a great grill side dish. I made them several times this summer when grilling with friends. I omitted the butter and sprayed the potatoes with a little olive oil. The fresh garlic and basil are a must! Be sure to use several layers of aluminum foil and spray it the inside layer with oil to prevent sticking.
Loved 'em! Used russett potatoes, which take longer to cook than red potatoes, so I parboiled them whole for 15 minutes first, then sliced them, etc. Subbed dried oregano for the basil. Followed recipe exactly from here. Put the foil packet in a wire basket thingie so it was easier to turn. The potatoes were delicious and even browned!
I tried it with a red onion and added a couple tablespoons of olive oil. Then I made sure to stir everything together before layering it on the foil. The red onion added some color and turned out really well. The olive oil added just the right amount of moisture and held everything together. Excellent recipe!
These were very good. I was a little skeptical that they would be done in thirty minutes but they were. Really complimented the tri tip that I fixed. The only thing I did different was I used dried basil because I didn't have fresh. I used it very sparingly, next time I will use more or buy the fresh. I will diffently being making thses again.
Excellent. Don't second guess the recipe... it is right on. : )
Nothing scalloped about these potatoes, but, still delicious.
Hubby cooked this & followed recipe exactly except he left this on the grill over indirect heat for an hour & half. The potatoes were very tender & the onions were starting to caramelize...YUMMMY! We served it w/ grilled rib eyes topped w/ garlic butter, Watermelon Summer Salad (from thsi site) & Rocking Oysters Rockefeller (also from this site)...fantastic meal & I thank you for your contribution!
Melt in your mouth potatoes with such exquisite flavor!
Very tasty! But took about 40 minutes to cook, and should have almost doubled the recipe for 4 people.
Not much flavor. Followed the directions exactly :(
This recipe was great! I added my favorite dry spices from my spice rack, including cayenne pepper, lemon pepper, rosemary, and cilantro, used red onions, and they came out SOOOO delicious! I put in bowl with olive oil and mixed, didn't use any butter. I was out of any fresh herbs, so will try that next time. I'm still learning the grilling 'technique', but was able to tell doneness by sticking with a fork. LOVE this recipe, will use a lot, mixing it up with spices.
Great flavor... but stuff stuck to the heavy duty foil. Next time I'll spray with Pam. I used less dried basil... only because I ran out during preparations.
So easy and so delicious! This one is a keeper!
These are really good, even though we were out of fresh basil, we used dried basil and they still tasted great. We didn't flip them half way through as suggested, and we got some crispy potatoes on the bottom which I actually liked better than the "done just right" potatoes! We're looking forward to trying this with fresh basil next time. Great easy recipe! Note: I rubbed olive oil all over the foil before placing in the ingredients, and it really helped them from sticking to the foil.
i made delicious dish as directed with the lone exception of coating the aluminum foil with an olive oil spray. i specificly made a "leftover pouch" which was kept unopened until the next night. fresh basil is a must for the yummy taste & eye appeal. many thanks pricilla!
I baked them in the oven instead of on the grill, and I also added sharp cheddar cheese they were delicious!! I baked them in a 500 degree oven for approx. 1 hour.
I actually prepare this in my oven at between 400 and 425 degress (my oven isn't the best). It comes out great! Best though if you use a cookie sheet wrapped in foil to reduce leakage of butter.
A good side dish with a light flavor that paired well with my marinated chicken.
This was OK, we just weren't thrilled about the basil, will stick with my Concord Foods Potato Topper.
Just so simple. Toss on when you are grilling something else. And, by the way, the onion, garlic, etc., that you're chopping up is great for whatever else you are cooking.
This was good, but I had to cook it much much longer to get those yummy browned potato bits. I parboiled in the microwave for 20 minutes, and bbq'd for 50 minutes. After the first 35 minutes we took what we needed for dinner, and then put the pack back on the bbq for another 15 minutes and the second helping was perfect!
Great flavor, I would spray the aluminum foil with Pam first, or use a throw away aluminum foil tray next time. I will use this for my next outdoor dinner party. Thanks
Everyone from the youngest (who NEVER eats potatoes) to the oldest enjoyed this recipe. This will quickly become a BBQ grilling favorite.
I would give them 10 stars if possible. Completly easy to prepare, the end product is delicious and no dishes! Awesome!
It has now become a favorite w/my family. Hubby & boys loved it. It was easy to make & I slightly altered it by adding grated cheddar cheese on the top.
This recipe was great, as is! I ended up using 3 regular Idaho potatoes, half of a large onion, dried basil and pre-crushed garlic, layering the ingredients with the butter, salt and pepper, 30 minutes on the grill but I flipped it over half way through and the potatoes were delish! Between my husband, son and me, there weren't any leftover!
Really good! I would recommend spraying the foil liberally with cooking spray so the potatoes don't stick.
Great Recipe... I did not use the basil but added sliced hot dogs (sounds strange but is very tasty). The kids really loved this.
Wonderful recipe, will definately make this one again.
Great
These are good, with a light flavor. Next time I might try adding other spices/ingredients to give them more of a kick. Thanks!
Really tasty and really easy!
Yummy!!
Pretty great. I skipped the basil, added a garlic/herb seasoning. Instead of butter i used olive oil. Worked great with shish kabobs.
Tried these potatoes at a family get together. They went so fast, I only got a small taste. Received nothing but raves. Can't wait to make them again - when not so many people are around!
This is a great recipe. I use it on a camp grill over coals...Cooking spray on the foil to keep the potatoes from sticking works well. So does other fresh herbs and in a pinch, just dried Italian herb seasoning. Thanks!!!
this was great! will make again
This was good it just needed something.
Very tasty recipe. Make double! the quantity because you can't stop at one serve :-)
Unbelievably scrumptious and extremely easy to prepare. This one is a total winner! Thanks!!!
Very good
Easy and quick to make. I can vary the receipt depending which vegetable I have handy and just add it to the potatoes.
I added some sweet and also some smoked paprika, just a little dusting. They came out perfect some the best potatoes I ever had
I make these all the time and they are always a hit. I like to use paprika, and sometimes sub olive oil for the butter. Sliced green peppers is also a nice addition. Good eats, thanks Priscilla.
made these 4th of July on the grill...came out amazing...I did add a little cheese to them because I'm a cheese girl. ..great recipe
