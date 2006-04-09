Scalloped Potatoes for the BBQ

A simple and quick way to enjoy the family favorite without using the oven. Note: If you wish, you can make 4 individual foil packets, but be careful - these will cook much more quickly!

Recipe by 2doulas

Recipe Summary

15 mins
30 mins
45 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

  • Layer sliced potatoes on aluminum foil with the onion, garlic, basil, and butter. Season with salt and pepper. Fold foil around the potatoes to make a packet.

  • Place potato packet on heated grill over indirect heat, and cook for 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Turn over packet halfway through cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 96.6mg. Full Nutrition
